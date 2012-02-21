Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘On My Way’

No.
You don”t get to do that, “Glee.” No way, no how. Even by your standards, that was patently ridiculous.
Watching tonight”s episode, “On My Way,” was like watching a schizophrenic car wreck, moving in both slow motion and the speed of light. It was a PSA…and it was an extended karaoke performance…and it was a ‘roided-up 1950″s melodrama all at once. I”m not sure how to even critically analyze those final moments, since that ridiculousness wouldn”t fly on “Falcon Crest,” nevermind a 21st-century comedy. (“Glee” is a comedy, right? That”s what The Emmys keep telling me.)
But let”s back up a moment before Quinn “I Win All The Awards Now That I”ve Gotten Into Yale Against All Odds” Fabray got Michael Vaughn-ed at the end of the hour. Let”s back track to that first half hour, which were shamelessly manipulative but in a way that”s somewhat excusable. For all its faults, “Glee” finds a way sometimes to touch a raw nerve in the psyche of its students (and, I imagine, a good chunk of its audience), usually around the subject of sexuality. So the moments from Karofsky seeing his vandalized locker through his attempted suicide note were fairly powerful, especially when augmented by Blaine”s performance of Young the Giant”s “Cough Syrup.” If “Glee” has done one thing consistently well this year, it has created musical montages in which various events unfold underneath the performance of a song. Rather than stop the show dead while someone sings, related action happens at the same time elsewhere in the show”s universe to underline dramatic relevance. It”s a simple thing, but it”s effective nonetheless. Blaine”s performance wasn”t anything terrible special, but the upbeat nature of the song played against Karofsky”s despair effectively.
OK, I”m building up to this, because I want to be clear about what offended me so much afterwards. On one level, I initially viewed the next thirty minutes or so under false pretenses, because I missed the part where Figgins said Karofsky only attempted suicide. (The perils of taking notes during a live airing.) Honestly, I was flashing back to “The Shawshank Redemption” so hard during Karofsky”s ritual of laying out his best clothes that I mentally finished the picture in my head during the commercial break. The teachers” reaction, coupled with that of the God Squad, coupled with my keyboard drowning out Figgins” qualification, framed everything through the finale of Regionals in this specific, erroneous way. I chucked out a lot of my notes on that sequence upon realizing my error, but my problems essentially still remain.
What are those problems? Well, they primarily center around the fact that “Glee” missed a tremendous opportunity to frame Regionals in an impromptu, rather than accidentally serendipitous, way. Blaine notes to Kurt during his initial performance that the theme for Regionals in “Inspiration.” That”s something that probably should have informed every week of rehearsal since Sections, but I”m not going to worry about that right now. (Nor am I worried about Sebastian the Slushie Sniper suddenly turning into a saint in the aftermath of Karofsky”s attempted suicide. Those ways lie madness. As my HitFix cohort Alan Sepinwall might says: “Glee” is like Chinatown, sometimes.) Rather, I take issue with the fact that “Inspiration” existed as a concept before Karofsky”s attempt, rather than something created by all the groups as a way to both honor him and create the type of awareness that the show so nobly wanted to do.
After all, what kind of monster would I be to criticize raising awareness of the ill affects of the closet on teenagers? But “Glee” so often fails to plan long-term for its musical milestones that this was a perfect chance for them to justify throwing out all rehearsals and doing something from the heart with little to no time to prepare. Then again, “Glee” never plans for the long-term anyways: Karofsky has been a blip on the radar all season, with his appearances impactful but intermittent. Still, having him in the Valentine”s Day episode set up the emotional impact of tonight as well as can be expected for this show, which only leaves the problem of the Regionals” theme. Imagine if the theme had been something trite, like “Today”s Youth” or something equally vapid. And then, after Karosfky”s attempt, the three teams decide to make the competition into a celebration, rather than do the nominally noble thing of cancelling the damn thing altogether. This wouldn”t be like pulling performances out of thin air in Season 1, or writing songs the night before Nationals in Season 2. This would be an assignment that would have merit, meaning, and emotional importance for all involved. It would erase all the rehearsals all year in an instant in order to serve a higher purpose, both moral and narrative.
It”s such a simple thing to do, and would have dramatically reframed what felt, quite honestly, like an unearned jubilee. Never mind the fact that this year”s competition featured A JUDGE WHO IS A VAMPIRE: simply performing Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger” in its original form was offensive enough. For the show to feature a song with a chorus with the line, “What doesn”t kill you makes you stronger” is on the nose, but not inherently awful, inside an episode with an attempted suicide. That is, unless said song is performed without a trace of self-awareness. Then it”s terrible. We”ve seen “Glee” re-arrange songs in surprising ways in order to evoke interesting emotional responses. (Kurt”s “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” comes to mind.) For the ladies of New Directions (including the mysteriously re-appearing extras from The Troubletones) to sit down and perform a stripped down, ballad-esque version of “Stronger” wouldn”t have given the show the flash it wanted. But it would have given the episode the gravitas it needed.
But whatever: “Glee” doesn”t actually care about Sectionals, Regionals, Nationals, Internationals, Intergalacticals, or whatever else they have planned for future seasons. It”s just something that the show has to get through before apparently killing someone late for a wedding that should never have been arranged in the first place. I”ve actually defended the wedding plot this season, because it”s been stupid for the right reasons. The show never pretended like it thought it was a good idea, yet managed to keep the integrity of Rachel and Finn relatively intact. Neither of them is particularly smart, but they are too stupid to know they are wrong. They are teenagers! It”s fine! Well, not fine, but at least the show didn”t hold them up as an unimpeachable couple.
But using it as an excuse to create a life-or-death cliffhanger involving Quinn? That”s such a storytelling foul that I”m not sure quite where to begin. For one thing, it comes out of absolutely nowhere: After 50 minutes of Karofsky, Sectionals, and a lengthy segment about feeding Rory peanut butter (it involved something about dreams for the future, but it was certainly more chunky than smooth as a segment), the final ten minutes dealt with Quinn getting her life together just in time to potentially have it ended. If the first twenty minutes of the show were a PSA about teenage suicide, then the final five were a PSA for the perils of texting while driving. Unbelievable.
Let”s look at this another way: Quinn Fabray got struck by a car in what looked like Smallville from the original “Superman” film. It”s a section of town that we”ve never seen. It”s shot in a way that looked like nothing else in the show”s history. In fact, you”d be forgiven if you momentarily thought that “Glee” was slicing in footage from an unreleased Dianna Agron film. Nothing about the final sequence was particularly suspenseful. All of it was nauseating. Why? Because not for one second did anyone think anything other than what actually transpired would actually transpire. As such, it wasn”t a sequence of suspense so much as torture, as we could only sit helpless and watch the metaphorical car wreck that is “Glee” turned into a literal one before our eyes.
True story: I walked away from the computer for ten minutes in between that last sentence and this one. I had to walk away because I think this show is trying to kill me in the ways that it”s apparently trying to kill Quinn, Karofsky, and happiness as we know it on this planet. What was once a show about a small town girl (living in her looooonely wooooorld) has turned into a phantasmagoria of excess. If this show were about spectacle and pure pulp emotional exploitation, then this evolution wouldn”t be much of a problem. But I suspect we”re actually supposed to care about what happens to this people, not simply look at them through a glass like animals in a Ryan Murphy-owned zoo. (I imagine Will would stare back at me and pump his fist like he did during that R. Kelly/Nicki Minaj medley.) We should feel horror for Quinn, but I suspect we mostly feel horror at ourselves for continuing to support this show in any fashion.
(I just realized that I didn”t even deal with Sue and her pregnancy, mostly because I”m terrified that the show is going to claim it was an immaculate conception. I”d rather cross that tracksuited-laced bridge when I get to it.)
But hey, we”re now on an extended hiatus so “Breaking In” can come back and then probably get re-cancelled. So maybe by the time Christian Slater leaves my television on Tuesdays, I”ll be in a better mood. Since “Cougar Town” airs on this night now, I”ll at least be drinking a heckuva lot more wine on this night for the foreseeable future. In fact, I think I”m gonna load up my Big Carl now and drink until I forget this ever happened.
What did you think of the “Glee” winter finale? Did they handle Karofsky”s plight with grace, or was it disgraceful? Do these competitions mean anything to you at this point? Will you be back in April or is this the curtain call for the show for you? Sound off below!
At this point, I’m not even watching Glee anymore, I’m just reading these reviews to get a laugh. Thanks for suffering so I don’t have to, Ryan!
This was a horrific, tonally jarring mess. I honestly hated everything about the suicide plot, which it could have been interesting but it ended up a trainwreck, to the point where I hope we never revisit David Karofsky again. So much was wrong here, and I couldn’t believe how far they went with Kurt being ‘guilty’ for his suicide attempt. No, Glee, just no. And then throwing the ending in there with Quinn? The whole thing just felt stupid, appalling, trite, and manipulative, which is too bad because I thought last week’s episode was pretty strong.
I thought what they did with Karofsky was great. Just on Facebook alone the bullying is horrible these days. Kids are cowards behind their electronics so it makes it easy. Teens are thrown out of their houses because they are gay. Suicide is high. What they did with Kurt is a real issue… I’ve dealt with it myself.., someone always blames themselves. I applaud Glee for steeping out of the bubblegum zone to shed light on this topic!
Look, my grandfather commited suicide because he suffered from severe bipolar that was poorly treated until the very end. Those closest to him, his sons, wife, sister, friends, all felt a sense of responsibility. That’s not necessarily unrealistic. But these were people who loved him, cherished him, and cared for him deeply throughout his life. They knew him, they knew exactly what he was struggling with, and to some degree, they felt they could have done more. I get that. They couldn’t, of course… they didn’t kill him, the bipolar did. But the sentiment is strong and often happens.
Kurt, however? Karofsky tormented him so much that he was forced to transfer. Isn’t it enough that Saint Kurt forgave him? Why should he feel responsible? That alone makes him absolved of all guilt. The teachers had no idea Karofsky was gay, and they guy was terrorizing a fellow student. How is it their fault? He came out after he switched schools. They have no reason to feel guilty either, especially because, let’s face it, most bullies who torment gay teens are not closeted, they’re genuinely homophobic, bad human beings.
Who has a plausible reason to feel guilty? His mother. His fellow students. They pushed Dave over the edge. They drove him to suicide. But not Kurt and not the teachers.
The guilt issue was totally backwards. Kurt has no reason to beat himself up. He can be sad, he can feel for Karofsky, but it’s not his fault, and Glee should know better than that.
You have misused the term “immaculate conception” here. It does not refer to the virgin birth of Jesus. It refers instead to the conception of Mary without original sin. Her conception was immaculate. Presumably Christ’s was too, but since he is the son of God (as the Gospels report), original sin was presumably never an issue for him.
I meant it in both ways, but you’re right to point out both meanings. I could have been clearer. Thanks!
“I had to walk away because I think this show is trying to kill me in the ways that it’s apparently trying to kill Quinn, Karofsky, and happiness as we know it on this planet.” Bless you for this comment – hilarious. I would have been okay with the Karofsky suicide plot, but throwing in Quinn getting hit by a car (in the same episode) was ridiculously over-the-top. And I agree with Will about Kurt – why wasn’t anyone correcting him, and telling him there’s no way any of this is his fault? Shouldn’t all of his friends be doing that? Shouldn’t all of the adults be worried about how he’s handling this? C’mon.
Can somebody please mention the sexist and even homophobic handling of the Santana coming-out storyline, compared to Kurt and Karofsky? Lesbians don’t have as hard of a time as gay males? She gets outed to the whole state, but only gets an off-hand comment about how her parents are fine with her sexuality? While Kurt and Karofsky get episodes and heartfelt storylines. Because they’re male? What should’ve been an honest, touching episode Santana’s storyline was instead hijacked by a male, Finn, and included an offensive song about kissing girls for attention. I just wish critics would comment on this so these writers can stop getting away with such offensive material.
I was a big apologist for Glee for the longest time due to its handling of GLBT issues, unfortunately buy juxtaposing the realistic drama with Quinn’s ridiculous Dynasty-inspired cliffhanger retroactively makes all the goodwill with the Karofsky plotline look *equally* exploitative.
About the only scenes that seemed well-thought out were the hospital scene and Sebastian’s changed of heart. Though even *those* had problems with Kurt having too much wisdom & Dave responding perhaps too positively, and Sebastian being too evil in the MJ episode.
The “Breakfast Club” scene is perhaps the single biggest statement of the series’ conceptual and tonal woes. The character of Will, as written in the comedic reality of the series and as portrayed by Morrison, simply couldn’t have said or did the things that were discussed tonight. All I could think during the scene was “I’ve wished Glee was more serious…but this is NOT what I meant.”
I’ve never used the phrase “Jump the Shark” for any series of television I’ve personally watched. (It’s also used frequently incorrectly for episodes that only begin to show decline.) Well, after enjoying about three to four episodes since “Prom Queen”, I can say the shark has been successfully jumped.
Did anyone else thing that introducing Sue’s pregnancy in this episode was mainly a means of manipulating the audience into thinking Quinn has it all before Michael Vaughn-ing her (love that term). Also wondering if Sue’s supposed change of heart will end up with her sinking to lower levels of awfulness a la visiting the cancer ward or her sister’s death.
I have no comment about the suicide plot, though I agree with most of what McGee said. This show has completely lost what few marbles it had this season. And so many of us hoped that the new writers would make it better and more cohesive. Heh.
… I think the show broke the courageous critic.
Listen, I hear everything you’re saying and we all knew Quinn was going to get into a car accident while texting and these Regional things are meaningless to the plot and you’re 100% right that the show terribly misplayed their hand, but that being said I loved this episode. Sure, the Krovsky plot was mishandled and emotionally misleading but I was tearing up like a little baby throughout it all. The show has always been great about dealing with homosexuality among high schoolers but there are so many kids that kill themselves because they are gay that I’m glad the show finally tackled that issue and they did it on a way that made me have tears onu eyes. I am a 25 year old man and I was tearing uncontrolably.
Listen, I’m a big fan of Glee but it’s not a “good” show and it’s never well written. Glee has never had a good season or even a good episode because it’s made for high schoolers. If you want a good comedy watch NBC on Thursdays and if you want a good TV show watch an AMC original but i feel like complaining about something Glee did is like complaining about the smell of your farts. It’s there and of course it stinks but just accept it for what it is
Wow, the Michael Bay defense. You can tell this series is in trouble.
Besides, a prime time network series with a TV-14-LSD rating needs its key 18-49 viewership ratings to stay afloat. The kids may buy the merchandise, but adults are still an important demographic concern.
I agree with most of what you just said. Maybe it’s because gay teen suicides have been on my mind lately, but I found the Karofsky plot something that the show really should address. Though i didn’t particularly agree with the overall view of being suicidal that the show presented (there’s more to it than just having something bad happen to you and being upset about it), I did appreciate that they included an attempted suicide. A show about misfits and bullied kids not having at least one character affected on a more serious level doesn’t seem realistic.
And I liked that the show included a coping strategy, simple though it may be, of just fixating on something to look forward to. There’s a lot to be said of having simple, positive things to think about when you’re feeling hopeless, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that resonates with a few people who watch the show and aren’t in a place where they feel ready to seek help professionally.
I am a tired of watching a show with that much potential crash and burn so pitifully. Is it a melodrama, psa, comedy, or satire? I honestly don’t know. The thing with Karofsky was completely unbelievable. It was over the top and irrational to think that one incident no matter how big could push someone to commit suicide. It takes weeks maybe even months of deep depression and suicidal thoughts to even push one’s mind to the brink. Cyber bullying and bullying in general are serious matters, but a few quick scenes and flashes of the laptop hardly touch on the deep, deep harassment some teenagers face every single day. Blaine’s song and Karofsky’s attempt tried to create some gravitas, but it lacked any true depth. Even the time spent on teen suicide was in sufficient. It seems like the writers just threw it in to add something different.
I understand that Glee tries to tackle some huge problems like homophobia, teenage pregnancy, and religion, but looking at the message it is trying to push onto teenagers is very worrying. Glee fails to address the issues of high school sex and implicitly accepts it as a way of life. (remember Finn with Santana, Finn with Rachel, and Puck with Shelby) Even more so, it is terrible that Glee romanticizes the marriage between Finn and Rachel (two people who can barely take care of themselves) by painting the parents as the villains and the children as the love-struck fiances. Everything is so rushed and condensed that I can barely believe this season will be over in three months. Can a show seriously go through two wedding ceremonies, a national competition, college decisions, graduation, and a baby in only eight episodes? It all seems unrealistic.
Finally that whole scene with Quinn. (There is still a mountain of problems I can talk about but let’s just get this over with) Seriously?
You let me watch a strong, powerful, character struggle through so many trials, problems that I wonder if Miss Rachel Berry could face, lose herself amidst all that turmoil, find herself again in season 3, grow into a caring friend to Rachel, magically get into Yale, who is one of the only voices of reason within this whole fricken show, win the respect of Sue Sylvester and be reinstated to the Cheerios, and then “snap” literally throw her under the bus. ARE YOU SERIOUS?
That last scene was flawed from the start. Who forgets her bridesmaids dress on the day of the WEDDING and needs to drive back to get it? It was obvious from the start of the scene that she would be in a car accident. Where else in the entire SHOW have you seen teenagers driving a car? I haven’t even seen Quinn’s car before, or if I have I probably forgot it. And Rachel texting her to hurry up seems way too obvious. Do the writers honestly expect us to believe that Rachel and Finn (or anyone else getting married) would get married without the full cast being there in the room singing a ballad or mash-up? The show’s creators wanted a cliffhanger to force viewers to watch their next episode and decided to pick one out of a hat. I hate shows that use sudden tragedy to make the viewer come back. Especially since they had already used up a tragic event 50 minutes ago. I thought Glee was supposed to be fun, exciting, happy, and a little quirky (as the show’s name implies) but these turn of events are really ruining the entire experience.
So make a choice Glee are you going down the dark path of no return or are you coming back to the light?
I think Glee has done a lot to show that Karofsky has been troubled with his sexuality. If it were any of the other gay characters, who generally are open and proud of who they are, then I would agree with you, but Karofsky was still closeted and clearly very sensitive to what other people thought of him. I didn’t find it unrealistic that having his worst fears realized and being outed in a bad way pushed him to the edge. I’m sure plenty of suicides are done in the heat of the moment.
Quinn is going to be the first quadriplegic at Yale. Make it happen Lifetime Movie for Women!
Quinn will be the first quadriplegic at Yale. Make it happen Lifetime Movie for Women!
You admit that you missed a major plot point and that colored your perception of the entire episode. You cynically brush aside the moving performance of Max Adler. Spanish Teacher was horrible. This was not.
So many things wrong with this episode, not least of which was Will saying in all sincerity that he had actually almost killed himself after he was caught cheating on a math exam in high school. That by itself was offensive and dismissive. I’d forgotten the offensive use of the Kelly Clarkson song. Sebastian’s about-face (turns out he shot down Dave’s advances in the gay bar) totally destroyed whatever cartoon fun was to be had with that character. Figgins’ assertion that it wasn’t the teachers’ responsibility to be on the lookout for troubled students – stunning! Kurt going to the prayer meeting – outrageous and completely out of character. Quinn’s car accident – as you noted, who couldn’t see that coming from a mile away? Lazy, lazy Glee writers! The win at Sectionals – against a school that sang 15th century madrigals, really? Yawn! Have the Warblers win, get some narrative tension in there, please! Kurt’s final scene with Karofsky – Dave says how his mother called him diseased and Kurt says… yeah, but it will all be better in 10 years! But the very worst – maneovering Dave into this situation with last week’s ridiculous character about-face in the first place. Ugh! I am done with this show. It’s gone from ridiculous to stupid to downright offensive.
Whew, covered most all my feelings about this episode. I very nearly turned it off after the first minute, when i thought the episode was going to be about naked pictures of Finn, possibly one of the most ridiculous premises in the history of the show – and that’s saying something. Once it became clear that this was going to be a ‘very special episode’ i stuck with it. the whole suicide deal was handled better than i thought it would be, it was as tasteful and un-trite as things ever are on Glee. For the first time in a long time the teachers were actually behaving like teachers. Of course Quinn shouldn’t get back on the squad at the end of the year just so she could win the trophy, well done SUe. Wills teachable moment was good, thought the peanut butter thing was a goofy framing device.
I had only 2 huge issues with this episode. The first being song selection. ‘Cough Syrup’ is a song about drinking your way through despair and depression: certainly appropriate for what the song was underpinning, but hardly the inspirational tune that Blaine set it up as. The warbler songs were bad, bitchy-gay-kid doesn’t have nearly enough charisma to carry 2 full length numbers. As you said “Stronger” was just an incredibly awkward choice. I agree that doing it as a ballad may have made me feel less uncomfortable with it.
THe thing with Quinn at the end is the absolute WORST kind of plot development. Setting aside the fact that you knew the instant they cut to her in the car, exactly what was going to happen. It’s straight up exploitation. Sure its going to create dramatic tension, but in an incredibly shallow way. Its cheap. It required absolutely no setup, or investment from the story up to this point, and you can be sure they’re going to use it to manipulate the audience, the same way they did with Sue’s sister.
My wife and I signed off for the last time on this train wreck of a show. 3 years ago we started watching a light-hearted comedy with uplifting moments of music. What happened to that show? Why is it so full of horror now? Why is watching the evening news now a more pleasant event than watching this show? This once happy experience has become the biggest downer on TV. Perhaps in a few years my wife and I will read about what finally happened in the final episode of this nightmare but one thing is for certain; we won’t be watching it ourselves in real time.
So long Glee. Thank you for Season 1.
Of course I’m going back to watch more! nothing can change my love for “Glee”. However the way you described Quinn’s accident as “torture” was genius. I couldn’t have thought of a better word. This was truly horrific and to leave so many people wondering if for some, if their favorite character lives or if she’ll be paralyzed like Artie, it was cruel and unfair to so many who have been loyal to this show. I may be bias due to the fact that Quinn is the reason I watch glee! She’s always been my favorite character and to do that to her makes me furious! This ending was unfair. And to try and put a competition in there and act like that was the big winter finale then to do this with Quinn was just unfair to viewers. I stand by “Glee” mainly to make sure Quinn is okay.
1. True Story: In my house, well no one actually sits to watch the show but everyone is around doing something else while the show is on, we where actually expecting for Sue to announce that her child’s father was Will and explain a sperm-hijacking plan that resulted in that.. seriously, we were expecting that to happen without that seeming too much in the Glee-verse.
2. On the other hand, Killing Quinn -which i guess, they will decide if they actually go through with it or just return her paralyze, depending on the backlash during the hiatus- seemed to be be too much, even for Glee, for us, we took it as Ryan Murphy’s want to shock the audience for shock’s sake. awful.
I had huge problems with this episode and how some things in it were handled. I feel that they just glossed over everything that Kurt went through these past seasons. I feel bad that Karofsky felt like suicide was his only option but the way they handled it made me hate Glee. Given the past history that they share Kurt should not be the one to deal with Karofsky. He did the right thing by not answering Karofsky’s calls and I wish someone else other than his bully would have told him that. Glee really needed to make a stronger message about it.
I’m sure there are kids like Karofsky out there in need of help but so there are kids like Kurt. Good kids who get bullied while not succumbing to becoming bullies themselves. Is Glee’s message that they should just endure and forgive their bullies because they are the ones really in need of help? Kurt was completely forgotten as a victim and it all became about Karofsky’s pain. Given that just in the last episode Karofsky confessed to loving Kurt after basically stalking him, Kurt shouldn’t deal with him at all. They are not obviously good for each other. Kurt isn’t helping Karofsky or vice versa. Why not use Santana instead? She had the very same fears about coming out as Karofsky has but she was non-existent. Why was Kurt isolated suddenly? It’s been established that he has a supportive family, a loving boyfriend and friends but Kurt as an atheist turned to God? He didn’t do that even when his dad was in a coma. It’s okay to be an atheist too, Glee. It all felt so manufactured that it left a bad taste in my mouth.
The absolute worst about this episode was how they didn’t even show Karofsky getting professional help. It was enough for him to have Kurt tell him a fairy tale. At least make a mention of him getting therapy because he is in desperate need of it. Honestly, the same goes for Kurt. I love Kurt but his characterization since “Michael” has been very poor. Enough about taking the high road when bad things happen to you and your loved ones. He is not relatable anymore.
Quinn’s accident was equally bad. I hate how they show Quinn moving on in her life and being independent and successful, only to be punished by getting into the car crash. So heavy handed and manufactured. Girls can’t be ambitious and independent or if they are they must be punished immediately according to Glee. RIP Rachel Berry too. You are a sad imitation of your glory days in season 1.
It’s sad that the only things that I liked about this episode were Sugar (loved Sugar’s and Blaine’s love for the vampire judge), Rachel’s dads, Cough Syrup, Stronger (not the random dancers though) and few background moments. Maybe the hiatus will make it easier to quit Glee for good because I’m tired of being angry and sad over a show called “Glee”.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who isn’t liking how Kurt is being written this season and finding him hard to relate to in any human way, much less seeing him as the teenager he’s supposed to be. The only times he’s coming off human to me anymore in his relationship with Rachel (where he got to be egotistical & ambitious and actually suffer for hubris once this season) and with Blaine (and even then, only sparingly because we only see them interact as a couple sparingly. Thanks for that, Fox Standards & Practices) where we can see him act horny, argue or just have fun/be in love. Some semblance of a teenager. However, the way they’ve chose to write Kurt in dealing with antagonists or former antagonists? Everything from the way he dealt with Sebastian at the end of “Michael” (Why give him that tape? It’s not “retribution” to report an actual, severe crime, which is exactly what Sebastian committed) to nearly every scene with Karofsky since the end of S2? Kurt’s come off incredibly maudlin and sanctimonious as the writing in something as melodramatic and preachifying as “Highway to Heaven.” Though at least Michael Landon’s character had the excuse of not being human, I don’t know what excuse they’re using for Kurt. Maybe Ryan Murphy’s been sneakily writing a Ohio high school show choir version of McNally’s “Corpus Christi” right along? With the glee club as the gay apostles and Kurt as Jesus? Except even Jesus was allowed to show righteous anger sometimes in the Bible. Kurt has become this meek, doe-eyed, simpering doormat of a saint who can’t seem to wait to climb up on his cross, more specifically apparently when it comes to being used to offer up slapdash redemptions to (former) villains because they have hot-button, topical issues / they’re gay guys.
The absolute worst last night was Kurt. I don’t have a clue what that writer’s room is on but it is some heavy stuff.
They manipulated his character so disgustingly last night that I find it hard to even comment on it. Quinn’s car crash, no matter how it enrages me, pales compared to what they did with Kurt. He turned to God Squad because he had no one to turn to. WTF Glee?! His father, his boyfriend, his best friend(s), his step-brother? None of these people are there to help him and it is pure, horrible, writer manipulation of a character and writing a character to fit the story and not the story to fit the character. Kurt has plenty of people to turn to, all of them somehow disappeared in this episode.
And then, he feels guilty. And nobody tells him that it is not his fault.
I had to restrain myself from breaking my TV. This is such a terribly dangerous way to write this arc. They wanted him to turn to his bully in the end, disaster. Karofsky bullied him, assaulted him, threatened his life, he changed schools due to him. Then he simply became a stalker in the previous episode with absolutely creepy messages like be mine forever and then when turned down, he continues to call his *victim* nine times. Nine. And of course Kurt doesn’t return his calls. THAT WAS THE RIGHT THING TO DO! Any connection should be avoided! But no! We have to see Kurt being told this in the end by Karofsky himself, which I simply cannot abide but even that wasn’t enough. Oh no. The culmination is not that Karofsky is getting professional help which is what the message should be (and Kurt should so seek out some too) but they are now connecting the victim and his bully, and dumping all the bully’s problems on the victim to deal with.
This is not healthy. This is not what you do. No no no no!
What are these people thinking?! Oh and Kurt loves Karofsky?! WTF Glee?! I don’t even have enough words to express how horrified I am with what they did with Kurt due to Karofsky’s man pain! Oh woe is him!
And Quinn. This show hates women. There is no other explanation. Rachel has been reduced to Finn’s groupie and is all about him. Quinn goes through hell and hey, having a kid at 16, being thrown out of your house by those sorry excuses of human beings called her parents, her world crashing down on her and giving the child up for adoption is apparently nothing bad according to Kurt! (Who did Chris Colfer p-off?!) So now that she is finally happy, has a future, let’s ram a car into her!
I have lost all ability to even. Except perhaps get roaring drunk.
Manipulative storytelling at it’s best. And silly me, I thought the Finn/Rachel engagement plot was actually going to be about them and them realizing that they don’t need to get married right now, with the potential of some character growth on the side. Surprise! It’s been about nothing but setting up Quinn’s accident the entire time. I wonder if the writers even care about these characters anymore. And I was actually impressed back in November when I thought Glee was resisting the urge to go all overwrought on Karofsky’s story. Wrong.
I just would like to point out that it was not Glee who re-arranged ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’, the version came from the movie ‘Across the Universe’.
The episode wasn’t trying to be a documentary on teen suicides, if it had been, it would have failed. what it did well was simply highlight the issue so that people would think about it. depression and cyber bullying are things that people just are worrying enough about and for a show as popular and wide reaching as glee to take note of these issues is a credit. its asking you to meet half way.
All I can say is THANK YOU! I really don’t even understand why I still watch this show. Glee has turned into such a complete mess that it is almost impossible to critique everything it fails at, but you managed!
I understand the melodramatics of the episode, but I’m sorry, it’s Glee. That’s how things work, that’s how it goes. Accept it and just realize that what happened is heartbreaking (in the completely fictional sense). I love Glee and this episode just increases my love.
Awesome alias reference. I stopped watching the show after season 1 but my sister mentioned to me how bad the show got and how quinn was in a car accident and the first thing that came go my mind was alias and Vaughn. Lmfao. The show has officially jumped the shark.
One thing which I can said about this episode – I´m really disappointed! Do you remember season 1 – funny, chearful show, where was even bullying funny? Ok, it is funny when they are doing to another people – like Rachel. Do you remember her my space – If I were your parents, I would sell you back. Please get sterilized. Or when Santana told her that everyone just pretending like her and all name wchich she was call? Is this ok? This bully is ok? This bully can´t hurt you? I don´t know. In first season show us this and thirt season show us opposite? This is really WRONG!!
About Quinn accident – it was to much! Like massega – ´´Hey everybody – you can try hard but everything you doing doesn´t matter, because everytime is something happend. You can´t be happy´´
I really don´t mind that Glee touched seriouse.ischues, but how? Now Glee will be depresing show, where we are going to watch depresed Quinn how she is trying take everything back again? I think I saw this already. Also, can you even imagine how Rachel will be fell? All wedding thing was wrong, to much rush, she was the one who wrote text to Quinn. I don´t teling that was her faul. No – it wasn´t. Quinn was the one who passed Stop and texting and driving but if you are 17 you can heavily understand this. So many people al readdy hate Rachel and blame her for this! It was wrong how they decide to send message Don´t text and driving – I mean some people can understand like Never texting your friend if you not sure, he doesn´t driving, because you don´t know, if he deside to answer you.
I´m sorry for this, it´s just another poin of view and opinion!
Also, I´m sorry for my English – not my first language and I´m still learning.
I just stumbled on this piece and this site through HuffPo. Very well written, Ryan. Audacious, original. And I’m another writer who generally doesn’t comment on these things.
It was total emo porn!
Glee has jumped the shark and become some sort of preachy mis-mash. McKinley High is a school that should be closed because the staff is obviously incompetent. Absolutely no basis in reality. The first season was fun, now it’s like watching some sort of hour long PC preaching public service announcement. I DVR the show so I can fast forward through the show to the musical numbers which are the only things I like about the series now.
It will be interesting to see how the series does once this year’s “seniors” graduate.
Despite the manipulative writing, Quinn’s torturous car ride through the middle of nowhere to get from her house to city hall, the poor song choices, and the writers somehow cramming in every lame trick in the book, what I found most offensive in this episode was the part where Will told his story about how he contemplated jumping off a building because he cheated on a math test. In my opinion, this was the worst part of the teen suicide topic. It took a sensitive and important issue and almost seemed like the show was making fun of it. But hey, maybe they just needed one more cheap trick to fill their quota of characters either going through or talking about an issue.
Dude, lighten up! It’s not supposed to be some HBO quality show! The reason we all love it is because it’s fun and we connect with the characters! We’re not looking for a perfect show! We just want something that we can enjoy without having to think over think it. I think you’ve forgotten how to enjoy a show without looking for its flaws.
This episode was very emotional, and touched a lot of people who have been in their shoes. Face it, this is now. This is how the world is. Kurt felt bad because every guy was turning David down, including him. That’s just it. There is NOTHING wrong with this episode. Blank. Period. Done.