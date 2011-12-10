Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Katy Perry and Robyn

I have to confess my excitement about the possibilities inherent with Katy Perry hosting “Saturday Night Live” tonight. I wouldn”t exactly say I”m a fan of her musical output, but she”s certainly shown ample willingness to spoof herself in the past. Her appearance on last year”s “Bronx Beat” sketch was also quite strong, and not just because of her choice of low-cut Elmo top, either. Can she sustain a full show with such energy and aplomb? It”s hard to say. I don”t think anyone”s expected Justin Timberlake levels of success tonight, but I wouldn”t be the least surprised if this turns into a highlight of the 2011 Fall season.
Which pretty much means I probably just doomed the show to being a 90-minute rendition of “The Manuel Ortiz Show,” interspersed between musical performances by Robyn. I sincerely apologize in advance. Onto the recap!
On The Record: Is anyone in America happier than BobbyMoynihan about Newt Gingrich”s sudden rise in the polls? My God. What seemed like a nothing part might develop into something huge if current trends continue. Darrell Hammond returns to the show as Donald Trump, pumping up his upcoming Republican debate with Gingrich and Rick Santorum. Too bad the material given to Hammond is trite, playing up Trump”s houses more than the politics of the day. Moynihan and Samberg barely get a single word in, leaving the cold open as essentially five minutes of Trump bloviation. Awesome to see Hammond back on “SNL,” but this was a weak way to start the show. [Grade: C-]
Monologue: Katy Perry appears, looking awfully festive in that Christmas-themed dress. She explains her outlandish wardrobe as inspired by people she knew growing up, which leads to a parade of “SNL” cast members dressed up in some of Perry”s infamous outfits. It starts off slow, but gets going once Kristen Wiig and Perry sing a slowed-down version of “Teenage Dream” to each other. I”m glad the show trotted out some support for Perry, as she seemed nervous as hell during the first few lines of her monologue. Rough start. This is all my fault. [Grade: B-]
J Pop America Fun Time Now: Wow. Glad to see this sketch get another iteration, as its debut earlier this season was fantastic yet divisive. Perry appears as the president of the school”s Hello Kitty fan club. “If there”s such a thing as a loving form of racism, I think you”ve found it!” cries out Jason Sudeikis” horrified advisor. Taran Killam and Vanessa Bayer have a great chemistry, and really crisp simultaneous delivery, but something about this version of the sketch didn”t pop (pun intended) as much as last time. It was probably because it was beat for beat the same as the first one. It might have to be until this sketch gets recognized for the type of satire it”s attempting. [Grade: B-]
The Apocalypse: Someone needs to calculate how many “let”s have everyone in the cast do a short impression” sketches that have aired this Fall. It feels like somewhere in the 350-400 range. But it”s probably a bad sign that the sheer number of celebrities that got “Ludacris” inserted into their name landed more than the impressions themselves. Jay Pharaoh”s Cuba Gooding Jr. might have been his worst impression yet, and all others were essentially retreads of those we”ve seen before. The best, by far? Wiig”s 1-2 punch of Drew Barrymore and Kim Cattrall. Those impressions are both about 6 years too late, but holy hell were they on point regardless. [Grade: B]
Kalle: We”re on Perry”s second sketch, and she”s already playing herself. What is she, a pro athlete? This isn”t Perry”s show so much as Wiig”s at this point, as the latter breaks out a brand new character here: a Finnish talk show host with an alarmingly skilled research team. Apparently, they work out of the TARDIS, as the team even has footage from the future to support anything and everything said by Perry during the interview. It”s the type of sketch that will probably get run into the ground should “SNL” decide to make it recurring. But credit Wiig for going outside her vast gallery of established characters and bringing something new to the table [Grade: B+]
Two Best Friends: Well, after a Fall of misfires, we have the first great Digital Short of the season. A song you can sing along to, great cameos by Matt Damon and Val Kilmer, a creepy-ass muppet named Bird-Man, and a concept that spun increasingly out of control with each verse. As someone who grew up on “Top Secret!” and “Real Genius,” I loved seeing intentionally funny Val Kilmer once again. I thought we”d lost him forever after 2005″s “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.” But lo, there he was, in the time machine potentially used by Kalle”s research crew. Great stuff, and unsurprisingly featured Perry”s best performance yet. Let”s see her bring that energy to a live sketch, please. [Grade: A-]
Doggie Duty: See above, re: “let”s have everyone in the cast do a short impression”. I believe this is the third version of this particular type of ensemble sketch, and it ALWAYS starts with Fred Armisen”s Randy Newman. TOPICAL! Pros: Sudeikis” Meatloaf, Perry”s Florence Welch. Cons: Samberg”s Chris Barron, Wiig”s Gwen Stefani. Eastwoods: Bill Hader”s Clint Eastwood. These aren”t sketches so much as jokes enacted in real time by live human beings. They aren”t evil or anything. But they aren”t “SNL” at its strongest, either. Tell me a short story, guys. Don”t deliver a series of discreet jokes. You have “Update” for that. [Grade: B-]
Robyn takes the stage to perform “Call Your Girlfriend.” She appears to be wearing the same boots Elton John did in the filmed version of “Tommy.” It sounds like she beamed this song directly from 1991 via the time travel device employed by Kalle and Kilmer. It”s perfectly catchy, disposable pop, but it doesn”t have much personality behind it. She could learn quite a bit from tourmate Perry on how to sell this material onstage. I know a lot of the grades are the same tonight, y”all. But it”s a B- kinda night. Sometimes, that”s just how it goes. It”s not awful. It”s not amazing. Just like this song. [Grade: B-]
Weekend Update: Rebecca Larue, a flirting expert, comes on to help give tips for those single around the holidays. Man, Wiig is busting out new characters left and right tonight. (Also? Where the hell have Abby Elliot and Nasim Pedrad been all night?) She”s half cougar, half Annie from “Community” when that show decides to oversexualize her. Alec Baldwin then shows up as the captain of the infamous flight in which he was thrown off for playing “Words With Friends.” What”s great is that Meyers understands that it”s Baldwin trying to cover his butt, which gives a great layer to their interactions. Finally, on comes Stefon, to save us from the mediocrity of this show! God bless you, Stefon, and God bless Menorah the Explorer. Someday you”ll have a stinker of a segment. Until then, we”ll marvel at your consistency on a show that has shown so little over the years. [Grade: A-]
Kate Middleton Pregnancy: On cue, there”s Elliot. (See? I scared “SNL” into putting her onstage. The power my position as HitFix recapper bestows upon me must not be used by mere mortals, lest the world descend into chaos.) Turns out the Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have a keen interest on Middleton pumping out a kid to be heir for the throne. Perry shows up as Pippa, who is every bit as crass at the elder royals. Best line? The one about Pippa having a rear end not unlike “Doctor Who”: “Pretty good…for England.” (And I say that as a huge “Who” nerd!) Somehow, the proceedings all devolve into a Christmas song in the stylings of The Clash. This was waaaaay too long. It should have been 50% shorter, minimum. The sketch didn”t logically unfold so much as frantically vamp for time. Brevity is the soul of wit, people. [Grade: C+]
Politics Nation: Kenan Thompson”s Al Sharpton is full of amateur hosting skills and malapropisms. There”s probably a good sketch in this idea, but this here wasn”t it. Perry as political pundit? Not exactly her strong suit. And Killam as straight man doesn”t work nearly as well as his stranger characters. Thompson must miss Herman Cain something fierce. Know the person I miss? Paul Brittain! Where the heck is he? Someone go find him and Pedrad, and quickly! [Grade: C-]
Robyn returns, this time breaking out “Dancing On My Own” for our listening and dancing pleasure. She”s got twice as much energy and stage presence this time around. I guess her shoulders just needed to breathe? This is the best song Cathy Dennis never wrote. And yes, I”m dating myself with a Cathy Dennis reference, but it”s late and I don”t care. Better song. Better performance. Better grade. [Grade: B+]
Lounge Act Soul Mate: Ah, Brittain! There you are. I am MAGIC. I need to put my powers of persuasion to good use once I finish this recap. Perry and Moynihan meet cute at a bar, shocked by how many things they have common. Structurally, it”s set up like that sketch where four men share horrible stories in between verses of a catchy classic rock song. Here, the in-house jazz band play in between increasingly odd exchanges between the two would-be lovers. Not unlike the “Massachusetts Avenue” sketch a few weeks, this ended the show on a calm, graceful note…right up until the point when Perry fell down an elevator shaft to her death. Well, that”s ONE way to end the show. And I am pretty OK with it! And I was pretty OK with this sketch as well, which ended the show on the type of short story I alluded to earlier. I”ll take one as nonsensical as this over a parade of impressions any day of the week. [Grade: B+]
Best Sketch: “Two Best Friends”
Worst Sketch: Politics Nation
Biggest Surprise: That was Wiig”s best episode in months, if not years. It”s not her talent that”s in question. It”s her usefulness to the show as a whole, and her desire/ability to not simply rehash characters that have played out their welcome.
Worst Surprise: That the other women in tonight”s episode, including host Perry, suffered for Wiig”s omnipresence. Is it their fault that she overshadowed them? Probably not. But I thought Perry”s involvement would have sparked the type of sketches seen in the episodes hosted by Anna Faris and Emma Stone: female-centric, ensemble-driven pieces that let the whole female spectrum of the cast shine.
Least Amount of Surprise: My first paragraph doomed Perry before she had a chance to start. My bad.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Did Katy Perry meet, exceed, or underperform your expectations? Was this a high point for Wiig, or was it overkill? Did the cameos delight or did they simply serve to underline how much the show was trying to shield Perry from carrying too much of the load? Sound off below!
I thought this was the best edition of Weekend Update in months, if not years. Wigg’s flirt was great, Baldwin was wonderful, and of course, Stefon.
How do you do a satire of “New Year’s Eve”, co-starring your HEAD WRITER AND ANCHOR OF WEEKEND UPDATE, and not make fun of him incessantly for being in it? I mean , it not only makes it seem like you are pulling punches for your friend, but why not have someone like Hader or Brittain do an impression of Meyers in a scene with Meyers doing an impression of someone else?
These writers are a laughing stock, and thats the only time “laughing” and these writers should be in the same sentence.
Yeah, that does pretty much define “missed opportunity.” Maybe he didn’t tell anyone he was in it.
This is another one of those episodes where the 12:55 skit outclasses just about everything that went before it. Hell, Sudeikis’ American songbook parody is funnier than most of the show.
There was a very fast Meyers joke at the end of the sketch: They showed the “grid” of all the fake actors involved, and Meyers’ headshot from the real movie was right alongside them. It was fast, but I think it made it’s point.
I thought the show was pretty good overall. Some low points but enough good stuff to make it satisfying overall.
Doggie Duty might have been well-served by having Weird Al do a parody called ‘Feed It’
I’m sure we’ll see another unfunny & vulgar appearance from Rebecca Larue right around Valentine’s Day.
Stefon doing Wilford Brimley = genius (could have done without the child on that list, though)
Menorrah the Explorer? Lol
A Fish Called Kwaanza? LOL
Flaccid outreach group Doctors Without Boners? LMAO
Bobby Moynihan will never have a greater moment in show business thank kissing Katy Perry. That sketch wasn’t hilarious but I had a smile on my face the whole time watching it.
Robyn? meh. The 15 seconds I could stomach sounded like warmed-over Berlin. Coincidence that ‘Top Gun’ vet Kilmer was in this episode???
Doesn’t look like Jay Pharaoh doesn’t have much to offer.
The 12:55 sketches lately have been pretty sweet. I like ending the show on a “calm, graceful note.” Wiig was the easy MVP tonight. The 3 guests on Update all delivered. Stefon will flop one day, but it hasn’t happened yet.
I actually thought the kate middleton sketch was funny. the zinger about william shopping for toupees definitely killed me. i liked politics nation too :
If you even think about a sequel to “Top Gun,” don’t mention the fabled “Mig-28.”. This time use real Mig-29s instead.
Robyn’s music is disposable and lacking in personality against Katy Perry’s music? You really know fuck all about music.
I am a huge Robyn fan and was surprised that people on this blog appear not to know who Robyn is, but — I don’t think it’s a matter of “knowing things about music” so much as simple differences in taste. The desire to explain away Robyn’s songs by those few times the writer went to a club in the 80s and 90s are actually quite sweet.
Robyn performing 2 songs from a year and a half ago was odd to me. I expected new songs, but it’s clear that most people never heard of her. I like her recordings, they are as good as Madonna. But didn’t anyone notice that 50% of the singing was recorded? I real live performance would have been bolder; instead she tried to make it sound as full as the record. As a fan of real music, Robyn failed this “debut” to the U.S. audience by making herself seems more like Britney than someone truly versatile. Knowing Robyn before this, I was disappointed she did chose to sell out.
Go to youtube and look up Robyn Nobel.
There is some great footage from the Nobel Concert a few years back. The live version of Every heartbeat is incredible
I laughed at the Sharpton sketch. And I think as long as real reverend will be on the air, this will be a recurring sketch. (and it seemed to me Kenan Thompson had great time doing it :))
I think it definitely helps to have seen Sharpton’s “television show” to get this joke. I thought it was dead on as well.
Nasim wasn’t even at the closing. I wonder if she was a) sick and b) if it caused some alterations to the scheduled acts? Also, did Perry sound sick? I thought so.
I must say I’m shocked you’ve not mentioned Melissa McCarthy w/ regard to the other female episodes. While I think Anna Faris is great, her episode was by far the worst of the females (Stiller’s wins for the season (or past few, actually – that was pitiful).
Ironically Nasim was standing behind Kristen Wiig at the closing and clearly wasn’t sick (she also played Marilyn Monroe in Digital Short ).
“You have a family? I always thought you were built by gay scientists.”
Oh, Stefon. You always deliver.
The Clash? How soon folks forget The Specials.
Exactly. I was going to make that comment.
SNL writers are extremely lazy these days. It’s one thing to have recurring characters done to death but entire premises are being done every week. Really lazy.
Also, was anyone else expecting Katy’s husband to show up during the otherwise pointless Kate Middleton sketch?
I totally though that. I couldn’t figure out why Katy was doing a horrible British accent in a semi-random royal family sketch…and then thought that it had something to do with her British husband…but no dice.
It is beyond me how Kristin Wiig is considered funny. I can honestly say I have never laughed at any of her performances. I have gotten to the point where I fast forward if the sketch features her. I know comedy is subjective so I guess she is just not for me.
i stopped reading after McGee suggested that ROBYN learn something from KATY PERRY. Katy Perry is a joke – musically and comically. Robyn, Wiig and Stefon were this episode’s only saving grace.
Did the reviewer seriously just say Robyn could learn anything from Katy Perry? Youtube any performance from Katy, she doesn’t do anything. She just stands there, looks pretty and wears the tightest outfit she can put on. What Katy has going for her are her looks and songs that are the definition of commercial/radio music. Robyn is light years more talented.
SNL writers/producers need to go beyond their safety sketches or just stop being so damn lazy. This episode featured 4 talk show parodies and two impression montages. Not to mention, the show featured impressions of people who haven’t been relevant for over 20 years! That’s embarrassing. Lorne Michaels would never would have let that happen when he was alive. Ha.
I really can’t figure out why the SNL writers continue to do impressions/parodies of people/tv shows/etc. that are 20 years old. I get these jokes b/c I was in high school in the 90’s, but shouldn’t SNL be “hipper” than I am?
Robyn could learn from Katy Perry? Are you kidding? Dumb… DUUUUUUUMMMMBBBB!!!!! Holy crap, did you miss on that assessment! Hopefully, you’ll do some research, and realize how embarrassingly silly that statement was.