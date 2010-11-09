Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Never Been Kissed’

Just when I think “Glee” can”t confuse me anymore than it already has, along comes “Never Been Kissed” to introduce a whole new level of…well, whatever that was. It sure looked like an hour of television, but it played more like a combination of wish fulfillment coupled with audience punishment. Look: there are a lot of different subsets in the overall “Glee” audience. The show doesn”t move to the beat of just one drum. What might be right for me may not be right for some. But no matter which of the different strokes you subscribe, I can”t imagine any of you actually liked tonight”s episode.
And quite frankly, that”s a painful thing to say. I have no problem bashing the show when it”s bad, and a lot of Season 2 falls under that category. But previous misfires didn”t contain a topic that is actually important, one vital especially in light of recent events. Although it probably was filmed long before Tyler Clementi”s suicide and the rise of the “It Gets Better” campaign, the issue of bullying is one that demands not only more attention, but also a level of sensitivity that “Glee” rarely, but occasionally, demonstrates.
Having that topic in a Kurt-centric episode had the potential for actually pushing past the mere mindless entertainment into something actually vital. Auto-tuned performances? Fine and dandy. An episode that promoted understanding, compassion, and tolerance in between the singing/dancing? Even better. Not every episode of “Glee” has to address something socially relevant, but if it chooses to actually address it, then it has a responsibility to treat that topic humanely and with great sensitivity.
What we got instead was fantasy on one hand and complete hypocrisy on the other.
Let”s start off with the fantasy: fed up with being the only out student in his high school, Kurt wanders onto the campus of New Directions” rival Dalton Academy, which isn”t so much a private school as it is an alternate universe where the existence of a zero-tolerance harassment policy turns everyone into docile creatures that appreciate stripped down versions of Katy Perry songs. Kurt gets led into this magical wonderland by Blaine, part-time member of The Warblers and part-time tour guide into All Things Wonderfully Tolerant.
Blaine isn”t a character so much as Kurt”s latent desires given physical form. He”s not a person so much as embodiment of wish fulfillment, someone who spouts platitudes about courage AND skin-tight jeans. Given how difficult it”s been for Kurt to find someone with whom to identify, Blaine”s emergence is just too damn easy to be believable, even in a show that stretches reality thinner than a slice of New York-style pizza on a regular basis. He does everything short of telling Kurt to use the Care Bears” Stare to overcome prejudice in his public high school. (Let”s just ignore the not-too-subtle-thought-probably-not-planne subtext of “If you can afford private school, you”re probably not homophobic”, shall we?) Blaine”s advice leads Kurt to finally confront his bully, football player David, who naturally kisses Kurt as the culmination of what was in fact repressed sexuality all along.
Surprising? More for Kurt than for the audience, most of which have followed the travails of conservative Christian politicians long enough to recognize overcompensation when they see it. Having Kurt”s long-imagined kiss come from such an unlikely (and from his perspective, repugnant) source links him more closely to his fellow classmates than perhaps even he realizes: after all, for most of us reality falls quite short of expectations. (Personally, I”m still pissed Berlin”s “Take My Breath Away” wasn”t audible during my first heavy makeout session. But THAT is another story for another time.)
Speaking of repugnant makeouts, another chunk of tonight”s episode centered around the tendency of New Directions” members to mentally imagine Coach Beiste in sexual scenarios in order to not prematurely ejaculate while making out. I swear to God I”m not making this up. And if that wasn”t incredible enough, the show had the gall to pretend like it was ashamed at these students for doing so when “Glee” itself has spent that character”s short time onscreen essentially using her as an object of ridicule. Sure, a lot of that has some from Sue”s mouth, itself a suspect source. But showing the fantasies of Finn, Sam, and Tina first and then having Will tsk-tsk them (and, by proxy, us) is having its tasteless cake and eating it too.
As for the Will/Beiste kiss: I know it was supposed to be sweet, but it was still a pity peck, right? More to the point, everything that Will said about her to his students about her worth to them and the school as a whole comes from a perspective that is foreign to those of us at home. After being a central part of the season”s premiere, she”s largely been an afterthought, tossed in occasionally but without much content. But to hear Will talk of her is to hear him talk of a combination of Coach Taylor from “Friday Night Lights,” Jaime Escalante from “Stand and Deliver,” and Annie Sullivan. All of which may be apt. But since we have barely seen any of this onscreen, we have to take the word of a guy who recently thought staging “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” was a good idea. Just saying.
Furthermore: having not one but two people for whom the title of the episode rang true might actual work in some cases, but served to simply deflate both storylines in this one. Kurt”s bullying? That”s a full episode. Beiste”s insecurities as played out through her students” cruelties? There”s a full one as well. I wouldn”t mind seeing either one of those episodes played out (assuming either one was done well, mind you). Jamming them in together just made it seem like we were missing scenes that were important to those plots, as if Blaine were traveling to McKinley High in a car fueled by positive emotions while Beiste was packing her bags.
But hey, why stop at only two storylines, right? Let”s throw in some more. Let”s have Puck deal with the aftermath of his time in juvie. Let”s have a “boys versus girls versus acting the way you normally do” contest that could have yielded a fun “Freaky Friday” vibe if given more than a line or two of actual acknowledgement. It was the narrative equivalent of “Hoarders,” only with slightly better choreography. What did those two storylines have to do with the Kurt or Beiste arcs? Stop asking intelligent questions and listen to a mash-up, people!
Sorry, “Glee,” but I don”t need “dine-and-dash” in my story about bullying gay teens. I don”t need “Bizarro Rachel” in my tale about the casual, inadvertent cruelty that kids can impose upon adults that want to help. Those are not the kind of mash-ups I want, nor are they the kind the show should produce. The beauty of the show”s structure lays in the fact that it can be a different type of show each week and have the majority of its audience lap up that flavor of the week. But that doesn”t mean that the show should produce all those flavors in one single episode and produce a concentrated amount of awesome.
“Glee” found itself in the unique position to not only provide joy this week, but promote a worthwhile, vital message to its audience. Failing to fulfill that promise is a far greater sin than producing a lackluster episode. “Never Been Kissed” stands as the most frustrating episode of the season, and perhaps of the show”s entire run. It was frustrating not due to the opportunity missed, but rather the opportunity wasted.
What did you think of “Never Been Kissed”? Is a good message in a bad package still worthwhile, or did it get lost in the mayhem? Leave your thoughts below!
I wholeheartedly agree with you. Having too much jammed into one episode is what fails Glee. I thought goal of this season was get to Nationals, but from week-to-week Mr. Schue seems to stray these kids off their proposed past. I was completely buying the Kurt story line up until he called upon Blaine to come to McKinley to ambush the jock and force him out of the closet in front of the entire school. Great idea Kurt. Get back at your bully, by bullying him. I can no longer get behind Kurt. His character has slowly become a poor role model for kids and he plays the sympathy card too often. He just assumes that everyone should feel sorry for him because he’s the only out teen at McKinley. He should find comfort in the fact that he has the strength to come out while the jock doesn’t and is just scared vents his frustration on Kurt.
What are you on? This was one of the best episodes yet.
I couldn’t agree more…..
Didn’t like it. I’d have rather watched Finn and Rachel make out all hour than watch the rest of the crap that followed. If Glee can’t handle bullying right, I’d prefer them not handle it at all.
I totally disagree with you. I loved the episode. So Blaine seems too good to be true, but this could be a turning point. Itâ€™s showing that there could be something good to look forward to. Even if Blaine is a little convenient, his is a potential boyfriend (if you follow the rumors) which will lead to something happy for Kurt. I had no problem with the multiple storylines because Glee has always been like that, and for me it worked this time. I certainly donâ€™t see how Glee showed any disrespect to gay bullying, they have tackled the topic in multiple episodes.
I also completely disagree with you. Yes, there was a lot of story in this episode but unlike other episodes that are manic and all over the place, I thought there was a consistent theme that made this episode work where other have failed. For people complaining about Glee not doing a “good enough” job with the bullying storyline, you may want to watch the episode again as it is clear that Kurt, Beiste, Artie, & Puck (in juvie) had to deal with bullying in different ways. And yes, you may say Blaine is too good to be true, but I knew a Blaine in high school. He came out to me in 7th grade and was completely himself, other people’s opinion’s be damned despite the fact that we went to a very small private Catholic school which you can imagine is not the most gay-friendly environment. I think it is just as a much a stereotype that every gay teenager is tortured or ashamed of their sexuality. I also think that adding Blaine to the mix actually humanizes Kurt where before he was marginalized to giving snarky commentary and fashion advice and asking to hang out the with girls. I realize that this type of story isn’t for everyone, but I thought it did a great job of both being entertaining and educating people about bullying and being yourself.
I apparently saw a different show than you did. Thought this was one of the best episodes of the series. How is Kurt’s friendship/relationship with Blaine any different than the series of “It Gets Better” videos aimed at combating gay teenage bullying? The invention of Blaine and his school was a device to demonstrate to Kurt [and other gay teens out there who might be watching] that there are places where diversity and tolerance exist. Sure, it was a little simplistic, but since when does Glee go for depth?
You need to start recapping another show because your rants about Glee are getting boring. You like to hate on the show…we get it already. Just admit Glee’s not your kind of show, and move on. I’m sure you can get paid to write about something else.
I don’t mind that you didn’t like this episode, or any episode besides “Duets” for that matter, but to say that no one else should have liked it either seems uncalled for.
I for one was entertained by the episode despite the flaws you mentioned, which I agree with for the most part. Was it perfect, no way, but it wasn’t the worst episode of Glee ever and was still better than most TV shows, and I’m sure more people liked it than you think.
You’re paid to share you opinions, and kudos for that, but don’t assume you know how others should feel about a show. It’s not becoming.
I have yet to jump on the bandwagon for this show, although I’ve tried, and I loved this episode! Finally, a serious and relevant subject. And Lea Michelle, who has single-handedly almost driven me away completely, was barely noticeable.
The guy who wrote this is an idiot. Since when does ANY show have only one story line per episode? Also- Glee is entertainment, first and foremost. If you want a serious discussion of gay bullying go watch the it gets better videos. Glee presented the same message through a STORY while being ENTERTAINING. Wow. For a writer on an entertainment news site you would think you could understand that.
I watch this show for the music and maybe a little eye-candy crush on Finn, but the plot has always been terrible. Most of the show is done in Broadway style broad-strokes without paying attention to details. But then this show was based around using a mental image of a football coach to prevent spontaneous orgasm (I am assuming that is what “cooling off,” a phrase that both grossed and bummed me out, means). It is such a bizarrely specific detail to create a story arc over, and I can’t imagine any story telling good enough to make that detail becoming public knowledge plausible. And in fact, it wasn’t plausible. Sam fantasizes about Bieste, says her name accidentally, Quinn who was formerly hated by Sue goes to her anyway to tell her that her boyfriend said Bieste during said makeout session, Sue convinces her to make a public spectacle out of the incident during which Bieste happens to walk by and catch wind of this mental exercise in which she is fantasized about. Completely implausible, even for a broadway style show. It’s just too many very thin threads to follow.
And I agree that the show specifically cast Bieste because of the way she looks. The entire time I was watching the show I was wondering what that job posting looked like “Looking for manly, unattractive woman.” And how awkward would it be on set? I mean they *are* making fun of her.
Then Kurt ending up in an all-boys school that looks like a mix between a gay wet dream and something from Harry Potter. What was that about? And if the show is supposed to be sending a message to kids (I am not sure if it is trying to or not, sometimes they say they’re not a kids’ show, sometimes they say they want to send out these great messages), is the right message confrontation? Shouldn’t the message be about getting parents, teachers involved when you are physically assaulted? I don’t think telling kids to be vigilantes is the right message. The right message in my opinion is that teachers and principals need to stand up to bullies.
The show never really makes sense, and I’m surprised it’s as popular as it is. I love the music, though! But they need better writers and editors.
And is there any season arc this season? Just the inevitability that they will end up in New York City, as far as I can tell. But I don’t notice any arcs like last season, which was somewhat clever with the dual pregnancy arc.
I just stumbled across this site while I was googling something about glee, and I was glad to see one other sane person watches it. Thanks for letting me vent.
OMG marcus – you sure have alot to say – too bad none of it makes sense
I loved this episode.
Well I’m sorry you can’t imagine any of us poor schmucks out here actually liking this episode, but I for one thought it was tremendous. This anti-glee bleating that some “reviewers” keep perpetuating ad neuseum, seems to have very little relevancy to what the majority of us are experiencing; it reads more as sour grapes than actual objective consideration. But I guess everyone tends to think their opinions are somehow of utmost relevency and importance compared to others…but you might want to remember that in the end, your opinion is still just one opinion, and is not universal truth or fact or enlightenment for all the rest of us out here. Your very welcome to your opinion, but you still only speak for yourself.
and the same goes for you…
I disagree with you on many points – I really liked this episode – but one in particular…
As a gay male whose high school experience is in the not-so distant past (2 years ago), I have to heartedly disagree with your comments about Blaine. I know I experienced very high levels of self esteem regarding my sexuality in high school (some made have even called me smug, in regards my confidence level) and crushing lows as well (mostly in private, but also day-to-day…I often pretended to be more “cool” with my sexuality then I really was at the time). So, perhaps Blaine was just experiencing a high time during this week, bolstered by the idea of helping someone. Maybe his own issues with his sexuality will come to light in later episodes when he and Kurt (presumably) start dating for real…
I also totally disagree – this was one of my favorite episodes of the series. Glee is never the place that I’m looking for a heavy dose of realism, and I don’t know why people keep saying “this sort of thing doesn’t happen / exist in real life!” That’s sort of the point of the show.
Coach Bieste has been a fully fleshed out character from her very first appearance, so it’s not like she came out of nowhere. Her arc has been quite well-paced and understandable.
I agree with someone else who said that it’s your right to like or dislike whatever things you want, but it’s pretty rude to assume that your opinion is universal.
Tonight i have watched this episode. this episode is good but it could have been better. Coach Bieste’s character didn’t perform as she supposed to and this could be the reason for this episode to be average but i hope in coming glee episodes they do better job
I’ve been as frustrated as anyone at this season, but tonight’s episode brought me back on board.
This episode was terrible. I’d go into all of the reasons why but the recap does a fine job of that. Glee is barely batting above the Mendoza line with episodes I’d even consider passable this season…oh well, given how poorly the back nine last season were this shouldn’t really come as a surprise.
It’s just a shame that for some people it appears the mere fact that Glee had gay bullying storyline automatically equates to having actually had a meaningful and substantive dialog about it.
Hint: those 2 things are not one and the same.
And don’t get me started on the Beiste plot.
Script: Hey let’s show this large and mannish woman in a cheerleading outfit, and now a ballet skirt, and now picking a wedgie, teehee isn’t this funny?
10 minutes later: SHAME ON YOU AUDIENCE FOR LAUGHING AT THAT, HOW DARE YOU YOU UNCULTURED SWINE!
Oh, and here’s a pity kiss for you even though I’ve never shown any attraction to you before and likely never will again. Good day!
I LOVED THIS EPISODE IT WAS BOTH TOUCHING AND HEARTWARMING I FOUND IT TO BE AMAZING AND I FEEL LIKE THE SUBJECTS BROUGHT UP IN THIS EPISODE WERE HANDLED VERY WELL!!! ESPECIALLY THE GAY BULLYING AS HAVING HADTHIS HAPPEN TO ME I KNOW EXACTLY WHAT KURT WAS GOIG THROUGH AND I BELIEVE THAT WAS DONE BEAUTIFULY
I appreciate the good intentions, but this episode was so all over the place it was entirely frustrating. They really missed an opportunity here. And every time a moment happened when I thought they were going to turn a corner and get it right, it got worse. Really disappointed. I watched it two hours ago and still can’t stop picking it apart and getting more and more frustrated by it. Of all the shows that should have been able to nail this topic, Glee should have been it, but they got it wrong almost entirely. It felt like my high school self was watching this wanting to throw things at the tv.
I’m really happy to see so many people calling foul on this review. I feel like most of the points you attempt to make, especially the Kurt storyline, are utter bull#^$!. If I were a gay teen (or a teen at all, with all of the stresses and self-doubt that come with it), an episode like tonight’s about embracing who you truly are would speak to me in ways that might not seem apparent to someone who quotes the “Diff’rent Strokes” theme song in an attempt at humor. Was the show 100% perfect? Of course not…it’s “Glee.” But if you want to rattle off terrible “Glee” episodes, this is so far from that Rocky Horror Brittney Show list it’s not even funny. Might I suggest that you’re far too jaded about the show to approach it with an objectively critical eye anymore? Maybe you should stick with something more your speed, like “Facts of Life” reruns.
Well..where does one even start when trying to describe how bad Glee S2 has been? The show has at once tried to be an oversexualized High School Musical AND a gay Breakfast Club – with the former giving us the most memorable moments and the latter bringing the most cringeworthy and obvious. What a mess. This show is not only jumping the shark, its trying to dry hump it as well. What’s the message guys? That all gay-bashing bullies are repressed? Really? It would have been more believeable if “The Fury” had been portrayed as funtionally retarted, so we could also high-five our liberal selves secure in the fact that all gay-bashing bullies are also stupid. I guess one over the top stereotype deserves another, huh? I also take GREAT issue with this shows use of the word “homophobic.” So…its okay to use the epithet “homo” as long its being used in a word that describes a “fear” of something but REALLY means a “hatred” of something….right? Wink Wink. It pleases me greatly, as a supporter of gay rights, that we have arrived at a point where a character like Kurt can come into living rooms every week…but it equally disturbs me that his message is being dictated by people who have completely lost the plot.
CORRECTIONS: “gay Breakfast Club” should read “gay-friendly Breakfast Club”. “Funtionally retarted” should read “functionally retarded”.
I’m with Jason here… WTF? This was the best episode of the season yet. Let’s see… no celeb throw away appearance, actual plot line development, decent and sparing use of songs…
I’d call that what made the show a success to begin with. Before it jumped the shark at the end of last season, that is.
For the first time in a long time, Glee surprised me last night. Kurt’s kiss caught me completely off guard- my mouth was literally hanging open for several minutes.
And what did viewers expect? Mr. Bully to instantly convert to a born again out of the closet gay? NOT gonna happen in real life folks. They played it exactly right and it’s likely the bullying will get worse as a result of it.
Stay on this track, Glee writers, and you may just win me back as a viewer. Jury’s still out in the meantime.
I agree .. too many issues .. I didn’t like that Will kissed the Coach … good deed or what? I’m sure that’s not how she would have wanted her 1st kiss.. Bullying should be its own episode ..COMPLETELY ..so many ways to go about telling that story.
I agree that the bullying story should have had priority, but I doubt this is the only time the show is going to address it. I think I read somewhere that the rest of Kurt’s arc will deal with the bullying, connecting with Blaine, and continue his road to self-identity.
I totally loved this episode. Easily in my top five.
I agree with the review. I was a big fan of Glee but I think that it has gotten to full of itself. The issues I had with this episode in particular were rather large given the subject matter.
1) Kurt’s Storyline – I’m sorry but I just didn’t buy most of it. Firstly, the Kurt we met in the premiere was snappy and fun but all of a sudden he has turned into someone who is depressed. Now I’m not saying that this isnt a valid storyline, but I feel as though Glee doesn’t take the time to really explore this. For example, in the premiere episode we see the football gang throwing Kurt in a dumpster, which the show used for jokes. More importantly, a huge part of the series has been that really everybody in Glee club has been made fun of, yet this episode disregards that completely and paints Kurt as the only kid in the school who is. Now, again, I’m not against a gay bullying story at all, I just wish that it had been done better. I think that Blaine is a good character addition and I don’t mind him being this ‘genie’ who has all the answers, what I didn’t like was that Glee didn’t even attempt to make the other school a believable place. There’s a difference between believability and realistic writing, I just wish Glee had been more open to showing a school that wasn’t utopian. Furthermore, I understand that Glee wants to promote acceptance of all, that great. I do wish they would make Kurt a less stereotypical character. I don’t care what anyone says, and I am not saying he is not well rounded or Chris doesn’t do a good job of portraying him, but Kurt has become a stereotype (as has pretty much everybody else on the show). When they get the challenge Kurt immediately says something along the lines of “When were doing the Supremes, we must be thinking Mackee”. Glee can’t have it both ways. If they want to do something to truly show something then they have to add a character who isn’t a stereotype. My biggest problem however lies in the fact that last season when Kurt was being bullied, the whole class dressed up like Lady Gaga in order to stand up for him, yet this time he’s being bullied and no one seems to even care at all. C’mon. Also, I really thing that it took away from the message to have the bully secretly be gay. I think that this could have been a valid story line (the bully coming to terms with the fact that he is gay), but to have him just be gay discredits the fact that most bullies aren’t secretly gay, they are jerks and bullies plain and simple.
The other issue I had with this episode is that it was all about acceptance YET it made fun of other people! I won’t even get into the way that it made fun of Beastie (or however you spell her name) by dressing her up and making her the butt of constant jokes for the first half of the show. But also the show used the word ‘cripple’ countless times, which is also an offensive term – much in the same way that ‘homo’ is. I don’t understand how they just disregarded all of this.
I think this week Glee had a platform to really do something worthwhile, but I think it just dropped the ball. Instead of maybe doing a an episode that focused soley on bullying (perhaps Kurt, Tina being bullied for being gothic, Artie being bullied for being in a wheelchair and focusing on how they deal with it) it just didn’t go there. If this episode was loved by people or helped people in anyway that’s fantastic and thats your opinion just as this is my opinion, but ultimately I think that Glee just didn’t commit or think out how to address this very serious issue.
I have to disagree as well. I thought this was one of, if not THE best episode of Glee.
I was disappointed that an episode that could have done so much on the issue of ‘hate’ went into a cliche of the tough jock having latent homosexuality. Many guy young men struggle all through high school without ever finding any comfort, and to go off on a tangent like that deflected from the loneliness that Kurt personfied, which reflected the experience of many. Some find hope in a friend like the young man from the private school, though most just struggle through.
I actually really liked this episode. I think Chris deserves an Emmy already. I would say this was 3rd fave out of season 2….
I didn’t like this one and frankly have been liking this less and less. I thought it was much better with mostly lighthearted entertainment with a little life lesson thrown in. I for one am tired of every week based on Kurt being gay. I get it, move on to something different. I know I’m in the minority. I’ll probably stop watching.
I am SO disappointed in the show. I was there for episode 1 of season 1, and absolutely loved it. There story lines were lighter, but not too ridiculous â€“ just amusing and somewhat thought-provoking, and the song choices/ guest stars were phenomenal. Glee used to be edgy, but somewhat subtle in their addressing of social issues. Now itâ€™s become pop culture obsession, which is ruining the integrity of the show. I think the producers are just so happy they created a â€œhitâ€ that they are succumbing to all the pitfalls of fame, and are now trying WAY to hard. Video killed the radio star, and mainstream pop culture has killed New Directions.
Loved, Loved, Loved this episode. I actually love all the episodes. The singing, the plots, everything keeps me glued to the TV every Tuesday night. … and guess what I’m over 50 and loving the show. Keep on Gleeing. All you haters out there, turn the channel – they won’t miss you.
You cannot tell me I should notlike this episode…
I loved it. Kurt is one of my favorite characters. I think the way they are portraying his journey has got to be positive for young people and something they can learn from. Coming out for him was so hard and the episode when he did was one of my favorite tv moments. I feel they writers are showing that Kurt probably thought that would be the hardest part of his journey, but once he was out then he could move forward. But, he still has miles to go. I think showing his anger and depression with how hard it is is very realistic. Hopefully they can move on to when it gets better for him before long. I was totally caught off guard with the kiss. The Beastie story line does not appeal to me much, but guess that is another issue that needs to be addressed. All in all I think Glee does get people talking and shows a sensitivity that is important to display when addressing the issues it addresses. I hope they continue to focas on the kids storylines and not get too caught up in the celebrity centric episodes. The shows popularity was built on these stories and I would like to see them stick to the format that made them such an outstanding show. GLEE on GLEE. GLEE on.
It was only good if they follow up with the storylines in future episodes. If they just drop it and go off in another direction then yes, it was a largely wasted effort. Bullying has been minimized (and even glorified) in the show through Puck, Sue, the cheerleaders, the tossed slushies, and even to some extent many of the other characters. For them to take on the issue they had to do it great, and they didn’t (maybe they weren’t really trying though. The episode title was ‘Never been Kissed’ maybe WE are making it about bullying). Looks to me like they tried to make it into an episode about bullying (maybe through editing) and that’s why it was disjointed.
I too fear that Glee has jumped the shark.
Too many characters and no balance to the storylines.
I very much enjoy Kurt’s storyline, particularly the scenes between Kurt and his father, but have no desire to tune in to the “Kurt Show” every week. I prefer balance (and continuity!) between the storylines.
And where are Lea Michelle and Dianna Agron? Two talented actresses who are relegated to awkward kissing scenes with far less talented co-stars. They and their characters deserve challenging storylines and co-stars to work with. I know I’m in the minority here, but having to watch Rachel and Finn is painful…as I imagine it is for Ms. Michelle to be relegated to such drivel.
Yes the cast is big, yes they are all talented, and yes they all deserve some screen time, but rather than but cobble together contrived plots, some of the characters have to go back to “swaying in the background” in favor of a FEW strong story arcs.
sometimes, we are all cliche’s, caricature’s or stereotypes of one form or another. each and every one of us has traits that are common amongst people who are similar to us. it makes sense that the bully who torments the gay kid is in fact repressing his own identity that he feels ashamed about by abusing someone who represents that shame. a physical manifestation of somebody’s own self loathing. it actually makes the bully have a side that you can feel sorry for. the thing that this show is doing right is that it is creating such a strong reaction from all of us. everyone loved or hated it. not one comment before mine has said that this was a so so episode. those of you who are sick of seeing kurt all the time, well i have bad news for you. this season does, from what ive read, intend to make him this season’s “diana aragon”. last seasons underlying theme was teen pregnancy, this season’s theme is supposed to be about acceptance and bullying. i am saddened by the amount of bigotry and hatred that fills the news casts because of people not understanding those that are different than themselves. it is honorable that a tv show is going to try to address that. lets hope for societies sake that they do it right.
by the way, i thought the show was so so. lol
When reading media reviews, it’s important to get a feel for how well your own tastes mesh with those of the reviewers. And apparently, mine don’t mesh with yours at all given this review. Honestly, after reading previous reviews, I’d hoped this really great episode would finally warm your cold, dead heart. Shame on me, I suppose, for being so naive.
But a word of advice before I delete my HitFix bookmark — life’s too short to continue reviewing a show you so obviously hate. Ask the HitFix overlords to assign someone else to this show. It’ll be much better for everyone involved, because your condescending review (“…I canâ€™t imagine any of you actually liked tonightâ€™s episode.”) makes the whole site look bad.
Seconded. Very well put.