Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Wednesday Results – The first hamster scurries home

Hi all! Dan here. I’ll be doing the “Big Brother” results shows this season. Wednesday tonight and then Thursday for the rest of the summer.

OK, since you asked, here’s my problem with “Big Brother,” hamster bigotry, live feeds and CBS:

The people passing around petitions trying to get various houseguests removed from the show are silly. Unless Aaryn wins the prize, “Big Brother” is doing far more harm than good for the smoking hot, xenophobic homophobe. She’s been fired by her modeling company and she will return to a world in which most reasonable people know that she’s disgusting and ignorant. For the rest of her life, when future employers Google her, guess what will come up? Exactly. And it’s not like she’s espousing reasonable conservative-leaning positions on things. She’s just a bigot. So that’ll be hard to defend going forward. Ditto with the rest of the stupidity spewing from the various hamsters. [This is me being naive, I understand. CBS not only covered up Jeff Schroeder’s gay slurs, but they employed him again on both “Big Brother” and then “The Amazing Race” and only a few disgruntled people said a word. I like to believe there’s a paper trail. I fear it’s not as easy to follow as it should be.]

What bothers me, though, is actually on a practical game-play level. Various hamsters are saying nasty things, but they’re only being heard on the live-feed. If you watched only the “Big Brother” telecast, you’d think the hamsters were dumb — M-O-O-N, as Dave would spell it — but I wouldn’t have any idea that they were also just fundamentally bad people, many of them. And CBS’ condemnation of what’s being said is, of course, comically inadequate and disingenuous. Fine. But CBS and “Big Brother” have added a twist this year in which America is voting for a weekly MVP and that MVP has an awful lot of power in the House. And since most of America doesn’t watch live-feeds or read blogs or other stuff, most of America is voting based on a sample that is skewed by CBS’ editing. Editing always will shape out perception of “real” people on reality shows, but in this case, CBS and the “Big Brother” editors are actively impacting the results of the show. America is voting on the MVP because of a perception of the hamsters based on editing decisions and if they’re not being given full information on the hamsters they’re voting for, their vote and, by extension, the results of the show have been permanently manipulated. If one of the bigots wins this season and an MVP-related decision leads to the eviction of any of the few acceptable houseguests, I’d get out and sue CBS and “Big Brother” promptly for playing a direct role, through editing, in a competition they claim isn’t rigged.

With that rant out of the way… I’ll be recapping Wednesday’s results in my usual live-blog form after the break…

8:00 p.m. ET. OK, Houseguests! Let’s rock this.

8:00 p.m. “People are starting to show their true colors,” a bare-shouldered Julie Chen says. Of course, even if this is true, CBS won’t show those true colors.

8:03 p.m. Julie Chen is going to a gala of some sort after that. I feel really underdressed.

8:04 p.m. “Safe to say it’s been a busy seven days,” Julie says. So busy we haven’t been able to see the best parts!

8:05 p.m. Nick is confused that Elissa was put up on the block, but he’s determined to take David down, no matter what. For her part, Elissa sees this as incentive to be more open and she sits down with all of the hamsters and confesses. “It’s really nice to hear it from her,” says Andy, who calls it “a gamechanging moment.” She also admits to people that she was the MVP this week. “I really am thankful. I have Elissa’s fans on my side,” she says. “Maybe she’s human. Maybe,” says Amanda after hearing this moment of truth.

8:08 p.m. Jeremy and Kaitlin have what he describes as “a good chemical balance.” This means that they’re lounging by the pool together and in the hammock and she’s being dragged off to bed. “Sorry Dad. It’s all fun and games,” Kaitlin says, without an iota of actual shame.