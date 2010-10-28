Recap: ‘Project Runway’ Season 8 Finale – The winner is…

It”s the big finale of “PR,” and you can look at the episode as either a battle between good (Mondo or Andy) vs. evil (Gwetchen) or as a battle between good taste and bad taste or maybe just as another reality TV show catfight, but in any case, it should be exciting. I”ll be sad to see season eight end, although I do have high hopes that during the part of the show in which all the designers come together to gab about their memories, Ivy will come unglued and beat the hell out of someone. I”m sentimental that way.
Anyway, it”s almost time for Fashion Week and the designers are sharing their feelings, probably shortly after the producers of the show order them to do exactly that. Gwetchen tells Mondo she never expected to go so far on the show, but she set the intention, so it happened! Wow! That nutty twiggy self-help crap really works! I”m going to read “The Celestine Prophecy” and make some pot brownies, ASAP!
Luckily, it”s then time for all the designers to come together to talk about who they liked and who they hated. This year, I expect this segment to be quite amusing. Mondo and Andy are beyond thrilled to see the deposed designers waiting for them by the runway. Funny, we don”t hear from Gwetchen on this point. Hmm, wonder why?
But wait! Before the “let”s beat up on Ivy and Gwetchen because we finally can” part begins, we have to waste some time. Because “PR” has two hours to fill, we are treated to a segment rewinding through Andy”s best moments on the show. Andy did have some spectacular designs this season, although he did have a fondness for tiny pleats that looked Elizabethan in an unfortunate way.
Anyway, once that”s over, Heidi asks the designers if anything has changed for them since the show started airing. Peach reveals that she has a huge gay following. Valerie got a marriage proposal. Casanova learned a lot of English. And, oh yes, the designers all get quizzed on whether Jason is as crazy and if Ivy and Gwetchen are as bitchy as they seem. Mwahahahaha!
Heidi, who is always happy to throw salt in a wound, asks Gwetchen what she thinks about this, and Gwetchen becomes, yes, weepy and sniffles something ridiculous about how she just speaks her mind. Really, Gwetchen? That”s what they call it now? Thankfully, Ivy calls B.S. and April points out Little Miss Weepy is a two-faced bitch for complimenting designers then commenting on how their work was crap in the interview room. There is not a lot of love in the room for Gwetchen.
Amazingly, Michael C. jumps to Gwetchen”s defense, as does Andy and Mondo. Mondo even puts a comforting hand on Gwetchen”s knee while she fumes. This is amazing to me, and even if Michael C. is just pretending to be the bigger person, it doesn”t matter, because he totally comes across as the bigger person. Not that it wipes the little girl pout on Gwetchen”s face. This would, of course, be a good time for her to apologize for being a big ass to everyone, but no, her feelings are hurt. I could not hate Gwetchen more.
Oh yay, it”s time for Gwetchen”s flashback segment. Did you know her work was one part minimalist art and one part ’70s boho? And all this time I thought it was one part boring department store crap and one part ugly MC Hammer pants. Color me shocked!
Mondo”s turn is next. God, remember those early episodes when he just seemed like a total weirdo? Mondo rocks. He has to win this, right?
Then, ANOTHER clip segment, this one of generally memorable moments, which is only worthwhile because we get to see Tim Gunn cracking up over Woolly Balls again.
Then, a clip segment of designers crying. Which makes Tim and Peach cry. I”m about ready to cry because there is no reason in the world for this episode to be two damn hours long.
But, just when I”m thinking it”s time to do something constructive and wander out of the room, the final three are ordered to go back to the workroom. Let”s get this show on the road, people!
Tim arrives to tell the finalists, oopsie, they”ve got to pull a look because they”re only going to have ten go down the runway. So, that final design challenge, pointless. Except for the point of breaking Michael C.”s heart.
Tim tells each of the designers he”s going to kibbutz with them about their collection. He tells Mondo his basic black showstopper gown isn”t a showstopper, and Mondo is going to end with the bubble dress. Yes, the one Nina and Michael hated. And he hasn”t changed it in any way. Mondo, this is not a good idea!
Tim tells Andy one of his swimsuits looks like hair growing out of the crotch. Andy isn”t sure he agrees. So, Andy isn”t taking Tim”s suggestion. Again, this is not a great idea, either.
Gwetchen talks endlessly to Tim, so he tells her to just do what she”s doing, as he”s not going to get a word in edgewise anyway.
Then, it”s time for hair and make-up, which is all about plugging Garnier and L”Oreal and zzzzzzz… Except Gwetchen wants her models to look sunkissed, as if they”ve been walking through the Sahara. Because sunburn says fashion.
When the workday is done, the three finalists sit around and talk about the big day they”re going to have tomorrow. No one mentions that Gwetchen is wearing a dead alpaca as a sweater.
Anyway, back to the show. The designers head to Lincoln Center, and Gwetchen flops on the runway like a dying large mouth bass. Yes, you made it, Gwetchen. Now stop using your clothes as a runway mop.
As is the way for Fashion Week, things start going wrong almost immediately. Mondo is having a problem with his models. And he”s having a problem getting his dressers to pay attention to his directions. One of his models doesn”t show up. Poor Mondo! Meanwhile,Andy is trying to hem pants. This is not a good idea when you”re about to send your model down the runway. Tim tells Andy the pants are a mess and suggests he go with a skirt. Gwetchen”s fine, of course, because life isn”t fair.
Out on the runway, Heidi comes out in a red devil Halloween costume to address the audience. Really, for someone who knows so much about fashion, Heidi wears some really bad outfits every once in a while.
Oh, my lord, Jessica Simpson is the guest judge? I was hoping that wasn”t true, but it IS. I know, she”s got a hugely successful clothing line and shoes and all sorts of stuff, but that just means she”s good at choosing licensing partners, not actual design. This is the same girl who thought Chicken of the Sea was actually chicken, remember?
Finally, it”s time for the runway show to start. Gwetchen comes out to introduce her line. And starts getting weepy. Her collection is called Running through Thunder. Which is apparently the American Indian name for Designed by Evil Bitch. Did I just say that? Yes, yes I did.
Gwetchen
First, I”ll repeat my usual disclaimer. I find it impossible to look at anything this woman designs and not be reminded that Gwetchen is a backstabbing jerkette, so it”s just not possible for me to see her work objectively. But let”s get to it.
1) This is just God-awful, sorry. Look, an unflattering tankini! With a rust-colored shrunken tuxedo jacket! And an ugly tourist trap necklace!
2) A sundress that ends at the most unflattering, dowdy part of the leg.
3) I do not understand what she was trying to accomplish with these fabric and leather pants. It literally looks like she was trying to patch holes.
4) I actually like these pants. Very Katherine Hepburn meets Biba.
5) And, right back to an ugly look. What is it with Gwetchen and the green diapers?
6) I”m not sure this dress needed pleats and pockets. And oh lord, she has that weird tucked-into-her-underwear detail in the back.
7) The green diaper and the leather jacket we”ve seen before. I will say the styling and hair is better for this show.
8) The cropped hammer pants still aren”t thrilling me.
9) Leather shorts are not wow, if you ask me.
10) Is that supposed to be a train? On a summer dress? Or is it just hemmed badly?
Yes, the styling is much better, and with the models in heels, it does look more sophisticated. But I still hate the ’70s boho thing, the rust thing and the bad Southwestern tourist thing. Basically, all things Gwetchen.
Next, Andy”s turn. Andy seems to be wearing the pants from the challenge that almost got him eliminated. Hopefully they have not given him camel toe. Or, as I like to call it, Jackie O crotch.
1) Cool jumper. And the green top isn”t bad, either.
2) This is a little blah, honestly.
3) This is clearly well made, but again, a little blah. I”m starting to see what Mondo was saying about Andy”s collection being two dimensional.
4) The shorts are great, but the top isn”t doing anything for me.
5) Ah, the hair swimsuit. With the cover-up over it, it”s fine.
6) Cute little dress, but not wow.
7) Great pants and top.
8) Still love these shorts.
9) Now, this is a cool top. But are there only two colors in this whole collection?
10) The little green dress returns. And it”s still only okay.
Truth told, I expected more from Andy. Where”s the black dominatrix dress? What”s with all the green and grey? Some of these designs are truly boring, like stuff you”d sell to demure but fit grandmas for their European cruises.
Finally, Mondo is up. His inspiration is his Mexican heritage. Fingers crossed that Mondo nails it!
1) Aaack! This look is still too busy. Why why why is that horrible thing in her hair? And the bag? She doesn”t need the bag! Aack!
2) The shorts are okay, but combined with the top and the hair thingy, I”m not loving this.
3) The leggings are cool, but paired with the junky Day of the Dead top, I”m feeling overwhelmed. What happened to Mondo?
4) Ugh. All the shoes have pom-poms. Which would be fine if they weren”t fighting with the rest of the outfits.
5) This is a great dress. Not sure about the tights, though.
6) This isn”t very wow, just a tank top and shorts, but we did need the breather.
7) These pants are great, and so is the jacket.
8) Not sure about this skirt. More importantly, not sure about pairing it with this top. I feel like Mondo has gone a little too, well, mondo with this collection.
9) This dress is all kinds of fun – more like the Mondo I remember.
10) Ah, the bubble pattern dress. Which he should have altered, just to make Michael happy if for no other reason.
I”m just not sure about Mondo”s collection. I can”t believe I”m saying that, but I”m not. There”s just too much going on. Even Heatherette doesn”t go this messy, and they”ve actually done a circus-themed runway show. Mondo, Mondo, Mondo!
Now, it”s time for the judges to chat about the show. Michael says all the designers showed their sense of style. Nina says they really evolved as designers. Jessica Simpson, because she has NOTHING TO OFFER, says you could tell they were all passionate. Shut UP, Jessica Simpson!
Finally, the finalists are dragged out. Michael, Nina and Jessica praise them in vague and mildly patronizing terms.
Andy is first to be assessed. Michael loved the inspiration. He loved the one shoulder dresses for being deceptively simple. But he didn”t feel there was a lot of diversity. Heidi wasn”t happy with the first look, but she liked the weave top. I did, too, but we needed to see more of that and less of the blah. Nina was happy to see Andy”s soft side, but she felt like he lost himself. She thinks the Orientalism was too much. Jessica Simpson liked the mixed fabrics. And she loves his outfit. Too bad he didn”t walk the runway, though those unlaced skate shoes would not have been a hit with the judges.
Gwetchen is next. Nina thought she did a fantastic job. Really? She loved the ugly patchwork pants. She liked that Gwetchen made the models look sexier, but she thought the clothes were monotone. Michael liked the vibe of the Gwetchen girl, but he didn”t get where the leather comes in. And he loved the ugly jewelry. Heidi thought the prints were repetitive, but she thought it was right now. Jessica didn”t see the pop.
And then, Mondo. Michael says it was multo Mondo. Heidi thought there were some special pieces. She loved the skull T-shirt. Nina thought it was cohesive, but she thought the decorative pieces were overwhelming. No kidding. Jessica loved the collection and thought he put a lot of effort into everything. And she loved the bubble dress. Heidi asks why Mondo used the bubble dress again, considering she was the only one who liked it. Mondo doesn”t have a good answer, unfortunately. Michael says he needed some skin relief on the bubble dress.
Things are not looking good for Mondo.
Heidi asks the designers why they want to win “PR,” and I really just want someone to say, “Because I need the money, you idiot!” but no one does. Mondo wants to win because he”s grown and he now loves himself. Gwetchen wants to win because she”s stayed true to herself and she wants to make the judges proud. Don”t you know Gwetchen was that kiss ass you went to school with who secretly cheated on finals and smoked in the girls” bathroom? Oh, and Andy wants to win because it would be a dream come true.
Time for the judges to duke it out. They quickly agree that Andy played it too safe, so he”s out. Uh-oh.
Michael loves that Gwetchen paid attention to the judges” instructions. Nina loved the jewelry and thinks she has a good eye. I have a sick feeling. Michael thought the collection was memorable. What were these people looking at? In what alternate universe is bad chevron jewelry that looks like it was purchased at a gas station runway worthy?
Heidi thinks Mondo has wow. Nina thinks he”s extremely creative. Michael thinks the talent is there, but doesn”t think he knows how to edit. Michael thinks a black dress would have been his best friend. He had a black dress and ditched it! Aargh! Nina thinks he didn”t listen to the judges.
Nina wants to have a tie between Gwetchen and Mondo. Jessica and Heidi are both rooting for Mondo. Nina thinks Mondo”s clothes slant too young, while Gwetchen has more of a range. Nina and Michael say Mondo”s collection is very Seth Aaron, who was last year”s winner. They are clearly rooting for Gwetchen. Oh, no, no, no. Michael says Gwetchen”s on the vibe of what”s next. Which makes me not want to leave the house. At least I”ll be saving money, because I”m definitely not buying any of that crap.
Anyway, it”s time to announce the winner. Heidi kicks Andy to the curb pronto. Andy doesn”t cry, because he has no regrets and is optimistic about the future.
It”s down to Gwetchen and Mondo. Let”s get this over with. Gwetchen is the winner. AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARGGGGGGGGGGGGGH! I do feel Mondo kind of blew it on the runway, but still, the idea that someone so hateful could be rewarded so richly is just depressing. Were her clothes the strongest on the runway? Compared to Andy”s monotone drabness and Mondo”s overdone wackiness, I can see why the judges might give her the edge. But I still wish they hadn”t. Where are the meddling “PR” producers when you need them?
Gwetchen is thrilled to win because she”ll be able to move somewhere now and get her stuff out of boxes. And design more ugly, drab Southwestern dresses. With lots of pleats. Great. One small step for “PR,” one big step backward for justice, taste and reality TV.
Do you think Gwetchen deserved to win? Would you wear Mondo”s designs? And were you surprised that Ivy and April attacked Gwetchen?
This is absurd! I cannot believe Gretchen won. She was not deserving, and Mondo was the clear winner. This is ridiculous. I would absolutely wear Mondo’s clothing over Gretchen’s and since our old and out of date judges (ie-Nina and Michael) are incapable of comprehending real fashion, I will support Mondo by buying his clothing over Gretchen’s to push his success. Totally disgusted! Unsure if I will ever watch Project Runway again…..
I am right there with you! I cannot believe she won!!! I HATED that ridiculous and boring and awful collection…. I loved Mando’s he had so many different pieces, colorful, different, fun…. I’m so upset and bored!
Clearly, somebody BRIBED the judges to choose Gwetchen (probably her mother.) If that’s NOT true, then both Nina GAH-SEE-A and the oh-so-whiny Michael Koors need to visit their optometrists IMMEDIATELY.
Gwetchen’s clothes kept reminding me of something I couldn’t put my finger on, then last night it finally hit me…she keeps making makes those flowing caftan Mu-Mu numbers that the Golden Girls were fond of wearing back in the 80’s, esepcially Rue McClanahan and Beatrice Arthur. They didn’t look good then and they sure as heck don’t look good now.
Mondo didn’t present his best for the runway show, but considering his consistently well-designed items throughout the entire season (AND his many wins.) the judges should have taken that into consideration.
Well if PR was trying to convince the world that the fashion industry is chock full of self-important narcissist fliberty gibbets who are blinded by their notion that they define what is fashion, this is proof enough, and confirms with me that nothing in fashion should be taken seriously. EVerybody knows art when they see it, and Mondo is truly the artist of women’s clothing here, and Gretchen obviously is not. Personally I wonder how much Nina is regretting her duty to follow through with including Gretchen’s in a Marie Claire spread, especially when you know Vogue is going to sell more copies by having Mondo grace the pages within their covers. Pride goes before the fall.
Ditto
It’s been over 2 hours since the show ended (or rather, I shut it off before hearing what Gretchen had to say) and I still have a massive headache. I do NOT think that she won at all. I could not believe what I was hearing from Kors and Garcia and, frankly, wonder if their time has come and gone. Heidi rolled over to them for sure and what really bothers me, more than Mondo not winning, is that she; that awful, mean, bossy, namby-pamby, contradiction of a person will forever be the PR Season 8 winner. That disgusts me completely. Not sure if I’m going to watch PR again. The judges blew it two seasons ago when Carol Hannah didn’t win. They redeemed themselves last year with Seth Aaron, but were off so many times this season that I seriously wonder if the show is worth watching anymore.
I did the same thing. I walked out of the room before I could hear her crying about how great it was evil…I mean, she won. Hated, hated, hated her “designs.” I’m debating about watching next season
What a travesty! This horror of a human being with her boring, drab southwestern tourist wear wins over creativity like Mondo’s??? Not in my universe! Granted, I was not wowed by all three final collections, but Mondo clearly has that Seth Aaron and Ciriano vibe going – he’s vibrant and not afraid to take cutting edge fashion risks. Retched Gwetchen is an absurd winner – are the judges blind? What the hell were they thinking? I hope EVERYONE boycotts Ms. Bitch’s clothing and doesn’t buy them. I hate to see such bland talent and cruel instincts rewarded. You got it wrong – very wrong – this time PR!!!!
This was my last season to watch PR and I’ve been a fan since season one. Way to blow your integrity, PR!
I tape the shows, so I just watched the finale. I invested way too much time in this show. What a joke. I am 54 and I loved Mondo’s collection. I thought Grethen’s was boring and didn’t think
that she should have been in the top three. I think Michael C should have been there. PR just lost another viewer.
The right person won. And I applauded when she did because I knew all the people who couldn’t get past their own bitchiness to give her any credit would HATE it. Thankfully, the judges have better taste than the audience.
For me personally, it had nothing to do with her bitchiness. I actually dont care about her personality, or lack thereof. My main concern was that there was no variety in her work. I actually liked some of her clothing, not only throughout the season, but also during the finale, however, compared to the overall look of Mondo’s final collection, there was no spark. It was bland, brown, and aged. Mondo’s was fun, colorful, and young. You have to consider the majority of people that purchase clothing. They are young adults who like to wear the next best thing, not middle aged or older woman that have children and/or husbands to take care of and a job to maintain for survival.
I agree, her collection was just better. Mondo blew it. I hate Gretchen, but she DID win this.
Dear Razorback, your comment is retarded. I don’t care if she had been the sweetest person ever born, I absolutely hate the “Little House on the Prairie meets a beaver trapper” look. I mean, would anyone have been surprised if she used deer leather or beaver fur ? If I ever go mule deer hunting in the southwest, most of her designs would serve me well as camoflauge. Well, maybe not the diaper shorts.
Next stop for Gretchen… MILAN ! She will own that town before she leaves. Oh God, maybe all of Europe and the world will start wearing Little House/beaver trapper/mule deer camo fashion. “Can I sells ya a coon skin hat to go with dat ?”
And you live in Arkansas…what does that say for you???
I didn’t care about her attitude or how she treated the other designers.
What bothered was the women sent three looks with GRANNY PANTIES down the runway and won. Granny panties are the future of fashion. EEEEK!!
Outside of her character flaws she deserved the win. Her collection was better. Mondo put a very childish collection down the runway. I like Mondo, but when I saw Gretchen’s collection I was waiting for something better to come from the other designers…and nothing came.
I also find it hilarious that you guys are going to stop watching PR because someone you didn’t like won. You don’t get your way so you are going to cry and pout like a baby? Chill out people, it’s not about the sentimental favorite, it’s about fashion.
Benjamin–if I decide not to watch PR anymore, it’s not because I didn’t like who they chose. well, not exactly, anyway. I didn’t agree with them a lot this season. The fact Gretchen was in the top 3 for the couture challenge blew me away. Really? Her “couture” look was what I was wearing in the 80s to go buy groceries!!! That’s cutting edge??? I know this generation is recycling some things from my generation, but, please…this is not what you guys want to recycle.
Totally disgusted as well! Gretchen’s clothes were awful! Geez several outfits were underwear/diapers! What were the judges thinking! Mondo should have won. I too may not watch anymore.
And you could see the model’s underwear through the diapers!
Gretchen=BORING
Goodbye PR. Forever.
This is so disappointing. This is not about what’s on a rack. It’s about talent. Mondo is one of the most impressive designers I’ve ever seen on this show. I would scream at Kors and Nina if I saw them in the street. Ugh. Gretchen will NOT be a star. I’m calling it now.
I’ll give the producers this, at least they gave 15 minutes to them to deliberate it on the show.
Anyone else think Tim was shocked she won too?
Absolutely! I’m 60 and I wouldn’t wear her stuff …
BORING Darling! Sorry your out!
I didn’t even see Tim talking to her or anything. The minute they announced Gretchen had won, I turned the channel in disgust.
I’m also 60 and I would pick some of Mondo’s stuff over Gretchen’s. Her’s was boringly one color…orangey brown. Ugh!!! There’s only a small subset of complexions that can wear orange brown and look good. Mondo’s was exciting, innovative, and had a nice variety of looks. And I loved the bubble gown. It was elegant and flattering.
Since this seems to be where the 60 year olds are congregating, I might as well chime in. I think Mondo is a brilliant designer. Sure, some outfits are a bit off, but overall Mondo has a superb fashion sensiblity. I betcha if Mondo removed the sleeves from the bubble dress, the judges would’ve bitched about the bare arms. I’d wear Mondo’s clothes in a heartbeat, so there goes the critique that Mondo’s fashions are geared for the young crowd (and I’m not an age-inappropriate dresser). I think when you have a wide range of age groups who would wear fashions like Mondo’s, it’s called “classic,” which is a continent away from dowdy. I lived in a communes in the 70s and Gretchen’s outfits looked like date night at the commune. Also, the colors were too “baby’s first summer’ for me. I’m not a fan of clothes made in shades of bodily excretions. I was sad also to see Heidi and Jessica cave to Nina and Michael. Not sure if I want to watch this anymore either.
Not surprised that April and Ivy attacked Gretchen because they were just as , if not more bitchy than her. Yes Gretchen is horrible, but at least when she hides it is is clearly fake. April hides it very well and well Ivy was just a bitter, immature brat who seemed to overcome her bitchiness (I read an article in which Micheal C. said they had coffee together and “it’s coll now”. Those 3 girls teamed up with each-other as a bitch clique and until 2 of the bitches lost they like the one that eventually beat them.
Mondo gave a show! He should have won…you can play down the pieces, but it would be nothing but a bore to see Gretchen’s clothe son a rack when not surrounded by her good styling choices. It was drab, old lady, blahfest (save one look) and well Andy was just ok.
From the very beginning I just knew that Mondo would be victorious, hands down. However, once I watched them argue for ten minutes between Mondo & Gretchen, I know the old farts were going to get there way and thet Michael and Nina would never budge. THIS IS A TRAVESTY! Mondo will always be the winner in my heart.
Mondo. Should of won.. Heidi backed down. I think she should of made the finale decison. However maybe she is not in the postion we think she is in. I hope that Mondo will be picked up soon by another design company…. Mondo is awesome. He has a great cutting edge eye…. Grethen… Picking her collection was an mistake….
How could Mondo not win? I agree, a travesty.
Gretchen’s clothes look like something you’d see at Chico’s
suburban mall
depressing colors
sorry mondo
Haaa chico’s that’s so right. I think my 55 year old grandmother would just love Gretchen’s collection!
I am a 57 year old gramdma and I would NOT wear Grethen’s collection!
I think saying Gretchen’s clothes belong at Chico’s is a huge insult to Chico’s! I think they belong at the Salvation Army.
I am 54 years old and I would NOT wear Gretchen’s clothes. Her line belongs in Kmart!!! Defintely not in a high fashion runway show! The judges blew this one big time!!
Almost fifty and I would never wear Gretchen’s collection. I already own pieces of this collection…I got them at Target and wear it to the grocery store. This collection is too dumbed down.
Anyone who wants to wear a dress with a built-in “butt hammock” or green pampers (or depends, if you prefer) is nuts – and the judges who voted for it are even crazier!!!! Now, even more, I want to see Michael Costello’s collection. They booted him for too limited color but what was Gretchen’s or Andy’s if not color blah!! I’d like to see PR with the opportunity for those of us that watch to vote too! There certainly would have been a different winner!
You’re grandmother is 55 and you posted at 2 in the morning ? Caught ya ! You should be asleep, dreaming of tomorrow’s “See Spot Run” reading at school. And squirt, my mother is 69, and absolutely HATES Gretchen’s Little House/beaver trapper/mule deer hunting camoflauge, um, “style”.
HAHA! my husband & I both thought “CHICO’S” at the same time when we were talking about how lame her show was –or 2nd hand boutique where the cheesy owner threw something on the mannequin she thought was fancy (i.e. those god-awful hammer pants with the polyester cheetah top.) ..It does seem like the judges reward bad behavior & mediocrity (anyone remember JEFFREY?!!)
Yippi Gretchen . The clear winner
NOT!!!
@Wanda – you are so correct!!! Mondo all the way!!!
I think your commentary completely sucks. It’s nice to know that forums and blogs can allow talentless writers who can’t find a agent, the ability to do something with their time. Oh by the way. Mondo didn’t deserve to win, his clothes looks as if a clown got dressed in the dark. Gretchen for the win! Yippy!
Wow! Talk about bitchy! What an ingorant statement you made. If you don’t like the writer, don’t read her articles! You sound so hateful and miserable. I’m sorry for you.
I would say Stacey’s already into the Southwest motif and was offended by the author. But Stacey, don’t you agree that I could buy most of those looks for $15 ? If I was going hunting in New Mexico, couldn’t I just buy and wear that and save money over name brand camo like RealTree or MossyJoke ?
The GRANNY PANTIES, do they come in support, if so, you could probably get 3 for $15. (Side Note: I don’t think you’re supposed to where them on the outside.)
im 60 years old too and i just pooped in my pants! neither of the 3 are going to have promising careers. out of 8 seasons only one made it legit (christian siriano) and even his clothes are bad. get over its clothes. clothes are overrated anyways.
Grendle designed a bunch of diapers and prarie dresses. Big deal – they look like off the rack crap for girls who smell bad with under arm hair at Fish Concerts. Retched is an art teacher – Mondo is Picasso
Its Phish you ass hat
To Haley…so, someone is an “ass hat” if they get the name of a band wrong??? Wow! I’m glad I don’t live in your mean-spirited world.
HAHAHA lol John … Grendel !!
I have a feeling Haley is one of those smelly girls I was talking about!
Andy’s collection was boring and monotone. Gray on silver. Wow. Mondo’s collection, in my view, would have won if he’d edited it more and paid better attention to styling. Everything was too overdone and unsophisticated. Silly headpieces and pompom shoes with every outfit! Most of his clothes looked like Halloween fashions for 14 year old girls. Quite honestly, Gwetchen won because her collection sucked the least … a problem that recurred through Season 8. Not much talent this year, just a bunch of designers who survived from week to week by not sucking less than the others. Very VERY disappointing.
I completely agree. With a little editing Mondo could have won. Instead he looked like a second rate Seth Aaron.
And…it’s not really a “tie vote” when one of the pro-Mondo votes is from Jessica (next stop Dancing with the Stars) Simpson.
Agreed. Great analysis.
Respectfully don’t agree Miss Macy – I think there were interesting designers this season. Yes, Mondo could have used more finesse for the finale, but it was definitely more interesting than all three. I really don’t agree that it looked to “teenager”. With some touch ups, I can see myself (34yrs old) wearing his pieces.
What an outrage. I am done with this show if this is how legitimate their judging is. Total BS. There should be rioting in the streets.
SO sorry Mondo … You were ROBBED!
What’s with Nina and M.Kors? Have they lost their minds?
Please … M.Kors stuff is SO boring …anybody who constantly wears the same look is suspect as having very little creativity. Heidi, I think it’s time you kissed Nina and M. Kors good-bye … Sorry your out!
Mondo lost because of Michael Cors and Nina Garcia’s egos! They hated that bubble dress and he brought it back untouched and didn’t “listen” to them. They spoon fed Gretchen on how to win with the styling and cut Michael C. for being monotone, when everyone except Mondo was monotone! Hypocrites! And they were so rude to Heidi and Jessica telling her to open a magazine and see what is “now”!! Gretchen should have been sent home on the team challenge when she spearheaded that horrific collection that they all hated. She will blow her winnings on buying herself a life and we will never see her crap in the stores, but Mondo will get funded by someone, he truly rocks and is so mature and real, he is the real winner!!
Mondo so won this!!!! and by far! I found Gretchen’s collection really pretty boring and one-toned. Mondo will, however, go far. His exposure has won many, many fans and his eye for colour and design will take him light years ahead of whatever Gretchen will ever present…….
Absoutely Mondo was robbed!!! And Michael and Nina couldn’t be more hypocritcal! They slammed Gretchen in the New York challenge for looking “off the rack,” and then they GIVE her the win on a silver-freaking-platter because her clothes were accessible (i.e., off the rack!). The first pair of underpants Gretchie sent out made me gag…and I couldn’t stop gagging. I’m 59 and wouldn’t wear 2/3 of her clothes. Mondo’s bubble dress alone should have earned him the win. All the talk last week about what a runway should be was hot air…Mondo sent out an entire collection of what a runway would be…and what did the “influential” judges say??? No, what we want THIS runway to be is listless, Casual Corner/thrift store boredom.
(BTW – the biggest bitch on PR wasn’t Gretchen…Ivy….or April. It was MICHAEL KORS, hands down!!!!)
When Heidi announced Gretchen as the winner, I turned “auf” Project Runway. Mondo may have overdone it, but fashion shows generally are outrageous and over the top. Mondo is talented enough to prevail. I’ll be looking for his designs in the future–I’ll have time to look since watching Project Runway won’t be on my agenda anymore.
While I did like Gretchen jewellry, it was obvious that Mondo was the clear winner….his clothes was youthful, had colour and well tailored…Gretchen on the other hand, her clothes looked as though she bought two bales of fabric and made an entire collection….in my heart, Mondo would always be the true winner of PR..
Mondo gave us what we expected and if you watched the entire season, what we love about him. I think he should have won. Gretchen gave us what the judges complained the Michael C. about. The same colors throughout the collection. AAAAARGH. I wish they could make up their minds. I would never wear Grethens god awful blah clothes, I don’t believe that she has her finger on the pulse of fashion.
I too, thought the judges talked out of both sides of their mouths – Michael C’s monotone was boring, while Gretchen’s was “cohesive.” She designs clothes for “Sister Wives.” Should have been Mondo.
I completely agree with this! There was no way for anyone to keep up with what they wanted. Mondo produced what the had previously loved all season, and Gretchen produced what they had complained about. Monotone, ill fitting, hippie looks that you will find one day at Walmart. There was nothing in her collection that said fashion and nothing in her collection – including the overdone necklaces – that I would ever wear. I’m not sure what magazines Michael and Nina are looking at but I’m (Thankfully!) not seeing Gretchen’s horrible style anywhere!
Mondo will be my fav and should have been the winner in my opinion. And I’m still upset they cut Michael C, with their only complaint being that he had a monotone collection and color matching didn’t make a collection, then they give the win to someone who used the same patterned fabric and green diapers throughout!! UGH.
Less be honest this season crop of designers were lackluster from ALL the previous years. Gretchen, Andy, Michael would have been Aufâ€™d and never have come close to being in the Final Four!!! I think when Christian â€œFierceâ€ Scerianno was judging off camera he said to Heidi and crew â€œ Are you kidding meâ€¦this is your talent this what theyâ€™re bring before you as designs
Well itâ€™s on to Bravoâ€™s The Fashion Show!! Tuesday November 9th
Perhaps, but I think Mondo was the exception. Christian sure looked green when he critiqued Mondo. Let us not forget how “diva” he acted when he was on Project Runway.
Mondo is the best I have seen of any Project Runway. Not only for his fashion but because he didn’t resort to theatrics or bitchy-ness.
I will very much miss Tim Gunn, but it’s time to give up Project Runway….fashion didn’t win last night – the egos of Michael & Nina did. Mondo is a designer with incredible vision and excitement and they pick the boring, tasteless stuff just because Grethen finally listened to them…..
I agree..This is the last season for me as well. Mondo was robbed of his win! and who ever said that the the standard to win was to produce boring, off-the rack style clothes that people will buy. Horrible! Mondo showed style and showmanship, which was what this show was all about.
I agree with Oliver and Maria. It’s over for me and PR. Micahel and Nina’s egos are too big for the show – it’s all about them and whaat designers “listen” to them. Aren’t designers supposed to stay true to THEMSELVES??? I’m glad MOndo didn’t change that bubble dress – it was amazing and it was MONDO. His collection was creative, cohesive, and fun. I will also miss Tim Gunn…but I think even Tim had to be apalled by this decision.
I detest that Gwetchen won. Even though she is the queen of nasty, I guess that’s not a reason not to give it to her but who the heck is going to work with her?? I did not like her clothes at all. I have watched PR since the very beginning but I honestly think I will stop viewing. Other than suggesting that Mondo edit ‘circus’ feel, they have been praising him precisely for the clothes he put down the runway. On the NY Times site, you can view all of the PR designers. I honestly preferred Michael C.’s and Ivy’s (go figure) collections. Disappointed.
It’s unfortunate to see someone so personally unlikeable win. Gretchen is definitely her own #1 fan. I understood what Nina was saying about Mondo’s collection feeling young, but that is what he does, and it’s what got him to the finale. I think lots of people will want to wear “a Mondo”. “Gretchen grandma bloomers?”…Not so much.
The NY Times site has all of the PR designer collections that showed at Fashion Week. 10 did. I actually preferred Michael C.’s and Ivy’s over all 3 of these designers. I really did not like Gretchen’s collection and I do think she is a bitch but isn’t a reason to deny her a win but her clothes were mundane and repetitive. The judges described it as ready-to-wear..something they criticize or auf designers for during the show! I have watched PR since the beginning but I don’t think I will anymore. This was a very frustrating season to watch.
I have enjoyed the drama and the mud slinging of this characterless, mean spirited cast immensely. It drew me in completely. And why on the finale episode you would cut all that out????!! I know why–it was to get us to see a different side of Gretchen to prepare us for her win. I would have enjoyed this finale so much better if you really showed the hatefulness and ever present humungo-sized ego of Gretchen. It would have made for a much more fun finale. The whole thing was ridiculous. focusing on how close they were after all that drama–it seemed out of whack and boring as milk toast. As much as I love Mondo I don’t think he provided any surprises at the finale. And maybe it would have been too predictable if he had won? Bad editing on this finale ruined it!!!
I don’t know any woman that would wear Gretchen’s line. Those shorts were ridiculous. The colors were awful. Michael and Nina said Gretchen was on trend. Not on the runways I saw and if that is a trend, please let it go away fast.
Mondo was much more creative and fun to watch. I’d buy his clothes anytime.
I was shocked by the winner as well, but I always like Gretchen throughout the season. It was clear that the producers made her the villian in this season by giving her so much air time and always adding her comments into the mix. Every single designer (with the exception of maybe Peach) were two-faced back stabbers. Michael C showed his true colors at the second challenge when he cheered for Gretchen’s win and then said “but Valorie should have won”. Ivy, complete b*tch. Every designer had an ego and very bad things to say about the other designers, so they are all just as bad as Gretchen. As far as the clothing, I can see more girls wearing Gretchen’s clothing than the other two designers. I think the right person won this season.
What kind of drugs are you on or are you just plain crazy!
Gretchen’s clothing was one of the most boring collections I have ever seen. All respect for Michael Kors & Nina Garcia has been lost.
This was so obviously a set-up all season. There is NO WAY that Gretchn and her butt-ugly clothes ever deserved to win. Did you see her little smirk when they told Andy he didn’t win. Mondo looked sad, Gretchen just smiled. She either has to know someone or else they just picked her at the beginning to win, because there is NO WAY that anyone will wear any of those godawful clothes she put down the runway. I was so angry. I will not watch the next season of Project Runway..something is seriously wrong with the entire production.
I agree. I felt as though all the viewers were being manipulated (and blatantly so) all the way through. “Come this way and look at what a bitch Ivy is. Look at that! Michael C is being verbally abused again. Don’t you feel that Gretchen is just terrible?”
It felt as though fashion took a back seat to the soap-opera feel of the show. We have to have a bad guy or two (Gretchen and Ivy) and a couple of good guys (Mondo, Andy, Michael C – take your pick) and throw in a lot of back-stabbing, lies and accusations of cheating. I get the feeling that the judges/producers sat down with the designers and said “Okay, you’re the evil bitch, Gretchen and we’re going to trash you something awful. But if you take it and cry on cue and dump all over everybody on cue, we’ll make you the winner. Okay?”
It was obvious that all three judges weren’t consistent. Although Gretchen did basically the same thing from the beginning, suddenly her designs rock and are so “on trend”. And although Michael C’s designs in the next to the last episode were incredible, they were dismissed because they were too much from the same color scheme. Yet, in the finale, so were Gretchen’s and Andy’s.
Mondo stayed true to his own designs (which they unanimously loved ALL season long), but suddenly they were too costumey and circusy. Gretchen’s designs were granola and bland and even grandmotherly (although I’m a grandmother and I wouldn’t be caught dead in her clothes), but the same designs (with the exception of all the SHORT shorts) were suddenly on trend and the wave of the future.
And I found Nina’s comments about Andy being too Asian to be borderline offensive.
The whole thing was rigged, from beginning to end and Kathleen is right. If you watch closely, you can sometimes see the odd smirk or over-the-top response to something that tells you it’s all a show and nothing to do with fashion at all.
And Jessica Simpson as a fashion judge? Give me a break! The dress she was wearing was terribly unflattering. Her shoulders looked rounded and fat. And her comments were inane and juvenile. Really…the best guest judge you can do for the finale of the show is a “B” actress?
Michael C. Mondo and Andy were very good designers and will go far in the fashion field. Gretchen will open a shop in the reaches of Mount Nowhere and sell to people thrilled to be buying something from a Project Runway designer…but have no fashion sense.
Better get it together Project Runway people; you’re losing fan base fast.
I culdn’t have said it better myself Kathy…PR will not last more than a couple seasons unless they get judges that know a little more about style…sad…so sad!
The judges must have never been to Santa Fe, New Mexico. You can walk into any store on the plaza and find the clothes that Gretchen designed already on the racks along with the same style of jewelry. There is NOTHING new in what she designed! At least Mondo and Andy had clothes that I haven’t seen before.
I, to, am disappointed by Gwetchen’s win…but I will continue to watch PR. It exposed me to the genius of Mondo and Mike C’s bull-headed tenacity in not allowing the witches beat him down. Mick C is the poster boy for not caving to bullies.
This was clearly a crime of fashion! Gretchen’s collection sucked. I wouldn’t wear one of those on Halloween much less any other time of the year. Mondo was robbed. He will prevail and we will never hear of Gretchen again.
Gretchen? Really? According to Nina and Michael, she knows what’s current in fashion and what the future is…..I’m sorry, I haven’t seen anyone walking down the street in that 70’s hippie mess she sent down the runway or the granny panties, blazers and hats. And I sincerely hope that’s not the future because that’s all Gretchen will ever produce. Mondo was totally robbed. While all of his pieces clearly aren’t for everyone, his designs are exciting and thoughtful and make you want to see more. I hope he’s hugely successful and I hope that polka dot dress shows up on the red carpet soon!
I can sum up exactly why Gwetchen should not have won in two words: Leprechaun outfit! I don’t care what delusion Michael and Nina were suffering from, no woman would wear that outfit unless of course they were hoarding a pot of gold. They also kept on stating that this is a woman who knows what is happening in the industry and where it is going. That is laughable! Even if the industry is trending in that direction, it doesn’t make her trendy or current. Gwetchen’s flower child hippie aesthetic is her thing and will probably always be her thing. It isn’t her aesthetic because she knows where the industry is trending, rather it is mere happenstance and fortuitous for her in timing. Fashion is supposed to be fashion “forward”, not a retread of the 70’s bohemian chic. The only part of her collection that was fashion forward was the Leprechaun outfit. Lol! Just add some a pot of gold purse from the Piper Line accessory line and the look is complete! Mondo was robbed!
That’s it – I’m done with Project Runway, snooty Michael K., haughty Nina and Heidi…I’m never watching again. Gretchen’s clothes were ugly and monotone – I’m almost 50 years old and I’d be more inclined to get a few pieces of Mondo’s stuff than that fugly stuff Gretchen put together…if that is the future of fashion Mr. Kors, color me unfashionable! I screamed “NOOOOO” at my TV. I’ll never shop Macy’s, never buy Marie Claire and never buy anything by MK. I still love Tim Gunn and would love to have a pocket Tim Gunn to take along and make your day bright where-ever you go! Tim should have his own show “Make It Work!”
Tim did have his own show, co-hosted by model Veronica Webb. I can’t think of what it was called now…
i was horrified that the judges picked gretchen! she should have been tossed episodes ago. I feel like the judges were biased toward her from the beginning. so so wrong
I wouldn’t buy Gretchen’s clothes if I was paid to do it. Mondo should have won. Maybe Michael Kors and Nina Garcia saw a little too much Betsy Johnson in Mondo’s clothes and failed to see the burlap sack in all of Gretchen’s catastrophe collection. Sad ending, but I think we will see Mondo on the runways in the future, not Gretchen. Ashley wrote: “You have to consider the majority of people that purchase clothing. They are young adults who like to wear the next best thing, not middle aged or older woman that have children and/or husbands to take care of and a job to maintain for survival”. I don’t know if you are a moron or you just say moronic things or both.
My 10 year old son was watching the runway show and judging with me. He doesn’t care about clothes, just video games and cars. But even he said about Gretchen’s runway show, “you have clothes that look like that already Mom but I like yours better.” I could not agree more. I’ve bought this stuff already. Gretchen won for crap I could get at K-Mart with the Jacqueline Smith label. Except JS would have made it less drab and boring. I just don’t understand how Michael and Nina could be so excited over Gretchen’s collection! Maybe in some alternative fashion universe, Gretchen’s mom clothes are “on trend” but aren’t designers supposed to be leading the trend?!?!?!?! Walmart sells on trend clothes. They just copy what others are doing and do that. But that what the judges loved about Gretchen? This show just slopped over into Discount Store Runway as far as I’m concerned. Mondo was over the top but at least it was creative. Gretchen’s was just copying other designers worst designs.
Ok, so first off I called this on the first episode. Gretchen won because she was better than everyone. Two, you’re a terrible journalist, biased, and more of a bitch than Gretchen ever was. So sad to read your episode reviews. So, so sad. The pathetic ruminations of a middle aged loser. Be more jealous. Honestly.
“Crow” is CLEARLY Nina Garcia with a fake name….
After last night’s debacle, I think Michael C. would have probably put a great set of clothes down the runway and even won. I liked Mondo’s stuff the best last night, but still think it wasn’t his best work. I’m with the blogger here, I don’t get what they liked so much about Gretchen’s line. It was boring and those pantie shorts were just gross. Ultimately, the show failed on a few levels this season. Gretchen should have never made it this far, but I think they didn’t want three men in the final three. And how Peaches (was that her name) ever made it on the show period is beyond me. I was sorely disappointed in this season. And to make matters worse, the Job Fairy God Mother commercials were annoying beyond annoying. Sigh. Oh well.
I am also severely disappointed in the judges decision (which I find happening more and more lately, even with their decisions on wins weekly PR challenges.) Choosing Gretchen as the winner totally SUCKED. So does she — AND her clothes! I could see it coming that Mondo wasn’t going to win, though, once the runway show started. Even so, I’m still on Team Mondo!
My eyes are bleeding! Still…..Gwetchen’s clothes can be seen at Sears or the discount rack at Walmart. I propose we stage a burning of her Marie Claire issue and flood Piperlime with emails that we will NOT be buying any of her clothes. BTW, good call on the jewelry…they did look like they came from a gas station! Ugh…..worst call ever.
Here it is the next morning and I still don’t understand why Gretchen won. Her collection was bland and boring. Fabrics looked like bedspreads and drapes. (not from my house either!) MONDO…you are the winner to me.
I wasted two hours last night watching what I thought was the finale of Project Runway only to find out I had spent two hours watching Real Housewives of Sante Fe.
SHAME on you PR for allowing this travesty to happen. Nina And MK need to go back to design esthetics 101 and clearly Heidi as producer needs to take this show back to what it started out to be Project Runway. These designers need to work up to a wow fantastic knock your socks off RUNWAY show. Not something I can see on HSN. Sad all around.
I thought I was being irrational when I came out of last night’s show thinking I might not watch PR again, but seeing how many others feel the same way, I don’t feel so off-base. I was thoroughly confused by the judges comments and question their integrity as well. Hadn’t they recently been criticizing Gretchen for having “off-the-rack” looking designs (as if they’d come out of Macys)????? And then they turn around and say that’s what’s great about her and it means she knows what’s current??? They pulled a 180!
I went through the season trying to understand what the show is about and what the judges are looking for. Last night proved that the judges don’t know either. Their endless debate showed that they clearly don’t have a common understanding of what the show is about— is it DESIGN/CREATIVITY or READY-TO-WEAR??? Until they get on the same page and establish some consistency, they’re going to continue to lose credibility– and VIEWERS. I give Gretchen credit for listening to the judges and fixing her model’s styling, but the runway was at NY Fashion Week, not a surburban mall. Do you honestly think anyone in that audience was looking for Gretchen’s hippie clothes and “where in the world is carmen san diego” hats??? Maybe it’s time PR change their format and let the Fashion Week audience judge the final show and the winner.
I agree completely Shelly. The judges have NO IDEA what they want. They say they want to be “wowed” and that it is Project “RUNWAY” and that everything should be over the top. They rave about Mondo all season and give him 3 wins in a row and then pull the rug out from under him. Did you see his face when they announced Gwetchen as the “winner”. Utter disbelief, rightfully so. Someone (network, Marie Claire, etc.) is making them choose a certain contestant. I won’t be watching next season.
I am still in disbelief. I believe that the “fix” was in for a long time as Gwetchen continued to avoid elimination despite her ugly designs and the judges’ comments. This is the second time this year that an openly gay contestant (the other was HGTV Design Star)has lost even though he was the overwhelming favorite. Unless PR changes to allow the viewers to vote for the winner, I don’t think I will be watching ever again. And Nina’s comment about Mondo’s collection being a cousin to Sean Aaron, maybe Mondo would have gone a different direction if you and your fellow judges had not picked him as the winner for 3 weeks in a row for his fabulous creations only to pull the rug out from under him in the final judging. And Heidi should have stuck to her guns in challenging Michael and Nina for their 180 degree change of opinion. Tim Gunn needs to be given a vote/voice in the judging particularly when there is a tie.
I am so disappointed. I wore Gretchen’s clothes when I was a hippie in the 60’s. Her colors were blah and too repetitive….where was the “wow” factor. I agree that Andy did not include any of his “warrior woman” look but his pieces were extremely well-made and I loved the fabric that he had specially made. However, the lack of his all-season look and not enough color was sad. I loved his collection but, alas, it wasn’t strong enough. Mondo is my favorite. He is different and, if he had just left the hairpieces off, I think that he should have been the winner and he would have been the winner.
Gretchen is a suck-up, and while I feel sorry for her dilemna, she needs to pick herself up, dust herself off and turn of the surly bitchiness. I won’t be looking for her clothes anytime soon.
Hiedi CAVED…What – is she afraid Michael & Nina won’t come back next season if she doesn’t kneel before them? I am soooooo disappointed in both her and the ugly feedbag clothes that Gwetchen contiually put out there. Michael – what ever happened to “a little animal print is good but…”
I don’t think Heidi caved. It was really 2 against 1. (I don’t think Jessica Simpson’s vote made any difference). But I do think Tim Gunn could have been consulted and they could have listened to what he had to say about the collections.
I am wearing a pink polka dot shirt and houndstooth skirt today with a cute yellow belt in honor of the true winner, Mondo. Gretchen’s designs were horrible and apparently in the fashion future that Nina and Michael Kors see we are all supposed to have our backs out (i don’t think one shirt had a back to it) and wear ugly, unflattering hot pants. I’ll take Mondo and Andy’s future, thank you very much.
haha! I have a houndstooth skirt and I can’t wait to wear it with my polka dot blouse and pink belt. Thanks Mondo for the inspiration and great designs.
Great comment aliseasea – backless dresses means you can’t wear a bra with it. Which doesn’t work on the majority of women. And, I know Nina Garcia can’t get away with wearing one!!