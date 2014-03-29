Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Louis C.K. and Sam Smith

There have only been five new installments of “Saturday Night Live” this calendar year, so you”ll be forgiven if the pace of the season as a whole has seemed somewhat off. Throw in the fact that Seth Meyers left between one of the two lengthy breaks in the past three months, and you have a downright disjointed season. But starting tonight, “SNL” airs three new episodes in a row. Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogan will have their respective chances to shine in upcoming weeks, but tonight, it”s time for Louis C.K. to host for a second time. His first hosting gig back in the Fall of 2012 was a mixed bag, but did offer up some classic stuff (including the digital short “Lincoln” and the first installment of “Last Call,” a now-recurring sketch that tends to close out episodes) as well as fascinating disasters (“Mountain Call” is still cringe-worthy even now).
So we”ll have to see what tonight holds in store. As per HitFix custom, I”ll be liveblogging each segment, assigning it a grade that will undoubtedly render asunder any concept of reality for most of you. As per HitFix custom, I”ll gently remind you that comedy is subjective and that any difference between my comedic tastes and yours does not in fact impinge upon your right to find something funny that I don”t. As per HitFix custom, that gentle plea will not be read by those that see a letter grade, ignore the actual analysis, and storm straight for the comments section. It”s the lovely little dance we do each Saturday night, and it”s been far too long since I”ve worn my dancing shoes. Let”s boogie starting at 11:30 pm EST.
Affordable Care Act Viral Campaign: Inspired by the “Between Two Ferns” appearance, the White House social media team has new ideas on how to making signing up for health care seem hip. That involves taking pictures of Obama wearing Pharrell”s hat, a selfie with BatKid, and a video with a fist-bumping Pope Francis. Each time Obama wants to back out, Taran Killam”s assistant tells him a sad anecdote about someone in need of health insurance. The last photo op involves the President Of The United States kissing Justin Bieber, which means Kate McKinnon”s unbelievable impression returns. So that”s a plus. All of these things sound funny on paper, but the set-ups for each are just way too long, and even the build-up to the final kiss isn”t remotely shocking. It”s all fine, but just sort of there. [Grade: B-]
Monologue: Some hosts clearly just recite what the writers give them. And that's perfectly fine. Louis C.K., like many comedians who host, just drops his own material into this slot. Which is a good thing, since he”s kind of one of the best at stand-up in the country right now. There”s not much to review here, since this is just a five-minute slice of his fully routine. But this five-minute slice (which involves some amazing stuff about religion, atheism, and the possibility that God is divorced, amazing mostly because the material walked right up to the line of blasphemy and then giggled at it) makes me want to see both his stand-up and new episodes of “Louie” as soon as possible. So consider this a successful monologue. [Grade: A]
Black Jeopardy!: Louis C.K. plays a professor of African-American studies, confused at the lack of black history questions on the board. Instead, there are categories such as “It”s Been A Minute” and “Psssh”. Since “Celebrity Jeopardy!” was one the show”s all-time most successful recurring sketches, it”s great to see a variation that uses a familiar premise but gives it a fresh twist. It”s high-energy, celebratory, and even finds ways to make the wrong answers provided by Louis C.K.”s professor interesting. (The Michael Vick/Sarah McLachlan joke was amazing, with Kenan Thompson mispronouncing her name the icing on the cake.) It goes on slightly too long, and the product placement ads are a bit of a dud. But overall, this was a smart, nimble sketch that never settled into one type of comedic groove. That kept both those onstage and in the audience on their toes. Really great stuff here. [Grade: A-]
Baby Boss: Honestly, I”m shocked that it”s taken this long for this sketch to come back, given how great the first iteration was. This one takes the physical comedy up about five notches from its maiden voyage, with vomit, secret handshakes, cake tossing, and a variety of other vaudevillian touches tossed in with relish and abandon. Beck Bennett is great with his character”s physicality, but also in how he slips in mannerisms that only a toddler (or someone after waaaay too many drinks) would employ. There”s no depth here, just really solid execution. And unlike the other two sketches thus far, it knows precisely when to end. [Grade: B+]
Jos. A. Bank: OK, I”m a sucker for this, since I”ve never figured out how the heck Jos. A. Bank can have the sales it does without going under in less than a month. So seeing them used as an affordable alternative to paper products is right up my alley. “Quantity Guaranteed” is a simple turn of phrase but also a pretty darn clever one. I”m afraid to say how much I”m enjoying this episode, because if I do, the next sketch will be the return of “The Californians”. [Grade: B]
Sam Smith takes the stage to perform “Stay With Me.” And the dude has PIPES, to the point where the gospel choir backing him up is beautiful yet almost superfluous. He looks like the lead singer of Mumford And Sons crossed with…well, any early ’80s New Wave singer. But even that can”t distract this Sam Smith newbie from the fact this is a pretty gorgeous, anthemic ballad. What I appreciate the most is that it”s clear Smith could take this about six levels higher in terms of vocal bombast, but stays within the song and gives just enough to make the emotions felt. [Grade: A-]
Weekend Update: Stephen A. Smith comes on to talk March Madness. Pharaoh”s impression is solid, but the shtick is always the same: He always hates to say bad things about his “good” friends in the sports world. (It doesn”t help that Colin Jost is still doing “Seth Meyers Lite” at this point, which hurts the banter inherent in interviews like this.) It”s an unusually short “Update,” one that barely got started before it ended, with punch lines meeting tepid laughter and an end that comes out of absolutely nowhere. Look, “Weekend Update” will get better again soon. This version just needs some time. Until then, it will be a work in progress. [Grade: C-]
Mr. Big Stuff: Louis C.K.”s character asks for directions to a bank, which prompts a musical response from four women sitting on a stoop. The women all have phenomenal voices, and Louis” responses in between the lyrics are timed well and generally funny. (“Did you rehearse this? Because this is a song!”) Halfway through, his character stops things cold and essentially drops a monologue that would fit well within Louis C.K.'s stand-up routine. Normally, I don”t like when people break character in the last few seconds of a sketch, but it”s nice seeing Louis C.K. get down with the ladies at the end. Given how stand-offish he seemingly was at times during his last hosting gig, it”s great to see him fully commit to a sketch like this. Without his precise counterpoint to the song, this would have been a trainwreck. But he helped make this an enjoyable, albeit semi-forgettable, sketch. [Grade: B]
Doctor”s Office: A routine visit to the doctor”s office turns dark when Louis C.K”s patient reveals he might have a Darth Vader action figure in his rear end. And he”s not the only one, as several other people in the office express similar concerns. In the end, none of them have any figures inside them, and a title card reading “It”s Better To Know!” flashes across the screen. As a stealth parody of those “One To Grow On” ads, I have to give this props. But as an actual piece of entertainment, I”m not sure the ending amounted to much more than a non sequitur. This is a hit-or-miss approach, and for me, this was a miss. An interesting miss, but a miss all the same. [Grade: C]
Pajama Foreplay: This…is…so….so…so…strange. I mean, SO STRANGE. Normally, I feel fine writing these sketches up as they go along, getting a feel for them on the fly. But I sat dumbfounded at this one, waiting for it to reveal its premise. Would this turn into a musical? Were these two trying out some elaborate role-play? What as up with the randomly insulting things Louis C.K.”s police officer said to Vanessa Bayer”s character? (“I don”t like talking to you.”) The “robber” that enters the scene near the end only seems to solidify the fact that this is intentional artifice, but the sketch ends with Louis C.K. flubbing a line and then breaking character right as the camera goes to black. (As much fun as it was seeing him let loose in “Mr. Big Shot,” here it felt slightly off-putting.) Honestly, I don”t know how to grade this. Maybe later on I”ll realize some level of brilliance I can”t see right now. But as of this moment, I have to grade this as a dud. Without any context grounding this, it's a hopeless cause to figure out the purpose of this. Just don't quote me on this grade later. [Grade: C]
Dyke And Fats: Me in the first ten seconds of this segment: “Ooooh boy.” Me during the last ten seconds: “Ooooh yes!” Had this been a “Sabotage”-esque exercise in recreating ’70s police shows, this would have been fine, if a bit pointless. But having the “Created By Kate McKinnon And Aidy Bryant” onscreen at the end after the two ream Louis C.K.”s police chief for calling them “Dyke And Fats” was pretty damn brilliant. “Those are our words and only we get to say it!” the two scream at him, turning the entire segment around in a heartbeat. Neither have been pigeonholed on “SNL,” but this seemed to come from a personal place for both of them and as such gave this segment some surprising power. I wouldn't want every sketch to feature overt personal expressions, but when they are done like this, they not only add an interesting comic angle but also a way for audiences to identify with the artists onscreen. [Grade: B+]
Sam Smith returns to sing “Lay Me Down,” this time with only a piano and cello as backup. Once again, Smith”s voice is the star here, but I”ll confess it”s a bit too slow for this time of the night. Yes, I”m old. This is on me. Ryan is sleepy. He”s happy, since this has been a great, fascinating episode of the show. (Even the failures, aside from “Update,” have had some merit.) He”s also talking about himself in the third person, which is NOT a good sign. [Grade: B]
Chris Fitzpatrick For Class President: Dear Kyle Mooney: You are funny. I bet you can do other stuff besides this. But you pretty much only do this on “SNL” at this point, which means I can only assume you”re shy and afraid to try new things. But come on, man: Just try. You”ve hit the ceiling of this type of mumblecore, low-production video shorts. Yes, it”s semi-amusing to see the “Getty Images” watermark inside footage of car chases. But it”s not funny enough when you”re leaning on your singular type of humor. Having a subgenre in which to play is great. Having only one note to play within the subgenre is not. [Grade: C-]
Three Minutes: A man begging his girlfriend take him back turns ugly fast, when pleas for forgiveness turn into pleas to…save Baby Jessica from the well, and other odd things as well. Since this sketch isn”t all that funny (save from the repeated instances of “Shhhhhut up!”), can we talk about the overuse of incidental music under the sketches tonight? I didn”t understand it during the “Pajama Foreplay” sketch, and I don”t get the faux-Explosions In The Sky underpinnings here. Using familiar music as a punch line is a staple of the show. But tonight the mix of these unremarkable melodies has been incredible loud and obtrusive at times since “Update,” often drawing attention away from the sketch itself. [Grade: C+]
Best Sketch: “Black Jeopardy”
Worst Sketch: “Weekend Update”
Biggest Theme: Risk-taking. This was one extremely weird show, and I can see a dozen people having a dozen different reactions to it. Only the cold open was really anything resembling “safe,” as writers/performers got the chance to try out some really interesting material. The fact that not all of it work isn”t really important. The last thing tonight”s episode felt was “stale,” and as such, it was overall a joy to watch even when it wasn”t fully working.
Next Week: Soooo many “Pitch Perfect” jokes. I can”t aca-wait.
I too answered “Who is Michael Vick.”
Glad I’m not the only one!
So we’re just not going to talk about how amazing Sam Smith was??
He did.
He REALLY did. More than was deserved, even.
His voice is amazing, but did anyone else notice his lisp? I found it a little distracting. However he has such an amazing soulful voice. Great SNL performance.
I was waiting to see what you said about pajama foreplay because i was so confused. You put it perfectly though. And that ending? “I love.. you, know…. haha what?” I’m assuming the cue card was wrong but it just added to the mystery.
The best thing about SNL is that every once in awhile we’re introduced to new musical talent… That Sam Smith was phenomenal in both of his songs!
I was so sos so soo confused by that pajama skit. Literally the first thing I did when it ended was go straight to google to see if I was missing something and I ended up here to see you had the same reaction. I just kept waiting for something to happen or clear up but it never did, and the messed up line at the end made me even more confused. At one point I thought it was going to be some safe sex thing? I don’t know… anyway.. that was a weird episode. Didn’t really get the one where he came to the girl’s door with flowers and talked about the pet cemetery. The whole thing was very surreal.
Dyke & Fats was the only skit that actually made me laugh tonight. Sometimes I am so bewildered that the cast and writers lets these skits some to life. Doesn’t anyone realize how unfunny they are? Vanessa Bayer is their strongest card and they wasted her on that pajama skit… during the goodbyes the cast looked embarrassed.
The fact you think Vanessa Bayer is their strongest card says enough about the kind of opinions you have and how they strongly differ from mine and perhaps many others’.
“Doesn’t anyone realize how unfunny they are?” No, because they’re not. If you find something funny or not is about you much more than the sketch. Your personal sense of humour, your personality. When you say “This is not funny” it tells us nothing about the sketch, it only tells us about your taste. The correct way of phrasing it is “I don’t find this funny.”
“a stealth parody of those “One To Grow On” ads”
Or do you mean “The More You Know”?
So we’re not going to get a “wow what a racist skit” Black Jeopardy was?? I swear you TV critics play it so safe…
I assume one of the new black hires wrote it. There was a complaint I read somewhere where SNL was accused of doing black skits or black characters as wanting to integrate with the predominantly white culture. Here we got just black culture. Which I assume was written by a black person doing specific jokes about the culture that white people wouldn’t know.
Its off topic a little but when I was in San Francisco I was taking a taxi back to my hotel and in the car next to me was a young black woman with the cd playing blaring “n this and n that” and I thought dont you have any pride at all and dont tell me its acceptable for black people to say THE N word like in the Dyke and Fats skit is it a case of you cant call us that we can call us that but you cant
It’s absolutely a double standard. If an all-white cast did that there’d be an uproar.
Respectfully, I think you guys missed the point. The double standard itself was what was on trial here. I comment on it below, but this was actually a brilliant piece of social commentary, addressing both the limitations that we black people put on our own culture, and the problems that arise when Caucasians – however well-intentioned – try to fit in to those stereotypical limitations.
Some people bitch when there aren’t enough blacks on the show/writing staff and then bitch when more blacks are hired and write stuff about blacks. There is no double-standard, unless you are referring to the constant race-baiting and biased commentaries in the media at large.
If it was an all-white case, there wouldn’t have been an uproar because the skit wouldn’t exist. Do you need it spelled out for you?
I wonder if Caucasians, Asians, and certain ethnic groups also experience “problems” when those non-native to their group appropriate speech or behaviors that are stereotypical. Didn’t see too many “Caucasians” moaning about how offensive Steve Urkel was.
Aidy Bryant has an incredibly limited bag of tricks, and yet she is in nearly every sketch. It’s a big problem.
Overall, this season of SNL is perhaps the worst one I can ever remember. I have watched every episode since some year in the ’80s, but for the first time, I am seriously thinking about taking some time away from the show.
Louis C.K. monologue was HILARIOUS. and then nothing came remotely close to being as funny. (Sam Smith just isn’t my cup of tea)
Well, proof again that there’s no accounting for taste. I thought Sam Smith’s shrill screeching was unbearable.
So we’re just not going to talk about perhaps the filthiest joke/reference ever made on SNL, during the pajamas sketch? Easily missed but I can’t be the only one.
Are we talking pineapple juice? And if so, how do you rate that as filthiest?
I think the reference to “blumpkin” in the Manolo Blahnik sketch from the Tina Fey season opener this year wins that contest.
@rcade: You made me google it… Shame on you! :-D
@rcade: Yes! Not sure what OP is clutching pearls about… But I should have noticed earlier that his/her name IS “Hyperbole.”
If we’ve told you once, we’ve told you a million times, Hyperbole: stop exaggerating!
Colin Jost is horrible on the show. Fire. Him. Now. Zero personality. No talent. Hack.
Live TV is hard! But not for everyone, even people who might be talented.
Sam Smith was awesome. His voice is amazing.
Pajama Foreplay was the end of the show before Dyke & Fats on Detective TV. It was part of the set up.
At first I thought the pajama skit could have been a take on Hart to Hart where the woman was playing the red-headed Stephanie Powers and the guy Robert Wagner’s look and delivery, but the skit went nowhere with that and just sort of fizzled out. I don’t know what that was supposed to be.
I think it was a spoof of something like Hart to Hart that segued into Dyke & Fats (like Jimmy said above). At least that’s my guess.
If you didn’t think Chris Fitzpatrick for Class President was funny it’s because you probably didn’t go to school with these types and don’t understand how spot on the parody was. This is just the type of unpolished production SNL used to thrive on in the 90s. Your review sucks.
Ugh, yes, I know too many of those guys and it still wasn’t funny. That piece was more faithful reproduction than parody.
Yep, it’s probably the most brilliant sketch in the entire season. Kyle Mooney is really on another level.
I liked how weird this episode was. The weird skits were the ones that I found the most humorous. I am kind of shocked that Ryan thought Black Jeopardy was the best sketch of the night. Though, I do agree that Weekend Update was incredibly weak.
A truly awesome performance by Sam Smith of “Lay Me Down” on SNL. His voice is a special gift.
I never find LCK to be funny. I don’t get why people think he is. The Jos A Bank commercial was very good. Pajama skit was stupid. LCK is 0 for 2 as a host
agree 100% Marc. He isnt that funny. His monologue was so long and drawn out. He needs to realize he isn’t here to do stand up. His skits arent funny at all. Every character is the same with him. People say they are happy with him not saying “its great to be here hosting SNL” why thats almost a tradition. This is a sketch comedy show. not come out and do stand up.
Mark phrased it right, Justin didn’t. Louis CK is hilariously funny. Millions of people agree. You don’t have to find him funny, but you simply can’t say that he isn’t funny because he demonstrably is. If he doesn’t hit your personal taste, then that’s your fault not his.
The pajama sketch and the crazy man wanting his girlfriend back were parodies of music and movies. The pajama sketch music was similar to the song “Baby It’s cold outside” but with heightened musical pronunciation banter. They were dressed like characters from a 1930s screwball comedy. The crazy man wanted his ex to take him back by reciting romantic comedy cliche dialogue in between the crazy stuff. The music was standard end of that movie music. This was confirmed when Bryant paraphrased the Jerry Maguire ending, “You had me at…” Both sketches and the musical sketch were about taking a standard movie form and playing around with it/deconstructing it.
I believe the pajama sketch was a parody of the old Rock Hudson/Doris Day romantic comedies of the early 60s, one of which was actually called “Pillow Talk”. The big clue was CK Louis character’s name “Rock”.
Does anyone know the name/artist of the song played during the last sketch…where the guy is begging his girlfriend to take him back? It does sound like Explosions in the Sky but does anyone know for sure?
Ryan-
It seems that you missed that the “Mr. Big Stuff” sketch was the second sketch they’ve done where the lines from a song are responses. The first was “Josie” earlier this season.
SNL is sorely missing one or more star performers. For better or worse there usually was someone who rose above the rest of the cast. It looked like Taran Killam was being pushed as that person. However there is no clear star, but just familiar faces from prior seasons. The new cast members this season are still largely anonymous and have not made their mark or distinguished themselves from each other.
Weekend update did not seem to me to be any shorter than usual. Colin Jost is literally not ready for prime time.
The cue card reading by Louis C.K. in the last sketch made it look like he was talking to somebody offscreen, not Aidy Bryant. If they must use use cards put them in the direction of the character he is supposed to be talking to.
I thought it was a great outing for the newer cast – I’m pretty sure Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam were only in one sketch a piece.
I didn’t mind this show I laughed or smiled at almost every sketch. Being in Australia the Jos. A. Bank went over my head a little and im not really a fan or familiar with Louis C.K
So Black Jeopardy is what we needed blacks in the cast for? I can’t believe we’ve been missing out on such wonderful material all these years due to racism.
I found almost nothing funny about Black Jeopardy. It just felt awkward, forced, and confusing. It’s not simply that I didn’t laugh I didn’t understand the jokes. Are campy but generic “ghetto” impersonations inherently funny on their own? Is just saying a faux-African name a punchline somehow? Should I somehow relate to this or recognize something familiar, as a black person? Kenan’s “We would’ve accepted any answer” in response to Louis’ answer to “White people always be lying about this” was about the only time I laughed.
And while not flat out identical it’s way too similar a concept to Chappelle’s much funnier “I Know Black People” to not draw unflattering comparisons.
I know that he is still in his “break-in” period but it is really clear that this new Update guy is a mistake. So far, he has shown no personality beyond being a nice enough guy. Also, no particular point of view and no great talent at putting across the jokes. What exactly are his attributes? I’m not seeing anything here.
I’m going to say that this is probably the BEST social commentary on the stereotypes of race that SNL has ever done. And before everyone gets up in arms, I’m a black woman.
It addresses two really important things – first, the mostly earnest though sometimes misguided attempts of Caucasians to understand black culture, and secondly, the limitations that black people put on ourselves with regards to our own culture.
This is their point folks: “Black Jeopardy” (in universe) COULD have been about more important things like black history, black arts etc. But instead, they got an opportunity and they made it about stereotypical black vernacular. Meanwhile, the white guy who actually has an understanding of black history finds himself trying too hard to fit in by accepting the stereotypes.
This was brilliant.
Okay but are you suggesting that your people shouldn’t show the trivial and stereotypical aspects to your culture, and that there’s a double cultural standard for whites and blacks wherein black culture has to be serious and noble but white doesn’t? Personally, I don’t care about a hierarchy of cultural practices and I wouldn’t assume that one mode of behavior represents the entirety of the culture, just as if I viewed white fratboy culture, I wouldn’t think whites were all like that. But that’s just me. We’re still so fraught with racism that I can see racists confirming their worldview with this sketch, and good white liberals being troubled by it. By if it was making fun of specific cultural things, I liked that.
That’s not what I’m suggesting AT ALL. All aspects of culture are valuable. I’m suggesting that this sketch lampoons the thought of that double standard.
Consider the context, which is the important thing here – this was JEOPARDY, a show that’s generally about the richness of all cultures; history, pop culture, mythology, science. “Black Jeopardy” got reduced to stereotypical nonsense with no actual relevance. The white guy, who actually knew history and things typical of Jeopardy etc, instead of sticking to his guns, tried to blend in with the crappy jokes and ended up being borderline offensive. He wasn’t even remotely racist, but you bet he’ll be accused of being so for his efforts.
Okay, got it. Thanks.
Chris Fitzpatrick for Class President was best thing I’ve seen on SNL in years. Please, Kyle Mooney, keep doing what you’re doing. Don’t listen to mediocre internet critics.
Totally agree. Kyle Mooney is funny. He makes people laugh. All this “be versatile,” “do something innovative” garbage from critics is so overcooked. SNL has enough cast members who will try a million things, none of which are funny. Ill take funny every time.
Is it just me or has it become more and more obvious that they’re reading everything from autocue in the sketches? Even the smallest of roles. It’s becoming a peeve for me.
They really need to find something original to do with Weekend Update or not do it at all. Gone downhill since they went to the 2 person format, frankly.
I also guarantee that the Stephen A. Smith character would go over a million times better if they went the Harry Caray route and it was an imitation “in name and voice only.” If they let Jay be super weird with it while still nailing the perfect physical impression, this is an amazing character.
Wow so people are into SNL that much to write long reviews on each episode? It is isn’t even funny 95% of the time. Or maybe the site is just starved for content?
Not even Louis CK could save the terrible writing and concepts.
Not even Louis CK could save the terrible writing and concepts,