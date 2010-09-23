Recap: ‘Project Runway’ – ‘Race to the Finish’

So, I miss one week of “PR” and that is, of course, the week when my man Mondo wins. Figures. I”m also a little sad to see Michael D. go, though that Amish ice skating skirt was definitely not a fashion yes. What I don”t understand is when designers on this show look at a woman”s body and say to themselves, “You know, let”s put layers and layers and layers of fabric around that really wide part,” and think that”s a good idea. I know, they”re working with tall, willowy models, but even they have hips, sort of. But enough grousing, let”s get to it!
Usually the wakey-wakey time at Atlas is pure filler, but I had to enjoy Gwetchen”s interview room comment that Michael D. was a light, happy presence on the show whose absence now makes everything feel like a competition, which seems to be her preference. Now she can start short sheeting her roommates” beds and make snide remarks about the boys” sewing skills, and even as she cuts holes in people”s designs at the 11th hour she”ll just look like a tough competitor instead of a malignant witch.
Interestingly, Andy mentions how glad he is to get Christopher and Mondo as roommates, as he”s looking forward to bunking with people he can trust. Which, I guess, does not include Michael C. There have been rumblings that Michael C., who”s been all puppy dog eyes and poor me from what we”ve seen on the show thus far, is not the fundamentally decent guy he seems (Peach called him out as two-faced in one of her interviews). If Michael C. is truly a creep, I”m pretty disappointed in the producers for portraying him as the innocent victim in a house full of vipers. But hey, that”s reality TV for you.
Anyway, time for the challenge. Tim introduces the designers to Collier Strong, consulting make-up designer of L”Oreal Paris… zzzzzzzzzzz… Oh, I”m sorry, shameless plugs make me drowsy. Anyway, the challenge is to create a high fashion look for (wait for it) a L”Oreal Paris advertorial. Zzzzzzzzzzz… Oh, and the ad will appear in Marie Claire and the winner will get twenty grand. Everyone”s very excited about winning the money, because they don”t realize that half of it will be eaten up by taxes.
The design, of course, has to mesh with a L”Oreal Paris eye shadow kit. Sigh. Mondo picks bright. Christopher picks crystal. April picks matte. Michael C. picks metallic. Ivy picks bright. Valerie picks crystal. Gwetchen picks velvet, which is a “serious risk.” Because velvet is really better on a sofa. Andy picks metallic.
They sketch, they go to Mood, Swatch barks as Tim Gunn chases him around. Everyone is being very calm and well behaved, because they have two days for this challenge. Though April wisely points out she”s going to bang it out, because hello, this is “PR” and you just know there”s going to be some cruel twist that will ruin their casual design time.
Oh, I spoke too soon. Michael C. is using the same colors as Gwetchen. Instant tension in the workroom. Gwetchen makes a gagging noise and notes that she”s created a monster. Because she has to take credit even for the stuff she hates.
After make-up time (zzzzz, shameless plug, zzzzzz), Tim comes to visit. Tim thinks Valerie is being incredibly ambitious. Valerie agrees, but I”m not sure Tim meant that as a compliment. Tim tells Mondo to be himself, which, for Mondo, is good advice. He believes in April. Tim asks Andy if he”s taking his warrior outfit far enough. Tim thinks Gwetchen”s outfit looks like a robe. I can”t disagree. Velvet is a risk, as he mentioned, and the velvet she picked looks kinda cheap to me. Tim tells Ivy to be careful that she isn”t making a pageant gown.
Sewing time, followed by model time. Unfortunately, Mondo discovers that his model is so flat chested he has to start over on his bodice. Stay strong, Mondo! Because that bodice, even though you had to throw it out, looked pretty cool.
Time for the twist! Tim walks in to tell everyone they”ll also need to create a second look – a ready to wear companion to their high fashion look. Of course, because God forbid anyone relax or stop working on their brain aneurysms or anything. Mondo thinks he”s going to pee his pants. A lot of people are about to do that, except April. Who knew this was coming. Does anyone else watch the show, though? There is no such thing as a relaxed challenge, designers!
At Mood, everyone is running in circles. Except Valerie, who seems to have come unstrung and is wandering around and muttering like Miss Haversham in sweats.
I also think April”s come a little undone, because she would like to win the twenty grand so she can get a miniature pony. Not that miniature ponies are a bad thing, mind you, but I thought the other goal was to go to Bryant Park and become a mucky-muck New York designer. And having a miniature pony in New York seems like a not good idea. Unless you”re a Trump, in which case, you can hire people to pick up the miniature horse crap in your fourteen bedroom apartment and transport said terrified miniature horse up and down the elevator from your pad to the busy, noisy sidewalk for walkies and teensy tiny rides from small dogs and pet monkeys.
Gwetchen would like to win so she could get out of debt. Mondo wants drinking money. Both sound like practical ideas to me.
Tim comes in and tries to convince Valerie to make it work. Which, for some reason, sends her running to the bathroom in tears. Ivy and Gwetchen rush to comfort her. Valerie is touched, mainly because she doesn”t realize Ivy is secretly rolling her eyes at her wimpy, whiny mini-breakdown. Oh, that Ivy, she”s just made of sugar, isn”t she?
Runway time! The judges are Michael, Nina and guest judge Naeem Khan. Who dresses Michelle Obama. Sometimes. As I recall, he made that beige evening gown for her that looked like drapes, but hey, she”s the First Lady, so it”s all good.
April
Look one: This is very April. Goth, with hot pants.
Look two: The ready-to-wear look doesn”t look substantially different, but it”s fine.
Mondo
Look one: Mondo is the bastard child of Betsey Johnson and Vivienne Westwood, but in a good way.
Look two: This works extremely well. This is a great dress. The first look is a great dress. Mondo rocks.
Ivy
Look one: I like blue. I don”t like weird random strips of darker blue plastered across the bodice of a somewhat lighter dress, however. I don”t really get what”s going on here.
Look two: Yeah, Ivy”s right about the construction on this one – you can tell this dress doesn”t really fit the model. And what”s with the neckline? It looks like she has scoliosis.
Michael C.
Look one: I like the idea of this dress, but then you see the back of it. Which makes Princess Diana”s bridal gown look subtle.
Look two: I know he was going for a draping effect, but it just looks like the fabric is pulling too tightly over her torso. And it”s kind of trashy. Like, this is the streetwalker version of the first look. And he used the same fabric. Boring!
Christopher
Look one: What the hell is this? It looks like a cream puff getting its period. And the toilet paper train, not good.
Look two: Nice little sheath, but nothing to write home about.
Gwetchen
Look one: Again, I”ll admit, I find it very hard to judge Gwetchen objectively. But I really don”t like this. It looks like a housecoat. From the ’60s. That smells like patchouli and weed. The feathers, however, are cool.
Look two: This is okay, but it looks too big for the model.
Valerie
Look one: For as much as she whined and bitched, this isn”t as bad as I thought it would be. But it”s not good, either.
Look two: Don”t really see the connection to the first look here, and more than that, it looks like a jumper from the JC Penney sales rack. Circa 1995.
Andy
Look one: I like the idea. I feel like I almost always like Andy”s ideas. But this might be a bit too much, as the jacket is just way too busy around the neckline (lose a few ruffles and I”d swoon). That being said, it”s hugely edgy and creative. And those boots!
Look two: Very nice, very streamlined and wearable – a nice answer to the first look.
Heidi calls out Christopher and April to move on to the next round. Really, that horrible cloud thing gets a pass? Whatever.
Ivy, Valerie and Michael have the lowest scores. Really? Gwetchen”s hippie dippie housecoat is in the top?
Gretchen is first up. Michael thinks her high fashion look is very wearable. He hates the hair, but Nina likes the make-up.
Naeem likes Andy”s look, because it”s true to his vision. Michael likes the translation from the high fashion to the ready to wear. Nina loves the boots. She also digs the fantasy make-up. Heidi doesn”t love the high fashion look.
Heidi loves Mondo”s hat. Naeem is impressed with his stripes. Michael thinks the gown is too short and Nina thinks the fabric looks cheap.
On to the losers! Ivy”s waves are not a hit. Michael thinks it”s a bridesmaid”s under the sea. He thinks the necklines are nurse-y. Nina thinks the fit is bad. Naeem says it”s all overkill. Heidi didn”t hate it as much as everyone else. But I think she still hated it.
Naeem tells Valerie she wasn”t imaginative enough to listen to the fabric. Oh, Naeem, aren”t you creative. Michael says she used the wrong fabric. Nina says the model looks like Miss Guatemala. She questions Valeries taste – oh no, the kiss of death! Michael thinks the first model needs a wand. Oofa!
Naeem is not a fan of Michael C.”s bordeaux color choice. Heidi thinks the ready to wear look is too much boobs and legs. Michael says the clothes are constructed well and sewn well, but he doesn”t dig the train.
The judges chat. I almost think Andy”s going to win, but the make-up is too weird (and this is all about the advertorial, right?). And (eep) Valerie might be going home, although, as Michael points out, it”s a tight race for hideous today. Girl, you so bad! I really hope Michael Kors doesn”t need a writer to goose his quips and he”s exactly this bitchy in real life.
Mondo is… the WINNER! Yay! Mondo cries a little. Gwetchen and Andy are in. Michael C. is… in. And Ivy is… out. Valerie is… in. I”m not sure why Heidi made Valerie sweat at the very end.
Valerie feels like she should have gone home. Oh, please shut up, Valerie. Just be glad you survived another week. Ivy cries, Valerie cries, some of the other designers cry, and it occurs to me that everyone is so tired and sleep deprived they probably all want to cry for any reason at all, which is why seemingly rational, sane people burst into tears when Tim looks at them cross-eyed or they pop a seam. Oh, the joys of reality TV! I can”t say I”m sorry to see Ivy go, however, as I don”t think she ever emerged as much of a designer during the season. When she finally did break her monochrome and cream streak, it got her sent home, which suggests she made need a color theory class or two before she makes the big move to NYC. And of course, Mondo winning is all good in my book – if I had to bet, I”d say he has Bryant Park in the bag. But things can change quickly on “PR,” so fingers crossed.
Do you think Ivy deserved to go home? Do you think Michael C. is not what he seems? Did you like Gretchen”s dress?
I’ll admit it…on a personal level it THRILLED me to see Ivy go home. I was so over her and her ego that seeing her go under any circumstances was a treat for me.
BUT if I’m honest and objective…Valerie deserved to go home tonight. Her garments were just *in my Nina Garcia voice* dreadful. That ready to wear look…oy. The judging was EXTREMELY suspect tonight. I think Micheal C.’s looks were substantially better than Christopher’s and Gretchen…are they FOR REAL? That “high fashion” look reminded me of something Mrs. Roper from Three’s Company would wear. But not now…because she’d know better. I swear, I think Gretchen was inspired by Cassanova’s grandmother this week. That is of course only if his grandmother is a delusional blind lady with no taste. It was simply horrible. Just horrible. But I think most of her clothes are old lady horrible so it fit right with the rest of her work.
I doubt Micheal C. is TOTALLY innocent (he can be snarky on tape) BUT I truly believe this group of designers has a high school cook kid club/mob mentality. They are, for the most part, really snobby and really elitist and Micheal C. doesn’t meet THEIR standards so they’ve all grabbed their torches and pitchforks. He’s an easy target..he doesn’t stand up for himself and he keeps trying to people please and prove himself to them. I bet if he’d break bad on them one time, they’d all STFU. They are like a bunch of sharks who smelled blood in the water. He’s not the weakest designer IMO, but he is one of the weaker personalities and they are exploiting that weakness.
Sadly, I missed tonight, but please confirm: Did April really want to win to buy a miniature pony? She had to be kidding right?
Nope, she really said that. Twice, as a matter of fact — after Mondo won, she asked him if he’d buy her a miniature pony. : )
I actually got a little teary eyed when Mondo won – especially when he said he had just $14 in the bank.
Sooooo glad to see Ivy gone, I won’t miss her lousy designs or her whiny voice. Still missing Casanova…
I don’t think PR has made Michael C out to be an innocent victim. What they seem to have shown is that, whatever his faults or virtues, the rest have ganged up on him junior hight style, led by the Grebel Without a Cause.
Peach’s call out was that this is what they have on camera, that this is the personality Michael C shows when the cameras are on…it’s when the camera’s are off that there’s a whole ‘nother side that comes out. Not that it changes Gretchen’s middle school clique issue. It’s just why even those who are not “In” with Gretchen aren’t very fond of him either.
Sigh – April has sent down another black negligee. What is it with her? All her outfits look like lingerie – or diapers. Gretchenâ€™s dress was hideous, hideous, hideous. That back beading was not enough to save it. Ick Ick Ick
Grethch’s dresses — both awful. Agree that Ivy should have gone, but Val too. They’re eventually going to boot April for the monochromal black every week. I like Mondo, just wish he didn’t dress like Spanky from Our Gang.
Buh-bye, Ivy! You won’t be missed.
I cheered twice last night – once for Mondo “YEA!” then for Ivy’s departure “Wohoo!”
Gwetchen’s designs WERE HIDEOUS; beyond UGLY. I usually agree with Michael Kors because, well, let’s face it, that girl knows how to dress, but he liked both designs and it was disturbing to me. It’s almost like Michael C. winning with a look that none of the other designers got at all. Did I miss something with that velvet feather look? I thought the choice of sending Ivy home was a good one; YIKES, those dresses were FUGLY. Loved the looks of Mondo and Andy, but what is going on girls?
Not only were Gretchen’s designs ugly, it seems she sends the same stuff down the runway every week. Its annoying, she is annoying, and I can only hope that now we are rid of Ivy the wicked witch of the west, we can be rid of Gretchen. Her high horse attitude and holier-than-though comments are really getting old. I think I like her even less than Irina, and she was the bitchiest of them all!
Gretchen’s model looked like a refugee from Woodstock. The dress was sacky, bland and flat-out ugly. Who would spend money on a feathered velvet bathrobe with a dusty rose nightgown underneath. I seriously thought Gretchen’s two looks were way worse than Michael C’s. I’m just saying.
Thank goodness Lian Bonin is back!! I missed the snarky Gwetchen comments last week! And, speaking of Gwetchen, WTF was the horrible “thing” she made?? Someone commented it looked like something Mrs. Roper would wear from Three’s Company; PERFECT! I was sure her snarky face would end up in the bottom, so almost passed out when she was in the Top 3; are the judges serious? I was waiting for them to pounce on her with words and phrases that make you cringe like train wreck, hot mess, velvet vomit, or just plain UGLY! Two good things did happen; Mondo won (YAY!) I’m starting to love this little guy – he’s ridiculously strange and oh, so adorable and talented. Other good thing; Ivy is gone – this chic is sooooo dilusional about her talent…how can she possibly think she can go to Bryant Park after making that Blue…whatever it was. It has to be Andy, Mondo, and April….they really are the only creative designers that have a real point of view..
I was doing some web-browsing and discovered that the following designers show at Fashion Week under the Project Runway banner; however, you cannot tell who were the winners: Andy, Chris, MONDO (yeah!), Micheals C & D, Cassanova, and wait for it: Gretchen, Valerie & Ivy. So, I guess you get to show even if you don’t win! Where’s the incentive other than the prize money I guess?
As Fashion Week is ahead of the final season episode, other designers show to keep the winners from being discoverd before air time. My vote is MONDO all the way! He’s talented, witty, and a gentleman (he actually apologized to Micheal C for being a d*ck; rather refreshing considering the cattiness of this bunch). GO MONDO!
Go Mondo all the way!!! He is truly an inspiration. Creative design, distinctive voice in his style, incredible sewing skills, and a really decent guy.
I was on Project Runways site the other day, reading the contestants blogs. I was mystified by April’s. She said, “How many times Michael C’s been in the bottom and he’s still here!” She said it with a bit of disgust. I thought this episode was the first time he was in the bottom. Not counting the team challenge, because he had immunity. Did I miss something?
I should have said watched their video blogs…there were none to read
Lian, once again another great recap. I cannot believe Gwetchen was in the top with that hideous 60’s thing. She’s just ever so annoying too. Thank you for killing off Ivy the witch. I’m waiting for Michael C to just twist off on these people for being so hateful. I didnt love Mondo’s first dress but the second was really nice. I did love both of Andy’s. I thought they were both well made and the high fashion one was fun and playful. I also thought Michael C’s was stupid looking, both of them. He could have done better but they were well constructed so there you have it. Let the games continue. I love Heidi’s new do. very cute.
I’m no fashion expert but I at least know when things are boring as HECK!
I’m glad Mondo and Andy was in the top! Their clothes was actually exciting and new. I’m only rooting for Mondo, Michael C and Andy now because they’re the only one with innovation or at least integrity! I mean I love Valerie as a person and she did have some good designs but …idk…
and GRETCHEN! GOSH! She must be a billionaire who had bought Project Runway because there is no way the judges in their RIGHT MIND would like this! If you look at previous seasons, the things that she made was done before! And was criticized! So why do they like the **** she make now? It’s ridiculous! I’m not criticizing her because she’s a meanie because I’m trying to be objective here. But gosh! Things make no sense anymore! It’s one thing to keep her around but another to put her on the “top”? That’s like an insult to Mondo and Andy’s hard work!
Blech.
I’m so sick of this.
Even her model look unhappy ~ I’ve seriously seen this look in movies before and her ready to wear look like something I can buy in the clearance rack.
This is like season 6 of Top Chef where they kept Robin on for so long even though she was a boring chef.
Mondo rocks! Seriously though anyone to say his high fashion dress wasn’t amazing can just go to hell! There was no doubt in my mind he rightful won and i jumped for joy when the judges agreed! The other two designers that i love are Andy of course he does beautiful work even if it can get a little crazy sometimes… and dont forget April even though all her work is in black i think it is a smart move for her because if you really think about it, you are not as likely to see the mistakes on the runway. I think most if not all of her designs have a unique and gorgeous attitude if you will to them.
I totally agree with everyone else that i just wanted to hand each judge a pair of classes and then ask them again to tell me if Gretchen’s design was spot #3 worthy! Are you kidding me!? The only thing i thought was pretty was her model… beautiful girl. And can i get a Hip Hip HORRAY Ivy is gone! I laughed when her models came out because what the hell was she thinking making either one of those dresses and then to actually send them out, WHaT!? Lets be honest when you think of bright what person in their right mind thinks of hawaii’s beach and especially ocean waves?.. the minute she said that i thought for sure she needed to go home. If anyone thinks different just compare the two under that category… Mondo’s super amazing high fashion dress to hideous and poorly sewn “little mermaid” dress! Either way i will only be satisfied if Mondo, Andy, April or Christopher go to fashion week!