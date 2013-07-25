Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday Results – Which awful hamster went home?

It’s elimination night on “Big Brother” and guess what? No matter who goes home on Thursday (July 25) night, they’re gonna be a relatively icky person. It says something that Kaitlin is probably the best person among the three hamsters up for eviction on Thursday night, which mostly relates to her being placed against Aaryn and GinaMarie.

Does that mean she’ll be sent home? Of course not! Let’s see how things go down…

9:03 p.m. Interesting. Julie Chen explains that Aaryn was originally America’s choice to go up on the block, but because she was already up on the block, Elissa was the second choice, so when she won the Veto and took herself off, the third choice, GinaMarie, went up.

9:05 p.m. Aaryn is prepared to make some deals and by “make some deals,” she means talking trash about GinaMarie, by claiming that the Long Staten Island Lass is actually the truly negative one in the House. Aaryn vows to keep Judd and Jessie safe if she has that chance. As for Kaitlin, Aaryn claims that she’s the strongest person on the block. “Just lay as low as possible,” Judd advises Aaryn.

9:06 p.m. With Aaryn departing the HoH room, Helen and Elissa come in to discuss the vote. They all agree that Kaitlin is a strong competitor and that Aaryn will be up on the block every week. “My opinion is Aaryn, all day and every day,” Elissa whines, complaining that Aaryn is ruining her game, with the negative things she’s saying about Candice and Howard. Yeah. Right. Aaryn’s racism is messing Elissa up. You betcha.

9:08 p.m. Judd goes to Candice and Howard, making his case that even if it’s disgusting to keep Aaryn, it’s smarter. “She’s a monster in the House,” Howard says of Aaryn, but admits that he’s 50-50 on his decision.

9:09 p.m. Aaryn, trying to make nice with Elissa, says she’s willing to either throw HoH or give us the nomination power. Elissa continues her carping about Aaryn’s racism. “I just don’t support mean girls,” Elissa explains. Hmmm… Did anybody see Elissa’s behavior towards Amanda last week? Two-faced meanie.

9:11 p.m. Judd decides to betray her Spencer/ Howard/Kaitlin alliance, which helps convince Helen that Kaitlin’s the right target.

9:16 p.m. Helen tells Elissa and Amanda about the stealth non-alliance. Elissa then goes and confronts Kaitlin, who denies everything. Meanwhile, we keep cutting back to Aaryn, fresh out of the shower, brushing her hair. I mean, I appreciate that, but… Ah. Aaryn overhears and realizes she needs to get dressed and go to Helen and remind her about their unlikely alliance. “I don’t understand why she would do that,” Helen sighs. Meanwhile, Kaitlin tells Howard and Spencer about the chatter and the guys vow to play it cool. So much circular intrigue and lying and failure to keep secrets. Elissa promptly denies the entire conversation.

9:19 p.m. I love that Aaryn is actually the wronged party in this. Well “wronged.” Soon, everybody is in a room, with Judd praying that he won’t be named as the person who exposed the alliance. Elissa is just lying up a storm and smirking. “Get a life,” Elissa says. “I’m sick of being lied about. I don’t deserve the treatment that I’m getting,” Aaryn says, half correct and half incorrect. She is being lied about. She probably deserves it.

9:21 p.m. Twitter has been abuzz about Judd’s grizzly bear shirt? Really? Well, it’s in the laundry now. McCrae says that being in the House on this 24th birthday was his dream come true. “It didn’t taste so good,” GinaMarie says of the anchovy-habanero frozen yogurt. Gotta says that GinaMarie’s frozen yogurt baby is one of my favorite parts of the season.

9:26 p.m. Let’s get down to business and the Live Vote!

9:26 p.m. Closing statements. Aaryn says she wants to be here more than anything, insisting she’s learned a lot and she’ll respect any decision they make. Kaitlin also will respect any decision they make. GinaMarie says “I have a big heart and a bad accent,” saying that she’s looking forward to more fun times. She blows a kiss to Nick. Oh, Nick.

9:28 p.m. Amanda’s up first and votes to evict Kaitlin. Naturally, McCrae votes to evict Kaitlin. Helen “sadly” votes to evict Kaitlin. Candice also “sadly” votes to evict Kaitlin. Elissa also “sadly, sadly, sadly” votes to evict Kaitlin. That’s it for Kaitlin. Spencer continues the trend, as do Howard, Andy and Jessie. You can’t disagree with the basis for the decision. A competitive horrible person is a bigger threat than a horrible person who offers nothing physically or intellectually.

9:34 p.m. Time to give Kaitlin the news. When the numbers are read, Kaitlin just nods. GinaMarie cries about this eviction as well.

9:35 p.m. In the house, there’s a lot of awkward hugging and nobody seems especially happy about the vote other than Aaryn and GinaMarie. They watch Kaitlin go gray.

9:36 p.m. “People lied to my face and I new it was coming,” says Kaitlin, who only hugged GinaMarie. She says she’s a little hurt by Andy, but otherwise she understands this is a game. She takes responsibility for the people they aligned with. Kaitlin’s hurt when she’s told that people are calling her alliance The Mean Girls. “Why participate in ugly behavior?” Julie Chen asks Kaitlin, coddling her. Kaitlin blames the people she aligned with and says it rubbed off. She doesn’t sound enthusiastic about reunited with Jeremy.

9:40 p.m. Helen and Candice are regretful to see Kaitlin leaving. Judd thinks she has a great heart and is “hot as hell.” Aaryn calls Kaitlin “a great friend” and looks forward to seeing her outside of the House. Kaitlin seems much more human in this moment that she ever was in the game. “This game turns some people into bad eggs, but what can you do?”

9:46 p.m. Head of Household. They’re playing “Roulette Me Win.” Each contestant gets to throw a ball into a spinning wheel and the contestant with the highest score wins. So when Julie Chen said that they had the chance to stay up late and practice, she was just being silly. This game is at least 95 percent dumb luck. Perhaps more. I like my “Big Brother” game-shifters to involve at least a modicum of skill. It doesn’t have to be much. But more than this.

9:49 p.m. Spencer takes over first with 34 lucky points and then… AARYN gets a lucky 36. That’s a perfect score. Nobody can beat her. Will anybody tie?

9:51 p.m. Only Elissa can tie Aaryn. She comes very close, but Aaryn wins HoH. Does that mean Helen and Elissa have the nomination power? Or… Something else? I’m not exactly sure on the deal that was made last week.

9:52 p.m. Oooh. Beloved “Big Brother” contestant and never-exposed homophobe Jeff will be dropping by after the commercial.

9:54 p.m. So Jeff… Let’s talk about gay slurs!

9:55 p.m. “Is it weird to be back?” Julie asks, probingly. He agrees that it is.

9:56 p.m. Jeff doesn’t expect Aaryn to hold up her end of the deal. “I hold up my end of the deal and I’m the worst. I never win,” Jeff says. He thinks the BB MVP twist is “interesting.”

9:57 p.m. “She’s very good,” Jeff says of Jordan. They’re not yet engaged. But “almost.”

9:58 p.m. “I’m pulling for McCrae,” Jeff says.

And that’s all… Do you think Aaryn will keep her word?