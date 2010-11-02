Recap: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Results – Down to 5

So, it”s elimination night on “DWTS.” And it”s election night. We can only hope as many people voted for their political representatives as “DWTS,” but that”s probably too optimistic. In any case, all that election stuff is, apparently, stretching this elimination program, which shouldn”t be more than a half hour at most, to an agonizing hour and a half, so at the very least, hope you get the senator you wanted.
We watch Team Apolo perform their group dance, then Brandy & Maks go up on the block opposite Bristol & Mark, and wonder of wonders, Bristol is in jeopardy. Which is fine, given that we see Brandy melting down waiting for her scores yesterday. If Brandy thought she might lose her space when Bristol was still in the competition, she”d probably beat the hell out of her.
Then, we see the nominations for most dramatic moment. Marie Osmond wins for her fainting spell. Really, I don”t think this was all that dramatic, but considering that Kate Gosselin might throw a punch just for being nominated for bitching out Maks, well, Marie was undoubtedly the safer option.
The cast of “Mary Poppins” performs. Eh, I”d rather watch the movie, honestly.
Then, Taylor Swift performs. She has such great hair, doesn”t she?
Now we move on to the best worst dancer awards. The winner is Kenny Mayne. Really? Kate Gosselin and Master P weren”t available? But at least Kenny Mayne has a good sense of humor.
Brooke chats with the next two on the block – Jennifer & Derek and Rick & Cheryl. Jennifer assures Brooke she isn”t going to physically collapse anytime soon. But that”s the message we get ALL THE TIME from you, Jennifer.
Okay, I take it back – I thought this episode was being stretched to an hour and a half because of the election. I was wrong – it was to make more room for commercials. Lots and lots and LOTS of commercials.
So, next couple in jeopardy would be Rick and Cheryl. You know, that”s a shame, given that he did do well last night. Even if he was dressed like an enormous crayon.
Then, it”s time for celebrities to congratulate “DWTS” on hitting 200. Sarah Palin sends her regards, as does everyone who”s been on the show who”s bothered to stop by lately. Oh, and Shakira.
The Biggest Dancer Transformation award goes to Louis Van Amstel. Could these fake awards suck more? No, no they could not.
Rod Stewart performs “I Get A Kick Out of You.” With what”s left of his voice, which was never much to begin with. He”s opening in Las Vegas in two weeks. Yay.
Then, the Best Judges” Moments award. Which, I guess, just goes to everyone.
Kyle & Lacey and Kurt & Anna are on the block. So, we learn some things about them, because it”s an elimination show and it just adds to the poignancy. Or something. What do we learn? Kyle likes to show his fake abs, to Lacey”s disgust, and Kurt makes Anna pray before they fight with one another. Does Anna ever get along with her partners? Although she gets along with Kurt better than she did with Evan, who she seemed ready to throw under a moving train on any given week.
So, cue dramatic music, because the couple in jeopardy is… Kyle & Lacey.
But don”t feel down, because Taylor Swift”s very slow, sad ballad will do that for you. It”s a perfectly nice song, but way too slow for “DWTS.” In fact, it”s so slow that there”s no choreographed dancing on the floor but just a slow-mo montage of previous performances. I guess asking professional dancers to shuffle around the floor like octogenarians wasn”t an option.
Still, the song inspires Tom to make like Marie Osmond and fake passing out so that Taylor has to promote her own performance on the Country Music Awards. And tell us that next week, the dancers won”t find out their song until they”re performing. Okay, “DWTS” producers, you”re officially trying too hard to freshen up the show. Cut it out.
Before we can move on to another semi-elimination, we have to hear how stressed out the stars are. Seriously, how many times are we going to hear about that? Maybe instead of coming up with silly twists on the show concept, the producers should put more effort into this time wasting segments.
So, we line up Rick & Cheryl, Kyle & Lacey and Bristol & Mark. Bristol & Mark are… safe. WHAT? Why? Bristol seems like a nice girl, but we just saw her crying because she misses her kid so much. And I don”t think even she expected to be on the show for seven weeks. Seriously, people, it”s starting to be mean to keep her around. She”s not a performer, she isn”t likely to parlay the show into a reality TV show or a sitcom gig, and she”d like to go home. And, oh yeah, she”s not one of the top dancers, either. Stop voting for her!
Oh no, after the “DWTS” finale on November 22, we get to see “Skating with the Stars.” Yes, it is that it”s all the cheesy goodness of “DWTS” but with a higher possibility of serious injury.
The couple eliminated is… Rick and Cheryl. Oh, come on! Rick may not have been the best dancer on the show, but he was certainly better than Bristol, who is hanging on like a particularly virulent flu bug when even she doesn”t want to do it anymore. C”mon, people, let”s at least pretend that surviving on this show is slightly based on skill and isn”t just a popularity contest. Let”s hope the real election results, whatever they might be, are more encouraging.
Do you think Rick deserved to go? Do you think the extra-long elimination episode was a good or bad idea? And who do you think is off the show next?
DISGUSTING…RICK DESERVED TO STAY AND BRISTOL IS JUST A REALLY BAD DANCER…OH, YEAH, ISN’T THAT WHAT THE SHOW IS ABOUT…DANCING?
I agree with all the statements made above. The producers are going to get someone injured seriously with their next poorly thought-out assignment for the dancers. Who are they, anyway? I don’t see them out there performing, especially with such a stinking trick as to have everyone learn a dance, and not know the music? This isn’t the show it started out to be. I had lots of fun watching the dancing, but I, too, think that the shows could be cut – how many times do you have to hear, you can vote on . . . ., and all the commercial breaks are running way too long, especially when they are the same ones over, and over, and over. Bristol is a nice kid, but she can’t dance, not really. She has the most missteps of most of the former dancers, and especially the ones who are on the show now. Many are not noticed by the almost always long dresses she wears, plus the fact that she has been in the low end of the scoreboard so many times that I have lost count. I would like to see some of the more polished folks still go on, and as for the ones who just can’t seem to get it, get them off. I am not being brash or hateful, I watch this show to see some quality dancing, even though many of the stars haven’t really danced all that much. I don’t watch to see someone constantly foul up and then be brought back again and again to ruin it for the others. The constant presentation of Jennifer seems like a plan to derail her. It really did not have to be shown at all. Most of the other stars are probably hurting, tired, frustrated and sometimes just not in a good mood, but the show does not have to repeat this kind of thing. That is hurtful. She comes out and performs well, and that should be the focus of the show.
You are correct that it’s almost mean to keep Bristol on. More and more she’s becoming a joke. She made it further than she thought she would and she was right. She had a good run but now it’s time for the dancers to compete. She made a lot of cash so that should give her a good start at something.
This season had the potential to be pretty exciting with open competition for the top spot. But the model is somehow broken. Morale is low with good dancers getting voted off and not-so-good dancers staying longer than they deserve to. The audience is tired of watching the poor dancers. The stars’ bodies are hurting and they want to go home. All that came through tonight.
If DWTS gets through this season without any more major injustices, I think the producers should consider making some changes. The first and easiest is to cut back on demands being made of the dancers – too many dances in too short a time. And their effort has to be better rewarded; the ordeal has to be worth it. The unfair results are poisoning the show. The voting somehow needs to be changed. Any chance of giving more weight to the judges and less to the fan base? Otherwise, morale is going to keep dropping and so are the ratings …
And now skating??? I don’t think it’s going to fly. DWTS has to get its act together first.
Until now I was a big fan, but after tonight I’m not sure I’m going to watch the show any more.
Dwts has become a mystery show! The mystery is why Bristol & Jennifer are still there. Bristol may have improved but she really isn’t a dancer.
Jennifer is talented, but her problem is between her ears! So much drama & hypersensitivity. And Derek, shut up, You make 50 hrs old sound ancient! No, your partner is just a certified DQ,
Just give the award to Brandi and let’s get this strange season over & done with.
Oh, but let’s have Helio & Gilles dance the rest of this ho hum season.
I meant Derek makes 50 years old sound ancient. wrong, child, sure she’s tired but all the dancers are. A drama a week! Give her a soap opera!
The show is called ‘Dancing With the Stars’. Bristol may not be a pro but her partner sure is a star dancer! Bristol and Mark have consistently demonstrated more grace and class (very positive attitude) throughout the season than any other pair. The DWTS judges for the most part look at technique but we viewers are looking at the whole picture!
Thank you. I couldn’t agree more. No nasty ‘tudes or divaness…how refreshing.
I can’t believe Rick was sent packing and Bristol is still there. She is pretty bad. I thought DWTS was a dancing show not a popularity contest. Also, evidently you didn’t watch Season 10 because Anna and Evan got along very well. They were the only couple that didn’t have any drama each week. At the finale she said she wouldn’t have another partner like Evan, in between tears. Maybe she doesn’t get along with Kurt because he can’t dance.
It’s not only the fans who are skewing the results in favor of Bristol over more talented dancers. Look at the way the judges are scoring her. They cruelly evaluated Michael Bolton but constantly praise Bristol (for staying upright and not falling all over the floor, I guess). Don’t tell me this show isn’t fixed when awkward Bristol gets eights from the judges while Kurt Warner gets sixes. It’s all about money, folks, and the judges have gotten their marching orders to keep Bristol on the show as long as possible. Well, the viewers aren’t stupid!! They’ve figured this out and will tune out.
ABSOLUTELY NOT!!! Now I know for sure this show is rigged!! I had my doubts last season when that B–CH Kate lasted as long as she did so now I know for sure. I will not be watching next week. You have lost a devoted viewer forever.
RICK DID NOT DESERVE TO GO!!! Last season I had suspicions about this show being rigged, and now I know for sure that it is!! I mean, give me a break…that B–ch Kate lasting as long as she did?? Come on! She sold air time. Well, DWTS, you have lost a devoted viewer! I will never watch your show again and will try to get as many people that I can to stop watching as well! And Bristol better go next week!
I would tend to think that a HIGH percentage of viewers want to see quality dancing on the show. Therefore, as many have said…Rick should not have been voted off just when he did an incredible dance with Cheryl in those green costumes! (tied for the highest, I believe…). Kurt or Bristol should have been voted off, not Rick. And the solution has to be to make the judge’s scores count more and the viewer’s less…Enough is enough with unfair results (or as many others have said, they’ll stop watching…)
As many people are writing, most of us viewers want to see as much quality dancing as possible! Therefore, it was disappointing to have Rick voted off, just when he and Cheryl had done an incredible dance (tied for 1st place) in those green costumes. EIther Bristol or Kurt deserved to have been given the boot…The solution seems to be that the judge’s scores need to be given more weight. (and the judges themselves should be told in no uncertain terms that politics per se (as opposed to stage presence) is not to play any role in the judging of the dances…I hope that from this point on, they’ll take more viewers concerns to heart.