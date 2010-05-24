Recap: ‘Lost’ finale ‘The End’ hits every emotional note right

Recapping a show is, for me, a very different process than just watching it as a fan.
For the first four years it was on the air, I don’t think I wrote more than 500 words about “Lost.” At Ain’t It Cool, Hercules the Strong was the TV guy, and “Lost” was a particular favorite of his.
More than anything, I just wrote e-mails to Herc to geek out about the show, which I loved. Right away. The pilot had me on a hook. And I have to say that as I sit here ready to put the show to bed, I love it still. I think I’ve got a lot to say about the way they stuck this particular landing, but for the most part… they did it. I think “Lost” is a show that will have a shelf life. It’s a badass ride. It’s a really, really well-told pulp story. It’s got style and wit and character and big ideas just spilling out of it. It’s overstuffed way past the breaking point. It’s so full of good things that many of them are just dead ends.
That’s sort of the nature of TV, though. TV, no matter how much you plan out where you’re going, is going to be reactive to some degree. And some shows are very, very reactive. Those shows embrace the notion that community is important for a show’s lifetime on the air, while longevity is important for an afterlife. I think “Lost” is a show that people will watch as an event in the future. I think it is so much fun as a story when it’s cooking along, doing its thing, getting all weird and soapy and throwing SF big idea left hooks and Univision-level shameless soap opera right hooks with the occasional pop culture joke jabs thrown in. That’s the “Lost” that I love, and that’s the “Lost” that got its groove on tonight with a vengeance at times.
The finale is about 80% “Wow, they’re doing it! They’re doing it!” and about 20% “Oh, crap, they’re doing that!”. And that’s a ratio that I can absolutely live with.
Now, if I were just a fan of the show, I’d leave it at that, but recapping the show means I sat through tonight’s finale taking notes, and taking notes means pausing and pausing a two-and-a-half-hour program means I’m sitting there with my notebook and “Lost” for about three hours tonight.
My wife bailed out on the last season because she didn’t like watching them with me when I was taking notes, and she didn’t like watching them alone. I want to watch the whole thing again, and I’ll watch them with her. She’ll hear some vague cultural spoilers in the days ahead. I anticipate that the future arguments about the show will include a “Blade Runner”/is Deckard a replicant?-style debate over dead the whole time/not dead the whole time, and I already see a pretty deep rift in terms of immediate reaction to what the last ten minutes or so of the show meant.
We’ll get to that.
My point before I continue is that recapping the show has meant that I have had to have a response that makes sense on some level… just as the episodes would end. I’d have to write it up fast, put it up, post it and not look back. But reading my take on the season premiere this year, you can see that I’m approaching the season as a game. I think a lot of people do as they watch a show like this. They feel like they invest their time and energy, and they’re looking for payoff and a certain level of response to what they’re investing. And writing about the show each week made me feel more engaged with it. Like I was making a conscious decision to play this crazy game that the show was playing with the way things were revealed. I think the season could have been sequenced differently.
I think if you really wanted to set the rules and break some brains, you show “Ab Aeterno.” Then “Across The Sea.” Then kick it off with the season premiere, “LA X.” I think that’s the way you tell the audience that this is a totally different season, and the rules are going to be different.
But whatever. I’m not going to backseat drive the finale. I’m not going to offer up my version of the answers, because that’s not important. They offered up a conclusive answer to the flash-sideways tonight that angered some, confused others, and that will no doubt be discussed and debated as long as people continue to revisit the show.
Watching the recap show that aired before tonight’s finale was an interesting sort of two-hour “previously on,” and I guess it was nice to see the bits and pieces I haven’t thought about in a while. I forgot how big the end of the last season felt, and I hadn’t thought of the raft in at least four seasons. Still, I buzzed through that entire two hour thing in about 40 minutes. Then there was a real “previously on,” fairly compact and efficient and entirely focused on the last few episodes.
And then the first few images for the last episode, which I consider harder than the ending since you’ve got to set the tone and the goals for the evening. Christian’s body finally arriving. Jack in his office, prepping some notes for Locke’s surgery. Jack by a stream, waking up. Sawyer as a cop getting dressed. Sawyer on the Island dressing Kate’s wound.
The first full scene is in TIMELINE A, where Kate is with Desmond, on her way to a concert, unsure why she’s just been sprung from jail. She watches Desmond sign for Christian’s body and move it into a church. Desmond returns to the car to talk to her. There’s a line of his during their conversation that pretty much revealed the way they were going to handle the reveals for this timeline this week. “No one can tell you why you’re here, Kate.” Desmond is Illuminated already, and he knows that Kate can’t be Illuminated simply by being told something. She’s got to have an incident like the one Desmond had in the car with Charlie. Or the one that Desmond engineered for Locke. Something real.
In TIMELINE B, Jack is standing in a stream, still contemplating what happened to him last week when he accepted Jacob’s job. Sawyer approaches him to talk about it, and then they join Hurley and Kate, where Hurley gets in his last “Star Wars” reference ever, mentioning Yoda before solemnly intoning, “I’ve got a bad feeling about this.”
LOST. The next to last time we’ll see the hard cut to that simple word on black.
“The End,” written by Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse, had to resolve both of the timelines, and I think the one exists in the end to pay off all of the emotional beats that the other can’t. TIMELINE B, the stuff that takes place on the Island, has one set of emotional payoffs that serve to wrap everything up, while TIMELINE A offers up a whole different kind of emotional payoff. The things that pay off in TIMELINE B are more difficult, more bittersweet, more painful. The things that pay off in TIMELINE A are, by their very nature, more wish-fulfillment oriented, as we’ve been saying for weeks. I find myself of very mixed mind about the episode, and I may actually want to run a wrap-up piece later this week, once I’ve digested a bit more.
For now, I’ll say this… the emotional work in this episode was flawless. The way the show paid off the various emotional arcs that it’s been building for six years was impressive, and there was a series of major moments that are some of the most memorable I’ve ever seen in a finale. This highlights one of the things that TV can do that films can’t do… emotional investment over time. Great films can obviously make you care deeply about characters. But when you spend 100 hours or 200 hours with characters you love, and major things happen to them, then you start to really invest in them in a different way when you spend years living with them. It’s the reason I think people will, overall, end up loving tonight’s episode.
It’s interesting how the flash-sideways this year is what many people originally guessed that the entire show was going to be, and there are some people who are reading the flash-sideways as if it means that the whole show was, indeed, about a type of purgatory. Instead, it’s a science-fiction show that took an unexpected turn into the metaphysical in its last season and a half. It’s a crazy risky way of trying to build a story, but I think the choice to use the flash-sideways as a world that was built by the collective desires of the Oceanic survivors was the only way to give these characters a truly happy emotional ending. There was just too high a body count with the on-Island storyline, and everyone was hurt too deeply along the way. As Jack said at one point this week, “There are no short cuts. No do overs. What happened happened.”
I knew I was going to be an emotional wreck watching tonight when Hurley first went to the hotel room to pick up Charlie, and he couldn’t stop smiling at him, so pleased to see him again.
Here are some other things I loved tonight, taken from my notes as I watched:
“We’re not candidates anymore.” WHACK. No one takes a punch like Benjamin Linus.
Sawyer called Smokey Smokey right to his face. Awesome.
Vincent! Rose! Bernard!
“I’ll make it hurt.”
Sun and Jin’s ultrasound. Juliet has no idea why they’re crying.
“If I can fix you, Mr. Locke, that’s all the peace I need.”
Richard Alpert’s gray hair.
FRANK LAPIDES LIVES! YOU CANNOT KILL THE FAHEY!
“In case you hadn’t noticed, I’m a pilot.”
And then, 34 minutes in, the two groups just walk into each other. Jack and Kate and Sawyer and Hurley crest one side of a hill while Locke and Ben and Desmond crest the other. And in just this one scene, there were so many great beats.
“Well. THIS is gonna be interesting.”
Kate shooting at Locke. “You might want to save your bullets.”
I love Ben’s face when he first spots Jack’s group. I love Ben and Desmond hitting the ground when Kat’es firing at them. I love the conversation between Jack and Locke and just how quickly the show gets to it. And here’s one of the things I love about “Lost.” When you describe the show to someone who doesn’t watch it, you sound like a crazy person. But as you watch, it’s all so logical, so emotionally right, that it’s seductive.
Jack and Locke drop Desmond down the golden glowing hole in TIMELINE B to see what will happen, and the result turns Smokey physical so he and Locke can fight. Then they fight. Then some people escape and Jack goes down the golden glowing hole so Desmond can escape. And that’s pretty much it. TIMELINE B is very linear and very simple. It’s got a lot of great moments “You disrespect his memory by wearing his face.” “Looks like you were wrong.” “Looks like you were wrong, too.” “I want you to know, Jack, you died for nothing.” “I saved you a bullet.” Hurley laughing off the idea of him using the ladders down to the water for Locke’s boat. Sawyer and Kate jumping off the cliffs. Hurley’s realization that he’s the real replacement for Jacob, not Jack. Jack closing the circuit. Hurley asking Ben to be his number two.
And in the end, there are a number of survivors, and some sacrifice. And the Island appears to destroy itself, or at least big pieces of itself, but there’s still plenty for Hurley and Ben and (hopefully) Rose and Bernard and Desmond to all do on the Island in the days to come.
The real emotional sledgehammers were all in TIMELINE A, though, where the flash-sideways allowed for these big, crushing, powerful beats when characters find their constants, their trigger, the thing that makes them remember their lives. Sayid’s reunion with Shannon was awesome. The birth of Aaron waking up both Kate and Charlie was amazing. Locke’s post-surgery epiphany was tremendous, and the punchline of his comment to Jack only made it better. “I hope somebody does for you what you just did for me.” Sun and Jin and their maddening smile at Sawyer, who hasn’t been awakened yet. Juliet and Sawyer at the candy machine. “I got ya. I got ya.” Kate trying to wake up Jack, and Jack still resisting. Ben and Locke outside the church. Ben and Hurley talking outside. “You were a real good number two.” “And you were a great number one.”
Then there’s the ending ending. The very ending. The stuff inside the church, basically.
Without me getting into my own beliefs, let’s just say I think people calling the approach that “Lost” took a cop-out are reading it differently than I did. I think this show isn’t trying to play the same sort of non-denominational approach that something like “What Dreams May Come” or “The Lovely Bones” takes. I think instead it is saying that all of these attempts to name the unknown are describing the same thing, and none of them have it right. It’s not a brand-new idea, but I don’t think it’s a cop-out, either. I think it’s always tricky and dangerous to introduce religion into any piece of entertainment. Here, it quite literally serves the purpose for this show that it does for society at large: it provides the happy ending that life so often denies us. “Where are we going?” “Let’s go find out.” It’s as manipulative as Kevin Costner and his dad and a game of catch… but emotionally effective.
It was a long great ride for “Lost,” and ending with Vincent laying down next to Jack, and a close-up of a closing eye… that was elegant and fulfilling, and no matter what I think of certain ideas or elements of not just this season but every season, I think “Lost” will stand as one of the biggest, boldest, strangest shows for a network to ever nurture and complete. The show existed on its own crazy terms for six years, and they’ve been six of the best years of TV I’ve ever enjoyed.
I want to thank Dan Fienberg for letting me recap “Lost” here at HitFix for the last two years. He’s our first TV editor, and if he’d wanted to write about “Lost,” that absolutely would have superceded my own interest. It’s been great sharing this last two seasons with you guys. More than that, I want to thank everyone associated with “Lost.” You guys made it fun the entire time, and you made something special. Infuriating at times. Incomplete in the strangest ways. But also unforgettable.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
Write a comment…
drew u should def write more about tv in the future. great recaps
Drew, thanks very much for the recaps – I’ve just finished the show myself (as based in Sydney) so still trying to digest, but here was the first place I was coming to afterwards to try and sort the many thoughts from the overflowing emotion.
So I’ll just say I really enjoyed – but not ‘loved’ it (the last 10 mins nag me), and I don’t feel there will never be show Like this again, not just for the writing, or the huge arc, but simply because of where TV is going. Which I feel is a shame, because every generation deserves a show like this.
I for one loved it, I know people had issues this series but the truth of the matter is how could it have been better, the golden stream? What could it have been? End of the day it would have all same purpose.
Bottom line loved it, didnt feel robbed and now going to buy them on Bluray and start again like the lost freak i am.
Oh and Drew I really enjoyed your writing on this series. Any chance at some point in the future you could do some recaps on the eaarly series?
Ta.
I totally disagree with you, such a disapointing end to a show I have been watching for years. We began watching this show because of the mysteries of the Island, its unique properties that meant anything could happen, the black smoke, dharma, the statue, a curse that meant you couldnt have children , Walt! but these aspects of the show were totally cast aside in the finale to explain the sideways universe – a mystery that was created this season. What was the point of the rest of the show?! And to be honest the sideways universe wasnt even properly explained, Jack has acquired a son in the alternate universe, where did he come from if they are all dead?!.. If you are satisfied by the nice soppy emotional stuff that they threw together in the finale fine, but for me there were just not enough concrete answers about the island itself which is what gripped and intriegued myself and friends for years.
I have to say I’m with Terry… I just felt that the whole ending was schmaltzy and sentimental, and didn’t give the answers to the questions that the writers had written into the show. Just felt like it was giving in to be a bit of a soap opera in the end. I don’t mind the actual ‘ending’ itself, just felt that the whole sixth season made and answered it’s own questions, and disregarded the other 5 series.
Overall, just one words sums it up in the end… ‘meh’
I stumbled upon this post by a Lost fan who was slightly miffed by the ultimate ending. Here, he suggests an alternate, more science-based narrative solution.
—————–
This is how LOST should have ended:
The Hydrogen Bomb goes off. Daniel Faraday’s plan succeeds, even though he dies, and he knows this because he’s a mega-genius, right? He clearly had a plan and knew what he was doing. But how does he succeed?
Because another universe is created by the convergence of energies at the explosion – a “big bang” so to speak. In this new universe, the island has sunk because the arcane energies keeping it afloat and outside of space and time have been spent. Faraday knows this is what’s going to happen – but he also knows that consciousness can transcend space and time, as that was the heart of his research. So his plan is that his consciousness, and everyone else’s who was ever trapped on the island, will be transferred into the new universe.
Once the bomb has gone off, the Monster has already lost the game and he/it doesn’t even know it – because the universe only has room for one timeline, and the previous universe is now a temporal anomaly and will slowly decay into non-existence. As people die in the Lost universe, they “wake up” with all their memories in the new universe. Except, of course, for Jacob and the Monster, because THEY NEVER EXISTED OUTSIDE OF THE ISLAND. Hence, the monster loses, and Jacob’s endgame is to make neither of them ever exist. This is why babies generally cannot be born on the island, because the universe doesn’t like paradoxes.
The whole last episode could have been this fantastic climax of destruction and apocalypse, with EVERYONE dying, except Desmond (who survives right up until the finish and who has the ability to cross between universes because of his exposure to the EM pulse) and he gets to explain exactly what happened to the Monster and why he’s doomed to non-existence (Desmond secretly gets the explanation from Faraday in the new universe). The Monster, after having killed everybody and thinking he has succeeded, screams “Noooooo!!!!” as the old universe crumbles into oblivion. Faraday gets to explain everything to all the Losties who gather together at the concert, and now get to live the rest of their lives thanks to the proper application of science!
See how frigging easy that was? No god, no purgatory, no baloney, no cop out. You could even say that the “ghosts” on the island were just alternate universe echoes of people’s stray consciousness skipping through time and space because the island was a nexus of time and space.
The writers were LAZY, and religious fantasy is NOT a substitute for actual science. The show still gets to be about people, and it still gets to actually be science. The end.
—————–
The sideways world was a distillery, where lives were filtered until perfect.
Write a comment…
I’m a bit conflicted. I might have preferred Timeline A being the result of the A Bomb or later, Jack finaggling a time reset (u know how he likes to fix things…) as the explanation of sidewaysland. It would even have been totally appropriate, considering the status quo of the island as written at the end, that Hurley and Ben would orchestrate a time where everyone can survive and not die. Maybe a bit deus ex machina but actually explains its internal logic better… Why? Well, even discarding all the myth and mystery through the entire show and sticking to just this season, here’s a few reasons:
Juliette ‘told’ Miles “It worked.” If this is purgatory for all the character’s to get their acts together then happenstance like running in to Dogen, or even showing the island submerged at the very beginning are just red herrings.. And frankly a waste of time.. Then there’s the big, big problem of Desmond. He’s not jumping around in time.. He’s jumping around in the AFTERLIFE? Yeah, even on LOST, THAT’S a stretch. “See you in another life, Brother” could have meant so so much more if you could point back to that first Des Flashback with Jack and say, ‘there’s Desmond visiting from the happy ending universe.’
With all the answers to even some big whopper questions left to conjecture for eternity, throwing religion in to the mix at the end might have, perhaps, been one stretch too far.. I dunno.
Either way, everyone needs an emmy. Best acting on TV.
Great recaps all this time
Drew, I agree with you. I loved the finale. I loved how they payed off so many character moments.
Some people are complaining about the main Island mysteries not being addressed in the finale, but they’re missing the point. For one, the writers have already addressed the mythology of the Island (as said so blatantly). Like it or not, that’s what we’re getting. For me, the characters are everything (Across the Sea proved that). So what if we learn every intricate detail of the Island mythology, yet the characters died scared and alone? That would be unsatisfying to me.
I’m surprisingly okay with the many loose ends. First of all, we’re going to get answers for some of them in the upcoming bonus features, but even if we weren’t, I’m happy to have them as fun mysteries to chew on. The fact that I am so intensely satisfied with what happens to our characters makes it all worth it.
I know that some people will be turned off by the overtly spiritual ending (and I’m not a hugely spiritual guy), but for me it all just felt right. I’m not ashamed to say that I LOVED it.
Congratulations, LOST.
Namaste.
I think that this was the perfect end to the show. I will admit I had to think about it and wrap my mind about it for a bit, but ultimately I think it was perfect. Iâ€™ve seen several comments that the â€œtheyâ€™re all deadâ€ ending of the sideways timeline was a disappointment or a cop out but I donâ€™t agree. I think Lindelof and Cuse found a very clever way to give us all the happy ending we so wanted without compromising their stance that the island was real and what happened there really happened and the people that died along the way were really dead. The show had an almost infuriating habit of killing off characters weâ€™d grown to love (and how interesting that they were often people who we would have little reason to love when weâ€™d first met them?) and often they left someone behindâ€”maybe Iâ€™m too sentimental but Iâ€™ll admit my heart just broke for Claire when Charlie died or Sawyer when Juliet diedâ€”most especially that last one because I loved them as a couple. (My favorite part of the sideways timeline was the reunion of Juliet and Sawyerâ€”Iâ€™ll admit it.) At one point I was hoping that somehow that would be the timeline that would continue and theyâ€™d all live happily ever after. Who doesnâ€™t really want the happy ending when it gets down to it? And in a fashion, that is what happened. OK, so they are dead, and at first that bothered me, but really, once I thought it out so what? Was there really any other way to get that happy ending? If you think about it, the idea that they changed the past with the bomb really never had a chanceâ€”one of the big concepts all along was that what happened happened and canâ€™t be changed. I think going with the alternate reality as real would have been the cop out. Iâ€™d feel like Iâ€™d wasted six years watching something that never happened on the island. I also like the idea that they all returned to the best part of their lives and found it interesting that when it got right down to it, for all of them it turned out to be their time together on the island that they all thought they hated. In the end, the hated island fixed these â€œLostâ€ soulsâ€”they really did need the island as much as it needed them. And for me, the show was about the characters first then the island. I am far more satisfied to be left thinking that they eventually did find each other again and were happy than I would have been if the only ending had been the one on the island with half the characters dead and the other half left behind.
I think that this was the perfect end to the show. I will admit I had to think about it and wrap my mind about it for a bit, but ultimately I think it was perfect. Iâ€™ve seen several comments that the â€œtheyâ€™re all deadâ€ ending of the sideways timeline was a disappointment or a cop out but I donâ€™t agree. I think Lindelof and Cuse found a very clever way to give us all the happy ending we so wanted without compromising their stance that the island was real and what happened there really happened and the people that died along the way were really dead. The show had an almost infuriating habit of killing off characters weâ€™d grown to love (and how interesting that they were often people who we would have little reason to love when weâ€™d first met them?) and often they left someone behindâ€”maybe Iâ€™m too sentimental but Iâ€™ll admit my heart just broke for Claire when Charlie died or Sawyer when Juliet diedâ€”most especially that last one because I loved them as a couple. (My favorite part of the sideways timeline was the reunion of Juliet and Sawyerâ€”Iâ€™ll admit it.) At one point I was hoping that somehow that would be the timeline that would continue and theyâ€™d all live happily ever after. Who doesnâ€™t really want the happy ending when it gets down to it? And in a fashion, that is what happened. OK, so they are dead, and at first that bothered me, but really, once I thought it out so what? Was there really any other way to get that happy ending? If you think about it, the idea that they changed the past with the bomb really never had a chanceâ€”one of the big concepts all along was that what happened happened and canâ€™t be changed. I think going with the alternate reality as real would have been the cop out. Iâ€™d feel like Iâ€™d wasted six years watching something that never happened on the island. I also like the idea that they all returned to the best part of their lives and found it interesting that when it got right down to it, for all of them it turned out to be their time together on the island that they all thought they hated. In the end, the hated island fixed these â€œLostâ€ soulsâ€”they really did need the island as much as it needed them. And for me, the show was about the characters first then the island. I am far more satisfied to be left thinking that they eventually did find each other again and were happy than I would have been if the only ending had been the one on the island with half the characters dead and the other half left behind.
If you liked that ending, then I guess they could do no wrong. Quite simply, this show lost all it’s momentum several shows back, and combining the end to DS9 with the end of Titanic as some emotionally “flawless” concept is just bad. The writing was so bad in the last 4 shows I couldn’t give a shit what happened. You guys bought, after eveything in S1-S5 that Kate was Jack’s true love? Laziest piece of writing going…
I love lost. For me it was the best show ever. It’s a real shame that other people are being so hard on it. Mayhaps it’s because people lack imagination, or the desire to interpret. Or maybe it’s too deep for people. I know a lot of people that find it frustrating to think. and when a storyteller challenges you to think some (most) people can’t handle it. It’s easier for them to criticize than to contemplate. Or maybe you just need to experience TRUE LOVE to understand.
Life is full of unanswered questions that people seem to never question, but if a tv show leaves out a few, leaving them for the viewer to interpret, the show is mocked and criticized. If you want simple programing watch sesame street. although that may confuse some folks to because of all the words and letters that need to be read.
Also, when things are left a little bit open, there is always room to expand the universe in other mediums like books.
Hands down I loved lost and am glad that i’m not the only one completely satisfied with the ending and series as a whole. Can’t wait for the box set. I have a great idea for it if some marketing manager from the show would like to give me an shout via email huf@huf2much.com.
And by the way Great recap Drew. best i’ve read.
Peace out / in
what does kate say to desmond after aaron is born? it is driving me crazy
This is the best “LOST” review/recap I have ever had the pleasure to read.
Thank you
“Without me getting into my own beliefs…” Why not? What’s the harm… someone will disagree with you? So what? You have to get into your own beliefs to approach this ending in an honest way.
Where are all you hypocrites who hated on the Galactica Finale for basically doing the SAME DAMN THING in injecting faith, spirituality, and the idea of a kind of destiny defined by faith into a sci-fi show?
Where are you??? Hypocrites.
I for one want Drew to catch up on TRUE BLOOD and comment that, because I love how you notice things in context that I miss. And that’s a show that rewards the same sort of obsessiveness that LOST does.
Hmmmmm…I WAS sort of kind of maybe right. May I point you all in the direction of my slightly prophetic comments (see talkback from this season’s premiere in link above)…Do I win something? A cookie? Douche of the year award?:
Here’s another theory Drew…Rather than two alternate timelines/realities caused by the bomb, I think the bomb plan did indeed fail. However, by the end of season I reckon they DO find a reversal, kill the energy that caused the crash & the flashback mechanics of this season are in fact what happens to all of the main characters had they not crashed in the first place. Clever in that it wraps up all of the main character arcs & ‘what if’ scenarios. Judging from the brief glimpse of the non-crash reality, it looks awfully grim either way. The only red herring to this theory is Juliet’s “it worked”. WTF do I know. I really need to stop guessing what’s happening on this show because I’m never right – But that’s half the fun right? RIGHT??
Juliet’s ‘it worked’ was a bleed-over from the sideways world when she helped Sawyer with the candy bar machine. She wasn’t talking about the bomb.
Yeah J, you got the point I was on about, cause I kinda thought about this and I don’t really think the new timeline was really created by the jug head.
really, i can’t understand it now. =/
tell me!
rodolpho.cuenca@yahoo.com.br
Well, I can’t yet stand the lack that lost’s left into me and I think within a weeks from now I’m gonna start watching it from the pilot again (of course that will take me a few weeks to get on the The end again but it is worth it for sure my bro).
Well, seeing the end for the third ( if I didn’t mention it before) got me into some kind of emotional game where i couldn’t help but cry for things i’m gonna and actually got me wondering how things worked out between the lines of jack’s death till when the las of them finally died (which I can’t say who it was, even if I think it was maybe hurley).
Well as i laid down on the bed las night I closed up my eyes (as jack, but I didnt die instead okay? let’s just make it clear) i got me wondering Hurley and Ben living in the island and finding Desmond, Rose, Bernard and Vincent and all them going to live back on the Dharma’s village and getting to watch each other’s back for a very very very long time.
And I think the most great part of their lives were those moments when they lived up together down there.
MY GOD i wish there was an episode only about the “Lost after the End”. That would blows up my brain for sure”.
Well, I couldn’t help thinking about what was Richard ALpert going to do off the island. MA’am come on he’s not used to living outta the island neither in this century, if you guys didn’t realize he’d born last century as least.
My god, that would be great seeing him getting to live at LA. awesome.
I think the only thing I didnt get was:
If the Jug Head Blew up, was it the beginning of the new timeline or it hasn’t anything to do to this?
Did I lose something? I think so.
Please allan, remind me if I DID lose something about this, cause I just got thinking that the JugHead blew up and started the new reality.
Well, after saying this I think I’m done about lost till when I finally finish watching all the series again Then i’m sure a plenty of new unanswered quaestions will come out of my brains and I might lay they down here and you guys might help me to get them answered once again.
For now, I just have to say that I’ll miss them so much.
Allan, if you have something to help through the question I just laid some few lines above, just send me at rodolpho.cuenca@yahoo.com
See you guys then!