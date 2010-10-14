Recap: ‘Project Runway’ – ‘We’re in a New York State of Mind’

Final five! Whoo hoo! It”s probably too much to hope that Gwetchen will be given the boot, but at this stage in the competition, it”s hard to imagine who else will be aufed. Yes, Michael C. has been circling the drain for the last few challenges, but so has Gwetchen, and if I had to pick one of the two to go to Fashion Week, well, I”d go with Michael C. even if the rumors about him being a backstabbing cheater are true, only because we”ve seen ample evidence of Gwetchen”s evilness. And besides, the woman”s designs are so nauseatingly boho they”d make Stevie Nicks want to man it up a little.
So, just moments after the last elimination, Tim ushers everyone back to the runway, where Heidi informs the designers that they will be whooping it up that evening and they”d better damn well enjoy it. Michael C. is suspicious, as Heidi never dangles a carrot without having a rusty nail planted in it as a surprise. I don”t blame him. Heidi radiates malicious glee most of the time, so it”s hard to know when she”s just being nice, but really, I wouldn”t trust her.
Anyway, the designers enjoy a presidential suite at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, where Gwetchen moans that she”ll FINALLY get a REAL cappuccino, then informs everyone that she”s supposed to be in the final five because she set the intention to do it. Really? Because no one else did that? Andy says “PR” has been a crash course in getting to know who you are and sticking by that, unless Gwetchen bosses you around, in which case you crumple like a wet Kleenex. Oh, wait, that”s just Andy. Michael C. says he learned what other people think of his designs, which is that judges largely like them and his fellow designers want to burn them. April feels like a much stronger person for having been on the show, then starts crying, because she”s either exhausted or premenstrual. Mondo says he feels like he”s been set free. I feel like I”ve been forced to watch the designers bond while a producer stands next to the camera and says, “C”mon, guys, tell each other what the show has meant to you or I”m not writing your CHECK, mwahahahaha!”
The next morning, Tim introduces the designers to Mayor Michael Bloomberg. The mayor tells them they”ll be drawing inspiration from a New York landmark. I”m so glad “PR” has yanked the mayor away from doing his civic duty to read two lines of text.
Michael C. is all about the Statue of Liberty. Oh crap, is he making a toga? April chooses the Brooklyn Bridge. I wonder if her design will smell like exhaust and pee. Mondo picks the Brooklyn Bridge, too. Andy likes Central Park, and Gwetchen chooses the Lower East Side.
At Mood, Tim cautions Michael C. against being too literal. Tim tells April to use some color, already, dammit. She nods and smiles and assures him she”s going to mix things up. However, she doesn”t say she will. April, my God, listen to Tim!
While everyone is furiously designing, Mondo decides to lie down. And take a nap. A looong nap. And when he wakes up, he discovers, oh crap, I”m seriously behind. Mondo, don”t blow it!
Actually, everyone is coming unhinged, so maybe Mondo had the right idea. Andy”s crawling under a table, Michael C. is running around with fabric on his head and April is cackling. But we do learn that Michael C. does a DEAD ON Michael Kors impression!
Gwetchen may be exhausted, but she still has the energy to condemn Andy”s dress for looking like it”s a dominatrix uniform for a Chinese happy ending massage parlor. This sends Andy into a tailspin, which Gwetchen feels so badly about, even though she”s secretly thrilled to be making another designer doubt himself. Gwetchen, thy name is evil, I tell you, evil! Although she isn”t wrong about the dress, unfortunately.
It”s Tim time! He likes Mondo”s work, which is really all that needs to be said. Tim urges April to edit. Tim tells Michael C. his dress looks like a tortured mess. Tim suggest to Andy he not go slutty. And Gwetchen, well, he tells Gwetchen to design for her customer and not herself, and then she tells him how grateful she is, tears up and hugs him. When Mondo points out that Gwetchen seems to be the most exhausted of the designers, I think this makes his case. I”m not saying she doesn”t truly love Tim, or that Tim isn”t truly lovable (because duh, he is) but she seems particularly shaky and unGwetchen-like when she gets weepy over Tim, who isn”t dying and whom she”s going to see later anyway. Maybe she”s just grateful he didn”t tell her to throw out her outfit, which is looking very Macy”s.
The hair guy from Garnier cames to design hairstyles for the models/give the brand a shameless plug, zzzzzzzzz….
Various other things happen, and Michael C. thinks he”s rescued his dress with a woven shrug but ultimately decides he hasn”t, and all the designers are quietly freaking out. Gwetchen calls Michael C. an idiot behind his back. Enough said.
Runway time! Michael, Nina and season four winner Christian Siriano are the judges. Can you even tell Nina”s pregnant? I certainly can”t.
Michael C.
This is a nice dress. It”s sexy, it”s cut well and it”s simple. Is it too simple for the judges, though? But usually Michael C. gets kudos for simple stuff, so who knows.
Gwetchen
The jacket is okay, but not great. Maybe it”s my TV, but I can”t tell much about the skirt, except it has a very dated looking asymmetrical hemline. And Gwetchen”s right – it”s not a runway look. It”s straight outta Macy”s, if you ask me.
Andy
The back of this dress is amazing. But it may be too “Matrix”y.
Mondo
This is fun. Mondo is always Mondo, and as far as I”m concerned, he can do no wrong. He”s winning this whole competition, I”m sure of it.
April
I don”t love this. The babydoll waistline makes the model look pregnant. And what is it with April and black gauzy dresses? Has she ever used color? Why didn”t she listen to Tim? Would it have killed her to make this in pink? And just because the armband worked last week doesn”t mean she should keep doing it. Sigh. Bad idea, April.
Mondo tells the judges about his inspiration. Michael likes the neutral palette. Nina thinks it”s a phenomenal dress. Christian thinks it”s really chic.
Andy tries to explain that he was inspired by Central Park. Um, I would have gone with a different story, Andy. Michael Kors isn”t seeing it. He is seeing, however, “Bladerunner” and that awful Robert Palmer video from the 80s. But he thinks it”s beautifully made. Nina likes the wet effect. Heidi likes the lines. Nina says it”s a perfect little black dress. Christian loves the weird bracelet.
Gwetchen talks about the Lower East Side. Michael thinks Gwetchen lost her steam. He thinks it looks rock ‘n roll secretarial. Nina doesn”t know what happened. Gwetchen admits she”s run out of steam. And she starts getting weepy and admits she”s sick of the challenges and how she has to conform to the rules or some such. Heidi points out she could have done whatever she wanted to do for this challenge, so that”s a crap excuse. I love that Heidi hates Gwetchen, really, I do. Christian thinks it”s wearable, but he thinks the blouse and skirt are off the rack. Heidi thinks she”s better than this outfit.
Michael tells April her outfit is numbingly the same as everything else she makes. Heidi asks why she didn”t use some damn color. Yeah, April, what”s up with that? April prattles about dark elegance. Heidi isn”t impressed. April cries. Nina calls it a missed opportunity. Christian, however, likes it, but he hasn”t seen the girl”s endless parade of black dresses.
Michael C. says he wanted to make a showstopper. Michael Kors says it”s a showstopper. Nina loves the back. Christian feels it”s old world glamour. Heidi wants to wear it. So, I guess the simple thing ended up working for Michael C.
Heidi asks the designers why they should go to Fashion Week and which two designers should go with them.
Michael C. says he really, really wants to go, and he picks Mondo and Andy.
Gwetchen wants to paint a picture. She picks Mondo and April.
Andy says he”s taken risks. He picks Mondo and April.
Mondo says he has fun creating. He picks Michael C. because he listens and isn”t afraid to grow. And for the second, he”s torn between April and Andy, but he picks April.
April is sure she could put forth a beautiful collection that isn”t just black. She picks Mondo and Gretchen, for no particular reason.
I think it”s so interesting that only one person picked Gwetchen, and that was her roommate. I”m sure Gwetchen simply interpreted that as a challenge or a reflection of the guys being friends with one another and doesn”t think it has anything to do with her making ugly boho crap, but the truth is, I don”t think anyone sees her as much of a threat or a competitor at this point. And, of course, they don”t want to share an apartment with her when everyone goes to Bryant Park, either.
Backstage, April cries. Because she knows she”s going home. Mondo admits it was hard for him to pick two people, and he wished all five designers would get to the finals. Mondo seems to think he”s actually picking who goes to the finals. Relax, Mondo, the judges have that covered.
The judges chatter backstage. When everyone sings Mondo”s praises, Christian gets his jealous bitch on and says the styling was… well, he doesn”t use a word, just waves his hands over his head. Shut up, Christian. Or mime up, I guess.
Michael thinks Andy is great, but worries he”s stuck in the dominatrix/warrior bitch mode. Nina believes in his fabric manipulation. I thought he made a pretty stellar dress, and it wasn”t exactly like what he”d done in the past. He”s going to Fashion Week.
Michael says Michael C.”s dress was sophisticated and amazing. Nina thinks it was phenomenal. Christian points out that he didn”t know the name of the fabric he was using. Michael Kors argues that he may not know the name, but he knows how to use it. Heidi thinks that”s more important, and I”m with Heidi.
Michael calls April”s dress a pregnant witch outfit. And it is. Poor April. Heidi calls Gwetchen”s outfit unwearable. Michael doesn”t know why Gwetchen fell apart during this challenge, but says the taste is there. Gwetchen is also the nutjob who made a mini collection in camel and bordeaux, people, that is not tasteful!
Sadly, I think April”s definitely out, if I had to place a bet.
Michael C. is… in. He cries. Mondo is, of course, in. Backstage, he and Michael C. hug and there”s more crying. Andy is… in.
It”s down to Gwetchen and April. Gwetchen is… in.
Gwetchen says she”s been dreaming of her collection, and that she needs a high end fashion show to show what she can do. Really, Gwetchen? You”ve been dreaming of designing a high end collection? And you send a crappy Macy”s outfit down the runway for this challenge? Maybe Gwetchen just needs a nap, but I”m not convinced her line for Fashion Week is going to be substantially more interesting than what she”s been doing lately. The boho thing is fine if you have a tiny boutique in Topanga Canyon, but too much of her stuff is either boring or gag-inducingly stuck in the hippie era. Thinking of that aesthetic floating down the runway at Bryant Park just makes my head hurt. But there”s one more elimination to come, so fingers crossed it”s The Evil One.
Do you think April deserved to get sent home? Who do you think will make it to Bryant Park? And who do you think is going to win?
It was a coin toss whether April or Gretchen would be the last one picked. Neither is very creative and Gretchen is so in awe of herself, it is amazing that the other contestants are so gracious to her.
You knew Gretchen was gonna make it. Sigh.
I really don’t understand why Gretchen is still there. Wait until all the contestants come back for the reunion show. Feathers are gonna fly!!
April is boring and always makes the same thing. She has even less range than mean old Gretchen. I’ve got my bets on Mondo.
I’m rooting for Mondo all the way, but I would also love for Michael C. to win it all just so he can tell Ivy, April, Gwetchen and the haters to SUCK IT.
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
This entire season has been just awful from a design and creativity perspective. Last night’s judging of the final five proved that! Aside from Michael C’s exquisitely sexy black gown, the remaining four were basically judged on whose garment sucked the least. Gwetchen’s looks have been hideous, mismatched hippie Goodwill throwaways throughout the entire season; April’s all looked like Halloween witch costumes. I don’t get Andy’s warrior bitch vibe at all and I don’t really understand Mondo’s aesthetic … although I did like the look he created for the Jackie O challenge. I’m seriously hoping Project Runway can step up their contestant selection for the next season. I miss all those incredible talents from years past, like Christian Siriano, Jay McCarroll and Chloe Dao who sent exquisite works of art down the runway every single week. Anybody else agree with me?
Right on!! The best ever was Christian and then Irina (Season 6 winner). Pretty much everybody sucks this season. Mondo at least is creative but I can’t imagine anyone wearing his stuff. Michael C. is more practical. Gretchen is a self-important, bragging, too opinionated moron. Who died and left her to give all critiques when she can’t even take constructive criticism. Hoping Mondo or Michael C. wins and hope they let Tim Gunn in on the picking of contestants for next season.
April should have stayed and Gretchen left. April was consistent but viewed as boring but her outfits were always wearable and really beautiful in my opinion. She is young and she will do very well in the future. I wish her well
When Michael Kors said to Michael C “If you wanted to send out a showstopper…” I was sure the rest of the sentence was going to be “…this ain’t it”. I’m baffled by the judges love for his simplistic designs. To me it looked like a black toga with butt cleavage; I wonder what the judges are seeing.
Mondo for the win.
No surprise that Gretchen stayed in the competition. Project Runway has to keep its “villain” contestant in until the very end to milk the drama. I would have been fine seeing both her and April get eliminated. I’m much more interested in seeing runway shows from the three guys this season.
Fashion Week actually took place at Lincoln Center for the first time this year.
I’ve always suspected that “villains” were allowed to go to Bryant Park for the drama, and if you want a villain from this season you have to pick Gretchen, who is someone you want to root against. However, for sheer force of evil, they could have allowed Ivy to go through, although I’m guessing no one involved in the production of PR could live with themselves if they allowed that Satan Spawn to show her collection at Bryant Park.
I just wanted to mention how Gretchen said at the end of the episode that she was just glad that the judges gave her a second chance just like they gave everyone else there. What a whiny, pompous b****.
I caught it and thought it was typical snarky BS from a whiny, pompous, AND boring, predictable b****. Go away, Gwacchin.
Thank you….I was waiting for someone to mention that! Gretchen is so snarky and just can’t say something nice without an inuendo thrown in there for good measure.
I like April’s personality but I’ve never been big on her aesthetic. I think its dumb that she even made it this far… During judging one of the judges (Michael Kors I think?) said all the contestants have been taking risks and she hasn’t… That’s because she keeps designing the same damn dress!!!
The â€œApril Dressâ€ is always black, and the top always reminds me of Angelina Jolie in tomb raider with all the arm bands and stuff… I mean if we really want to discuss “Warrior Woman”, at least Aprilâ€™s dresses always have a good place to hide a knife or a pen laser or something… Andy’s designs always seem to tight to hid any great little gadgets, although Iâ€™m betting his â€œWarrior Womanâ€ carries a Samurai Sword strapped to her backâ€¦
Back to Aprilâ€¦ The bottom of the “April Dress” is always flowey… I canâ€™t really say she hasnâ€™t grown as a designer because she quit making diapers right?
I agree with everyone who has commented on this seasonâ€™s talent levelâ€¦ As in, its not thereâ€¦I mean in the beginning Gretchen was the front runner and even though I thought she had talent, sheâ€™s never made anything Iâ€™d want to wearâ€¦ Iâ€™m still not over the jump suit, it reminds me of a Mechanics uniformâ€¦
Now Mondo is obviously a front runner, and I think heâ€™s one of the few that could have kept up with the competition of past seasonsâ€¦
Gretchen is so irritating, I wish theyâ€™d lock her and that witch Irina (from last season?) in a room together so we could watch them squish each other with their egoâ€™sâ€¦ Speaking of Irina, that thing was the biggest B Iâ€™ve ever seen! I think she won her season of PR because she was way ahead (talent wise) of the other designers but the whole season she kept accusing people of stealing her workâ€¦ I couldnâ€™t tell if she was so worried about people copying her because she had too much confidence or not enoughâ€¦ If youâ€™re good enough people will copy you (imitation is the highest form of flattery) but if youâ€™re really, really, good, everyone will be able to tell the difference between an original and a knock offâ€¦ I hope sheâ€™s learned since her win that being nice to people actually gets you farther than being stuck up and rudeâ€¦
Honestly Iâ€™d like to see Christian Siriano, Mondo, Jay Betancort, and Santino Rice create a line togetherâ€¦ It would be an explosion of colors, sequins, and unnecessary head dresses and trainsâ€¦ Maybe they should all just get together and write a broadway musical and design the costumes for itâ€¦ That would be so awesomeâ€¦
BTW MSNBC.com is showing a slide show of some of the looks from the runway showâ€¦ You can mostly tell which looks belong to which designerâ€¦ especially in Mondoâ€™s case. But they actually show looks from Michael C and Mondo, I guess the mystery 3rd contestant is either Gwetchen or Andyâ€¦ I hope its Andy but I suspect Gretchenâ€¦ See for yourselfâ€¦ [today.msnbc.msn.com]
Gwetchen is simply egotistical and even when she loses she is delusional and thinks the judges are wrong. Michael C has the most beautiful smile and is still humble and genuinely delighted when he wins. I am so pleased they made Gwetchen sweat it out by sending the men off the runway first! I think Mondo will win and he deserves it but how wonderful if Michael C did after how he has been treated by his fellow designers!!
Listen even Macy;s wouldn’t sell that outfit that Gretchen made!
Both April AND Gretchen should have gone home. April, because she’s made the very same asymetrical- cutout-funereal-black design every week since the season started, (except for the time she added that dirty-diaper thing) and the time Gretchen bossed her into making something in boring beige. And Gretchen should go home because she makes boring, wimpy, limp, beige soccer mom clothes every time, not to mention the fact that she’s a B*tch.
Michael C. is actually the ONLY designer who’s tried something different each week, not always to complete success, but he’s won or come close to winning a number of challenges and when he makes something good, it’s VERY good. Andy always does his Ninja-Matrix-Asian-Drag thing, and while Mondo’s clearly talented, the guy in the little boy shorts and the precious hats who dresses like a member of the Lollipop Guild has a fetish for oversized houndstooth and retro neon stripes that he can’t let go of.
If it were solely based on this challenge, I think both April and Gretchen both should have been sent packing. Gretchen got the second chance of a lifetime.
I think Gretchen and her “designs” are awful. I wouldn’t wear any of it. Just hideous. I think she and the other women have been jealous of Michael C from the start. Why I don’t know. I think Michael C and Mondo are the only designers that should be going to Fashion Week, but 3 of them get to go so Andy should also be going.
It might have helped April if the judges had pointed out WEEKS AGO to her that she needed to quit making the same outfit over and over again. Gretchen’s outfit was truly ugly and even Macy’s wouldn’t sell it. I honestly can’t understand how Andy made it to the end. This season was the worst though. You could tell that they would keep putting Gretchen through no matter how ugly her clothes were (and they always were) because she was one of the “bitches” of the show. Yes, Mondo kind of kept using the same palate after his Jackie O win, but if you listened last night he said something like “The judges like it when I do the black and white with a splash of color, so I’ll stick with that.” I bet he will have different things for the runway show. I would kind of like to see Michael C win just to stick it to IVY big time!
Michael C all the way!!!! He is the only designer that a ‘real’ fashionable woman would even consider wearing! I love Mondo and his clothes but they are just a bit too crazy for important events. Michael’s black dress last night would bet oohs and ahhs on any runway – simply classic! I think April’s creativity got overshadowed by all the Goth – it gets too depressing. Let’s add joy to life rather than darkness. Mondo’s got the right idea with his positive attitude. And Gretchen – well, that is one toxic woman – I would never even consider her best outfit to dust my house! I agree with Kathleen and would love to see Michael C win just so Ivy could choke on her own venom!
Umm, just an FYI but they have been making a pretty big deal all season over the fact that the final show is no longer at Bryant Park but at Lincoln Center. It would be nice to have the correct facts!
Enough already on the “Gwetchen” shtick. The poor girl has been slandered enough with selective editing. She must be horrified by the way she is portrayed. Let go, already!
No ONE but GRETCHEN said the words that came out of mouth that showed us how vile and mean bitter she was towards the other designers specifically Michael C. “Editing” did not make her say they things she said. It’s OBVIOUS that she’s insecure and jealous of anyone else’s success.
Our country is focusing on the harmful effects of bullying right now, Gretchen is a BULLY and she clearly chooses to beat up on people and make excuses rather than step up to the plate. Her designs are….limp, at best.
Does any body else thinks that Gretchen looks like Jim Carey, I just don’t like her. Mondo should win
No, I never thought she looks like Jim Carrey, but I did think that last week when she had the “Heidi” braids wrapped around her head that she looked like Adam Sandler’s fellow sea lion trainer in “50 First Dates” though!
First, it’s not Bryant Park – it’s Lincoln Center.
I liked how Gretchen pretended to agonize over whether to pick BFF April or Andy as the second choice to go to fashion week after Mondo. Did she really think April should go, or was she too chicken to admit that shs shouldn’t? But the best part was the “reason” she finally came up with, which was because April is young and she should be given a chance to see what she could do. Gimme a break – April is 21, which I guess makes Andy ancient at 23!
Disappointed that Gwetchen was chosen over April, but let’s face it; it was a neck and neck race for most FUGLY. Both designs were awful and both should have really been out. I didn’t get the part of the Michael C. design that made the judges fawn ass over elbow, but hey, that’s why they’re there and I’m here. Good luck to Mondo, Michael C. and Andy. Sorry Gwetchen, no offense, but I hope Karma will bite you in the ass for being so insecure you had to lift yourself up by putting others down.
you know i’m getting sick of you saying gwetchen all the time
Actually, all of the last 10 contestants got to show at Lincoln Center. If you go to Blogging Project Runway’s website, you can see all of the collections.
Am I the only person who can’t stand Michael C. I mean my gawd! lol this guy has scraped his way into the finals and the stuff he gets credit for WTF! lol You mean to tell me he has anywhere near the style or creativity as Andy, Mondo or even Gretchen? It just irritates me how he plays the wounded victim all the time. He has got through this competition on shear luck and I think the final will prove that! lol soz rant over :) Mondo/Gretchen ftw!
I really didn’t get the love-fest over Michael C’s dress. It was so basic, and it looked a bit big in the back, it kind of hung off the model’s butt. Maybe it had some great lines you could only see in person, but I thought he’d be in the bottom because it was so blahhh. Mondo and Andy are the only creative designers. Andy is a bit too avant garde for me, but he’s interesting. Mondo is really a genius…I thought the dress he made last night was the show-stopper. April seems to transfer her dark and depressive state of mind to her clothes. I feel sorry for her, actually. She seems to be carrying around some heavy emotional baggage that she can’t get out of, and it comes out in her designs. Gretchen is just mean. Plain and simple. Someone who is so insecure that they have to rip others to shreds to feed their own ego is really pathetic. I really can’t see anyone winning this thing but Mondo. He’s a funny little guy, and an amazing talent.
Gretchen is the one who shoulda been sent home. Even tho April is stuck on black as her color palette, I think she’s way more edgy and willing to take risks, and Gretchen is just so over the top about herself and what she deserves to get to do. blah blah blah. Get over yourself girl.
I was hoping Mondo would go color and textures but with thin fabrics and perhaps go gown just to show versatility but I still want himto win. I hope gretchen is watching herself on TV and seeing what a narcissist she is.
SPOILER: Those of you who hate Michael C. would be happy to hear that his collection was rather weak and din’t make it to final three. Gwetchen made it unfortunately and got to show her drab stuff. I found Mondo’s collection very predicatble and a bit disappointed. Overall, this has been the season where talent has been scarce and drama simply dragged on too long.
Thank you Ms.Bonin for great commentary, I can’t wait to read your witty take on every episode.
I liked Michael C’s dress and am glad to see him move on. My hope is it will be Mondo, Michael and Andy. Gwetchen can suck it. Can’t stand her designs or her color choices. And please someone tell her Johny Depp called and wants his pirate boots back. Wait Johny has better taste, never mind.
