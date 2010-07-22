Recap: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Results – A ‘SYTYCD’ First

Egads, it”s Thursday, which means someone”s going home on “SYTYCD,” waah. Although it”s nice to see Kenny Ortega again, who really has done amazing things for dance in his career, even if now he just looks like a big, stuffy business man pulled from the cast of “Mad Men.” I will give “SYTYCD” props for actually having guest hosts who, with the exception of Ellen Degeneres back in the day, actually know dance and can comment intelligently on what we see. Don”t get me wrong, Ellen was fun, but I”ll take fewer jokes and more pointed commentary any day.
Hey, Fosse for the opening number! Yes, Fosse-inspired choreography to a truly God-awful cover of “All that Jazz,” but still, nice to see. And the best part was that the choreography didn”t look too physically taxing, so hopefully no one sprained anything or pulled a tendon. I”m almost hoping the opening numbers from here on out just entail the dancers walking around the stage and stretching, because really, we can”t afford to lose anyone else.
Next, we have a memoriam to Denise Jefferson, the head of the Ailey School. Jeez, she was only in her 60s. Glad they made mention of this, though Cat”s right, it does make the rest of the show seem pretty trivial. Which, in the big picture, it kind of is. But who cares! Let”s get to it!
Lauren
A big tribute to Lauren”s butt before we get results. She”s safe, though, so maybe the butt fixation is working in her favor. And, you know, being the only girl left in the competition.
Kent
More praise for Kent, which is fine, although I thought that stepping routine wasn”t all that. But he”s safe. And all the little tween girls scream.
Adechike, Jose and Robert are now sweating it about the bottom three, and will have to keep sweating it, because before we find out which two will be joining Billy in the bottom, it”s time for the American Ballet Theater to perform a bit from Don Quixote, which is quite beautiful as long as you don”t think about the ballerina”s crippled feet. I will say, though, that even though all dancers go through hell for their art, ballerinas may actually be the most committed, because going on pointe is one step removed from foot binding. Pretty to watch, though.
Ah, now it”s time for the final two to be put on the block. Finally.
Adechike
I think his routine with Comfort might save him this week, even if his paso doble with Jose wasn”t fantabulous.
Robert
This was a good week for Robert, too, so it”s hard to say who”ll really end up in the bottom. And that samba? Hot, hot, hot.
Jose
Sorry, but I”m still not a Jose fan. Yes, he”s committed. Yes, he has a nice smile. Yes, he”s doing really well for someone with no training. But when so many other dancers are so sharp, that”s just not enough. I really think he”s gone as far as he can go.
The dancer who is safe is…Adechike. Yes, that routine with Comfort paid off.
But, before anyone can dance for their lives, it”s time for a routine from DuJuan “DJ” Smart. Who may actually have superpowers. The guy stood up out of a split, crap.
National Dance Day, blah blah blah. I know, it”s important, it”s a good thing, but really, just plug the Dizzy Feet website and let us move on with the eliminations. I really can”t imagine who”s going to get the boot tonight, as I”m clearly not in synch with the judges” Jose lovefest.
Not that we are going to move on with the eliminations. First, all-stars Neil and Lauren recreate one of their best dances. Which has a Jack the Ripper/Dancing with the Devil vibe, except more fun and less bloodletting.
And another commercial! I swear, “SYTYCD” feels like it”s 50 percent commercials anymore. And if I see another iPhone or Toyota ad (especially the one with the guy who laughs like a congested seal at the end), I”m going to scream.
Ah, we”re back. Robert dances for his life. Those kicks are amazing. I”d hate to see him go home, honestly.
Unlike yesterday, Jose dives right in to a physically challenging break dancing routine. Which is fine. But, again, I”m thinking it”s time for him to go.
Adam informs us that Kenny is deciding this week. Fine with me. He truly seems to know the show, so why not? And then Nigel can say that there”s a consensus, which he seems to enjoy.
Enrique Iglesias performs with Pitbull. Like so many performers, Enrique seems to have been wrestled to the ground and essentially turned into a robo-voice by Audio Tune software. You know, I understand when a useless no-talent like Heidi Montag leans on the Audio Tune, but Enrique Iglesias can actually, you know, sing. And sometimes Audio Tune is a cool effect, but the novelty died about two years ago. And not so sure how I feel about him borrowing a bit of Lionel Richie”s “All Night Long.” That wasn”t a good song when it came out, people.
Uh-oh, who”s getting bad news? The decision has been made. Nigel reveals the judges haven”t made up their minds, but they”ve come to a conclusion. Some of the judges don”t feel Robert is growing. But Nigel likes him. He tells Jose he”s also stopped growing, but his breaking is getting better. Great, let him go on “America”s Best Dance Crew.” Billy was cleared to dance this week, but chose not to, so the judges aren”t too happy with him.
So, the decision is, none of them are going home this week. But two people will go home next week. I guess Kenny didn”t make the final decision after all. Robert looks like he”s about to pass out. I would, too. This is a first for the show, although it”s pretty much par for the course on every other reality program out there.
This is the first time the dancers have looked like they”re having fun during the final credits since the first show, but was the judges” decision the right one? When Nigel pointed out that Billy chose not to dance and will have an unfair advantage going into next week, I have to admit that he had a point. No one else got the week off, after all. I also found it strange that, after getting glowing comments last night, Robert was given a slap on the hand for not growing (really?), while I thought it was pretty obvious that, if a decision had to be made between Robert and Jose, Jose is the one who”s clearly stalled. If either Billy or Jose had gotten the boot, I wouldn”t have felt either would be a wrong decision. But now that the pressure has been applied, at least this coming week will be interesting.
Do you think someone should have been kicked off? Do you think Robert and Jose have stalled? Do you think Billy has an unfair advantage now?
They should have at least said that they were going to roll over the votes. And they should have announced that they were going to kick the bottom 2 vote getters. Enough of the judges deciding!
The judges haven’t had to earn a paycheck for now what three weeks? If they are not willing to make a decision, let the viewers votes dictate the loser. If they really do tally any of the viewers votes. Which I doubt.
Glad to know I wasn’t the only one who hated that cover of “All That Jazz”–awful, didn’t even sound much like the original song and much much too slow. And boring.
I think the judges copped out tonight. I’ve been saying for weeks now that Billy doesn’t seem to care about the competition–he just seems “over it” and has from the get go. He’s been in the bottom three, he was asked to do a stepping routine (way out of his comfort zone) and basically refused. He needs to go, brilliant dancer or not. It’s obvious his heart isn’t in it and while Jose is not a great dancer, he is at least trying. Attempt beats talent imho.
I also agree with you about the judges notes regarding Robert…he was great the other night but suddenly he isn’t growing? Hmm, I smell a rat named Mia. When she doesn’t like a dancer, it is so entirely obvious. God help Kent if he ends up in the bottom and it’s still the judges deciding.
I also question why the judges are still deciding? In a “normal” season, the top 10 is when the judges step back, right? So are they waiting for the top 5? Well, that gives them the chance to take out two dancers next week, which will leave only 2 left. Ugh!
Really, can we just fastforward to the finale and crown Kent the winner?
I truly think it is unfair that Jose has been kept for this long. In the past, street dancers without training, like Philip, got harsh critique and were let go. Jose isn’t nearly as good. He can’t even master the simplest of dance moves outside of street (and even his breaking is shaky compared to Twitch, Legacy, Kevin, Philip, Russell amd Dominic). It’s time for him to go. It’s simply not fair to the other dancers who are really working hard. Especially Robert, who is technically proficient and is really good!
What happened to “Billy knows his body better than anyone?” And, “if a dancer can’t dance TWO weeks in a row, he is automatically DQ’d?” Considering the 3 injured contestants and 1 injured all-star, props to Billy for actually being cautious. He played by the rules. If the judges don’t like their rules, they can change them.
The only thing that has kept Jose here, besides the ludicrous and insulting level of favoritism bestowed upon him by the judges, is attrition. He is not even close to the level of the other dancers in training or talent, sweet, sweet smile or not. Either treat him impartially (they aren’t really doing him any favors by not actually offering any constructive criticism) or just hand him the prize money and call it done. It’s ridiculous that someone like Robert or Adechike are at risk while he continues to linger on.
The series finale will of course be a waste of time. Too bad Nigel and the other producers aren’t willing to take a cue from the Australian version of the show, and keep to the formula that works. Every year this show grinds pathetic. The dancers are great, but everything else really sucks salt. A paso with two guys? Really? Getting rid of the screamer this season was a joy, but to be replaced by a seriously menopausal woman with frightful makeup kinda kills that joy a bit. I really enjoy the former dancers like Alison and Lauren spicing up the show, but in the end this format really bites. This show will end with Kent as the “fav heartthrob” voted by the tween power voters. Really. This season was a real waste of female talent. Glad to know there is still the Canada, Australian, and even the British version of SYTYCD still willing to keep to a winning formula. At least for now. . .
The name of the software is Auto Tune, not Audio Tune, as stated in this column.
funny i forgot to write my comment: So please please get rid of Mia Michaels, cant stand her. she always finds something wrong with the person she doesn’t like. Yuc get rid of her!!!!!!!!
Yes, yes, that was an awful cover of “All That Jazz,” but the dancing was good. Am still having problems with the Director who makes all these “artistic” cuts and you miss out on some of the dancing of the others not in frame.
Anyway, am with all of you who can’t understand why Jose is still there. Are they trying to make sure that all the “B-boys” continue to watch the show? Hey Lauren did a better routine with Twitch than Jose did, and I bet the b-boys would rather watch Lauren.
So let’s get Jose outta there. Yeah he’s got a great smile but this is not a smiling contest.
Has anyone else noticed that Jose hasn’t even been in the group dances the last 2 weeks. I couldn’t find him in last night’s, and he was only in last week’s group dance for however long it took him to walk accross the stage with the bench.
I thought I was going crazy when I didn’t see him in this week’s group dance and only walking across the stage last week, but apparently I wasnt the only one to notice that.
Jose needs to go or at the very least they should have sent home Billy for not dancing. Do you think Alex would have sat on his butt if the doctors had cleared him to dance?
1) There are basketball try-outs to determine who is going to make the All-Star team.
2) There are six players in the competition but only five can be chosen.
3) The coach tells them that they will play a three-on-three game.
4) All three players from the winning team will earn a birth, along with two players from the losing squad.
5) Team A beats Team B by 50 points.
6) One of the players on Team B is obviously inferior. He scores five points in the game. He turns the ball over a half dozen times and the player he is guarding scores 35 points.
7) This player (letâ€™s call him Jose) really only does thing reasonably well, at least in comparison to the rest of his game. His normal foul shooting percentage is 60$ (three out of five).
8) In this game he makes four out of five foul shots â€“ 80%. This is an improvement vis a vis his own strength.
9) The best player/highest scorer on Team B is injured and replaced by a previous All-Star who is not eligible to be on the team this year.
10) After the game the players on the winning team celebrate, while the other three (including the injured player) wait to hear their fate.
11) The coach tells them that no one will be cut from the team because it wasnâ€™t a fair contest since the best player on Team B didnâ€™t compete.
12) His solution is to say that the game doesnâ€™t count at all and that another game will be played the following week, when the injured player will be back.
13) He ignored the option of telling the three players from Team A that they had made the â€œfinal five,â€ no matter what happened in a week.
This hits the nail on its proverbial head, since itâ€™s exactly what happened last night.
And lest anyone think that a basketball story such as this could occur in real life, it only means that they donâ€™t know their history.
More than once, during the basketball Olympic trials, one of the best American players was injured. Did he not make the team? Of course not. The coach wanted his best players to be on the Olympic squad. Who got cut? The worst player in that try-out game. Did the coach say that the try-out game â€œdidnâ€™t countâ€ and that there would have to be another game the following week? Of course not. And, by the way, the player who was cut did not complain at all, since he knew that the only thing he did better than anyone else was shoot foul shots.
As Iâ€™ve said before, this was a â€œmade for television,â€ predetermined farce and injustice. If one of the three who made it through (or so they thought) gets cut next week they should hire a lawyer (well, except for Lauren since she knows she will be on the tour and you never want to cut your nose to spite your face). Of course, the first thing that Nigel would say is that doing so is â€œunprecedented.â€
Simple:
Robert got rave reviews but somehow the next night he has not “grown” enough. So, he is great already but should be greater? SAFE
Billy-Great dancer who knows his body.” He has done great work and I thought they loved him.-SAFE
Jose-He has made a great “effort” and has been “committed” in his numbers. This is a dance competition, not a smile and nice guy competition. DO YOUR JOB JUDGES, JOSE’S TIME HAS COME AND GONE.
I found it hilarious that Nigel was surprised that noone remembered who won season 6, as Jacob was the only memorable male performer that season!