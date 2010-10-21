Recap: ‘Project Runway’ Season 8 Finale – Part 1

It”s down to the final four, and this is both exciting (we”re that much closer to the really big show!) and dreary (Tim has to tromp around the country and eat bad meals with designers and their families). But we do get a peek at the finalists” designs, which should be fun. Or, in Gwetchen”s case, probably a little gag inducing, but hey, I”m just allergic to patchouli. Anyway, let”s get to it!
Heidi bequeaths to the designers nine grand and six weeks to jam out collections for Bryant Park. Except for whoever is eliminated, who will just have a whole bunch of runway-unworthy clothes to stuff in his or her closet.
Of course, Gwetchen whines that this is going to be “toooouuuuugh.” Shut up, Gwetchen. You made it to the final four, you don”t get to complain. Michael C. says he”ll have the last laugh, which is already true, given that, even if he gets sent home next, he”s still outlasted Ivy.
First stop: Andy”s place in Waianae, Hawaii. This is all kinds of great, because Andy raised Chinese catfish growing up, and the minute he tries to show one of these not-particularly-scary fish to Tim Gunn, Mr. Refined Designerman squeals like a little girl, which is weirdly endearing (have I mentioned before that Tim Gunn can do no wrong?). And really, no one else could look as effortlessly cool wearing a suit with rubber boots.
Andy cries about how much his mom has sacrificed him, which makes me like Andy a little more (still working on forgiving him for getting on Gwetchen”s bandwagon of Michael C. hating-evil a while back). But then it”s time for Tim”s critique. Andy got inspiration from a Laotian Buddhist statue and his elephant herder grandfather, which sounds like a combination that could be very cool or hopelessly schlumpy. Andy”s been held up on actually making his clothes while waiting for his fabrics to come in from Laos, but it seems like that might be a good thing, as Tim thinks his designs could, in toto, be a “really, truly hot mess.”
Next, Tim heads to Palm Springs to see Michael C. And he drives a Cadillac to get there, which is apparently a freebie because we get a lingering, sexy shot of the front of the car (shameless plug, zzzzzzz…).
Michael C. dives right in to getting his critique from Tim. His inspirations were sunsets and feathers. And lollipops and rainbows. No, sorry, not the last two, but sunsets and feathers do not seem like rich source material. But Michael C. being Michael C., he”s made not ten looks, not twelve looks, but eighteen looks. Tim says he needs to cure his design diarrhea and start editing. Not the most dignified way to say it, but point taken.
Michael C. makes some eats and then his friend (boyfriend? Husband?) Richard reveals that Michael C.”s parents were not supportive of him until he got on the show. Because he”s gay? Because he wants to design clothes? We do not like Michael C.”s parents, who are not only narrow minded, but give way too much power of authority to TV.
On to Denver to see Mondo. Mondo, of course, has a pad with pink walls and a black-and-white checkerboard floor. So Mondo! Tim loves his stuff, which is good, because it does look fairly awesome. The only thing he doesn”t like is a hot pink shirt that does look, as Tim puts it, jejeune. But Mondo agrees.
Tim and Mondo go to Mondo”s parents for dinner. And what do Mondo”s parents do? Admit they tried to make him more “normal” (read: less gay) while he was growing up. Sigh. Then, Mondo plays piano. And of course, he”s good. Mondo”s parents aren”t Michael C.”s parents, but I”m not feeling much love for them, either.
Gwetchen”s turn. Gwetchen is moving, because coming home from “PR” meant, for her, a broken relationship, an empty bank account and a need to move. She”s embarrassed to have Tim come over in these circumstances. Gwetchen reveals that she really missed Tim, and she”s glad to have been able to share this awful moment in her life with him. Gwetchen”s being all nicey-nice these days, but I”m not buying it.
Her inspiration is rural stuff. Tim declares a pair of bloomers diapers-like. And he thinks one of her dresses looks costume-y. And Tim is not wrong. I know, I know, Gwetchen has been such a constant source of irritation on the show I can”t fairly judge her work, but I think that no matter who churned out the stuff on display, I”d hate it with every fiber of my being. One, it doesn”t look spring at all. Two, the colors all seem to be rust and baby vomit. Three, I saw M.C. Hammer pants. There”s a distinctly retired art school teacher/Chico”s vibe that really makes me want to sick up. Which means I could dye her ugly diaper-bloomer pants naturally. Which little Miss Nutty Twiggy would probably love. Blech, blech, blech,
Gwetchen and her mom eat snacks with Tim, and Gwetchen reveals she was a control freak from preschool onward. Wow, color me shocked.
So, everyone goes to New York and they”re staying at the Hilton in Midtown, which isn”t so bad for a Hilton. Mondo gets there first and takes the big bedroom. Good for Mondo! The rest of the gang shows up, and Gwetchen reveals that she”s missed everyone, because they”re “her boys.” Oh ma God, Gwetchen, you”ve said something crappy about every one of those guys, just shut up!
Tim shows up with a (gasp!) velvet bag. But for once, it”s a good thing, as each one of the designers are getting a free resort stay from the Hilton. Yay!
So, the next day it”s off to the workroom, and Tim announces they”ll have to pick two of their looks to show the judges, then create a third one in the next two days.
With only four designers left, there isn”t a lot of drama. But Mondo hates his jersey dress and thinks he”s going home. Don”t worry, Mondo, you”d have to screw up a lot more than one jersey dress to get the boot now.
It”s Tim time! Tim tells Michael C. he needs to pick his two other looks and get it together. Tim tells Gwetchen she has great continuity. Mondo tells Tim he scrapped his other dress and he”s created another, which gets a thumbs up from Tim. Tim tells Andy he”s in superb shape. Basically, Tim loves everyone and everything, which I don”t really agree with, but at this point, Tim might as well be a cheerleader because it”s getting too late for anyone to do anything drastic.
Before he leaves, Tim tells Gwetchen, Andy and Mondo to carry on, then tells Michael C. not to choke. Which stresses out Michael C. So, I”m guessing he”s going to choke. Sigh.
Models get dressed, models get their hair done, Garnier gets plugged, zzzzz…
Finally, it”s runway time!
Andy:
First look: I don”t know about this. It”s okay, but it”s a jumper with some frills and ruching on the butt. But I do like that ruching. Still, the headdress is a great idea, but the execution is too space alien for me.
Second look: It”s a bikini with some fabric stapled to it. It”s fine, but it”s not all that exciting.
Third look: I know Andy loves this, but it just reminds me of Valerie”s paper napkin dress. The color”s nice, though.
Michael C.:
First look: I love this dress. It hangs beautifully, it”s fluid, it”s wearable. I want this dress.
Second look: Okay, feathers aren”t the most creative inspiration, but I like the idea of this dress, though I don”t understand why the skirt is thicker at the hips than at the thigh (not flattering, Michael C.!). I haven”t been completely wowed by Michael C. before, but I”m liking what I”m seeing so far. The little bow detail in the back is nice, too.
Third look: Maybe I just wasn”t expecting much, but these pants rock. Although the top does have April”s beloved arm strap and looks a little hoochie with the pants.
Gwetchen:
First look: Yay, here comes an army green sundress. The back is interesting, but I think it looks too much like she has fabric stuck in her underwear.
Second look: Okay, hate hate hate this. It looks very ’80s, very unflattering, very close to Mom jeans territory. Pleating and Capri cut = looking twenty pounds fatter than you really are. Blech.
Third look: The jacket is interesting and I like the material and colors she used here, except the inability to close it with anything but a sash just makes it look too small. And the diaper still looks like a diaper, just one that”s been well-used. I really don”t think I dislike these looks because they”re Gwetchen. I just hate them on their own merits.
Mondo:
First look: This ensemble looks way too busy to me (could have done without the hair thingy and the purse), but I like the elements.
Second look: This is cute. The sleeves are perfect, even if I”m on the fence about the whole outfit. Very Mondo.
Third look: Love this dress. The black side panels make it wearable. But what”s on her head? I hate to say it, but I think Mondo was trying too hard with his mini-collection.
Time for judging! It”s the usual suspects – I really wanted it to be the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria, but the last two weren”t available. Okay, okay, I”m getting punchy, I admit it. Let”s get to the clothes.
First up, Mondo. Michael likes the individual pieces, but not the way they”re put together. Heidi doesn”t like the second look, but likes the polka dot dress. Nina disagrees, as she thinks it”s walking a fine line. She”s worried about the wackiness. Michael does think there”s a lot going on.
Next, Andy. Heidi thought the green dress was well made and Michael thought it was sharp and romantic. Really? I thought it looked like napkins. Nina is worried that Andy”s collection is very bare and doesn”t see range. Heidi thinks the bikini is a throwaway. Andy wanted to save his good stuff for later. Bad idea, Andy.
Michael C.”s up next. Michael likes his gown because it looks effortless. Heidi likes the third look”s top. Nina doesn”t understand why it”s all the same color. Michael says it needs to tell a story beyond color. Heidi thinks the feather dress is too boxy, which is true. But that eleventh look, come on; it was wowza!
Gwetchen prattles on about her goals and such. Sigh. Really, shut up, Gwetchen. Nina says her looks feel crunchy granola, and she didn”t feel the drama and polish. She isn”t sure there”s any umph. Heidi liked the weird sack dress, but she wants to see everyone in high heels. Michael doesn”t think it looks expensive. Gwetchen argues she has dressy stuff. Michael can”t understand how everyone edited themselves so poorly.
This is a tough one, honestly. Mondo was not as strong as I hoped he was going to be; Gwetchen”s stuff seemed horrible but again, that”s me; Andy didn”t wow me and Michael C. got hammered for too much of the same color (even though I liked a lot of it).
The judges chat. Heidi is afraid that Gwetchen may be too granola. Good – send her home! Michael thinks there”s nothing wrong with granola, but it has to be fashion granola. Oh, I would argue there”s a lot wrong with granola when it”s not in your cereal bowl. As a breakfast, it”s quite alright, but I digress. Nina thinks Gwetchen and Mondo could balance one another. She thinks he could be a joke, and Michael thinks his stuff was overwrought. Nina thinks Michael C. needs to be more confident and needs more practice. And he may be too showgirl. Really? I didn”t think his looks were that over the top. Andy is deemed iffy. That bikini did him no favors.
Heidi tells the designers to be proud of themselves. Then, she tells Mondo he”s in. Yay! Gwetchen is… in. BOO! Seriously, that horrible granola mini-collection of hers got a thumbs up? What is WRONG with these judges?
So, it”s down to Michael C. or Andy. Andy is… in. And Michael C. is out. Seriously? Michael C. made a kick-ass dress. And Andy sent a bikini down the runway, while Gwetchen made ugly ’80s clothes. What the hell?
Michael C. goes backstage and falls apart. And it’s not just about losing. He doesn”t know how he”s going to tell his parents, because he knows they”re going to want him to move back home and pretend to be straight. I officially loathe his horrible parents. For crying out loud, he made it to the final four, they should be proud of him. This is heartbreaking. Whatever the truth is about Michael C., whether he cheated or didn”t cheat or was one person when the cameras were rolling and another when they weren”t, his pain is still terrible to watch. He’s more than just sad or disappointed, he’s terrified. Even Andy, one of the designers once so eager to stab him in the back, cries watching this.
Tim comes backstage and gives Michael C. a hug and a pep talk. Gwetchen is concerned that Michael C. isn”t going to be supported by his family. No kidding, Gwetchen. She also hugs him and tells him what an honor it”s been working with him. Really, Gwetchen? The guy you called an idiot what, two episodes ago (I could be wrong about that, but suffice it to say, it was recently)? Whatever, at least it was a nice thing to say. Michael C. gets it together and signs out, but in this case, I have to agree with Gwetchen (whether or not she”s disingenuous being besides the point). I”m concerned about Michael C., too. I hope Tim can find him a job, or his friends can support him. Because he shouldn’t move back home and marry a woman and give up his designing dreams, especially not when women would pay good money for that eleventh look, no joke. Hang in there, Michael C.!
Who do you think is going to win at Bryant Park? Do you think Gwetchen really likes Michael C.? And whose family did you like the best?
Is it me, or does it seem like they selected (and kept) designers with the most traumatic back stories all through the season? I was not wowed by any of these mini collections, and everyone, except Mondo, showed something truly horrible. I would prefer less emphasis on human drama and greater emphasis on fashion drama.
Gretchen’s work was terrible and has been for several episodes. Andy’s “talent” escapes me. All in all, I thought this was a disappointing group of designers but given the playing field, I definitely thought Michael C should have won out over Gretchen (for sure) and Andy (although for some reason the judges like his work) I disagreed with the judges last season, barely watched this season until the last few shows and doubt I’ll watch next season. And by the way, does anybody else think that Heidi (even though she has a great body) is a grown woman who needs to start wearing her dresses a bit longer?
The second Michael C started talking about feathers and sunsets I knew he was out. But, let’s be honest. He never should have made the final four. He got there by the skin of his teeth. April would have been a better choice by the producers, er, I mean judges.
Gretchen may have gone Chico (good call), but there was no way she was out. Although, when Michael said her stuff looked cheap I wondered if she used her clothes budget to pay some bills…
What’s also clear is there is no way Mondo is going to lose this. Nina criticizing the polka dot dress? Is she crazy? That is a showstopper anywhere. And judging from the Leona Lewis outfits in the Cotton commercial…there are celebs out there who could use his clothes right away!
I agree. That polka dot dress was awesome. I kept thinking of Gwen Stefani wearing it. They talked about his work being too “out there”, but there are so many celebrities who would love to wear a “Mondo”.
I hadn’t thought about Gretchen using some of her design budget to pay bills, but honestly, after seeing her collection, that makes a lot of sense.
I agree that Mondo will definitely win this competition. He has shown incredible talent and innovation all season, but I was honestly very dissappointed with his collection for Bryant Park. When I saw it I thought that maybe Mondo needs stess and time constraints to create beautiful clothes. And I hated that polka dot dress. I thouhgt it was a tacky version of the black and white zig zag dress he made for the bright colors challenge. I loved that dress, hated this one. His model could barely walk in it because of the limited leg room at the bottom.
After seeing Andy at home with his family, I really liked him as a person much more than through the competition, however, I thought his line was destined to fail. I’m shocked that he won over Michael C. He spent a MONTH just ordering fabric and waiting for it to come in and then designed his clothes in the last 2 weeks of the challenge. And a binkini? Really? And that green dress was horrible. It looked like a mother of the bride dress for a woman in her late 40s, early 50s. I’m still just so shocked.
Watching Michael Costello’s greif at the end was heart wrenching. I still think he should have made it in Andy’s place. Leave it to the PR producers to make that decision.
I’ll bet Gwetchen spent a lot of her budget having her hats/jewelry made. From what we heard, the other designers did all their own work. Gwetchen designed but outsourced her hat and jewelry.
Hey! I’m from Chico, and I wouldn’t wear any of that ugly Gretchen stuff
This was the most disappointing Project Runway season EVER. Here we are, with the final three ready for Fashion Week, and I honestly don’t care who wins. As far as I’m concerned none of these clowns have a shred of the talent we’ve seen in previous seasons. Tonight’s judging was merely a selection of whose clothes sucked the least. Awful.
Heidi Klum clearly has some executive producer clout that resonates on the finale show and escalates throughout the passing seasons. Did anyone notice that she was the only one who liked Gretchen’s work in the finale. Which, by the way looked to have been inspired by the drab and sad fashion of early 90’s. Nothing refreshing, inspired or innovative here. The infusion of animal prints, really bad styling, and tired jewelry were a real yawn and did nothing to make me ever want to see more of her work. I can’t believe this girl’s karma hasn’t fully caught up with her yet. I feel as mean spirited, full of ill will and hypocritical as Gretchen has been throughout the season, she deserves to fall flat on her face as a result of her thoughts, words and conduct. Maybe Michael C. will be right there with a banana peel, so she can slip somewhere far into obscurity. Gretchen’s eyes were as dry as a bone and her sentiment transparent; and at the end of the show, her only thought seemed to be “Don’t let the door hit you in the ass when you leave Michael C!” Poor Michael C. deserves a special humility award. For being as gracious as humanly possible, under the line of fire, ridicule, and a truly grueling season of indecent behavior towards him. He is still young and sweet and hopefully will use his new notoriety and sheer guts to ascend to high places in the fashion world someday. He came a long way the hard way on the show. And I totally agree with another post, that Heidi’s skirt lengths are too short for a woman her age! Her ego seems to have gotten the best of her in so many ways. I hope Mondo rocks it solid and takes it home! He’s got it, and he deserves it!
So sad about the outcome and I agree this season was dissapointimg. It was more about drama. Very few outstanding designers. I think either Andy or Gretchen should have left. Andy is too young and one dimensional. I just don’t see a niche or market for his designs.
Also, didn’t like the commercial of next weeks preview. Could instantly tell Micahel C. was out.
I was also annoyed at the pre-view/commercial for next weeks show showing Michael C. didn’t make it. What was Lifetime thinking?!!
Argh! That made me mad, too! I knew 35 minutes before the show was over that Michael was going home! I kept hoping that they were going to surprise us and have all four show at Fashion Week. I wanted Gwetchen to go – at least I could stand Andy’s designs!
I’ve watched episode 1 of the finale and the promo for the final episode has an ominus tone I hope that it just producer hype and not someting truly awful.
It seems to me that Gretchen watched some of the first episodes during the 6 weeks at home and decided she needed to act a little nicer. Who knows if she means it or not or just did not want to come off as the nasty designer.
Oh Lord, where to begin? I usually never talk like this, but just think it, but who the heck is Gretchen blowing to get those horrible, horrible clothes into Bryant Park? Really? Are the judges blinded by something about her? They looked like home ec projects (and ones that would get a “C”). Michael should have definitely been put through, no doubt about it. Once Tim started visiting the homes, I had to wonder if the finalists got picked because of the cool places they lived! I didn’t really care for anybody’s family. I thought it was weird though that only Gretchen’s mom was there for her. Anyway, terribly disappointing to see that Gretchen and her hideous clothes made it through. I think something was up this entire season with her though and that no matter what she did, they kept putting her. It will be good to see Mondo win the whole thing next week though!
I cried last night for Michael C. I really felt he deserved to be able to make it to the final three. I truly hope they decide as a “surprise” to let Michael C show his collection. He was a wonderful person to watch and grow throughout this season despite the horrible bullying that he recieved every day from his fellow designers. I truly wish him the best. Love you Michael C.! And Ivy, how dare you say that Michael C. should be ashamed? You are down right evil.
I knew when April was booted out that Gretchen would be in – I mean, come on, the judges aren’t going to allow three gay men to head to the runway. Audiences are still too conservative to not want to see at least one woman (no matter how poorly designed her garments were…and Gretchen’s were horrible all the way through the show).
It’s all about pleasing the audience and while the audience is prepared for gay men to predominate, they aren’t prepared for NO women at all.
Such a shame. Michael C’s pant/top set was awesome. Gretchen’s put me to sleep. I doubt that I’ll watch next week’s show at all.
For shame, judges. Show some backbone.
I don’t think that most fans of the show would care that it was 3 men in the finals. We “women” types do not like Gretchen and would have been ecstatic if she’s been voted out.
I felt so bad for Michael C and cried right along with him. That was devastating to watch. I don’t understand why Michael C was sent home and Gretchen is still there. Because of color? He told them he had other colors. I mean, come on, Andy had a bikini. Please, please someone hire Michael C so he can tell everyone to f@<# off (not that he would).
Gretchen by far had the worst collection, although I agree with Nina, her jacket piece was a flicker of hope in a sea of dreary. I didn’t think Michael C.’s pieces looked particularly good standing side by side although I thought they looked fine by themselves. His break down was brutal. It’s obvious that he has been under tremendous personal pressure, which makes his treatment by the other designers all the more vile.
I wanted them to take all 4 designers too… If they had to boot one, i was voting for Gretchen, although to be honest, I was feeling real sorry for her after her home interview with Tim.
Maybe its just me but she seemed genuinely self aware for the first time. When she said “you learn things about yourself that your life long friends would never tell you” it made me wonder when they taped that last part of the show and if she’d already see herself on TV… Maybe she’s just now realizing how egotistical she is/was. I mean she said PR was a humbling experience… maybe she really meant it…
When I really think about Gretchen, especially if I compare her to “Meana Irina” and Kenley, she’s not that bad.
All I know for sure is that this season of PR was lacking in talent and they wasted too much time plugging beauty products and showing drama.
I tune into PR because it used to be more about the clothes and the talent then manufactured conflict. It feels like PR has lost its integrity. There are countless shows that have the same format and that have copied PR, but PR has always been the best… Now its just a pale imitation of its former greatness :(
I cried like a baby when Michael C was eliminated. I’ve never had that reaction before when someone was booted off. I’ve been angry, and completely astounded but I’ve never been so depressed.
He tried so hard, he really did. He had to put up with all the other designers picking on him, he had to get passed his family… He has such a defeated sense of personality… I really wanted him to succeed because, honestly, I’m afraid he’ll harm himself now.
As soon as Heidi told Andy that he was in, I felt like I was right there and I could hear Michael C. thinking “I tried as hard as I could and I’m still a failure. The entire country, including my family, watched me go for my dream and fall on my face right before the finale…” I literally wanted to hold him and rock him until he cried it all outâ€¦
I felt so dejected. His anxiety about his familyâ€™s acceptance really spoke to me, I felt like I could see and feel everything that he was feeling and I felt just as empty and hopeless. I kept hoping his boyfriendhusband would pop out somewhere and comfort him right there on the runway. He looked so alone! Iâ€™m fighting tears now just thinking about it.
Iâ€™m lucky as Iâ€™ve been blessed with very supportive parents but Iâ€™ve always felt a lot of pressure and anxiety to make them proud. My parents were divorced and my dad couldnâ€™t come to any of my school or sporting events very often. One year he was able to come to one of my basketball games and even though I was horrible at sports including basketball, I really wanted to get one basket in front of my dad because I knew it would make him really proudâ€¦ But as usual I did really bad and I got a basket but it was for the other team and my team lostâ€¦ I knew I was bad at sports but I thought that maybe I could get one basket on the day my dad would be there to see meâ€¦ I cried and felt really bad about myself even though my dad tried to make me feel betterâ€¦ I canâ€™t help but think that Michael was feeling the exact same wayâ€¦ Like no matter how hard you try, youâ€™ll always come up short and you kind of regret trying and putting so much energy towards your goal in the first place.
I really admire Michael C. because he put everything on the line and went after his dream. Iâ€™ve never done that because Iâ€™m afraid of really wanting something and failing and I donâ€™t know if I would have the strength to come back from that.
Michael C is inspiring and he is most definitely not a failure. I hope he gets hired, and I hope he makes a good living doing what he loves.
Beautifully said. Just wanted to add that Michael C is always welcome in my home! I could be his adopted mother.
star… I have to agree! I love Michael C’s beautiful spirit. The others could have learned alot from him. He may not know it yet but he has a very bright future ahead of him. I just know that some lucky person is going to find hire this “diamond in the rough.” I really don’t care who wins…but I love how Mondo apologized to Michael C. “on air” and showed him much love. He too is an inspiration.
But I can’t wait to see the reunion show. Oh yeah, I still hate IVY.
Last season PR was tops, those designers had imagination, the only one in this season is Mondo. The producers need to lift the standard because some of the designs I saw was off the rack. What I like about Mondo he would sit there not liking something and when it goes on the runway its a hit. Please step up the standard for next season.
Sure hope Gwretched doesn’t win… It’s gotta be Mondo, right?
I watched this episode last night in a bar in Denver and Mondo and his family were at the screening. At the end Mondo spoke to the crowd and said it was terrible to see Michael C. break down like that and they were all hurting for him. He said Michael is a great person and a great friend but that the fashion world can be very cruel. Mondo said Michael C. will be in Denver next week to watch the finale with Mondo and his family. awww. Mondo was incredibly approachable and posed for photos with everyone who asked. A true class act. I hope he wins.
Gwetchen’s “mini” line was more like awful granola. Regardless of the conservative audience watching the show, the producers and judges are doing more disservice to their designers by awarding Gwetchen a spot at Fashion Week instead of allowing Michael C. to show with Mondo and Andy.
Michael C; I am very sad for you, but on the other hand, you are a grown assed man who needs to stand up for your rights as not only an adult but a father. What are you teaching your son? That it’s okay to roll over and submit to bullies graciously? Gwetchen lost everything but can you imagine her taking a wah wah fetal position and giving up? Hell no! Tell your parents that while you love them, they have no business in telling you to give up on your dreams and to butt out. I am more disheartened by your lack of confidence than your breakdown. Use the disappointment to grow; to spite them by making it your way. Your parents can have an opinion, but it doesn’t mean that after the age of 18 you have to obey their wishes.
It’s between Mondo and Andy folks. If they awarded best hair it would definitely be Andy. Love the way Tim Gunn squeals at fish yet looks so distinquished tramping around the mud in a suit and wellies. Priceless.
Bow, I agree wholeheartedly with you about Michael C. He’s 27 years-old, for crying out loud. Time to stop trying to conform to his parents’ standards and become a good role model for his son.
I was so angry when they picked Gretchen over Michael C. I loved his clothes, especially the blouse that looks like it was made out of string. I also loved the pants that went with it. Those clothes were beautiful!
As for Gretchen, when was the last time she made anything that looked even halfway decent? Her style and choice of colors were and are awful. It just seems like all of her dirty tricks and bad behavior paid off in the end. But I guess Lifetime wanted a Granola woman in the final.
Seeing Michael’s reaction when he lost was awful. I cried watching it. Both he and Mondo come from families who are oppressing them. It was heartbreaking to watch.
The rehabilitation of Ivy’s reputation begins. She thinks the only person she offended was Michael C. She will catch on to the sad fact that she is universally disliked. Fix that, Ivy.
I get where Mondo is going with his collection. I can sort of see where Michael is going with his collection. I almost get where Andy is going with his (but sending a swimsuit down the runway in hopes of impresssing the judges should have gotten him thrown off). But I just don’t see any “high fashion” in Gretchen’s looks. Its all off the rack and that’s fine if that’s what she’s going for but she keeps calling her work high fashion! And diapers? Really? I’ve see the pix of her final collection and she’s got three diapers! Is that because she was too busy moving to make something else that looked like pants or a skirt? Hate the diapers! I honestly believe that diapers is what Gretchen thinks passes for high fashion. If she wins with that, I going to be so angry.
Ok I’m sorry but the Michael C breakdown was incredibly hilarious. I could not stop laughing. It was so over the top and ridiculous. When he was on the runway, it looked like he wanted to cry but couldn’t, which made it even funnier. That whole mess when he went inside… Holy shit, Bravo production must have been loving every single second of it. I thought he was gonna pick up a lamp and throw it across the room or fist the wall.
Anyway, he’s collection was just gross. It was like shit you see in stores at the mall where they sell prom dresses. Just the worst.
I’m happy with the final 3. We all knew Mondo and Gretchen were locks for the final 3 since like episode 2 or 3. It was all about that third spot. And thank god it’s not Michael.
April, you are a bitter shrew. And you’re ONLY 21!!
You know, I really used to love this show. Now, it’s clearly and not at all about who is the most talented designer. I think people like Heidi Klum and Micaheal Kors should be ashamed of themselves for allowing someone like Gretchen – not even considering the kind of horrible person she is, but her complete lack of talent, creativity, sense of anyk kind of COLOR, well…I could go on, to get to the final, after Michael C. created a lovely COHESIVE and creative line. That dress was something any woman would love to wear – it was effortlessly beautiful! Also, while the colors may have been similar, they made a beautifl line that made sense together. There is just no way to defend that decision. Now, I have to say that Michael’s melt down was overly dramatic, clearly done for sympathy and high drama – but this poor guy has been viciously attacked for NO REASON all season! I love Tim Gunn and I’ll miss him, and ONLY him, but this was the last season of PR for me. Shame on you, Heidi and Michael Kors!
I think the producers (um, judges) kept Gretchen in for the drama & because Heidi liked her stuff. & Mike C his stuff was fabulus any woman could wear it, size 3 to 16
Oh, I agree, Kate90! They require drama and if Michael C, Andy and Mondo had won, the drama would have been seriously ramped down. That was the only reason I believe Gretchen has moved on since the beginning. The show is about fashion, to an extent, but ratings and drama are obviously more important to the producers and judges. Unfortunately for Michael Kors and Heidi, they went over the line when they let Gretchen in and voted Michael off. It was just too clear that it had nothing to do with style and elan and had everything to do with drama.
Michael;s string blouse was amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it anywhere.
I continue to ask, what r the judges smokin? Gwetchen in? Mike C out? What the…? I am truly worried about Mike C, who had a serious melt down.
Project Runway used to be a very popular show. I personally believe that is because people felt that it had more integrity, that other reality tv shows lacked.
It used to focus on the challenges and the designers’ struggles with the actual garment. Drama due to conflicting personalities was just a byline, a bonus in the show.
For the last 3 or 4 seasons however, it seems that they have exhausted America’s talent, and because they can’t find anymore, extremely, talented designers, they have shifted focus to the arguments that happen between the designers in the work room. Oh and they shamelessly plug Garnier hair products.
As a fan, I do want to see the conflict between designers but I want less of that (and the Garnier plugs) so that I can spend more time marveling at the creation of the finished product/garment. What happened to the exciting, and completely unrealistic challenges? When will they make more outfits out of trash, plants, or car parts?!
I’d like to see an interview with a producer or one of the judges, because that’s an article that people will read, seed, and comment about. The fans are now reaching out beyond the blogs and are trying to find ways to contact the producers and judges themselves! They feel that the decision to boot Michael was reached because the producers wanted to keep the villain, Gretchen, til the end.
For a show that touts its own superiority above other reality programming, they are appearing to be very hypocritical… Someone blow the whistle on them already…
This season was rediculous. I predicted the top 3 when there was 9 people left. It is getting too formatted.I haven’t seen a thing that Getchen has made that i wouldn’t joke about. What is wrong with the judges??