Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday – Who went home? And are the Coaches in the game?

It’s going to be a busy Thursday (August 2) night on “Big Brother.”
First, we have to find out if the hamsters are going to vote to evict 21st Century William Katt Frank or Screaming Red Tomato Joe. [I sure hope it’s Joe going home.]
Then, we have to learn if America voted to have the four Coaches reenter the game as players.
Tonight could change everything!
Click through for the live-blog…
9:02 p.m. ET. It’s pretty pointless if the Coaches just stick around as Coaches, isn’t it? Honestly? Like even if America wanted that, the producers are sure to want it the other way, right?
9:03 p.m. Julie Chen, shoulders bare, speaks to the turbulent 27 days in the House. Then she reminds us of exactly what the pre-episode recap reminded us of TWO MINUTES AGO.
9:04 p.m. Stop being smug, Julie! We know that you know what America decided. And we know that you aren’t going to tell us. Geez. Oooh. The Coaches will be “offered the chance,” if America voted for them to enter the game. So they could theoretically be voted back in and decide they’d rather not put their necks on the line. Will that be an individual choice or a collective choice?
9:05 p.m. We flash back to Day 24, with Mike Boogie and Frank discovering Britney and Shane’s betrayal. “I did it! Yay!” says Ashley, as if she did anything at all to get off the block. Frank thinks that Danielle will be the swing vote. And Danielle thinks that Shane’s move was the best move to date and it sounds like she’s going to do what Shane wants. “I’m feeling a little bit better and I’m gonna go to work,” Red-Faced Joe yells.
9:06 p.m. Frank tells Mike Boogie that Shane has assured him that he’s safe. “If one of my players knows there’s going to be a big shakeup in the game… YOU MAY WANNA TELL ME,” Mike Boogie bellows in the Diary Room. Mike Boogie sounds like a man who’d love to stop coaching and start playing. Britney is able to throw Ian under the bus for his “finicky word-choices,” which somehow seems reasonable to Boogie and Frank. “I love Ian and I don’t want him to be in trouble,” Britney coos, disingenuously.
9:08 p.m. Janelle’s squad is impressed with Shane’s balls. Ashley compares it to both spirituality and exercise and yoga and stuff. Nobody knows what she’s talking about. In the Have-Nots room, Ian is freaking out. “He’s probably my strongest ally in this game,” Ian laments, pacing like a lunatic. With Mike Boogie and Frank, Ian tries to reconstruct his conversation with Britney. Ian eventually admits that he didn’t want to write checks he couldn’t cash, but Mike Boogie stares him down and declares, “This is the Big Brother House. You CAN bounce checks.” Heh.
9:11 p.m. Janelle and Britney are talking about cramps and the pain of labor. Why is this happening? Janelle says that she doesn’t cry, even at funerals. “Janelle just doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of emotions,” Britney carps. It turns out that Janelle also doesn’t get too happy. Britney admires this robotic tendency.
9:13 p.m. Janelle, Wil and Joe all agree that Frank is evil and getting rid of him is the best thing that could happen. Janelle’s taking a lot of credit for keeping Wil safe, which doesn’t make Wil happy. Hmmm… “I’m really starting to get fed up with Janelle,” says Wil, who would indeed have been this week’s target if Janelle hadn’t given him Immunity. “He’s just a bitchy, bitchy guy,” Janelle tells Joe. And things are about to get worse for Wil, who dreamt about the game all night. “She should be scared, because I’m really pissed off,” Wil tells Joe, which is exactly what The Screaming Tomato didn’t want to hear. Joe goes to Ashley and narcs on Wil’s discontent. Janelle is called in for the confab. “Oh my God, he’s such a nutty guy,” Janelle says. “I just don’t get it,” says Ashley, in the night’s least surprising line of dialogue.
9:21 p.m. Who’s really in control of the game?
9:22 p.m. Wil and Janelle sit down and chat. Janelle gets emotional and starts to cry, talking about how she didn’t want to hurt his feelings. I love the editing in this instance, because suddenly that validates the stupid conversation with Janelle and Britney. But will Wil buy the waterworks? Apparently not. “I’m not buying it, but I’ll act along,” Wil says, vowing not to trust Janelle for another second.
9:23 p.m. Frank needs to get Danielle’s vote, so she approaches Dan to make sure they’re all copacetic. Frank and Mike Boogie assure Dan that Danielle will be safe going forward. Dan says he trusts Frank, even if he doesn’t necessarily trust Mike Boogie. Dan doesn’t mind the sell of getting rid of Janelle’s players and he isn’t so solidly Team Shane anymore. Danielle reckons she has all the power this week. “I command you to stop liking him,” Dan tells Danielle of Shane, instructing her that she and Shane won’t date out in the real world. “I’m not losing 100K over a little high school crush,” he tells her. He’s also sounding like a man who’s ready to stop coaching and start playing.
9:27 p.m. Live time. Remember that $3000 that Boogie gave Ian? Ian’s planning on using it for rent and food. Fair enough. Boogie wishes his Uncle Rick a happy birthday. Danielle ranks her brief kiss with Shane from last week a “10.” And Shane gives it a “10.5.” I somehow suspect neither of these people are especially good with math. Janelle insists she had bruises on her legs from the hip-to-hip Coaches Competition.
9:32 p.m. CBS is advertising “Vegas” pretty well.
9:32 p.m. What does Shane have to say for himself? “As a Coach and a Player together, we thought it would be the best thing to do from my position,” Shane says of the decision to put Frank, who he doesn’t really trust, on the block. “Danielle is a sweet girl. I love spending time with her. She makes me laugh,” Shane says, but he also says that he fears the target that a showmance would put on his back.
9:34 p.m. Wait. Who is Frank’s father? He’s famous? Who knew? Oh. His dad is the wrestler Sid Vicious. Oh. That’s a huge disappointment. I REALLY wanted to discover that Frank actually was William Katt’s son. Sid regrets being on the road for Frank’s childhood. Sid has been watching regularly, though he didn’t know that Frank signed up for the show. Sid’s funny when discussing how well Frank handled Willie, saying that in the same circumstance, he’d have broken all of the bones in Willie’s body. It seems that Frank has random conversations in the living room with his dad. That’s weird.
9:41 p.m. Let’s get down to announcing something, eh?
9:41 p.m. We’re breaking the news of America’s Vote to the players. Britney gets a big smile when Julie mentions theories about the Coaches joining the game. I like it when Britney smiles.
9:42 p.m. The results… America has decided… “Yes.” If the Coaches agree to re-enter, there will be no eviction. If the Coaches remain as Coaches, there will still be an eviction, but there will be players reentering next week. Because we need more players, yo!
9:44 p.m. Only One Coach needs to vote to reenter. Britney’s up first. She hits the “Reset” button, meaning that the Coaches are back in the game. Mike Boogie says, “No thanks, America.” Interesting. Dan says “It’s time to get dirty” and hits the button. Janelle also doesn’t hesitate in hitting the button.
9:46 p.m. Julie announces to the hamsters that Joe and Frank are safe and the Coaches are back in. I’m SHOCKED!
9:52 p.m. Yup. Still reeling, eh?
9:52 p.m. Time for a new Head of Household competition. Because the game has been reset, Shane is eligible for HoH. The competition is called Walk the Plank and asks the hamsters to cling to a pirate ship.
9:53 p.m. It’s an endurance challenge, so we’re not going to get a result tonight. We do see that the ship kinda rocks back and forth a little, so that makes everything ever-so-much-harder.
9:54 p.m. So that’s about it for this episode.
9:55 p.m. Am I the only one who thinks this whole turn of events makes the Coaches look a little sad and pathetic? At least Mike Boogie had the decency to pretend to look like this wasn’t what he wanted. Everybody else, they’re just so DESPERATE to be back in the “Big Brother” game. Then again, it was always silly that they were whoring themselves out for a measly $100,000. Go Big and Go Britney!
9:57 p.m. Yup. Nobody’s falling off that ship in five minutes.
What do you think of the Twist? Were you shocked by America’s decision?
I love that before I even clicked the link on your twitter I knew exactly who would be pictured. And it’s the right call.
Mike – Scout’s honor, I was going to use a Shane picture, but Liane used one for last night’s recap. There’s no question, though, that Britney will ALWAYS be my favorite fallback…
-Daniel
I’m disappointed last night did not feature any of Britney’s hilarious immatations of the other houseguests.
Gotta say, I’m quite bothered by the fact that there wasn’t still an eviction. There’s no real good excuse for it. Completely renders Shane’s HOH and the first big move in the game pointless. On the other hand, I’d be lying if I wasn’t excited by the implications of the coaches entering, especially on the competition side. Other than Shane and Frank, who was surely going to be out the door, everyone seemed to be miserable players. This should intensify things.
A bit surprised Dan was so gung-ho to reenter by the way. The guy has already won the damn thing and he didn’t even hesitate. Never underestimate the power of greed I suppose. Would love to see Britney or Janelle win this now.
I agree. This had to be be plan all along so everything done to date is essentially moot. All Shane’s work swept away in the big reset.
The more I think about it the more pissed off I get. CBS just can’t resist bringing back the old players. They had the perfect formula by having the coaches do their own thing but they just couldn’t stand by their own plan and had to go back to old tricks.
If I was Shane, I would be pissed. He has Frank disliking him now, and it was over a moot eviction.
@mulderism,
They were always going back in, which is why there were only 12 players to begin with. It’s a somewhat unfair twist since they got to sail through the first five weeks without the threat of eviction, and the opportunity to build relationships. Very unfair.
Yikes, do the producers suck at their jobs.
Why have an eviction the week you had to remove Willie from the house, if you were just going to have to screw over an HOH down the road because the math didn’t add up?
How do they not forsee that?
We always knew the coaches were going to come back in, but to do it under the guise of “the consequences” for coming back into the game is no one goes home this week is beyond idiotic.
Yes, they should have cancelled the weeks eviction once Willie left. That’s the way they do it on Survivor.
I’m fairly new to BB having only watched it for 3 seasons now. The show seems quite rigged to keep in popular/polarizing players (e.g. Rachel last season). Was it always this way?
It honestly wasn’t this rigged with obvious favortism for certain players in the early seasons, but as the seasons have progressed it has just become more outlandish.
The “expect the unexpected” mantra is just the producers guise to make up sh*t as they go along to keep their chosen favorite players around longer in the house, or bring them back if they do get sent home (see Brandon last year).
Also, it was kind of a pretty big giveaway, when EVERYONE, including the coaches, were dressed in workout/HOH clothes at eviction meeting.
Since they had to be told to dress that way (likely 30+ mins before the live start), everyone already knew at that point the coaches were likely coming back in the game.
Boogie not pushing the button was completely BS, he wanted back in the game. He just knew Dan/Janelle enough that one of them would absolutely hit the reset button to get back in the game.
Seriously, why would Dan put 100K bet on Danielle winning the entire thing (quite improbable at this point), when he can put a 500K bet on his massive oversized ego.
Because Boogie knew as a coach, he had a pretty good shot at the hundred grand, but now he’s got a big target on his back.
Boogie’s the only coach who gains NOTHING from entering the game.
If Boogie stays as coach, the eviction vote goes on, and Frank, his best shot at 100K goes home.
No way Boogie bets 100K on Ian/Jenn, rather than 500K on himself.
Furthermore, he’s not that big of a target actually, since he’s old as dirt, and unlikely to win challenges. Dan, Janelle, Frank, Shane would all be bigger targets.
Not to mention, players voted off coming back into the game, which means a chance for players he mostly had a hand in getting out, coming back to hurt him too.
Now Boogie is immediately teammed up with Frank, Ian, and Jenn in the game, and the only other 4 person instant coach/player alliance is Jenelle’s team, though we know that Wil wants no part of her.
@jonathan i agree, Boogie 1-Has already won 2-had good chances to win with his team still intact and if (as he was trusting) Frank was still on the game.. i liked his “Thanks, America. But i’m good”, that seemed to be very classy… Now Dan, and his oversized ego, with only 1 weak player to hang his hopes was easy to guess he would want back even if he had already won before.. Janelle was also easy to assume she wanted back since she had been doing almost all the social and physical work for her team.. Britney was the vote I didnt like, since she seemed to push the bottom just because she was on a time crunch and she had not made her mind, if yo are going in, it’s better if you are fully convinced that you want in, plus i think Shane was still a good lottery ticket to play.
George P,
How was Frank staying in the game?
Shane wanted him out, and Danielle was the swing vote, who was working with Shane.
Frank was going home for sure.
As for further evidence that Frank was going home, look no further than the video learning more about Frank’s father/family back home.
If they are going to show those videos on an eviction night, and we haven’t seen a video about home/family life from either person up on the block, they will ALWAYS show the person who’s going home.
Had Joe been going home, you would have seen a video about his home/family life.
@Jobin..
(1) You are confusing what we, as audience know, from what the players know. As far as Frank knew he was still staying in via Danielle’s vote which was Shane (who told him that even if he went up as replacement nominee, the one been voted out was Joe), plus the talk they had with Dan, after which even Dan was thinking about the benefits of attacking Janelle’s crew instead. Of course, both Frank and Boogie wouldn’t have been too shocked of a double cross sending Frank out, but it wasn’t a certainty to them
(2) The video montage gave us all the impression the Frank was going to be voted out, but that was as we all know now a red herring (production was sure that at least 1 of the Coaches will want it, therefore guaranteeing all will be in.. since they could have as well, said that who wanted in was in, who didn’t, wasn’t) if the video montage was serious we would have seen it for both players, and not only one, the goal of the ep to leave you expecting the end, that doesn’t work if you overtly tip your hand. (Aside why look to gain Frank more sympathy by revealing him the estranged son of a famous wrestling legend, on the same ep he was going out?)
(3) lastly, no one was sure who was going home, not the viewers, not the players, and not production, which is the whole purpose of having live evictions voting, since in a good reality competition show anything can happen when each person can change their vote at the last minute. Until Danielle said either name anything could have happened, in only one of other scenarios that could have taken place, for example Wil voting Joe off to cut ties with Janelle in a (maybe unseen) agreement with other players.
In short, don’t deal in absolutes, keep your mind open.
Frank is clearly the winner of this game. Certainly Big Brother will ask Frank back – perhaps for a new All Star Season. Way to go Frank!!
Dan doesn’t hold a candle to Frank’s game.
I have lost total respect for Dan, the bible toter swearing allegiance to Frank on his wedding ring, Chelsea his wife and the cross necklace his grandfather gave him – shaking Frank hand only to betray the value and meaning of trust. Here’s a scripture for you Dan Gheesling Mark 8:36 — For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? — I hope you lose the game, the respect of your wife and learn something about the value of trust. As Far as Dan Gheesling teaching teenagers in a Catholic School – Wow, what a great example to them, and the viewing audience who may not even read their bible to see how flippant and easy it is to blow off sanctity and trust for a bit a cash. Nice Dan – how are you going to justify and make excuses for this?!