Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Bryan Cranston is blown away by Kanye West’s ‘Power’

After last week’s star-studded opener with Amy Poehler, Justin Timberlake, Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon, first time host Bryan Cranston was given the unenviable task of trying to match that level of surprise and intensity this week. How would the Emmy-winning star of “Breaking Bad” hold up?
Your regular recapper Ryan McGee has the night off, but we’re ready to see if “SNL” can keep the momentum going. Hope springs eternal.
Opening: Rahm Emmanuel steps down as chief of staff
Fred Armisen is back as Obama for the first time this season and he’s saying goodbye to his chief of staff Rahm Emmanuel (Andy Samberg). Rahm will be replaced by Peter Rouse (Bobby Moynihan). Emmanuel speaks to the press, “Do I lack even basic social skills? Absolutely. Does a little bit of me go a long way? Indeed it does.” Emmanuel then gives Rouse some tips, “Everyone in Washington is trying to kill you. All the time. Are you ready to kill a man Pete? Are you ready to choke a man over a vote? This is prison rules Pete!” Rouse, “I don’t think I want this job anymore!”
Grade: C+. Emmanuel is hardly as well known a figure as you’d expect for a presidential chief of staff and the whole point of the skit was a little inside baseball. Also, Samberg sort of went into Mark Wahlberg here, but it had it’s moments.
Monologue: Bryan Cranston comes out and reminds the audience that he’s been a working actor for 30 years. While displaying some of his best known roles, we discover he seems to have a recurring need to appear in his white undies. Cranston admits he’s not a household name, “but I think that feeling is about to change.” Cranston steps into a “Music Man” musical number with the male members of the cast, but — here’s the joke — they can’t get his name right. Doh!
Grade: C+. We’ll give Cranston this, he can sing. The rest? Not that memorable…
Commercial: Pepto Bismol Ice
When you just can’t leave the club, this malt liquor will save the day. “Got me off the toliet and on the dance floor.” “Plus it’ has that signature pink color that guys love.”
Grade: B-. Should have been funnier, but at least it had one big laugh.
“The Miley Cyrus Show”
Vanessa Bayer gets the primo slot in only her second show providing her impression of a self-obsessed Cyrus. Cranston appears as dad Billy Ray (best part of the skit) who keeps telling her how great she is, “You’re like a pretty little George Lopez.” She welcomes Johnny Depp (another newcomer, Paul Brittain) who gets barraged by Miley’s insane questions . They show a clip from her movie, because he doesn’t have one of his upcoming adaptation of “Goodnight Moon” with Tim Burton (some laughs).
Grade: C. Sigh. It’s great they gave Bayer a shot, but this sort of impression is something that plays much better at a comedy club or in short doses as a secondary character than a whole sketch.
“What’s Up With That” – Back to School Edition
You know the drill. Our musical host can’t stop singing and the guests never seem to know what they are in for. Morgan Freeman, Ernest Borgnine and, of course, Lindsey Buckingham, are the special guests on this writer’s favorite recent “SNL” recurring sketch. “If you’re gonna at that school lunch you have to stay away from that rectangular pizza, why? Because it’s nasty.” Freeman is pretty awesome here, as Thompson just waits for him to say the one phrase that will let him sing again. Cranston and Jay Pharaoh appear as Doo Doo Man and Squiggy as crazy characters continue to crash the show. The look on “93-year-old sex machine” Borgnine’s face throughout the skit is priceless. The man is having a great time.
Grade: B + . Sorry, I’m biased. It wasn’t the best one yet, but it puts a smile on your face and Freeman was a great sport.
“Corporate Basketball Game”
Kristen Wiig shows up as Shanna to help support the corporate basketball team. The guys on the team are drooling over her, until she starts to show a much less attractive side to her personality. Things start to go askew when she tries to mix up a protein shake in her mouth…like mouthwash. And then her burp is pretty nasty too.
Grade: C-. Wiig gets her weekly showcase, but she’s still an acquired taste.
“Rescue Dogs”
Samberg hides under his bed as two intruders ransack his house. He hits an iPhone app for Emergency 911, but like many iphone apps it has an obtrusive ad that gets in this way and takes forever as the robbers continue to take his stuff. This one is for “Rescue Dogs,” a movies with Helen Mirren and, um, heroic rescue dogs. Will he get caught or is a canine hero on the way?
Grade: B-. Played at home, but possibly only if you have struggled with your own iPhone. Strangely, few laughs from the audience.
Kanye West – “Power”
Note to Lorne Michaels: Whatever West had to do to let you break form and come up with such a visually stunning and impressive performance was well, well worth it. This is memorable television. Hands down.
Grade: A. Wow. I repeat, wow.
Weekend Update
Last week’s reunion with Poehler reminded us that Meyers really hasn’t shined doing this on his own yet. Nothing new this week to change that opinion.
Second hand news
Moynihan’s dumb character (apologies, the name escapes) comes on to talk about the news over the summer. Of course, he gets it all off. From The Mosque (he thinks it’s the movie “The Mask”) at ground zero, LeBron James on “Miami Vice” instead of “The Cleveland Show.” You get the drill.
Grade: C. Grating.
Cathy says goodbye
Andy Samberg does a crazy real life version of the comic book character Cathy. “Ladies, age is just a number. Plus size! Brownies!” “Once you go ace you never go back!”
Grade: B+. Good luck Cathy. You’ll be missed. Even after only two Sandberg impressions.
“Kidz Smarts”
Cranston is our host of a 1972 kids’s game show and he’s really into giving kisses to his contestants. Except for one little girl from Detroit, Janele (Thompson). who realizes exactly what is going on and will have none of it. The kisses with him and young Roger (Samberg) just really, really cross the line (the joke). Janele gets a right answer, but won’t have any of his advances.
Grade: C+. Great idea here, but didn’t’ seem fully thought out.
“Sparkling Apple Juice”
Cranston and Armisen appear as two long haired pop singers who sing a song about a bottle of sparkling apple juice. And that’s about it.
Grade: D. This is one of those times when you wonder what the show’s writer’s did all summer. Really?
Kanye West – “Runway”
The ladies are back in tutus and slowly leave the stage as West and guest rapper Pusha T bust the song out. Grade: A-. Not “Power,” but this is legendary stuff here. “SNL” was very, very lucky to have him on such a weak overall show.
“Henry”
(Abby Elliott? Nasim Pedrad?) introduces Henry, an artistic, young, energetic,nerdy boy who just can’t seem to learn any fighting skills from his dad (Cranston).
Grade: C+. Character shows promise, but not necessarily in this sketch.
iSleep Pro
Yes, you too can set your alarm clock to “Black People Noise” which includes ruffled Tyler Perry Sitcoms, lady complaining about foot problems, domestic arguments, bass, and the movie, “Friday.” So, you can sleep well and use the rest of your week to take on the world.
Grade: B. Why was this dumped at the end of the show? It was funnier than half the skits. Anyone think Michaels just doesn’t get how funny Thompson really is?
You have to feel for Cranston. He’s a classy and talented guy, but “SNL” is probably not the best venue for his skills and certainly not when the writers are as uninspired as they were this week. Luckily, his day job ain’t that bad.
Next week finds improv master Jane Lynch and Bruno Mars visiting the “SNL” studios. We’re guessing Lynch will give the show a boost. Or, perhaps we’re praying….
What did you think of this week’s “SNL”? Did Kanye West rule the night? Share your thoughts below.
Lindsay Buckingham!
I really enjoyed how much fun Earnest Borgnine was having.
The opening musical number in the monologue is based on Citizen Kane, not The Music Man.
Not to say I’m qualified to critique these professionals, but SNL should try just writing good jokes and gags instead of having entire sketches where the laughs are supposed to come from how lame the jokes are (the apple juice, the miley cyrus thing, second hand news). You can’t get laughs from the latter if you don’t show an ability to produce the former.
I couldn’t have said it any better myself. They do too many ‘Lame Jokes’ and don’t seem to realize that if that’s all you do, the humor in your show is just lame, not funny.
Kanye was weak.
Bring in some good music guests please.
Best skits last night – Miley Cirus and What’s Up With That.
It was definitely Nasim Pedrad as “Henry” the little nerdy boy.
You seriously like Kanye West? God, this guy sucks worse than William Hung.
Thought it was a decent episode, and I like that they’re giving the newbies a shot. For some reason to me Morgan Freeman looked kinda pissed throughout the skit, but Borgnine looked like he was having the time of his life. Agreed on the Kanye song, can you remember any other performances that didn’t take place in the train station setting?
I think Morgan Freeman was purposely looking pissed, pretending he was on a real show that was doing this to him. I don’t know how he kept a straight face with Jason Sudeikis in that track suit, but it was funny that he seemed so mad.
Happy birthday today to Lindsey Buckingham!
Kanye West needs to shut up and go away. If he had an ounce of class and actually gave a___, he’d act like nothing ever happened and make music for the sake of making music instead of celebrating how much of an @$$xxxx he is. Who cares already, he is like a little boy.
Brian Cranston was wasted on this. He is great playing comedy & drama, and they have him reacting to someone farting. And Kanye… I feel very, very sorry for anyone that enjoys him. Yes, it was visually stunning. Did anyone notice that his live “singing” in the first song was him droning flatly? Did anyone notice that he was lip-synching the second song, and even appeared to be pretending to play the sampler? Even if he was playing the sampler live, if this is the height of his artistic talent, then he has little to none. Astonishing how anyone could be fooled by this guy into giving him attention and money.
Opening: D. Obvious. Impressions not memorable. They hire Jay Pharoah and don’t use his Obama impression? Stupid. Do they have to open with a political segment EVERY week?
“Kidz Smarts”: D-. Stupid. First, a show in 1972 would never sub out an S with a Z at the end of a word. The kissing stuff was just creepy. The kids were not funny at all. Even the ‘sassy’ Detroit girl. Saved from a F only because the Detroit girl used part of a Fred Sanford catch phrase. (Dummy!)
“Sparkling Apple Juice”: F, F, Double F. One of the worst sketches I’ve ever seen on any show. Ever.
“Henry”: D. Not sure how Dad beating on his kid is funny. Especially given the recent tragedy involving bullying. Really poor taste. The character has potential.
Rest of the segments were C’s or B’s. I did enjoy “Power”. I realize Kanye is polarizing and he acts like a jerk often. But there is no denying his talent and showmanship.
I don’t understand why the 25 writers are struggling to create material that is funny. They only have to write 50 minutes (38 not counting Update and Digital Short). What did they do for three months over the summer? It is absolutely pathetic. Why is Lorne Michaels not taking more heat? He is just phoning it in.
The talented cast is being wasted and let down by the horrible material. I bet the cast could write better sketches. I bet the show would be funnier if the cast simply sat on the stage and started improvising. The writers on Letterman, Leno, Daily Show, Colbert Show ALWAYS come up with better material and they have more time to fill.
Memo to the writers: if you are going to create a sketch that has only one joke recurring 8 or 9 times, that one joke had better be knee-slapping funny.
Seriously, what the funk were the writers thinking?!
No “Breaking Bad” skit??!?!
No “Malcolm’s dad is now dealing Meth” skit?
No “Brayn Cranston is a diva high on his 3 emmy wins” skit?
It’s like they didn’t check to see who’s hosting this week before they gave him NOTHING to do.
It could have been GOLDEN and to not write such sketches, to not utilize this comic genius’ talent, is downright negligent.
Plus, I miss Breaking Bad and I was looking forward for this being my quick fix. >:(
God, Kanye really got to you.
Don’t get fooled by the pretty/artistic white background and his ridiculous gold jewelery, it was a riot, and for the wrong reasons. Between the lip syncing and the fake musical keyboard. This was kind of lame performance. It looked pretty though, I am not going to say it did not. Probably the best styled visua setting I have seen in a long time. But the actual performance sucked in my opinion.
Kanye had awesome performances, too bad his SNL bashing verse got dropped (the replacement was sick though)
The “sparkling apple cider” skit was painful to watch. Not only was it too long, it was just downright lame. This was certainly not as good as the season opener, but it just as good or better than half of last season’s shows, which isn’t saying much
I don’t really like kanye or new rap in general but his performance just blew me away. the dancers were wonderful. I think I’m gonna be listening to some Kanye.
Wow, if you thought Kanye’s performance was good, the rest of your review is useless.
Dude, retire Armisen as Obama and replace him with Jay Pharaoh already! Armisen sucks as Obama. And enough with Kenan Thompson and “What’s Up with That?” it’s not that funny.
Wow! SNL is still on?
Meh, i actually got more laughs out of this week’s ep then i did the season opener, and Kanye proves once again that the ego IS justified. Man, can that guy put on a show.
Nothing super duper memorable funny, but the digital short, what’s up with that and the Miley Cyrus show were all worth a few laughs.
Ernest Borgnine was easily the best part of the show. You see him lean over to Freeman at one point, and he seems to be commenting on Thompson’s performance. I think Freeman was just playing it straight – his character was annoyed, not him. Master thespian! That sketch is really ace – and Buckingham as a returning guest is really randomly hilarious. I just hope they make no spin-off movie.
Kanye wasn’t lip synching. There was an echo effect, and also a second layer of vocals during the chorus, but no lip synching. The second song, vocally sounded different than his VMA appearance.
All righty, time to weigh in. Totally looked forward to seeing Cranston, and was thoroughly disappointed. He was wasted as no more than a background artist, essentially. It’s sad when the highlight of the SNL ep with the 3-time Emmy winner in acting is the musical performer.
And now to Kanye-I AM NOT A FAN-I am a heavy metal chick from NEOH, so I worship mainly Tool and it goes from there. I prefer older rap, not this new flashy nonsense and abhor the autotune. However, at the end of Power, I sat up and said “what the hell did I just see?” Was that live(the answer is yes, I watched a few times and you can HEAR him over the track) , a performance piece, a full-on display of the infamous Kanye ego, a haunting sample that sounded oddly familiar, very strange, very cool, really risky or all of the above? I still don’t know for sure but I’m definitely intrigued, and realized within a day that the reason I liked the song soooo much had to do with the King Crimson sample he uses, and the dark turn the track takes at the end. I don’t know if he’s a musical genius with this, or out of his mind, but does it matter, since he got all our attention?
The way it looked was also incredible, and clearly packed with “powerful” metaphor and that is also what caught all our attention as well-SNL’s never done this before, I didn’t even believe he was in that studio until later in the show, and then he followed up with Runaway, and that blinding white with him and one ballerina while he sings about being a douchebag-he’s got a LOT to say, and he wants us to listen. He’s making it look REAL pretty, and I have to admit he just nailed it. Unbelieveable that this Tool fan would tip her hat to Kanye, but that was stylistic on a level even I can appreciate, and wholly original.
Kudos to Kanye, and please, please please bring Bryan Cranston back for another shot at hosting and please do stuff that’s actually funny the next go round.
Fingers crossed for Jon Hamm at the end of the month.
“Sparkling Apple Juice” was so bad it was funny. That was the point. I laughed a lot at it’s ridiculousness.
Not really.
Kanye blew me away too, but I disagree about most of your other grades, especially sparkling apple cider. That skit really captured the depressing nature of a wannabe one hit wonder and the legacy they have to live with, while mechanically keeping the upbeat spirit that got them there in the first place.
Also I wanted to say that Kidz Smartz starts off with a reminder of how much the world has changed: when he starts off kissing the girl on the cheek it is funny because back in the day that wouldn’t raise an eyebrow, so we are essentially laughing at how different the world is these days. But as the skit progresses it seems to comment that it is a good thing it has changed in this way, since the host really is kind of creepy, which only Janelle catches onto. Therein the skit is revealed to be a biting criticism as what passes for “smarts” in today’s society. The kind of smarts we value through our quiz shows is inane trivia, but what about the smarts to know when you’re being taken advantage of, or the knowledge that things are unfair? That’s the kind of smarts Janelle had, although that’s not the smarts any quiz show will give points for.