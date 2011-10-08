Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Ben Stiller and Foster the People

Any time “Saturday Night Live” airs for three consecutive weeks, you can often see a downturn in the overall quality of the show. It”s a fairly insane schedule to maintain even for one week, never mind two. But when “SNL” goes back-to-back-to-back, well, it”s time to hold onto your seats. Then again, perhaps Ben Stiller, returning to the show for hosting duties for the first time since 1988, will use his manic energy to keep things on an even keel this week. He”s here to promote “Tower Heist,” or as I”ve been calling it, “Another 48 Towering Fockers.” Along for the ride are Foster the People, a band so ubiquitous on the radio right now that it”s only a matter of time before they become a punch line for a terrible joke over on “2 Broke Girls.”
Deep breaths, everyone. We can get through this together. Onto the recap!
Mitt Romney Press Conference: Poor Mitt can”t catch a break these days…except every break possible to lead him to a default Republican nomination for President. This cold open reflects the disappointment for many Republicans that New Jersey governor Chris Christie will forgo the next election, leaving “Buttered Bread” Romney as the most likely candidate to oppose President Obama. Eventually Christie himself comes in, played by Bobby Moynihan, and wins over the adoring masses instantly. Moynihan”s a perfect choice for Christie: it”s a self-selecting decision in some ways, casting-wise, but one that also plays to his skill set. This is fairly specific topic for the cold open: I figured either Palin or Jobs might have been at the center of this one. Still, a solid start all the same. [Grade: B]
Monologue: Stiller”s still woozy from Yom Kippur, leaving him famished for the monologue. “Jewish Willa Wonka” comes on and brings him into a magical world full of Jewish food. What could be a one-note joke is saved by EXTREMELY clever lyrics set to “Pure Imagination” coupled with Wonka charging Stiller $43 for a deli sandwich. Short, sweet, and probably as close to erotica as possible for my Jewish friends that just finished fasting. [Grade: A-]
“Lincoln Financial”: I…uh….what the…so, um, that happened. Let”s never discuss this again. Agreed? Agreed. [Grade: WTF]
“Fox and Friends”: Really, this is three sketches for the price of one. The first segment focuses on the hypocrisy of praising The Tea Party yet condemning those currently occupying Wall St. The second parodies the recent dust-up when Hank Williams Jr. decided it was a good idea to compare Obama to Hitler. The third segment lasts about four seconds, but it was probably my favorite: a laundry list of things “Fox and Friends” got wrong during their show. Highlights included “Mary Magdalene was not eaten by a dinosaur” and “Whole Foods does not provide free abortions.” No strong through line here, but the individual parts still worked well. [Grade: B+]
“Lincoln Financial”: OH NO IT”S BACK. This is like a horrible cosmic joke. I”m being Punk”d by “SNL” at this point. But at least only 10% of this iteration featured someone trying to get it on with an earlier version of himself. So, yay? [Grade: OMG]
“The Best of Both Worlds”: I loved this sketch when it first premiered, and this one takes things up a few notches. Stiller”s Mandy Patinkin doesn”t really register, but Bill Hader”s Clint Eastwood impression is dead-on, and Hugh Jackman himself comes on at the end as Daniel Radcliffe. Things get even better when Andy Samberg”s version of Jackman confesses to all sorts of unnatural enhancements to earn his physique. (“Interesting fact about me: I was born a woman!”) This is a perfect example of how to take a premise and escalate it with each new added element. Great stuff. Everything non-Lincoln Financial has been solid so far tonight. And by saying that I”ve probably just cursed the show. [Grade: A-]
“V-Neck Battle”: I wondered if the show would insert a “Zoolander” homage at some point, and lo, here it is. Having a “V Off” between Samberg and Stiller was a lot of fun, although there weren”t really enough versions to really make it as explosively funny as possible. It ended in the logical spot (with Stiller arrested for lewd exposure), but given the creativity behind the scenes at this show, surely there were 5-6 additional shirts that could have been thrown into the mix as well. Fine, but slight. [Grade: B-]
It”s Foster the People time. In some ways, they look and sound like the musical equivalent of the show “Entourage”, but lord in heaven, “Pumped Up Kicks” is a catchy damn song. It”s odd to hear the vocal so far up in the mix, since its muddled production is half of what makes the song so addictive. (I”ve listened to it 100+ times and never got as many lyrics as I have during this performance.) The lead singer”s dancing is so dorky that it”s almost cool. Almost. A year from now, we may look back and wonder how the hell this song got on every station on the dial. But for now? I still dig it. [Grade: A-]
Weekend Update: Seth Meyers” first guest is event planner Nan Washington, played by Kristen Wiig in her first appearance since the cold open. Apparently, she planned on grinding the entire show to a halt with a filibuster about pancake parties. (See what I did there?) But that was just a warm-up for your favorite and mine, Stefon! I am so happy, I just want to stop recapping and go to New York”s hottest haunted synagogue. And remember my mention of “Zoolander” before? Scratch that: here”s the real deal, and he has a new look to unveil: “Cold Coffee.” It”s certainly fun to see Zoolander again, but it”s also pretty amazing to see how much further Hader has taken the premise and run with it into the weirdest places possible. This wasn”t chocolate and peanut butter so much as oil and oddly wrinkly water. [Grade: B]
Shanna Halloween Party: Sigh. We”ve somehow hit a time in history in which Wiig”s recurring characters are more often annoying me instead of delighting me. I got the point of Shanna about halfway through the first time she appeared, and that was what feels like forty versions ago. And it”s not just me that seemingly feels this way: you could hear crickets throughout most of this sketch. And since I have nothing else really to say about this sketch, is now the time where I mention that Ben Stiller has contributed almost nothing to this show outside of the digital short? He”s a talented performer, but unlike last week”s show, this week”s sketches are not built around the guest host. He”s mostly played second fiddle to the repertory players. For a weak host, that might be fine. But Stiller”s far from that, so it”s been a curious trend to say the least. [Grade: D+]
Lincoln Financial: ACK! MY EYES! IT”S EVIL! MAKE IT STOP! [Grade: SOS]
Columbus Day Assblast: I have a soft spot for these segments, which are just an excuse to unload a pile of disparate ideas into a two-minute promo for a horrible music festival. That said, I”d be anxious to scour the internet for MP3s by The Lesbian Forest and Crucifying Kudrow. We also got our single sighting of Jar Pharaoh so far as “MC George Castanza”, helping to raise money for the festival”s charity “Dirt for Native Americans.” If you laugh at half of these jokes, then it”s a net win. Me? I was well over that target, but I”m also an easy target for this premise. [Grade: B]
“Bruce Springsteen: Just The Stories”: This feels like a sketch that never aired on “The Ben Stiller Show” more than anything else. But I LOVED “The Ben Stiller Show,” so there”s plenty of nostalgia going on in my living room right now. It”s not an original premise by any means, but at least Stiller seems like he”s having fun for perhaps the first time all night. Much like the digital short, a few more examples of the premise could have propelled this from “good” to “great.” But what we got was still solid. [Grade: B]
Foster the People bless us with their presence again, this time with “Houdini.” Interesting choice, since “Helena Beat” is their new single and “Don”t Stop” is in plenty of commercials right now. “Houdini” isn”t a bad song, but the addition of horns and backup singers makes it feel like the group wants people to know they are MUSICIANS and not just studio-savvy hipsters. But when all hope of an exciting performance seems lost, we get triple percussion action PLUS Kenny G! And now I”m pretty sure I did a buncha drugs during the commercial break. What is going on? I think I like it, but I don”t trust myself at this point. [Grade: B]
“Tinyballs”: Taran Killam”s Brad Pitt impression is SPOT ON. Wow. Too bad the rest of this parody of “Moneyball” doesn”t match that impression. Having a steroids-fueled version of the current Hollywood hit would be fine, if it didn”t emphasize a theme running through most of this show: this has been one of the least topical “SNL” episodes ever. Outside of the first two sketches, nearly everything tonight could have been covered a decade ago. Not every sketch need be a time capsule of a specific moment in time, but most sketches shouldn”t evoke the late 90″s, either. [Grade: B-]
Best Sketch: “The Best of Both Worlds”
Worst Sketch: The Lincoln Financial Triumvirate of Doom
Show MVP: Bill Hader, for his one-two punch of Clint Eastwood and Stefon
What did you think of tonight”s show? Was third time the charm, or should “SNL” stop producing anything more than back-to-back episodes? Did Ben Stiller seem uneasy in the live format, or did the material just underutilize him? Sound off below!
SNL would be a better place if it retired ALL of Wiig’s old characters. They are completely played out (most weren’t that good to begin with like Shanna). Moreover, that disaster Nan Washingtom has to be one of the three worst things ever on ‘Weekend Update’. Whoever thought of that should be fired immediately.
Best monologue in a long time. Kudos on the set design and construction.
What does it say about the guest host when the best guest spot was done by Jackman in just a small part of one sketch? Jackman saved what was looking like a horrible sketch. Hader’s Eastwood was great. See, Jay Pharaoh, THAT IS HOW YOU DO A FUNNY IMPRESSION.
That was the best Stefon bit in a long time. The idea that obscure underground clubs can be known as a funny sound is hilarious.
Stiller’s Springsteen felt like a wasted opportunity. Came across as a throwaway. Average at best.
Bands like Foster the People are exactly why the FF button exists on DVRs. Unfortunately, I watched live this time. They are horrible. How are people falling for this garbage?
Wait, are you a highway trooper or a Southern Methodist University alum? Either one would explain why you don’t appreciate the one venue this show gives Jay Pharaoh to demonstrate his considerable talents (he’s easily amongst SNL’s best all-time impressionists). Aside from that I agree with most of your points, and sincerely wish the Nan Washington bit was cut out altogether in favor of a super-sized Stefon segment.
Jay does a very good impression in the way you can make a photocopy of a document. It’s a purely technical, perfect duplication. It’s more of an impersonation than an impression. There isn’t any soul to it. His impressions are pretty much one note. Worst of all, they aren’t funny, which could be a problem with the pedestrian writing on the show. And based on the very limited times we’ve seen him in sketches where he doesn’t do an impression, his acting needs major improvement. He is a raw talent that needs to hone his craft to reach his potential. He’s like a baseball pitcher that can throw a ball 100 mph but can’t hit the strike zone. If he were ready, they would put him in more sketches.
Foster the people is the bomb! there like perfect!
I guess my reasons for liking Pharaoh’s impression style are the same as your criticisms of it; the way he completely inhabits whomever he’s impersonating, down to the mannerisms and vocal tics never fail to leave me, for lack of a better term, impressed. As to whether they lack “soul”, that’s a pretty difficult element to quantify, and I suppose “your mileage may vary”. Sorry for the trooper/SMU crack, I’m perhaps a bit oversensitive to criticisms leveled at personal favorites who I feel are underused by the show (wasn’t that long ago that I used to feel the same about a featured player named Bill Hader). Love the Pharaoh-as-2009-Aroldis-Chapman comparison, there’s some truth to that.
OCCUPY30ROCK Wait, are you a highway trooper or a Southern Methodist University alum?
Sorry for the trooper/SMU crack
Are you calling him a racist and then apologizing because he didn’t take the bait?
Brakewater: Wait, are you instigating a conflict unnecessarily? Jeez, you try to bring a little civility into a message board…
Wow, you liked this garbage?! Wow.
They like this
just wanna say that Foster the People was excellent on snl. maybe the only reason to watch it
Foster the People was maybe the best part of the show! They da Bomb!
I’m not a Wiig hater, but she was the worst thing about tonight’s show. Stiller did fade into the background quite a bit. Jackman was pretty great as Radcliffe. Overall a decent episode. Got a few big laughs out of Assblast. Actually liked the Lincoln Financial stuff because it was so offensive. Foster the People were boring. When you’re upstaged by Kenny G, you’ve got problems.
Foster the Peoples one of the best bands out now!
but, hater will always hate
Foster the people were excellent.
Lincoln financial was hilarious.
Tinyballs was the bomb!
Bill Hader doesn’t get enough credit, he is very talented and flexible.
Weekend update was predictably lame, Seth Meyers is just awful.
Stiller was good in everything he did. Especially liked the Springsteen bit.
Rest of the show was pretty strong except for Fox and Friends which was more of a predictable anti-fox republican rant than genuine attempt at humor. The msnbc crowd loved it I imagine but it would have been much better with less preaching and more laughs.
“Bill Hader doesn’t get enough credit, he is very talented and flexible.”
That’s what Stefon said!
But seriously, I wasn’t a big Hader fan when he first started on the show, but he’s the MVP of the cast (Jason Sudekis is a somewhat close 2nd).
Meant to say that IMO Hader is now the MVP of the cast. Truth be told, Stefon has been on WU so many times the concept should have gotten tired by now, but somehow hasn’t. I’m also glad the SNL writers haven’t tried expanding the Stefon bit into a sketch, although I’m afraid that inevitably they will.
I think they keep letting Wiig trot out her painfully unfunny characters for 2 reasons: 1) she has seniority on the show, which is basically why Darryl Hammond, Will Farrell, Molly Shannon et al kept doing their own characters well past the expiration date (Mary Catherine Galagher, anyone?) and 2) I’m thinking Wiig is being transitioned off the show in a season or two to go chase moviedom in the wake of Bridesmaids success and bringing her on to do a character here or there keeps her on the show in the most limited capacity.
Anyway, speaking of chasing movies, they should make a Stefon movie. I know SNL flicks have more misses than hits, but I think with the right script this one could totally work.
I was actually in the studio audience tonight for the rehearsal. I’m not a big fan of Shanna, but everyone in the audience was literally falling out of their seats laughing during Wiig’s part in Weekend Update. Maybe it was a “had to be there” sort of thing? Because everyone was raving about it while we were filing out of the studio after the show. Stiller and the rest of the cast were way more comfortable and funny during the rehearsals. It’s a shame everyone at home doesn’t get to see that. There were also some OUTRAGEOUS skits tonight that got cut (outrageous in a good way). Some ridiculously raunchy stuff that had most of the audience completely shocked. I mean, you thought Lincoln Financial was bad (and you guys at home saw an edited version of that too fyi)…
Overall, I thought it was a great episode. I LOVED Lincoln Financial, Weekend Update, all of the other digital shorts, The Best of Both Worlds and Bruce Springstee.
I am so glad I am not the only one who cannot stand Wiig’s characters. They are just never funny to me.
I think you completely missed the humor of the Tinyballs’ societal relevance. There are two things people hate about baseball (those who enjoy the sport itself, that is): the effect of steroids on the game, and the disparity in roster salaries. The film (and moreso, the book) speak to the latter, and the mockfilm pokes fun at the former. I can guarantee you that not only do these two issues actually go hand-in-hand, but also their film parodies them well.
Clint Eastwood was the gold. I thought that Hader’s peak as far as impressions go was Alan Alda, but Clint topped it.
Killam does Brad Pitt so perfectly, it is almost creepy.
I just saw the first comment that said SNL should retire Wiig’s old characters. I couldn’t agree more. I read that Louis CK retires his comedy bits each year and starts fresh – I think that Wiig could really benefit from that because almost everything she does now on SNL, at best, feel tired.
Otherwise, I agree with most of what is written in the recap – but I have to say I didn’t hate the Lincoln Financial skits. But also, i feel like they wasted Ben Stiller’s talents – he was definitely nothing but a bit player in most of the sketches. And I just don’t get how week by week goes by with Jay Pharaoh barely getting on screen.
I think the sad part about Wiig is that even if she retired all her old characters she’s go and create a whole bunch of new annoying ones. Every character she’s ever created has a fingernail-on-the-chalkboard quirk that sends you searching for the remote. Maybe Lorne can add her to the cast of the sinking ratings ship that is ‘Up All Night’.
Ryan, Stiller lasted hosted in ’98, not ’88, just FYI.
It is an utter travesty that Hugh Jackman has not hosted this show in a decade.
I wish you were grading me in school, Ryan.
The opener was solid. Monologue was tedious to a non-Jew/New Yorker like me. “V Neck” had potential but ended predictably. And those “Underground Rock” segments are about as played-out as any of Wiig’s characters.
The Springsteen bit was okay, but was much funnier the first time I saw it, when it was Will Ferrell doing “Storytellers: Neil Diamond.”
Not sure why you hated the Lincoln Financial so much. I laughed more at Hader’s scene in that trio than anything Wiig did all night.
I’m surprised that you found the monologue lacking in oomph, i’m as far removed from new york as possible, don’t have any immediate jewish influences and found it to be a perfectly suited opener for that particular duo. As far as v neck and underground, i agree with you on v neck and give underground a 8.5/10, if it never truly was one of your favorites……..it won’t be after the hundredth time.
Springsteen was uneventful with the only glimmer from Fred at the end, as far as comparing Ferrell doing Neil to the above, two different leagues and not worth mentioning.
Again, good pick on Hader out of the lincoln skits, i think he does an amazing fat man, especially with the heavy breathing and all.
On a side note, I did have the pleasure to attend the dress rehearsal for this episode and it was amazing to be in the first row center and being able to experience the full show uncut.
By far, the highlight of my 20 year snl watching career was Kenan on weekend update, doing a non aired michael jacksons magician character, the only time i was in tears.
Sudeikis was very prominent this episode. He was also on The Daily Show, promoting this week’s show.
i looove Stefon, cracks me up every time!
True that! I’d say he’s the best reoccuring “Weekend Update” guest since Harry Carey.