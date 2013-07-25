Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday Results – Which awful hamster went home?

It’s elimination night on “Big Brother” and guess what? No matter who goes home on Thursday (July 25) night, they’re gonna be a relatively icky person. It says something that Kaitlin is probably the best person among the three hamsters up for eviction on Thursday night, which mostly relates to her being placed against Aaryn and GinaMarie.
Does that mean she’ll be sent home? Of course not! Let’s see how things go down…
9:03 p.m. Interesting. Julie Chen explains that Aaryn was originally America’s choice to go up on the block, but because she was already up on the block, Elissa was the second choice, so when she won the Veto and took herself off, the third choice, GinaMarie, went up.
9:05 p.m. Aaryn is prepared to make some deals and by “make some deals,” she means talking trash about GinaMarie, by claiming that the
Long Staten Island Lass is actually the truly negative one in the House. Aaryn vows to keep Judd and Jessie safe if she has that chance. As for Kaitlin, Aaryn claims that she’s the strongest person on the block. “Just lay as low as possible,” Judd advises Aaryn.
9:06 p.m. With Aaryn departing the HoH room, Helen and Elissa come in to discuss the vote. They all agree that Kaitlin is a strong competitor and that Aaryn will be up on the block every week. “My opinion is Aaryn, all day and every day,” Elissa whines, complaining that Aaryn is ruining her game, with the negative things she’s saying about Candice and Howard. Yeah. Right. Aaryn’s racism is messing Elissa up. You betcha.
9:08 p.m. Judd goes to Candice and Howard, making his case that even if it’s disgusting to keep Aaryn, it’s smarter. “She’s a monster in the House,” Howard says of Aaryn, but admits that he’s 50-50 on his decision.
9:09 p.m. Aaryn, trying to make nice with Elissa, says she’s willing to either throw HoH or give us the nomination power. Elissa continues her carping about Aaryn’s racism. “I just don’t support mean girls,” Elissa explains. Hmmm… Did anybody see Elissa’s behavior towards Amanda last week? Two-faced meanie.
9:11 p.m. Judd decides to betray her Spencer/ Howard/Kaitlin alliance, which helps convince Helen that Kaitlin’s the right target.
9:16 p.m. Helen tells Elissa and Amanda about the stealth non-alliance. Elissa then goes and confronts Kaitlin, who denies everything. Meanwhile, we keep cutting back to Aaryn, fresh out of the shower, brushing her hair. I mean, I appreciate that, but… Ah. Aaryn overhears and realizes she needs to get dressed and go to Helen and remind her about their unlikely alliance. “I don’t understand why she would do that,” Helen sighs. Meanwhile, Kaitlin tells Howard and Spencer about the chatter and the guys vow to play it cool. So much circular intrigue and lying and failure to keep secrets. Elissa promptly denies the entire conversation.
9:19 p.m. I love that Aaryn is actually the wronged party in this. Well “wronged.” Soon, everybody is in a room, with Judd praying that he won’t be named as the person who exposed the alliance. Elissa is just lying up a storm and smirking. “Get a life,” Elissa says. “I’m sick of being lied about. I don’t deserve the treatment that I’m getting,” Aaryn says, half correct and half incorrect. She is being lied about. She probably deserves it.
9:21 p.m. Twitter has been abuzz about Judd’s grizzly bear shirt? Really? Well, it’s in the laundry now. McCrae says that being in the House on this 24th birthday was his dream come true. “It didn’t taste so good,” GinaMarie says of the anchovy-habanero frozen yogurt. Gotta says that GinaMarie’s frozen yogurt baby is one of my favorite parts of the season.
9:26 p.m. Let’s get down to business and the Live Vote!
9:26 p.m. Closing statements. Aaryn says she wants to be here more than anything, insisting she’s learned a lot and she’ll respect any decision they make. Kaitlin also will respect any decision they make. GinaMarie says “I have a big heart and a bad accent,” saying that she’s looking forward to more fun times. She blows a kiss to Nick. Oh, Nick.
9:28 p.m. Amanda’s up first and votes to evict Kaitlin. Naturally, McCrae votes to evict Kaitlin. Helen “sadly” votes to evict Kaitlin. Candice also “sadly” votes to evict Kaitlin. Elissa also “sadly, sadly, sadly” votes to evict Kaitlin. That’s it for Kaitlin. Spencer continues the trend, as do Howard, Andy and Jessie. You can’t disagree with the basis for the decision. A competitive horrible person is a bigger threat than a horrible person who offers nothing physically or intellectually.
9:34 p.m. Time to give Kaitlin the news. When the numbers are read, Kaitlin just nods. GinaMarie cries about this eviction as well.
9:35 p.m. In the house, there’s a lot of awkward hugging and nobody seems especially happy about the vote other than Aaryn and GinaMarie. They watch Kaitlin go gray.
9:36 p.m. “People lied to my face and I new it was coming,” says Kaitlin, who only hugged GinaMarie. She says she’s a little hurt by Andy, but otherwise she understands this is a game. She takes responsibility for the people they aligned with. Kaitlin’s hurt when she’s told that people are calling her alliance The Mean Girls. “Why participate in ugly behavior?” Julie Chen asks Kaitlin, coddling her. Kaitlin blames the people she aligned with and says it rubbed off. She doesn’t sound enthusiastic about reunited with Jeremy.
9:40 p.m. Helen and Candice are regretful to see Kaitlin leaving. Judd thinks she has a great heart and is “hot as hell.” Aaryn calls Kaitlin “a great friend” and looks forward to seeing her outside of the House. Kaitlin seems much more human in this moment that she ever was in the game. “This game turns some people into bad eggs, but what can you do?”
9:46 p.m. Head of Household. They’re playing “Roulette Me Win.” Each contestant gets to throw a ball into a spinning wheel and the contestant with the highest score wins. So when Julie Chen said that they had the chance to stay up late and practice, she was just being silly. This game is at least 95 percent dumb luck. Perhaps more. I like my “Big Brother” game-shifters to involve at least a modicum of skill. It doesn’t have to be much. But more than this.
9:49 p.m. Spencer takes over first with 34 lucky points and then… AARYN gets a lucky 36. That’s a perfect score. Nobody can beat her. Will anybody tie?
9:51 p.m. Only Elissa can tie Aaryn. She comes very close, but Aaryn wins HoH. Does that mean Helen and Elissa have the nomination power? Or… Something else? I’m not exactly sure on the deal that was made last week.
9:52 p.m. Oooh. Beloved “Big Brother” contestant and never-exposed homophobe Jeff will be dropping by after the commercial.
9:54 p.m. So Jeff… Let’s talk about gay slurs!
9:55 p.m. “Is it weird to be back?” Julie asks, probingly. He agrees that it is.
9:56 p.m. Jeff doesn’t expect Aaryn to hold up her end of the deal. “I hold up my end of the deal and I’m the worst. I never win,” Jeff says. He thinks the BB MVP twist is “interesting.”
9:57 p.m. “She’s very good,” Jeff says of Jordan. They’re not yet engaged. But “almost.”
9:58 p.m. “I’m pulling for McCrae,” Jeff says.
And that’s all… Do you think Aaryn will keep her word?
For some reason I’m glad Aaryn’s still in the house. I don’t dislike her as much as I used to. She will experience a world of trouble once she leaves the house so she’s got another week at least.
And I’m glad she won HOH as well. It should make for an interesting week. She could go back on her word to Helen but she would pay for it dearly. So I think she’ll put up Amanda and McCrea. I think Helen would be okay with that.
I really hope Rachel’s minions screw it up again and put up Elissa thinking that they’re voting for the MVP. Are they that dumb to do it again??. Elissa is the one I would really like to see go. But even if she’s put up again I doubt the house will vote her out over say Amanda or Howard who are big threats to win.
She is going up put up Spenser and either Howrad or Candice. If Candice then that is just so she can backdoor Howard. Howard is the big target for Helen and McCrae and Amanda.
Why is it so quiet on the talkbacks this season? Are people tuning out this year because of the racist remarks?
Last year there was lots of lively discussion. I miss it.
Mulderism – I think last year was MUCH more strategically interesting. This year might turn in that direction. But so far, the concentration has been on awful people. That’s fun, but it’s not so fun to talk about, I think…
True dat…
Im kind of with Mulderism… Not that I’m glad that Aaryn is still there, but i am glad that shes HOH. It will make this far more interesting. And while i despised her for her racist remarks, i also can not stand the sight of Elissa or the sound of her voice so i can only hope Aayrn goes back on her word and puts up Elissa and Helen. I have to say, i am really enjoying this season though. Ill miss looking at Kaitlin aka “Dont call me Kristen Stewart”
Given their recent history, Aaryn will likely nominate Elissa. I’m certain she’ll go back on her word on giving away the nominations – she said she’d throw the HOH competition, for one thing (though yeah, the only skill is trying to predict when the ball will drop and trying to time it to the 36 slot).
For the other, she’s not smart enough on her own to figure out that Amanda and McCrae are the only power couple in the house and she should target one of them, so I expect Spencer or Howard to plant that bug in her ear.
As for the MVP vote, I predict that it’ll be GinaMarie, because America’s first choice, Elissa, will already be nominated (going mostly off of this week’s #2 and #3).
A couple of points:
Aaryn said she’d throw the HOH or put up the people Helen wanted. She couldn’t actually do both. Maybe she tried to hit the 0 and got the high score by mistake. But now that she’s HOH she can do the other thing she promised. Still, without the HOH win she would have been put up next week since the house didn’t vote her out this week. So getting HOH was her best move.
Aaryn has her issues, but being dumb isn’t one of them. I think she’s adapted to the new power shifts pretty well. Elissa should do the same.
Something I realized last night is that I like Aaryn more than Spencer. When Spencet scored 34, I was like Good God please no, and when Aaryn scored 36 I was like “Thank goodness”. The relief I wouldn’t have to endure a Spencer HoH week was immense. And I HATEEEE Aaryn. But I hate Spencer more. Probably because he gets a clean edit even though he’s the creepiest misogynistic, gross person i’ve ever seen on BB, constantly making sexual comments about Jessie to anyone who’ll listen. And Aaryn’s being burned at the stake by production. I know she’ll have consequences when out of the hoyse. I suspect there’ll be none for him.
Also it makes me super sad and annoyed that people are trying to get Amanda nominated in MVP voting instead of voting for Spencer. Ugh. Oh and of course, Julie Chen calling Kaitlyn out when she didn’t call Jeremy out and he was MUCH worse. So, mysoginy all around on the BB house and America in general.
Yeah, i’ve seen people calling Amanda “Demanda” and pasionally spewing their hate on her and trying to get her voted as the MVP nominee. I guess being demanding and playing the game aggressively if you’re a woman is worse than being a misogynstic pig. It probably won’t be enough to get her nominated though. I’m betting on Ginamarie or Elissa again.
You never want to find yourself saying “Good point, Aaryn” during an argument, and yet there we were last night.
I’m willing to cut Aaryn some slack. She will be facing a world of pain when she rejoins the outside world. Consequences that will probably haunt her for years. She may as well enjoy her final days before she faces the firing squad.
Plus as you said, she did make some good points.
Duh Amanda and the pizza biy she is using and Helen r running the house. I thought Aaryn was tougher vote Amanda out and get some power back Spencer should of told everybody Helen was speaking with a forked tounge vote Amanda out!!!