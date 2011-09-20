Recap: ‘Glee’ Season 3 Premiere – ‘The Purple Piano Project’

The big question heading into this third season of “Glee”: would having more than three writers contributing to the show make a noticeable difference? Would it still be a schizophrenic mess that could occasionally pull itself up from the mire of mediocrity and produce powerful television? Would it gain strength through the influx of new voices? Or would it get pulled in even more disparate directions than ever before? The answer, after tonight”s premiere episode, seems to lie behind Door #1. It”s still “Glee,” for better or worse. Tonight? Mostly worse.
Writing weekly variations on the central reason why “Glee” is the most frustrating show on television is taxing my mental thesaurus. There”s a good show here. No, there”s an excellent show here. Or, at least, there”s a show I”m dying to see actually reach fruition. Obviously, what I think is the ideal form of this show deviates wildly from that of devoted Gleeks who hang on every scene, download every song, and think the current iteration is just dandy. Me? I had hoped that a fully stocked writers” room would absorb the creators” best ideas, filter out the worst ones, and produce a show that felt less like a first draft come to life and more of a carefully conceived (if occasionally gloriously messy) television show.
Note the caveat there: messiness still has a place in this show, because let”s face it: teen angst is as messy as a food fight in the cafeteria. That emotions bubble up over the slightest event can feel overwrought, but it”s not exactly farfetched. Having the ability to translate said emotion into song is the show”s greatest strength: the musical theatre genre is based around this central principle. So why does “Glee” seem to go out of its way to avoid this simple, potent premise? The show”s third season offers a slam-dunk storyline that I didn”t think even this show could screw up. Bringing in new writers at this time should have been perfect. And yet, while some cosmetic things have changed, it”s still the same, slapdash beast underneath.
That slam dunk story? Senior Year. Sure, it”s not Senior Year for everyone (as we learned in the exposition-heavy intro that mirrored the one done at the start of Season 2), but it”s a vital year for the primary players that formed the core of the initial cast. Rachel, Kurt, Finn, and Quinn all face an uncertain future in different ways. At the dark, most fascinating heart of “Glee,” none of them have a guaranteed shot of ever leaving the Lima, never mind Ohio. That some of them will undoubtedly make it is beside the point: there needs to be true uncertainty for all of them to give weight and gravitas behind the show”s trademark snark. The comedy in “Glee” often comes from a ferocious place, one fueled by self-doubt and jealousy. All this season has to do is follow these four characters. Everything else is just window dressing. Sure, go for Nationals. Make that the backbone of the nominal season arc. But focusing on what happens the day after that should loom even larger.
Here”s the thing: this isn”t wishful narrative thinking on my part. It”s all in tonight”s episode. But, as is the show”s wont, it”s buried under a few dozen other storylines that dull its impact. Sure, it jettisoned characters like Lauren and Sam in ways that made the funeral on last night”s “Two and a Half Men” seem downright warm. (Puck: “She”s the one that got away…really, really slowly.”) But when “Glee” thinks of its core characters, it thinks of nearly two dozen different individuals. That approach might work if you”re “The Wire”, but just creates a whiplash effect in this case. At best, many scenes feel as if they are servicing contractual, not narrative, obligations. At worst, they create reactions such as, “Oh, right, Artie”s still on this show, isn”t he? Huh. Fancy that.”
Storytelling need not be democratic, in terms of the tales it services. There”s a huge difference between spreading the wealth behind the scenes in order to maximize effect and spreading the wealth onscreen. There are too many things competing for audience interest to make any of them have true impact. I”ve accused “Glee” of being many things over the years, but I”ll accuse its first 45 minutes tonight of something new: being dull. Everything felt like a dull retread of episodes past, a reset that put everyone back at the start of the game board. New Directions needed new members! School-wide performances ended in pain and sometimes arson! Sue did things that would land a normal person in jail yet somehow made her more powerful! Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200, Do Not Kiss at Nationals.
The easiest fix for “Glee,” and one that will never happen in a trillion years, would be to either remove every adult entirely or at least reduce them by 90% per episode. There”s absolutely no reason for them to be the focus of any scene whatsoever. They can exist as motivation for plot: Will gives them an assignment, then leaves; Sue makes a crack that humiliates/motivations someone. But that”s it. (Making said function more realistic than the character assassination of Santana that resulted from their interference would be appreciated.) Until then, here”s a tip for anyone watching “Glee”: just imagine every adult on the show talks like Charlie Brown”s teacher. Replace their dialogue with that type of squawking and you”ll probably enjoy the show a lot more.
If Will does anything besides send New Directions on another silly assignment that causes the students psychological or physical pain, then he”s doing too much. At some point, he could have been the show”s central figure (back when it had hints of a deeply morose core at the center of its musical Tootsie Pop), but that time has long past. Matthew Morrison does fine work with the right material, but I”m not sure “Glee” knows how to give him that material anymore. And Sue”s desire to run for an open Congressional seat is the show at its most unrealistic. It”s hard to ground any of the real emotion that attempts to seep out of this show when Sue”s rise in popularity is the stuff of science-fiction, not real life. (This show takes place in a universe where Ohio hates the arts, apparently. It”s also a universe where somewhere right now, Jesse St. James is wandering downtown telling anyone who will listen that they could have had it alllllllll……)
But then, Kurt and Rachel went to a mixer for regional students anxious to attend the New York Academy of Dramatic Arts and everything changed. There are moments in “Glee” where it feels like you stumble across a clear, calm pond in the middle of a dangerous jungle. Having nearly died in the dangerous, thorny path that led you there, you”re stunned by the power and clarity of the oasis before you. Watching an army of musical theatre robots perform the living hell out of the title track from “Anything Goes!”, followed by the nakedly emotional scene afterwards between Lea Michele and Chris Colfer, reminded me why I would watch this show on a weekly basis even if I weren”t reviewing it here out of professional obligation. The Rachel/Kurt relationship proves how well long-form narrative can work when properly deployed. When the show first started, the pair hated each other. Now? They lean on each other to escape to bigger and brighter things. And it feels completely authentic and organic. THE SHOW CAN DO THIS WHEN IT TRIES, PEOPLE. That the show achieves these moments makes it unique in the television landscape. That the show treats these moments less like an oasis and more like a landmine makes me bang my head repeatedly on the coffee table.
Will things improve over the course of the season? We”ll just have to wait and see. Let”s just hope the final acts of tonight”s hour are a better barometer by which to measure what”s to come than the uninspired elements that preceded it.
A few more bullets about tonight”s episode:
*** In terms of the four I feel should be the focus this season, Finn and Quinn had far less to do tonight. Finn primarily played the drums, and Quinn walked around like the love child of Gollum and Ramona Flowers. That”s fine: I appreciate that Quinn”s return to the group wasn”t immediate, and this hour demonstrated that Rachel”s closest relationship now is with Kurt, not Finn. Plus, they actually paid off Quinn”s haircut from the Season 2 finale! Unbelievable. Continuity: so fleeting, yet so sweet.
*** Another great brochure in Emma”s seemingly unending supply: “Me and My Hag.”
*** Of COURSE April Rhodes” musical won a damn Tony. Would “Glee” have it any other way?
*** Purple pianos are to “Glee” what rundown hotels are to “How I Met Your Mother.”
*** Blaine coming to McKinley: leaving Tolerance Hogwart”s for public school seems sort of silly, but I”m fine rolling with this as it will hopefully streamline the storytelling through keeping the action and characters in one place. Plus? He rocks a bow tie as well as Matt Smith”s version of The Doctor.
*** I didn”t watch “The Glee Project,” so I”ll leave it to you to inform me if Sugar (she of the Asperger”s) got the role from that show. She didn”t do much for me either way, until she called Will out for being a pathetic has-been, at which point she became my favorite character in the history of the show.
Update: Thanks to the commenters for letting me know Vanessa Lengies played Sugar, and Lindsay Pearce from “Glee Project” runner-up fame performed “Anything Goes”.
What did you think of the return of “Glee”? Happy to have it back on your television, or rolling your eyes once again? Should the show focus on the seniors only, or do you enjoy the large ensemble? Sound off below!
The girl that played Sugar was Vanessa Lengies. She played Roxanne in “American Dreams”.
The Glee project winner was the lead in “Anything you can do” tap number.
Lindsey wasn’t the Glee Project winner… she was a runner up and given a two episode arc. Damian (who will play Rory) and Samual (who won’t apprear until episode 9 or so..) were the winners of TGP….
I didn’t watch Glee Project either, but Sugar is Vanessa Whatsherface who was on American Dreams. The Glee Project girl was the mini Lea Michelle girl, I think.
This one episode wasn’t the greatest, but I loved it more than almost all of Season 2
Glee was amazing tonight I think.
Chris Colfer’s charismatic and powerful character should have most if not all screen time. I don’t really care about Tue other characters. His dad. His relationship with Blaine is so powerful. I could watch him all day. I don’t have tohe same sincerity, sympathy, or love for any of the other characters. He’s larger than life, yet I care about him the most. The other characters lack believability and sympathy that Chris Colder adds in his larger than life character.
This episode like quinns new do is dark, dull n starving for attention. Im a huge gleek but after watchin this episode I felt I was watchin a 60 min recap of the first 2 seasons. The songs were boring, although Anything u can do was amusing. Either way I miss the feeling that was Glee season 2. I mean the opening of that season Empire State of Mind is still a chart topper. This episode lacks memorabilia
Purple piAnos…worst glee ever. Entirely disappointed. I have never not loved this show, so displeased that I may never watch again
Thank you. You summed it up!
I’ve read countless recaps in Glee’s two-year run, from EW to Vulture. I have never come across one as witty and well-written as the one above. I’m floored. Every word rang true. Thank you, Ryan McGee. Where have you been all my life? I now have TWO things to look forward to each week. Glee, courtesy of RyanMu and Glee recap courtesy of RyanMc! xo
I liked this episode much more than Ryan McG.did, but I agree with you about his writing. You should listen to his Podcast. Talking TV with Ryan and Ryan.
Do you read Todd VanDerWerff’s recaps over at The AV Club? He’s a great critic and has a lot of interesting (and overlapping with Ryan’s) opinions about the show.
Agreed. Also Miles McNutt on Cultural-Learnings.com He writes excellent Glee articles.
Watch Glee Season 3 Premiere Video Online
[tiny.cc]
Great critique! I love to read recaps from people who actually watch and appreciate (or appreciate the potential of) the show. I agree that the adults are no longer relevant on Glee. The rootable Mr. Schue of the pilot has ceased to exist. And I also agree that they need to focus on a core few and accept that the rest are secondary characters. The cast is too huge for all the characters to get the same development. Let’s stick with giving the ones who can really act (Lea, Cory, Chris) the major story lines. Unfortunately, the spoilers I’m hearing sound like secondary characters are going to be pushed to the forefront this season. And senior year? Yes! So much potential for a great, touching, hilarious season. Will it reach that potential? One can only hope.
I noticed that Courtney Galliano from So You Think You Can Dance was one of Quinn’s fellow “skanks” (the brunette who was going to take out Rachel). Nice to see her pop up in an acting role.
Agreed! Excellent article. You are right, a show can be many things, but dull? Even last season it wasn’t that. As usual they go back on promises to focus on core characters – where was Finn other than playing the drums as you said in the article? There was no reason to bring in Blaine this episode at the expense of the core characters. And so litle emotion in there. How long before the frustration means not bothering to watch?
Agreed! Excellent article. You are right, a show can be many things but not dull. As usual, they went back on promised to focus on just core characters. Where was Finn? As Neil Patrick Harris said he is the critical linking character (and he observed a ‘great actor’ who is relatable to the mainstream. Now he is just a drummer. The show wants to sell on itunes – why else would you bring in Baine episode 1 when this distracts from the core. How long before frustration means not bothering to watch?
Sigh. I was rather bored. I loved it the first year for many reasons. One main reason was that it was the time to meet and learn about the different characters which is what good television does well to bring a view into the show. The second part of that season brought in Jonathan Groff who very quickly became my favorite character, just because Groff brought such nuance to the role along with his amazing vocal and other talents. For me, everyone else seemed one dimensional except Kurt.
But now? I know these characters and, frankly, don’t much like most of them and I am not altogether sure how they might spark my interest again.
The deadly character of Finn makes my eyes glaze over. Thankfully, there was very little of him last night. That he would be a romantic lead is beyond incomprehensible to me. Oh well.
I also am puzzled by the Blaine factor – not sure why so many love this character so much but, to each his own.
Without a DVR, I would never watch it; with it, I will record and watch what doesn’t induce a snooze.
Will we ever see something again as amazing as Bohemian Rhapsody? Could they ever have a talent on like Groff again without completely overshadowing the lesser talented cast members? Probably not.
LM is great and I loved her the first year as I got to know her talent and style – now, it all sounds the same to me.
I too like this reviewer’s perspective on the show – it is very thoughtful on both the weak and strong aspects of the show. Look forward to reading more.
I remember the actress who plays Sugar from other projects. And since her singing was so off key I doubt she was the Glee Project person. (But the actual winner pretty much rocked it, so I guess she was deserving of the win.)
I have to disagree. I didn’t really like Kurt and Rachel’s little moment in the car. I guess Lea Michele is too theater because her acting always seems too much for the small screen. Chris Colfer has many touching moments and for someone who claims he had no prior acting experience, he can sure tug at the heart strings.
I don’t know… Maybe I just can’t feel sorry for kids who complain about not being able to SING AND DAHNCE, darling.