I”m not terribly interested in passing judgment either way on Lindsay Lohan in tonight”s “Saturday Night Live” recap. Plenty of ink, both actual and virtual, have been spilled in the name of detailing her every high and low over the past decade. What I”m here to do is judge this particular episode of “SNL,” and her hosting duties on it. There”s no doubt that there will be plenty of jokes made at her expense, either directly or indirectly. So I”ll talk about that as much as it pertains to the sketches. Other than that? It will be the usual complaints about the underuse of Abby Elliot and a general confusion about the musical guest. Oh, it”s Jack White? Sweet. Someone I actually know. It”s been a “get off my damn lawn” year for me, musically speaking, on “SNL”.
Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Lindsay Lohan and Jack White
Onto the recap!
Fox Report With Shepard Smith: Another “out of touch” Romney sketch. Wheee. Irrespective of your political bent, you probably can”t be thrilled about the prospect of four years of this one-note joke should he win in the Fall. Next up, Romney”s five children, which delights Smith to no end. “I like creepy things, and I LOVE these guys!” Speaking of creepy, Smith has a corpse of his mother in the corner with whom he keeps having conversations. Finally? Andy Samberg”s Kid Rock appears. The two share Hep C, and Rock additionally shares an inappropriate new campaign song. But honestly? I just want a sketch with Shepard and that corpse reenacting scenes from “Psycho.” [Grade: C]
Monologue: Predictably, a lot of the monologue focuses on cast members making sure she is up for actually hosting. Kenan Thompson checks her eyes, Kristen Wiig does a full body search, and finally, Jimmy Fallon comes on the welcome the “new, old Lindsay Lohan.” He”s also there to make sure Jon Hamm is on stand-by should she collapse. “SNL” essentially gave Lohan nothing to do in this monologue, which either means they are trying to shield her from being along onstage or they actually don”t trust her as a performer to hold the audience”s attention for that long. Hard to tell this early on. [Grade: C+]
The Real Housewives of Disney: What a great idea for a sketch. And it does the one thing “SNL” doesn”t do nearly enough: put all the female talent in the cast together and let them loose. A Lady Gaga-wannabe Belle adjacent to a super drunk Cinderella near a Jasmine that slept with Iago the Parrot? Fantastic. Unfortunately, this went on a bit too long, which is odd for a pre-produced bit. Also? The edited nature of the piece meant that the interactions were often chopped up, not giving the interplay room to breathe. Maybe breaking this up over short segments throughout the episode might have kept things fresher. Still, a lot of fun all the same. [Grade: B+]
2012 Psychic Awards: What could have been a one-note joke turns into a clever upending of award show traditions. For instance, the nominee know who will win before it”s announced. Thank yous are doled out non-verbally. The “In Memorium” refers to people who will die in the future, not those that die in the past. And then the entire crowd dies in a fire thanks to the power of determinism. Not much to report on Lohan, who is getting the “host fades into the background while the repertory cast carries the load” treatment. This isn”t a slam on Lohan, as this happens to two-thirds of “SNL” hosts. Still, those are the two-thirds I like the least. Why bother having a host who doesn”t actually contribute something meaningful? Silly question, apparently. [Grade: B]
Scared Straight: Oooh, I”m excited. Love to see the return of MacIntosh with Lindsay Lohan as…Lindsay Lohan? Hey, not a bad way to get the “Lohan talks about herself” sketch out of the way. I love the interplay between Thompson and Jason Sudeikis, the latter of whom clearly enjoys the hell out of watching the former do his thing. Also? We”re three minutes into the sketch, and Lohan”s barely said anything. And when she finally runs through her entire movie career during her one time to shine, you can feel the crowd actually willing her to the finish line. But give Bill Hader credit: he didn”t completely break until the final ten seconds of this version of the sketch, which must be a record for him. I am obviously not in Lohan”s mind, but she looks scared to death out there. This isn”t about Schadenfreude at this point. The crowd really seems to want to laugh along with her, not at her. But it”s not happening yet. Instead, the vibe is just really, really awkward. [Grade: B-]
Jack White takes the stage to sing “Love Interruption.” He”s backed by an all-female band. The song is a good mix of rockabilly and gospel, with some great harmonizing with his back-up singer Ruby Amanfu. Whereas The White Stripes often feel as if their songs will burst at the seams, there”s a lot of musical space to play in here. Short, sweet, and something I plan on downloading after this recap is filed. [Grade: A-]
Weekend Update: James Carville appears to discuss Rush Limbaugh”s recent comments about Georgetown student Sandra Fluke. Carville compares Rush to “Cops,” something that is always on long after you think it”s been cancelled. In terms of Romney, he notes that we always don”t get the jobs for which we look right. “If that were true, I”d be King of the Snakes!” he hisses. He then goes into a loooong story about dating Newt Gingrich which gets weirder…and weirder…and weirder. It”s pretty incredible. (Just don”t ask him why he”s friends with alligators.) After that, Snooki comes on to discuss rumors of her pregnancy. “Never once in my life Seth did I once think…” she sagely notes, before her fetus punches Seth Meyers. Who is the father of her child? Jon Hamm???!!! YOU SLUT, HAMM. It”s OVER between us. [Grade: B]
Deliquent Girl Teen Gang: I”d trying hard to review this sketch, but I can”t hear over the sound of Abby Elliot”s plunging neckline. Good gravy. Basically, the sketch is an excuse for some fun period clothes and the “SNL” crew to repeatedly throw a mannequin in the shape of Fred Armisen. At some point, the repetition turns from completely awful to semi-amusing, with Armisen”s increasingly sober reaction to the insanity of the scenario. And since I”ve commented about Lohan”s invisible performance all night, I”ll note that she seemed most alive in this one. She didn”t have to do much, but she sold her part well. [Grade: B-]
Big Afro Wedding Invitation: Samberg and Wiig sit under what is the world”s largest afro. The song sounds like Wolfmother meets The Darkness, two bands I love. So musically? A+! The entire short is one continuous shot, with the camera pulling back to reveal more and more of the afro above them. Between each verse, Thompson pops in with a bizarre instrument and a comment about their ‘do. The final shot is a great punch line, as we learn the entire song is in fact a digital wedding invitation. That was only the second digital short of 2012. Remember when these WERE the show, from a pop culture perspective? Times change, and they change FAST. Just ask tonight”s host. [Grade: B]
B108FM: “It”s 5:02 am, and it”s dark as hell!” “Constellations are still discernable!” It”s the earliest hip-hop show in Minnesota, y”all. And they give mad props to fleece. As they should. Lohan plays intern “Illiterate Lisa,” a condition that doesn”t stop her from incorrectly announcing the show”s sponsors. Taran Killam and Bobby Moynihan are FANTASTIC together in this. The material itself is hit or miss, but their energy is refreshing and infectious. But poor Vanessa Bayer: she”s stranded in this sketch, and has pretty much been stranded this year in general. [Grade: B+]
Chantix: I don”t review commercials that already aired, as this one did during the Charles Barkley episode in January. Just how I roll. [Grade: N/A]
Housesitter: Wow, is it 12:55 am already? What an odd sketch. Lohan arrives to watch the house for Wiig, who apparently has a dark past involving a car accident and mysterious phone calls. It”s basically an excuse for Wiig to make crazy faces and shout a lot, with Lohan standing in the background looking lost. “Megan, I”m sorry you”re going to die in my house!” Wiig”s character screams near the end. Then, we learn that everything has stemmed from 200 midunderstood butt dials over the previous five days. I didn”t see that coming, and it was a nice twist that grounded everything…right up until the point where Wiig”s character makes an outgoing call and goes crazy again. Ugh. Off to the topless forest retreat with you, sketch. [Grade: C+]
Verizon 4G LTE: Another repeated commercial. How many sketches got cut because they weren”t up to snuff? [Grade: N/A]
Jack White is back, with an entirely new band playing the same instruments. Never seen THAT before. This feels like an amalgam of White”s work with The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and even The Dead Weather. I”ll be honest: I didn”t understand a damn word he sang, and therefore can”t help identify the name of the song. Not proud, but there you have it. The sound mix is way off, but even when I know the words to his songs, I often have a hard time making them out when he performs live. I tend to focus on White”s vibe and onstage presence, which carries me through whatever vocal muddiness there may be. [Grade: B]
Rude Buddha: Hey, Nasim Pedrad! Nice to see you onstage tonight. Too bad it”s in a sketch that”s DOA. Samberg”s Buddha isn”t really rude so much as horny. The slap at the end was slightly amusing, but done to much better effect in “Charlie Murphy”s True Hollywood Stories.” We are limping to the finish line here. [Grade: D+]
A Weird Guy By A Fire: Wow, a second 12:55 am sketch? Well, more like a 12:57 am sketch. And it”s basically Sudeikis musing about 70″s easy-listening music and tending to a fire. “SNL” throws in anoth short iteration in which he burns his hand on said fire. Can I stick MY hand into the fire? [Grade: C]
Best Sketch: B108FM (It was that kind of week. Nothing in the “A” range at all, and I tend to be much more lenient in my grading than most.)
Worst Sketch: Rude Buddha.
Biggest Surprise: How well Killan and Moynihan worked together. Both have been individually great in the past, but I”m hard-pressed to remember a sketch in which they have popped this well in concert with one another. That”s something the show should tap going forward. If there”s any turnover between now and Season 38 (and you know there will be), Killam will be a full repertory player for sure.
Worst Surprise: How little the show let the female cast interact with Lohan. Aside from the pre-taped “Housewives” sketch and “Deliquent Teen Girl Gang,” there were few females outside of Wiig onstage at any time. Hosts such as Emma Stone and Anna Faris got ample time with the women of “SNL,” and those interactions produced some of the best moments of the season to date. Yes, I harp on this a lot. Yes, I”ll keep harping on it.
The Lohan Verdict: Look, she didn”t do great. But it”s unclear how much of that has to do with her and how much it has to do with the writing. On one hand, think about putting Stone or Faris into tonight”s episode. Would the show suddenly be much better? Probably not. On the other hand, hand either of those two hosted, perhaps the writing wouldn”t have been designed to shield them rather than employ them.
But I”d be very curious to hear on which side you came down tonight in the comments below. How did Lohan do, in your eyes? Did she fail, did the show fail her, or did both succeed? Sound off below!
To me, it seemed like Lindsay was simply reading off the cards the ENTIRE night. I know hosts do this, especially toward the end of the show, but during Scared Straight, she flubbed every line, despite reading off the card. Not all of it was her fault, but it was like she didn’t even show up to rehearsals until Friday or something.
I was going to make this exact same comment with the cue cards. Is this normal? Do they all look are cards alot and I never noticed? She seemed rather lifeless. None of the old moxie she used to have. I do hope she can put it back together.
Yes, one of the marks of a good host to me is they either look very little at the cue cards or at least try to be subtle. She seemed to simply read the cards with very little expression, which was sad. I am cheering for her because I thought she had the potential to be a great actress, but this isn’t giving me much hope.
both Lohan AND SNL completely blew a huge opportunity here. if they had written and acted this show with HALF the verve of the Maya Rudolph episode they could have given themselves the kind of buzz not seen since Fey/Palin. way to come up short SNL. hilariously, the most at ease Lohan seemed was as the trashy dancer and as the “hooded out” radio sidekick. I think this will be her last shot anything legit until her forties, she’ll be a caricature for the next decade plus
There are way too many great actors out there who deserve a first chance. She had more than one chance to clean it up and come back. Sorry but she needs to get a real job and move on. Why did her face seem so swollen?
This is exactly what I was going to say. Enough chances, there cannot be a shortage of 25 year old actresses out there to continue to let Lohan try.
I would watch the hell out of “Real Housewives of Disney”. I hope they bring this bit back for new episodes.
absolutely. normally we judge the sketches about the same (although I’m nowhere near his love for the french dancing bit), but I’d give this Real Housewives in top 10 of the season status. as bad as it is when ok sketches go long, I’m more disappointed when good sketches are cut short. I’m glad this rode out and would also love further runs of it
gee..ya would think Lindsay would have wanted to come of perfect on SNL..sorta sucks she didnt..had some good moments..but think tomorrows blogs will be ripping her apart for her messing up her lines..her clear reading the cue cards..and still messing up her lines..poor kid..seems she just get a break
that is “off” and thats “seems she just cant get a break” See even the best of us screw up…lol
She really did not do great. She awkwardly read off cards or prompts, her eyes and face weren’t even keeping any type of contact with the SNL players, and I’m sorry but her face a hair just look gharish. Overall, she doesn’t have the skills for this type of gig.
Ed : Not good at all ! I had hoped for Lindsay to at least turn in a fair performance (after allegedly rehearsing all week long)but sadly she failed miserably. She has been a”around the block” acting wise but SNL got the best of her . She flubbed many lines and clearly could not disguise her use of cue cards as in the Scared Straight portion of the show. Her best spot was the Delinquent Girl Teen Gang as she reverted to skin-tight clothes rather than actual talent. Sadly Lindsay did not impress .
In the Scared Straight sketch I felt bad for her, honestly. This was really her biggest shot to show that she’s past the trainwreck phase of her career and it almost felt like she psyched herself out and let the nerves get to her.
She’s sort of bounced back later in the episode but Scared Straight was clearly supposed to be the big centerpiece of the episode.
Also wow, that was not a well-constructed sentence.
And one last comment; odds are there won’t be nearly as many crude, appearance-obsessed “and what’s wrong with their face” comments about Jonah Hill next week or any male host this year.
But son, you can bet there will be plenty of appearance-obsessed comments next week about Jonah’s weight loss. If former SNLer Billy Crystal can write it in to the Oscars script you can be the current SNLers will make mention of it as early as the monologue.
Yeah, but that’ll be the show and not the commenters.
well obviously Buddha is the only religious figure it is okay to make fun of and not cause an uproar nowadays.
Yeah, i’d like to see Samberg’s “Rude Mohammed” sketch instead. … And let’s be honest, here. Lohan was the worst-performing host since … the unbeatable January Jones?. Her stumbling, staring, failed cue card reading made the birth of the Illiterate Lisa character this week far easier to understand.
‘awkward’ would be the best word to describe Lohan’s performance. I had greater hopes for her as well; I assumed she would be making this “comeback” to prove to the world that she is ready to be back on top – but sadly it was kind of a flop. I hope this doesn’t reflect poorly on her future in the business. Nice new teeth though!
On a brighter note, Housewives of Disney could prove fruitfull! I would lovey-dove-love to write an episode of THAT promising gem!!
‘awkward’ would be the best word to describe Lohan’s performance. I had greater hopes for her as well; I assumed she would be making this “comeback” to prove to the world that she is ready to be back on top – but sadly it was kind of a flop. I hope this doesn’t reflect poorly on her future in the business. Nice new teeth though!
On a brighter note, Housewives of Disney could prove fruitfull! I would lovey-dove-love to write an episode of THAT promising gem!
i was excited to see her come back to acting. she failed miserably. from “disney housewives” and on, she looked like she didn’t belong. she never, never should of went on SNL. she looked nervous, not a professional at all, even though she starred in many movies before. She looked like a ordinary person with no acting talent or experience was just put in the sketches.
what happened to her face?
i briefly changed the channel to E!, and my gosh she and Joan Rivers had the same lips!
No question that Lohan looks like the oldest 25-year old actress I’ve ever seen.
Speaking of Joan and Melissa Rivers, a word of warning regarding another actress soon to get an awful lot of TV face time: caught a preview of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and was floored to see the amount of work Melissa Gilbert has had done on her face. For a moment I thought Melissa Rivers was named as one of the new contestants.
It was very clear she was reading off cards; eyes darting back to the cards when they were supposed to be elsewhere. It appeared that the show was written in case she did fail; she was only around the edges, so to speak. I give her a C. She wasn’t the worse host I’ve ever seen but I think she could’ve done better.
She’s hosted before and it was no where near this bad, so I’m not too sure what happened. It just seems to me that she came unprepared, since I had heard up to the day of the show that she was going to sing in her monologue. So that got nixed which would have focused on her, and I would say another sketch got nixed since they did two “commercials” and two quick end sketches. Seemed like a lot of filler. I was actually amazed when the show didn’t end after the phone call sketch.
Write a comment…She’s hosted before, and it was nowhere near this flat and unfunny. I don’t really know what happened. My opinion leans towards she being unprepared. I lean that way, because I was reading up until the day of the show that Lohan was going to be singing in her monologue. That was nixed, along with what seems like one other sketch, since they had two commercials and two end sketches, which is something I don’t remember ever seeing. I’ve seen terrible sketches before get thrown out there for filler reasons. I’m thinking Lohan not being prepared made them switch to the commercial + double end sketch at the end of the night.
absolutely awful…
You forgot the best of the Disney Housewives sketch; Killam’s prince character. That sketch would have come off much more disjointed and flat if not fir his transitional commentary.
Not sure how you thought the Minnesota radio sketch was the best of the night. While it was a weak night, at least the cold open and the Housewives had some actually funny moments. This one of those sketches that feels like an inside joke. Maybe I don’t know enough about the Great Lakes hip-hop radio scene.
Ironic they pulled out the Minnesota radio sketch when Jimmy Fallon–the original wacky morning zoo deejay sketch guy–was in the studio last night.
And Fallon’s version was much better.
Terrible episode, just awful writing. A 5 minute long prison rape joke? Really?
I’m holding any judgement on Lohan because the episode would have been dreadful regardless of who was hosting.
Lohan was horrible. She read off the cards the entire time…no wonder we saw TWO repeated commercials! Disney housewives was genius, but the B108 was hilarious!
Im leaning towards the impression that Lindsey was incredibly nervous and let the pressure of pulling off a comeback get to her. To be fair – I didn’t think anyone else would have made much difference….. All the sketches were “eh” to me. I guess I miss snl in its glory days…..
So did she
Nothing will ever top the very first Debbie Downer sketch, for both Lohan and SNL.
Lohan was terrible, the last minute changes most likely happened because they saw how awful she was and needed to minimize her as much as possible. She looked only slightly better than the “Psycho mummy” and she couldn’t act at all in the 10 minutes of material they gave her. Never saw a SNL host who didn’t deliver the opening monologue, they did the best they could do to hide her. She was horrible.
TRUE – i have never seen a host NOT do the opening monologue either? I thought it rather odd — The promos she did for snl were actually funny – good comediac timing – good tongue in cheek humor- im no lohan fan and i guess i dont know what goes on behind the scenes – so maybe you are correct and they cut everything last minute because she couldnt pull it off? just seemed strange that the promos looked so promising but the actual show last night -from her performance to the actual skits themselves were just ehhhhh — not a shining moment for her or snl in general
That was a very courteous write-up. Other than the Housewvies of Disney skit, I thought everything was painfully unfunny. And Lohan, who I normally thought ad-libbed/acted well, just read her lines from cards and fumbled throghout. Big disappointment.
Disney was without a doubt the best, but for some reason I couldn’t stop laughing at the housesitter bit and was hoping someone, anyone was in on that with me. guess it was just me and the vodka on that 1 :)
Words I never thought I’d type: Lindsay Lohan was better than Robert De Niro.
Lohan’s presence invites a greater degree of scrutiny, but honestly, both show and host were about par for the course this season. (And not only this season, but the past few as well.)
Scared Straight was Lohan’s weakest sketch, but it also contained the night’s best line as Lohan introduced herself as…herself.
However, to be fair, a lot of hosts would’ve probably had trouble with the given lines. I think Betty White may be the only host in recent memory to outshine Keenan in the sketch. Most do exactly what Lohan did- visibly read the cue cards and struggle to get through their handful of lines.
Overall, while it wasn’t the breakout performance Lohan probably wanted and needed, the show itself carries much of the blame. If Lohan really thought SNL could provide her with a strong showcase and career boost, I’m guessing she hadn’t watched since her last hosting gig.
I hate to admit how much I know about Bravo, but you would probably have scored an A if you could actually compare Real Housewives of Disney to the real ladies. The references were great, and I could write a whole review on just that sketch. I’ll spare you the details, but just look up Kim Richards and you’ll completely understand Kristen Wiig’s Cinderella.
Agreed and Wiig doing Kim Richards (who also seemed to have recently married a guy who is gay) as Cinderella was pretty genius.
How you give such high marks to this show week after week will forever remain one of life’s great mysteries.
I always look forward to the Digital Shorts. And cosidering how late it aired last-night, i was prepared for something more vulgar, or at least edgy. But this one was just dumb. The whole thing was “look how much hair!”
Disaster. Plus, her voice is shot. Everyone saw that last time Whitney Houston (sang) in that club 3 days before she died. THAT is how Lohan’s voice sounded.
Disaster.
At one point during the skit “Scared Straight,’ you thought here’s a chance where Lilo can come clean with viewers as the piece was essentially a thinly veiled allegory about her. Here was a chance to finally win us back. Instead she hacks this piece (like her life…) with missed beats, mumbling, searching for her lines and strangely looking over her co stars shoulders. In the end the public has to blame itself for thinking we can extract something that once existed in her because on some level we are using her as a metaphor for the magic we’d like to see in ourselves. Surely there are more deserving talents that need our attention? Rest in peace Lindsay…
[scallywagandvagabond.com]
Wow you gave the Psychic Award sketch a higher grade than the Shephard Smith one? Practically anything that Hader headlines/d is/was hilarious. The dude steals scenes and generates sketches – when he’s active. The Scared Straight sketch proves that, at least.
And I don’t understand the apologists. Do they or do they not want LiLo to grow up and be responsible, as she herself said? Then don’t whine when she gets constructive or straight-up criticism about her “hosting!” Don’t do what SNL did: enable her to go soft, be the straight man, and just show up. Tough-love and trust from Lorne & co could’ve had her go balls-out. She’s an adult getting an opportunity (that she begged for) to “perform” on a national stage. The premier sketch-comedy show on TV. Stop the whining: go hard or go home.
Hey Ryan LEARN HOW TO SPELL IF YOU ARE GOING TO BLOG. You make good points, but you apparently do not proof read your own work. How’s it feel to be criticized. I hate bloggers who can’t even write a damn thing without inevitably misspelling something in their blog.