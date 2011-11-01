Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Pot of Gold’

I mean, where to even begin, people? It”s been weeks since last we saw “Glee,” and its return had me wishing that the baseball playoffs had lasted another three rounds. At gunpoint, I”d still rank the “Rocky Horror”-inspired episode of this show as its worse, but Lord, did tonight”s “Pot of Luck” give that hot mess a run for its money. Even by the show”s own less-than-lofty standards, this was a mishmash of disparate elements that confused “stringing together forty minutes of material” with “actually producing an episode of television.” We saw some hopes for this show”s future before its sports-induced hiatus, but this episode pretty much washed all of those away in a flood of stupidity.
Normally, I”d try to frame a review around some sort of central theme, no matter how tenuous a relationship certain aspects had in relation to others. But this was the Wacky WallWalker School of Writing: just throw a whole buncha stuff at the wall and see what sticks. Look at how much plot tonight”s episode jammed into its forty-minute running time: 1) we meet an exchange student (Roy) who is living with Brittany, 2) we watch Mercedes try and recruit members for an all-female group under Shelby”s direction, 3) we witness the fallout from Mercedes” absence inside of New Directions, including new Finn/Blaine tensions, 4) we learn Burt Hummel will run against Sue for the Congressional seat, and 5) we view between clamped fingers Puck landing his latest “cougar” in the form of Shelby after Quinn”s attempts to wrestle Beth from her clutches. I don”t have asthma, but I need an inhaler after spewing all of that out.
Plot #1 stems from “The Glee Project” and its winner, Damian McGinty. He”s Irish, don”tcha know. And if you didn”t, well, there”s always the song “It”s Not Easy Being Green” that he sings while wearing one of his thirty-seven green tops in this hour. Everyone in school seems to hate him, but the hate is as arbitrary as that once bestowed upon New Directions. There”s no reason for any student to even notice this kid, nevermind hate him…except that the show needs to do so in order to get him into New Directions as quickly as possible. Brittany thinks that he”s a leprechaun, and he plays along for the chance to eventually make out with her. But the show decides to take things a step further and having Santana use Brittany”s naiveté against her, intimidating Roy in order to loosen Brittany”s loyalty to New Directions. In summary, in case you worry that you read that wrong: “Glee” used leprechauns as a legitimate plot point in order to affect the desired outcome. Just wanted to make sure we”re all clear on this.
If I”m being generous, I can at least give credit to the show for not introducing Roy during “Asian F.” Because quite frankly, the war that would have erupted between the leprechauns and the ginger supremacists might have razed Lima to the freaking ground. Honestly, both groups share about the same amount of “reality”, after all. And both serve to undercut any attempts the show makes at pushing past farce into something serious, important, or edgy. Just because other shows don”t juxtapose “high” and “low” elements the way “Glee” does doesn”t make the show inherently important. When such elements are mixed successfully, as has been done at times in the show”s past, then yes, “Glee” transcends everything else on television and produces a specific alchemy no other could ever hope to achieve. But more often than not, the episode just stops on a dime so Blaine can sing another Katy Perry song or Jonathan Groff can randomly enter while singing Adele tracks.
It”s not entirely the show”s fault that it often fails at mixing styles. Even Shakespeare had trouble mixing styles back in the day. His later plays, such as “Pericles” and “The Winter”s Tale,” are often called “romances,” but they are also known as “problem plays.” And they are known as such for a reason: it”s incredibly difficult for any production to successfully navigate the tonal changes inherent in the text. Some scholars theorize that these plays are in fact the amalgam of different ones that were spliced together in order to produce an unintended whole. One could argue that”s the way in which most “Glee” episodes are constructed as well. There are a lot of materials in play, but rather than finesse them into workable shape, they all get shoved into a blender and turned into a problematic smoothie.
There are glimpses of real humanity even in the worst of “Glee” episodes, but tonight”s two beating hearts (Burt and Puck) were saddled with storylines from which no mortal could ever emerge unscathed. While I”m tickled pink that Will won”t be running against Sue for the open congressional seat, there”s no reason for Burt to jump into the race. Inserting the show”s most grounded character into its most ridiculous plotline doesn”t help the latter. It only hurts the former. It makes no sense for Burt to rail against the excesses of The Cheerios when New Directions and The Troubletones both apparently have enough money to stage lavish REHEARSALS that no one actually sees. That”s the problem with trying to introduce reality into a show that”s resisted doing the hard work for three seasons: you can”t expect budgetary concerns to be considered a serious topic when “Glee” is more concerned on staging fabulous numbers to sell singles on iTunes. It just doesn”t work both ways, show. Sorry. (And if you don”t want me to take Sue”s run seriously, then what the hell is it doing in the show?)
As far as Puck puckering up with Shelby at hour”s end, we all saw it coming from the moment she returned. And yet, part of me really hoped the show would swerve at the last moment. And another, much larger part of me is going to send that part straight to bed without supper for believing such nuance was possible in a plot where the book “Basics of Baby Massacre” made a cameo. In my notes tonight, I actually jotted down, “If this episodes ends with anything less than Quinn going to jail, I call foul.” It was a joke, of course, but it spoke to the way the show consistently waves off ridiculous plots by simply ignoring them. (Again, I bring up Artie”s Magical Legs, since Finn referenced that episode at one point tonight, as the alpha and omega of such ridiculousness.) “Glee” can”t have a lack of repercussions for Quinn and expect us to care about the possible consequences of anything else. Remember the story of the boy who cried “wolf”? This is turning into the show that cried “Glee.” And the more it screams for our attention, the more people will tune out.
Other thoughts on tonight”s episode…
*** I know the show wants to treat Brittany as unique, but was it REALLY so awful for Finn to call her out on her belief in leprechauns? Wasn”t what Santana did by exploiting those beliefs far, far worse?
*** I want a “Lone Gunman”-esque spinoff that features the town”s three funeral directors solving crimes together. That would be appointment television.
*** If the two vocal groups can co-exist in relative harmony, I”ll be relieved. I don”t know why I am hoping for this, since hope is the quickest way to pain when it comes to “Glee.” But if New Directions and The Troubletones can bring out the best in each other, then having two groups will work over the long haul.
*** At one point tonight, the writers of “Glee” actually had Brittany worried about the continuity of her presidential campaign. “Glee” having the nerve to comment on continuity…wow. We are officially through the looking glass, people.
*** Another fun meta touch: Sue Sylvester essentially ripping on the entirety of Season 2 during her encounter with The Hummels in Breadstix.
*** New game: put the phrase “in my pants” after each thing Will writes on his white board. What did he write this week? “The magic”s back!”
*** Next week apparently features several characters deciding whether on not to lose their virginity. I really hope Tami Taylor shows up in Lima, otherwise this will end horribly for all involved.
Am I being too harsh on tonight”s episode, or not harsh enough? Do you actually want more realism in “Glee,” or should the show embrace its inner freak and go all weird, all the time? Is there a single character”s fate in which you”re currently invested? Sound off below!
Hey Ry, just finished watching on DVR and had to come over for your take. God, that was a steaming pile of crap. The first few episodes of this season gave me hope. I’m willing to suspend disbelief – the show’s a musical, after all. BUT COME ON. Look, I love me some Darren Criss. But that was the lamest, most blatantly transparent “let’s see if we can sell a shit-ton of singles by having him sing another Katy Perry song” I’ve seen in a while.
It. Just. Yeah. The whole episode. Awful.
I want to love you, Glee. Why do you make it so hard?
My sentiments exactly, I wanna like Glee as much as I did at the beginning but it’s getting harder and harder.
This is exactly the problem I have with the show: it wants to be zany and subversive, but wants us to take some things seriously (the bullying subplot comes to mind). It wants to have some weight in its storylines but it absolutely refuses to issue consequences to any of its characters. It fancies itself an important cultural statement but refuses to pick a tone (crazy! no serious! loljk! music video! serious! crazy!) The irony is, it could’ve been something amazing and even significant if it had not begun taking itself so seriously. It doesn’t work. That’s just all that I can say at this point. This show doesn’t work anymore.
I’d rather have Tami Taylor in Lima than in that stupid haunted house. Screw you Ryan Murphy! (Free Connie Britton!).
Glee failed a long time ago
“Sue Sylvester essentially ripping on the entirety of Season 2 during her encounter with The Hummels in Breadstix.”
That was the only part of the episode tonight that was worth watching for me. The episode was SO BAD, and the show in general has gotten so unwatchable. Somehow, with that little speech, the show made me start rooting for Sue to win the election. And I don’t think that was their intention.
That left me with a bad taste in my mouth. Yeah, I think I’m done.
What pissed me off was the show almost supporting Britney believing in leprechauns and Santa claus… No one is that stupid and were supposed to feel sorry for her when finn calls her an idiot
But wouldn’t the ginger supremacists and the leprechauns get along?
Seriously, I’d say this is the worst episode of the series. At least the RHS episode had some good music? Uncle Jesse? This had “Being Green” and Blaine randomly breaking into Katy Perry, as he does. And…was there a third song? I mean really, just nothing here.
The election was the BEST PLOTLINE OF THE EPISODE! If you had told me 3 weeks ago that the election would be the best plotline of any episode I would still be laughing.
Actually that’s not quite true. I bet there was a really strong plotline involving Mike Chang, Emma, and Bieste.
The character’s name is Rory. If you’re going to continue your crusade to tear down Glee at every turn, do your job and get the fact (like names) right. I’m not even defending the episode because it wasn’t that good, but a pro should show some respect by getting the basics right.
Not a matter of respect, TL: I just heard the name wrong. The accent threw me. It was an honest mistake, and I appreciate you pointing it out.
Is it me or is Finn the most realistic character on this show? I hope they wouldn’t ruin it next week!
I watch for the music, and there seems less and less of it each week.
Damian McGinty is so adorable! Would it be weird if I had a picture of his smile framed?
Overall, I thought this was ok. Not great. Not bad. Although there hasn’t been many songs released this season that have made want to hit that reply button 1000 times. So far, I am obessed with “It’s not unusual” and “Do they know it’s christmas”.
BTW, his character name is Rory. Not Roy.
This was the worst episode of Glee. I didn’t even like any of the musical numbers. Going down the tubes…
Wow. Talk about not being able to please all of the people all of the time. Or, apparently, any of the people any of the time.
Some bitch about too much music per episode; others, not enough music per episode. Some bitch about lack of character/storyline development per episode; others—this means you, Ryan McGee—actually have the gall to complain about *too many* storylines in an episode? WTH?!
Was this my favorite episode? No. (Not even close.) Did I like all the music? No. (I couldn’t believe they had Rory sing “Bein’ Green”; however, I loved the Troubletones’ rendition of “Candyman.”)
Will I keep watching the show? Yes.
It’s not called “suspension of disbelief” for nothing, people. If you *really* don’t like the show anymore—and that seems to be the case with the majority of those commenting—why do you continue to torture yourselves by watching the show week after week? It’s supposed to be entertainment. If you find yourself not entertained, drop the show and move on to another show that you do find entertaining.
I couldn’t agree more with your comments Ryan… it seems that the writers have a lot on their plates and are desperate to find a storyline that would stick… Glee has turned quite boring, I really hope the show will get better.
This particular episode seemed to have been written by a single, sleep-deprived, multitasking new mother like Shelby–with ADD.
Haha. One of the newer episodes would be “what would michael jackson do in my pants?”