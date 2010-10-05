Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Grilled Cheesus’

In a previous review of “Glee,” I likened the show to New England weather. In both cases, if you don”t like something, wait just a bit and it”ll pass and transform into something else. As sure as sunshine turns to downpours in the Northeast, the superficial silliness of last week”s Britney Spears Incident gave way this week to more sacred and sober concerns. Even with the ridiculous title of “Grilled Cheesus,” “Glee” took on religion in as straightforward a manner that is possible given the overall DNA of this show.
First things first: religion is a third rail for a lot of people. In discussing this episode, I”ll do my best to not be judgmental or inflammatory, either intentionally or subconsciously. Disagreeing with my analysis? Fine, and more than fair. But please don”t mistake my intent here: nothing below seeks to give weight to any one particular viewpoint any more than the episode itself did. And, when it comes down to it, I was far more interested in the way that the episode incorporated music than in the way its various characters approached the topic of God. For the first time in what felt like forever, the show”s musical choices felt organic, appropriate, and dramatically integrated. See, “Glee”? I KNEW you could do it.
In thinking about “Grilled Cheesus” in relation to “Britney/Brittany,” I”ve decided to think about the show less as a meteorological happenstance and more as an anthology series that just happens to feature the same players on a weekly basis. Call it “Red Schue Diaries,” if you will. That”s not the way the show is designed, but it certainly reduced the intra-episode whiplash that ensues when you try to square this week”s relatively somber episode against the hallucinogenic fever dream of last week.
If “Glee” were an anthology, then it wouldn”t be burdened by things such as “continuity” and “dramatic coherence”. It”s not burdened by these things at it currently stands, but looking at it as an anthology turns those bugs into features. People who insist that I look at “Glee” as a simple hour of stand-alone entertainment would get their wish, and I would stop trying to figure out how people that look the same on a weekly basis act like Bizzaro versions of them during each successive iteration. The Rachel of last week would have made Patti Lupone stand up and say, “Now THERE”S a diva!” The Rachel of this week is relatively meek and OK with Finn grabbing side boob until she”s 25. In a drama? Problematic! In an anthology? Totally fine!
What Burt Hummel”s coma did this week, more than anything, was give much needed context to the episode”s overall musical palette. Too often, songs are chosen by thematic relevance but attached to the thinnest of premises. They reflect the old “Theme Weeks” of pre-J. Lo “American Idol” seasons, put out there for commercial sales as opposed to dramatic relevance. But Kurt”s physical health gave not only added weight to a lot of the performances, it also solved the primary musical problem “Glee” often has: it gave these characters a REASON to sing beyond merely trying to win a competition. Instead, they sang because mere words could not possibly convey their depth of feeling.
That”s a hallmark of musicals, and yet is almost wholly absent within the show. Brittany didn”t sing “I”m a Slave 4 U” as an expression of inner emotional bondage. But Mercedes sang Whitney Houston”s “I Look to You” as a true representation of what she felt in her heart. She sang it because simply telling Kurt wouldn”t have been emotionally honest. Number after number tonight reflected that sentiment, and while they didn”t always hit the mark (I”m looking at you, “Losing My Religion”), at least the place from which these songs derived was honest and, as such, was honestly appreciated by yours truly.
Unfortunately, songs can only get you so far in getting past the inconsistent tone of the show. Having Finn worship a piece of grilled cheese may be in line with his overall IQ, but hard to watch when set along Kurt”s relationship with his dad or Sue”s relationship with her sister. I”m all for humanizing Sue, but the show only humanizes her when it”s demanded by the story. There”s no progression from Point A to Point B so much as rapid fluctuations, as if you were watching the results of a lie detector test given human form and then placed within a tracksuit. Having her confess what she did to Emma SHOULD provide an opening for that relationship to develop beyond pure antagonism, but in the faux anthology that is “Glee,” that conversation will be long forgotten amidst some episode built around Barry Manilow.
In terms of the actual religious elements: having Kurt voice an atheistic point of view was a pretty bold choice. Too often Kurt declaims opinions from a soapbox rather than engage in discourse, but by and large the show aired a less-than-popular viewpoint in some circles without making him seem “anti-religion.” Having Rachel, Mercedes, and Quinn as The Three Wise Glee Girls around Kurt pointed out the religious pluralism in the group, which in itself boasts a fairly good ethnic pluralism as well. Having Kurt meet religion halfway inside Mercedes” church was probably dramatically necessary to sell his acceptance of his friends” prayers, but I would have liked to have him reach that epiphany without a gospel version of “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.”
That says nothing about my enjoyment of the number (not my favorite of the ep, but perfectly good) and more about the fact that by having the conversion happen there, the religious POV “won.” You might think that”s the correct outcome, and I”m not here to dispute your opinion. But had Kurt apologized to his father without previously entering a house of worship, I think the same resolution could have been achieved. As I said: having Kurt be a gay, teenaged Christopher Hitchens? Bold choice. Having him not stick to those guns? A little disappointing, even as I recognize that that choice might have alienated a lot of viewers.
*** Speaking of religion, GOOD GOD did that 11-year old version of Kurt look like Chris Colfer. Either they found his doppelganger, or David Fincher directed this ep and used that “Benjamin Button” CG work to put Colfer”s face on that kid”s body.
*** I failed to mention it explicitly above, but Colfer really knocked tonight”s episode out of the park. Then again, I expected no less in an episode opposite Mike O”Malley.
*** The show”s musical numbers employ a variety of visual styles, but “cinematic” is almost never one of them. That made Rachel”s version of “Papa Can You Hear Me?” all the more striking. More often than not, the show doesn”t film well at night, with its football scenes often looking like 198s cable access in terms of production value.
*** If Finn really wanted to upset people with his disillusionment over the Grilled Cheesus, he should have busted out XTC”s classic “Dear God.” Now THAT would have shook things up. And it would have saved me from wondering if we were supposed to overtly wonder if “Glee” actually knows that “Losing My Religion” isn”t a literal title, or if “Glee” wanted me to think that Finn didn”t know what it meant. In related news, my head hurts.
Religion is a refuge for the weak-minded.
What was so hard about people respecting Kurt’s wishes to not visit their gods on him and his father? He only had to say it about a million times, and they still didn’t listen. I just don’t understand. He didn’t want it, but everyone decided not to respect his wishes because they knew better on the subject because they believed? Huh?
Also, there are such things as atheists/agnostics who got to that point through pure thought process/reading/personal choice. It isn’t as if the only route to a godless existence is some reactionary “well, something bad happened and I got no response to my prayers so there must be no god!!”
As for the show itself, this was the fourth Glee episode I’ve seen (after the Pilot, the Joss Whedon/NPH ep, and last week’s Britney one–that one wasn’t by choice:) and I’m still a bit puzzled by what’s so awesome. I mean, I guess it is unique enough to fill a niche but in and of itself this isn’t exactly high quality. That football player, Finn, seems kind of mentally deficient (even without praying to a grilled cheese sandwich).
Jane Lynch made me laugh out loud a few times, of course, but she’s pretty fuckin’ funny all by herself so it isn’t as if this show is the reason.
I think the “something bad happened” argument is the natural counterpoint of a loving, benevolent God stance that many Christians take. If a show examined every reason why people are atheists/agnostics, it’d take too long and still wouldn’t do the topic justice.
Also, you picked the four worst episodes to judge the show on. There are some pretty great episodes during the first 13 episodes that give a better picture of what the show’s supposed to be about. Then again, I’m a Glee apologist.
The “something bad happened” reason for godlessness seems like an easy crutch for writers who maybe couldn’t/didn’t want to actually deal with a regular atheist/agnostic character who thought as much by…well, just thinking and deciding that’s for them.
With the “something bad happened” angle used for both the non-religious characters in this episode that rings especially true. Maybe if Kurt had been the spurned-by-god atheist/agnostic and Sue had just simply decided it made the most logical sense to not have an imaginary friend as an adult it would have been more acceptable (at the very least, better written:)
I think the most important thing to remember about Glee is even though there are overarching themes each week that theme is not usually the main goal. This week the theme was religion. So, it was a show that contained a discourse on religion. The show itself was not solely about religion. I find that this show every week puts the characters in a variety of positions that promote self discovery through self expression. So the theme is just the vehicle – not the destination.
So, this isn’t the show to look for an overtly politically correct far reaching sociological survey on the variety of belief systems that exist and the varying paths that lead people there. It’s all about these particular characters and giving the audience more access to their life histories and motivations. While I a hundred percent believe some people rationally and unemotionally arrive at a decision about a belief or disbelief in a god apart from “something bad happened”, Glee used this discussion to peel away more layers from the main characters. If you listened, each reason was more than just, “something bad happened”. It was a chance for us to hear Kurt talk about his mom and how he and his dad dealt with her death which we rarely if ever do. We were also able to delve into a never before broached discussion about what it was like for Sue to grow up with a big sister with down syndrome.That’s the point, for all characters concerned. It’s not really about who’s what.
But for what it’s worth, where religion was concerned I feel a pretty even handed representation was broached. For a such a small group a variety of viewpoints were represented (maybe not all the viewpoints but more than one or two). And honestly, a decision as big as a belief in god, I don’t think its crazy that it may be somewhat influenced by life experience. Humans can be rather predictable and what you call a crutch every once in a while might reflect reality for a lot of people.
I most enjoyed the character interactions in this episode, especially how much of a family the glee club has become, however idealized. Will and Emma take Kurt to the hospital. Glee club members visit Burt to pray for him. Emma gently assures Finn that he didn’t inadvertently hurt Sam. Sue opens up to Emma, and then her older sister. (I’m so glad Glee highlights how wonderful people with DS are, even if it’s mainly to show Sue’s softer side).
This episode, more than a lot of them, gave a solid half of the glee kids a nice solo moment. While I enjoy Lea Michele, I was disappointed that the first two episodes of the season ended with her singing and not the whole ensemble. Instead, this week we got a beautiful group number that featured Tina (I wish they’d give her more!). Mercedes got 2 songs in two different styles, and Kurt, Finn, Puck, and of course Rachel all got a song to themselves. I hope they continue to spread out the songs among the cast.
Overall, I think this ranks as my favorite episode. They did a great job of fairly representing religion, and showing a variety of different issues on the matter among the characters and plots. I laughed, I cried, I already have the music on my mp3 player.
I agree with most of what you said. My biggest complaint about this episode – aside from being both one big long excuse to discuss religion, and a step in the wrong direction with returning to the days of ‘let’s fit as many songs in as we can – is the way that Kurt was made out to be the bad guy in many ways. As someone who did lose a parent in high school, the most important lesson I’ve learned is that however you feel, is okay. And every single character tonight basically told Kurt how he felt, because it wasn’t their way, was wrong. And they never really showed that that message itself was wrong. I’m both a little insulted by that, and deeply dissatisfied.
I don’t really know how you arrived at the conclusion that, “religion won”. Framing it that way in general is just bizarre to me, as if the point was kinda missed entirely. I doubt anyone or any view point won or lost. The only “winner” per se is self discovery and self expression which tend to be consistent winners on this show. Yes, Kurt went to church and listened to Mercedes sing “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” but it wasn’t Jesus or church that I think helped him find faith or hope. It was simply a friend being a friend in the only was she knew how to best be a friend (and that goes for everyone in glee club who tried to be there for Kurt). When he sat by his dad’s bedside he wasn’t professing any attachment to any religion, he said he what was sacred to him was his relationship with his father. It just took some quality friendship expressed in a variety of ways to help remind him of how not alone he is, in more ways than one.
In addition to the show reaffirming Kurt’s atheism we see Finn clearly struggle with his faith (though he’s a moron).
Completely agreed. It wasn’t her church that affected Kurt; it was what she said before something – that surely you believe in SOMETHING, maybe not a religion but that there is something or someone in your life that carries you through. And as evidenced by Kurt’s version of I Wanna Hold Your Hand, he already knew that was his father. I don’t see a great transformation from the church visit other than Kurt realizing that he doesn’t have to accept their faith, just their comfort.
Agree. I don’t think religion won so much as Kurt accepted that his friends really do love him.
That said, I had to get my Aaron Sorkin Anvil Umbrella(tm) out for this one – some of Kurt’s speeches felt more like the writers lecturing us dumb hicks in the viewing audience rather than an organic part of his character. If he’d mentioned someone being stuck in a field in Afghanistan it would have completed the moment.
I totally agree. I did a double take when watching young Kurt. The resemblance is uncanny.
And yes, I wasn’t much of a fan of all the friends not knowing how to comfort someone without using religion (there are ways, you know!) and pretty much ignoring and not respecting Kurt’s beliefs by staging that weird ‘seance’ prayer circle at the hospital. They could say, pray at home, they didn’t need to do it in front of Kurt who’s already stated his thoughts on the matter, like somehow it requires having a religion to open up or to face what’s happening. Kurt was already dealing pretty well on his own, and it just seemed rude that the others were so adamant about pushing their beliefs when Kurt’s the one in crisis.
In fairness, Kurt is not the only person affected. His dad is also in a relationship with Finn’s mom, who was there and seemed to welcome the friends who were praying with her. It wasn’t as if they were there with no involvement by the loved ones at all.
I agree with those who have noted that religion didn’t “win” at all. Kurt never changed his mind and never believed in God, and I never saw Mercedes tell him that he was wrong. I never saw an avalanche of people trying to force him to believe in God. What I saw was people who are accustomed to praying for people who are sick, so that’s what they did.
I took the lesson to Kurt to be: Sometimes, people praying for you when you’re not religious is like people bringing you a meal when you’re in need, and it’s not a meal you would ever eat. They’re not doing it on purpose to try to force something on you that you don’t like; they’re genuinely trying to be kind. I think Kurt learned that you don’t have to believe in God to understand that prayer on your behalf is an attempt to do something kind, and you don’t always have to evaluate whether people are doing the CORRECT kind thing; you can accept that they are attempting to do a kind thing.
I saw no one in the episode try to use the situation to force Kurt to believe in God. I saw them trying to express love to him, and I think he eventually figured out how to see the love behind the gestures instead of trying to grade the gestures based on correctness.
Using your meal analogy, it’s kind of like someone bringing a guy a meal when he’s in need, only the meal has meat and he’s a vegetarian.
I’m sure they mean well, but what they could have done, if they REALLY wanted to help, would be to listen to guy telling them he’s a vegetarian and bring him a vegetarian meal instead of trying to make him eat meat.
I agree that at least the show didn’t actively portray any religious zealots or atheistic nihilists on either side of the argument and at least attempted to play fair. I’m just not sure it succeeded completely.
Wow – that kid was Kurt’s mini me! No relation, scary resemblence!
Re: Comparing Kurt’s initial attitude to Christopher Hitchens – Thank you, that is EXACTLY what I was thinking the other night!
I couldn’t get over the 2 minute setup for the entire episode plotline (but I guess this falls under your anthology/continuity argument). The beginning of the show goes “Dad you should eat better!”/”Religion is stupid!”/”Oh no! My Dad had a heart attack!” Could we get more predictable and obvious in our plot writing? Also, perhaps I remember high school incorrectly, but the conversation they have over religion and the belief in God seems like something more fit for middle schoolers.
I thought the episode was very touching and I am glad atheism was part of it. would like to have had it end as neutral, however, when it comes to various view of God. I thought “grilled cheesus” was hilarious and I LOVED the “Papa Can you Hear Me?” from Rachael. Brought a tear, i must admit.
I was saying exactly the same things you said in your review. I was concerned that Glee was going to totally give in the Rap this season. Loved the spine-tingling “Papa,” and the funny intro (“We’re in the park at night because…that’s the way Yentl did it in the movie.”).