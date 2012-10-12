Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘The Recordist’

After a strong second outing, this week”s “Fringe” faltered as it set out on the first of what promises to be several outings dedicated to the scavenger hunt established in “In Absentia”. Well, if all outings are as poorly executed as this one, I think we might be second-guessing the show”s decision to go down this route. It”s more likely that “The Recordist” will be an outlier rather than standard operating procedure over the final ten episodes of the series. But who knows? I didn”t expect last week to knock my socks off, and I didn”t expect this episode to bore me to near tears. Surprises are fun. Until they aren”t.
Tonight”s episode opens on Astrid lasering the wall of amber in Walter”s former laboratory. Inside they find the third of a still-unknown number of tapes, since Walter went so far as to leave the video evidence of his plan against The Observers out-of-sequence. The tape reveals coordinates in a wooded area of Northern Pennsylvania. What do our heroes have to do there? No one knows, but the Bishop Boys, Olivia, and Etta head out anyways and leave Astrid behind to slowly piece together the rest of the damaged message. Had the episode been stronger overall, I wouldn”t have constantly wondered, “Why didn”t they simply wait until they had the tape deciphered before leaving in the first place?” I understand that time is nominally of the essence, but it certainly seemed like the five of them had full run of the place without fear of Observer detection.
In any case, everyone arrives in Pennsylvania, where they meet a group of people, led by a man named Edwin Massey, who are off the grid and recording all of human history onto data cubes. Edwin and the rest of the group there have all developed a condition whereby parts of their flesh have transformed into hardened, bark-like material. A combination of The Observers” corrosion of the atmosphere and a strange element emanating from a local mine have combined to poison the air they breathe. Our protagonists are infected upon arrival, but there”s little true danger, other than potentially having easily identifiable skin markings that would make them stand out in any crowd, unless they go down into the mine themselves. The closer one gets to the source, the more quickly that the toxin kills a human host. Unfortunately for our heroes, what they need is in that mine. Specifically, they need forty pounds of a particular type of quartz in order to power a machine that will defeat The Observers after they get tape six, I mean seven, and oh god I”m bored just typing this all out.
Fetch quests are a means to an end. Every show has something that arbitrarily pushes its characters from Point A to Point B, and how well that program disguises the marionette pulling the strings determines the strength of the show. It”s not like “Fringe””s plots are any better or worse than they”ve always been. But the program isn”t nearly as strong as it used to be in tying those actions to strong characters and emotional beats that help drive those actions. In seasons past, the story between Edwin and his comic-book drawing, Fringe Division-worshipping son River would have formed a strong parallel to some relationship between our heroes while simultaneously serving as a nice, stand-alone arc within the hour. (Last season”s “And Those We Left Behind” was a master class in this type of structure.) But instead of honing in on that relationship, the show threw a whole slew of things at the wall to see what would stick. There”s evidence of solar panels and advanced technology, but little sense of how the society as a whole functions. Do they approve of Edwin”s “watch, don”t interfere” approach to cataloguing human history? Do they resent having to live in the woods, or are they anxious to conscript more into their fold? What is their relationship to a nearby village, which was suddenly introduced in the penultimate act in order to create a decision-making moment for Edwin? Most importantly, what is the history between Edwin and River?
The last question renders the other ones unimportant, if answered satisfactorily. But “Fringe” has been paying lip-service to the bonds between unusual parent/child relationships all season. The lack of scenes involving Edwin and River mirror the lack of strong scenes involving Etta and her parents in these first three weeks. Tonight features an exception that proves the rule: An excellent scene between Peter and Olivia alone together, one that answers nearly every question I had in the series premiere about their split. I didn”t question the generalities of a couple being split apart over the loss of a child when I watched “Transilience Thought Unifier Model-11”. I did, however, question the specifics as it applied to this pair. And I questioned them not because I thought it was impossible, but because I didn”t have nearly enough information on which to judge the veracity of what was told onscreen. But tonight offered up information in spades, and it makes Olivia”s decision to abandon the search for Etta more understandable. With her own traumatic childhood, Olivia had feared the joy she found in her own daughter. She viewed Etta”s disappearance as karmic punishment for her indecisive approach to motherhood, and left out of self-preservation. That all makes perfect sense when explained in that way, and gives credence and clarity that the premiere simply didn”t.
So here”s what doesn”t make any sense at all, “Fringe” fans: Why don”t Peter and Olivia ask Etta what happened on Invasion Day?
I checked with a few “Fringe” fans before sitting down to this review, because I wanted to make sure I hadn”t seen this scene and simply forgotten. But the wall of “Missing Children” posters behind Peter”s shoulder in the diner not only evoked 9/11 imagery, but also hinted at some darker plan involving The Observers and abducted children. That”s probably a horribly incorrect theory, and to be honest, I”m out of the theory game when it comes to this show. But I went down that road in my mind because it seems really, really weird that neither parent has asks Etta what happened that day, or that Etta has not volunteered that information to them. It seems like a really crucial question, or, at the very least, a question one sane person would ask another. Why is no one bringing this up? I honestly don”t know.
What I do know is that it”s strange how little “Fringe” is willing to put its newly-reformed family into contact with one another. We get a lot of Olivia and Peter talking ABOUT their daughter, but precious few with them talking TO her. When Peter and Olivia wander off to what they think is a potentially dangerous village from which they might not return, they don”t even say goodbye to Etta, nevermind share an intimate moment. When the three of them ride off into the sunset with Walter at hour”s end, the camaraderie there doesn”t feel truly earned. If “Fringe” is trying to depict how awkward and unsure reunions such as Etta has just had with her parents might be, it”s not quite coming across onscreen at the present time. It”s quite possible that the question around Etta”s disappearance will get asked/answered at some point down the line. It”s also possible that said answer will alleviate my current complaints, much in the way that Olivia”s revelations tonight alleviated my concerns from the season premiere. But it”s one thing to say “answers will come”. It”s another to know when to deploy the propers answers at the proper time. This feels like a situation in which we”re past the point at which we could reasonable expect at least someone to raise the issue. (The only one this makes sense now is if September stepped in during that white flash and scrambled everyone”s mind to forget his involvement. Or something. Oops, there”s my nose bleeding again trying to figure this stuff out.)
A few more bullet points about tonight”s episode…
· I”d love to see an episode based around the adventures depicted in River”s comic books. Animate them in the style of “Lysergic Acid Diethylamide” and you”ve got something special, I”d wager. Plus, River”s comic inspired my favorite line of the show, courtesy of Peter. After River calls them heroes, Peter replies, “Well, kid, you”re my hero. You”ve given me a nice, strong jawline.”
· As much as no one talking about Etta”s invasion bugs me, it”s far better than a series of scenes in which characters vaguely allude to the event through a series of vague allusions and obtuse pronouns designed to disguise meaning. That”s the WORST. Show like “The Event” and “Flash Forward” specialized in such chicanery.
· There are more rebel-sympathizing loyalists than we realize, as seen by the one who tipped off Etta”s rebel colleague tonight. How long until we learn Broyles is aiding those double agents?
· As if you needed more reason to hate The Observers, I give you this data cube headline: “Thousands Of Libraries Burned To The Ground”. Boooooo!
· In 2036, apples come in handy pill form.
· “The Recordist” sounds like a TNT drama about a music producer who also solves crimes. Your job: Cast the lead in that show. Bonus points to those that can come up with a good case-of-the-week for that show.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? A strong follow-up to last week”s installment, or a disappointing foray into this season”s scavenger hunt? How are you feeling about the Peter/Olivia/Etta family triangle at this point? And will Astrid ever go on a mission this season? Sound off below!
Definitely not one of Fringe’s strongest episodes. The Olivia/Peter scenes regarding Etta redeemed it for me a bit, but only because it meant the episode wasn’t a complete bust.
If Etta’s history doesn’t come out at least partially in the next episode (which based on the episode title I think it will) I’m 100% with you. Honestly the drive from Cambridge to rural Pennsylvania could have been a bottle episode in which the entire story was told. The first two episodes it at least made sense, it was sensitive. Now it’s just awkward, but I assume that’s what they’re going for…so one more episode.
Anyways based on reviews/hype, I’m super excited for next episode, which might also explain why I’m not terribly disappointed.
What Follows is a plot summary for Fictional TNTs “The Recordist.”
When a hugely successful veteran Rapper/musician is found murdered, His best friend and Producer,(Martin Lawrence) along with a clean cut police detective (Patric Wilson) manages to find clues in the Artists latest unreleased work that may point to his murderer.
However the plot thickens when it turns out that every song the artist ever wrote may contain evidence of a past crime. The series follows the Producer and police officer trying to unlock the information hidden in the songs, and bring the guilty to justice
regarding the t.v. series “fringe” and the character “etta”. didn’t she already tell her parents that she didn’t want to talk about everything that had happened to her from the time the observers, until she was reunited with her parents — it is possible in the fringe universe, that this young woman is not their child and that is why she hasn’t been chummy with olivia and peter. also, i wonder if the other fringe universe, the parallel new york city which they had to break away from in order to survive, maybe it will return to help destroy the observers? on another note, astrid has always been underused and she is a great character, maybe with the few episodes that remain, the writers/creators will send her off with a flair because she is too precious to waste.
I am not surprised they haven’t asked Etta all the key questions, because last season was very much the same. Our characters didn’t ask any questions, they just reached conclusions and reacted until an outsider like September confirmed or denied those conclusions.
I don’t expect specifics about Etta’s childhood until a mid-season episode.
Supply and Demand Ha Ha, they obviously make money off of Ryan’s reviews and hence there is a need for them, ruans reviews generate enough interest that hitfix have kept him on for 3 seasons they also pay for other hitfix employees who ate not wtiyers and are considered support staff.
No your problem is with the fact he refuses to kiss fringes derrières and praise the show with non stop compliments. Fringe has been
Off the boil for a long time and they are running on fumes creatively for too long. Sad, but hardly ryans fault.
Disappointing episode, especially after the first two episodes were quite strong. The worst part is that it was boring, which is not something we should be feeling in the show’s final season. It really felt like they were spinning their wheels trying to figure out how to drag out a story over 13 episodes that maybe only needs about 6 episodes to tell.
The next episode looks good from the preview. I won’t say anything more.
Figure they are saving the explanation of Etta’s abduction for a later episode in which it will be one part of a episode in which the observors play a large role.
Olivia feeling guilty, and putting herself down, no surprise, cortexaphan is 1 abuse, beaten at home and shooting a man as a child another,
That Olivia is who she is is a miracle.
Beautiful acting by Anna Torv, you could feel the pain , and the doubt, and the conflicting,
Anna Torv is the only reason I keep watching, awesome actress.
Fringe and his father and son , and fathers doing everything for their children, only fathers love their children and sacrifice….
tell that to the millions of single parent children who grew up with a loving caring mum, father gone and estranged,
including Fringe lead actress Anna.
JH Wyman does read Hitfix, as we he made a comment about Ryan not knowing about losing children ,
In that case JH Wyman thinks that every father is a loving father, so he should do some studying, see his cast.
After hundreds of episodes of Star Trek, Stargate, Farscape, etc, it’s hard for an “away team” episode like this to rise to any real level of originality. This was a very paint-by-numbers version, which robbed the inevitable sacrifice of most of its impact.
I very much enjoyed the first two episodes (especially the second), so I’m still very much looking forward to the rest of the season. I hope they don’t make too much of the scavenger hunt, though – the shorter season seems like it should be conducive to telling a tight story without leaning on that tired Macguffin.
“Specifically, they need forty pounds of a particular type of quartz in order to power a machine that will defeat The Observers after they get tape six, I mean seven, and oh god I’m bored just typing this all out.”
This was definitely not as good as the first two weeks of the season were, but I thought the Olivia/Peter stuff was great, and the parallels between them and Edwin and River were great. As was Walter jonesing for weed and bong.
The stuff with the tapes, and now the macguffin of the red rocks gives me pause, but let’s see where this goes. Ten weeks (sniff) left, and the next episode looks like it could be amazing.
Anyhow, McGee, if you’re bored watching and writing this stuff, why the hell do you keep watching and writing about it? I used to get mad at your reviews, except for the rare occasions I agree with you, but reading them is now just as boring. So, yeah, I should stop reading them, but I’m always curious as to what you’ll bitch about week.
Anyhow, there are criticisms to be had: The tape stuff is pretty silly, and I hope it doesn’t drag on. Let’s learn more about Etta, and, yes, let’s have Peter and Olivia actually TALK to their daughter more.
Also, how are these “tree people” getting their info to record all this history? They’re staying in one place, and I’m unclear where they’re getting their free-of-Observer-bias info. And speaking of the Observers, for a show that’s been pretty damned good at world-building why have we seen so little of the Observers so far?
Seems like they’ve got their Loyalists carrying out a lot of the work so far. And if they can move at super-speed (as we’ve seen September do), and have other strange powers as well, why are they just driving to PA to try to nab the Fringe rebels?
I’m hopeful we’ll see and learn more about these invading Observers sooner rather than later. A lot of questions, and not a lot of time left. I still think Fringe will end better than Lost though.
At least Lost’s characters were the same characters from season 1 to 6 and they told a story with those characters that was pretty linear. Fringes characters in season 4 are different to the characters of seasons 1-3. Season 5 characters are based on story we never saw after season 4, so why exactly should we as an audience root for characters that we barely know anything about? Never mind the fact that the story is just so screwy. Yes Lost blew the mythology and a lot of the plot but man did they nail the character journeys, fringe has blown the characters, the plot, the mythology….everything. Even Chuck did not …yes it did, it screwed Chuck and Sarah and threw 5 years worth of character development down the drain, oh well shit happens and it sucks.
How has Fringe blew the characters? I feel these are out characters we have loved from the beginning. Their journey this season makes complete sense in terms of where the characters are at.
The only character who is the same from the beginning is Peter. But he has missed half the series so there is that….the rest of the characters are different versions, timelines, etc…not the ones from the beginning.
@Jesse, well when you watch the show do you feel they are different characters? They act different? I don’t think so…
Oh and didn’t Lost spent it’s last season creating an imaginary world where the characters HAD a completely different story? Only to be revealed that they were dead? Yeah, and people loved that…
The point of the last of the last season of lost was that in the end the characters got to be together in the end, they found happiness. Jack said in the first season live together or die alone…well however they died in the end they or their souls were not alone and a man of science made that happen…this was Jacks story after all and the purgatory was ultimately his vision. Great end.
It wasn’t the greatest episode, but after finally getting a chance to view it, I actually thought it was okay. I had actually read the review by Ryan beforehand, so my expectations weren’t high.
Was it a letdown compared to the start of the season? Yes. Did it seem like it was a spinning-the-wheels episode? Yes. Was it clunky at times, with story and personal dynamics? Probably.
All in all, though, every season of every TV show, even in condensed seasons like this, there are episodes that are meant to move our characters in place. In this case, I believe this episode was meant to try and push our characters, emotionally, towards a different moment. I have no idea what that moment is, but I think what they attempted to do was to show Olivia warming up to Etta.
Ryan, you remarked
“In seasons past, the story between Edwin and his comic-book drawing, Fringe Division-worshipping son River would have formed a strong parallel to some relationship between our heroes while simultaneously serving as a nice, stand-alone arc within the hour.”
I think they attempted to do that. I think the parallel they attempted to draw was between Olivia and Etta, and how Etta noted that she dreamt about being on missions with Olivia, and how that was a tough standard to match (or something like that), loosely akin to how the boy, at the end, knows what a hero his dad was and how his dad set a tough standard for him to match. I hope that this isn’t foreshadowing something I’d rather not see for the end of the show’s run … but I think that’s the parallel they attempted to draw.
____
I still very much enjoy these characters. Are they the same characters as before? In a way … yes … and no. They’ve been changed through the progress of experience and time, and we’re only slowly starting to get a picture of what happened in the lost years. I wish they had more time to spend on the lost years, but I understand the limitations and I think they are showing us enough snippets to be satisfied.
Even last season, when people complained they were different characters, I always felt that they, in many ways, were the same, but changed by what influenced them, what they experienced … as is with life.
The previews for the next episode are exciting, though, and I hope it meets the expectations that have been built up for it.
Completely agree, Ryan. The whole episode is littered with lazy writing and hard to believe circumstances. The point about Etta is especially well taken (let’s keep talking about her, even though she’s three feet away and could answer everything).
Hope the remainder of the tape searching episodes are stronger than this.
Well, I’m sure this will make me a lazy good for nothing, but my Paste review is right there with Ryan. By the way folks, having a different opinion/reaction to a tv show or movie than yours doesn’t make someone a bad reviewer. Just a thought.
The conclusion drawn, is like opening a book and becoming upset because you don’t like a particular chapter. I believe, based on our knowledge of the show, it will all make sense in it’s entirety. Let it play out. Fringe is not your normal show in the way of ebb and flow.
Extremely boring episode. Classic Wyman slow with lots of love flowing everywhere.