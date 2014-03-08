Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Lena Dunham And The National

Well, this should be interesting.
Not “Saturday Night Live” itself, which I imagine will rebound quite nicely from last week”s fairly disastrous show. Rather, I mean reaction to Lena Dunham, who inspires more conversation than almost anyone else on television, all of which can be accurately described as “passionate.” Dunham, and her HBO “Girls,” seems to touch a nerve unlike anything else in current popular culture, to the point where any rationale online discussion of either seems as likely as my mother waking up tomorrow and suddenly understanding the concept of cloud computing.
We”ll see how much “SNL” leans into this whirlwind surrounding Dunham, and how much both the show and the actress try to move away from Hannah Horvath and into other comedic avenues. Jim Parsons declared he was “Not That Guy” in last week”s monologue, but then deployed a bunch of Sheldon Cooper-lite characters throughout the show. To be fair, the show gave him those characters to play. On the other hand, maybe attempts to branch out during the week failed miserably. It”s hard to know. The only thing we can know is what ends up on air. So it will be interesting to see what Dunham brings to the table tonight.
It”s an big moment for both her and the show: Dunham needs to both reinforce that she”s not actually Hannah (for those that still don”t realize that fact), and “SNL” needs a strong show to get some momentum going in the back half of this season. I”ll be covering and grading each segment tonight in a return to HitFix”s “SNL” liveblogging. If nothing else, the comments tonight should be extra lively. So, yay?
A Message From President Obama: President Obama addresses the country about the current Russia/Ukraine conflict. Obama could not get through to Putin, but he thinks he knows who can: Liam Neeson. LIAM NEESON, PEOPLE! THIS IS NOT A DRILL. “I hate it when things are taken!” Neesons growls. We”re about three years away from this current iteration of Neeson turning into an absolute parody of himself, but for now, the man can just repeat his famous speech from “Taken” another five dozen times and it will probably still be funny. Slightly less funny: a parody of Putin”s self-aggrandizing PR videos starring Obama as a shirtless, horse-riding badass. Still: While hardly a politically deep cold open, it did what it set out to do effectively, and made Putin, not the current conflict, the focus. Smart move. Even smarter move: BRINGING IN THE NEESONS. [Grade: B+]
Monologue: Dunham says that the nudity and graphic sex on “Girls” is “our thing,” not unlike the Puffy Shirt on “Seinfeld.” Apparently the nudity on the show has made people overly comfortable discussing sex with Dunham, including “SNL” cast members like Vanessa Bayer and Aidy Bryant. I”m not sure people talk about “graphic sex” in regards to “Girls” so much as Dunham”s propensity to be naked onscreen, but hey, who am I to say? But I understand why they conflated the two here, since having Dunham”s fake grandmother talk about sex is funnier material than discussing whose skin has the right to be shown on television. This was fine, but a little predictable once the monologue tipped its comedic hand. [Grade: B-]
Ooh Child: On the way to work, four coworkers take turn singing along to The Five Stairsteps' “Ooh Child,” but each time Dunham starts to sing, the GPS on the phone interrupts her with directions. What feels like a one-note sketch gets really funny once the GPS starts to constantly recalculate, with Dunham”s fills solid and exasperated without being over the top. But the real kicker is the end, which reveals the four aren”t going to work but actually taking someone found not guilty in a court of law deep in the woods for some real-world justice It”s a fantastic punch line to the segment, and does what most digital shorts do best: Tell a complete story, start-to-finish, in less than three minutes. (Go back to the beginning, and you suddenly understand what Killam was obliquely referencing.) This wasn”t flawless (in that it spent a little too much time on the singalong misdirection), but it was really great all the same. [Grade: A-]
Scandal: Dunham plays Kelsey, the newest gladiator at Pope And Associates. And she…has…questions. A lot of questions. She”s extremely impressed by the speed at which everyone understands and executes Olivia”s vague commands. She”s also fascinated by the Fitz/Olivia romance/mutual hatred society. (“That was The President Of The United States! How are you not texting like a thousand people right now?”) Given Dunham”s publicly-declared love for “Scandal,” I bet she had huge input here, since most of the sketch plays like at-home “Mystery Science Theatre 3000” dialogue shouted at the screen. The trick? All of Kelsey”s meta-commentary is praising the show, rather than criticizing it. That feels like the proper approach for a show in which realism is really besides the point. (Also, know one good example of why you have diversity in an “SNL” cast? So if your host loves “Scandal,” and wants to do a “Scandal” sketch, YOU CAN DO A “Scandal” SKETCH.) [Grade: A-]
What”s Poppin”: LeGod Williams and Lil” Taint Anthony (Kenan Thompson, Jay Pharaoh) host a show highlighting the latest on the hip hop scene. They introduce “That”s A Rap,” an all-white group that would not look out of place at one of the newest pot dispensaries in Colorado. The song itself is terrible, but not in the way the sketch intends. It”s just awkward, makes the audience (and me) uncomfortable, and goes on way too long with the same sing-song syncopation. More interesting? The weird beverage habits of the band (“They each had a liter of Sprite backstage. That”s like, a month”s worth of Sprite!”), Aidy Bryant”s sadness after her flute amp gets unplugged, and having “Tim” serve as a rapper”s name. Unfortunately, that fun stuff only took up thirty percent of the sketch. [Grade: C+]
Girl: Tying into upcoming Biblical movies like “Noah,” here comes “Girls” transplanted into the Garden Of Eden. Unlike the monologue, THIS gets at several actual controversies surrounding the show: the use of nudity, its place on the feminism spectrum, and other hot topics that make normally sane people go apoplectic. Bayer”s Shoshana is on-point as the voice/face of The Devil, but Taran Killam”s Adam Driver is surprisingly a bit shallow: He gets the physicality and the basic voice right, but what makes Adam (the character) so fascinating is the equally nimble (if very different) verbal cadences when paired with Hannah”s viewpoints and rhythms. Still, Hannah-As-Eve is as good a way as possible to do a “Girls” parody, and helped fuel yet another strong sketch. [Grade: B+]
What Are You Even Doing? You”re Being Crazy: Nasim Pedrad and Dunham play two girls that just hit puberty “three hours ago,” and are ready to flirt their way into a schoolmate”s mouth via their talk show. The pair try to act mature, but their suddenly raging hormones essentially infantilize them. (“I”m hiding from you, because you”re being insane!”) It”s totally just fine as a sketch, but then Jon Hamm shows up, and now even I”m asking what the hell he”s even doing there. (Apparently his agent told him to show up, and he wants to die on the spot upon realizing what's happening.) Bobby Moynihan doesn”t have a lot to do here, but he makes his moments count. Kyle Mooney…well, he”s fine as the soccer player, but really excels in digital shorts rather than sketch work at this point. Overall, this wasn”t really a focused sketch, but a lot of little bits worked. The Jon Hamm appearance came out of nowhere, and should make this one of the most-talked about sketches for that sole reason. Too bad he wasn”t in one of the better segments thus far. [Grade: B]
Weekend Update: Matthew McConaughey (Killam) appears to talk about the upcoming season finale of “True Detective.” Whereas his Driver was muted, his McConaughey is fantastic, since he and the writers have dozens of interviews and performances upon which to mimic the Oscar winner's floral descriptions and bizarre digressions. Afterwards, Vladmir Putin”s childhood best friends appear to defend him. This means Fred Armisen is back alongside Bayer to re-enact the couple that consistently gets quieter the more they slam their famous friends. I find Armisen”s “Update” characters hit or miss, and this was always a miss for me. So it”s doubly weird to 1) have him come back yet again this season (he appeared briefly in Seth Meyers' goodbye episode), and 2) to come back with a character that really wasn”t funny in the first place. Given his role in “Late Night,” I imagine we”ll be seeing sporadic appearances for a while from him. But when the cast already boasts seventeen members, maybe it”s best to focus on them as much as possible? As for Jost: Let”s give the guy a few months before passing judgment. By that time, he”ll have turned eighteen years old, and will be a man and thus able to withstand any criticisms still lingering at that point. [Grade: B-]
The National take the stage to perform “Graceless.” Full confession: This is the first time I”ve ever heard The National. So take my already shaky opinion on music with an additional silo of salt! I kind of dig the fact that the leader singer looks like one of my history professors in college. Hey, you go, Slightly Emo William Hurt! As far as the song, it”s got a catchy guitar line and insistent drum pattern carrying the song under its rather subdued vocals. But here”s the thing: None of them look like they are having much fun. This isn”t intense focus so much as general malaise. The attitude belies the music, which again, MAY BE THE POINT, as I am a noob when it comes to the band. But it makes the sudden freak out at the end of the song make no sense: Is this their general schtick, or did something go really wrong in the audio mix? [Grade: B-]
Jewelry Party: Cecily Strong is Marisol, a former Venezuelan beauty pageant contestant dating a Men”s Rights activist who fights against equal pay for men and women. But don”t worry, his focus isn”t singular: he also shuts down Planned Parenthoods! Now, I”m fine having topics like this aired as a source of comedy. But I”m not sure why Strong”s character was the best way to introduce these types of issues. To further confuse things, halfway through the sketch it simply focuses on a long break-up that has nothing to do with the man”s politics and everything about his appearance and lifestyle. There were about four sketches competing for space and focus here, and the result is all of them cancelled each other out. That”s too bad, since the equal pay material felt like it was on the verge of actually having some real teeth. [Grade: C-]
Pimpin” Pimpin” Pimpin” With Katt Williams: “SNL” let Brooks Wheelan out of his cage long enough to appear as Jared Leto, the first “crazy white person” that Williams introduces on his talk show. Dunham appears next as Liza Minnelli, and here”s a great time to point out the fact that until now, Dunham has played either Hannah Horvath or a slightly exaggerated form of herself. That same technique all but derailed last week”s episode, but Dunham”s natural energy has lifted things up where Parsons” natural introspection brought things down. (Since I penalized this approach last week, I felt the need to explain why it's a positive, for the most part, this week.) Finally, Harrison Ford (Killam) makes his way to the stage in what suddenly feels like the longest sketch in ten years. It”s not bad, per se, but this is one guest too many, even with Pharaoh”s Williams being a constant delight as host. However, having Noël Wells appear as Lena Dunham in-sketch at the last moment serves as one meta step to many in an already overcrowded, overlong sketch. File this under “way too damn much of a pretty decent if not truly great thing.” [Grade: B-]
The National return to perform “I Need My Girl,” with a squirrely guitar line serving as the underpinning for a stadium ballad that builds and builds over the course of the song. The horn section roots the song in classic rock, but the staccato rhythms feel like mid-period U2 meets late-90″s Radiohead. I like all those things, so I really like this song. Here, the soft delivery of the lyrics works, since it stands in contrast to the musical maelstrom around the lead singer. I always love when a song sounds like its message: In this case, the need for his loved one keeps him grounded and focused, even as the world around him gets more frantic. Great stuff all around. [Grade: A-]
Will Smith Concert: Brooks Wheelan in this digital short represents me watching the Kyle Mooney/Beck Bennett digital shorts at this point: I don”t understand what is going on, why the two are doing what they are doing, and why they keep doing the same thing each time with very little variation on theme or tone. The two at least used to generate visual or atmospheric interest (such as “Blockbuster”), but at this point, there are diminishing returns on each short they produce. I have faith that this pair has different things to say in these pieces. I”m just desperately waiting for those other aspects to emerge. [Grade: D+]
Best Sketch: Ooh Child
Worst Sketch: Will Smith Concert
Best Use Of Liam Neesons: The Cold Open
What did you think of Lena Dunham tonight? Did Jon Hamm”s appearance overshadow or enhance it? Are you OK with more or less Fred Armisen this Spring on the show so soon after his departure? Did the show successfully bounce back as a whole from last week? Sound off below!
Allow me to kick things off by saying that I hate Hannah Horvath but like Lema Dunham. Given that, why open with Liam Neeson?
I hate Hannah Horvath but like Lena Dunham. Not sure of that’s acceptable, but that’s how I feel.
A cold open that depicted Obama as macho, powerful superhero? What a joke! After five years, the left-wing SNL writers still can’t bring themselves to write a skit critical about our incompetent president.
Uh no, the skit was that he is not powerful and needs the help of Hollywood to make him appear that way
Why would Putin taunt Obama with Iraq?!? Obama’s response would have been “Yeah, you’re right. That was a bad one and I got us out of there. Now you do the same thing and get out of Ukraine.” I don’t think that was the effect they were going for. Frankly, that pretty much says everything there is to know about the SNL writers. In a 24 hour news cycle twitter trending era, SNL has become to insightful political comedy what Time magazine has become to breaking news.
The skit was satirizing Republican hawks who praise Putin, ignoring the ridiculous propaganda pieces he does like taking his shirt off. The skit was saying, the only way Obama would seem strong would be to do similarly absurd things.
How’s that Affirmative Action Black Woman Comic that Obama forced you to hire working out SNL Losers?
Why are the writers and cast members losers?
And I don’t think the president is forcing a TV show to hire anyone.
Her acting in that Scandal sketch was atrocious. Perhaps she will get better over time.
Yes. The reason SNL now has a black female cast member is because Obama decided, for some inane reason, to take the time to contact Lorne MIchaels and tell him he better hire a black female. Or else. This is the reason. Not that people in the media industry were complaining about it. Not that large chunks of the audience was complaining about it. Not because it actually made it harder to parody the Obama administration since they didn’t have anyone to play his wife. Not because any sketch that required a black female was always a no-go. It was because Barack Obama told them to do it. That makes total sense.
How’s that RACISM working out for you?
The important thing is we all get to know your dumbass political affiliation while reading an SNL recap.
I’d really love to hear your thoughts on Ukraine while simultaneously have pineapples dropped on my nuts.
@Swanronson
You may want to reread my comment. No where in it does it mention my political affiliation. Just because I’m smart enough to realize that adding a black female to the cast was not Obama’s doing, it doesn’t mean I support Obama (I don’t). It means I have common sense.
I swear, sometimes the level of stupidity in these comments really boggles my mind.
Also, you do not deserve to bear Ron Swanson’s name. You sully his reputation every time you post an idiotic comment.
@Greg Rubinstein Are you sure Swanronson wasn’t replying to the OP?
How do you not know who The National is?! *greatest facepalm in the history of facepalms*
@Brian
It’s possible. When I wrote it last night, I did not consider this. Rereading it now, i can’t tell. If that’s the case, I take back my comment and apologize.
@AMERICAN MARY – Better question: how do you know them?
In regards to the affirmative action black lady hiring, I believe that Ryan McGee takes the full blame. After all, every word from his lips reaches the ears of higher powers.
That being said, the whole “more ethnics/races = more opportunities for sketches” hasn’t exactly translated in any improvement in the quality of writing or acting. Sometimes the best person for the job is the most talented, not the one which makes the cast completely representative of the population of minorities.
Cecily Strong is 3/3 in sketches tonight. Woo-hoo!
She looks similar to the character of Skye, from Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. I don’t know why I noticed that, considering that I don’t usually notice things about actors or actresses. I am sorry if I’m being rude. Have an excellent day!
Additionally, I agree, RUGMAN11. She is very funny.
Whatever happened to Nisam Pedrad? Is she still with the show? I like her.
@TT,
She’s been sidelined this whole season. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was her last one. She did appear tonight though. She was in the sketch with Jon Hamm.
What is the name of the song The National sang?
First song was Graceless and second was I Need My Girl.
Graceless & I Need My Girl
Taran Killam’s McConaughey impression: I could watch that all day. Absolute perfection.
It was brilliant. Killam is the star of the show.
His Harrison Ford impersonation was awesome, too.
Ryan, yeah, I think there was something up with the mix for the National. But do yourself a favor and check out their albums (esp. Boxer). Great, great band, and they were excellent when I saw them live.
I just listened to a song from this band. It was horrible horrible. I bet every hipster in the world loves them tho.
in any case, hipster > asshole
I love how the term hipster has now basically replaced “gay” as a derogatory term for any people that idiots want to make fun of. Neither term makes sense, but idiots have to have a go-to “insult” on hand or else, what would they say?
I agree with Andrew, Ryan. You should check The National out. They’re really something special.
You don’t love it, Greg. Be careful. Use too much irony and you’ll sound like a hipster.
OK, now SNL is just trolling every Internet comment section in the world.
I think I’m to the point where I just “hate watch” this show anymore. It’s been going on for almost 40 years, and obviously can’t go on forever, this seems like the beginning of the end. They give Cecily Strong Weekend Update, yet she’s in EVERY SKETCH, too. Kill me.
To be fair, I can think of other comedians who were in most of the sketches and Weekend Update. Jimmy Fallon and Amy Poehler, for example.
How could they put the weekend update anchor in the majority of sketches? The show is out of ideas. They never did that with Amy Poehler, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Nealon, Dan Ackroyd, Jane Curtain or Chevy Chase. Why would Lorne do that 39 years into the run without any precedent?
I’m sorry if you don’t like Strong, but I personally think she’s one of the stronger cast members, definitely not as good as Killiam, Bayer, Moynihan, or McKinnon, about on par with Bryant and Pharoh, an definitely better than the rest.
And Bnewhouse, you’re wrong about that list. Fallon and especially Poehler definitely appeared in other sketches when they were anchors.
Greg Rubenstein – it seems the sarcasm in my post was lost. Every name I listed was a key if not THE key cast member when they were at the update desk. It’s not new at all.
Yeah, the sarcasm was lost. Sorry about that.
So wait … it isn’t “rationale” [sic] to dislike Girls or Dunham?
… and apparently you’re not “sane” if you dislike Girls too. Insulting your audience is a great way to get more readers.
Obviously the comment sections here can get kind of awful (this one already has) and I myself am guilty of leaving dumb “I can’t believe you have different comedic tastes than me” comments, which add nothing to the discussion and I regret. But I agree that Ryan does himself no favors by consistently reminding us that we’re human garbage. The “guilty until proven innocent” vibe around here is very apparent based on how many comments boil down to “um excuse do you mind if I have this opinion, please don’t hate me, I’ll take it back if you want” about even the most minor of thoughts (see Zach Krishef’s reply above).
Like I said, I understand it’s rarely a fun place especially because people continue to express the non sane reasons for disliking Girls all over the internet (like in the comment right below this thread – seriously?). But Alan Sepinwall is able to review the show here every week in a relatively peaceful manner, and you wouldn’t see him tweeting “oh boy this’ll be a fun comments section!” every time he publishes something about polarizing content.
Speaking of Sepinwall, he has a great rule for commenters that says “talk about the show, not each other.” I think it would serve Ryan well to talk about the show and stop talking about us. If he wants to reply to someone, he can do so. When he sees a troll, he can move along. Constantly reminding them that you see them is not going to get rid of them. Making them the lede of your review certainly won’t do it either. Disengage entirely.
The ultimate irony, of course, is that Ryan will never see this.
Stop nitpicking over minor typos. Ryan is live blogging, you fool!
I am really baffled by your taste in comedy Ryan. You think that terrible monologue was worthy of a B-?
Everyone at hitfix is contractually obligated to praise Lena Dunham and everything she does or they will be killed.
SNL claimed they needed to hire a black woman to depict black women. Meanwhile they think it is okay to use non-Hispanic Cecily Strong to mock Hispanic women using stereotypes that Hispanics are stupid and can’t speak or understand English. Bunch of liberal hypocrites.
Oh God that accent was dreadful. It was not Hispanic by a mile..I don’t know what it was insulting and unnecessary since there wasn’t a reason for the character to even be Hispanic. That sketch was a mess.
It was a heavy Spanish accent a la Charo. Strong’s character was a Venezuelan woman who met her American husband over the internet and was too stupid to understand what he did for a living. Embarrassing.
Even more ironic was the politically-correct, left-wing tone of the sketch. Planned Parenthood was described to Strong’s character as a “provider of low cost health services.” I guess so, if the health services you want are abortions. Liberals are racist phonies when you peel away the veneer.
“Liberals are racist phonies when you peel away the veneer.” I didn’t realize all liberals were now represented by SNL cast members. When did that happen? Did I miss the announcement?
What an idiotic statement. Right now, I could be like you and say something like “God, all conservatives make idiotic statements,” but since I actually realize that they aren’t just one humongous group that somehow thinks as one, I won’t do that. I’ll just say that it’s just you that’s an idiot. Not all conservatives.
Ted, if you’ve never been a woman, you really need to shut the fuck up about Planned Parenthood. I didn’t have health insurance for eight years after college, and if it weren’t for PP, I wouldn’t have had an annual exam (you know, the type of thing that acts as a preventative for, uh, CANCER) during that entire time. I’ve had zero abortions, but you know what – access to gynecological care is also good at preventing those, not that a man even has any idea what women have to deal with when it comes to reproductive health. For the record, I’m not a man hater, just not so fond of guys like Ted.
Amen @Missap!! I am so tired of men thinking they have the right to tell women what to do with our bodies, especially uninformed morons like Ted who just spew the same republican talking points. It’s exhausting and disheartening.
Going to Planned Parenthood for a checkup is like going to an auto dealership for the coffee.
Well that was clever Cynthia. Entirely wrong, but clever.
Cynthia, please go to your preferred healthcare provider and get sterilized. Please.
Any woman who offers an opinion inconsistent with left-wing feminists must be sterilized? Missap is one sick individual.
Lisa, I could be wrong, but I think Missap wrote that because she thinks Cynthia is stupid (for comparing going to Planned Parenthood for a checkup to going to an auto dealership for coffee), not because she doesn’t believe in a woman’s right to choose.
That’s exactly why I wrote that…which was admittedly an overly mean thing to write, but that metaphor was fairly infuriating. Regardless, anyone who isn’t just looking for some baseless liberal-shaming would easily detect that it was just a sarcastic response, but apparently Lisa is just about as bright as Cynthia. Unless Auto dealerships are now offering full barista service at a price manageable for those of us who can’t afford Starbucks, there is absolutely no comparison. Planned parenthood offers gynecological exams by medical professionals, so going there to get one is pretty much just LOGICAL. But, if believing that affordable reproductive care makes me a left-wing feminist and/or a sick individual, I’m not offended by those titles. I know that I could never personally have an abortion, but I’m not so slight of mind to believe I have the right to make that choice for other people. It never fails to amaze me at how being unwilling to participate in governing the bodies of other people makes us “sick left-wingers.”
Loved all of the pre update sketches…then everything just dropped off after that
Loved all of the pre update sketches…then everything just dropped off after that
For The National’s performance they are an interesting band. They honestly perform looking like that in most cases. But they definitely have fun. But an interesting quirk of the lead singer, Matt Berninger, is that he kinda has stage fright. Which he usually drinks wine during live performances.
In concert, when doing a full set they are phenomenal. During things like this, I’m sure they feel a little constricted.
Even though Brooks Wheelan as the bird/fish only appeared for maybe a second, that may have been the funniest maybe a second of the whole show. I hope there’s a sketch in there somewhere.
I can’t believe they did a Scandal parody without a hispanic actor to play Huck. What a bunch of racists.
I see what you did there.
I think brooks and paul’s sense of humor is on a wavelength that not a lot of people are gonna be on. Which is why most of their stuff airs late in the show.
Neeson, singular.
It’s a reference to a Key & Peele sketch about Liam Neeson.
Liam Neesons tho…
Don’t even get me started on Bruce Willy!
I think this is what I’ll start doing: go to random comment sections and justify any typo or inaccurate thing that someone says by claiming it’s a reference to an obscure TV show or web series. I’m not saying this is what YOU just did here, but it’s what I’M going to start doing.
Liam NEESON not NEESONS
It’s a reference to a Key & Peele sketch about Liam Neeson.
Neesons is my sh*t!
Whoa, did every a-hole on the Internet find this board tonight? Why all the trolling?
It’s Neeson – not NEESONS.
Gave up after National started. Nothing funny, nothing to see here.
This self-indulgent article (yeah I’m talking to you, Ryan McGee) lost me at “rationale”. Even an intern like Ryan should know the difference between rationale and rational. Pathetic.
Stop nitpicking over minor typos. Ryan is live blogging, you fool!
“Jewelry Party”
I guess the topic of MRAs and men caring about their lives is oh so funny.
Here’s an explanation:
[www.youtube.com]
That sketch was AWFUL. If a man notes a rising trend in misandry and inequality due to certain feminist activism, then he MUST be against equal pay, right? Ugh. There were no jokes here, just feminism mocking men.
Oh, and yes Planned Parenthood provides health exams and stuff, but that’s not its primary mission or it wouldn’t be called PLANNED PARENTHOOD. (don’t construe that to mean I’m saying it’s all about abortions. I’m not.)
If the roles were reversed, this sketch would be seen as sexist. But as is, it’s “progressive”, right? BS.
They couldn’t take the time to cover Lena’s ugly tattoos for the Eve bit? If the premise is not that this is Lena or Hannah but Eve, just done in the style of “Girls”, then Eve wouldn’t have tattoos. Spot on commentary on everything that makes that show awful though.
So the Scandal sketch gets a high grade because it featured a black woman? It was an awful sketch.
worst show of the year and SNL’s worst season by far. Last night, SNL and Lena Dunham were two car wrecks in one garage.
The show was worse than Parson’s (I didn’t think that was possible).
The new guy on Weekend Update is still terrible, and sounds like Kermit the Frog.
But through all of this, OF COURSE Ryan loved most of it.
I know with critics more than most in the media, their personal, political, emotional, etc. biases are usually harder to keep out of their work, but going back a few years, it’s obvious Ryan doesn’t even try to hold back and be objective.
His slobbering love for the entitled, self-absorbed, self-important, naval-gazing simpleton that is Lena Dunham is getting, at this point, unseemly.
The show was horrible, Ryan, and she was a big reason why. It’s okay if you just admit that to yourself and embrace the truth of it.
What’s more important, Ryan?
Having the ability to do a “Scandal” sketch?
Or doing a “Scandal” sketch well?
My bad… rhetorical question.
I’d also point out they could have done that exact same sketch on the Kerry Washington show before they cast Zamata.
Wow. I expected the comments section to be crazy this week, but I’m still surprised.
I’m perplexed why SNL’s writers are still trying to work Katt Williams impressions into the show. Katt isn’t that big and he’s got zero crossover; SNL’s audience has no awareness of him.
Also; poor Noel, who apparently only gets to be onscreen when someone is doing a Katt Williams impression.
On the same front, maybe it can be explained to me why there hasn’t been a Piers Morgan show sketch since it was announced his show has been cancelled. That would make it absolutely ripe for scathing parody.
Ok let me start off by saying I dont watch Girls but i thought this show was ok its a shame there wasnt a skit with Lena and Kate which both showed some chemistry in the ads
It was better than the Jim Parsons one and even the “worst” skit was far superior than ANY on the Drake episode
Really? C+? I was LOL-ing out loud to What’s Poppin’. I don’t know what’s wrong with me but it struck me funny the whole way through. Seriously, tears in my eyes funny.
A C+ for Jewelry Party is VERY generous, and I have a feeling it has to do with your politics and not the fact that the skit was funny in any way, because it wasn’t. Don’t worry, Ryan…you can be honest and say the skit was horrible…it won’t make you a sexist.
I like how the skit about womens equality featured the worst/dumbest stereotype of a clueless foreign woman I’ve ever seen. Get it, she’s dumb, because she don’t speak-a da English very well! Ha ha ha, now let us preach to you about why Planned Parenthood is the best!
The ultimate sin here is that you somehow rated that hot mess about the Will Smith concert short, which was hilarious and at least creative. Jewelry Party was a convoluted, preachy mess.
