Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Britney/Brittany’

I finally figured out the perfect way to describe the maddening inconsistency that is “Glee”. Basically, it”s like the weather in New England: wait a few minutes, and whatever is onscreen will inevitably change. Notice that I don”t assign a value, good or bad, to what”s onscreen at the time. Just know that whatever it currently is, it will soon morph into something completely unrecognizable before long. Many found last week”s season premiere a refreshingly restrained effort (by the show”s standards, at least). As for me, I watched, I “meh”ed, and I closed up the storm windows for the Britney Spears Storm on the horizon.
That storm hit tonight in the form of “Britney/Brittany,” an episode that no doubt sent a certain segment of the show into a state of bliss. It also undoubtedly sent another segment of the show”s fan base into a complete rage. Now: if you loved this episode, don”t think I don”t respect ya. I just completely and utterly disagree. “Britney/Brittany” wasn”t so much aired as inflicted, making last season”s Madonna episode seem like “The Constant” from “Lost” or “Shut the Door, Have a Seat” from “Mad Men.” It indulged in every type of excess possible, transforming what should have been an episode of television into something with as much dramatic heft, emotional weight, and narrative thrust of an episode of “Solid Gold.”
Full recap of Tuesday's (Sept. 28) "Glee"
Let”s get this out of the way first: there”s a difference between grading “Britney/Brittany” and grading the performances therein. Heather Morris? She killed this episode, taken the opportunities afforded her and earning the spotlight. It”s not her fault that the show was content to wipe away any form of realism reestablished last week in favor of a series of hallucinatory dream sequences with no internal logic all related to a pop star a few years past relevance. That”s all on “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy, who, through Kurt last week, essentially told critics like me to screw. Sorry, Ryan: I”m fine with bending the parameters of what an episode of television can do. All the best shows break the mold in some manner. But the worst Murphy-written episodes of “Glee” decide that a mold isn”t necessary at all, yielding an episode that isn”t so much constructed as slapped up against a wall.
The episode facilitated all the dream sequences through the introduction of Emma”s new dentist boyfriend, Carl. Think of Carl less as Emma”s boyfriend and more as The Demon Dentist of Fleet Street. Luckily, instead of turning McKinley students into meat pies, he merely sends them all off into a magical world where they recreate Britney Spears videos to varying levels of authenticity. Individually, these all more or less worked as mini-films. Musical numbers in this show, when divorced from the rest of the show, have a pretty good track record for providing the good. But, as per usual, good production numbers does not a solid hour of television make.
The best episodes of “Glee” utilize the music therein to provide commentary on the action of the episode, provide honest/humorous insight into the mindset of the characters, and generally allow these people to express their innermost thoughts in ways that mere words could not. The worst episodes of “Glee” come off as Auto-Tuned iterations of “American Idol” Theme Weeks. Ostensibly, Brittany”s cavity-induced epiphany led to her finding her independence (along with Rachel finding her midriff), but did any of these changes feel anything more than a lazy way to justify an all-Britney soundtrack? Of course not.
Moreover: Lima, Ohio is apparently more behind the times than Scranton, PA. The folks over at “The Office” were a year late in their lipdub homage in their season premiere last week. But Lima was about five decades too late in reacting to New Directions” version of “Toxic”, behaving in ways not unlike teenagers seeing Elvis” first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Indeed, the Fosse-lite routine was slightly risqué, to be sure. And sure, said reaction let Sue declare a “Britney Spears Sex Riot,” a funny enough line in a vacuum. But so much of tonight”s episode took place in scene-sized vacuums: interesting enough as a morsel, but completely tasteless as a 42-minute cookie. (I”d try and fix that metaphor, but I”m taking the Ryan Murphy approach to this review and just letting things fall where they may.)
Amidst all of this cacophony, “Glee” continued with “Operation: Kill Any Extant Rachel Sympathy.” While she was content to be simply intolerable last week, Rachel turned truly psychotic this week. Even when she got to sing a ballad of love to Finn by episode”s end, it”s clear that she doesn”t understand 1) how miserably she treated him, 2) how self-centered she still is, and 3) how she threw Quinn under the bus just to ensure that her man wouldn”t stray now that he”s back on the football team. Yes, he”s back on the team. Already. So”s Artie. Don”t ask. Just throw a brick. You”ll feel better.
But that”s how things roll on “Glee”: it inhales some happy gas, forgets where it put its keys, and then walks away, hoping it eventually comes across its home. Honestly, if the show just threw up its hands and said, “Screw it: We”re setting Season 2 in CandyLand!”, I”d be fine with that. I wouldn”t agree with that direction, but at least it would be a consistent one. Turn Carl fully into Sweeney Todd, make Rachel the Wicked Witch of the East Wing of the High School, and remove any and all semblance of what resembles “reality.” You”re sooooo close already. Embrace the artifice, “Glee.” You”d be solid gold if you did.
It would be fake gold, but it would still shine all the same.
What did you think of tonight"s episode?
Dear god….thank you for putting into a review everything I have been trying to say!
This was the most fun show ever. Heather Morris should get 2 emmys for this. The story was so funny. The sweating kid was hilarous. You prudes need to loosen up. you way too uptight. But a camaro it will set you free. lol
Amen!
Uhhh… people like you should not watch Glee. Please, clearly you don’t get it. It’s a campy show. That is why the kids freaked out during the assembly. It’s funny, it’s cartoony…. You’re thinking WAY too much about a show that is supposed to entertain and truly does for millions of educated people. I am one of many post-graduate people I know that love it. I even majored in English, so I know how to tell a good story. However, Glee is not trying to be a Charles Dickens tale.
But it kind of is- it’s inconsistent. Like last season in “Wheels” with the homophobic slur to Kurt’s dad and Artie’s exclusion from the bus ride. One of the best episodes ever, but far from a cartoon world. The show took itself very seriously then and surely will again in future episodes. It’s just not consistent.
Next episode will be! Kurt’s dad is going to be hospitalized, and it will be all about the drama. They’re going to take themselves all serious again.
“I even majored in English, so I know how to tell a good story.”
What the fuck does a BA in English have to do with one’s ability to craft a good story? And it obviously hasn’t taught you to avoid shitty programs like Glee, you ass-clown.
The plot was horrible, awful and idiotic. I know the show has some ‘cartoon’ unrealistic, but this episode went a way beyond that and got out of the track – which is really bad.
Plus: even a cartoon has more consistency and coherence than Glee…
(Heather Morris was the only thing that makes this ep. worth something)
Don’t you people have anything better to do then whine about the lack of consistency and content of a weekly t.v. show. Glee is entertainment, if you don’t like it don’t watch and stop complaining about it!
dabadoo- You’re more pathetic for taking time to whine about the whiners. They make good points above. A television show isn’t a movie; it should be coherent and consistent from episode to episode. Otherwise it would just be a series of hour-long specials/sequels to the pilot.
Agreed. Period. The songs were great on their own, but the episode as a whole was useless, unrealistic, and basically a letdown.
An hour of YouTube tribute videos. Someone shoot me.
“Just throw a brick. Youâ€™ll feel better.”
I did. And I do.
Glee fails when it lets the music drive the storyline.
Story should always drive the music.
I hated this episode. I thought it was weird and perverted. What was up with jacob sitting naked in Sue
s office? Booty sweat? Really? That’s freaking gross. And then we have to see him jerking his disco stick on primetime tv @ 8pm no less. It’s uncalled for. I have no qualms about tv shows crossing the line sexually, but with shows that make sense (ex: sopranos, boardwalk empire, family guy) but with Glee, which is supposed to be a family oriented show, crossed the line with that. It wasn’t funny and it was gross period. Also Will was completly out of character, he is a cool suave guy, and seeing him act like a jealous lunatic was not fun to watch. I want to be able to sit down and watch a tv show with my family. But, watching some kid with a jew fro having an orgasm in the middle of an assembly is disgusting, uncalled for and not funny. I can’t belive ryan murphy wrote this. He usually writes gold.
I would never call this a family show, personally. I could not imagine letting kids watch this. I love it, but it’s not family-friendly in the least.
I’m a Glee apologist who usually can go along with an episode that has fun musical numbers and killer jokes, but even I have to admit that tonight’s episode was underwhelming. Ryan Murphy needs to understand that a decent story every once in a while won’t kill the show.
I don’t know, I thought it was pretty realistic and moving to have Territory show up in the school parking lot out of fucking nowhere.
That’s “Terri,” of course. Damn auto-fill. :)
I’m such a back and forth fan of the show and episodes like this really make it hard for me to defend it. As others have said, the show works ten times better when story dictates the music and not the other way around. When you have an epside with a set of songs they have to use, it’s only going to twist the writing in unnatural ways.
These theme episodes are the worst examples of the show’s appeal. I hated the Gaga episode, I hated the Madonna episode, and I hated this. The people that claim we don’t understand the tone of the show are just blindly defending it. There is nothing wrong with expecting a show to find a voice and not just do whatever it feels like every week. That direction means for every great episode we get a good one and two mixed bags.
I was furious during the scene when Rachel said Finn had to choose between her or football. This coming one episode after she says “I’ll never break up with you” and seems to really mean it. They are just writing each episode without concern for consistent characterization.
I’ll still watch the show because there are still funny moments and some occasionally great musical performances. I’m a sucker for musicals and I hope the show ditches its current style and goes back to the first half of the first season.
And also the best thing about this episode was it really displayed how big a talent Heather Morris is. She’s a fantastic dancer.
I’m 24 now and Britney Spears was more my generation. All I could think about was that all those songs were popular when I was in seventh or eighth grade and these characters wouldn’t care nearly as much as her since they were way too young to be into her.
Agreed with everything you said. And they could have EASILY used Britney’s songs to further existing storylines. The character Brittany was awesome in her performances, but they had nothing to do with anything; perhaps they could have kept one, maybe the duet with Santana, and dumped the other, as Brittany even got a solo in “Toxic.” Were Mercedes, Puck, Mike, Tina, and Quinn even in this episode?
“Toxic” worked as a Glee Club performance, and “Stronger” sort of worked for Artie, except it makes it sound like he’s over Tina rather than still fighting for her.
What about a “Circus” cry by Kurt for Finn’s attention?
Why doesn’t Quinn sing “Womanizer” to Puck?
Tina could have done “Oops, I Did It Again” to Artie, or Artie could have done “You Drive Me Crazy” to Tina.
There were so many possibilities… Brittany was awesome, but the unnecessary sexuality, the lack of a coherent storyline, and the format of the episode as a string of music videos due to a dentist’s anesthesia (????) was ridiculous. I was really looking forward to this episode and was sorely disappointed, overall.
You are so right in your assessment of last night’s episode. “Glee” is entirely too inconsistent. Some episodes are pure wastes of time. Others are outstanding (such as the episode from last season when Kurt came out to his father). The show is not going to last much longer if the writers continue to produce episodes similar to last night’s.
Heather Morris was a real surprise. Great dancer. Didn’t even recognize her in the first dream sequence until I looked closely.
It was alright. I didn’t hate it but I don’t care for Britney spears. I think that as long as they don’t do tribute episodes it’s good so I’m looking forward to next week when they look like they are getting back to more seirous storylines. Oh and John stamos was the best part I thought
I agree with your review. It seems like the writers are throwing in songs because the songs are popular or draw an audience. The songs rarely convey the characters’ emotions or add to the narrative anymore.
Just wanted to say I think they’re throwing in songs they think will sell when the fans download them, which is really bad for actual story lines that have some meaning beyond auto-tuned cover albums. Shame on Ryan Murphy!
I thought it was worth it for Archie doing “Stronger.” That was nice. I’ll say this, unless its a line thrown to Jane Lynch the show is hardly a comedy.
It’s an all-Britney episode!
Oh, except we’re going to randomly make the “emotional” closing number a terribly dull Paramore song. Because that makes sense.
Are you serious with this review? You’re reviewing freaking Glee, not The Wire. They clearly said it was all a fantasy and as kids who grew up listening to her music, they wanted to do her songs. What teenager (especially one that would be in a glee club) wouldn’t secretly wish to not just sing but perform all out a Britney song or another pop singer’s songs? It was great episode – they’re high school kids being just that. So relax. PS: glad Heather Morris finally got to dance her booty off on the show!
How about teenagers who were listening to Tom Waits, Guided by Voices and Built to Spill by the age of 11, you goddamn philistine?
LMAO @ Kicker of Elves. Wow, indie elitist much? Not THAT many teens are into the hipster scene and just because you may listen to more obscure music does not make you mature and cool so get a life. Most teens don’t listen to Tom Waits, that’s just a fact. Britney may not be your cup of tea but she’s a pop culture icon. Most of the Glee cast were very excited to do Britney Spears and most younger Glee fans were just as excited to see them do it. While lack of a storyline in this episode was pretty much non-existant, most fans are agreeing that the numbers were fun and the dancing was spectacular. And that’s what matters in the end. The kids who watch Glee, not the 40-year-old critics who like to snitch and moan and find fault in everything.
who needs consistency.. seriously .. we all complain about when a show goes stale or just becomes boring. so what if Ryan Murphy and the writers choose to break it up every now and again with some cartoony humor .. We can see get the great messages across without the consistency. seriously this review sounds like its from a person critical of the show because it doesn’t fit their mold of television. Glee does not grossly deviate from week to week. if you are feeling that way then i have an understanding that you are taking the show way to seriously to be with
Hot girl in a schoolgirl outfit. Reason enough to watch a terrible hour of television.
I was the creepy woman who DVR’d it and then just watched the bits with Sue and Brittany. What’s sad is that the episode still made sense.
I agree with Drew Ryan. Glee isn’t meant to be taken too seriously, don’t overthink it. I think Heather Morris did an AMAZING job this episde and it was completely entertaining. It’s only the second episode in so they can still afford to be wacky and have fun with the episodes and in the next couple of weeks it looks like we’ll be getting some emotional depth to the writing (not counting the RHPS tribute). I honestly think the biggest problem of the show is its large cast. As interesting and as awesome as they all are, there is just not enough time to manage them all and actually develop storylines for them. The solution? Throw Rachel away, she takes up 50% of every episode! Her obnoxious voice, character, and face ruin every scene she’s in.
I agree that people are way too critical of Glee. My theory is that so many people want things from Glee. Instead of just enjoying the show, people are constantly bitching and moaning about conflicting things and the writers can’t appease anyone. There is a huge divide between what younger fans want to see and what older fans and critics want to see. The younger gen were so excited and happy to watch the Britney episode while right off the bat a lot of critics started complaining about having another tribute episode. The show is inconsistent and doesn’t always develop storylines. This is not new and will not change. Ryan has even said it himself on numerous occasions that they try to write around the music first and foremost. And developing plot i imagine is very difficult when you have to juggle music, lyrics, and a HUGE cast. How do you develop plot for both these 15+ regulars and for the Glee club as a group while writing around music? They’re still figuring out the kinks and not every episode has to make sense. Still got 20+ more episodes to go.
Your review is bang-on. IRyan Murphy has no plan…he just makes up stuff to work in the celebrity guest star/soundtrack of the week an a ballad for Lea Michele…with no thought to an actual storyline where characters develop. Most of the supporting cast members might as well be extras since their contribution to each episode is almost non-existant, except for being back-up singer/dancers. I feel the most for Dianna Agron (Quinn). A year ago, she was a lead character. Now she’s lucky if she gets one line in an episode. It’s sad when a show is spoiled by it’s own popularity. It jumped the shark about mid way through it’s first season. Jane Lynch and Chris Colfer have become the only reasons I still watch. And don’t get me started about how we’re supposed to root for the lead heroine who is a self-absorbed, spoiled, annoying, manipulative narcissist. Oh, but wait. She can REALLY sing. Yeah…that’s what redeems her character.
It was the best show ever. I disagree with everything this writer says. Wake up, it was fantastic entertainment. Heather Morris was incredable.
Couldn’t agree more with this review. Part of the problem is that Britney’s song “catalog” is by no means well know. My teenage daughter and I watch the show together and between us we were really only familiar with 2 of her songs. But the other problem was Brittany’s numbers. They were an excuse for her to do some amazing dancing but they had no importance to the plot, and actually, seemed to drag after a bit. What was the point? Just to watch her dance? Ok. … Finally, Kurt has FAR more taste than to go on a defend-Britany’s-relevance campaign. Finally, since when was Mr. Schu a stick in the mud? I have never seen the character as uptight. Serious? Yes. Dedicated. Of course. But that’s not the same as uptight. For god sakes the guy got up and sang that “Poison” song with a bunch of old farts. He’s an exhibitionist as much as Rachel. So the storyline for him just was a fail.
Very disappointing episode.
This review is so correct. I didn’t like it last year when Sue did the Madoona video of “Vogue”. What is the point of recreating a video? It has nothing to do with a high school glee club. They should stick to performing songs on stage or rehearsing in their classroom. So now recreating all those Britney videos was really odd.
I don’t think the people being critical of the show are taking it too seriously. Just because the show is meant to be fun doesn’t mean we should lower our expectations.
I think the downfall of the show was how little kids got into the show. The first 13 episodes were great because of how dark and twisted the material was between the extremely cheesy moments. You had a teenager lying to her boyfriend about if it was her baby, a woman faking a pregnancy, getting kids high. It seems like when they realized how many kids watched the show they toned all that down.
I also wanted to further explain my point about the tribute episodes. The best reason I can think of against them is that it limits the songs. Think about the Gaga episode. Rachel finally meets her mom and they go through what they go through and decide to sing at least one song together. They choose Poker Face? Really? You’re going to tell me those two didn’t deserve some epic broadway number. They just don’t work. I’m not looking forward to the Rocky Horror episode or the Coldplay episode or any of that.
“Just because the show is meant to be fun doesn’t mean we should lower our expectations.” Thank you! Is it too much to ask for a bit of consistency within the characters and decent storyline now and then? And it’s not like they’re not capable, the first half of season 1 was very good, and the Kurt storyline is fantastic. But the Rachel/Finn, Will/Emma stuff is so overplayed, and so many other, far more interesting secondary characters are virtually ignored for it.
I agree about the tribute episodes limiting the song choices, and with those who have said the music needs to compliment the story – that’s what happened in the beginning of the show, but now it seems like they want to do songs that will sell or relate to the artist theme show, and it really messes up the story.
For this episode, Heather Morris was amazing, no question, and I even liked the group performance – until those two students kept interrupting it by screaming ridiculous stuff. It ruined the whole song. And for the life of me I can’t figure out why they didn’t give Kurt a solo, considering he was the one to suggest the whole thing!
I don’t know if it’s just lazy writing, or if the show is just too much for the staff to handle, but it’s a shame how messy the show has gotten – though not a surprise, it’s classic Ryan Murphy.
I agree with the author’s review of last night’s episode. To those who loved it, that’s great… but for me, the show isn’t what it used to be. I am by no means a prude and I don’t need to “loosen up”; I need the show to gain back the quality storytelling it once had. Yes, the show is supposed to be fun and quirky, but Rachel has been downright unbearable this season. Girls like her in my high school were universally despised.
I don’t really get reviews like this. Isn’t Glee great because it does both unrestrained exuberant fantasy AND serious and real moments about issues such as homosexuality or women in traditionally male roles? If you were complaining that the adults act crazy too, then I could understand, since they are not part of a high school world.
But for the show as a whole to do this is exactly what high school is like. It’s everyone living out a fantastical sequence of events with themselves as the lead character, having immature fun, but becoming serious when life around them dictates it. To me this show captures the essence of what being in high school IS, strains it out in pure form and then has the show mirror all of the parts at different times, and it wouldn’t be able to do that without Coach Bieste being a real person AND having an episode where everyone is living their dreams.
And I’m not even close to high school age anymore, so this whole idea is in retrospect. This is just why I think the show works so well as both serious drama and ridiculous excess.
Obviously you didn’t get the entire point of the episode. Lighten up and have a little fun. Glee isn’t real, it isn’t trying to be real. Oh, Harry Potter – also not real. Realistic? I don’t think so. Try appreciating things for what they are instead of trying to fit them into some prime time box. People like this show specifically because it is different.
You’re using Harry Potter? I don’t think my complaints or anyone else’s are that the show isn’t “real.” None of us are watching it looking for Friday Night Lights. It’s a musical. The complaint isn’t that the show is fake or not grounded in reality. The complaint is that it is all over the place and extremely inconsistent.
To take your example of Harry Potter. The series (books and film) gradually changed. It grew a lot more epic and a lot darker as the story continued and the characters got older. Imagine if one book was a lot of fun and silly magic, like say the first two, and then the next book was incredibly dark and grim and the characters were all mean. Then the next book was back to light and fun again for no apparent reason.
It doesn’t have to be realistic within the normal world. It needs to be realistic within the world it’s created. The same goes for Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, any of that. No one thinks they’re real, but they have rules and they follow them. The creators kind of just throw them out the window every week depending on what they feel like doing.
I guess that’s okay by some people. Those of us who want good writing and storytelling are the ones who suffer.
This was the BEST episode yet! Heather Morris dancing is INCREDIBLE!