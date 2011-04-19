Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Night of Neglect’

Well, after what seems like 45 years, “Glee” returned tonight to start the march towards the end of its second season. Many shows would take the time to hone scripts, rethink final arcs, and generally sharpen things up on the way to an all-too-close finale. But “Glee” isn”t most shows, so “A Night of Neglect” was a typical grab bag of plots, tones, and enough characters to fill the wide shots in an epic motion picture. Odd, since so much of the episode took place in a sparsely filled theatre.
It”s frustrating to type out the same complaints about the show, and I can”t imagine it”s insanely exciting to reach differently worded iterations of the same concerns. But for the first time I think all season, I”m actually struggling to say anything analytical about the show. It”s not that I”m unwilling to talk about the show, except that there was remarkably little to comment upon that wasn”t there in the primary text of the show. Even when “Glee” is horribly bad (“Britney/Brittany,” “The Rocky Horror Glee Show”), there”s usually a treasure trove of things to discuss, pick apart, and read between the lines. Tonight? Not so much. “Glee” not only once again neglected the basic building blocks that make up an episode of television, it neglected to be at least interesting while breaking the rules.
That “Glee” doesn”t follow the strict structures of other hourlongs isn”t inherently a negative thing. Plenty of shows take what is “supposed” to be done, throw them out the window, and still produce compelling, original art. But those shows also often are tonally consistent with their rule-breaking, which makes their acts of anarchy contain an internal logic inside of the seeming mayhem. There”s a method to their madness. There”s really no method at work in “Glee,” other than the staunch desire to not even bother to connect one element of the show to another in any meaningful way. “Glee” focuses on the moment at the expense of the grand picture. It”s almost like television pointillism: it takes great pains to construct the perfectly colored dot without thinking about how it fits into the overall picture. (Mostly because it”s not always clear that even the writers know what that picture is.)
Such an approach has the odd effect of producing a lot of small things that I like while almost never producing an entire episode that I love. Seeing Stephen Tobolowsky as a general rule makes me incredibly happy, so watching “The Pink Dagger” in action made me smile even as I struggled to figure out why on Earth Sue”s Legion of Doom plotline even existed. The nuns at Nonnberg Abbey worried about solving a problem like Maria. “Glee” should be worried about solving a problem like Sue Sylvester. Unfortunately, Jane Lynch is too damn popular to ever consider removing her from the show. Her character is so far past the point of narrative expiration that she”s starting to reek.
If I have to reiterate something from past reviews of the show again, let it be this: “Glee” works best as a sad group of kids who, not unlike many of the Dillon Panthers over on “Friday Night Lights,” are enjoying what is unfortunately the highlight of what will be their lives. They are the current iteration of Will Schuester, a man who has still never gotten over the high from being in that group as a teenager. The show wants to throw things around to see what sticks on the metaphorical wall, but my God, this show”s potency lies in what should be its simplicity. “A group of high school kids sing what they can”t say.”
Boom. Done. Make THAT show and I”d not only watch, but try to get as many people as I could to watch it. But look how many plots tonight, most created out of thin air for the purposes of this hour and this hour alone, obscured that central premise. First, the kids need to raise money for their New York trip. Next up, Sue”s Legion tries to destroy the group. After that, a Will/Holly/Emma/Dustin love quadrangle. After that, let”s reintroduce Corazon Sunshine, only to write her out of the second half of the episode after singing a song for the next iTunes compilation. Just for fun, let”s bring back Karofksy for a brief scene to tease Kurt”s return to the school. And as the cherry on top, let”s reveal a quarter of New Directions also needs cash for an athletic decathlon. Damn. I need an inhaler. Talk about neglecting the central strength of the show: the interpersonal relationships between the glee club.
That “Glee” has cut back on the overall numbers this season seems obvious, but also seems as random a choice as anything else they have made this year. I would hate for each episode to be forced to produce a minimum or maximum number of tunes, but with the exception of Holly”s cover of Adele”s “Turning Tables,” none of the songs tonight seemed to mean anything to the person performing them. I would even say that Mercedes” number was a show stopper, but designed more to show her talent than her actual connection to the song. (It didn”t help that Rachel condescendingly explains Aretha Franklin”s biography to her just before the performance.)
Mercedes” number is a great example of missed opportunities in the “Glee” world. Had the writers designed it ahead of time as the culmination of a long-simmering feud between Rachel and Mercedes, then it might have been a slam dunk. But for the most part, the two have been friends all year, with Kurt along for the ride most of the time as a divalicious trio bonded by their love of music and the spotlight. Nothing Mercedes said about Rachel”s constant place in the spotlight is inherently wrong, but let”s be frank: the most passion Mercedes has shown about ANYTHING this year concerned tater tots. While turning her into a diva thanks to Lauren”s sudden, random interest in being her manager might have sounded hilarious in the writers” room, it just made both characters look cartoonish in execution. None of this is Amber Riley”s fault: the fault lies in the show trying to create an impactful moment for her after letting her linger in the wind for a better part of the season.
To have such broad, obvious comedy sit alongside Emma”s incredibly raw hurt at being ruled by her OCD only made Mercedes” storyline look even broader. “Glee” has basically forgotten about Emma this season, bringing her back just in time for Holly to teach French in Cleveland. When she has been onscreen, she”s been singing “Afternoon Delight” when not being generally awful and one-dimensional as a character. But there was a realness about her short scene with Will tonight that took me by surprise, and gave me hope (however fruitless this may be) that the show has figured out a way for her and Will to try and reconnect in a way that might actually heal both in the process. In ways not as obvious but just as crippling, Will is motivated by forces past his capacity to control. At least Emma acknowledges the chains that bind her. Maybe by the end of the season, so will Will. I”d prefer that Will/Emma weren”t remotely the focus of the show, but if they are, that”s how I”d like to see that play out.
As I stated before, I”d much rather spend 90% of each episode with the members of New Directions. There are so many different combinations of characters left unexplored at this point that it would be difficult to exhaust them in the foreseeable future. Letting them talk to each other would be a start. Letting them sing to each other when words fail would be an even better one. C”mon, “Glee,” you might not know it, but I”m rooting for you. Not just because I”m reviewing this on a weekly basis. But because I believe in the central concept of the show so strongly that it pains me to think that after nearly two seasons, you don”t even know how powerful that concept could be if properly put onscreen.
What did you all think of the return of the show? Better than ever, more of the same, or simply tone deaf? Does Sue still work for you? Do any of the adults? Sound off below!
I feel like all the characters this season have been written in a multi-dimensional fashion, but not in the good way. One episode, they seem to turn a new leaf, the next they’re back to their old ways and the next they are pulling random personalities out their butts. I feel like there is no character that has had any development that’s lasted for more than an episode. I agree that this show has a great deal of potential, because it was proved to be true in the first half of the first season, but I feel the popularity of the show has gotten to the minds of the creators.
I agree. It seems as though the writers stopped trying after the success of the first season. “Hey, this show’s so freakin’ popular, we can just phone it in!”
So you start with “Iâ€™m actually struggling to say anything analytical about the show” and then deliver one of the most analytical commentaries I’ve ever read on HitFix. I guess you found your words.
ditto1
What I was thinking exactly. To go a bit further, though, I think this is just not just an extensively analytical piece, but also an eloquent and keenly insightful one, and flat-out one of the best pieces I’ve read in TV criticism, period, let alone Hitfix, let alone about Glee.
Thank you! It’s good to know other viewers are aware of the degenerating writing on Glee. Each episode is worse than the last. I really don’t understand why Ryan Murphy hates women so much depicting each and every female character as mentally deranged and/or megalomaniacs.
Honestly, after the five week hiatus, I had high expectations for the episode. After the groundbreaking developements in Original Songs, none of them seem to really follow up with each other. We don’t see any awkward interactions between Brittany and Santana after their locker scene with Sue which was brief but fantastic; we don’t see anything different with Kurt and Blaine despite the fact that Kurt has just found the boyfriend he’s always deserved. Karofsky shows up out of nowhere, and although the whole confrontation was fantastic, nothing about Kurt and Blaine suggests that they’re a couple, or even anything remotely different to what they were beforehand, which is ridiculous considering…well, holding hands while burying a dead bird, singing a duet, kissing — ANYONE?
The only consistency was Will and Emma, and Quinn and Finn, and the former was neglected for so long, while the latter lacks heart.
Anyways, A Night of Neglect was anticlimatic considering its hiatus beforehand. Normally I would be merely disappointed, but this time I’m miffed. Hopefully Born This Way will be better, as it does look more promising. I was lured to Night of Neglect by the promise of Darren Criss’ amazing voice singing Somewhere Only We Know and an honest exploration of same-sex relationships on primetime television along with the Finn-Quinn-Rachel love triangle.
I did enjoy a few aspects of the episode, however — finally, Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz’ voices were recognized, and Harry Shum Jr.’s dance number was fantastic. The “neglected” cast received their turn to shine, though Mercedes’ storyline was a bit over the top, but her talk with Rachel spoke to me. Anyways, I’m looking forward to Born This Way. Sexy wasn’t such a great episode either, but the following Original Song was fantastic (due to my unhealthy obsession with Klaine and Lea Michele’s vocal chords), so hopefully Night of Neglect is just a build up and not an omen of what Glee is becoming…I mean, they’ve got Darren Criss, don’t go wrong NOW!
This!!! The writers of Glee will probably use Holly’s talk to the hecklers as a way to dismiss this insightful review, but honestly, it’s disappointing that a show that started so incredibly well and wowed us all with the first 13 episodes has turned into a mishmash of non-sequiturs. It’s especially disappointing because they were granted the kind of opportunity few shows ever get, to have a guaranteed two seasons, and instead of taking advantage of that and planning some epic, fantastic storylines, we get stuck with these completely disjointed stories (and even worse, characters. Who the heck are half these people? One week they’re one way, the next another…) that aren’t even interesting or insightful. I’ve long wanted to see more Tina, because holy crap, this girl was on Broadway and it’s absolutely ridiculous her talents get passed over for Quinn and Brittany (not that they aren’t talented, because they are, but still). And yet tonight I wished they had just ignored me. And that’s the problem, the writers of Glee are so freaking eager to please everyone that the show is almost becoming impossible to watch. I guess it’s time to start looking for a new plan for Tuesday nights…
I agree. After waiting for so long and thinking about all the exciting things that could happen in this episode i was very disappointed. It just seemed boring and random. What happened to the Santana/Brittany situation? She admitted she loved her and they just forgot about it? The writer should have taken that Adele song, given it to Santana to sing to Brittany and then it would have had some meaning, rather then using it to portray Holly’s confusing message to Will, which i still don’t quite get. The episode seemed very impersonal and not really centered on the right people, it was too focused on Mr Schue and not enough on the kids, which is who it’s meant to be about. If the rest of the season is this bad i don’t think i would be to sad about it ending.
I’m way past the point of beng sick of Blaine. Why did Kurt’s boyfriend have to be an annoying do-gooder? I feel like Ryan Murphy actually created a NEW stereotype in Blaine. Gay people are just like everyone else: flawed. And no, the scene at The Gap doesn’t count. Just when I finally feel like we are starting to have a place in the American mainstream media, we get one-dimensional representations like this. I guess I just expect more in 2011.
Where is this show going? I thought it was mostly about gay “rights” in the 2nd season. Ok got it. Let’s move on or just rename as the “Gay Glee Hour”.
it’s official – Glee has become an excuse just to have the musical numbers. The song choices were SO WRONG as well. Sue’s evil plan of the week and Mercedes’ diva act were probably the dumbest things the writers could think of. Just filler scenes to fill up the singing and dancing. It’s funny the commercials were advertising the encore dvd with back-to-back musical performance from the show. yeah, a dvd with only the good part of the show, genius. they’ve done a good job to make me dislike/don’t care for any of the glee clubers.
however, i do appreciate the much smaller dose of Gwyneth Paltrow tonight unlike last time. less is more for her character. Also, did anyone catch the huge algebra mistake about how much candy to sell at the beginning? seriously, a failure of the education system. â€œTo make $5000, at $.25 a piece, we need to sell 20,000 pieces of taffyâ€ – but on the board Mr. Schue wrote “5000 x .25 = 20000” (it should be 5000/.25 = 20000) And none of the “Brainiac” team caught the mistake.
It was the first time I actually felt like the hour it took to watch the show was an absolute waste of my time. I always buy the music Tuessday morning in anticipation of the show, and I couldnt get through it. Please dont let Glee get any worse!! It was such great show!!!
You brought up FNL, and we all remember its bad second season, and it was able to rebound. Maybe Glee can do the same.
The problem is Glee has never been half the show FNL is.
This show is ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous.
I was expecting a much stronger episode after a short hiatus. Anyone catch the math error in the beginning of the show? Trying to figure out how many salt-water taffy’s to sell, Will wrote “5,000X.25=20,000” but the correct math would be “20,000X.25=5,000”. Was this deliberate to emphasize that Will can be just as much of an airhead as the students? Or can the writers not do math either?
You hit so many good points dead-on. One would think that after two years, Glee’s characters would have been fleshed out enough that the petty problems between one another would have been solved. It’s as if the New Directions kids only ever interact on screen, and nothing beyond that has any effect on their lives. I thought the writers cut down on the songs to focus on plot, yet they can’t give us anything better than one-hour caprices that are gone as suddenly and inexplicably as they come. At the same time, I recognize that a lot of big stories were kind of set up in Night of Neglect, so I’m hoping that the remaining five episodes give them justice.
rocky horror glee show was horrobly bad? knowing that they did an episode on RHPS was what made me watch glee on the first place. Ok, it wasn’t great, but just to do something like that, so not itunes driven – ’cause i bet most kids who watch glee didn’t even know it – makes it somewhat great. And most of the songs were greatly performed (except the idea of mercedes as frank).
But back to this episode. yes, glee is going downhill. original songs? really? high school musical, anyone? i can’t stand when they do top 40 let alone original.
and yes, they must find a decent plotline for sue. NOW. I was embarrassed for her and her gang.
and now they’re bringing the shrew back just as a reason to tear emma and will apart. AGAIN. they forget emma the whole season and now they bring her back to heat this up with will, but just before it happens, i bet his ex will intefere. shocker.
I confess that this love triagle was what kept me going through season one, ’cause I never really bought the finn-rachel-quinn thing. it’s a dead end and they’ll keep coming to that, it’s just annoying.