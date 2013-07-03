Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Wednesday Results – The first hamster scurries home

Hi all! Dan here. I’ll be doing the “Big Brother” results shows this season. Wednesday tonight and then Thursday for the rest of the summer.
OK, since you asked, here’s my problem with “Big Brother,” hamster bigotry, live feeds and CBS:
The people passing around petitions trying to get various houseguests removed from the show are silly. Unless Aaryn wins the prize, “Big Brother” is doing far more harm than good for the smoking hot, xenophobic homophobe. She’s been fired by her modeling company and she will return to a world in which most reasonable people know that she’s disgusting and ignorant. For the rest of her life, when future employers Google her, guess what will come up? Exactly. And it’s not like she’s espousing reasonable conservative-leaning positions on things. She’s just a bigot. So that’ll be hard to defend going forward. Ditto with the rest of the stupidity spewing from the various hamsters. [This is me being naive, I understand. CBS not only covered up Jeff Schroeder’s gay slurs, but they employed him again on both “Big Brother” and then “The Amazing Race” and only a few disgruntled people said a word. I like to believe there’s a paper trail. I fear it’s not as easy to follow as it should be.]
What bothers me, though, is actually on a practical game-play level. Various hamsters are saying nasty things, but they’re only being heard on the live-feed. If you watched only the “Big Brother” telecast, you’d think the hamsters were dumb — M-O-O-N, as Dave would spell it — but I wouldn’t have any idea that they were also just fundamentally bad people, many of them. And CBS’ condemnation of what’s being said is, of course, comically inadequate and disingenuous. Fine. But CBS and “Big Brother” have added a twist this year in which America is voting for a weekly MVP and that MVP has an awful lot of power in the House. And since most of America doesn’t watch live-feeds or read blogs or other stuff, most of America is voting based on a sample that is skewed by CBS’ editing. Editing always will shape out perception of “real” people on reality shows, but in this case, CBS and the “Big Brother” editors are actively impacting the results of the show. America is voting on the MVP because of a perception of the hamsters based on editing decisions and if they’re not being given full information on the hamsters they’re voting for, their vote and, by extension, the results of the show have been permanently manipulated. If one of the bigots wins this season and an MVP-related decision leads to the eviction of any of the few acceptable houseguests, I’d get out and sue CBS and “Big Brother” promptly for playing a direct role, through editing, in a competition they claim isn’t rigged.
With that rant out of the way… I’ll be recapping Wednesday’s results in my usual live-blog form after the break…
8:00 p.m. ET. OK, Houseguests! Let’s rock this.
8:00 p.m. “People are starting to show their true colors,” a bare-shouldered Julie Chen says. Of course, even if this is true, CBS won’t show those true colors.
8:03 p.m. Julie Chen is going to a gala of some sort after that. I feel really underdressed.
8:04 p.m. “Safe to say it’s been a busy seven days,” Julie says. So busy we haven’t been able to see the best parts!
8:05 p.m. Nick is confused that Elissa was put up on the block, but he’s determined to take David down, no matter what. For her part, Elissa sees this as incentive to be more open and she sits down with all of the hamsters and confesses. “It’s really nice to hear it from her,” says Andy, who calls it “a gamechanging moment.” She also admits to people that she was the MVP this week. “I really am thankful. I have Elissa’s fans on my side,” she says. “Maybe she’s human. Maybe,” says Amanda after hearing this moment of truth.
8:08 p.m. Jeremy and Kaitlin have what he describes as “a good chemical balance.” This means that they’re lounging by the pool together and in the hammock and she’s being dragged off to bed. “Sorry Dad. It’s all fun and games,” Kaitlin says, without an iota of actual shame.
8:09 p.m. In the Have-Not airplane suite, everybody agrees that it has sucked having cold showers and whatnot. But Judd is eagerly awaiting midnight to have booze again and get the party going. For normal people, this wouldn’t be so hard. “I don’t want to wait til 12 to drink. I want to drink right now,” Kaitlin whines. Or maybe it’s Aaryn. Does it even matter? Probably not. They crack open the wine and begin pounding grape without Judd’s permission. The Have-Nots emerge and they’re shocked and saddened that wine has been taken elsewhere. Oh. It was the only bottle of red wine. Now I understand. Or now I understand something. Helen and Elissa are glowering. “I’m just getting sick of how two-faced these people are,” Aaryn says, inexplicably. I love the things that matter to these people.
8:11 p.m. Out by the hot tub, Aaryn and Jeremy are whining. For some reason, Aaryn thinks that a smackdown is in order because some people were annoyed at her being a lush. “I drank the [blank] out of it,” Jeremy tells everybody, claiming he was the only one drinking. I… don’t understand any of this. “I’m really confused,” Helen says. “Aaryn is, without a doubt, the head of the snake,” Andy diagnoses. “I will not stop until all of these jerks are out of this house,” vows Aaryn. “Jerks.” Yes. Aaryn has interesting standards. “I’m not trying to cause the boo-boo stains,” Jeremy tells Amanda, again taking responsibility for for the wine-drinking. “It doesn’t have to be like this,” Helen cries. Remember when Helen was some sort of cut-throat political operative? And now this is making her cry. “I’m about to throw spears at buffalo,” vows Jeremy.
8:17 p.m. Well that was one of the dumbest rows in “Big Brother” history.
8:18 p.m. “Being in the ‘Big Brother’ house can make you crazy,” Amanda says, befor illustrating her point by going and bedding down with McCrae. “To be honest, I’m scared. She’s a man-eater,” McCrae confesses. Amanda wants information from McCrae and she’s not opposed to getting kissy with the pizza boy to do it. “This is pretty sweet,” McCrae decides after things get a tiny bit hot and/or heavy. All together now… EW. Or else… All together now… HUH?
8:20 p.m. “All is good in the world of Aaryn and David,” Aaryn says, reassured that Elissa is the target and not her Ken doll.
8:20 p.m. The less cool kids, though, have decided that they may be about to “weaponize” Elissa’s popularity. And Amanda agrees, even if Elissa isn’t “the sharpest Botox needle in the tray.” Spencer, though, has the difficult responsibility of getting the Moving Company on-board with the decision, which is exactly what Nick wanted anyway.
8:22 p.m. We’re live!
8:22 p.m. “The mood of the house is kinda weird, Julie!” squeals Andy. Helen originally didn’t think the MVP twist would impact the game, but now she’s realized that “anything’s up for grabs.” “Well, we always say ‘Expect the unexpected,'” Julie Chen says smugly. ” Judd doesn’t like the Have-Not room and doesn’t want to go back. “That’s why it’s called The Have-Not Room.” Julie Chen says smugly. Candice is giddy at not being on the block anymore, but for Jessie, David and Elissa… There is no giddiness.
8:27 p.m. Let’s talk to the nominees. Opening statements. Jessie wishes her dad a happy birthday and she wants them to keep her so they can party on this summer. She’s safe tonight and she’d probably tell you it’s because she’s the cutest. Elissa says it would be smart to keep her around because she’s a target and she reminds people that she’s related to Rachel. “M-O-O-N that spells Keep Me,” says David.
8:28 p.m. The voting process won’t change despite the extra nominee. Amanda votes to evict David. Aaryn votes to evict Elissa. The studio audience boos. Is it because they love Elissa? Or because Aaryn is history’s worst, hottest monster? Nick votes to evict David. Candice votes to evict Elissa. The audience boos that, so they may just inexplicably like Elissa. Spencer votes to evict David. The crowd has evidently been muted. Or else they no longer care. Kaitlin votes to evict Elissa. No boos. More after the break.
8:34 p.m. Come on! Let’s boot David! I wanna see Aaryn’s reaction. She’s gonna unhinge her jaw and eat somebody. I can tell!
8:35 p.m. Helen votes to evict David. Howard votes to evict David. GinaMarie votes to evict Elissa. Like Aaryn, GinaMarie has been fired by her outside job. Winner! Judd votes to evict David. Interesting, Jeremy goes against Nick’s urging and votes Elissa. Andy votes to evict David.
8:36 p.m. Julie Chen delivers the news. Jessie is relieved she got zero votes. But with seven votes, David has been evicted. Several people are stunned. And swearing. Aaryn is in tears. Where or when will she ever find somebody so pretty and so willing to ignore her anti-gay and anti-Asian slurs? WHEN?!?
8:38 p.m. “I love you America,” Elissa says. Or I’m guessing it’s Elissa. Practically everything being said in the house is being muted, so I assume it’s mostly racist, sexist or homophobic. Better we don’t know. Thanks for protecting us, CBS.
8:39 p.m. “What do you think happened?” Julie asks. “I think because I’m a likable guy, I’m pretty smart,” David says. Huh? “I have that type of personality where I attract people right away,” David adds. He swears that he wasn’t actually shocked, claiming that he detected that people weren’t looking him in the eyes. “She’s been the type of girl I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” David says of Aaryn. The crowd goes, “Awww.” David says that he was getting bored anyway, because he’s mostly a beach guy. Julie asks him about failing to spell a single word in the Veto competition. He blames his inability to pop bubbles on his chest.
8:42 p.m. Jeremy tells David he felt “somewhat responsible,” but vows to avenge him. Nick tells David that he was a victim of The Moving Company. “You started hooking up with the biggest bitch on this show,” Amanda says bluntly and awesomely. “It’s gonna suck without you here,” Aaryn says. “David, there’s a wave out there with your name on it,” Julie Chen tells him. “M-O-O-N, that spells Good-bye,” David says, departing.
8:47 p.m. Head of Household time!
8:48 p.m. McCrae has to sit out. Julie tells the hamsters that tomorrow is July 4, so the challenge is titled BB Barbeque. The hamsters are competing in pairs for some reason. The game is for teams to transfer large quantities of BBQ sauce between a pot and a jar. The winning team is the team that fills their jars first. Idiotically, CBS and “Big Brother” cut out audio as Julie Chen is explaining the rules, so we don’t have a clue how we’re going to go from a winning pair to a single Head of Household. Are the hamsters this year total animals who legitimately aren’t capable of not swearing when they know they’re on live TV?
8:50 p.m. This is a task that won’t be finished tonight, so we’re basically watching people slip and slide and cart BBQ sauce.
8:52 p.m. Yawn. Come on! Somebody say something racist!
8:55 p.m. Yup. More slipping and sliding and BBQ sauce.
8:56 p.m. Ah. The winning pair must decide… Wait. Did CBS just cut the audio AGAIN as Julie Chen was explaining? How will this be decided? By whom? Screw this, CBS and “Big Brother.” Do you really have that much contempt for your viewers?
8:57 p.m. Apparently.
Thoughts on tonight’s eviction? Do you agree that David was totally voted out because of how smart he is?
I love that you used the term “pounding grape” – The Cul de sac Crew would be proud!
If there was any justice in the world, Amanda would be the person winning MVP every week, she’s delightful, and her calling out little miss pageant racist was the cherry on top of that particular sundae.
Dan, you depicting David as Tom Cullen cracked me up
I would to see Allysa, Andy, Helen, Candace, Howard and Amanda rise up against the racists and drive them one by one out of the house. Ok Nick can Stay two, he’s the closest equivalent to Dan we have. (I included Amanda because she’s all kinds of sarcastic sexy, and as far as I know not a racist)
As far as gameplay goes it seems like Nick is the only one using his head.
Diary sessions queen is Amanda
Despite who Allysa is related to, I’m curious to see how she evolves. Fessing up was smart and humanizesher, and actually helped her define herself a little apart from Rachel to some of the fellow house guests.
Two = too
I actually think the person that might be using his head most thus far is Howard. This isn’t Survivor, where it’s 39 days, and you want to be aggressive earlier on. This is day 13 of 100 days, that’s a lot of time left to play, so being someone who’s on absolutely no one’s radar, getting into no fights, and purposely making yourself not a threat (he’s wisely thrown both of the first two comps) is the way to be this early, particularly when you’re in an alliance as well, so you’re even protected from bad variance swings on HOH wins.
“What? You wanted her to be a good person, TOO?”
Uh, yes? I expect everyone to not be a bigot independently of physical appearance. You know Dan, good looking women can be good people and not bigots. Way to feed a stereotype with that sexist comment.
Kat – Give me a freaking break. Seriously.
I don’t even have a CLUE what you’re taking seriously here, but I assure you that if you took that caption seriously… I… I really lack for words.
But yes, Kat. I know that there are many good-looking women who are good people and not bigots. Thanks!
-Daniel
You might not have meant it seriously, but you still wrote it, which means it was in your mind, and that says something.
I’m pretty sure it says exactly nothing, it was clearly intended as a joke and reading into it that Dan is sexist doesn’t even make sense both because of everything Dan has ever written about race and gender over the years and the fact that this isn’t even an actual stereotype. Is there a stereotype about attractive women being racists and homophobes that I’ve missed over the years? Because that is one I’ve not yet heard.
This is a very disturbing trend in CBS reality shows. Survivor has really cast some questionable people in past seasons. People that are totally divisive. I’m thinking Colton and Naonka who were big time racists. Did this fact not come out during their interviews?? And just to be clear – if Colton is on the new season of survivor I am out for good.
And now BB. I thought the BB producers did the right thing last season but not acknowledging Willy Hantz after he was ejected. And yet he was not a racist pig like some of these current houseguests. But probably as big a bully as Jeremy.
Are we really to believe that racists like these current houseguests were not noticed in their interviews? Are they picked for their alienating qualities to rile up the viewers and water cooler talk?
I am sick and disgusted by this.
I think it’s just something that one of the articles pointed out when talking about the subject, that you’re finding people who have nothing better to do than spend three months locked in a house surrounded by cameras doing nothing. It’s a breeding ground for aimless losers with low intellect that just want to be on television, because not many other people can afford/want to waste their lives surrounded by cameras for 3 months, particularly in the post-Grodner era where you know if America/the producers don’t like you, the deck is stacked heavily against you. It’s extremely rare for the type of people that go on Survivor (yes, Survivor casting has got worse over the years on this front, but they still at least have a majority of competent well adjusted successful in life people cast, albeit not to the degree they once did when the show was great) to be willing to spend 3 months sitting around doing nothing like on Big Brother. Survivor, even now, gets doctors and lawyers on their casts, Big Brother gets literal pizza boys and lifeguards, so you’re much more likely to have unintelligent people, even if that usually manifests itself in regular garden variety stupidity rather than stupidity in the form of bigotry.
I wonder about the production team, do they tell the houseguests that they lost their jobs on the outside? I know they are shut off from the outside world, but an exception for personal reasons should be there, right?
Anyway, I kinda hope it doesn’t, because if Aaryn and Gina lose, it will be hilarious when they realize on top of that they got fired for being horrible people.
Anyway, Amanda is the best(Flight attendant routine was gold) and I do hope she can set McCrae’s game straight, because I do like him as a person, just not as a player.
No, the hamsters are completely cut off from the real world unless there are dire outside circumstances that would require them to leave (like Evel Dick a couple seasons ago). Getting fired isn’t a reason to break protocol and tell them because there’s nothing they can do about it inside the house and it would wreck their game play (to whatever extent they’re playing). Aaryn and GinaMarie won’t know they’ve been fired until they get back home (and they probably won’t even remember saying the things they said that got them fired in the first place).
Among all the horrible people, I found McCrae and Amanda really sweet.
Amanda: “You can’t stop looking at them, can you?”
McCrae: *shakes head adorkably*
originally i thought that Amanda was after McCrae just bc he was the HoH, and seemingly well socially-connected in the house.. bc the gorgeous real state agent with the weird pizza boy ?… but when she said she was hoping him to be a secret millionaire made me think she is really into him.. what she said is a classic line of someone trying to justified to himselft/herself for a genuine attraction they cant expain. =)
ps.. Still think McCrae would have been just fined not putting Elissa up, though. =(
I agree that real life ramifications will provide all the punishment necessary (and perhaps more) to the houseguests in question. But what’s with the “And it’s not like she’s espousing reasonable conservative-leaning positions on things.” comment apparently in reference to a person saying something discriminatory? It sounds like you are running on the same stereotype treadwheel as some of these “hamsters” that you are criticizing.
SD – Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa. Unlike Kat attacking me for sexism above, at least in this case I understand what I’m getting accused of stereotyping for. I guess I can see the way you’re choosing to reading that. All I meant was that people can stir up controversy by saying many different things. Politics get people as stirred up as anything. Moreso, perhaps, for exactly the reason you articulated. And that one can state a religious or political position and those can piss people off too and the media would get worked up, but then that person would find support within the establishment…And there’s no “establishment” that’s going to defend Aaryn.
Oh fine. I know what I was trying to say. I understand, though, how it may read. If I were the kind of person who deleted things and slunk away, I might delete that sentence, but it’s there, so…
Sigh.
-Daniel
“I love the things that matter to these people.”
That’s the thing, as the season goes on, their entire world is just what’s in the house. Little things get blown out of proportion because there’s nothing to compare it to. “Who drank all the wine?” is a big deal if that’s the only bottle. That’s one of the things that makes BB so interesting is how small their world gets.