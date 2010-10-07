Recap: ‘Project Runway’ – ‘That’s Downright Dirty’

I know, it”s time to talk fashion and the improper usage of epaulets and fringe, but first, did everyone see Tim Gunn”s video for The Trevor Project? (If you haven”t, it”s here). In it, Tim admits that he attempted suicide when he was 17, which just hurts my heart, because I cannot imagine a world without Tim Gunn in it. Or maybe I can, but it would, in a word, suck and we really don”t even want to think about it, honestly. It would be like a world without Lanvin or “Modern Family,” but even worse. Anyway, big props to Tim Gunn for reaching out and sharing in that wonderfully avuncular way he has.
But enough about warm fuzziness, because this is “PR” and that means bitchy designers, which this season specifically means one uber bitchy designer, which means Gwetchen. What does Gwetchen do first thing in the morning? She wakes up and sighs to April about how thrilled she is that Valerie and Ivy are gone, as they giggled in the morning. God forbid someone wake up in a good mood, Gwetchen.
On the runway, Heidi informs the designers they must change models. I would care more about this if… actually, I have no idea what would make me care about this.
Anyway, Heidi informs the designers they will be creating looks for her active wear line for New Balance. To give them a taste of her designing brilliance, she shows off six of her existing designs. Heidi shouldn”t design stuff. It”s boooooring. Or, as Gwetchen likes to say “retail driven and basic.” In other words, boring.
Heidi comes to the workroom. She doesn”t have much to say to Christopher, but she has plenty to say to Mondo. She is not loving Mondo”s designs, and honestly, for good reason, as he”s designed a see-through tunic that won”t fit over her head. Mondo is hurt and, honestly, is kind of bitchy about it. Worse yet, he continues to be bitchy in a very spoiled brat 5-year-old kind of way. He pretends Heidi isn”t there. He doodles. He pouts. This is not a side of Mondo I”m liking, to be honest.
But he”s nothing compared to Gwetchen. Heidi asks Gwetchen why she”s bothering to use something other than the fabric that Heidi has stored in a warehouse and expects the entire line to be made from. Gwetchen quickly agrees to toss her cashmere for the ugly sweatshirt material. But it isn”t really what Gwetchen says, but the way she says it. “If you DON”T LIKE the fabric, let”s NOT TALK about the FABRIC. Look, I”m THROWING IT AWAY.”
Heidi mentions that, oh yeah, everyone will have to make not one, but three separate looks for her line. Gee, Heidi, this is a pretty good gig for you. You get credit for the line while a fleet of designers do all the heavy lifting. Actually, I think this is how all celebrities “design” collections, so no biggie, Heidi. Carry on. Oh, and all the designers will be receiving help. In other words, the losers are coming back as bitter, reluctant assistants.
Um, sidebar here: Was Gwetchen wearing a handmade tag that said hater? Did I imagine that?
As interesting as that is (and really, it does require further inspection, “PR” producers), it”s not as interesting as what happens next. First, we see the fleet of the recently kicked off returning to the show. Mondo picks Valerie, Gwetchen picks Casanova, Christopher picks Ivy, Michael C. picks A.J., April picks Peach and Andy gets stuck with Michael D.
Then, we see that Michael C. is making all of his designs in Thanksgiving colors, and truthfully, his hoodie does look a little “The Village”-y when you see it in turkey brown, but this really seems to be an excuse for the outcasts to make fun of Michael C. without fear of repercussions on the runway.
But then it gets really exciting, as Ivy accuses Michael C. of cheating by taping his dress onto his model for the Jackie O. challenge. Then, hysterically, Ivy is absolutely shocked and deeply offended when Michael C. uses the F-bomb (I”m assuming it was the F-bomb) in her presence. He doesn”t even curse her out, mind you, he just asks why she”s f-ing with him (again, I”m assuming). Personally, I would have told her to f-off, and might have dropped some other choice words, as it”s pretty funny to watch Ivy climb all over her high horse like a 19th century duchess. Wow, Ivy, no one on the show has used bad language before! Oh, wait, I think you”ve used bad language before. Whatever.
Ivy then scampers around the workroom like an evil, bile-spewing little fairy, announcing to everyone that she”s “taken one for the team” and accused Michael C. of cheating. Good for you, Ivy. Nice to see you got kicked off the show and then came completely unscrewed after stewing in an unhealthy blend of resentment and an undeserved sense of entitlement.
You know things are bad when even Gwetchen thinks Ivy is being a bitch. But I have to hand it to the editors, who cut from Ivy announcing that she thinks Michael C. will get his someday, as she believes in karma, to her shrieking as she gets something sharp and painful in her eye. Mwahahahaha!
Finally, Tim Gunn arrives to address the cheating issue once and for all. He lets Ivy spew her tale of sticky tape and bitterness, then tells her to get over herself, as it isn”t a big deal. As if I needed yet another reason to think Tim Gunn is totally awesome in every way. There are few things more satisfying than seeing Ivy”s pinched little face almost disappear into itself, as if she swallowed a whole lemon and started to turn inside out from the sourness.
Weirdly, even though Gwetchen is hoping Michael C. gets the boot, she makes an effort to tell him to forget all the drama and keep on keeping on or something like that. But then, Gwetchen has always been the kind of evil that”s more of the backstabbing variety, whereas Ivy”s is more of the chase you around the workroom and try to take out an eyeball with a pair of scissors kind.
To the runway! It”s Michael, Nina and guest judge Norma Kamali. Norma Kamali wears sunglasses indoors. Or they”re tinted reading glasses. Whatever the case, it”s maybe not a fashion do, Norma.
Gwetchen
First look – This isn”t horrible, although, again, I will admit I cannot judge Gwetchen objectively. The color palette is actually okay, or at least it”s better than bordeaux and camel.
Second look – Meh. Very meh.
Third look – This is tres questionable. The drawstring skirt over the leggings is just too bulky to look good on anyone but a model. Plus, it looks kind of apron-y.
Andy
First look – Slouchy and baggy on top, slouchy and baggy on the bottom. If your model looks like a fat college freshman, you know you”re doing something wrong.
Second look – I like the hoodie. Except it appears to have a print that”s exactly like the Lululemon logo. Which would be fine, if you could buy Heidi”s line anywhere other than amazon.com.
Third look – Cute minidress. And perfect for Halloween!
April
First look – S”alright. Very streamlined.
Second look – Hey, look! April made something gauzy! In black! With hot pants! Wait, she does this every week!
Third look – This is interesting, but I”m not sure it will sell at retail.
Christopher
First look – the grey top is soooo boring. And the pants are nothing to write home about.
Second look – Oh, no. The stripes on the hoodie make the model look like a linebacker.
Third look – Hey, it”s a nightie! Oh, wait, it isn”t. Ooops.
Michael C.
First look – The poncho is cool. But not the orange pants.
Second look – Okay, now that this has been dubbed the Thanksgiving outfit, I can”t really see it any other way.
Third look – A basic little dress. Not something I”d wear after the gym, though.
Mondo
First look – Hey, Mondo got it together. I like the muted colors. This is still Mondo, but Mondo set on two instead of ten.
Second look – Nice little jacket.
Third look – Yes, a basic tunic, but very wearable. And I love his geometric headbands.
Heidi calls out Michael, Christopher and Gwetchen, noting they have the lowest scores. Oof! They slink off the runway. But backstage, Gwetchen complains that she did great work and Mondo kind of blew. Shut up, Gwetchen!
Back on the runway, Heidi calls out Mondo. Michael loves the kooky headbands (me, too!). He thinks the pants are dull, though. Nina loves that the second look”s jacket has satin. Norma thinks they”re go-to pieces.
Next, April. Michael loves the asymmetry on the third dress. Heidi loves the third dress, but wouldn”t wear the second look”s hot pants.
Heidi loves Andy”s stuff. Michael loves the chiffon with jersey. Nina likes the lightness of it, but worries it”s Halloweenish. I”d consider that a selling point, honestly. Norma thinks it”s classic.
Finally, it”s time for the losers.
Heidi points out to Michael C. that he”s added a color palette which would be a pain in the ass (she picked that grey fabric for a reason, people!). Michael thinks it”s trying too hard to be fancy. Nina didn”t like the accessorizing. Norma thinks there are some good pieces, however.
Michael Kors tells Christopher his clothes look cheap. Like, ten dollars cheap. Nina hates the proportions. Nina thinks he wasn”t in love with the designs.
Gwetchen starts talking and can”t prevent herself from digging a hole in two sentences or less. She thinks Heidi”s designs didn”t have transitional pieces. Heidi then informs Gwetchen that her third look made the model look like a sausage. Gwetchen says she has a different opinion. Actually, she says that while her body language says “I HATE YOU I HATE YOU I HATE YOU.” So, a slightly mixed message. Nina piles on by saying that everything Gwetchen made looks forced. Heidi thinks the grey robe looks like a bathrobe. Gwetchen disagrees politely as her body language says “YOU SUCK, YOU STUPID MODEL, YOU!”
The judges chat. I think Christopher is going home.
April is… in. Andy is… the winner. Really? I mean, they can”t keep giving it to Mondo, but I thought Andy”s first look was pretty subpar. Still, you can buy it and everything else he made for Heidi on amazon.com, as she”s appropriating it, I mean, she”s honoring him by stealing, I mean, featuring his designs as part of her collection. Andy”s thrilled. Poor Andy.
Gwetchen is… in. And Heidi tells her constructive criticism is not her enemy. Yeah, Heidi is gunning for her. Love that! Christopher is… out. No surprise there. Michael C. is in, of course.
Although all the designers cry over Christopher, I never felt like I got much of a feel for him during his time on the show, either as a personality or a designer. The only design of his I really remember is that cloud getting its period dress, which was memorable for all the wrong reasons. And even though I was kind of happy that Andy won a challenge (though I haven”t forgiven him completely for his brief journey on the Gwetchen crazy train), I wasn”t exactly wowed by his designs. But hey, what Heidi wants, Heidi gets.
Do you think Michael C. cheated? Do you think Ivy was right or wrong to accuse him? And did you think Gwetchen deserved to be in the bottom this week?
None of tonight’s designs were winners. And if this is what Heidi is designing to sell, well, I won’t be buying. Ugly, ugly, ugly. How disappointing. Why doesn’t someone shoot Ivy and put her out of her (and everyone elses’) misery?
If anyone deserves a needle in the eye, it’s Ivy….that was kind of fun to watch.
i know, i rewound it like four times.
her bellow of pain was so explosive. it was kind of awesome.
Ivy makes me drape myself in schadenfreude. Gretchen too.
I actually really liked Andy’s look. Heck, I’d wear that hoodie in a minute. I’m glad he won.
Can Gretchen be this thick and dumb? Or is she just playing to the cameras? I can’t tell anymore.
Then you can buy one like it at lululemon.com!
I do not know if Micheal C cheated, but I agree with the show, if he did use tape, it is over move on.
I absolutely HATE Ivy. I hated her designs and she is like a total mean valley girl type. Clicky, rude, conceited and simply horrible.
Micheal C reeks of insecurity and the kick me vibe, so I understand why they have piled on him. He is very needy and insecure, and these girls smell blood.
Which is so immature and rude. Cannot stand Ivy, Gretchen and ever the young blonde one is bitchy and mean about him.
Mondo is cool and so much more evolved and Ivy should of been mad at Christopher for still being there, he was DULL and boring.
I agree. I liked the young blonde girl before she hooked up with Gretchen. Now she is just as catty and pathetic. This is a comp. Worry about yourself. Stop talking about Michael C. It’s like they live and breath it. It’s high school all over again. I personally like Michael C. He did nothing to warrant such abuse.
I think all the designs were all pretty underwhelming, and it was obvious none of the designers liked this challenge. In my opinion, Mondo was the best, even with the ‘meh’ pants. Also obvious was the drama that was to ensue when the auf’d designers came back. Besides the edited drama, the entire episode was meh.
This season’s no-talent designers are driving me crazy. I’ve never seen such boring, uninspired, disappointing clothes in my life. Not one of them, even Mondo, deserves to win the title or the money. Think back to the talent on previous seasons when several designers were always good enough to vie for a challenge win. This season it’s more of a competition to figure out who sucks the least.
This is so annoying. Everyone’s bitching about Michael C all the time. I don’t know if the producers are trying to create some scenario with “the bullied kid” and he’s really an a**shole off-screen or if the rest of the cast just bullies him for no reason, in which case, this has to be the one cast I’ve hated the most. Ever. I don’t really mind him.
But Ivy should…gah, I hate Ivy so so much. And Gwetchen.
Yes! I don’t get it either. What did Michael C do to all of these people? And did AJ think he was being so sweet and nice when he told Michael C that he didn’t want to work with him but now he is glad he did? What’s up with that? Mondo did it too before. I don’t get it. I thought maybe I missed something in a previous episode where Michael C is a douche or something. He seems like a sweet guy! Leave him alone! And did I miss the whole Tim Gunn promotoed clip of “You are to leave PR and you and never welcome back.” (or something similar) last night? I had been hoping he ewas talking to Ivy for being a hateful and i nsecure little you-know-what.
Ooppss, should have proofread. Sorry for the typos.
I think it’s the “mob” mentality. Ivy set her nasty little sights on Michael C. early on and, coward that she is, gathered up her little gang of bullies because she can only attack with a crowd backing her. Once people had an opportunity to directly interact with Michael C (Mondo, AJ) they discovered he was really a nice guy. Meanwhile, Ivy’s trying to do damage control by slithering around the workroom and trying to justify her classless demeanor, saying she “took one for the team.” In reality, Ivy is just an insecure little tool. Look at how she blubbered when she was auf’d and acted if her entire design career was over (which it should be, but I digress). She knew Mondo liked Michael C. so she had to run up to him and justify herself last night. And she sure looked worried when Gretchen and Michael were talking the morning of the runway show. It’s too bad Ivy thinks she has to put others down so she can feel better about herself. Though from what we’ve seen on the show, there’s nothing much for her to good about — talent or otherwise.
I agree! For the life of me, I don’t see why they all “hate” Michael C so much. He seems like a perfectly nice man and his clothes are much better than Christopher’s, who I felt overstayed his time on the show by many, many weeks. I think Michael C just wants to be left alone and do his job and was raised to be more polite than others..I’m looking at you Gwetchen and Ivy.
Ivy is angry b…ch and Gwitchen is stuck on herself.
love the name Gwitchen. how approbriate
Ivy is despicable. Michael C did not cheat, not really. Gwetchen has an ego so big she cannot and will not, ever accept criticism, constructive or not. Christopher was pretty bland in every way, but nice. I liked Andy’s designs but not as much as Mondo’s. I think someone must have “talked” to Mondo about his initial attitude, cause he did a complete turn-around. Think he would have needed help from someone to get there. Which is fine.
Did anyone else notice that Christopher picked Ivy as his helper and then got booted off the show! They showed Ivy giving Christopher advice on his design and he was actually following it!!! That just tells me that Ivy sucked so much that she basically got booted off twice!!!!
During the previews for this week thought I saw a scene showing Tim addressing one of the contestants that they would not be returning to the show. Did see it. Did I miss it or misheard.
No, I saw that, too. I tuned in to last night’s episode mainly to see the follow-up to that preview and they didn’t show it!
Thought it was a comment about one of the designers not returning too- but I think it was just clever editing when Tim announced that one of the models would not be returning due to a family emergency…..
Glad to hear it wasn’t just me. Squirrelgirl I think you are right. Good catch.
Most boring season EVER! If it weren’t for Mondo, I wouldn’t even be watching. They only gave the win to Andy last night as Mondo had won the previous 3 times, and if I have to see ONE MORE pair of black hot pants with a baby doll top by April I will scream. She makes the same thing OVER and OVER and OVER again and hast yet to be called out on it by the judges! Has the girl discovered colored fabric yet? Ivy is the worst and she brought down the entire episode. She reminds me of a rat, scurrying from one designer to another to spread poison. How old is she anyway? 13? I don’t know what it is about Gretchen that keeps her around, other than I guess it is good TV to have a bitch on the show. Anyway, they should just go ahead and give it to Mondo and be over and done with it already.
Totally agree, not sure how April is still on the show considering she makes the same damn thing EVERY week!!! Argh!!
I have been wondering the same thing all season about April! In previous seasons, the judges would call out a designer who has been doing this every week, but I guess since this group of designers is so boring they are letting April slide.
Love your blog!! SUper FUNNY and right on the target!! Ivy is such a #$*!, I cnat stand her and at this point she is just embaressing her self! I think the other designers need to stop hatin on Micheal C. hasent he had it enough by now and proven to be more than graceful to all of them despite their incessent need to blame all of their failer on him? anyway, thanks for the great read!
I miss them making garments out of garbage, plants or old blue jeans!
I KNOW!!! Every challenge this year is an endorsement (Marie Claire, Garnier, and HP). Where are the super fun avant garde challenges? Where are the showstoppers? I haven’t been impressed with the challenges since the party store challenge! Obviously fashion is about more than making clothes out of wierd materials but that IS what PR is really known for. It was obvious this week how incredibly discouraged they all were and having them make some clothes for Heidi is not inspiring or fun. It is no wonder the designers look so worn out!
I love Friday mornings so I can read this blog! Ivy is horrid; she and Gwetchen are televised examples of the bullying and ‘mean-spriritedness’ that drive people to despair. Fortunately for us in TV-Land, we have the wonderful Tim Gunn to keep the level-headed sweetness and class that we wish we were all like every day…don’t you just love him?!?!
Ivy is a jealous, mean, small-minded, misguided, immature little girl throwing a temper tantrum. Doesn’t she realize this is televised??? Can she honestly think this is coming across good for her??? I just don’t get the motivation – come on Ivy, think of your future?! I mean, would you hire a brat like this???
How could anyone cheat? There are cameras on them all the time, they’re in each other’s company all the time – I say major sour grapes and good for Gunn for putting it straight.
LOVED LOVED LOVED the Michael C comment to Ivy “How does it feel to be eliminated because of a crappy design!!!!” BAHAHAHAHAAHA that was sooo good!
Brilliant commentary. Spot on about Heidi’s horrible line of boredom. Even Mondo couldn’t save it had he won. Michael C. should have melted Ivy with a bucket of water.
As thorough and fun as it is, I have a really hard time reading this blog because of the whole “Gwetchen” thing. I don’t get using a baby-talk spelling rather than, say, something wicked. At least that would sync with the character the editors have created for you (and you’ve clearly accepted).
Not really sure that the editors are forcing Ivy to say the nasty things she does, and make the ugly faces she does, nor can they force Gretchen to continually talk nasty about everyone else. I’m sure editing plays a role in “reality” TV, but I’m also pretty sure that what you see is a pretty accurate portrayal of what kind of person they really are.
If you don’t like the lines about “Gwetchen” why don’t you read something else…
I hate hate hate! Ivy… I wish that after the show wrapped, they’d make the contestants watch the whole season and film them while they watch… I’d love to see Ivy’s face when she sees how horrible she is… I wish I could watch a video of her reading these comments!!! she’s so mean and hateful, she’s like a tiny pocket troll!!! argh….
The “‘Gwetchen’ thing” started in the recaps after she–Gwetchen–had a poor, poor, pitiful me videoconference with her mommy (whom I believe she actually called “mommy”). Liane is seizing on the irony of this Class A harridan suddenly acting all sad and hurt and aggrieved after Tim called her out for manipulating her team to defeat with that s _ _ t-storm of a military collection that she commandeered in the work room, then threw under the camel on the runway.
And no, Liane, your mind is not playing tricks on you. Gretchen was wearing a “Hater” tag. I recorded last night’s episode and paused that scene to be sure. Love your blogs, BTW.
I am just a bit confused.. I KNOW I saw, in the previews for Oct. 7th show, that Tim was saying, to someone, YOU WILL NOT BE RETURNING TO THE SHOW…
Now, this was shown AFTER the “cheating” issue was discussed by Tim,,and in the preview, of course, we could not yet tell who he was referring to, etc… It made it sound like someone was caught seriously cheating, and that person was being kicked off the show. Of course though, after watching the show I realize that is not the case,,BUT,,, in the preview he definitely said to someone, YOU WILL NOT BE COMING BACK TO THE SHOW..” So does anyone know WHAT THAT was about?? Perhaps it is a preview for another upcoming episode? I am confused … I really thought, because of that, that someone was really getting kicked off last night…. thanks!!
There’s a comment further up that points out it was probably just clever editing of the scene where Tim says Christopher’s model will not be returning. I agree. It was just a cheap ploy to get us to all tune in.
Yeah Ivy, you’re going to come out looking so much better than Michael C when this is all over. Keep filling that swollen self-important head with your delusions. Your downward spiral is fun to watch!
Ivy is committing career suicide very time she opens her mouth. Who is going to want to work with someone that petty and bitter?
Did you notice Ivy saying to Mondo that she made Michael C. cry? Michael didn’t weep on camera and there is NO WAY the producers would have passed on footage like that. So I guess Ivy’s a liar, too.
Ivy took 1 for the team. She ain’t even on the team anymore, so what she was doing was saying what she has been obsessing about in her little mind ever since she got the boot. you know the, “I shoulda said” All the snap remarks she missed because of a slow wit.
I thought Tim’s comment on someone leaving was in reference to his statement to Poison Ivy that, if someone had cheated, they would not be coming back. Speaking of that vile evil Poison Ivy, hers is the picture next to the word “bitchiness” in the dictionary. I do not understand how she can live and be so miserable. Michael C is a gentle soul. Most of the people I know would have popped her up’side the head weeks ago. If she were a good designer, I could understand the vitriole…but she sucks big time.
I’m surpirsed no one mentioned that disgusting smirk on her face the entire time she was bashing Michael C. It was actually making her happy that she was causing him pain! What kind of heartless wretch is she??? I was so disappointed when April suppored Ivy’s attach on Michael. Now, I hope April gets thrown off the show, too. I can’t believe Ivy got away with that smear campaign – they should have tossed her arrogant, smirky, evil, talentless little ass of the show. She makes Gwetchen look good, and I can’t believe I just said that.
Oh, yeah…one more thing. What in the world was Gwetchen thinking when shore wore those awful boots?? They looked like they were baby poop yellow, and from some sixties space movie. I couldn’t believe when she started attacking Heidi’s clothing line. Gretchen, when you are a bazillionaire like Heidi, have your own TV shore, and become a supermodel, while raising three kids, then YOU can bash someone else’s clothing line. God! What an arrogant, self-absorbed &%$#&,
I shouldn’t type so fast. So many typos. Sorry.
Oh you didn’t mention the line from Ivy about karma coming back to get you and doh! needle in the eye! Yup Ivy, that karma is a real biatch. I hated the pumpkin suits too, poor Michael, I dont think he will make it to the finals, though I’d love to see it. My vote is for Mondo winning the whole ball of wax. Another great recap Liane, keep em coming. You are my favorite writer now.
Don’t know why you think Andy’s tunic is “Halloweenish”. I agreed with the judges and thought it was classy.
I not only liked Andy’s stuff, I BOUGHT it on Amazon, where it’s clearly described as from PR and not just Heidi. (Didn’t get the pants and won’t get the dress yet. Haven’t gotten the top yet so we’ll see about the material first.) Andy and Mondo rock and Michael C. has moments of brilliance. No one else is worth the trouble.
