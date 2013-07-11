Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday Results – Mom Squad versus Moving Company

Hey gang. It’s Dan. It’s Elimination Thursday and the people who monitor the feeds swear that there’s excitement ahead.

I hope so!

If Elissa goes home tonight on “Big Brother” it’ll be one of the worst pieces of gameplay in “Big Brother” history. Perhaps even in reality TV history.

With the MVP, the producers have given her more power than any “BB” houseguest has ever had, since apparently Elissa’s sister’s fans are so insane that they’re willing to vote for Elissa despite getting no indication that she has any kind of strategic acumen at all. Elissa’s being targeted because she’s a threat, but how is she not using this MVP nonsense to her advantage?

If I’m her, I’m going at least seven or eight of the remaining hamsters and saying, “Look, I’ve been MVP two straight weeks and you’re viewing that as bad. You think you can vote me out and maybe you’ll get to be MVP. Guess what? That’s true. But chances are, you won’t be. Chances are good that whoever is MVP will be someone who doesn’t like you, somebody who will put you up. So here’s my deal: Keep me here and I won’t put you up and I won’t backdoor you. That’s a guarantee. You won’t get a better offer. Keeping me, means you don’t have to worry about the MVP and you can just play the game.” I don’t know if that’ll work late in the game, but it sure as heck should work this early.

We’ll see how things go down after the break…

9:01 p.m. ET. It’s a teal pantsuit for Julie Chen tonight. Shoulders exposed. Of course.

9:04 p.m. Or is it a jumper? I shouldn’t write about fashions. “Just when you think you have this game figured out, think again,” Julie warns us, before we flash back to The MVP putting Nick up as her replacement for Jeremy.

9:05 p.m. Jeremy remains confident that Elissa is going home. “Hopefully people will recognize that Nick is a big threat and it’ll take the target off of me,” Elissa says. “This is a good spot to be in,” Nick insists. Helen knows she’s the pawn, but her mission is to send Nick packing.

9:06 p.m. Candice may have found a receptive ear in Amanda as they agree that keeping the men from running the House is a good idea. Candice shares her plan with Elissa and Helen. They don’t think they can count on Jessie and they’re becoming increasingly unsure they can count on Spencer. “I go so back and forth on it,” Andy tells Helen. Andy seems unsure that voting Nick out is the right thing, because he doesn’t want the cool kids to get restless and come after them. “I’m not afraid to make that move,” Andy insists in the Diary Room, though he tells Helen that he’s bracing for upheaval.

9:09 p.m. Elissa believes that Jessie is swayable. Perhaps she figures that after all the times Nick spurned her, Jessie’s wounded pride might convince her to vote for her former Sweet Babboo? Unclear. In the short term, it seems to at least confuse Jessie, who even goes and listens to Helen’s counsel. “You are like someone who I like look up to and respect,” Jessie tells Helen, who makes a poker analogy that may or may not have meaning to Jessie.

9:11 p.m. Howard is worried about McCrae, particularly with Pizza Boy in league with Amanda. “Women know stuff and they figure stuff out,” Howard says wisely. “Amanda is smart,” Spencer notes, joining Howard in diagnosing that Amanda’s the biggest threat to The Moving Company. Will McCrae be able to cut Amanda loose when the time is right? He insists that he is, vowing to cut her if he gets a whiff of trouble. One scene later, though, Amanda is telling McCrae that she doesn’t trust Nick. “I don’t know what to do,” McCrae whines. “My vote this week comes down to picking a side — Either I lose The Moving Company, or I lose Amanda,” says McCrae, whose math skills may be faulty.