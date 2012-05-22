Recap: ‘Glee’ Finale – ‘Goodbye’

Having an ensemble can be an asset for a television program. Ostensibly, the more onscreen talent you have, the more diverse a set of stories you can tell. On “Glee,” perhaps less would have been more as a general rule. The show hasn”t narrowed its scope of storytelling over the years, but rather expanded it to the point where everything has become diffuse. It”s hard to focus on any one particular aspect of the show when it keeps shining flashlights into the corner of your peripheral vision. “Goodbye” was probably one of the best episodes of this uneven third season because it turned “Glee” into what it”s always truly been: the story of Rachel Berry. One can argue the relative merits of that focus. But having that focus tonight really did make a difference.
Of course, Rachel wasn”t the sole focus of the hour, which was less about plot and more about wrapping some emotional bows around a few key relationships. I usually enjoy shows that wrap up the season”s plot in the penultimate episode, so long as the finale itself wraps up the emotional loose ends still remaining. “Goodbye” featured almost no plot for the first half hour, instead allowing a leisurely but still effective series of songs in which various members of New Directions let the others know how they felt. I only bought that a handful of these teenagers actually have the bonds displayed in tonight”s hour, but it”s fairly easy to place oneself into his or her own high school experiences and understand the emotions on display tonight. It”s crazy how infrequently “Glee” can evoke something as pervasive and deeply formative as the audience”s collective high school experience. But when it stops working so damn hard to be edgy, inventive, or iTunes-driven, it frequently succeeds in being the show it thinks it actually is.
And while the adults are historically problematic on the show, “Goodbye” wisely kept them off to the side (for the most part) except if they had a direct relationship with one of the seniors. Will broke out his guitar to say “Forever Young,” and aside from finally admitting to being a straight-up creep in the pilot episode to Finn, largely stayed out of the picture all night. Burt appeared to give his son the gift of mortification, through a performance of “Single Ladies” that still has me smiling. Beiste appeared only to help fulfill her promise to enable Puck to graduate. Santana got a chance to go somewhere besides the University of Louisville thanks to her mother”s financial foresight. Sue got a nice scene with Quinn, and it”s a testament to how much “Glee” has rehabbed her character this year that I bought Quinn”s breakdown in Sue”s office. I”ll say to “Glee” what Sue said to Quinn after the latter told the former she would miss her: “I don”t see how that”s possible, but thank you.” Sue and Ros got a short scene together that clearly sets up a Season 4 storyline involving the removal of Figgins, but other than that, the kids were on display.
When it came to emotional payoffs, most of the New Directions-centric material succeeded. But when plot started to creep back into the picture, things got more than a bit muddled. That Puck can nail a geography test only after Quinn plants a kiss on him is weird, unless her magical Yale pixie dust is chock full o” trivia. That neither NYADA nor the Actor”s Studio wouldn”t send out admittance letters until nearly graduation time seems, quite frankly, insane. (Having New Directions sing “Glory Days,” an ode to the fact that adult life straight up sucks, is also insane but in a more manageable way.) That neither Rachel, Kurt, or Finn have any backup plans is also insane. But the scene in which those three open their acceptance letters? It was fairly devastating, and all three actors nailed that moment. One can forgive narrative contrivances if the emotion feels uncontrived. The specifics of the situation don”t matter. What played onscreen were three lives changing in an instant, and all of them realizing it.
This all sets up an interesting fourth season in which a lot of characters are split all across the country. Ryan Murphy has gone on record as saying that any cast members that wants to be on the show going forth can be on it, but we”re going to need a “Games of Thrones”-esque intro to the show in which we see where everyone is situated. (Oh God, an a capella version of that “Thrones” theme song already annoys me. And I came up with the idea! I”m so sorry, you guys.) Mercedes will be in Los Angeles, as a backup singer on an indie label while she takes extension classes at UCLA. Mike Chang will be in Chicago. Quinn will be in New Haven. Rachel will be in New York City, easily identifiable thanks to her insanely red outfit and by the fact that she”s singing like a crazy person in public. And Finn will be in Georgia, because he”s enlisted in the military as a way to honor his father.
Wait, what?
The Finn thing threw me for a loop, although it”s classic “Glee” whiplash plotting. Cory Monteith actually did some really good work as he drove Rachel to the train to Hogwart”s Academy for Musical Theatre. But where on earth did this decision come from? As far as I can recall, we haven”t see anything in the show related to Finn”s desire to follow in his father”s footsteps since “Yes/No,” this season”s 10th episode back in January. In that episode, Will, Burt, Carole, and Emma staged an intervention in which Finn learned his father actually died of an overdose, not in combat. So there”s some narrative precedent here. I”m imagining what we”re supposed to take away is this: Teenagers do dumb, stupid, impulsive things, and if Finn didn”t so something as drastic as join the freakin” army, Rachel would have deferred NYADA, and thus her career, indefinitely. But while “Glee” can walk back a lot of its silly decisions and pretend like they didn”t exist, I”m not sure Finn can go AWOL without some serious repercussions.
I suppose I should applaud the show for at least pushing Finn in a direction it seems unwilling to do with every other character save Rachel. Having Kurt not get into NYADA was a surprising choice, one that reflects the show”s attitude that the dreams of these characters often outstrip their reality. But is keeping Kurt around Lima post-graduation a good thing for the show? He got a lovely little send-off with Madonna”s “I”ll Remember”…but now he”s not going anywhere. Will “Glee” have him awkwardly hang around, performing jobs above and beyond all reason? In other word, will they Jesse St. James him? When news broke about a possible split in narrative focus between Lima and New York, I envisioned a situation in which Rachel and Kurt anchored a set of new characters while the juniors/teachers held down the fort in Ohio. Now? It”s “Glee,” plus “The Rachel Berry Show.”
But as I said at the outset, maybe “Glee” has always has been “The Rachel Berry Show,” and not just in the negative ways such a title connotes. If “Glee” has been about Rachel”s journey out of Lima towards bigger things, many other sidebars along the way seem like temporary distractions rather than a lack of narrative focus. That”s not to say that”s how I imagine the show has been consciously structured. But in choosing to primarily tell Rachel”s story tonight, the show achieved a sense of balance that most of its episodes have lacked over the course of…well, its entire run as a series. To make another “Game of Thrones” analogy, this show has always had the problem the HBO hit currently has in its second season: the lack of a strong central figure to serve as the sun around which others can orbit. Rachel”s self-righteousness doesn”t suddenly become palatable if the show ordains her the star in the third season finale. But it sure as hell seems more understandable as a result.
This isn”t to say that Rachel should always and ever have been the focus of the show. Lea Michele seems by all accounts to have the most musical theatre talent of anyone in the cast, but that doesn”t necessarily make Rachel the most interesting character to follow through the course of the show. Imperfection can be infinitely more interesting to observe. Her arc doesn”t really change if this show were seen through the eyes of Kurt, Mercedes, Santana, or Rick the Stick. But how we as an audience related to that arc certainly does change. A three-season arc where Tina comes to the realization she did last week–that Rachel isn”t evil, just more driven and with more natural talent–could have been amazing. But “Glee” isn”t interested in process so much as getting right to the results. That”s why New Directions can win nationals after a week”s worth of rehearsals.
Since “Glee” has never decided on a central anchor for the show, all proceedings have either floated along in the ether or come crashing down in a fit of sudden gravitational overcompensation. We get what these moments mean to these individuals in the individual moments in which they happen. But contextualizing them has always been the show”s biggest problem, whether they are a big thing like Nationals or a small thing like Artie shamefully wishing that Quinn remain in a wheelchair. The show treats both as equally important when it feels like, but it usually doesn”t feel like it for long, and thus everything eventually feels unimportant. Turning things into “The Rachel Berry Show” may not have made the show inherently better. But it did make tonight”s episode exceedingly more focused. We didn”t worry about how every single person in New Directions felt about Rachel”s acceptance. Nor should we have. It was about a short moment with Kurt and a much longer, more important, life-altering conversation with Finn.
With Rachel the only one in New York next year, there”s a chance for the show to choose someone still in Lima to be the anchor for that part of the show. [Some of you in the comments noted that Santana’s mother she suggested that her daughter go to New York instead of college. Good point. Also? Terrible parenting.] It probably won”t happen, since everything I described above probably occurred as a byproduct of accidental serendipity. If they focused on anyone, I”d probably make it Sam: the guy does really good impressions, he”s seriously weird, and he has a built-in backstory that makes him an excellent candidate for an attempted rags-to-riches storyline. (After that, I”d pick Tina, then Artie…then as the 457th option, Sugar Motta.) But the last thing the show should do is focus on the Bataan Death March that is the progress from sectionals to regionals to nationals. Achieving that goal should put competition on the backburner in favor of actual human interaction. When “Glee” just has people sitting around singing their feelings to each other, it”s a consistently entertaining show. The Rachel/Finn/Kurt scenes tonight proved just how fleeting that moment of victory is compared with the rest of one”s life. The show should use that knowledge and start making some core changes in its fourth season. If it does so, those that have long abandoned the show might start to hear the music again.
What did you think about this season of “Glee” as a whole? Are you excited about the cast being spread out, or will that just cause more confusion? Should Rachel be the only current cast member in NYC next year? Sound off below!
Just because Kurt didn’t get into NYADA doesn’t mean he won’t be in NYC next fall with Rachel. He’ll be there.
Ah, excuse me…Santana is going to New York, theoretically
Rich: Did the episode say she was going there, explicitly? If so, I must have missed it.
Also quinn can get there by train at any time they find a need.
Have you just started watching the show tonight? If ever there was a central character it has been Rachel since the pilot. Really she has been the main kids since day one. And she won’t be the only one in NYC.
The show hasn’t consistently followed her in a way that suggests that, though. Occasionally? Sure. But more often it feels like she’s trying to MAKE herself the central character, rather than the show actually doing it.
She’s the only one in NYC by end of tonight. If you know about future plots, awesome. I only know what’s onscreen as of right now. If there were other people tonight that said, “I am going to NYC as well,” let me know. Like I said up above, it’s plenty possible that I missed it while notetaking.
Santana’s mother explicitly said to her to forget college, take the graduation gift of cash, and go to New York City to follow your dream of trying to be a star. This was in the second scene with Santana and her mother, outside Santana’s locker.
Thx STW! I amended the review to reflect that.
Next season will be the story of Rachel and Santana fighting it out for the lead role in a new Broadway musical about the life of Barbra Streisand. Oh wait, maybe not …
A couple things — first, the show, and the episode, is every bit as much about Finn as it is Rachel. Rachel’s seemingly determined future was central, but equally central was Finn’s seemingly directionless future. Both of their stories have been at the center of the show from the start, and just because we see Rachel’s success, that doesn’t mean Finn’s seeming failure isn’t just as much at the heart of the episode and the series. This episode was in large part about how they’ve reversed roles — Rachel, the ultimate loser of the Pilot, comes out of high school seeming a winner. Finn, the guy on top of everything in the social world of the Pilot, staggers out of high school at a loss about what comes next. Which is why “Glory Days” was total foreshadowing for his fate and the fate of Kurt and others.
Also re the Army storyline: For close viewers of Glee, it should be evident by now that the show deliberately does not tell straight-up narrative stories. Ryan Murphy, like he does on many of his shows — American Horror Story was riddled with this — gives you part of a story in the forefront of an episode, then goes on to do other things in the next many episodes but continues to plant background clues hinting at where that highly emotionally charged moment you saw way back will lead. Since the 5th episode of Season Three, we’ve been seeing tons of shots of Finn in the school with army posters behind him. The Ohio State recruiter in 3×05 was filmed in total pseudo-military mode. 3×10 had the story about Finn’s dad and that moment directly led him to propose to Rachel as the progression, in his mind, of learning the truth about his past and trying to grasp for a future; 3×14 showed Finn in the post-Karofsky-suidcide-attempt-circle saying what he was looking forward to in life was finding a way to get his dad an honorable discharge from the army; army posters kept appearing on the walls of McKinley, including in the gym scene in 3×12 when Kurt confronts Finn about his proposal and in the subsequent gym scenes with Finn & the guys; the “help Puck graduate” minor story in “Choke” had Finn repeatedly using the military language “no man left behind”. Murphy doesn’t tell linear stories; that’s not how he and Falchuk work. They’re all about the clues and hints that lead to an ending, and what makes watching their stuff fun is to look for the background hints and to try to figure out what they mean. In terms of direct narrative, this might seem like a surprising choice, but if you know how to watch a Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk production, it wasn’t a surprise at all.
Lol! So are you saying someone needs to know how to watch their show to fully appreciate it? Ir sounds like they need to pop that ego and make a show that’s not all about them and how they do things?
People are leaving because plots are getting sprung out of nowhere only to lead to well, nowhere. This season had an extreme lack of focus which Ryan was hinting it.
This show is seriously hanging on a thread especially with that decision to enlist Finn. As if it’s not hard enough to cover NY and Ohio, everyone else is dispersed and how do you really put Finn in the story? I guess he could get kicked out somehow but even then, it’s still completely laughable.
So Mr Schue didn’t write “Terrorism” on the chalkboard while wearing a shirt that said “Terrorism Sucks” and Sue didn’t tell the Cheerios to “descend on nationals like terrorists” and the principal didn’t spew something about “terrorists”… and then Islamic radicals didn’t fly a plane loaded with nuclear weapons and mustard gas and smallpox right into the middle of the school, killing every character on this sh*t show, thus bringing it to an eternal end?
No, but Rachel actually is the main kid character, she was the only one with a dream since day 1, her first voice over was about her dreams it, so makes sense that it ended that way. NY, stardom and Broadway has always been her storyline. And she’s gone through a lot of obstacles to get there. But she made it. I guess, that was the point. It’s just that at some point Glee lose their focus, they were like trying to do everything and end up doing nothing but messing up. They come and go with their crazy storylines but when they want the show to make sense again they always get back to Rachel. It sucks that once in a while when they don’t know what to do about the other characters and want them to have storylines, they change their mind about it and make them turn against something they wrote that way, but yeah, Rachel’s pretty much the main kid since the beggining. It bugs me that everyone in the glee club now wants to be a star or to be famous just so they can have them singing… But most of them just started having those dreams now in the end of the season… Except for Rachel, that’s why makes sense to follow her, cause her entire life has lead her to this moment, like she said one time.
I don’t think we should be taking all of Finn’s pronouncements at face value at this point. He just let Rachel assume things (breaking up, enlisting) and he didn’t confirm or deny her suspicions. He said he’s going to Georgia, but he didn’t say why; it could be another chance for him to try to change the dishonorable discharge status, or a well-intentioned lie to get Rachel to go to New York because he knew she would be stubborn about leaving. Maybe Schue admitting to placing the pot in his locker gave him the idea. I honestly did not expect that to come up again.
Wow, Finn white fanged Rachel. Classic.
Well done, Sir. Well done. lol.
I’m so sick of Rachel Berry
I’m with you, So sick of Rachel!
Love her she is the main reason to watch.
I hated this episode. The propping up of Rachel and Finn by everyone is too much. The Rachel I loved from the pilot has disappeared this season and she, Finn and Will are now the three characters whose scenes I skip.
This episode was boring. The character assignation was in full force. I am sick and tired of this show and making Finn the superhero. Brittany fails and No One helps her like they did Puck. Not even her girlfriend knew. And she’s happy she failed?!! You cannot have 0.0 GPA it’s not possible!!! She would have been kicked out of all the clubs.
Puck got Quinn drunk the first time they had sex. It wasn’t some epic love story. Gloria Estefan was wasted in two short scenes. I coud go on. Basically if your name wasn’t Finn Hudson or Rachel Berry, you go 10 seconds of screen time. I hated it.
I think I’m going to go back through and count the “Game of Thrones” references…
lol wait how is it terrible parenting for Santana’s mother to tell her to go to New York and follow her passion rather than go to college? That’s pretty small-minded dude
I haven’t had a chance to watch the episode yet, but every review I have read says Santana’s mom saves her from having to go to Kentucky on a scholarship by having saved up a nest egg for her…but in the Britney/Brittany episode, she told Stamos’ dentist that her dad was a doctor (which has always made me confused about the whole “Lima Heights” thing, but I just assume she’s being a poser there……
current cast member should be Kurt and Santana :)