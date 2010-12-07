Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘A Very Glee Christmas’

Many of you might think of me as the “Glee” Grinch who swoops in weekly to steal away the joy you get from the show. That”s definitely not my intention, and I definitely don”t get a sense of joy at tearing down a particular episode that I dislike. Disliking “Glee” is never, ever my first option: in fact, I think it”s singularly capable of producing as much joy in my too tiny heart as anything on TV right now. So when I leave out my weekly emotional milk and cookies and get television coal in return, well, I get a little angry.
[Full recap of Tuesday’s (Dec. 7) “Glee” after the break…]
“A Very Glee Christmas” is almost entirely criticism-proof. Trying to criticize this episode is a bit like criticizing double rainbows. However, I”m tasked with answering the question, “What does it MEAN?” by the powers that be here at HitFix, so while I stared slack-jawed at what transpired tonight (in ways both good and bad), I still have to try and make sense of this episode as something more than a 40-minute commercial for the show”s Christmas album. Many of the show”s bad traits were on proud display tonight, but there was a sweetness at its core that, while violating most of what”s come before it this year in terms of tone, nevertheless represented a possible way forward that might actually work heading into 2011.
On one level, having New Directions literally identify with the Misfit Toys and the denizens of WhoVille is the type of on-the-nose reference that made “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” so groan-inducing. On the other hand, the transformation from outsiders that keep looking outward to a small society that looks to each other for what they do have as a collective is the story that the show”s been trying to tell (however clumsily) all season. It didn”t help that an episode in which everyone rallied around Kurt was immediately followed by an episode in which everyone hated each other, but fine: chalk up last week”s tensions to Sectionals and Kurt”s absence throwing off the group dynamic. See? I”m in the holiday spirit, people!
Without a specific goal in the immediate feature, both the group and the show could use the holidays as a time for reflection. And upon reflection, somehow Brittany has turned into one of the most three-dimensional characters on the show. (If you had her in your office pool for this category, well done. You just totally cleaned up.) In the past, the show has played both her intelligence and promiscuity for laughs. Her relationship with Artie has never really worked for me, but a lot of that stemmed from the show not really spending a lot of time addressing it. But tonight”s episode gave this couple time to finally shine.
Having Brittany believe in Santa starts out as typical “let”s make fun of Brittany for being stupid” storyline, but develops into something more than that when Artie decides to treat this approach as “innocent” as opposed to “moronic.” He soon gets everyone on the team (and, eventually, the teaching staff) to buy into this lie as a way to lose, if only for a little while, the cynicism of everyday life. Without Kurt”s storyline, it might seem silly that no one spills the beans to Brittany, but having all rallied around him at his time of need, the group now rallies around Brittany. Toss in that guileless nature leading to ask Mall Santa to have Artie walk (for his sake, not hers) was the icing on the cake.
It”s the type of storyline designed to give the “Glee” audience collective diabetes due to its overly sweet nature, but quite frankly, Brittany is far more interesting for thinking that Santa is magic as opposed to Britney Spears. I”d much rather see the football guys convince Coach Beiste to sneak into Brittany”s house dressed as Santa than the boys using her to ensure that they don”t prematurely ejaculate. A character like Brittany poses a risk but also an opportunity: as with many characters in her position, a show has to decide if it”s laughing with a character like her or laughing AT her. “Entourage” never seems to know which way to approach Johnny Drama, but “Glee” is starting to crack the Brittany Code, which I guess makes Ryan Murphy the Dan Brown of television.
By not mocking Brittany, the show gives its other characters a chance to see the world somewhat through her eyes, as ripple effects from trying to maintain her illusion spread like a Christmas virus throughout the school. (OK, bad metaphor, I agree.) But it”s not that it”s a magical Cure-All for everything ailing people – Kurt”s still essentially alone at Dalton Academy, save for his unrequited crush Blaine; Rachel can”t convince Finn to get back together with her, no matter how extensive her sociological study of Christmas may be; Will and Emma are barely on speaking terms by the end of the hour. Things are not reset by hour”s end, but many things are potentially reframed. And that”s a far more preferable way to approach things.
I don”t want to approach Wham!”s “Last Christmas” as I might Bob Dylan”s “Desolation Row” or anything, but there”s something about the show”s use of that song to evoke the schism between the show”s primary couple that suggests, however fleetingly, that the show”s put away Ren and Stimpy”s History Eraser Button for the time being. Normally I wouldn”t reward a show for actually remembering events from its past, but in the case of “Glee,” I have to encourage it all I can to try and keep this up. Often the show fails to draw a straight line through a single episode, never mind a season.
So “Glee” is starting to get the macro elements into place, even if the micro ones still are as hit or miss as the last crab cakes in an all-you-can-eat buffet tray. Sue”s Grinch storyline wasn”t as egregious as the one in which she married herself, but still put Jane Lynch in the type of storyline that suggests that she”s really angered someone on the show”s writing staff. Sue Sylvester is the Mercutio of “Glee”, a character so charismatic and so forceful that she often gets away from the writers, forcing them to reel her in late in the game. Sometimes it works (it did tonight, albeit just barely) but more often than not her actions are cast off like so many uneaten buffet crab cakes.
If I could pull a Brittany and ask Santa for one thing, it”s to figure out what the hell to do with Will Schuester in 2011. Because frankly, I didn”t buy the students all joining Sue to spend Christmas Eve with a man that by and large hasn”t done them a lot of favors. As I”ve stated before in these reviews, “Glee” works best when the students are in the foreground and adults appear as infrequently as possible. Having students interact with them is fine, but when it”s an adults-only scene, the show turns dull in a heartbeat. It may have started out as his show (in as much as his decision to coach New Directions provided an entry point into this world), but it hasn”t been his for a long time. “Glee” apparently just isn”t aware of that yet.
Some mistletoe-laden bullets about tonight”s episode…
*** A lot of great one-liners tonight, but Mike Change got Line of the Fall for me with his plea to Santa: “I want Channing Tatum to stop being in stuff.”
*** Does Brittany think that Abraham Lincoln emancipated the elves?
*** As breakout an ep for Brittany as this was, it was also a highpoint for Beiste, who hasn”t been a caricature per se but hasn”t really been fleshed out. Between her funny, worried banter (“That seems so harsh, and not at all like Santa!”) and her buying Artie that device to help occasionally walk, she finally made a true impact on the show.
*** I kept waiting for Puck to rail against the lack of Chanukah celebrations in Glee Club, but I guess post-prison and post-Kurt, he”s more sensitive on the whole. I thought he”d threaten someone with a dreidel before ep”s end. Oh well.
On the whole, I went into this episode expecting to be like the kid in McKinley High who shouted “YOU”RE MAKING ME HATE CHRISTMAS!” at New Directions. While I wouldn”t go so far as to call the hour successful under the normal rules of television, it did have enough positive elements that I actually look forward to seeing if the show can keep them up outside of a theme-heavy episode such as this. And that”s a pretty big gift for the show to give me at this point. Sincerity isn”t the worst trait for a show like this to have as a default position, even if irony and black humor is “cooler.” And if an unlikely source like Brittany helps lead the way to a place in which New Directions is a place for its members to grow as opposed to merely compete, than I”m fine with that.
After all, I”m incredibly uncool.
What did you think? Was it fa-fa-fabulous or ho-ho-horrible? Did it seem like more a proper holiday season kickoff or a 40-minute album infomercial? Leave your thoughts below!
I had a hard time believing that Brittany was THAT stupid but on the whole, I liked this one quite a bit. I agree that the writers aren’t doing right by Sue Sylvester (her story lines have been pretty damn weak this season) but I love Bieste and I love that that she’s been given room to shine this season.
I have mixed feelings about this one. The whole Grinch gimmick was way too obvious, especially when Brittany walked in with the unmistakable Cindy-Lou hairdo. Then to have Sue’s change of heart because the kids are singing the Who song from How the Grinch Stole Christmas… Too cheesy for me.
Also, while I was originally happy to have an actress with DS featured so prominently on the show, now I almost feel uncomfortable with how Sue has made a mentally handicapped student her personal little minion (to the point of Becky being the “reindog” to Sue’s grinch).
Other than Sue’s part in this episode, the rest of it worked alright for me. I thought the Brittany storyline was cute, albeit far-fetched.
you are an excellent writer!
1. I love the songs that were covered during this episode. Rachel’s solo was natural, so true to heart. And Kurt/Blaine duet was just a beautiful cover of the original
2. Britney is hilarious! regardless of what stands people take on religion, this episode is very memorable.
3. Sue is an incredible villain. it’s funny at the same time of what she does. I <3 her! :D
Brittany makes me laugh. She was so innocent with her belief in Santa, I almost felt sorry for her when “Santa” Beiste walked out the front door instead of up the chimney. Part of the episode were just so-so, but overall it was a nice play off of the Grinch story. As far as the 40-minute CD commercial comment…I would have preferred to hear more of the songs from the album. So many of those songs (O Holy Night, Jingle Bells, O Christmas Tree) are FABULOUS on the album, and the few they put on the episode were just so-so.
I enjoyed the episode, and took the Grinch references as lending both poignancy and humor. I see Brittany as a little naive in certain respects and think that is being written quite well now. I am also becoming uncomfortable with the way Becky’s character is being handled, the writers need to think about what they’re doing. Overall, it’s well written fiction.
Why can’t you just enjoy the episode without taking it all apart? It’s a tv show after all, not rocket science!
Patti – Perhaps if you want enjoyment of an episode without taking it all apart, you should be reading one of the many, many “Glee” fan communities online, rather than a review/recap at a non-“Glee”-affiliated website… Not that we don’t appreciate your readership! It’s just possible that we enjoy taking things apart…
-Daniel
On the first episode of Glee, my comment on Brittany was something about how the blonde cheerleader is totally useless as a character. However, she has evolved into a character that has funny one-liners and often naive insight into what is going on around her.
I’m a bit tired of Finn and his self righteous anger.
Amen, Hannah. Finn is walking a pretty thin line in my opinion. Get over yourself already.
How is Finn’s anger not justified? She cheated on him just to make him feel bad. Yes, he kissed her while dating Quinn but didn’t do it out of spite like she was doing. Someone’s just supposed to let that go?
“[T]han I’m fine with that”? Nice grammar.
Also, the students didn’t think of Beiste to avoid premature ejaculation, perv. Gross interpretation, though.
Yeah, they pretty much did think of Beiste to avoid it. Absolutely did. Watch that episode again.
This episode was heartbreaking for me, mostly for personal reasons, and I guess this means I’m over Glee. I was hoping this would still be the show that I followed and loved, so original, about giving the spotlight to these unbelievably talented misfits… And that everyone has something special, even if you can’t see it. Now, it’s 90210 OHIO with great singing. Or worse, because at least that show has some continuity…
I was not so upset that Finchel stayed broken up, because seriously he is a lousy boyfriend. He kissed Rachel while he was dating Quinn. More than once. Then, we they were finally together he dumps her to go out with Brittanny and Santana. He never sticks out for her. When Santana started to make fun of his body she called her out and later told Finn he was the hottest guy on school. When Santana made fun of her outfit, his answer was maybe she has a point. He lied to her about sleeping with Santana for all that time and while Santana was making her miserable he didn’t said a word. I mean… What the hell was that about?
I really was not a Rachel fan but the way they are constantly bullying her is just making me sick. In fact, for a show that put so much effort into stopping gay bullying that fact that no teacher steps out to help Rachel, Mr. Shu, in fact is more than glad to join the bandwagon is quite disappointing.
I miss Mercedes and Tina’s storylines. I miss what used to be Quinn, what it used to be Santana (not this heartless bitch one-liner excuse for Santana), I miss when Mr. Shu was an educator, when Rachel was not used as a punching bag and when Finn was not such a pathetic person, or at least was not such self-righteous, egotistical and popularity driven.
As someone have previously mentioned, Glee became a long music video… Without necessarily any plot or character development… Just a whole lot of songs that not always have something to do with the “plot”.
What I like: the songs. Blaine and Kurt were beyond cute together. I there is something really special in Lea’s voice that almost made me cry at Merry Christmas, Darling. All the Christmas songs were beautifully sang and I didn’t mind Quinn and Ken talking, I actually prefer that to them singing.
What I didn’t like: Finn messing with Rachel’s head… Once again.
The lack of character development… Once again.
The whole REWALK thing… My little sister is in a wheelchair and she is not suited for REWALK. And watching that was… A little more than I could take. One, because it didn’t picture someone that could live fully with this obstacle that is not to walk. I loved Beastie’s analogy of being too tall. Sometimes even Santa can’t change life and you have to make the most of it. Second, Rewalk is only doing clinical trials and it costs over 100,000 dollars, it’s not something that is just given away without any type of rehabilitation or guidance. That was irresponsible.
I’m not saying I’m over Glee for good, Lord knows I might change my mind. But right now, If I just want the songs, it’s easier just buying them on iTunes. The sadness of seeing a good show fall apart is not worth it.
Just curious, but what do you consider “plot”. Most episodes have a beginning, middle, and end which is the basics of plot. Sure the stories are not always clean or plausible and maybe simple, but they more often than not adhere to basic writing structure.
As for character development, the last two episodes have taken two one-note characters (Brittany and Artie) and have fleshed them out. She’s no longer just a ditzy blond, but someone with a sweet and innocent side. He’s no longer a horndog, but a caring boyfriend. How is that not character development? Yes, not everyone gets that kind of treatment, but to say there’s no character development seems unfair.
As for Finn, we’ll never see eye to eye about him, but if anything she was messing with his head and has been for sometime. How could she think that he could easily forgive such a vindictive act? People think she’s the victim and she’s not; she just as responsible if not more.
I’m not trying to pick a fight, I just would like some clarification about your criticisms. As you can see, I see things differently.
