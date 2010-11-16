Recap: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Results – Down to 3 for the Finale

It”s the last elimination before the big finale, and our celebrities are lined up to take their lumps (or not). The good news is that most of them look like they”ll be able to handle the news, regardless of what it is. Kyle is joking around, Jennifer is grinning and Bristol looks placid and content. And then there”s Brandy, who looks like she”s headed to her own execution. Oh, Brandy, seriously, it”s just a mirror ball. The street value of that thing probably isn”t more than five bucks.
Len asks to see Brandy and Maks” tango. This is a great dance and a stellar performance from Brandy, but someone needs to tell the costumers that patterned hose with a low cut sequined top and lace gloves is just too much, especially when your dressing someone who has somewhat distracting back tattoos.
Annie Lennox performs “Universal Child,” which I think she actually performs, as opposed to lipsynchs, because her voice sounds a little strained at the beginning. But hey, she”s actually singing, which doesn”t happen so often anymore, so good for her!
The celebrities talk about what they”ve learned from “DWTS,” other than dance steps. Brandy”s been humbled. Bristol has come out of her shell. Kyle never realized dancing was hard. Jennifer learned that she”s getting older, even though she doesn”t look like she”s getting older (seriously, Jennifer, Olay needs to call you for a campaign deal). Brandy thinks it”s a great roller coaster. Bristol has learned about herself. In short, everyone”s really glad they went on the show, which is about what you”d expect them to say with a camera running.
Now, we get to see montage recaps of last night”s show. With just enough added backstage footage to make you think twice about leaving the room.
First up, Jennifer and Derek. They are… going to the finals. Yay, but this I expected. The rest of the roster? I have no idea, really. Kyle could go home, but so could Brandy or Bristol. In the clichéd words of every reality TV competition out there, no one is safe! Mwahahaha!
The other three celeb finalists chat with Brooke backstage, and Bristol makes the point that, given she had no experience, she”s come a long way. Which is actually a pretty good point, and speaks to the weakness of “DWTS.” Is this a competition to find the best celebrity dancer, or the most improved celebrity dancer? And what constitutes a celebrity? Because Bristol may truly be the most improved, but I”m not sure she”s really a celebrity, or at least not any more than the kids at the high school in my neighborhood who pick up trash at the beach once a year. Hey, they”re teen activists, too, you know.
The viewers chose Derek and Cheryl to dance to a 50s themed jive. Which is all kinds of cute. It”s always nice to see Cheryl dancing with someone who”s head is in the same zip code as hers.
Annie Lennox returns to perform “Little Bird.” This is a stronger performance, but it”s hard to pay attention when there are dancers dressed like 1920s lunatic strippers leaping around the stage.
Next up, Kyle and Lacey. They are… going to the finals. Whoa! I”m glad Kyle made the cut, but now I really have no idea who the third celebrity is going to be.
Enrique Iglesias performs “I Like It,” which works so much better on a dance show than, say, an Annie Lennox song, which I say even though I love Annie Lennox. But considering “DWTS” drags out a 5 minute elimination into an hour-long ordeal, high energy dance music seems damn near necessary.
Brooke chats with the two couples going into the finals, and I just realized that Derek never, ever directly answers one of her questions. And these aren”t hard-hitting, trying-to-trip-you-up questions. But he responds as if Brooke is working for TMZ on the side or something.
It”s down to the final two couples. And really, this could go either way. It makes me sick to think Bristol might clomp into the finals, but hey, she has a fan following. Yay, mediocrity!
Len says Brandy has impressed him every week, and he says Bristol has had quite a journey, which is a nice way of saying she isn”t as good as Brandy.
The couple going home is… Brandy and Maks. Derek looks stunned. I feel a little stunned, too. Seriously, Brandy got the boot before Bristol? Regardless of whether this is about the most improved or the best dancer, there”s also the basic component of who is the most entertaining to watch. Bristol is not it, people. Go vote for Sarah Palin in the next election, but leave the reality TV stuff alone!
Brandy doesn”t have much to say because you know she”s crushed, so Maks talks about his family coming to this country and the power of voting and is very gentlemanly, which he isn”t always, so that”s nice to see.
Bruno says he”s disappointed and asks Brandy to do her freestyle even though she”s not competing. Oh, jeez, she is trying so hard not to cry. And now we”re doing the insert shot of her crying. This is kind of awful, especially after Brandy talking about how much this competition means to her and how much she needs something good in her life. I knew she was putting too much on winning this competition.
I”m sad we won”t be seeing Jennifer and Brandy going head to head in the finals. But at least there”s only one more week of Bulletproof Bristol.
Do you think Brandy deserved to go home? Who do you think is going to win? And do you think this show is about the most improved dancer or the most talented?
Well I hope ABC and DWTS execs are happy. They turned this show into a farce. The number one dancer on the show for weeks on end was eliminated because of the Palin idiots. The Palin’s (both mother and daughter) version of reality has been imposed both during the mid term elections and now on DWTS. Doesn’t matter if you are any good at anything. It only matters that you win. Maybe they (DWTS execs) will rethink the voting process for next season.
Bristol has improved the most, and should move on. The only dead weight left is Jennifer Gray, she should have gone several weeks ago. Jennifer slipped and missed several steps, her partner also had to catch himself with his left hand as he slid around her. It looks as if the judges are doing there best to keep Jennifer in the compitition. Jennifer sets the bar for herself very low, she is always complaining about something hurting. Then when she shows up on the dance floor, anything she does is looked at as amazing. Bristol has taken everything the judges had, she came from no dancing or entertainment background, and has done great.
Actually, David, a good case could be made that Kyle is the most improved dancer. And no matter how much Bristol has improved, she is still a mediocre, dull dancer. An undeniably excellent dancer and performer was denied. reading your tortured analysis of Jennifer and Bristol’s progress leads me to believe that if anyone is drinking “the kool-aid”, it must be you.
The fans voted this. I just don’t think that many people like Brandy. I’m shocked, but happy. I like Bristol and Brandy…not so much, even if she was the better dancer.
Hey Dottie…eff off.
Here is what so many of you are missing: A HUGE number of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, alike, are voting for Bristol Palin because they can relate to being told they are not enough. Everybody keeps talking about how she is not skilled enough, she not thin enough, she’s not emotive enough…but nobody ever talks about her EFFORT! Nobody seems to care how hard she has been working. Well, lots of Americans can relate to that. In my opinion, Bristol Palin is THE PEOPLES’ DANCER! And when she dances, she is dancing for all of us Americans who have been told we are not enough…that we’re not pretty/handsome enough, that we’re not smart enough, that we’re not talented enough, that we’re not thin enough, etc. If I have my way, Bristol Palin will win the whole thing! GO BRISTOL PALIN, THE PEOPLES’ DANCER!!!
She’s not a “star” or a “celebrity,” she’s an unwed mother with a mother who’s a minor politician. She never should have been chosen for this show in the first place.
Who cares if she is a “star” or “celebrity”? Really people? It’s a damn TV show. Get over it. You probably cry over the American Idol results too, don’t you? GET A LIFE!
You know, like American Idol they may bring in the save button. We all know that Bristol is being pulled by her Mama’s apron strings. But hey, now more people will watch the show just to see if Bristol really can dance. DWTS and all these reality shows suck, but they get the ratings! People you are the star and should demand the money these so called actor’s and athletes get. They have no talent for entertainment it’s the normal beer drinking Joe who has the talent. A vote for Sara, whoops! I meant Bristol…..
Cory, you have it RIGHT, these Kool-Aid drinkers will just have to get over it and themselves. AMERICA HAS SPOKEN.
The attitude displayed here is what’s wrong with the country. Most people no longer respect excellence. It’s more important to relate to the average person than for a public figure to be excellent at what they do. Congratulations. You now have a mediocre competitor in the finals of a mediocre show in an increasingly mediocre country.
Amen Cory…Exactly
Seriously Dottie…die in a fire.
This season the show is obviously not about the most talented dancer OR the most improved dancer. It’s about cleaning up the image of an unwed mother so her mother can make a run at the 2012 presidency.
Are you really that stupid.
Aren’t we a little old for these ridiculous popularity contests?
I vote for the Discovery Channel next season.
i think brandy should have stayed but her performance prior before last night wasnt so great palin wont win anyway i thought annie lenox was amazing enrique iglesias no hes got to do something about his clothes and he looks sick and this song i like it is the worst i guess they couldnt get anybody else
I think this is the last time I’m going to spend anytime watching this show. It really isn’t about excellence and talent. It is about popularity and politics. A waste of time.
I totally agree 100%! You are so right. I will stop watching DWTS!
Brandy,
I am so sorry you won’t be part of the finals. You are a joy to watch dance, very beautiful, and very talented. If I were Bristol Palin I would realize that you should be in the finals and whe should bow out.
This has gone from an entertainment show about reviving favorite past STARS to a political program. I blame the producers who want greater ratings so they start bringing in people like Tom Delay, Kate with her eight and a teenage mom that has been spun into an abstinance advocate. If they want a dancing with the politicians or current event show they should could create one, at least I would know what I was watching. I wasn”t sure about Kyle initially, but at least his dancing consistently improved to justify his vote. This show has lost my interest and my respect.
Me too! I loved to watch with my elderly mom each week but after this go round it’s just not worth our time. Sorry Brandy. Jennifer I hope you kick butt.
I’m glad Brandy is gone, I thought the whole time that she stunk!
Show jumped the shark tonight, how could the judges have her 4 points behind Brandy in the first place? The judges seem to be scoring her on another scale, which is wrong.
Well, Bristol has improved but to be in the final over Brandy…This has become a popularity contest not a dance talent contest. Max gave it his all and he and Brandy deserve to at least be in the final if not win it. I won’t be watching the show next season. I think when it comes down to the semi-finals it should be a Judges decisions not the veiwers or their vote counts 75% and the viewers 25%. Something has to change or ABC is going to loss more viewers..I have already talked to several Die Heart DWTS veiwers and they have told me they won’t be watching either…
Keep your chin up Brandy..your a champion in my book..yes even better than Jennifer and Kyle…Max you should have been a champion twice…You two are the best.
Donna in Arizona
What Brandy didn’t have that Bristol did was fan support. Brandy only had high scores from the judges. She’s just not likeable. She is way too full of herself and that turns people off.
you are right!
There is the Bristol momentum for several reasons, but I also think that Americans are tired of the whiny, ego of Max and personalities of the celebs count do count and Brandy’s was not very endearing.
I am very dissapointed to see that Palin made it through again. There are a number of issues at work here…firstly, the show is Dancing With The “Stars”. She is NOT a star…other than to the Tea Baggers. Secondly, she is clearly not even in the top-half of the contestants in terms of ability. Brandy is a far far better dancer…NO QUESTION! The voting clearly needs to be weighted in favor of the expert judges.
I will never watch this program again since it has not credibility. The other contestants must HATE her for ruining the show. Her dance partner must be embarrassed. What a shame!
Clearly you have not been watching. Bristol has improved the most and the people have spoken. You should leave your politics at the door, most of AMERICA does not agree with you.
” Bristol has improved the most…” so what? Is the show about finding a ‘nobody’ who can steadily improve as a dancer?
Hey David buddy…I’ve noticed how you’ve been defending Bristol numerous times. Would you say you have a bit of a ‘crush’ on her…be honest.
I have watched this show season after season – I have come to the conclusion after tonights ellimination that DWTS is NOT about the most improved or the most talented..its about who gets the most phone in votes..yup just a popularity contest after all. How disappointing.
You just now became aware of that?
The big difference between Brandy and Bristol is that Bristol had fan support and Brandy didn’t. Brandy just isn’t likeable. She’s too full of herself and that turns people off. In addition, I agree with the previous poster who said that she is “The People’s Dancer”. As much as I would like Bristol, I would really love to see Kyle win. I really love him and Lacey. They’re so fun to watch.
I am just stunned Bristol has even gotten a score higher than 5. The judges are teapartiers too, especially Len. It would kill him to give Brandy a 10 and he had the nerve to score Bristol as high as Brandy. She can’t dance. This is the teapartiers getting their “revenge” for Sarah losing to President Obama. Really people? The best dancers should be competing. Brandy should not have been sent home. Talent not race should be what we’re judging here. I am done w/ DWTS. The judges didn’t score fairly and acted like they’d get ex-communicated from the teaparty if they gave Bristol much deserved criticism and her truly deserving scores. Shame on DWTS!
I look at it like this- this is Obama-nomics mentality. Take from those who have worked and earned their way and give to those less fortunate who have not. Funny that the Tea Party is being accused of “redistribution of fame”. You are all so self righteous and mortified. I wonder how you will feel as our future “redistribution of wealth” exacts the same thing on the US as you claim “the Conspiracy” has effected DWTS?
I’m so upset over this season, it’s clearly not about dancing. It’s political,what else could keep Bristol Palin on the show and send Brandy home. I don’t think I’m going to watch any more.
I read online that many voters could only vote for Bristol Palin and were shut out of voting their favorite.
the show is a sad joke.
One point everyone is missing is that countless voters wanted to cast their selection, but they could only vote for Bristol Palin online. Is this Dancing with the Stars or Politicians. Brandy was an elegant and talented dancer who deserved to win.
I agree.! I’m so sick of the palin’s, especially the mother! ABC has lost me and many more viewers because of this! It is rigged! It use to be a good show to watch but not anymore! I could even understand if she was half way decent!!
I compliment the producers on getting a wide variety of dancers to compete. They nearly always have an older person like Florence Henderson, or a sports star. In the past they’ve had actresses, comedians, singers, you name it. Just a whole range of people willing to “take a risk!” That’s why I’ll continue to watch the show. It’s entertainment!!!
So if you’re expecting something else give us all a break and watch another show!!
regardless who they select to compete, It should be about talent, not who they are..
This show is called DANCING WITH THE STARS. DANCING!!!!! Bristol Palin CANNOT dance. She does not deserve to win this competition, she should have been voted off weeks ago. Many people will no longer be watching this show.
Less talented celebrity dancers taking out more skilled celebrities on the dance floor, and then moving on to the finals, is not a new phenomenon on DWTS: Remember the gentleman cowboy, Ty Murray (Jewel’s husband,) and Kelly Osborne? Clearly the show isn’t just about dancing talent. If it were, there would only be judges’ scoring. That’s what’s appealing about the show–like Maks said, America’s voice matters. It seems that viewers get tired of the divas and their drama, and find the likes of Kyle, with his effusive good humor, and Bristol, with her girl-next-door earnest effort and decency, refreshing contrasts to Brandy and Jennifer’s collective obsessive self-absorption. Jennifer (and Derek’s for that matter) arrogant display of “righteous outrage” at the announcement of Brandy’s ouster put a face to poor sportsmanship and utter disrespect to the opponent who moved on fair and square, Bristol(yes, fair and square because the viewers’ opinions–whether we agree or not–COUNT). Kudos to Kyle and Bristol for showing the grown-ups good character and integrity in competition (like Evan Lysacek last season and Kurt Warner this). It’d be nice to see Kyle take home the mirror ball next week–he’s a talented, entertaining dancer whose infectious joy lights up his every performance! Now THAT’S a gift to ALL viewers!
are you serious? Bristol should have been gone a long time ago. Its not about who is the best dancer, or even the most entertaining, it’s about popularity. This time politics are playing a part in a big way. face it Bristol can’t dance period, stop me when i’m lying.The message is being sent that the tea party and rep. are going to vote there own bitter preferences, with little regard for for anything other than showing ther ability to be bias in aspect of there bitter existance. Jennifer is clearly the winner.
I look at it like this- this is Obama-nomics mentality. Take from those who have worked and earned their way and give to those less fortunate who have not. Funny that the Tea Party is being accused of “redistribution of fame”. You are all so self righteous and mortified that voting influences our lives. I wonder how you will feel as our future “redistribution of wealth” exacts the same thing on the US as you claim “the Conspiracy” has effected DWTS?
Bristol Palin should feel awful knowing that she does not deserve to be in the finals. She is only there because her mother (the half-governor of Alaska) has created phone banks, thereby giving her the edge on votes. I also noticed that the judges were more generous with their scores. Was this because of her mother? It could not be due to her dancing techniques. Bristol has not earned an 8 or a 9. Although she has improved since her first dance (as all the contestants have) – – Bristol has no poise, cannot relate to the music and the story that goes along with the dance and the music, she does not have the ability to put feelings to the music, her expressions are always the same (â€œwhat am I doing hereâ€), her lines are not precise, and most importantly the show is called â€œDancing With The Starsâ€ â€“ Bristol is not a star. She is just an unfortunate girl that got pregnant at seventeen and has a mother that’s a political IDIOT!! I will not watch the show again.
I use to think it was about the best dancers standing at that point in the competition. Know that favorites sometimes win, but they usually give a good showing. We have seen voting America in action many times, and still it never ceases to amaze me. So the great dancer goes and the mediocre one stays. Pretty much how reality shows work in this country.
I, too, feel as though DWTS needs to be revamped. Bristol scored at the bottom six times ans six times a better dancer was eliminated and now she has made the finals. How fair is the public vote?? Perhaps there should be only one person/one vote and not allow for multiplicity of votes. In addition, it’s looking as though this competition is rigged or perhaps people champion mediocrity. Salieri noted that the world was full of mediocrities. If Bristol wins it will surely reflect on America’s continued slide to mediocrity.
Linda N.