Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘The Rocky Horror Glee Show’

Oh, for the love of God, “Glee.”
See, I knew this would happen. After the last outing, one I particularly enjoyed, I caught sight of the preview for “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” and felt a pit in my stomach. It was a different pit than the one I felt upon learning about “Britney/Brittany,” but it was there all the same. And lo and behold, this episode fulfilled all my worst fears about what such an episode would entail. But just to add salt to the wound, the show actually bothered to point out the far more interesting way in which they COULD have done this episode, only chose not to do so. I”d like to do the Time Warp back before I actually watched this debacle.
After the travesty that was most of the episode, Will sits down with New Directions in their rehearsal room and tells them why “Rocky Horror” as a natural extension of both their club and the show as a whole makes a sort of sense: both are concerned at heart with outcasts, those that society deems strange, offensive, frightening, or just plain odd. It”s not hard to imagine Columbia or Magenta getting a Slushie to the face (assuming those characters ever left the “mansion”) by this logic, which would make these characters appealing to a group that throughout this season has learned that their tight-knit group is their only defense against constant humiliation.
So did this episode show that? Of course not! It became about Will”s intermittent obsession to get Emma back. If “Grilled Cheesus” and “Duets” demonstrated anything, it”s that “Glee” is strongest when the teens are in the foreground and the adults dot the background, occasionally stepping into the spotlight at crucial moments lest this turn into “Children of the Glee Corn.” Tonight”s episode threw all of that away in favor of Creepy Will, who showed up in Season 1 a lot (usually while rapping) but has been pretty much absent this season.
Creepy Will tends to do things that would at the very least get him fired, and more than likely end up under house arrest or forced to alert people in his new neighborhood that he”s a sex offender. He plays mind games with his students while emphasizing the hypersexual nature of “Rocky Horror” over its message (both on-stage and off) of individuality. Our hero, ladies and gentlemen! At this point, New Directions will win Nationals IN SPITE of Will, not because of him.
Then again, Creepy Will be gone next week, since we have all learned by this point that the show takes place in parallel worlds on a rotating basis. “Grilled Cheesus” took place in a universe in which Finn is possibly the dumbest person to ever possess thumbs. “Duets” took place in a universe with a shockingly mature, shocking put together version of a similar looking character. “The Rocky Horror Glee Show” took place in a universe where Finn has both a Broadway career and a debilitating eating disorder in his future. None of these versions have seemingly anything in common other than they all look like Cory Monteith. (This is also the universe in which Sue Sylvester is the alarming voice of reason. I”m not sure I like any part of this particular parallel world.)
And yes, Cory makes a FANTASTIC Brad, and many will point to the faithful replications of production numbers from the original musical as proof this was in fact a successfully executed episode. To that, I would say that those numbers were an excellent reproduction of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” but I didn”t sign up for that when I turned on my television. I signed up for an episode of “Glee,” a show that at its best uses music as inspiration, and not a literal re-creation. I understand that I should have known better, but that doesn”t mean I shouldn”t expect better.
But at every step, the episode felt as forced as Will”s attempt to produce the musical in-show. Having to double-cast half of the female characters, yet not having enough male ones? Rewriting the show”s scenes and lyrics to tone it down for an audience, in and of itself an admission that the show couldn”t possibly be as scandalous as everyone pretended it would be? There were some potentially interesting nuggets in there (Mercedes” desire to be in the spotlight by reinventing Frank-N-Furter, the focus on male, not female, body issues due to the show”s need to show male flesh), but they were simply overwhelmed by Creepy Will and his desire to throw his career away because Emma now eats the crusts on her sandwich.
Speaking of Emma, it”s all well and good for the show to tell us that a midnight viewing of “Rocky” shows that she”s on the road to losing some of her worst compulsions. But it”s a big, big leap from going to the movies and going buck wild on Will while singing “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me.” Had the show built Emma”s increasing confidence up all season? That would have been a killer moment, one that could have 1) shown just how far she”d come, 2) shown that “Glee” had a plan for her character, and 3) could have actually scared, not titillated, Will with her newfound sexual confidence. But with Carl missing since the aforementioned Britney-centric ep, the show once again dismissed long-term planning for short-term entertainment.
If that”s all the show could do, I don”t think I”d be this harsh on it. But even tonight, the show demonstrated that it does know its own history when it can be bothered to do so. (I was looking forward to Mike as Frank-N-Furter, and was delighted when the show didn”t forget that he kicked all sorts of butt in “Sing.”) “Duets” was primarily about dragging up things from the show”s past that many characters wished were dead and buried, such as Kurt”s advances on Finn or Quinn”s pregnancy. But it was also in many ways “Glee” dragging up its own history in a way it almost never does. Tony Kushner famously wrote that the world only spins forward, but that doesn”t mean we can never look back.
Spinning forward is well and good, so long as there”s a direction towards which one is spinning. Otherwise, you”re not spinning forward, you”re just spinning your wheels. The “Glee” wheels are shiny and fun to look at for a few minutes, but they often only give you the illusion of having gone somewhere. The truly powerful moments on this show take you somewhere, albeit emotionally, and while they might return you to the same physical place when they are over, you yourself don”t return quite the same as when you left. (Not that I”m advocating that New Directions stage a musical adaptation of “The Four Quartets,” mind you.) Having spent an hour trying to put on a musical meant to celebrate being an individual in a conformist society, New Directions played for an audience of one. After all that drama, absolutely nothing changed. Everything ended where it began.
For some, that”s plenty. For yours truly, that”s not nearly enough.
But that”s just me. What did you think of “The Rocky Horror Glee Show”? Sound off below!
Great article, and poignant observations. Nice job.
While I liked the episode more than Ryan, I do agree with the majority of the criticisms. The only question I have about the feedback is if “RHGS” focused on individuality and being outcasts, would it have been viewed more favorably since those themes have been present in every Ryan Murphy episode since “The Power of Madonna”?
I have a feeling had Murphy spent too much time on the whole individuality/outcast storyline, people would say he’s doing more of the same, where as at least “RHGS” ventured into different areas. Sure, those areas were inappropriate and frustrating, but at least it was a little bit different.
Spot on! Coming on the heels of the GQ pictures, this was WAY over the top for a supposed high school group. I realize the actors themselves are not teens, but they PORTRAY teens, and many families watch this program together. That’s likely to change really soon, especially after seeing “Mr. Shue” wearing nothing but a tie! Give me a break.
CyndyK2
I’m sorry but seeing a man without a shirt on is not something to go crazy over. Kids from 5 years old and on can see this every day if they are in a swimming competition. If you honestly think that them seeing “Mr. Shue” without a shirt on in some way was detrimental to their health then I think you need to come back to reality. No offense meant. Showing a man’s chest is in no way exploiting him sexually and should never be construed that way. THAT is what is causing so much hype over such an honestly PG rated show. Emma’s sexual connotation was much worse than “Mr Shue” without a shirt on. Give me a break.
The man only had his shirt off. Show me anywhere that’s not ok. There are plenty of commercials and everything that have men shirtless.
Your comment “wearing nothing but a tie” is totally untrue. He had on jeans and a tie. It would be different if he had nothing on the bottom, but for real! Get a life!
Aura, I completely agree with you, but do want to point out that last night’s episode was rated TV-14, which I assume would roughly equate to PG-13. They are certainly not targeting this show to a young audience.
Cynthia, this was filmed before the whole GQ story broke so it’s mere coincidence (and also a little eerie) that the theme of the episode tied so closely with the current events.
Having never seen RHPS, I have to say I enjoyed the musical numbers and the bits where they are trying to put on the show. That being said, I completely agree with Ryan about Emma and Will. I was shocked that they just threw that out there, that Emma has made huge strides. And will is a complete disaster. I cringed during the entire “Toucha” segment because it felt forced and completely awkward. I love Glee but I hope that they go back to more character-driven story lines.
I have not watched the episode yet (it’s on my DVR), but I am dissapointed this season with so many of the innapropriate story lines and the LACK of story lines. I love the singing, but I think it should fit with the story, not the story be an excuse for another song. Get back to the first season when Glee was new and well… Gleeful!
spot on! we loved the 1st season, but the 2nd season has been a train wreck. i’ll put it on for background noise once in a while, but if i stop and actually watch it, i’m shocked at the lack of storyline, and the sexualization of everything. i understand sex sells, but they’ve taken that excuse to the extreme. i guess if they wanted to stay on the air, they thought there was no where else to take it, but it’s just hot garbage now.
When I started watching Glee a few months ago, I told people that I like the show, but don’t love it, largely because the adults are often more childish than the teenagers. However, the show’s worth watching for the music. Your review reflects my feelings on the episode. Having never seen RHPS, and with the whole Will/Emma/Dentist triangle, this episode wasn’t too enjoyable.
They do need to get back to actual plot/storylines, as this season has become more fluff than substance. However, if you really thought the rocky horror episode was the one that would take them there, you were dreaming. Yes, rocky is a place for outcasts, people who don’t fit in etc. I was on my local rocky cast for 2 years in high school, and while I was the most ‘normal’ and ‘mainstream’, it was like a freaky family where everyone was accepted. But we stayed for the music, the costumes, the performance. We never had deep conversations as to why we were outcasts and this was the only place for us. Rocky is about that, but its also about fun. And the movie is not good. If you watch it at home with no shadowcast and no audience particiapation, its lame. So lets cross our fingers and hope glee gets back on track…no more theme episodes (even though we already know they are doing a xmas episode), and take this episode for what it is…a fun fluffy jaunt to the world of rocky horror, that like many halloween episodes of shows, didn’t acutally progress any story line. and to the people who think glee is intended for children…did you not watch last season with the unplanned, underage pregnancy? the fact that puck made pot brownies to raise money for the handicapable bus bake sale? the creepy peedo-ish former glee teacher that got fired after touching a student? really? get over yourselves. and frankly, compared to most tv now, rocky horror is mild. your 5 year old shouldn’t be watching glee. clearly with the GQ spread and all the material, they are targeting an older audience. just because you don’t want to listen to ‘kidz bop’ anymore, and you think glee is a better alternative, doesn’t mean the show is targeted to you and your children.
Gee……Ryan (aka Mr. Grumpy Underpants) CLEARLY woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning, OR he had a raw lemon for breakfast! (Maybe both?)
I LOVED this episode. Lighten up, Ryan.
I agree with the criticisms too and the whole epsiode was kind of “meh” for me. I was more upset about the growing number of voices in the actual performances. None of the characters remotely qualifies as a baritone or bass, yet those voices were really, really noticable in the production numbers, particularly in Time Warp. I don’t mind the overproduced songs at all, but adding voices and autotune are wrecking this show for me.
I think you over-analyzed the show ad nauseum. It’s a TV serious, not Chekov! Just enjoy the silliness and don’t think too much. I thought the episode was fine. The only criticim I had is that I would have liked seeing a male play Frank-N-Furter.
I actually really enjoyed this episode. Will didn’t come off as creepy – jealous and scheming, yes, creepy, no. It was nice to actually have a storyline in an episode. Other episodes (particularly ones that are tributes to specific artists, like Britney and Lady Gaga) are just songs strung around a loose narrative that has virtually nothing to do with Glee.
I haven’t seen Rocky Horror (and have no desire to) so I didn’t spend the episode comparing it to the original. A lot of the comments (and blogs) I’ve seen criticize the changes in lyrics or the casting (like having Mercedes play Frank-N-Furter). I didn’t have to worry about that.