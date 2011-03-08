Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Sexy’

In honor of tonight”s “Glee,” I contemplated making this review eight completely unrelated paragraphs. That, I felt, would be a literal and honest response to yet another schizophrenic hour of television. But somehow I feel like the powers that be here at HitFix might frown upon such a technique, so I”m left trying to cobble together coherent thoughts about “Sexy,” an episode that was honestly anything but.
[Full recap of Tuesday’s (March 8) “Glee” after the break…]
However, the ironic title needn”t have been a bad thing. Having the title be like 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife could have proved the point that was occasionally bobbling to the service: teenagers are incredibly overstimulated yet incredibly undersexed. They are bombarded with imagery in every facet of popular culture, yet often have to make sense of them the way archeologists try to make sense of hieroglyphics. Moreover, they talk a huge game with the real story behind their supposed sexual prowess far from Wilt Chamberlain-esque. None of these things are particularly revelatory, but fit perfectly fine into a show that started off with its theoretical hero unaware that premature ejaculation in a hot tub can”t get a girl pregnant.
But of course the show wasn”t about that, but rather a mishmash of sexual hang-ups, sex tapes, and some heartfelt confrontations about “non-traditional” sexuality. As with most episodes of “Glee,” some of this worked like gangbusters, and some of it worked as well as this year”s Oscars. There”s absolutely no telling when an episode of this show is going to work, because very often it”s a completely crapshoot if a particular scene is going to work. It”s the type of tightrope walking that the show does because it doesn”t know how to do anything else at this point.
Take a trip down tonight”s musical performance for the type of zigzagging that makes “Glee” fans reach for the Dramamine: a high-energy number featuring impossibly synched-up choreography; a literally soapy a capella performance inside the same structure where Paul Abdul once warbled about cold-hearted snakes; the first instance in the history of “Glee” in which a lavish production number made sense; a quiet acoustic number designed to express inner turmoil; and finally, an over-the-top number played for laughs at the expense of making its characters look dumb. Someone, quick: beer me.
Personally? “Kiss” was the highlight, in that it did the one thing that I”ve been begging the show to do since it started. It finally justified a ridiculously over-the-top stage number by simply saying the words, “Imagine that…” Those two words from Will to Holly sold every moment on that candlelit stage. Simple, brutally effective, and will probably never be employed again by the show. Why? Because it”s not clear that the writers recognized that they stumbled from horse manure into solid gold with those two simple words by Will. It was just another idea tossed into the “Glee” blender and whipped up like Sue”s Starbucks” enemas.
Bringing Holly into the mix this week also meant a return to a focus on the Will/Emma/Carl triangle, which would be great had John Stamos been on the show since the “Rocky Horror” debacle last Fall. Gwyneth Paltrow is certainly game on “Glee,” even thought it”s clear that her mouth has a hard time uttering the lines written for her character. Paltrow is many things, but “sassy” isn”t one of them. Holly and Will probably do make more sense than Emma and Will, but it”s all moot: is anyone watching “Glee” for the adults at this point, other than some sarcastic Sue monologues? Any time spent on the adults is time better spent on the kids at this stage of the show.
Speaking of sassy, the show decided that Santana has been a bitch for two seasons because she”s secretly afraid of being labeled a lesbian. I don”t particularly have a problem with the idea behind the storyline, but to shove it into 40 minutes of television feels cheap when compared with the way that Kurt and Blaine have been handled on the show. Could Santana have been ACTING out in order to avoid having to COME out? Sure. But her sudden seriousness of purpose came so fast that it devalued what could have been a storyline that started with Kurt”s departure for Tolerance Hogwarts, and culminated tonight. But that would have actually involved plotting a season of television, not simply an act break of an episode.
Over in the Kurt/Blaine side of things, “Glee” went full blown after school special. This week, Blaine replaced Kurt as Ryan Murphy”s Soapbox, this time espousing the dangers that come for gay teenagers who rarely receive sex education at home. It”s hard to fault the message, but Lord, this show can get its preach on when it really wants to. Compare and contrast that with the way that Burt delicately and compassionately handled his eventual talk with Kurt, and you can see even more just how awful Blaine”s proselytizing was. (New rule: anytime the show needs to rein in the crazy, just insert Mike O”Malley. Better yet: just put a cardboard Burt cutout in every scene. His presence alone may curb the insanity.)
Still: a show in which “sexiness” gave way to Santana and Kurt working through their complicated identity issues could have been a GREAT episode. The problem with “Glee” is almost never the idea and almost always the execution. In the last episode, a bottle episode in Rachel”s basement had the potential to be the show”s finest moment. This week, reducing the focus to two characters and leaving the rest out could have provided powerful counterpoint to the nominal theme of the week. But the show couldn”t resist the Puck/Lauren sex tape angle, threw in a Finn/Quinn cliffhanger that came out of nowhere, and spent far too long on adults that are more immature than the students they purport to teach. The results will have Justin Timberlake once again having to find sexy and bring it back to the masses.
Some more bullets about tonight”s episode:
*** Blaine, you”re a star. Bring the girls from your sister school to turn them on, and only tell them you”re gay after bringing them to a (literal) frothing point. You”re truly awesome.
*** I understand that The Dixie Chicks had three-part harmony on their cover of “Landslide,” but Paltrow”s presence in the performance made it feel more like her song than Santana”s. (And would Santana EVER pick that song? Ever?)
*** It”s good to know that Kurt learned about sexy faces by watching “Zoolander.”
*** Either Tolerance Hogwarts has an industrial park on-campus, or “Glee” decided to stage the entire number in Allentown. I hear they”re closing all the factories down there.
*** No guy that thinks cucumbers give you AIDS should be allowed in ANY bed, never mind one with another person on it.
*** The one-shot where the entire glee club learns about Brittany”s “pregnancy” was well-written, staged, and performed. Just let these kids interact with each other, “Glee.” It tends to work out pretty well when you just let them bounce off each other. Well, metaphorically, that it.
What did you think of “Sexy”? Did the disparate pieces add up to a successful whole, or simply fall apart at the seams? Did the Santana storyline feel organic, or simply rushed? And with regionals around the corner, do you even care about the outcome there? Sound off below!
This show just loves to shove so much crap into one episode. They truly need to hire more writers because the three they have right now is just not enough. Why can’t they write their characters all equally good.
Why does Emma have to preserve her virginity for Will, while Will gets to whore around?
Puck/Lauren used to be cute, but now its tiring/repetitive and boring. What is the point of the coupling.
The saving grace was that Brittana scene at the end. Amazing job by Naya. It tugged my heart so much.
That “Afternoon Delight” joke worked SO MUCH better when Arrested Development did it.
And I really need Gwyneth Paltrow to stop shoving her singing career down my throat.
True. I laughed more because I was remembering Arrested than because of Glee.
Reminded me of Arrested too–although of course that show is the masterful Summit of All Comedy, and Glee could never so much as touch it. This wasn’t the only joke that I suspect Glee has ripped off of Arrested. Remember back in the “pilot” episode when Rachel told about how her dads had mixed their sperm and didn’t ever want to know which one was the true father? Of course the joke was that one of the dads was black. Arrested did the exact same joke first with the two gay cops. And did it better.
Can critics come up with something besides “Tolerance Hogwarts, “Tolerance Narnia”, or any derivatives when talking about Dalton. You guys are supposed to professional writers, come up with new material already.
Narnia wasn’t a school.
Courage.
Are there really people out there who thought Gwen was worth of a return appearance,? Honestly I thought she sucked the life out of every scene she was in.
Like the Kurt.Burt convo, hate that Blaine of all people had to tell Kurt to have it.
Emma’s married to uncle Jesse, supposedly all healed and what not and hasn’t had sex with him? Really?
You wrote “The problem with â€œGleeâ€ is almost never the idea and almost always the execution”
Can’t that be said for all Ryan Murphy shows?
Worst episode ever, thanks in no small part to the worst guest star ever. Please, no more Gwyneth. Ryan Murphy, how about something that makes sense, like more Burt, more Finn’s mom, more anything but these two-bit, untalented guest stars that are shoehorned into this show. The one and only highlight of this episode was the near-complete absence of Lea Michele, which always makes me happy.
I think the second season feels so much worse than the first is because the theme episodes are all about social issues: sex, homosexuality, bisexuality, bullying, religion, etc. Last season, theme episodes were based around music: funk, mash-ups, ballads, etc. Think about the highlights of this season: Duets and Silly Love Songs. Glee does best when it sticks to a music theme and lets that direct the plot.
But it is what it is, and here are a few other thoughts:
-I really enjoy Gwyneth. She brings something fresh to the show, and Holly is a fun character.
-Didn’t like the whole Santana thing, because it makes her sound like she’s been a victim, when she’s been awful to everyone around her. Struggling with sexuality seems like a lame excuse the show just threw together.
-Thumbs up for Kiss
-Thumbs down for the soapboxes this show feels the need to get on.
-Had completely forgotten about Carl.
-Was this the first TV-14 episode of Glee?
Missed tonights episode…sounds like I didin’t miss much…may just stay away for good. Can’t believe how much this show has gone downhill since last year.
I’m seriously wishing that the show would just spin-off Burt, Kurt, Finn, and Carole into a family dramedy written by Amy Sherman-Palladino (or something). As you rightly point out, Ryan, the Santana stuff could’ve worked had there been any buildup; heck, I’d argue that Naya Rivera and Heather Morris almost pulled it off despite the shoddy writing. But the writing really has been essentially ‘Heroes’ in high school; I can just picture Claire the Cheerleader as a Cheerio.
One thing I will say, though, is that the chemistry between Paltrow and Morrison is actually pretty good (despite the fact that, unlike you, I couldn’t make it through “Kiss” because I found the idea that Morrison could cover Prince to be more than I could possibly bear). I was actually paying attention at the end when Will did his little dip. But then the writers had to screw it up again by putting the on-again/off-again Qu/Finn thing back.
Honest to God, I think the show would be a lot better if half the Glee club got into an accident a la ‘Veronica Mars’ Season 2, and they were left with only the backup players and led by Santana (whose voice, by the way, is far superior to Lea Michele’s nasaly annoyances). But if Rachel, Quinn, Puck, Sam, Emma, Mercedes, and Will were to suddenly disappear, I can’t imagine missing any of them. And c’mon, a team led by Holly and featuring Santana and Artie as the leads would be way, way more interesting.
That Amy Sherman-Palladino show would rock! I want to watch it as much as the one where Veronica Mars interns with Seeley Booth.
Santana’s struggle wasn’t “thrown together”. It’s been revealed that her and Britt have been hooking up since at least the middle of season 1, in “Duets” she had the classic signs of gay panic. And while I agree it could’ve been handled differently, their relationship has had a season of buildup. Buildup in the background, yes, but if one was to pay attention to the episodes, still a season of buildup.
The sheer musicality makes up for a lot. Paltrow was terrific. The harmonies, the riffs. Dialog was fine – everyone knows its satire, i.e pushed beyond believability. Just enjoy it!
A father-son birds and the bees talk – to a homosexual?
Weird, weird, weird. Some of those talks sometimes have to explain the basic mechanics. What in this case? Son, when you ….rectum….. Really?
A birds and bees talk from a straight to a gay is not a normal thing and shouldn’t be pressented as such!
“Not normal?” Really? What a terribly close-minded post. If you’ll recall, Burt gave his son pamphlets that described mechanics — which was appropriate, given that Burt admitted he did not know about gay sex. The bulk of this father-son chat was about love and respect for yourself as well as the person you’re sleeping with. All in all, a brilliant scene and totally “normal,” whatever that means. Kids of ALL orientations should be so lucky to have a talk like that.
Burt didn’t even try to explain the mechanics…all he said (and said beautifully) was that WHEN Kurt is ready, he ideally should be in love and in a relationship with mutual respect.
I think the “all knowing” Blaine isn’t inconsistent. He is the kid w all the information, but none of the practical knowledge. Note how he specifically talks about the fact that his wisdom was gleaned from the Internet.
The fact is, teenagers are wildly inconsistent, which is what makes them infuriating. Sometimes Glee writes those swings well, but other times it just makes the characters feel random (like the Quinn king and queen of the prom business, and where is her previous friendship w Mercedes?)
You know, these inconsistencies are enjoyable, too. I mean, in music and dance Brittney is totally uninhibited, and yes hot, yet her character is so shy and naive. I love it!
THE worst Glee I’ve ever seen.
I don’t understand how anyone could think that the whole Santana thing had been thrown together just in this episode. Seriously the build up has been from season one,at least “Sectionals” if not “Ballad”. But I do agree on the point that “but to shove it into 40 minutes of television feels cheap when compared with the way that Kurt and Blaine have been handled on the show.” Santana and Brittany were the highlight of the episode for me.
HONESTLY, GLEE HAS BEEN SUCKING ***BIG TIME*** lately. I hate when people simply say “what else do you expect – it’s Glee!” …umm…..have you flippin’ heard of something called SEASON 1 (!?) (first 13 episodes), where Glee used to be an AMAZING, HEARTWARMING, BEAUTIFULLY-WRITTEN, and ASTONISHINGLY-FUNNY show……there’s obviously a reason why a lot of us hold this show to *SUCH* a HIGH STANDARD — because we KNOW how much it is truly capable of — and because it really CAN be something really MASTERFUL!! (As you can tell, I *used* to be a huge FAN). It’s because of people with ZERO taste in good television why this show continues to get stupider and stupider, with their INANE encouragement of the haphazard stories the producers continue to dish out on a weekly basis! I, ON THE OTHER HAND, will be quitting this show if it keeps on producing trashy episodes like THIS ONE. There are so many better shows out there (Fringe, The Good Wife, The Walking Dead, etc.) that are more deserving of my time.
I would just like to bemusedly point out that “stupider” is not a word, and any idiot who can let that slide and still use words like “inane” must be clutching to a thesaurus. Also, who cares if you, a single, clearly delusional fan quits this show, as you so dramatically put it. Maybe you and your BFF, caps lock, should go for a bit of a time out in the corner until you can calm down.
As another sane person mentioned above, Glee is satire. The fast and sporadic pace of the show (which admittedly can be viewed as sloppy if the viewer can’t handle the big picture storylines of both seasons) is intentional. It is supposed to be entertaining, something to laugh at while you chow down on your TV dinner. So why is everyone getting so huffy?
I came here looking for a summary of the episode. But it turned out, reading these comments was almost more interesting than this last episode.
Stop looking at the show so seriously. Maybe if this mindless diversion from your brilliantly average life is too much for you, then you SHOULD stick to zombie infestations.
Caps lock aside,RG has a point. The show set itself up in the first season as having episodes with self-contained plots that also tied in to the over-arching (possible wrong hyphenation there) story. Take the show “Justified” for example. The show started out using self-contained episodes with no real over-arching story. It worked there and also works for procedural shows like “Bones”. However, eventually the shows turned to using episodes to reinforce the over-arching story rather than tell the self-contained episodes. Glee, with at least the first 13 episodes, tried to do both. It worked brilliantly, in my opinion. As the show gained the critical acclaim, the back-half of season one suffered and continued over into Season 2.
You can’t just throw continuity out the window and expect viewers just to roll over and accept it. If you establish a continuity, you need to stick with it. It’s just lazy if you don’t.
About the “Imagine that…” intro to Kiss: Sure, it implicitly invites us to treat the big production as a flight of fancy, but wasn’t that always obvious? To think otherwise is almost the equivalent of critiquing a Shark-Jet dance fight as unrealistic.
But it’s not obvious, in that it’s not correct. Production numbers like “Umbrella” exist in a reality in which the school has the money for a large rain maker to be deployed during a rehearsal of a performance that no one actually sees. The show does not differentiate between that and a simple in-room rehearsal as having two different realities. That “Glee” has no consistent rule book for how music works in its universe is one of my biggest pet peeves.
Amen, Mr. McGee! Thank you very much for sticking up for those of us who crave continuity!
Well I enjoyed the episode, don’t take it so seriously!!! I laughed the whole time, The Burt/ Kurt story line was perfect, Burt is the best dad :) I also enjoyed Gwyneth’s performance because she is so frank it opened it up so that the characters can finally say out-loud what needs to be said and addressed, though the whole Finn story line is a bit boring, BRING IN SOME MORE MAN CANDY!