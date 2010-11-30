Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Special Education’

I realize that what I expect from most shows is not what I should expect from “Glee.” That doesn”t mean that I will stop trying to expect it, but I understand on a rational level that I set myself up for disappointment for expecting things like “general cohesion” and “relatively consistent characterization” to enter into my nightly television entertainment. In no way do I think (or want) the show to operate under the principles of “Terriers” or “Sons of Anarchy,” two shows that I love but operate under separate rules (even from each other). But not expecting those in particular doesn”t mean I expect nothing from the show at all, either.
“Special Education” occurred in the same basic space as most “Glee” episodes: in a narrative vacuum from which only a few strains of previous events had yet to be removed. The show once again reminded us of the Finn/Santana hook-up last year, and also found John Stamos and his plot sitting under a pile of papers in the writing room. And yes, to the show”s credit, they didn”t try to re-enroll Kurt back from Tolerance Hogwarts in between episodes and pretend like “Furt” was only a fever dream.
At times, having “Glee” just do its “Glee” thing for an hour without much connective tissue between what came before or what will follow isn”t ideal but perhaps expected, and something that can be enjoyed for what it is. But “Special Education” featured one of the two events that, no matter what else, should be signposts for the show throughout the course of the year. The show can veer off into whatever world it wants to on a weekly basis, but should always keep Sectionals and Regionals as two, ready-made points along the road. Each week could be tonally in its own universe if built around the central conceit of constructing the best possible setlist/performance at these two events.
That”s not to say that”s the part of the show I find most interesting. Far from it. But if these two events are to have any meaning in episodes such as this (and they ARE supposed to, given the panic that various people express over it throughout the hour), then retroactively revealing a relatively organic build-up to what happens onstage is a chance for “Glee” to prove it”s simply not throwing out ideas for the next show soundtrack. Rather, it could reveal a concerted effort to use the season-long intra-squad competitions/theme weeks as excuses for having lots of songs that reflect what individuals/groups are going through in their personal lives as they approach seemingly important but actually insignificant events such as Regionals. (It”s like John Lennon once said: “Regionals is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” Right? I think that”s what he said.)
That”s why the Rachel/Kurt stuff stood out most profoundly, and most effectively, tonight. For the life of me I can”t figure out why “Don”t Cry for Me, Argentina” would be Rachel”s funeral song, nor why that resonated enough with Kurt to use it as his solo audition for the Warblers, but using that song as a springboard towards a better appreciation of each other as individuals represents “Glee” as its best. Was it a little after-school special? Sure, but I”d rather take Rachel The Human Being over Rachel The Walking Talking Migraine Inducer any day. Plus? The interactions made sense in light of “Furt,” in which New Directions as a whole took a stand to not simply seek to defend, but befriend, Kurt. If winning singing competitions are the nominal thread that holds strangers together in order to reveal things about themselves and each other, then the Kurt/Rachel material tonight was a prime example of how that could work.
So “Glee” CAN do these sorts of things when they want to do so. But they also break up the dynamic of two-thirds of the groups performing in Sectionals mere days before competition and then show that it”s no big deal at all to do. Then again, if the Warblers do things like The New Directions, it wouldn”t matter much, because the set list would simply be constructed the week of the competition based on the overall demeanor of the group. So bringing Lauren into New Directions or Kurt into The Warblers isn”t really a problem, as the rest of the semester is spent staging plays that aren”t seen and taking care of canaries. Plus? Lauren thinks show choir is stupid and useful only for extracting free candy. And thanks to the tie between the groups, no one suffers at all! Excuse me while I take the tape from Rachel”s mouth and put it over my own before I scream.
None of the ideas that Will had for his group were particularly wrong: Rachel/Finn DO hog the spotlight; Brittany and Mike ARE underutilized; Santana can own the stage when given the right song. “Britney/Brittany” and “Duets” proved both of these points nicely, but rather than take these discoveries and sprinkle them throughout subsequent episodes, the show tucked them into a closet and brought them out only when needed in a particular plot. “Glee” treats character development like seasonal china that way.
I haven”t brought up the Emma wedding yet, because honestly, it”s part of that “adult” world of the show that”s simply uninteresting at this point. John Stamos” dentist has barely registered to this point, so this revelation barely registers. He”s a plot component, not an actual character, and his wordless appearance in the show”s final montage was totally jarring. But at least he got face time this week, unlike Sue, who apparently spent the episode roaming the hallways unaware that Kurt had transferred to Dalton Academy. Will didn”t learn a thing from his “Rocky Horror” experience, as evidenced by asking Emma to Regionals as his plus one, and since he”s apparently dumber than a bag of hammers, I don”t care about his heartache.
(Apologies to all of the bags of hammers currently reading this review.)
The show ended with Florence + The Machine”s “Dog Days are Over,” which functioned more to remind people at home that “Eat Pray Love” is available now on DVD rather than ironically comment on the state of things in the world of the show. Were New Directions totally oblivious to the world of crap outside the auditorium, such a number could have some power. But like always, the healing power of performance makes people in the group temporarily forget they largely hate each other”s guts at that particular moment. Such a façade makes sense in Sectionals, when they had to perform for a crowd. But alone? A sign from Rachel or Finn that their relationship had just ended wouldn”t have hurt. Instead? Finn flirts onstage with Santana mid-number as Rachel frolics with Puck. If they did so to anger the other? Fantastic. But it”s the type of “music…makes New Directions…come together” moments that Madonna (and myself) usually enjoy, but felt horribly out of place as a send-off for the hour.
Next week? “Glee” potentially ruins Christmas. Bah, humbug.
Some random bullets:
*** I am no fan of “The Living Years,” but giving The Hipsters barely thirty seconds of screen time? Sacrilege.
*** “You care about the Santana of it all!” I feel like my inner “Mean Girls” wants to come out and tell “Glee” to stop trying to make “the Santana of it all” happen. Especially when Rachel”s apparently long-standing feud with her started around Minute Three of tonight”s episode.
*** Brittany goes to motorcross practice? Of course she does.
*** I give the show three episodes before Kurt sings Nelly Furtado”s “I”m Like a Bird” while tending to his canary.
*** “You look like a cheerleader zombie whore.” Great, Artie, now I wanna see “Confessions of a Walking Dead Cheerio” get greenlit by Showtime, AMC, and FOX.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Did the tie make sense to keep the schools in competition or just reek of the show trying to have it both ways? Did the competition stand up to last year”s version?
1. Not even letting the Hipster do a single full song – LAME! Why bother showing them at all at that point?
2. The tie – totally having your cake and eating it too on the show’s part. There’s no previous indication that ties are possible. This is just so that they didn’t have to choose between the two teams yet.
3. So over Will and Emma and their drama and please don’t bring back Mrs. Schue to try to fix that. Sorry Jessalyn.
4. The only thing good about this episode was the Rachel/Kurt moments. Not sure it was the best song choice for them, but the moment pre-Sectionals really was one of Glee’s best. Reminded me of the Mercedes/Quinn bonding last year (talk about dropped plot lines). I’ll take more of those versions of the characters please.
5. I think either Puck or Artie would’ve been the better choice for male spot light singer. Sam is so bland.
Wow. You just took every single point that I had. Good on you.
One other thought, though: Is it me, or did the entire beginning of the episode serve almost as a metafictional reaction to the criticism that’s been levied at the show this year? I guffawed pretty loudly when Santana invoked Rachel’s migraine-inducing prattle. It would’ve been nice if one of the kids had volunteered, “And you, Mr. Schu! You’re like… like a–a– plot device!”
Yeah, the Glee team is really good at throwing in meta references to their critics but not so good at actually considering that some of it might be valid. While I find the meta amusing I’d be more impressed if they also changed things. :)
Santana has always been a bully towards Rachel. Not that Rachel doesn’t deserve a little grief, but Santana has always always made comments about her and to her (since Season 1). So their feud is not that surprising.
I think Rachel chose Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina as her funeral song because she thinks that when she dies, everyone in Glee will realize how great she was. She told Kurt that – where Finn will be throwing himself at the casket and everyone will be crying or something. She really was quite unbearable at the beginning of this episode but I was super glad to see Mr. Schu stick to his plans of having Ken and Barbie sing leads. I thought there would be some twist whereby Rachel would end up singing the lead (sort of like the Somebody to Love number where Rachel replaced Kristin Chenowith), especially given Brittany spazzing out because of all the pressure. Glad to see the others get a moment in the spotlight.
1. The Rachel/Kurt scenes and Puck actually maturing were the best things about the episode. Progression FTW!
2. Sam/Quinn: writers need to stop this. Too syrupy and perfect. Plus, their wonder bread boring.
3. I am on neither Finn or Rachel’s side. Rachel cheating is a huge no-no. How did she think Finn wuld react when she told him, she kissed Puck…again. But, Finn lying about the tyrst with Santana was a not good. But, they’ll be together again in like 2 episodes or so.
3. But writers, you are making fall less in love with Glee every week
Mr Schue switching everything up at the last minute and trying to win regionals with his bench players was as believable as MJ Fox deciding not to turn into Teen Wolf for the championship game.
okay so its Christmas next week, and then re runs for the next month of two. joy. but hopefully when we get back, Kurt will find that being at Dalton gives him protection, but him not being able to be himself and express himself is far worse. before regionals i foresee Kurt transferring back into glee club, giving them that edge to get over the warblers and vocal adrenaline. (spoiler?) not to mention the fact that there was no SUE SYLVESTER IN THIS EPISODE, which i hated. The new directions team won (tied) sectionals using their back-ups so to speak, they haven’t used there two main weapons, and that gives them the edge. Speaking of faulty rumors, did anyone see the New Directions coach, or Charice in this episode? Maybe I missed something?
New Directions Coach … change that one to Vocal Adrenaline !!!
I think Vocal Adrenaline is in a different “section”… they went up against VA at Regionals last season.
Yeah, Sarah’s right. The two teams they competed with last year at Sectionals were that deaf choir and Eve’s choir for juvenile delinquent girls (both of whom cheated and got the set list from Sue).
Having the Hipsters on at all was revolutionary. Old people, who look and sound like old people, in large numbers, not being made fun of, and expressing themselves through music. There is hope for this word.
Ever hear of “Young At Heart” [www.youngatheartchorus.com] or check out their movie too.
Ryan, even though I like the show more than you do, I do like to read your recaps, because in the middle of your frustration-filled rants you usually make some keen observations.. but I think this time your emotion took the better of you, since the piece seemed more like a ramble written as soon as the episode close more than a relaxed meditated review.
Anyways, I do think the episode was a little too much all over the place (as your recap, so maybe that was your point).. I didnâ€™t mind no Sue for 1 ep, or the dentist plot just out of the frame, I minded more than the kids behave too much as selfish egomaniacs.. I mean those accustomed to the spotlight can naturally feel cheated, having the lead all through practice to be sent to the background when the real test comes.. But at the same time acting like little children all throughout collides with the “we are tight family, and we cared about each other” mantra they supposedly try to embody every week..
I tried to guess what would be Kurt’s new school flaw that drives him back, but I was pleasantly surprised with the “we promote equality to a fault, individuality is frown upon” angle.
Btw, was I the only one who saw the Hipsters performance like the writers putting on a senior citizens version of our Glee Club.. a member on wheelchair (not many, just the one), a male and female leads singing a power ballad with the rest of the group as chorus, plus a black female member belting out the song finish ?.. If it was on purpose, I did like it.
I thought I was the only one who noticed that. Last week we had the Glee clubbers as children, now we see them as old people. Funny stuff.
BTW, I loved the lack of Sue. She’s such a cartoon.
1. Loved Lea Michelle actually particpating in an episode! Kurt/Rachel moments were sweet. One would think that as they are the most bullied that they would have a bond. It was still disappointing though that Kurt couldn’t complement Rachel without insulting her at the same time. He was the one who came to her for help.
2. SO incredibly glad about the demise of Finchel, however the Santana angle makes no sense. Finn lied. Period. And poor Finn whining (as he always is) that Rachel cheated? How is that any different than when he cheated on Quinn with Rachel? Hypocrite.
3. Then there’s Will.
– Seems everyone else knows his kids better than he does
– He not only changes the set list prior to a major competition but choses not to go with his strongest singers? Would any other coach go with his second stringers in a big competition? I realize that it was a plot device and that we were able to enjoy other actors, but really?
– I agree that he learned nothing from RH and had no business pursuing Ms. P.
– He constantly allows his kids to bully Rachel, but is quick to SHOUT at her when she is upset. Great role model.
4. Sam/Quinn = painful to watch. Firstly, Quinn is the HBIC, a position that she fought and blackmailed others to get. She knows all the rules of the high school hierarchy so how could we believe that she would be so obviously manipulated by someone trying to use her to gain popularity? And where did her spine go after the first episode of this season? What I’d like to see…some real acknowledgement of what she went through last season. Does she miss her child? Does she regret her choice? What about the fact that Rachel is technically her baby’s sister? Would she not have questioned Rachel as to whether she had heard from Shelby? Seen Beth?
5. Sue. Her absence is always felt, but the problem is that the writers simply don’t know what to do with her. The ridiculous wedding storyline was proof of that. She needs to be integrated with the kids more. How about having Sue lose a competition to a rival squad that features singers? Kurt and Mercedes are gone. It would only make sense that she’d pursue Rachel. Imagine the storyline possibilities: S,B and Q having to be nice to Rachel; Rachel suddenly becomming popular; would it change her – her personality, her morals, her dreams or would she stay true to herself allowing others to respect her for who she truly is?
Anyway, I obviously spend too much time thinking about this. I just enjoyed the show so much last season and am generaly so dissappointed with this season.
I really had high expectations for this show, especially after the long string of shows. But it really fell flat.
First of all: as my brother goes to an all boy’s school I can tell you that most all boy schools do NOT force conformity like Dalton does. In fact, they strive to make people develop their character and find ways to stand out in healthy manners.
Second, what is with the canary? Why would anyone think that is a good mascot?
Third, I have been in love with Blaine since he first showed up and then in this episode he seemed to do almost a complete reversal. Until this episode, he encouraged Kurt to be different and to accept himself; yet, in this episode, he told Kurt to suck it up and conform. Way to ruin the excitement of their friendship.
Then there’s the biggest problem with Kurt going to Dalton: schools that are the same caliber as Dalton generally do NOT have rolling enrollments. And even if they did, you can not convince me that the honeymoon to Hawaii would cost the same amount as a tuition there. Most schools at that caliber (country wide) are at least 10k if not closer to 20k. On the off chance he actually managed to pull a transfer, they would probably not allow him into the Glee club. I see a club like the one they have at as a club people must audition for; therefore, they would not just open the door to him like that. Why is it the only audition he had to perform was for a solo? For that matter, why did they audition three guys for a solo when Blaine was the only one who sang? I’m so tired of dropped plots in this show.
Also, am I the only one who thinks there are too many girls in Finn/Rachel’s relationship? I have such a hard time keeping up with them because they are both so melodramatic. In fact, often times it seems like Puck and Mike are the only boys in the club. I dont mean that everyone has to be an “emotionless macho man” but once in a while, the boys should act like boys. They should be pushing each other down the hall, making crude comments, saying stupid things, saying things the wrong way to a girl, etc.
On top of that, is it really weird for me to think that even though Kurt is gay, he could like a song that wasnt sung by a girl and/or wasnt on Broadway? Just because you’re gay doesnt mean that you only like musicals/flashiness and feminine vocals. I just find that Kurt’s character is one large stereotype. Cant Kurt develop some characteristics that dont fit a stereotype and rather make him more three dimensional?
Furthermore, why is it that Glee characters move through relationships faster than springing mousetrap? Cant they actually develop relationships in normal, not obsessive ways? It is possible to have a highly watched show where characters relationships actually develop. In fact, almost every show does it. Those that dont are cartoons where the relationship may or may not exist in the next episode. As much as I love Glee, these relationship rollercoaster are getting obnoxious. It totally turns me off to all of their relationships. The only person capable of growing a relationship is Puck, and he has yet to actually get one of the girls he grew a relationship with.
I was also upset with the Hipsters. First, I know they have that stupid “reason” for it, but it still doesnt work for me. On top of that, if you are going to use them, at least make them do something other than sing. They were good singers, dont get me wrong, but there was nothing that made them special besides being older than everyone else in the competition.
Finally, can I just say that I’m soooo over everyone being divas in this show. At the end of the last season, they were all good friends and happy and were understanding each other’s worth. But all this year has been is “OMG! It has to be me or no one.” It’s annoying. And it feels like a Disney sequel.
As much as I love glee, I feel like they are trying too hard. It’s missing the raw element the show used to have and it’s just becoming tired.
This week was interesting.
-Finn and Rachel break up: I think they should be together but Rachel needs to get slapped in the face and hopefully snapped out of the world where the planets revolve around her.
-Mr. Schu and Emma, still? Seriously? Take a hint, for crying out loud.
-30sec for the old folks? They sounded great! and the walkers and canes on stage was so non-PC that I laughed out loud.
-A freaking tie?! We’re just making stuff up as we go along, aren’t we, writers?
-We get to hear Santana’s voice again! Kinda bluesy-sounds good.
-We also get to hear Tina sing! Maybe the writers are responding to the fact that viewers probably want to hear everyone sing and show off their talents. Who knows.
Brief rant:
What the crap, Glee? Why why why, for one episode, can’t you focus one maybe one or two plots? Does every episode have to feel so incredibly jumbled together like some TV manifestation of ADD? I enjoy the show, but its not without effort as i end up feeling that waaaay too much happened in too little time. The Satanna/Rachel thing out of nowhere? Really? I know its believable, since they hate each other (even though there has been very little development in that arena to this point), but this fighting came out of left field. Do the writers have every plot-line that could possibly happen pasted to the wall, then throw darts each week to see what random stuff they’ll be talking about? The music and performing is fun and great; the comedic writing is fresh, off-beat, and just all-around enjoyable, but for crying out loud, I would like to sit down and watch an episode and not feel like there really is a big storyline but I’m just getting the visual bullet points.
Still want to see:
-More depth on Artie and Brittany’s relationship.
-Hear Puck sing more often to give his character more depth and purpose other than a stupid punk-jerk-face.
-Figure out who the crap Santana is. Character development?
-Kurt and Rachel STOP WHINING. I’m gonna side with Quinn from this past episode when I say that I just want to start hitting them each time they open their mouths.
Anyone agree?