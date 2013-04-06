Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Melissa McCarthy and Phoenix

It”s been almost a month without new episodes, but “Saturday Night Live” returns tonight with host Melissa McCarthy and musical guest Phoenix. McCarthy was a game host during her first gig in the Fall of 2011, but the episode itself was a mixed bag. In that episode, she played quite often against Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg, both of whom have since left the show. She and Jason Sudeikis also had a lot of interactions last time around, so it will be interesting if “SNL” holds onto that dynamic or pairs here up with the many new cast members that have popped up in the interim.
There”s only one way to find out, and that”s by liveblogging tonight”s episode. Nothing has changed since last we met. I”ll recap and grade each sketch as they occur. You”ll skip past the majority of the recaps, look at the grade, spray a bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch at your computer, clean it off, and then type an angry response in the comments. It”s good ol” fashioned fun. See you at 11:30 pm EST when I”ll kick things off properly!
Kim Jong-un Address: The North Korean leader announces a change in state policy: the reopening of a nuclear facility and legalize same-sex marriage. Basically, it”s Bobby Moynihan speaking jibberish while Nasim Pedrad “translates” offscreen. Why the change? He starts off saying that it”s due to an experience with his nephew, but it”s pretty clear that there”s more than a little over-protesting happening during his address to his citizens. (He can go six dozen times in a row without stopping, don”tcha know). This cold open fits nicely into the “completely toothless political” variety that has been a hallmark of the show over the past few seasons. Even a late appearance by Dennis Rodman isn”t edgy but rather indicates how off-cycle this sketch is. [Grade: C+]
Monologue: McCarthy enters gingerly in very, very high heels. Her trepidation is a nice twist on the normal strut downstage. She uses the saxophone player”s seat to edge her way towards the audience while telling lame jokes. Her gift for physical comedy is on full display, and she has the crowd eating out the palm of her hand. Taran Killam appears to perform their “rehearsed” song-and-dance number, which only further flusters McCarthy. The best part of all this? The band looks absolutely DELIGHTED by everything she does. That kind of fun is infectious. It”s far preferable to other episodes this season where they have looked at certain hosts as if looking upon an animal recently struck by a car on the highway. [Grade: B+]
Outside The Lines: Sheila Kelly: If you thought the Rutgers basketball scandal was bad, you haven”t see anything yet. McCarthy”s Middle Delaware State coach has a reign of terror that extends beyond the court into every aspect of the school. Most of the sketch is pre-taped, but the final segment is live onstage between McCarthy and Hader”s ESPN reporter. While the pre-produced material is crisply edited, and often quite funny, the live segment is very stilted. McCarthy”s intensity goes a long way towards making this a palatable, if pretty forgettable, sketch. [Grade: B]
The Voice: McCarthy”s out-of-tune contestant gets all four coaches to turn for her less-than-staller song. Jay Pharoah”s Usher impression only requires him to lift his legs, but it”s a good impression all the same. Kate McKinnon appears as Shakira, because there are no Latin women on the cast of “SNL” and someone had to do it. (Later correction: Cecily Strong is Hispanic. Which either means McKinnon just looks more like Shakira of Strong couldn’t do a Shakira impression.) The sketch revolves around the coaches picking anyone, which isn”t really true (the show pre-selects contestants, and even then plenty don”t get picked). But that”s fine, since the primary angle is McCarthy”s skepticism over having so much praise heaped upon her. There”s probably a great sketch to be made about how the coaches on “The Voice” make the show about themselves rather than the contestants. But that would be biting the musical hand that feeds NBC a little TOO much, I think. [Grade: B]
Honey Baked Ham Bake Off: McCarthy”s character Jean has a long, long history of losing this bake off, apparently. Her problem in the past? Presentation. The cure? A dance number featuring two back-up dancers dressed as pigs and a copy of ESPN”s “Jock Jams”. We”ve seen McCarthy”s “overly serious” face before, but there”s something about the casual demeanor of Killam and Monyihan that takes things up a notch. They don”t appear embarrassed to be dressed up as pigs, but they don”t seem overly excited, either. The professionalism splits the middle, but it”s the perfect attitude, especially in contrast with their outfits. (Kudos to whomever inserted “ham” into the lyrics throughout as well.) There”s nothing deep here: just a really bizarre idea executed well with fantastic commitment from all involved. [Grade: A-]
The Bathroom Businessman: Who can waste eighteen minutes a day going to the bathroom? Here”s the best part of this: there have been plentiful meetings across this country that probably have worked on prototypes for just such a system. The twist to this? It”s basically a PSA to ensure people stop texting in bathroom stalls. I agree it”s disgusting. It”s not as disgusting as watch Kenan Thompson soil himself, but it”s disgusting all the same. [Grade: B]
Phoenix takes the stage to perform “Entertainment”. To these ears, Phoenix has always played better in a studio environment than in a live one, but it”s still interesting to see lead singer Thomas Mars” more reserved persona hold the center of the band”s more manic stage presence. (Look at that guitarist strum! That looks like it hurts!) Phoenix”s songs always take a while to grow on me, so the fact that this doesn”t land as well as something as “Lisztomania” is more on me than “Entertainment” itself. It”s a good song, just not their catchiest. [Grade: B]
Weekend Update: Bar Mitzvah Boy Jacob appears to tell the story of Passover. We”ve seen Vanessa Bayer do this before, but it”s adorable to see the adherence to both Jacob”s script and the horrifically corny punchlines at the end of each passage. Seth Meyers” banter with the “Update” guests is normally a highlight, but here, it”s all about the failed interactions and Jacob”s nervous demeanor. Afterwards, Charles Barkley comes on to talk about the NCAA Final Four. It turns out that Barkley”s pre-tournament bets have been so bad that he now owes his bookies a ridiculous sum of money. (In fairness to him, he didn”t know “Witchita” was a state.) But at least he”s ready for the NBA playoffs (which last about 10 months, give or take five months). Rounding things out, Drunk Uncle shows up to talk about Tax Season. Strap in: this will probably take 25 minutes or so. How does he approach taxes? “Huey Lewis And The Jews”. But it”s OK: he watches “The Client List” to get over the pain of his rampant racism. Peter Dinklage (I”m sorry, Drunklage) joins him to talk about “Game Of Thrones”, because a Lannister always pays his bar tab. OK, I”ll start the campaign to get Dinklage to host “SNL”, now. He”s great, and even elicits an absolutely shocked reaction from the crowd with his line about the IRS. (Peter Drunklage thinks it should be the Immigrant Return Service.) A great surprise appearance to round out a pretty strong “Update” overall. [Grade: A-]
Million Dollar Wheel: McCarthy fills in as the substitute for Vanna White for this version of “Wheel Of Fortune”. She does whacky things, like…TURN THE WRONG LETTERS. Once again, McCarthy is charming as hell, but this is a bad, one-note sketch. I”m not sure why this even sounded funny on paper, nevermind in-studio. [Grade: C-]
Pizza Eater Loan Application: Sometimes, a host (or let”s be honest, a cast member) does variations on essentially the same character in each cash. In McCarthy”s case, she brings something slightly new to each character, which speaks to not only how game she is but how flexible the writer”s can be when conceiving sketches for her. Her plan to get a loan for the purpose of eating leftover pizza is stupid, but delivered without a trace of malevolence. She”s not trying to perpetrate a scam, which is why Sudeikis” loan analyst tolerates her for as long as he does. (“It”s just a chair. You don”t have to say ‘excuse me” to the chair.”) It goes on about two minutes too long, but then again, I think this isn”t so much a sketch as a pitch for a movie involving these two that will film this summer. Directed by Judd Apatow. And it will be four hours long. During which my pizza will get cold. And McCarthy will slo-mo snatch it from me. [Grade: A-]
Phoenix returns to perform “Trying To Be Cool”. The guitars in this song sound like a plane landing just outside my door. I dig it! Mostly, though, this is a three-keyboard attack, with a solo that comes straight out of Kraftwerk. I won”t pretend to understand most of these lyrics, so judging this song as a whole is tough. But it”s a far more muscular song than most songs I”ve heard from the band, and it ends in a two-drum approach that gives it a nice, propulsive coda. Dare I say I like it better than the chosen first single off the new record? I dare! [Grade: B+]
The Art Of The Encounter: Cecily Strong specializes in closing out the show lately, and she”s here with McKinnon to host a dating show set semi-inexplicably in the 1990″s. Also curious: McKinnon”s character seems vaguely drunk. Then again, maybe it”s not that weird, since this is a vaguely reskinned version of the “We”re Not Porn Stars Anymore” sketches. (See that graphic at the bottom? The series of suggestions in lieu of actual dialogue?) Then again, those sketches never involved a date ending with someone doing “the splits” on another”s face. So maybe this is totally different! I”m not sure this was really funny, but it fits the “it”s 12:55 am, so here”s something really bizarre” bill nicely. [Grade: B]
Best Sketch: Pizza Eater Loan Application (though “Honey Baked Ham Bake Off” was soooo close)
Worst Sketch: Million Dollar Wheel
The Takeaway: McCarthy should come back whenever she feels like it. See how many men were in the Five-Timer”s Club a few weeks ago? Let” s populate it with more women. Candace Bergen and Drew Barrymore are lonely. Even when the material isn”t up to par, McCarthy is aces. That being said…
The Second Takeaway: Notice how little she interacted with the other female cast members tonight? A little indie film called “Bridesmaids” demonstrated that McCarthy is plenty funny when dealing with both genders. This is the second time for McCarthy hosting, and the second time that the female cast members got underserved. Hopefully the third time is the charm here.
What did you think of tonight”s return? Did McCarthy impress or underwhelm? Does the idea of Vince Vaughn hosting next week fill you with glee or dread? Sound off below!
I’m just hoping that the Macklemore troll comes back to tell us how awful Phoenix is compared to the greatest musical act in history.
I’m OK if that doesn’t happen. But that’s just me!
oops, my snl narrative has been derailed. this band is lily white, was ladysmith black mambazo not available?
boring
what’s wrong with Lily white? It’s music! give it a F**KEN BREAK!
CairoKid: I’m pretty sure that’s directed at me, not at Phoenix, due to my concerns over the Shakira casting. (The concerns are part of my overall concerns with the cast, which are well-documented in my reviews over the past three years. They aren’t Shakira-specific, and much like her hips, I am not lying.)
Melissa McCarthy should get an A+ for Million Dollar Wheel
Though both McCarthy episodes have had mixed results, one awesome thing about her hosting is that there are sketches actually written around her. So many hosts have to play a series of secondary characters. That is never the case with her, so, good or bad, I tend to appreciate the sketches more.
Keep up the great work Ryan!
Killam was on Fallon the other night and said the last time McCarthy hosted, she brought two sketches with her from her time in LA. Maybe she did again tonight? That could explain why she’s at the center so often. I like the idea that she shows up with material as opposed to some hosts who disappear.
I think writing to the strengths of the host is always the best way to go. Otherwise, why have a host at all? Just make it about the cast if not. Ideally, both sides should shine. But I’d rather a host be front and center as much as possible rather than blend into the background.
Horrible. One of the worst episodes in the past couple years. All Melissa McCarthy seems to do is act like a stereotype of a stupid fat woman in every skit. Whether she was game for it or not is immaterial, it makes for incredibly dull material.
I have to disagree with you. It wasn’t the best episode but its in my top three this season after Timberlake and Macfarlane. If you put some of the other hosts from this season in tonights sketches they would totally bomb but she made them funny. Her joy at just being there is palpable and it makes the show more enjoyable. Im tired of some of these hosts who think theyre too cool to try hard and just mail it in. It’s refreshing when someone is actually game and will do anything for a laugh.
I have to agree with Don–this episode was generally horrible. It seemed to just be variations on the same character. The only things I found somewhat amusing were the bathroom office and the Wheel sketch (to a certain degree).
I agree Don. I have no idea why anyone finds her funny.
I agree about Melissa McCarthy repeatedly portraying the stereotypical fatty female roles. That may be the only thing she can do well ?
Ryan McGee, Anne Hathaway deserves to join the Five Timers’ Club, and her work on SNL is very underrated. Hathaway does the best impressions: Katie Holmes, Claire Danes ( Homeland ), horny Mary Poppins, Dorothy Gale / Judy Garland ( Wizard of Oz ) , Kate Middleton, etc… Anne easily blends with the SNL cast, has good comedic timing, and I rarely see her read the SNL cue cards. That takes serious talent to pull that off. Hathaway makes it look so easy, when it is not.
Don, I couldn’t have said it better. I said those same things to myself as I watched this.
Aidy Bryant was hardly on at all. I dunno, maybe it’s her bad luck she and McCarthy are the same type physically.
A+ for Weekend Update, because Peter Drunklage was the funniest thing all night. I’ve replayed it twice and laughed as hard each time.
Peter Dinklage is naturally a very funny person.
Peter Dinklage should absolutely host. Maybe for the season premiere next fall?
I have never been a fan of Drunk Uncle – Moynihan does not do a good drunk. Peter showed him how it’s done. Agree he would be a great host!
I’m with you Ryan. Let’s get Peter Dinklage to host SNL. I’ve loved his work since The Station Agent. He’d be great!
McCarthy was great, but as usual … the material sucked. SNL hasn’t had good material since Tina Fey left.
I’ve loved Melissa McCarthy since the Gilmore Girls, but thought she was a little overrated last time she hosted. This time, however… this was the best episode since Bruno Mars. They really figured her out, and she has them figured out, and it’s such a relief for some reason when SNL goes well!
As for Phoenix. I’m a HUGE fan. And I’m not trying to be a Macklemore-level troll here, so I’m gonna put it out there: I saw them live back in the Fall of 2009, and to this day, it was the best concert I’ve ever been to. It sounds totally nutty, but I had a transcendent experience seeing them live, and I’ve seen some damn good live music in my time. BUT. You were right, Ryan – not so great live tonight. Which bums me out. Thomas Mars seems to be over it. They’ve been doing this a really long time now, and the break they took between albums was really long, and Thomas seemed tired, like his heart wasn’t in it.
I laughed multiple times at each sketch, which I don’t think I’ve done in years. McCarthy was fantastic, the sketches were funny, and, very surprisingly, just the right length. They did not go on too long. I don’t watch the show regularly so I don’t know if they fixed their most famous problem a while back or recently.
But I have to disagree with your appraisal of Wheel, Ryan. She did the same character in the next bit, Pizza. So why the divergent grade? The Wheel skit, she was clueless and adorable, like in Pizza. The actual Wheel of Fortune joke–he getting the puzzle wrong when all the letters are revealed–is true in a way.. People always buy vowels when there are three letters left. Sometimes, they get the puzzle wrong. For example, last month someone couldn’t solve “Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire” when it was clear it was that. (I don’t watch the show; that error made the Web.)
Ryan, totally agree about SNL’s current political timidity. Political humor has traditionally been SNL’s strength. Can you even imagine SNL’s of previous decades, under Bush, Clinton, et al., ignoring the backlash of the POTUS gaffe saying a female Attorney General being the “best looking”?
Also if SNL had followed … someone’s … advice to hire an African American FEMALE performer to, among other roles, play Michelle Obama, it would open up a lot more skits that could have been done about goodlookinggate or other potential POTUS skits. But noooooo.
Enjoyed the show overall except did anyone else think there was a sound quality issue for the show? Sounded a lot of times like they were in some sort of hollow metal box. Anybody?
HELL yeah! It was horrible… I’d love to find out what happened with the sound… the mere fact that everyone isn’t mentioning it suggests that only a slice of the viewers experienced the problem, because it was terrible, I can’t imagine it wouldn’t come up in the remarks of most of the people who were affected by it.
I had high hopes after her first gig. “Hidden Valley Ranch” was one of the funniest skits of 2012 and it was all on the strength of her comedic skills. I hoped that they would have a better sense of what Melissa could do and really nail this episode.
Unfortunately, the material was just too vanilla. I’m not saying she needed to be doused in ranch dressing the entire night, but the only sketch that had any teeth was the spoof on the Rutgers coach. The loan application had potential, but she never went to a dark place with it and kept everything above the belt.
That said, it was still a better episode than SNL’s new standard. Like Justin Timberlake a few weeks ago, I think expectation just did it a disservice in really feeling special.
“Kate McKinnon appears as Shakira, because there are no Latin women on the cast of “SNL” and someone had to do it. (Later correction: Cecily Strong is Hispanic. Which either means McKinnon just looks more like Shakira of Strong couldn’t do a Shakira impression.)”
This is a weird complaint. Shakira is half-Lebanese, 1/4 Italian, and 1/4 Spanish. You’d be a lot better off saying, “…because SNL has no Arabs in their cast…” (Nasim Pedrad is Persian, not Arab).
Hispanic is a culture term, not an ethnic one. Che Guevara would be called Hispanic by the US census, although all his ancestors are from Europe, as would the current pope, although all his ancestors are from Northern Italy (and he’s therefore no ethnically different than millions of other Northern Italians). People like Guevara and Pope Francis would have no ancestry in common with someone from the Dominican Republic who could be of 100% African ancestry or someone from Peru of 100% indigenous American ancestry, but they would all be called Hispanic because of the common cultural heritage.
Sorry for the double post. Please delete.
Anyone else catch Oliver Peck (from Spike’s Ink Master) in the audience as the camera panned to the band at the start of their first performance?
Yes! i had to rewind it a few times but I saw him!
I’m not opposed to product placement however the blatant TD Bank posters in the “Pizza Eater Loan Application” sketch were brutal. Combine that w/ Sudekis playing the extremely patient banker I’m hoping Lorne Michaels got enough to being back TV Funhouse.
*bring
I work for TD Bank and I can tell you that we were surprised as everyone else. And while the posters were done in the TD Bank style they were not real TD Bank posters. In fact, one read “The bigger the bank the smaller the customer.”
Pretty lousy episode, but those Phoenix guys were just plain awful.
I’m sorry, but if liked THAT than the lack of animal protein has already started eroding your hipster brain.
“Live IN New York… It’s Saturday Night!!”
You had one job Dennis Rodman! ONE JOB!!
Melissa McCarthy is the best host. I don’t find Justin Timberlake that funny. She needs to be a regular.
I thought Phoenix’s performance was great. Really looking forward to hearing their new album in a couple weeks!
Vanessay Bayer as bar mitzvah boy really cracked me up, she is really fantastic, such a good comic sense.
Watching a rerun of this episode right now – it’s horrible. And none of the characters that McCarthy plays are likeable (I don’t blame her, I blame the writing). Haven’t seen a funny thing yet. Then again, SNL hasn’t been truly funny in several years.