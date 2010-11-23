Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Furt’

There are times when I get asked about a certain show the following question: “What episode should I watch to get what it”s all about?” That”s usually a hard question to answer, because most of the shows I tend to love are highly serialized and jumping into a particular episode might leave a newbie lost at sea. Recommending “The Constant” to someone looking to get what the fuss about “Lost” is all about wouldn”t help said person know if the show was for them: they would just stare strangely at the screen and secretly hate me. But for people that want to understand the sum total of “Glee,” the extreme highs as well as the frustrating lows, then I would point them directly towards tonight”s installment, “Furt.” It”s the Rosetta Stone of the show.
Throughout what I”ve felt has been a frustrating second season, I”ve railed against the show”s insistence on focusing on the adults of this world more than the students. But in watching just about everything related to Burt and Carole, it”s more a matter of “Glee” simply not showing the proper adults onscreen more often. I”m not quite sure what it is about Mike O”Malley that takes the show from maddening inconsistency to almost uniform excellence when onscreen, but if it means the show has to forego Will/Emma/Sue in order to buy him more screen time, well, then that seems like an easy path towards take the show to the next level.
All too often, characters in “Glee” change based on whatever story the show wishes to tell that week. I”ve seen so many variations on Finn, Rachel, and the rest of New Directions (often in the same episode) that it”s easy to lose count. But, to tie things back to the aforementioned “Lost,” Burt Hummel is the show”s constant, primarily because his character is so consistent. It should seem obvious that characters need organic character arcs in order to grow, but “Glee” usually doesn”t feel it needs to abide by such rules. However, in Burt the show has shown a steady, sure hand, which grounds everything around him and most importantly gives him a singular place from which to grow.
Even given Burt”s overall awesomeness, I found everything surrounding his nuptials to Carole quite moving. For some, the vows may have been too Kurt-centric for their liking (as was Finn”s best man speech), but those vows were in service to defending him during the worst part of his life. The show can be overly Kurt-centric, to be sure, as a general rule. He often serves as character through which the writers on the show can eulogize/rant, all but breaking the fourth wall in order to directly convey what they feel. But being able to plan that wedding gave him a much needed break from his bullying at the hands of David, and those vows sought to assure him that he would have people who loved him long after that ceremony was over. It worked for me in this case, though I can see why it wouldn”t have worked for everyone.
As for New Directions” sudden rally to Kurt”s side: you could chalk it up to inconsistent writing, as I normally would, or you can look at it as an instantaneous defense perimeter established upon true recognition of Kurt”s position. While the show sort of dropped the ball on the bullying storyline last week, they didn”t completely forget it, which counts as a minor miracle in terms of continuity on this show. So while this was weeks in the making from our perspective, it came out of the blue for the glee club. Having them rally to Kurt”s side immediately (with Finn the exception) drove home the point established in the season opener: these people have essentially only each upon which to rely, and they need to take that responsibility seriously.
As for Finn”s sudden regression to the semi-homophobic, entirely immature take towards Kurt”s plight at the episode”s start: that was “Glee” having the wedding song in mind and then working backwards in order to achieve that moment.* That”s not a bad way to break down a story in theory, but doesn”t work when you break it in the context of a single episode that ignores character moments that have come before it. Where this story needed to be worked back towards was “Theatricality,” when Finn”s slur kicked the tension between the two into the stratosphere…until it didn”t…only to start up again…but then dissipate…only to reemerge just in time for dance lessons for the wedding. Did every episode between “Theatricality” and “Furt” have to deal with the ice melting between the two? Of course not. But having a clear through line between the episodes that now makes sense in retrospect would have taken what was a great moment tonight and turn it into an actually great STORY.**
* That being said, was anyone else weirded out by “Glee” keeping all the female pronouns in “Just The Way You Are” for a song sung to Kurt? Normally I’d chalk this up to the show picking a song that has the proper vibe, if not totally perfect lyrics, EXCEPT for the fact that lyrics in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” were completely twisted and changed to fit the format. A small thing to nitpick, but it really stood out.
** That “Glee” always goes for the moment at expense of its overall story is why so many episodes leave individuals so giddy in the immediate aftermath, even if it leaves people like me who look at the sum total of the show”s output shaking their head wondering what could have been.)
All of this would have been utter crap had the bullying storyline ended with David”s expulsion, as I feared for most of the episode that it had. Seeing David”s dad (another “Lost” connection there, in the form of Daniel “Arzt” Roebuck) escort him out, I got the sinking feeling that “Glee” felt that was a satisfactory conclusion to this little arc. Thankfully, the show decided that actual stakes were needed in this storyline, and chose to allow David to come back in order to introduce something else often foreign to “Glee”: impactful change.
How long Kurt actually stays at Tolerance Hogwarts (aka, Dalton Academy) is up in the air at this point, but I choose to look not at when they show will revert back to the status quo so much as admire that they chose to change anything at all. Having Jesse St. James arrive on the scene last season wasn”t a change so much as a stunt, but having Kurt leave at this point does show that, for once, actions on this show have repercussions. Moreover, Kurt”s leaving feels fairly organic: even if Kurt believes in his heart that the club has his back, that”s little comfort to Burt and Carole. (It also gives “Glee” the chance to have David infiltrate Tolerance Hogwarts like the overweight, self-loathing, closeted Voldemort he is.)
Moves like this, both big and small, make “Glee” feel less like something that hits the reset button on a weekly basis and more like a show that reflects the ongoing lives of its inhabitants. This episode not only showed the culmination of several long-gestating issues (primarily, the awkward Finn/Kurt interactions), but also showed it remembered events that even audiences might have forgotten about (Finn losing his virginity to Santana). That doesn”t mean that the show has solved all its problems (Sectionals has always seemed less like something the group has been preparing for and more like a dentist appointment that it”s been delaying), but if I spend review after review railing against the show”s short-term memory, I owe the show recognition when it bucks that trend.
With all the good on the wedding/bullying front, it was downright disappointing to see all of the show”s worst trends on display in Sue”s storyline this week. Everything about Burt/Carole works in a vacuum, but suffers when placed alongside Sue”s desire to marry herself while her Nazi-hunting mother (Carol Burnett, in a thankless role) blows into town to raise havoc. The Sue in that storyline bore absolutely no relationship to the rather levelheaded one in Kurt”s storyline, almost as if one of the shapeshifters from “Fringe” stepped into one of them in order to let Sue seemingly be in two places at the same time. “Glee” either long stopped knowing what to do with Sue or long stopped caring. It”s difficult to assess from the outside looking in. But she definitely falls into the Cosmo Kramer school of characterization that applies to so many on this show: she”s whatever the show needs her to be that week, any relation to previous incarnations be damned.
But Sue”s corner (or Corner, given her local TV role) of the episode didn”t ultimately sink the episode so much as serve as an onscreen contrast to all that was great about “Furt,” and in turn, about “Glee” in general. At its best, both its musical and non-musical aspects are transcendental emotional. Often, the show uses music as a crutch to evoke emotion as opposed to a vehicle through which to express it. But “Marry You” was great not because it literally described the scene but provided an outlet for various people in the show to demonstrate character in a heightened yet believable manner. It was the type of sequence that only “Glee” is capable of at this moment on television, and when it actually nails these chances, the whole show soars. Once it throws off the dead weight that”s currently holding it down, this show will truly be something special.
Did this wedding-centric ep stand out for you, or leave you wanting to leave the show at the altar? Did Kurt’s departure feel like a stunt, or a smart way to shake things up? Leave your thoughts below!
Can’t have the show focus so much on kurt. It’s starting to become a series that could be entitled, “trials and tribulations of a gay teen”. We don’t need that every week. There are other characters!
i completely agree with you rick. kurt is one of my least favorite characters, and that they constantly focus on him (and that ryan murphy uses him as his personal platform) just annoy me to no end. this show has so much potential to be good, but it just seems so LAZY.
Season 1 was all about Quinn, and ran close to becoming “trials and tribulations of a pregnant teen”. Season 2 is Kurt’s turn, for better or for worse. I wonder who’ll be in the spotlight in Season 3? :)
Agreed, Rick, but what do they *do* with the other characters? Let me put it this way: I’ve come to care about Brittany, and Sue (when she’s not doing something really obnoxious) has almost become the hero of the show. But what exactly do you want from the other characters?
I, for one, find Sam and Quinn to be hideously boring. Additionally, the show long ago tapped out any interest I had in Rachel/Finn, Will/Emma (ye GODS I hope I don’t ever have to watch that chemistry-lacking pair again), Mercedes when not interacting with Kurt, and Santana.
On the other hand, this season actually *has* had more focus on other characters. Mike Chang just became a bad-ass in “Furt.” The afore-mentioned Brittany has been kind of interesting, especially with the brewing mutual antagonism between her and Tina. But last season’s main characters are absolutely horrendous now, and I’ll take “Trials and Tribulations of a Gay Teen” any day over any Rachel- or Will-centric episode.
P.S. This ep worked SO much better with Will in the background. In fact, last week’s ep convinced me: Will is the biggest brake pedal on the entire show, and he needs to get either whacked or transferred in order to keep the show moving.
This whole hour was atrocious. It represented no highs, just lows. BTW, “The Constant” was the first episode of season four I watched and I enjoyed it quite a bit. It convinced me to start watching LOST again. A decision which I now regret.
This season has been so frustrating. That being said, Furt has been the best episode in a really long time. It reminded me of everything I liked about the show in the first place. As for Sue, I can only be happy that she is finally being utilized as a character again. I also think she has a good storyline, and that she is consistent. You can tell that her character is a very guarded person, and I enjoy seeing her either cope with situations when the wall comes down. Like her actions for Regionals, her mother, her sister, rejection, defeat, betrayal. Her character is brilliant as with the rest of Glee. I think people that don’t get the show either don’t appreciate or miss out on the subtleties in the storylines. My problems with the show have been Rachel and Shue. Both of them have been out of whack. I guess maybe with Shue maybe early midlife crisis, because sometimes his role is just not what we expect of Will, like in the Britney episode and the Substitute he comes across as very desperate. With Rachel, last season she had depth, now she has been really one-dimensional and unimportant to anything happening. However after Furt it seems like things are finally going to get interesting again, and now with Kurt in the meantime, different stories will have some more time to develope.
I absolutely loved this article! As Brittany would say, “you speak the truth”. I was also really dissapointed with the whole Sue storyline this week, but am glad to see Kurt “Go Back to Hogwarts”! It will give us a wonderfull chance to see more of Darren freakin’ Criss and will, at the same time, provide a “Kurt intermission” for those who are tired of seeing him get so much air time. I personally love him, but, ya know, Glee is for everybody, not just us obsessive Kurt fans. :P Proud to be one. Also excited to see the other characters dealing with the repercussions of this episode, and I especially love Brittartie right now! I really hope the storylines will be more consistent, and wouldn’t mind seeing less of Will and Emma and more more MORE of Burt!
Now let’s go to Sectionnals!!!
I loved the show. Kurt’s father was very touching and he did what many parents fail to do. He got to the root of the issue.
The Furt concept and the Glee group rallying around him sprang from the girls’ pleas to their boyfriends. While I do not condone fighting, I was impressed by the way they stood up for one of group. Their impassioned plea for him to stay was touching and also shows how they have grown as a group. The writing was excellent with Rachel who polarized the group in the begining to assist Kurt then realizing that Kurt would now be future competition.
I think the Sue’s plot was somewhat connected. To take a stand against bullying.
I started out loving Kurt, but I’m so tired of every character’s plots focusing around him. Burt and Carole got married but their vows were more about Kurt than each other. That was THEIR day, not Kurt’s day. And the girls only talking about how bullying affects Kurt even as Tina mentions that they’ve all been bullied. I want to like Kurt and I want to appreciate what they’re doing for his storyline but I’m tired of this entire season being about Kurt and other character’s characterizations suffering at the hands of pushing his storyline along. It’s sloppy writing and obviously Ryan Murphy and the other writers trying to live vicariously through Kurt. The drama aspect of this show is so preachy and heavy handed that they’re pushing me away from what I originally liked about the show.
That said, I did enjoy the Finn/Kurt moments, especially the dance scene, but I still like them as a couple (yes, even as non-blood related stepbrothers. I think Cory and Chris have fantastic chemistry). But please, Glee, less Kurt focus.
The episode was okay. I was pretty amazed when we hit 30 minutes in and nobody sang anything yet.
In regards to Kurt getting bullied – I was a little wary that Karofsky was expelled so “easily”. I knew there would be some twist in which he would come back. Thought it was good that the Gleeks stood up to Karofsky, but wouldn’t fighting (Karofsky did push Mike who fell into Artie, and he punched Sam) warrant at least a suspension? Yet nothing was done… it wasn’t until Burt saw Karofsky outside the choir room and confronted him.
The wedding was nice. By then I had figured we weren’t going to get any amazing song numbers and that this episode would just be all about Kurt/bullying and Sue + her bullying mother.
I really hate how Sectionals (and by extension, Nationals) is such an afterthought. Maybe it doesn’t have to be the end all, be all (for example, on Hellcats, regionals is in the background – they don’t mention it all the time but they don’t forget about it either) – but New Directions spends absolutely no time prepping. No wonder they did not place at last year’s Regionals!
How come no one talked about the music? Honestly I just watch it for the music and not the story line, just as long as the music is good the show is good. There’s already too much drama in the world Glee is like an escape from it all.
This was just about the worst episode of Glee that I’ve ever seen. Really horrible. The music was lame and the writing was sappy and contrived. Nearly unwatchable, in my opinion.
I really enjoyed this episode and shed some tears during it. I felt for Kurt and his fear of the bully. The wedding made me shed tears. The Carol Burnett charactor/Sue wedding was a waste, however. There was nothing appealing about Carol B., most especially her horribly unnatural face, engineered for her to look youthful. Later, I saw Dolly Parton on Larry King Live and saw on her the same engineered mask older women are forced to wear to appear younger by whatever means. If I could have gotten past the mask I might have been able to focus more on the character Carol played. How is Larry King able to “age naturally,” while females his age look like they’ve gone through a poor plastic surgery, botoxed hell?
FINALLY!!! They’re starting to focus on the actual cast members of the show! Last night’s episode of glee was really good, but I agree with most of you-they shouldn’t have focused so much on Kurt. I guess they wanted to focus on “bullying” given the past incidents of bullying happening here in the states. Aside from that, it was a pretty decent episode-though they didn’t sing as much. That’s both a good and bad thing. lol
I find it amazing that people are actually MAD about how much the show focuses on Kurt. When you look at that cast, on whom else would you like them to focus? Emmy nods notwithstanding, Lea Michele and Matthew Morrison have turned out to be pretty crummy actors this season (though, admittedly, they’ve been working with pretty atrocious material). Chris Colfer, on the other hand, has been more or less the lone bright spot in a rather dismal sophomore year for “Glee.” Does he risk taking over the show? Yes. Do the writers kind of lazily rely on Colfer’s acting to carry the more banal conflicts into which they insert Kurt? Absolutely. But would I rather have the writers focus on Rachel, Finn, Will, Emma, etc.? Hell no. They’ve mined those wells enough, and there’s just no water left.
It was nice to see Burt again and I agree that his is one of the most stable and consistent characters on the show. It was also great to see Carol Burnett though she was sorely underutilized.
Sue’s wedding storyline was insipid. Period.
It was particularly nice to see a reappearance of the Rachel we met in season 1 and saw very briefly at the end of Duets.
Conversely, it was sad to see that Quinn, who was so strong last season, has been reduced to a fool. Who better than she would know about using someone else to gain popularity. Sam proposes when they aren’t even dating? When they haven’t even known each other six weeks? And she buys it? Painful to watch.
Finn’s character is frustrating beyond belief and I find it increasingly difficult to look at him positively (or at all!) When has Finn done anything that was not self serving or at the behest of others. He can only seem to do the “right thing” after being shamed into it by others. This is a recurring theme with him. There’s no indication that he’ll ever change. Case in point, he’s still lying to Rachel.
And of course, in many ways, the episode once again centered around Kurt. I fear tihs is a case of too much of a good thing. I like the storyline and the actor, but the show is an ensemble and I want to see more of my favorite characters. Some balance would be a nice change.
If this is the BEST representation of “Glee”, I am thrilled. THRILLED because it means it has no shot of ever winning an Emmy. Can we all just agree that maybe we got swept up in the energy of Season 1 and it has clouded our thinking and we can communally use our “Mulligan” here?
There’s so much attention paid to the acting or the chemistry…that’s NOT the issue. When given a quality story, Glee has shown it has the ability to have solid moments, whether it’s Will, Finn, Rachel, Emma, Quinn…these are actors CAPABLE of being showcased, but it’s the God-awful, straight-up pitiful writing that makes Glee laughably bad now – and I say this not as a long-time hater, but as someone who loved the start of Glee and thought it was going to be something fantastic. The writers are one-trick ponies who can only tell one story – and the way they tell it is awful. It is abundantly clear that they start with, “What do we want to preach about this week?” and then move to, “What artist/songs do we want to showcase to do that” and then, “Which characters do we want to tell this story through, even if it makes zero sense to use them in this way?” This is why Glee has turned Kurt-centric and have sacrificed every other character to accomplish this. Finn already took up for his “brother” in a huge, public way. We’ve been here already. Now to tell this week’s story, he does a complete 180, just so he can do ANOTHER 180 at the end of this episode back to the character he established 10 episodes ago. This isn’t bad acting – it’s bad writing.
And it’s revealed nowhere better than with Sue this week. Forget the whole wedding story – which if any other show on any other network employed this stupid storyline, it would’ve been laughed off the air – how in the WORLD do we all of the sudden have Sue, the biggest bully on TV for the past 2 years, become the voice of reason and the defender of those being bullied? I mean, I’m perfectly fine with Sue being the bully – it suits her character well – but now she’s the one who can’t tolerate someone being harassed/bullied and is outraged at the lack of Karofsky’s expulsion? While her “Lady” comment to Kurt was funny, lest we forget that she has a well-documented history of making fun of Kurt and his homosexuality. I mean, come on. I am actually offended that Ryan Murphy and his crew think we’re THAT stupid that we can’t remember what happened a week ago.
And that’s how you use Carol Burnett on a “comedy” with singing? Need any more proof these guys don’t know how to write?
The writers on this show have absolutely no idea what they’re doing, so they write from the only perspective they know – victims of bullying – which is a terrible thing, absolutely. But you cannot build a show around this singular concept – especially a show with such a huge ensemble who actually do possess talent to pull off stuff that’s written well. Glee has thrown every tool in their box at us and they aren’t spent. This is what we’re left with.
Agree whole-heartedly. Current Glee episodes have no regaurd for the story that was told before them. This episode poo pooed Finn’s sticking up for Kurt (he did in Theatricalliry, where he dressed up like Gaga and thwarted the bullies) The most frustrating is Sue’s flip from Glee antagonist and all around school bully to faculty and students to Kurt’s ally? Arrgh!
Embarrassing! Why were the nuptials all about Kurt! The show is losing steam fast. They started the first two episodes this season strong then it quickly nose dived thereafter. Need to leave the stop trying to paint reality and stick to the fun fantasy that made us cry tears of joy in season one. Furthermore Kurt being gay as the central storyline is super obvious, contrived, unoriginal and insulting. This is Glee, not Oz. No one likes a Dramady! Keep this up a viewership will soon dwindle. RIP Glee