Recap: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Abiquiu’

I guess if I were to make a single criticism of “Breaking Bad,” one that I thought most held the show back from being theoretically “perfect” (which, of course, is unattainable), it would be that the show does a fairly bad job of truly portraying the cost of Walt’s actions on the community around him, other than in the abstract. We’ve seen the junkies that trapped Jesse in their house last season and their barely cared for kid. We’ve seen some of the shambling wrecks of people Walt’s dealers sold to in the first season. And we’ve seen a handful of junkies here and there, but mostly, the costs of Walt’s chosen endeavors have been felt in over-the-top action setpieces, like when the Cousins took down Hank or when Walt’s actions indirectly led to a mid-air collision. The consequences of Walt’s actions are almost always writ large, not expressed on an intimate human scale like the best moments of this series usually are.
That said, after seeing “Abiquiu,” I’m starting to see why the producers have always kept it abstract.
There’s a scene in the midst of everything that’s going on in “Abiquiu” that crystallizes just why it may be better to keep the implications of what Walt does on a level where they’re not directly spelled out. Jesse has taken up with a girl he’s met at his addiction support group. At first, he was going to sell the blue meth he’s been skimming off the top of Walt’s production for Gus to her, but once he found out she had a kid, he was understandably much more reluctant to do so. (Kids have always been Jesse’s weak spot.) When he implies that she’s not a very good mother in the midst of a discussion, she takes issue (again, understandably), then launches into a monologue about how what happened to Tomas isn’t going to happen to her son, that she’s going to keep him from the life that is destroying her neighborhood.
In theory, this is all right. “Breaking Bad” is very much a show that lives in the middle class, and it rarely takes trips down to the lower classes, where the real destruction of what Walt has chosen to do can be seen. Even Jesse, who has probably been the poorest of any of the major characters at any given point in the series, had parents who were willing to bail him out for the most part prior to the start of the series. Money troubles inform “Breaking Bad,” but at the end of the day, Walt still has a house to come home to, whether he decides to start producing meth or not. There is a certain level of comfort he’s accustomed to and largely takes for granted, and “Breaking Bad” rarely shows us people who would kill for even the cheap apartment Jesse occupied back in season two. It’s a world of people who have money, just not so much of it that they can ever feel comfortable.
But Jesse’s new girlfriend isn’t like that at all. She lives in a tiny apartment where she tries to raise her son as a single mother. She struggles with addiction, even to the point where she seems to find the support group mostly meaningless. She leans heavily on family members to help her raise the kid, and when they see Jesse with her, they cluck their tongues disapprovingly. She’s just barely hanging on, and she knows it. But she’s also got severely limited options, particularly with her son at the age he is and her desire to keep him from falling into a gang. Again, I’m down with all of this, and I think it could have worked dramatically. But it doesn’t, not quite, and the blame falls almost equally on writing and performance.
The writers of “Breaking Bad” have a tendency to make the characters monologue when they want them to express something they’re thinking about. The reason this doesn’t fall apart and feel like a dramatic contrivance most of the time is due to the fact that the monologues are usually written to be about something without really being about it – like how Jesse’s monologue about the opossum in his family’s house last week was as much about a creeping sense of things going very wrong as anything else – and the fact that the show has a hell of a cast that can sell just about any material they’re handed. I don’t know that I would have expected, say, Dean Norris to be able to deliver a monologue like the one he delivered back in “One Minute,” where he essentially laid bare his character’s soul and showed us the pain he was in from his post-traumatic issues and his obsession with Heisenberg. But every time the show has faith in one of its main cast members, that main cast member backs up that faith by knocking one of these speeches out of the park.
That faith extends to the day players, for the most part. John de Lancie got a chance to monologue every so often last season as Jane’s father, and his work was so good that I hope he returns, despite the various ways such a thing would be impossible. Krysten Ritter, an actress who’s rarely shown the soulfulness she showed last season as Jane anywhere else, delivered some great speeches, even in this episode with that opening dialogue with Jesse about how a door can stand in for something else, at least in art. (It’s a beautiful little prologue, shot through with sadness and tying in to last week’s image of the lipstick smeared cigarette.) And Jere Burns got a terrific monologue in the season premiere, where he talked about how his counselor got into this line of business.
But, again, the reasons these usually work are because they’re rarely direct. They take detours. They talk about feelings without actually talking about them. They, in short, sound like human speech, just slightly elevated. Jesse’s girlfriend’s speech to him about how she’s not going to let her son fall away from her like Tomas did is weird because I could actually imagine someone in her position saying something as direct as this to her new lover. At the same time, though, “Breaking Bad” has established such a particular way of its characters talking, such an elusive and heightened standard, that it feels overstated and too direct, as though the writers are preaching directly at us. It doesn’t help that the actress, Emily Rios, just isn’t up to the level of the material. She does a pretty good job with it but is ultimately unable to find a way to sell it other than barely restrained anger, which doesn’t really work for the scene. And it’s too bad, because she and Aaron Paul have a relaxed chemistry that’s decidedly appealing in their earlier scenes together.
I’ve harped on this scene (and, really, storyline) a lot, but it’s only one of the reasons I think “Abiquiu” is a good episode but probably the least of season three so far. There’s a tendency in the episode toward this sort of overstatement, and while I like some of the twists the episode throws at us and can’t wait to see how they pay off, I’m not sure the way we get to them is completely organic. Let’s begin with another issue stemming from the Jesse storyline: Tomas is the guy who shot Combo last season (also in the 11th episode, “Mandala”). One of the things I’ve grown to really like in this season of “Breaking Bad” is the way that the dead continue to cast their shadow over the living (and it was nice to see Combo in that “origin story for the RV” prologue from a few episodes back), but I’m increasingly less certain of the idea that there are only, apparently, 15 people in Albuquerque, and they all keep bumping into each other.
I get that this is one of the literary conceits of the series, that everything is constructed and some ambiguous higher power (whom the show should never, ever, ever spell out the nature of, please) is pulling the strings so these people keep bumping into each other and coming into contact with each other. I get that providing this underlying sense of connection heightens the show’s sense of being a Shakespearean tragedy, where misdeeds ripple out and sink whole families that had no connection to the main characters before the action of the story. In general, I like this sort of thing, actually. But I am worried that the growing coincidences and connections, which were fun for a while, are in danger of turning the “Breaking Bad” world into the sideways universe from “Lost,” where we’re seeing some sort of spiritual parable or redo of a previous life play out. It’s possible I would have liked this device more if the monologue revealing Tomas’ involvement in things were better written and played (and I do prefer it to my initial fear, which was that Jesse’s girlfriend would be Gus’ daughter). And I like where the episode ends, with Jesse seemingly vowing revenge on a 12-year-old boy and the gang that backs him. But everything that leads to this feels a little too convenient, even for the “Breaking Bad” world.
I feel sort of the same way about Skyler joining Walt in his business. Her choosing to look the other way on his criminal exploits if he’ll just get out of her life, I can buy. Her choosing to manipulate him into using his money to pay for Hank’s medical bills, I can buy. But her headlong plunge into the business side of his life – much as I’d like to see how it plays out in the seasons to come – is just a bit harder to swallow. Again, I love some of this material. Putting Anna Gunn and Bob Odenkirk in the same room and having them bounce off of each other was very funny, as Skyler and Saul come from opposite ends of the show’s moral spectrum. And most of the ideas that Skyler had were solid ones that will definitely push Walt more toward a respectable criminal life, rather than an improvised and ramshackle one. Creator Vince Gilligan has talked about having the show be the story of how a regular guy becomes Scarface, and you need to have this intermediate step where he slowly goes legitimate. With both Skyler and Gus advising him in this process, Walt would likely do quite well.
But I’m just not sure that Skyler would ever take this step. In the first season, she was set up so thoroughly as the show’s moral compass that the series could never figure out what to do with her after that point. Gunn’s portrayal of her has been good, and the slow dissolution of the White marriage back in season two was expertly handled. But having a woman this smart and this moral in the “Breaking Bad” universe meant that the show was always going to struggle with what to do with the character when she learned Walt’s secret. Last season, the show nicely muddied her moral compass by having her look the other way when Ted was embezzling (and then, this season, had her give him some advice on how to better get away with it), but her full leap into Walt’s criminal life – consequences be damned – feels slightly unmotivated and too abrupt, no matter how much she loves her sister and brother-in-law.
Which all ties back in to some of my main complaints with the show. Having that universe of just 15 people works really well when the ties pay off in unexpected and harrowing ways (as when Hank traced Walt and Jesse to the RV). But it ends up feeling a little constraining when the show needs to keep Skyler a part of the main action but can’t find a better way to do so without thrusting her into Walt’s criminal life. Again, I can see where the show has attempted to foreshadow this this season (as when she saw that big bag of money), and I can’t wait to see where it goes, but I’m just not sure all of it makes perfect sense from a character standpoint. “Breaking Bad” has always been a show so meticulous about caring for its characters, even when the plot might overwhelm them, that the few times it steps on its own characters’ motivations always feel just a bit disappointing. This is no exception.
Some other thoughts:
***Hank is still struggling with walking. I think we’re being set up for a much, much bigger story here, and when he inevitably learns what Walt – and now Skyler! – have to do with his injuries, he’s going to explode even more than he might have in the past. Good stuff.
***Badger and Skinny Pete continue to be reliable comic foils. I’d love to see a “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” style episode from the point of view of these two.
***With the return of Jane as a major motivator for Jesse’s actions, surely the revelation that Walt was involved with her death can’t be far behind, right? I honestly kind of hope the show never has this fact come out, but it wouldn’t be in keeping with the show’s m.o. to keep it a secret forever.
***Something I’m unclear on: Is Jesse using again? He sure seemed willing to dip into the blue meth in this episode, if only to sell the product, and I’ve seen convincing fan theories that he’s backslid. But I still haven’t seen it in the main text of the show.
***That scene with Gus and Walt at Gus’ house is simultaneously warm and inviting and completely terrifying (just like the Gus character himself). I hope we get to know a little more about Gus and his private life before he’s written out of the show (as I suspect he must be for the dramatic engines of the show to keep rolling along).
***I know I complained about Skyler’s abrupt shift in this episode, but her car wash plan is a pretty good one. I also liked that Saul wasn’t a complete idiot here, as his point that the car wash doesn’t have a “Danny” is a good one. I hope we get more scenes between these two.
***I find it odd how much I’m missing Mike. He doesn’t do a lot, but I love the way Jonathan Banks plays him as the world-weariest man in a universe full of them.
***Honestly, I think the promise of lots of cash could have easily flipped Mr. Eyebrows.
***There’s probably a piece to be written about how the two AMC dramas kept estranged wives in the picture in their third seasons, with “Mad Men” eventually writing Betty into what amounts to her own series and “Breaking Bad” having Skyler feint toward doing this, then ultimately pulling her back into the main fold.
***This week’s question for discussion: Is “Breaking Bad” a moral universe? Is there an unseen moral force pulling the strings, creating the predictable combustions and reactions, as I’ve argued? Or is it all simple chaos?
My thoughts on Skylar: At this point, she has no choice but to protect everything. She is fully implicated legally going back to the paying of bills with Walt’s first score. Now she’s spending the money knowing full well where it comes from in order to save Hank.
She could lose her kids, the house, and end up in jail. She is clearly too smart to let this happen and has spent a good deal of time thinking it through…just as she was thinking through the gambling story offscreen, until she revealed it when the time was right.
Other thoughts: I do agree that the actress was not strong enough in that pivotal scene, and yes the show has relied on coincidence. I however, am digging how it all ties together, and am willing to roll with it for now.
And finally, the whole dinner idea (and in-lab phone call) was clearly Gus’ way of warning Walt about sticking with Jesse, and we can presume he knows Jesse is stealing.
While I may agree that Andrea’s monologue was a bit contrived, I felt like there was a lot to be had in this episode. Firstly, no, I doubt Jesse is using again. While he was seemingly ready to dive back in to make a sale, I would imagine if he had that opportunity, there would have been moments of regret that would’ve kept him from it. Two, after seeing Brock and Andrea’s situation, and then learning about Tomas, it is all the more imperative that Jesse adhere to his own principles. Jane’s comment in the prologue “..make that feeling last,” is repeated by Jesse as he tries to seduce Andrea, and is then mirrored in his actions when he decides to be a moral human being and harp on her wanting to get high. He loved Jane and he sees himself caring for Andrea and realizing that there might actually be more to life than just making money. This is a short-lived realization after finding out about Tomas, but I highly doubt he’s relapsed (at least for now).
Regarding Skylar’s involvement.. She obviously has feelings for Walt and that is now a larger factor in her decision to be more directly involved. Interestingly, this is echoed in Gus’s warning “Don’t make the same mistake twice”. When Skylar wasn’t involved in Walt’s dealings, things got very bad. If this lifestyle he’s chosen is going to work, she needs to have a hand in it and she (interestingly not Walt) is not making that same mistake. As I mentioned, she also has feelings for him still. While she has been cold to him through most of this season and highly critical of his decisions, she has come, in my opinion, to understand that while Walt’s actions are despicable, there are HUGE payoffs to them and now that it involves more than just her, Walt, Walt Jr. and Holly (whom she’d normally have more control and willingness to get by on less for), she is now helping Hank and Marie. Her quick comment regarding the divorce paperwork punctuates the multi-faceted reasoning that is driving her into this.
Lastly, I’d like to bring up Walt’s visit with Gus. My roommate and I talked for a while after the show and one of the things brought up was the notion that Walt is growing to be more and more like Gus in ways that we couldn’t expect. Now, not only is Walt’s demeanor one of hyper-logistic business-minded motivation and pride, the world surrounding him is starting to look more like Gus’s. We learn in this episode that Gus has a family, with children. Gus is a high-up drug kingpin. Gus manages to have a working relationship with his wife (potentially with her knowledge of his real business) and lives a seemingly normal life outside of his drug dealings. Walt now has his wife getting more directly involved in his affairs and the fact that they are still married may imply her impulse to have them function more as a family again, rather than merely coexisting.
We are also left wondering what Gus is referring to with his warning to Walt. He is now taking a vested interest in Walt that extends beyond a strict business-only relationship and Walt is invited in a personally intimate manner to Gus’s house not only for dinner, but to help him prepare the meal. This is not something you do for someone who is only a business partner. Our predictions for Gus’s warning are narrowed down to two options: 1) It is in reference to Jesse in some way (although what specifically is left to the imagination); 2) We are not supposed to know what Gus is alluding to.
I am of the mindset that we are not supposed to know. It would be very like the show to leave out this information especially with such limited time left in the season. Possibly in the next episode, we’ll all have an “AHA!” moment when Gus’s warning is revealed in an independent setting? Needless to stay, I’m hotly anticipating next Sunday.
Yeah, I liked this episode quite a bit. I probably could have focused on the stuff that was great about it more than the stuff that didn’t work for me, but I praise the show so profusely most weeks that it felt like it might be worthwhile to point out some of the things that just don’t do it for me.
Also, Hitfix apparently thinks I’m you, Matt. This is Todd, if the tone of the comment didn’t make sense.
Yeah, Todd, seems to be a quirk with the software here at Hitflix. If you reply to a comment through the Facebook login the name of the person you’re replying to is displayed, even though your profile pic is displayed and the profile correctly linked to.
I love Alan’s reviews, but I’m really disappointed that he moved to Hitflix because this site’s usability issues really discourage the kind of participation that I used to look forward to as a longtime reader of his blog. Once the BB season ends, I probably won’t be back here until the next season. Hitflix just isn’t worth the effort.
I thought that the preparing-a-meal-together was an evocation of every gangster movie where the members of the mob do this. And of course Walt is slicing the garlic, which is what the boss does (although in prison, and with a razor blade) in Goodfellas.
Matt: They’re slowly fixing some of the weirder technical things here at the Hitfix. Check back in when Sepinwall’s covering Mad Men (if that show’s your thing), and I’ll bet most everything will be worked out.
I don’t feel at all that Jesse is using again, simply because there’d be no reason for the writers not to show that to us if were true, as they promptly did when he started using heroin with Jane. And, he’s exhibited no real signs of it.
I disagree that the car wash idea would be a good money laundering scheme, without that “Danny” who would provide cover. A money laundering front requires cash transactions, which a car wash certainly provides, but also requires that a new infusion of case not be noticeable. This place has apparently been in business for years, and what’s a typical car wash transaction in Albuquerque cost? Six or seven dollars? You can’t suddenly be doing tens of thousands of dollars in additional business over what the place has already done, when that represents hundreds of additional transactions every day.
Of course, that is the kind of thing that actually does slip by in fiction, but I can’t buy it. Laser tag? OK, also not perfect, but the fact that you can simply provide records of large groups coming through at a price tag of a hundred dollars plus does make it more reasonable that business might spike.
The many coincidences, and the “15 people” view of Albuquerque, are certainly the kind of thing that does bother me about a lot of shows, though so far if hasn’t detracted from this show as far as I’m concerned. The monologue from Jesse’s new girlfriend about her son, though, rang true for me. Remember that, while she doesn’t want to be there, she is in a “recovery” program. It’s being drilled into all of their heads to take responsibility, be accountable, and speak directly and truthfully. Having had close friendships with people in those programs, yeah, they’ll often be markedly direct and even dogmatic. And having also had close relationships with single mothers who’ve experienced childhood tragedies in their families; same for them.
One thing that entertained me: who would have thought that Badger and Skinny Pete would be taking the program seriously. Step five and “deuce” — way to go, guys!
A couple of things I forgot to mention in my last comment: it was interesting to me that Jesse thought he was bring ripped off when the dealers in the car drove away with his money, and then Tomas gave him the meth. Fact is, that’s the way the transaction should be done: the person handling the money shouldn’t touch the drugs. That makes a court case much harder to establish in case of an arrest (watch The Wire and you’ll see it in action: one “corner boy” takes the payment, and gives a signal to another who makes the handoff).
The episode is titled “Abiquiu”. Anyone have any idea why? That’s a small town in northern New Mexico, but if there was a reference to it in this episode I missed it. Was it perhaps where the laser tag place is located?
Abiquiu is where Georgia O’Keeffe did most of her work. It’s a reference to the prologue scene.
Ah, thanks Todd. So they probably never did mention that during the episode; just a subtly relevant title.
The privilege also cannot be claimed in certain situations, such as where one spouse is subject to prosecution for crimes committed against the other or against the children of the couple. In addition, the presence of third persons at the time of the communication usually eliminates confidentiality and thus destroys the privilege, although courts have granted exceptions for the presence of children.
Todd there is the bit about confidentiality between spouses.
I didn’t even know you wrote for HitFix, Todd. I’ve been reading your reviews of “FlashForward” at the AVClub, sparing me the trouble of watching the show. I’m glad to have stumbled across this post; not only was the review good, the comments have provided thoughtful analysis, and haven’t degenerated into a discussion about whether or not it’s legal for Skyler to testify against Walt. Good work, all.
In addition to my gushing, I wanted to say something about the 15-people theory: I don’t think it’s overly coincidental. For starters, they don’t live in Manhattan; although it’s a major city, Albuquerque doesn’t have a comparable population to many other major American cities. Plus, in the case of Walt bumping into Jane’s dad, they were both coming from Jesse’s house. I doubt there are many bar options proximal to where he was living.
The drug world in Albuquerque also would seem to be much smaller, tighter, than it would be in other cities, allowing me to accept the likelihood of Jesse’s involvement with the sister of the Combo’s murderer.
Finally, on the topic of Skyler: I think she came to realize that her options were limited beyond Hank, and she’s willing to go with him than be alone. I assume she and Walt had been married before Walter Jr. was born, so they had been together about 17 or 18 years. That’s a lot of history with someone, no matter what his transgression. Also, she’s trying to raise a newborn (without the possibility of having Marie’s help, given Marie’s current situation), and Walter Jr. vilified her for kicking Walt out. And she discovered that she wasn’t all that crazy about a man who could have replaced Walt: Beneke. In light of all these factors, I think it’s believable Skyler would aid Walt.
It’s drifting from moral force toward simple chaos as Walt deepens his involvment in the underworld. I’m dying to know who warned Gus.
Jesse meeting the sister of his friend’s killer in an NA meeting is very realistic in ABQ. My first time living there in 2008, I arranged a houseshare through Craig’sList (a completely random act). I eventually dated someone I met because I went to a movie on Central Ave. and he saw me in front of the theatre (another completely random act). The first time the man I was dating came to the house I was living in, he asked me why there was a picture of the two children of the last woman that he had dated in my house. The children were my roommate’s niece and nephew. That’s how small a city of 800,000 people really is. The NA group meets in a church about a mile from the site of Combo’s killing. Jesse’s house is less than a mile from Combo’s killing which is about five blocks south of Central Ave, the heart of ABQ. If Andrea and Jesse didn’t meet at the meeting, they probably would have met at the theatre on the corner of Central Ave and 2nd Street, like my boyfriend and I did!
WallDruggie, I’m from South Dakota. Believe me. I know about random meetups with people who have connections to other people you know. I just found it a little too … neat, I guess.
Huh. I guess I found the junkie family episode to be one of Breaking Bad’s weakest episodes, since the junkie couple and their neglected kid seemed so central casting. The episode worked in a very self-contained way, but it felt sorta silly and contrived.
I thought season two’s incredible climax worked as the ultimate testament to Walt’s effect on his environment. The neighborhood littered with death and destruction, so many random people dead, and Walt’s selfish actions the indirect cause of their deaths. I also felt like season two certainly answers the question of what sort of universe Walt lives in. After all, it all happened right there in front of him. In a chaotic world. I don’t think you’d get a divine message nearly as painfully obvious as that one.
The junkie family episode was not my favorite. The little kid seemed a little too … obvious as a device. That said, it contained one of Aaron Paul’s best performances on the show, so it wasn’t a total loss or anything.
I see it more of an immoral force rather than a moral force. More like the devil is pulling the strings and enjoying the carnage. It would explain (a) why Walt never really pays the price and (b) why all of his actions have massive repercussions.
I think the creators mentioned this line of thinking in an interview at the end of season 2 when Walt saw the airplane collision.
ever since Gus has given Walt his Waltcave (or Methcave, or Icecrave? anyways) each episode has shown a view of Walt or Jesse from some type of machine in the cave. i think Gus has camera’s on them and knows that Jesse has been skimming. Hence dont make the same mistake twice.
I think Gus is going to have Walt kill Jesse, and he will get very near killing him, then have a change of heart and realize he and his family need to get out of the game.
that will play out between the end of this season and through the next and final season. the question is, can anyone escape Gus’s grasp? and at the same time, the Feds (Hank)
I love this show, I love this show, I love this show!!!!
Two quick points (since I agree with most of what’s been astutely discussed already –a seeming rarity of blog forums…): First off, thanks for bringing up the issues with Skyler’s character and her unnatural evolution this season –which closely mirrors the inorganic empowerment of Betty Draper in Season 3 of “Mad Men” (which was largely responsible for that show jumping the shark in the middle of that season). I also was curious what everyone thought of the contrasting book-ending shots of the dinner scenes. At the beginning of the episode, when Walt is now dining as a (quasi?) member of the family again, we are given a long shot from outside the window (and then the occasional close-ups are all from oblique angles). Then at the end of the episode, the shots of Gus and Walt dining are all intimately-framed close-ups and “two-ers” –with normal shot/reverse-shot angles. What are we to make of this? –That Walt and Gus’s relationship is more intimate and natural than the one with his wife? If that is true, that is interesting, because it runs counter to the two most recent respective revelations about their relationships (taken from this episode): that Walt and Skyler are moving closer again and that there is a invisible chasm separating Gus and Walt (otherwise, why would Gus have cloaked such an ominous threat at the end like that?). So I am having trouble finding the consistency between the camera-framing and the respective on-screen dynamics or [power] relationships. I could use some help interpreting and sorting through that.
Mad Men didn’t “jump the shark” you fucking moron. Betty’s development was completely realistic and in keeping with what a repressed housewife would do after 10 years of being held in place by a dishonest husband.