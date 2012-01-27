Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Forced Perspective’

Destiny versus self-determination. That old chestnut reared its head on tonight”s “Fringe” in an episode that essentially put all of its mythology on hold for a Season 1-esque standalone episode. Sure, bits and pieces moved along on the periphery, but this was an examination of two women that felt isolated due to childhood traumas that defined their lives. Putting aside my issues with Season 4 as a whole, was this a good hour of television? “Forced Perspective” was…fine. Perfectly perfunctory. It was also, unfortunately, fairly dull. Forced, you might say.
I look back on those Season 1 standalones with a certain fondness now, even if those episodes aren”t particularly good. But they were definitely exercises in cookie-cutter storytelling: “Fringe” had an almost immutable formula within which it worked. Start off with a scene in which something freaky/grotesque happened, put Fringe Division on the scene, have Walter realize what happened was somehow tied into experiments he did with William Bell, and Olivia would save the day in the nick of time. Lather, rinse, repeat.
It”s also what passes for continuity these days on FOX as a whole. Look at “Alcatraz,” a show that seems like a complete repudiation of the serialization that blew hardcore “Fringe” fans away even as it sent casual fans fleeing for the hills. If you saw “Touch” this weekend, then you saw a similar approach in which an overarching premise is doled out in morsel-sized bites to invite the unwashed masses to occasionally check in on the series. This isn”t an evil way to produce a television series, but it”s certainly not the most interesting way. “Fringe” embraced serialization, but it also put that on the backburner in favor of character study. The show followed the characters, not the plot.
“Forced Perspective” is an episode that had a lot of stuff on its mind, and quite a bit of it was interesting. But it was also ham-fisted, with the pre-cognitive teenager Emily Mallum essentially spelling out the plot in plain sight. When asked why she gives drawings to people about to die, she replies, “If people knew, maybe they could say I love you to someone, or do one good thing.” It”s a powerful idea, albeit clunkily delivered. But that”s “Fringe” in a nutshell. Certain shows wow you with their actual writing. “Fringe” is a show, like “Lost” before it, in which the ideas behind the words are often more powerful. One”s not necessarily better than the other. Juicy dialogue sounds better, but can be covering up some massive structural holes. “Fringe” often sounds prosaic, but its heart is poetic.
Emily”s case coincides with Olivia”s recent run in with The Observer, who told her she was doomed to die in every possible variation of future events. Since Emily can draw the deaths of those around her, Olivia is keenly interested to see if Emily hears the “hum” of future events blowing back through time. (Don”t look at me. That was Walter”s idea. It sounded completely stupid, but no one questioned it. There”s “faux science” and straight up “we can”t be bothered to come up with a good explanation.”) And quite frankly, I was keenly interested in this up until the point in which it became clear that The Observer”s actions would remain as opaque as ever by the end of the hour.
Notice how I haven”t talked about my issues with this season”s new reality? I know. I”m proud of me too. But I bring this up now via The Observer, because the free will/fate dynamic at play in this episode mirrors the actions that The Observer took upon first helping save Peter from drowning all those years ago. Rather than passively watch the universe unfold, he took action and changed the course of the future. Then again, saying he changed the course of the future is in and of itself a subjective statement. A determinist would say he erred. A humanist would say he succeeded. All of this makes the undoing of Peter”s existence at the end of Season 3 either a massive correction or a compounding of a mistake, depending on your perspective.
I focus more on this than the parallels between Massive Dynamic”s treatment of Olivia and Emily for a reason. The decisions of The Observers as a whole created a scenario in which Olivia was now raised by a now evil Nina who is now the boss of a new version of Jones. Part of my frustration comes from the creation of a new version of these characters. But a huge part comes from the way in which the agency of all involved has been stripped by actions of The Observers. As a big free-will fan myself, Season 4 has been watching puppets on strings that are unaware they aren”t real live humans. Were these people onscreen the same iterations from the first three seasons, I”d still have a major issue with The Observers invisibly tampering with their lives. Olivia tonight talked of free will and active choice. This isn”t the Olivia I remember, but it”s certainly a sentiment with which I agree.
All of this is a way of saying that I”m down for more information about The Observers before I”m down for more information about the new “medicine” that Nina has developed for Olivia. If the characters from the first three seasons are never coming back, that”s fine. Well, it”s not fine, but I”m done complaining about it. The show is going to go the way it”s going to go, and if they feel the best way to tell character stories is to present brand new versions of them, that”s great. But any iteration of these characters will be ill-served if they are being jerked around by creatures outside of time that feel they can impose their will upon we mere mortals. It”s hard enough to sustain a suspension of disbelief in the show without an onscreen reminder that we”re watching players upon a stage, instead of individuals in whose fates we should be invested.
The Observer said she had to die in any timeline future, so we may assume that Olivia in every timeline has been abused, and will die thanks to that abuse and ability, see Emily.
I loved the episode for several reasons:
Olivia and Broyles scenes, that must have been the first time since Marionette that they had those scenes together, Anna and Lance always have great chemistry.
I loved that this Olivia is actively going after the Observer, and what she says to Broyles, that she was not going to live her life thinking about it.
It gave a little, very very little information about this Olivia, even worse childhood then oldOlivia, and this Olivia did not have much of mother before she died, calling Nina the closest thing to a mother, poor girl.
And the last scene between Nina and Olivia, where Olivia only seems to be thinking what to tell Nina, when facing death earlier, confirmation probably that sister Rachel is dead?No Ella either? How?
And since the last scene was Olivia saying that to Nina, the discovering of the truth , see how Olivia reacted earlier when she learned that Nina still did test on children, must be something of a huge climax.
I want Olivia, blue and yellow to be very angry at everyone who has abused her, to finally have Fringe condemn that part of Walter, and now Nina.
This was the first time that through Olivia Fringe said that the abuse by Walter/MD was just as much abuse as the beating of the stepfather.
Once again the contrast between how they write for Walter and Walternate compared to how they write for Olivia and AltLivia is shocking.
Olivia has to do with vague bits, Walter in this season alone has 6 big scenes to talk about the suicide of his wife, so its Poor Walter, and nothing for Olivia, who seem to have gotten a trip to hell after birth.
Finally: Anna Torv, each and every scene awesome, the little moments with the migraine, when she faced the girl confriming that she knew what being abused was, with Nina in the office, in the Lab when Lincoln told about the drawing, with the bomber, her face and eyes show you everything she goes through,all so brilliant.
But I do get why Anna loves playing Fauxlivia so much, this is a very depressing and dark storyline,also because it is a passive one at the moment, hopefully it will become active, with an active Olivia and a face off between Olivia and Nina/Jones/Walter.
Ryan… I’m happy that, after what went down over at what used to be TV Squad (RIP!!!), that you still have paying work, because I usually enjoy your stuff.
I have not enjoyed your stuff on Fringe this season. I understand your frustrations. I don’t share them right now, but I understand them.
BELIEVE ME, as someone who feels like Fedak and Schwartz just spit in his face with the Chuck finale, where they contemptibly refused to give Chuck and Sarah the real happy ending they and WE deserved, I understand what it’s like to have a show you love feel like it went or is going off the rails.
At the same time, I’d wish you’d step away and allow someone else to write the reviews for Fringe for awhile, because I think you’re missing some great stuff.
In a few days, I’ll watch Chuck vs. The Goodbye and love all of the stuff right up until the end, where Chuck is stuck with a Sarah who isn’t his Sarah, a Sarah that WE, the audience, who kept Fedak and Schwartz employed far longer than NBC wanted to employ them, have no closure on if she remembers who she is, if the last five years of her (and OUR) li(ves)fe weren’t wasted by those two a-holes who tried to be too hip for their own good and gave us an Angel ending, when WE, and Chuck and Sarah, deserved the Buffy ending.
Anyway… I don’t think you can see the forest for the trees with Fringe right now, and I empathize with you.
But it’s harshing my buzz on a show I, and many others, am still enjoying.
Remember when we were talking about Fringe that time…
I don’t see the issue. Sarah gets to fall in love all over again. Chuck gets to experience all that again.
The ending pretty much showcased that they’d be fine.
Ever been in love? I have. They get to do it all over again. Isn’t that one of the best gifts they could give to the characters?
Sarah IS Sarah. And because of that she’ll get to fall in love all over again with Chuck.
As for Fringe, I really don’t have much to say as I pretty much agree with everything in the review.
Apologies for the insane repetition of the whole “fall in love all over again”. I’ve had way too much caffeine. :D
I find it highly bemusing that you and Ryan give Chuck a pass on doing the very thing you are complaining about with Fringe.
Which at this point is a supposition and not yet proven.
OldDarth: I’d like to hear what I’m giving a pass to on “Chuck” but not on “Fringe.” I _think_ I know, but before I refute that, I’d like to hear your explanation before jumping to conclusions.
Heading out the door will expand tonight but your instincts are certain to be bang on.
As always enjoy your reviews whether I agree with them or not. They supply food for thought and re-examination. Always a good thing.
Ah, where were we….. oh yes, Reset Ruminations aka There and Never Back Again?
Chuck ends its run with an amnesia storyline for arguably the show’s most popular character. And Sarah being side-lined in the finale is a re-fried idea that happened last season – and in other finales for the series as well. It is even worse for the final season because the fans lose the Sarah Walker character for the last three episodes of the series.
Forever.
In a show where the main draw, and by this point in the series given the soggy plotting, conflicting mythology, and fizzling spy plot lines – really the only draw left; lies with the characters. So the fans left watching only needed one thing. To have the series end with Chuck and Sarah in a good place.
But instead Chuck strives to end with something big, something subtle,and something inferred; that a Lost or BSG etc did on a regular basis. But that is not Chuck and it has never been. Subtle and Chuck are seldom bunkmates.
All the show had to do for the fans was end with Chuck and Sarah definitively in a good place. That was the ending the fans were anticipating and wanted to see. Not have it inferred. Especially with the last season foreshadowing a good ending for them with the house, the name carving, the pregnancy test, and the drawing Chuck did. All of that was naught and now plays like cruel teases.
Which is the big problem with the memory wipe. It is a tonal disconnect with the groundwork laid out in the season. And it leaves the fans with a Sarah with the entire run of the series erased from her memory.
There is no doubt that Chuck and Sarah will reconnect but is the ambiguous end a fitting one for the fans? Answers will vary but from what I am seeing the response seems to be it is not the one the fans were hoping for. Nor does it seem the ending given is a better one than what fans hoped for.
So Chuck ends with one character reset and all her development gone. Fringe is in the midst of a season where all the characters except one are poised to be permanently reset.
Since Fringe aims higher and strives harder we judge it to a higher standard. You have based your entire season of reviewing based on a presumption. You believe the series will at one point have to dump one or the other timeline.
But does that seem like a solution that Fringe would implement?
Lessor shows would but that is not, I fervently hope, the Fringe way of doing things.
Fringe has repeatedly demonstrated that they do not take the easy way out. Actions in the Fringe world have lasting consequences. There is a great interview over at Huffington Post where the Fringe show runners are shocked that fans believe the previous seasons of character growth are lost forever. They know that would be a cheat. And by inference that applies to this season as well.
The Fringe approach to me would be to make the previous seasons and this season both count.
So this is my presumption. Fringe will find a way to merge the two timelines – most likely by porting over the character history from the previous seasons into this one. Notice beyond Peter’s sphere of influence that the rest of the universe in Season 4 is the same as the previous seasons on the broader scale.
For fun you could try viewing the show through such a possibility and doing reviews from that perspective. Maybe alternating them?
As you pointed out in your Chuck review, Sarah’s memory erasure demonstrated how far the other characters have come. Peter’s removal has also shown us what the other Fringe characters have lost and more recently what his inclusion back into the team is bringing back to the characters.
The symmetry is there too.
If Fringe does dump the character moments from either timeline that would destroy the series for me.
Thanks for letting me clarify my previous post before responding.
Look forward to your response and future works.
Here is a link to the Huffington Post article by Laura Prudom I referenced in my previous post – [tinyurl.com]
Here is a quote from Fringe showrunner Joel Wyman concerning the previous seasons:
“Jeff and I were actually shocked that people would think for a second that we would have one of those sequences where, poof, the character is gone and everything that you knew about our characters and everything that you learned didn’t really happen or is gone. We would be terribly frustrated if we came across that, being fans of television ourselves. So we would never in a million years do that. What we were really trying to do is have the audience really understand that all this stuff really did happen — “I’m with Peter and I’m in his shoes; I want him to be able to experience what he’s lost. I want to get back there and I want those relationships. I know that he belongs with Olivia. I want him back with Olivia — I don’t know how, but he’s got to find his way back.” That’s what we had always intended, so we were a bit shocked when people thought, “They just erased a couple of years of character history.” It’s not true. That’s not what our intention was, nor is it where we’re going.”
Sorry one last Chuck observation, filed under the proviso that show runners can do what they want, but wouldn’t a series finale with Chuck and Sarah working in tandem as single efficient team – both personally and professionally – demonstrate their growth and be more emotionally fulfilling?
That’s great that the producers think that’s what they are doing. But what they _think_ they are doing and what’s actually come off onscreen are two different things. They spent a few episodes with no one aware of what was going on, a few in which Peter tried to convince people everything had changed, and now some episodes in which even he wants to leave. What the producers are saying is fine IN THEORY, but is leaving many of us cold in practice. There are plenty of ways to keep characters in flux without resorting to erasing them for the sole purpose of filling a season up with filling in the blanks once again. If I were the only one concerned about the execution, I’d stop talking about it. But at least half of the comments here each week indicate they see things the same way.
As for Chuck: I’m sorry you didn’t think the show gave that pair a happy ending. I couldn’t disagree more. I was frustrated in “Bullet Train” with how they handled getting Sarah to that point, and stated so. But there’s every indication her memory will return at some point in the future, as it’s already started to.
So what’s the difference? “Chuck” didn’t re-arrange reality to get Chuck and Sarah to that place. They didn’t spend a season in that alternate reality. No one else besides Sarah thinks anything is different. But they are all different people in part because of time spent with her. We don’t see what their lives would be like without her in it as a consequence of losing her memory. It’s simply not the same thing.
I’m not a fan of your merging theory, and I’m not going to to write about it just because you want me to. I’m sorry. That’s not me being mean. That’s me being honest with myself and with you and other readers. Luckily, you can continue to write about what “merging” means, both in comments or your own blog, if you have one to link to. Having gone down that rabbit hole with “Lost,” I really don’t have any interest in doing it again. That doesn’t mean your opinions are not valid. It just means that it would be a complete cop out, a way to acknowledge the current structure can’t sustain itself in the long run. Who wants to lose either 3 seasons or 1? Either way it’s a serious investment lost on the part of the viewer. I like a show with hard consequences. Either Alterna-Broyles died. Or he didn’t. He’s a shapeshifter/traitor working for Jones. Or he isn’t. Fauxlivia had a baby. Or she didn’t.
Great review, I agree with pretty much all of your sentiments on it. I think especially in comparison to the last two episodes which were really action packed and mythology based, this one seemed a bit dull. I thought it seemed much more like a season one episode, from everything to Walter experimenting on people, to the dynamic of everyone working together in the lab.
I think it was trying a little bit too hard to be emotional, and thus falling a bit short. The overarching themes of the show were present and important, and I guess there was mythology weaved here and there, but it wasn’t as good as it could have been.
Definitely looking forward to next week when the different versions of characters are interacting with each other again!
After the last two weeks I thought we were back on track for the show to be exciting again. Now I just wonder what the writers think they are accomplishing…by the silence on twitter and in the rss feeds, it was a pretty slow night for everyone. The idea of strip-mining old episodes for ideas and then playing them back distorted surely has to come to an end, doesn’t it?
What a snoozefest! I get what they were trying to accomplish, but I think the episode fell flat on its rear. Too much Olivia angst and too little of anything else, which usually makes for gloomy and unengaging episodes.
I think they should tone down the awkward vibes between Walter and Olivia, they are trying to sell closeness too hard and it’s just not working for me. They actors don’t have any chemistry together, they look brain dead, when they try to go for sweet and warm. They speak so slowly to each other, and Olivia speaks to him like he’s 5 years old. It’s creepy.
However, I enjoyed Broyles a lot here. I feel that this is the first time this season, he got anything substantial to do. Lance Reddick was very good.
I’m sorry to say it but yeah, snoozefest!
I’ve been watching this show since the first ep and I tried really hard since this season started to keep the faith but… I find it boring now, don’t know why, don’t care to figure it out anymore either.
In fact, I just watched this episode this morning and can barely remember what it was about. That can’t be a good sign can it??
I enjoyed it quite a lot and the case was great.
The last scene with Olivia and Nina was great, it made me tear up a few times.
I agree with your review. “Forced Perspective” is a great title as that was exactly how it felt…forced and contrived. Nothing really rang true. Also Joshua Jackson looked tired out or fed up or both?
I felt let down and hugely disappointed by this episode which was essentially just a rehash of previous episodes. How convenient for the script writers that nothing whatsoever has ever happened in this new timeline….unfortunately…in our tv watching reality it is neither new nor surprising.
I would be fed up with a show that would keep sidelining me just like what fringe is doing to josh. It’s 4 seasons now and josh has YET to shine in his own storyline. I hope this show gets cancelled.
It seems to me that you tend to jump to conclusions too easily.
Whew..I dunno but I found this episode quite entertaining.
Whew I dunno why but I found it quite interesting..
Ryan. Your reviews are great and I completely understand your perspective on things. Keep up the good work! With respect to Fringe, I suggest an alternative outlook for you to consider. If you take a few more steps back, you might see things differently. Fringe is laying the foundation for a 10 years run. They are making a soap opera. They are educating us about the world and about life. This is more akin to Sunday school. There are many boring days in learning but it is part of the whole. Don’t judge each brush stroke, judge the painting. On the other hand, remember that this is still television and the show has to pay its bills too. Its a lot to balance and I think the producers are doing a great job even though I also was most on the edge of my seat during season one. Such is life. Ice cream cones melt if you don’t eat them so I suggest you enjoy what you can from Fringe before it melts away.
So what you’re saying is that if we can just hang in there for another four years of this, it’ll all pay off in the tenth season? You know, I’m pretty sure not even Sunday Schools – or ice cream vendors — would ask for such patience and tolerance.
I thought this episode was very good and emotionally moving. The girl who played Emily was hauntingly beautiful and effective in her portrayal. Sure, it was a stand-alone episode with little movement on the larger mythology, but some important issues were brought up regarding Olivia and the Observer’s comments about her having to die. It also exposed just how diabolical and evil Nina Sharp really is. I trust the writers and show runners to tie all of this together and truly blow us loyal fans away by the end of the series.
I certainly hope they have a 5th season to flesh out the story, but it looks like they will have to wrap it up this season. Given the anemic viewership this year, it is very unlikely that we will get season 5 (sigh).
Enjoyable episode. Not as myth arc heavy as the previous ones but the tie in with Olivia’ s situation with September’s proclamation worked quite well.
Also thought the girl actor turned in a wonderful performance.
Having rewatched the Olivia and Nina scene at the end, wonderful acting of Anna and Blair, I get the feeling that this Olivia is playing Nina’s game.
Olivia opened the door reluctantly, yet declared her love for Nina later, and then quickly switched to the migraine as if to test Nina. She gets her pills from the FBI, did not ask Nina, and when Nina said she had some great new ones, Olivia had an expression as I knew that that was coming.
I hope that Olivia plays Nina as much as the other way around, Olivia as a victim is not good.
So far this season Olivia has been mostly the suopport, set up for Nina, Walter, Lincoln and Pter, and the mirror for the MOTH here and in wallflower, passive, except for One night in October and part Subject9, although that was most about Walter again.
But Bishop fans at AV and elsewhere always blame Olivia if Peter is not enough or Walter, We have seen Walter mostly and in 4.8 and 4.9 Walternate.
Altlivia/Fauxlivia has not even had a decent scene not having to do with a case, except to mirior Olivia in One night.
I wish they did focus on Olivia, that would mean great Olivia/Nina interaction, new storylines, new information, delving in the dark past of Olivia and finally giving amazing Anna Torv those big scenes the Bishops get in overload.
Please old Fringe come back. Try as I might, I find nothing compelling about these amber characters and seriously, what the f**k is Peter doing? He should be having an emotional break down… or heck, even an emotion, any emotion, period. But instead he’s having a grand old time hanging out in amberville, right next door to snooze-city. Even if you mildly like these first 10 episodes of season 4, be honest with yourself and compare them pound for pound with the first 10 episodes of season 3- thrilling, wrought with emotion, intense, superbly and acted action packed. They brought on board new and some S1 writers/producers and took their eye of the ball. It shows. In spades.
Right cause crying like a baby or being a drama queen like Walter and Olivia are will help Peter’s situation any.
Seems to me that producers have the right to do the show they want, and those of us who wish the amber timeline would disappear already have a right to complain about it. And that includes our fine recapper. Hurray for free will!
I’m over the amber universe/timeline/whatever. It’s been half a season, for chrissakes! We get it! Peter wants to go home! The stakes have never been higher! Point made, Joel Wyman. Can we go now?
Last bit from me:
What bothers me is that this season so far the writing has been for Walter and Walternate as characters, they had the long scenes to explain who they are and what happened to them.
We now have been told in 4.08 and 4.09 via Noble as Walternate that this Walternate is a good guy, not from the acting just the writing.
Walter has been telling us in 10 scenes what a sad life he had , anyway he thinks he had, more he made other people miserable and ruined their lives, but he feels mistreated ,and is drowning in selfpity.
Olivia is the one who had and has the tragic life, but she is not allowed to talk about that and show that. No , but the writers have decided that her life is not miserable enough.
Only once in sesson 1 had Olivia a scene to ask Walter why he abused her, he started crying,and Olivia was the bad one. Why?
The showrunners and Noble keep talking about Walter as the good guy, who does everything for the love of his son, reminds me of those lovely picturs of the nazi doctors with their children, in the meantime other peoples children were abused, tortured.
Nina is now the evil one for testing on children, the stepfather was the evil one for beating Olivia,
The one thing I truly do not like on Fringe is the way Walter is being told , Noble gets all these ” I am so sad and guilty and feel sorry for me” scenes, this season alone at least 10, if you fall for it , you feel for him,
I am sick of it.
Because of the overkill and overacting but most off all Walter is being written Poor Walter.
If you would give him the Olivia treatment, he would just get the one sentences like this:
My wife killed herself.
I stole a boy and because of my action he drowned.
Walter would then be for everyone what he already is for me:
Walter is a egotistical, full of selfpity, arrogant, no care for anyone else but his own, everyone has to support him, it is all about Walter for Walter.
He abused children, also in this timeline, they were scared of him see Olivia in Jacksonville, see Cameron in Subject9, he damaged them for ever.
Yet he has to be forgiven, by Olivia, by Cameron , by the other Cortexi children, and his killing of redPeter has been forgiven by Red Elisabeth.
Walter is a 60 plus old man who willingly and knowingly tsted on human beings . and children. Did not care at all if they were scared, all in the name of science.
Equal for me to every scienist or warcriminal who did the same, no one feels sorry for them.
So. Why this POOR WALTER writing? Why must he be forgiven?
Why must everyone support him, and protect him?
I think that at this point these are “our” characters – there is no other world for Peter to get back to. As standalones go, this was interesting and brought out a lot of the issues that Olivia has been grappling with (a new subdued turn by Anna Torv). Would I have preferred a balls to the walls mythology episode? Sure. But as standalones could, we have had much, much worse.
Our take: [wp.me]
Fringe peaked somewhere in the range of “White Tulip” and “Do Shapeshifters Ream Electric Sheep?”
The problem now is the same problem they had with Lost. They have more airtime than they know what to do with. The problem is that once Peter fixes the rift, the core problem at the center of the show goes away.
What kills me is why they couldn’t just go with a fused universe and leave Peter in the middle. It would have been a bitch to write, but they don’t seem shy about the doppleganger problem anyhow.