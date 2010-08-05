Recap: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Results – Down to the Top 3

It”s the penultimate week of “So You Think You Can Dance,” which is both exciting and a little sad, as it”s just another reminder that the real shoe-in for the season finale is sitting on the sidelines. Yes, I know, you”re probably tired of hearing Alex, Alex, Alex, but even watching last night”s sometimes stellar, sometimes wince-worthy performances, his absence is sorely felt. But there”s always next season, if he (and we) are lucky, so let”s get on to the results!
The opening number is very cool, even if the majority of it does seem to entail Ade tossing around women wearing big, flouncy dresses. Hey, there have been worse concepts on the show, so that”s fine. Toss away.
And, oh yay, we have to get MORE of a rehash on National Dance Day. Okay, everyone danced, it was a huge success, Nigel got a congresswoman to support a bill for National Dance Day, blah blah blah. Sure, this is all good, heartwarming stuff, but really, it”s over, let”s move on. This is like running “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in mid-March.
Nigel says next week will be incredible. There will be tap. And there will be a recreation of Alex and Twitch”s hip-hop routine. Without Alex. Nigel promises there will be a dance legend in Alex”s place, but I”m sorry, it”s just not the same. Part of what made that routine so remarkable is we had no reason to expect Alex to be so good at hip-hop. Granted, it”s a great routine, I won”t be sorry to see it again, but I”m not sure we needed to get so fired up about it, Nigel. I”m surprised no one has congratulated Nigel on taking (or really re-taking) the “American Idol” gig, but maybe that”s next week.
Time for “Tightrope” by Janelle Monae. She has an incredible voice, but this song is pretty forgettable. But then, I think she”s suffered from endless hipster overhype. Though she is cute as a button. And make me want to get a custom-made tuxedo. But maybe not with highwater pants.
Recap time! Lots of footage of Lauren doing her sexy thing last night. And now, her solo. She is such a remarkable dancer. And now that we know Adam wants to hire her, I”m not too worried about whether or not she wins this contest. At least we know she”ll work.
Yay, another time waster! With product placement! The dancers are invited to the Gatorade Performance Lab to determine if dancers are really athletes. Oh, they”re also going to teach the dancers about hydration levels! And how, I”m guessing, Gatorade can help them! The verdict? The dancers are athletes! I”m shocked!
It”s time to look at Kent”s subpar performance last night. Yes, the second routine was far better than the disco, but come on, it wasn”t the cancer dance. Anyway, time for his solo. It”s funny, but I think his solo performances come across as far more mature and accomplished than his couples work.
Cat wrangles all the dancers onstage to give them results. She”s going to reveal one dancer who is moving on to the finals. And that dancer is… Lauren. Not surprised at all. Adam tells Lauren he prayed she”d make it into the finale. Aw, Adam. I can almost see why Miley Cyrus wanted to give him a lapdance. Okay, not really, that was just weird, but he is a big softie.
And now, a plug for the tour. I wouldn”t be surprised if there was a subliminal audio message urging us to buy tickets NOW, buy tickets NOW. And drink Gatorade. Maybe watch the Teen Choice Awards on Fox. And “Glee.” And don”t forget National Dance Day next year!
Now, Adechike”s recap. Yeah, he”s going home. And as much as I like Adechike, I have to agree. Maybe Adam can give him a job, too. His robot-inspired solo doesn”t show off all he can do, but at this point, why bother? And it”s fun. Plus, he didn”t blow out his knee, and at this point in the competition, that”s probably a greater concern for all the dancers.
Next, we move on to Robert. Boy, he was so damn good last night. His solo is fine, but really, I”m still thinking about his hip hop sad clown routine from last night. I like it even better the second time, really. Even though it seems like Kent will win this thing, I find myself torn between Lauren and Robert.
Cat rounds up the kids and reveals the next finalist. Kent. Duh. It doesn”t matter that he blew it last night, even though Nigel tries to convince us that no one is a safe bet at this point in the competition. Nigel tells Kent he”s grown and lost his gawkiness. Really? Personally, I think he”s all about the gawky. Sometimes it works for him, sometimes it doesn”t. But I”m just not sure he”s better than Lauren or Robert.
Desmond Richardson dances to the Rolling Stones. In very interesting half-jeggings. But dancers can get away with weird fashion choices, because they have perfect bodies.
Oh yay, more product placement! The dancers get to go see “Step Up 3D”! Which just happens to have been produced by Adam Shankman! Did you know one move can set a whole generation free? I didn”t. But I know cheesy dialogue when I hear it!
Flo Rida just happens to be available to perform his song from the “Step Up 3D” soundtrack, “Right Round”! How lucky! I wonder if Flo Rida has siblings named Al Abama or Chic Ago. Probably not.
What was I watching again? Oh, yeah, forgot, eliminations. Are we still doing that? Oh, we are. Cat has dragged Adechike and Robert out to the stage to get the news. The final person in the finale is… Robert. Well, yeah. Not a big surprise. Adechike is going home, which is sad, but Robert has to be in the finals or there is no justice in the world of reality TV. Did I actually say that?
We get the Adechike montage. And in another season, he might have won it, really, because he was truly a strong competitor. Adechike doesn”t seem surprised. I mean, when the judges give you the kiss off the night before, you”ve probably had some time to get used to the idea. Unfortunately, Robert doesn”t get the pat on the head from the judges, but I”m sure he doesn”t care. He”s going to the finals, and if next Wednesday is anything like this Wednesday, he just might win the whole shebang.
Do you think it was time for Adechike to go home? Do you think Kent will win? And are you buying tickets to the tour (and to “Step Up 3D, and a bottle of Gatorade and…)?
I thought Kent and Neil’s piece choreographed by Travis was leaps and bounds ahead of the Cancer piece. The Cancer piece was beyond overrated.
I agree wholeheartedly with your comment. There have been many other more noteworthy pieces than the Cancer one. I’m a survivor and just did not find it that interesting. Good, but not THAT good. Kent’s lines are amazing and he has nailed routines both in and out of his genre. I voted for Lauren this week because she deserves to be in the top three.
As a dancer and the mother of a dancer I have been totally amazed that Adechike got this far. He has so many limitations that it is hard to point to more than about 2 outstanding performances where he was as good as the rest of the dancers. I too was terribly saddened when Alex got injured but I have to say that technically Kent has some beautiful lines, he is just young and believe me a year in a professional company and he won’t have that goofy smirk on. Besides, Robert mugs equally and inappropriately. I was really unimpressed with his waltz. He was stiff where he needed to be fluid and there wasn’t a drop of romance. I was only so so about Lauren’s second piece but thought her first piece was a wonderful adagio albeit not terribly smoldering. It was languid and romantic but that isn’t the message of an Argentinian tango. Albeit, I think the final three are exactly who they need to be. I doubt Robert will win, he really isn’t the best dancer and I don’t particularly care which of Lauren or Kent do. They have pretty much the same strengths and weaknesses and have done a masterful job dealing with all sorts of dance styles. I would like to say that I would prefer that the last two shows be drawn from their strengths. Disco, waltzes and African jazz may be fun but I think they all have done enough to get the idea of their versatility and now is an opportunity for them to shine in their forte or fortes. Just something for the judges to consider for next year
Alexandra – spot on. You certainly know dance, and I completely agree. Giving Kent a disco routine seemed almost criminal to me, but he did the best with it, although I am not a fan. He is a terrific dancer, but just irritates me. Same with Robert’s phoney gestures and faces. His waltz was not good, and I am shocked the judges loved it..where ARE you Mary Murphy? Robert is very versatile, but I am not a fan of his either. I say Lauren for the win. She is immature (so young) but she is a wonderful dancer with a great future ahead. As for Chike, he deserved to go home (finally) but once he works on his extensions and flexibility he will do well, and he is grateful for the opportunity he’s been given to live his dream. However, I was turned off by the constant tears and puppy dog faces, not professional. Thanks for posting!
What a joy to read a comment on a blog about SYTYCD that addresses the dancers as dancers. Too much has been said this year about whether the judges are nice or fair or mean to a particular dancer. We do need to give them the credit they deserve. They watch dancers in their sleep practically and they can certainly see things the average viewer cannot. Thanks for this post.
i like your suggestion of the last couple episodes being more a chance to showcase the dancers’ strengths. i agree – disco is the kiss of death in my opinion. yes, it was adechike’s time to go.
@lady jane – i agree the judges see things that we can’t, but i sometimes feel mia’s comments come off as quite cruel and personal. nigel and mary are always a little softer when they have to tell someone they don’t like what they did on national t.v. mia’s comments can sound cruel and nitpicky – which i think works when you’re trying to get a dancer to perfect a dance – but not sure it works after a dancer has given it his/her all. even when she told kent that he should only dance in broadway, i felt she was giving a left-handed compliment.
I, personally, am glad Alex is gone. This show used to be about average dancers that grew throughout the season. Now it’s a step up for professionals and not a whole lot of fun to watch. The judges don’t help.
Gee, I feel sort of out of place following comments by a dancer and mother of a dancer; however, I just have to say that I love Kent. Had Alex stayed in the competition, I don’t think Kent could have won. Now that Alex is gone, I sure hope that Kent wins this thing. If not Kent, then Lauren.
I, personally, am glad Alex is gone. He was too much of a shoe-in and that’s just no fun. However, there have been quite a few contestants that have been shoe-ins. *shrug*
Anyways, I do believe the right three dancers are in the top three. The clown dance by Robert was Great! It was my favorite of the night.
I hope they don’t have the same judges next season. Adam Shankman adds no value and Mia Michaels is just flat out mean and cranky.
While I totally agree with Adechike going home, he was maybe the most gracious person to ever except defeat on that show. There is often something phony about how they accept criticism.
Adechike seemed genuinely thrilled to have been there. A class act.
totally agree with everything you said about adechike.
I absolutely agree with you!
Unfortunately in this popularity contest, Robert and Lauren don’t have a chance against Kent. Sure, Kent’s a great dancer, but the other two are far better. Kent, however, is more popular and so will win. I’d definitely rather see Robert win, but I’m afraid I’ll be disappointed.
florida did not perform right round
Flo Rida performed “Club Can’t Handle Me” not “Right Round”.
Nice review! Hey, is it just me, or does anyone else think Cat has really gone overboard this season? (Her constant, uninvited offering of her unprofessional opinions on the dancers’ performance; her gratuitous comments about having the dancers over to her house for a swim; her ever-changing – and rarely flattering – hairstyles…)
BTW, I apologize for being off-topic, but this is a question I’ve been wanting to ask other fans of the show for quite a few weeks now. Thanks for your thoughts! (And I should add that I’ve always liked Cat in the past, but find myself feeling… concerned… about her this season. Like something’s going on in her life that she’s trying hard to compensate for.)
First off – I want to say that I think the correct three contestants are in the finale. Also, this has been a pretty good season except for all of the injuries. Secondly, I’m not sure whether I liked just having 10 contestants dance with “all-stars” – I liked having 20 contestants dance with each other instead. It gave more people a chance to win. It just seemed like a better concept. Thirdly, I’m also not real sure about the judges panel this year. I miss Mary Murphy. She gave good critiques to the dancers without making them feel inadequate. Sure, give them criticism, just please make it constructive criticism that they can use and not feel degraded. Lastly, CONGRATULATIONS to whoever wins!
I like having the top 10 dance with the all stars. That helps put the focus on the contestant and also gives you someone to compare against (like when Jose got out danced in his specialty by the all star). Also, one contestant won’t drag another one down, like we’ve seen in the past – a great dancer gets voted into the bottom three because they got stuck with a not-so-good dancer. And good idea to have them dance in their specialties or at least not in any of the so-called, “Death Dances” – “Viennese Waltz, Quickstep, Disco. Have them dance those early in the season. I love ballroom dance, but let’s keep it to the rumba, fox trot, cha cha, and Argentine Tango.
Why do we have to have all these Britishers running talent shows over here? They seem to have landed all the plum jobs in entertainment! We complaining bitterly about Hispanics and people who are ethnically different who come over here to TAKE OVER OUR JOBS, doesn’t this come under the same category? Britishers taking jobs that could go to American performers? Go Home Brits!!!