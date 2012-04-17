Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Saturday Night Glee-ver’

There have been a lot of words, many written by yours truly, about pushing past the constraints of regular weekly criticism and attack television from a different angle. It”s not that the format itself is somehow evil, but man, it can be limiting sometimes. So every once in a while it”s interesting to try and push past the norm and try something different. And since tonight”s “Glee” was all about overcoming internal fears and facing a brave new world order, what better time to try and stretch things out a bit? Way back when, I used to write up “Terra Nova” reviews from the perspective of one of the dinosaurs in the show. And while the idea of a singing dinosaur coming in and writing “LUNCH” on Will”s white board sounds appealing, let”s do a little FAQ about this episode, and the show as whole.
What was this episode called?
“Saturday Night Glee-ver.”
Wait…what?
I know, right? Horrible. Terrible. So bad I was prepared to hate it. “Glee” is extremely hit or miss with its concept episodes. They even seem to realize this internally, as Sue snarked about Will not having a good idea since the Madonna week. But having an episode based around “Saturday Night Fever” just seemed like a quick cash grab to augment the iTunes catalog with some disco-infused numbers to fill a particular void in the show”s back catalog.
So, it was another bad episode?
Actually…no. This might have been one of the best episodes this season.
Can you explain?
I”d be happy to! First up, calling this one of the best episodes is damning it with faint praise. And there were certainly some big gaping flaws at work here. (Apparently, you can get someone into college completely behind their back!) But whereas past theme episodes have basically amounted to, “Eff it, we”re doing Gaga!”, the use of “Saturday Night Fever” actually worked to provide a framework for both the straight and musical aspects of the episode.
What do bellbottoms have to do with the state of Lima high school students?
Well, for starters, “Saturday Night Fever” and “Glee” both share a dark, at times overwhelmingly sad atmosphere. This show forgets about the economic and social realities of its world all the time. (For instance: the school has a seemingly unlimited budget for rehearsals, but doesn”t have a DVD player. That”s weird!) But when it brings those realities to the forefront, the results are often shockingly powerful, and work better than most shows in the television landscape.
If there”s a real gripe to level at tonight”s plot, it”s that it should have happened much sooner. It”s unclear exactly how aligned the show is with our own timeline. But even if it”s not April in Lima, it”s still really freakin” late for 1) its seniors to realize they have no plans post-high school, and 2) its teachers to realize they have failed in their responsibilities to nurture their students. I”m not looking for reality akin to the fourth season of “The Wire” here in terms of examining the veracity of the educational experience. But rather than having an episode that reached the culmination of season-long ennui for Finn, Mercedes, and Santana, the show just had Will decide that he needed to kick these three in the pants in order to not have everything fall apart come graduation.
But…at least Will did something, right?
Sure, and at least Will didn”t write “Your Future!” on his whiteboard before launching into his disco offensive along with Sue and her replica dance floor from the film. And putting them through the ringer meant that these characters had to come out of the episode different than the way they entered it. It”s a little something called “progress,” and it”s something the show does so little of that one must celebrate it when it does occur. In some ways, “Glee” is like “Harry Potter” in that each season is narratively arranged around certain landmarks of the school year. But unlike the book/film series, “Glee” often passes the time between those landmarks by having people sort of mess around without actually progressing as people. They lurch forward, spiral back, and then scream sing their way back to the starting point.
Also? It”s perfectly legitimate that it would take this long to act. All three primary characters tonight admit they are either scared, delusional, or both, and needed a kick in the pants in order to take the next steps. And Will is a Spanish teacher that doesn”t know Spanish and asked one of his students to be his best man at his wedding. That dude is freakin” hopeless.
Even though he didn”t write “Your Future!” on the board, what words do you hope Will writes in the future of the show?
“Lugubrious.” “Totalitarianism.” “Lena Dunham.”
What”s more unbelievable: Quinn getting into Yale, or Santana getting into The University of Louisville?
It depends how you define believability. On one hand, Quinn should probably be in jail. (At the very least, she wouldn”t have been texting and driving inside prison.) On the other hand, she actually applied to college herself. I can”t believe it”s possible to secretly get someone into college without them knowing it. To test this, theory I”ve sent out applications for Alan Sepinwall and Dan Fienberg to get into Smith College. Wish me luck!
Can you believe they trotted out yet another new character in tonight”s episode?
At first, I died a little inside, especially when Alex Newell”s character Wade/Unique seemed tonally off from the rest of the stories occurring tonight. If there was ever an episode in which to set aside Nationals, this was it. But then two things happened. The first? Vocal Adreneline”s “Boogie Shoes” was a phenomenal performance, anchored by Newell owning the stage in his breakout performance in drag. But that performance also tied back thematically to the struggles of the three seniors in McKinley High trying to break out of their own shells in order to take the next step.
What did you make of the fact that it took a video in each storyline in order to force them to the next step?
Brilliant storytelling on a level Matt Weiner can only dream of.
Really?
Oh no. Not remotely. But most of New Directions see themselves as the star of their own films, unaware of how they actually come across. So forcing them to see either themselves (Mercedes, Santana) or their avatar (Finn) makes a kind of sense. I wish the show had figured out a way to avoid regurgitating one of the major plot points of the “Touch” pilot, but hey, there are only so many narrative tropes in this day and age. The Santana stuff seemed a little more problematic, until one realizes Brittany staged Santana”s “fame” as a way to grease the wheels for the acceptance to the University of Louisville. Whereas “Glee” seems to have largely (if not completely) figured a way to integrate Sue into the overall show this season, it”s lost its way with Brittany. And that”s too bad: Heather Morris had a breakout season last year, and she”s been all but ignored except for a handful of installments this year.
What about Tina?
Who?
The Asian girl?
Not ringing a bell. Oh, the girl from the “More Than a Woman” number! Right. She”s a vampire, if I”m not mistaken.
How much would this episode have been improved had Matt Bomer returned?
Chances are he would have mocked Blaine”s initial performance of “You Should Be Dancing” and stopped this episode dead in his tracks. Bomer is to disco episodes as Jeff Winger is to spontaneous dance parties on “Community.”
Why didn”t you mention the return of Jesse St. James?
Oh, you noticed that, huh?
Are you unable to say anything nice about him?
Well, he didn”t wander around randomly looking for partners to sing Adele songs with him. So he seems to have grown as a person.
How confident are you that “Glee” can keep this up during the stretch run?
I”d love to think the pressure of wrapping up certain storylines before the fourth season brings…whatever it brings will force the writers to buckle up and tighten in the reigns over these last few weeks. Anything”s possible. Then again, next week”s Whitney Houston episode might be a train wreck. Everything”s up for grabs when it comes to this show. Tonight didn”t change that. But what did change is that I enjoyed much more of an episode of this show than I loathed. Having that re-occur a few more times this season would be quite wonderful.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? A big improvement, or the usual level of awfulness? Did the storylines for the seniors come out of left field, or did that suddenness ring true? If Sue has a replica dance floor from “Saturday Night Fever,” what other pop culture sets do you think she has stashed away? Sound off below!
For God’s sake if Will never writes “Lugubrious” on the board I’d start to cry “minute character awareness.” That can’t happen!
If he wrote Lena Dunham I would just drop dead.
*ever
Where was quinn in this episode?!? Seems a little odd!
Dianna Agron was at Paris for Fshion Week during the filming of this episode.
There was at least one shot of her, possibly two, so people need to stop freaking out about the lack of Quinn especially since she had an episode last week.
Do you think Will edited out the Donna Pescow gang-bang before he had Finn watch Saturday Night Fever for inspiration?
The storyline of Finn finding his dreams was a long time coming, but I enjoyed it. Cory Monteith is actually a good actor.
I enjoyed the episode. As far as Santana getting into Louisville, what was said is she was being offered a full ride scholarship. She would still have to apply, but the road would be smoother with a scholarship.
Seriously? Two episodes ago Dave Karofsky tried to kill himself because he was bullied for being gay. And now, the show wants us to believe that Sue, who was so affected by Dave’s suicide attempt, is going to send Kurt to bully a kid who has just come to him for advice about wanting to express his inner drag queen? And Kurt is totally going to go along with it…to win at Regionals?
…
I don’t care how good the rest of the episode was. That alone just lost Glee its spot on my TiVo.
There was some major mistakes in this episode:The Actors Studio is a graduate program at Pace, separate from the Universities undergraduate program both very prestigious. I doubt that Finn would be able to get into Pace as an undergraduate, and he would already need to be done wit college to get into the actors studio. Mercedes video on the show says 435 views, but then she says wow 435 comments, not likely that everyone that viewed it left a comment. The Santana gets a scholarship to one of the best cheerleading programs in the county without trying out for team? not likely. Glee needs some fact checkers.
Finn wanting to be an actor is so out of the blue and ridiculous and I didn’t know that Rachel would actually sacrifice her own dream for her fiance, it seems so far removed from season one Rachel.
Santana having no tangible goals other than ‘fame’ and needing to be shocked into redifining what she wants/needs by someone else was insulting. Then again she can be quite insufferable at times so maybe this was some terrible form of comeuppance?
And while I do think Brittany is a marvelous dancer, I find all of her supporting character storylines to be quite painful to watch.
Mercedes was already accepted to two in-state schools and was planning some sort of post-secondary education but apparently that’s not good enough for her show choir coach. What?
Unique’s performance was the highlight of the episode for me, however Alex Newell’s acting choices were not. The promo for next week’s episode looks much more promising with the return of one of my favourite TV dads, Mr. Congressman Burt Hummel.
I enjoyed this episode a little bit more than some people here (maybe because I love Amber/Mercedes and Naya/Santana)I liked some songs more than others but the most important part for me was finding out about Santana and Cedes future.
Regarding Heather Morris,she’s not looking good this season, is it the make-up? I can never understand a word she says…She is not a good actress or singer and her dancing lately is rough.I don’t care much for her anymore, season 2 Brittany was enough for me.
A heaping pile of boringness and awful performances except Wade. To bring Groff onto this show and not have him sing is simply a crime. Especially when they have Finn performing whatever that horrid mess was that he did. An actor? Out of the blue? His dream?
Oy.
Dream dream dream dream…yes, I think I got it; after twelve zillion utterances of the word “dream” I think I figured out what the show was trying to tell me.
Can’t believe this is the same show that did that incredible “Like a Virgin” montage in its first year; and, I don’t even like that tune very much but boy, that was well done and oh, so in the past.
Cory Monteith just rocked this episode, so moving and believable. More please.
Enjoyed the storyline about Finn – always enjoy watching Cory act – he’s so talented.
cory monteith rocked this episode, so under-rated and just amazing in this episode. Wouldn’t season 3 have been so much better with this ep’ earlier?
Cory Monteith just killed it. He’s such an amazing actor and i enjoyed Finn’s storyline so much.
Loved the episode; one of the best they’ve ever done. The focus on the future stories of Santana, Mercedes, and Finn was fantastic. It let the adults serve the rolls they’re meant to be in–mentors to the kids, helping them find their own new directions. It hit precisely upon the reality faced by many high schoolers–I know what I want (Mercedes–to be a vocal star; Santana–fame/to be noticed; Finn–to be someone who’s an equal match for Rachel with a dream of his own), but I don’t know how to get it or if I’m really able to achieve it.
Finn’s story was especially strong, and the episode masterfully used the story of Tony Manero to echo Finn’s series long-fear that, even though he wants to be more, he’s fated to be a Lima Loser–one of those big men on campus high school winners who goes through the rest of his life talking about high school as the good old days/the only time life was good and he felt worthwhile. From the Pilot, we’ve seen Finn struggling with this fear, and in this episode (hilariously, for Finn, in an episode based on a movie about dancing) he was forced to confront it full-on, and he came out of the confrontation on the winning side, with a dream for himself and the confidence to go after it. He doesn’t just want to settle, to be the “high school hero, life zero” he used to characterize himself five episodes back–he wants to shine, to be someone who can truly be Rachel Berry’s partner and equal.
Cory Monteith’s acting was superb, and he was given great range & opportunity by the writers and directors to show us the complexities in Finn’s character. In the first half of the episode we see him agonizing as he’s stuck in the fight with Rachel. Then they make up, but he still fears that he can’t be a match for her, and that one day she’ll realize that and feel he held her back. The guidance office scene was fantastic, showing us Finn painfully trying to be excited about the college options Emma presents to him but, in every successive option shown him, realizing how limited she feels his potential is, and how far below Rachel’s potential they would be (a school of animal husbandry, even. Farmer Finn.) In the classroom scene with Will it all bursts out, and the writers gave us one of the best scenes for Finn and the best contrasts yet between the two characters of the student and teacher.
When Glee started, Will was the guy whose best days had been in high school when he was popular, starred in sports, and was the leader of a championship glee club. But he gave up on his dream and let life, in the form of a passionless career and an awful marriage, tear him down. Taking over the Glee club, at the encouragement of Emma and with the inspiration provided by the kids, gave Will a chance to reignite his passions and recover some of his dream, but he has always been painfully self-aware of all the things he let slip through the cracks, of all the chances he let pass him by. Finn at the outset of Glee was the disengaged guy zombie-walking through his life in the set path of the popular jock, going along to get along but not making an real connections with the things that made him feel alive and full of meaning. Glee club — both participating in it at Will’s insistence and connivance, the friendships he made in glee, and most powerfully his relationship with Rachel who embodies glee — changed that for Finn, bringing him to life. His story all along has been showing us the life Will could have led if he had held fast to his dreams, and here Will refuses to let Finn settle in the way that he himself settled, pushing him to overcome his fear and dare to name and go after his dream.
Finn’s outburst about wanting to freeze time in the place where he is at the top of his game because he fears it’s all downhill from here was a gut-wrenching moment rendered with absolute authenticity by Cory Monteith. Everything his character has struggled with for three seasons–the need for popularity and the dependency on others seeing him as a winner so that he can feel good about himself, since he doesn’t own that internally, crystalized in that moment. And while we didn’t see the exact moment of epiphany, his next scene revealed the 180 degree change that had occurred, both in his adept and smooth dance moves in “More Than A Woman” and in his relaying to Rachel that he has a dream that is both his own and is for her. We’ve heard Finn talk many times before about people who’ve taught him to be a man–Will, Kurt, his mother. Now we hear him say Rachel inspires him to want to do the work himself of being a better man, a better person, so he can be her equal, and, for the first time, he believes and knows and owns that potential in himself. The depth of emotion conveyed by Monteith and Lea Michele fully conveyed that this was not a mere relationship/character shipping moment–this was a touchstone for the message their relationship has always delivered on the show: here, for Finn, that if he can believe in himself the way Rachel believes in herself, and in him, he can be and do and succeed in anything.
The final scene, in all of the awesome glory of the iconic music and dance number “Stayin’ Alive”, showed us the transformation that had taken place in Finn — full of confidence and belief in himself, he strutted down the halls in his white polyester suit (contrast that with his hesitant walk full of false bravado in his Rocky Horror Picture Show outfit in 2×05) owning his dream and his place in the world, striding forward to conquer the world (and a big dance number) and to proclaim that despite what challenges may come to try to beat him down, he’s in the game and intends on staying alive.
It was an incredibly well written, well acted, and well directed story. Everyone involved deserves to take a huge bow.
Kudos to Cory Monteith to pull off Barry Gibbs on “More Than A Woman” and “Staying Alive”, didn’t know he had it in him. What a great actor Cory is, I felt the pain for that 18 years old by in that classroom confrontation with Will. More materials for Cory please!
Santana got a full ride scholarship offer to the top cheer program, like any other athlete gets an offer from a school who wants them. That’s very different from having someone apply to college behind their back. But, hey, thanks for playing!
Since Santana got a full ride scholarship offer like any other athlete getting an offer from a program that wants them, not exactly sure why you don’t understand why she got in. Unless you think only guys get recruited.
“If there’s a real gripe to level at tonight’s plot, it’s that it should have happened much sooner.” – Exactly! Wish had been more of a build to the decisions throughout the season.