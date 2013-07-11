Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday Results – Mom Squad versus Moving Company

Hey gang. It’s Dan. It’s Elimination Thursday and the people who monitor the feeds swear that there’s excitement ahead.
I hope so!
If Elissa goes home tonight on “Big Brother” it’ll be one of the worst pieces of gameplay in “Big Brother” history. Perhaps even in reality TV history.
With the MVP, the producers have given her more power than any “BB” houseguest has ever had, since apparently Elissa’s sister’s fans are so insane that they’re willing to vote for Elissa despite getting no indication that she has any kind of strategic acumen at all. Elissa’s being targeted because she’s a threat, but how is she not using this MVP nonsense to her advantage?
If I’m her, I’m going at least seven or eight of the remaining hamsters and saying, “Look, I’ve been MVP two straight weeks and you’re viewing that as bad. You think you can vote me out and maybe you’ll get to be MVP. Guess what? That’s true. But chances are, you won’t be. Chances are good that whoever is MVP will be someone who doesn’t like you, somebody who will put you up. So here’s my deal: Keep me here and I won’t put you up and I won’t backdoor you. That’s a guarantee. You won’t get a better offer. Keeping me, means you don’t have to worry about the MVP and you can just play the game.” I don’t know if that’ll work late in the game, but it sure as heck should work this early.
We’ll see how things go down after the break…
9:01 p.m. ET. It’s a teal pantsuit for Julie Chen tonight. Shoulders exposed. Of course.
9:04 p.m. Or is it a jumper? I shouldn’t write about fashions. “Just when you think you have this game figured out, think again,” Julie warns us, before we flash back to The MVP putting Nick up as her replacement for Jeremy.
9:05 p.m. Jeremy remains confident that Elissa is going home. “Hopefully people will recognize that Nick is a big threat and it’ll take the target off of me,” Elissa says. “This is a good spot to be in,” Nick insists. Helen knows she’s the pawn, but her mission is to send Nick packing.
9:06 p.m. Candice may have found a receptive ear in Amanda as they agree that keeping the men from running the House is a good idea. Candice shares her plan with Elissa and Helen. They don’t think they can count on Jessie and they’re becoming increasingly unsure they can count on Spencer. “I go so back and forth on it,” Andy tells Helen. Andy seems unsure that voting Nick out is the right thing, because he doesn’t want the cool kids to get restless and come after them. “I’m not afraid to make that move,” Andy insists in the Diary Room, though he tells Helen that he’s bracing for upheaval.
9:09 p.m. Elissa believes that Jessie is swayable. Perhaps she figures that after all the times Nick spurned her, Jessie’s wounded pride might convince her to vote for her former Sweet Babboo? Unclear. In the short term, it seems to at least confuse Jessie, who even goes and listens to Helen’s counsel. “You are like someone who I like look up to and respect,” Jessie tells Helen, who makes a poker analogy that may or may not have meaning to Jessie.
9:11 p.m. Howard is worried about McCrae, particularly with Pizza Boy in league with Amanda. “Women know stuff and they figure stuff out,” Howard says wisely. “Amanda is smart,” Spencer notes, joining Howard in diagnosing that Amanda’s the biggest threat to The Moving Company. Will McCrae be able to cut Amanda loose when the time is right? He insists that he is, vowing to cut her if he gets a whiff of trouble. One scene later, though, Amanda is telling McCrae that she doesn’t trust Nick. “I don’t know what to do,” McCrae whines. “My vote this week comes down to picking a side — Either I lose The Moving Company, or I lose Amanda,” says McCrae, whose math skills may be faulty.
9:15 p.m. Oh goodie! We’re confronting Aaryn on her racism. After the break!
9:17 p.m. Don’t get me wrong: It’s nice that “Big Brother” is taking Aaryn out at the knees for her racism and that they even poked GinaMarie a tiny bit. I hope they don’t think that’s enough, though, given exactly how widespread the ickiness has been.
9:19 p.m. We’re live and starting with Jeremy. Why wasn’t he worried about being nominated before he won the Veto? “I love to compete,” Jeremy says. Julie Chen brings up all of the showmances this season, starting with Jessie. “I think when you’re in this kind of enviromment, it really helps to have a companion,” Jessie says. “But you can be a companion without a romance,” Julie tries pointing out.
9:20 p.m. Julie asks the hamsters about being on camera 24-7 and if you ever forget. Amanda says she often forgets. “I don’t forget. I just am an open person,” Aaryn says, adding that everybody in the House and in America knows a lot about her now. “Yes, we all do,” Julie says. It seems like she’s letting Aaryn off the hook, but it’s a set-up to another racism-tinged clip package.
9:22 p.m. Aaryn’s even making racist jokes involving the fish. And Howard’s getting fed up and several people sitting outside agree with him, including one or two people who have made racist or homophobic comments that CBS hasn’t bothered to show on-air. “I don’t think it’s said intentionally to be mean. I think it’s not being educated,” Amanda tries telling them, before heading up to the the HoH room and to inform Aaryn about the scuttlebutt. Amanda’s very diplomatic and says she knows that Aaryn is joking, but she adds, “I think the people who are, like, a different race are taking it offensively,” Amanda says, telling her to cool it with the jokes. Aaryn rolls her eyes and says, “That’s the most obnoxious, annoying thing I’ve ever heard,” She adds that because they call her “Barbie” and joke about being blonde it’s the same. “I wish I cared more about this, but I don’t,” says the monstrous model.
9:27 p.m. I think it’s time for Julie Chen to cut a b****. Right? Nope. Final statements. Elissa says she came into the game not wanting to be judged and she praises America for having “the discernment” whatever the heck means. Babble. Babble. Babble. Finally she gets to the point. “I am a target, but Nick’s the biggest threat. I mean, do you want to win ‘Big Brother’ or do you want Rachel’s sister out of the house?” Elissa says. Nick kisses everybody’s butt, mentioning things about them he knows. Helen says she can’t campaign against Nick and Elissa and says she’s honored to be seen as a threat.
9:29 p.m. Voting time! Jeremy votes to evict Elissa. Kaitlin follows and votes to evict Elissa. Andy votes to evict Nick. GinaMarie votes to evict Elissa. Judd votes to evict Nick, staying true to the women, apparently. Is Judd even on this show anymore? Spencer turns on his Moving Company chum and votes to evict Nick. Interesting. I love it when stuff goes down and they don’t feel like showing us. Jessie votes to evict Nick. Howard votes to evict Elissa. McCrae also turns on Nick and it’s no surprise that Amanda votes that way as well. Candice, of course, votes to evict Nick. Farewell to Nick. This should be fun.
9:33 p.m. Definite credit to Candice and Helen and Elissa for making this happen. Granted that it was common sense to turn on Nick, getting these hamsters to understand common sense isn’t always easy.
9:36 p.m. OK. Everybody watch Nick’s face!
9:37 p.m. Julie Chen tells Helen that she’s safe. “By a vote of 7-to-4, Nick, you are evicted from the ‘Big Brother’ House…” Nick’s eyes go wide. GinaMarie starts bawling. Jeremy looks pissed. Howard looks a bit confused. Nick’s got an OK poker face, but he’s got awful poker shoulders. He’s crestfallen. But not as crestfallen as GinaMarie, whose sobbing is a little hilarious.
9:39 p.m. “What is going through your brain right now?” Julie asked. Nick immediately knows that Spencer was the one with all the power and the one most likely to have turned on him. Nick’s analysis of the situation and the power dynamic is actually really, really smart. “You’re super-right,” Julie tells him, since he isn’t going to the Jury. “We had created such a fake game so fast,” Nick laments. “Give it another couple weeks and I probably would have just been hanging out with GinaMarie,” Nick says, also giving Amanda a lot of credit for sussing out the Moving Company.
9:42 p.m. “I just really had to do this for my own game,” McCrae says. “I’m super-upset that I have to live here for another week with this fem-bot,” Jeremy says. Both Elissa and Helen are somewhat respectful in their gloating. “You’re my buddy. I truly care so much about you,” GinaMarie says. “I think you should have kissed Jessie. Maybe she would have given you a vote,” Julie tells Nick as a final send-off.
9:50 p.m. Everybody was waken up multiple times last night and made to stand in front of a conveyor belt. They’re presumably going to have to memorize something about the various boxes that passed by them.
9:51 p.m. This competition is called Overnight Delivery. Julie will read statements about the boxes that were delivered and they have to answer True or False. Judd and Jeremy are eliminated first, followed by GinaMarie, Andy, Spencer, Elissa and Amanda on the second question. Candice goes next. After a few rounds with all-correct answers, we have to go to a tiebreaker. Each BB Cola box was labeled with a quantity of cans. How many cans were delivered? Wow. A lot of people give the correct answer of 168, so we need a second tiebreaker. Only McCrae is eliminated. The second tiebreaker has nothing to do with the late-night deliveries. It has to do with how long it took Jeremy to win the Veto.
9:56 p.m. And… Helen wins HoH and the power in the House has completely shifted.
9:56 p.m. Things change fast on “Big Brother,” eh? Will Helen stick with her plan to be in a stealth alliance with America’s Favorite Racist? If nothing else, I think Aaryn can count on eating slop this week.
9:59 p.m. We end with Helen consoling GinaMarie and Aaryn and Kailin saying what I can only assume are racist things.
Thoughts on tonight’s turn of events?
Hey Dan, I know that Aaryn is a fairly horrible person, given her racism, homophobic comments, and all-around awfulness, however, I’m not sure why she and Gina-Marie have been specifically taken to task. I’m not saying that the consequences they’ve received is unwarranted, but both Jeremy and the guy with the beard have been extremely misogynistic and racist as well. Beard guy (don’t know his name) has been one of the worst offenders, shouldn’t he also face vitriol from the masses?
Fumi – They chose a whipping girl. Simple as that. Shane’s comments have been probably worse than Aaryn’s, but he’s been treated as a lovable saint. As long as it’s just Elissa winning MVP, I’m not gonna get too pissed. But I could imagine Shane winning MVP and if that happens, I’m gonna be irate.
-Daniel
I meant, BTW, to say Shane’s comments have been worse than GinaMarie’s. I think Aaryn still wins.
-Daniel
And Shane = Spencer. Sigh.
-Daniel
I think CBS is trying to salvage the season. It’s a lot easier to keep viewers by showing one girl being incredibly racist than it would be by showing half of the house being racist/morally repugnant.
It’s “hey, that girls racist, let’s get her out,” vs. “wow all of these people are terrible and there’s no point in watching this anymore.” I think it’s also gotten to the point where it’s nearly impossible to give Aaryn a good edit. Nearly everything that comes out of her mouth is either straight-up racist and discriminatory or just incredibly mean spirited. At least they could rely on GM’s faux showmance with Nick and Spencer’s involvement in the “moving company.”
If it gives you any sort of comfort, GinaMarie has been fired from her job and Spencer has been put on unpaid-leave.
Think you mean Spencer, not Shane
SCT – Indeed I do! Fixing… I accidentally got it right once…
-Daniel
I would be inclined to give less credit to Candice, Helen, and Elissa based on what the live-feed viewers have been saying. It seems like Helen in particular is just getting a really excellent edit on the TV show, ala Peter Brown from BB Canada this past winter, but isn’t doing much in the house and is actually largely clueless on things, and that Amanda was the biggest part of turning the votes and getting Nick out.
Very interested to see the Sunday show because I really like Howard and am interested in hearing what that vote was about. He and Spencer were both in cahoots with Amanda/McCrae on keeping Elissa and getting Nick out, so the vote doesn’t make a great deal of sense as of now.
Mike – Well, Amanda certainly has to get the credit for McCrae flipping. I wish we’d seen some of Spencer’s thought process, even if it was driven by racism or homophobia.
-Daniel
Yesterday I would not have believed that Elissa would be staying. So I’m pleasantly surprised by this outcome. Now that Elissa will be safe for the week I hope she starts playing much better than she has. She is much more likeable than Rachel and her husband is from Saskatchewan (my home province).
Team Rachel better get organized this week. I imagine there will be a lot of votes going Helen’s way which will split the vote and possible let another houseguest win MVP. Then again, who would people vote for??
I don’t have time to watch (or access to) live feeds so the Spencer vote for Alex was a huge surprise. Did he vote Alex to protect MC and because he thought they had the votes to send Elissa out? Isn’t that why Jeremy voted the way he did last week? To throw people off their alliance?
Much as I would like to see Aaryn out this week, I would prefer to see Jeremy get the boot. I wonder if Helen will spare Arryn because of their agreement?
Very satisfying night for me. I’m happy with the eviction and HOH outcomes.
“Judd votes to evict Nick, staying true to the women, apparently. Is Judd even on this show anymore?”
He’s actually the one who secured Jessie’s vote, not Elissa and Helen, too bad they didn’t show that. At one point her vote was the crucial one because McCrae and Spencer (MC) weren’t gonna flip. Judd was a great games this past couple days. After they got Jessie’s vote on lock and MC threatened to evict Amanda next, McCrae decided to vote Nick out as well. Then Spencer got paranoid the majority was evicting Nick (he was right) and tried to get Howard to vote Nick as well, but Howard didn’t believe him, that’s why they voted the way they did.
But really, Judd is the sweetest person in the house, not at all offensive and pretty smart about game.
Judd ia my favorite! I hate that CBS doesn’t give him an edit. He and Amanda really were the ones who made other houseguests see the light, not Helen and Elissa like the show portrayed.
Spencer is the one who makes me more sick with his comments, constantly and casually using the c word about women, rape comments etc. He’s followed by Aaryn and Jeremy who constantly says “just got jewed” when someone gets screwed, which is not cute. Aaryn’s racism seems the most deep rooted, they actually left out the part where she said “now go back to the bottom where you belong” when the black fish were on the upper part of the tank. Ugh.
I wish Spenser had voted Elissa too so that his demise would happen sooner. Now the outsiders have the numbers and Elissa, which probably gies them control of MVP. With Helen HoH, Jeremy should go home. Then Kaitlyn, Araryn and GinaM.
The CBS version is such a wrong way to let people know how the moves are made, that a commentary by someone who doesn’t keep up with what’s really going on in the house has no validity (sorry Dan).
It’s impossible to acurately show 4 days (from the PoV ceremony until live show) of gameplay by 15 people into 15 minutes of footage (the amount of footage on live shows, since they fit in live voting, eviction interview and Hoh competition). Otoh, the shows on Wednesdays and Sundays cover roughly one day and a half of footage, which is why there’s so much filler, and then thursdays shows are a cluster****.
Dan, the HOH only decides who’s on slop for the week when it’s an endurance/physical competition that continues on to sunday’s show. That’s not the case this week, which means there will be a have/have not competition to air on Sundy’s show, and that’s what determines the have and have nots.
Ah. #DanFail
So, CBS casts a group of “racists” (really no need for air quotes but whatever) that people will immediately hate.
They rig the game so that these people have no chance of fighting back no matter what (they won hoh and veto and still lost their most likeable member).
Ratings go up as people tune in to watch them get their comeuppance and be told that they lost their jobs and are social pariahs on national tv.
I won’t defend them, they don’t deserve it… but I can’t defend this either.