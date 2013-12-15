Recap: ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ Finale – ‘It’s My Night’

Pre-credit sequence. “Another tough vote,” Tyson says as Kasama returns to camp. Ciera is, once again, apologizing for playing the game and all that. She is, however, hopeful that Redemption Island will bring an alliance-mate back into the game. It could hardly not. “My best shot is going to be with Monica and Gervase,” Tyson says, explaining that he may have to use the Immunity Idol to keep Monica in line. Tyson offers her the Idol and tells her that she can either use it or take it home to her kids. She doesn’t take it, but Tyson says he’ll send it to her. Monica has a plan. “If the guys really do think I’m their lapdog, fine. But I’m not going to be manipulated by Tyson and Gervase,” Monica says, noting that whoever comes back from Redemption will give her two choices at the Final 3. This is gonna be a big Monica episode, I sense.
Jeff Probst or Tyson are the only people who deserve to win this season. Hayden gets to Redemption Island. “Shoot a monkey,” Tina says, in apparently disappointment. “Getting voted out sucks,” says Hayden, who reminds us that he’s played two competitions and this is his first time getting voted out. Tina and Laura are mighty pleased at Ciera’s challenge win. “If it’s Tyson, Gervase and Monica at the end, I’m gonna vote for Jeff,” Hayden says. I made that same joke on Twitter last week. Hayden is ready for a duel that pits him against two grandmas. Tree-mail tells them that the Duel is do-or-die. “If I come out of Redemption Island with one ounce of energy in me, I did something wrong,” Tina says. Laura plans on being the cavalry riding in to help Ciera.
Ace of Vase. Let’s Duel! Tina, Laura and Hayden arrive at the Arena. The task is simple and dull: You have to place one foot at the end of a teeter-totter. On the other end is a vase. You move to much, the vase falls and breaks. “There is no second place today. One winner. Two losers,” Jeff Probst explains. Laura has won five out of six Duels, Probst reminds us. You can’t win “Survivor” based on that, but it’s not unimpressive. After 15 minutes, nothing has happened, but people are starting to sweat. Laura’s struggling most of all. Her vase is wobbling. “Dig, woman!” Probst yells. Laura digs and her vase steads. Hayden slips and down goes his vase. “Tina, let me have it please,” Laura says. “No way sister,” Tina says. Laura seems a much more viable candidate to return to the game as Queenmaker. Tina will be returning to leave, probably. After a half-hour, both women are in trouble, but Laura vase drops first. Tina wins and will rejoin the game. “When you’re out here, you begin to appreciate what you have back home,” Hayden says, excited to give Kat a big kiss. He burns his buff. Laura cries and tells Jeff that she didn’t finish strong, prompting Jeff to give Laura a lecture on parenting. Shut up, Jeff. “What good is winning six, seven challenges if you can’t finish it,” Laura says. “You showed me out here how to be a better friend, how to be a better woman and how to be a better mom,” Ciera tells Laura. “How can you walk away saying you lost after that?” Laura says. And Tina’s back to continue a game in which, thus far, she’s done absolutely nothing.
Good Cop, Tina Cop. Tina’s back, knowing what she’s working against. She’s determined to either find The Idol that Isn’t There or to start a Three Moms alliance with Ciera and Monica. Anything could happen, I suppose. Tina’s first step is finding The Idol That Isn’t There. “Tina is a freak,” Ciera says, watching Tina crawl around trees. “She acts like she’s my age,” Ciera says, eventually getting around to telling Tina her suspicions that Tyson already has the Idol. Without an Idol, Tina makes her pitch to Monica. “The Jury will be ugly. I promise you that,” Tina tells Monica, saying that people on the Jury are going to be mad at her for being disloyal. Ciera doesn’t like Tina’s approach and plays Good Cop, telling Monica that she has a strong physical case to make to the Jury and that this could give put a big strategic move on her resume. “I’ve got a lot of sorting out to do,” Monica says, calling it “a brutal game.”
Balance of power. Immunity is, as you’d imagine, back up for grabs. It’s another balancing task. There’s an unbalanced table. You have to hold the table flat, while also stacking 10 tiles. When did this become “Survivor: Balancing Edition”? This challenge is actually much more complicated than the Duel, but coming so soon after the Duel, it’s frustratingly familiar. People getting close and then their tiles all fall. Methodically, Tyson is just one tile away. Working practically in slow-motion, with a patience we never knew he had, Tyson wins Immunity, his first challenge win of the season. Good timing on his end. “Can I kneel like I’m being knighted?” Tyson asks, as Probst places Immunity around his neck. “I’m not gonna celebrate, because it’s not done,” Tyson says, eying the next vote.
Handling Monica. Everybody pretends to be happy for Tyson as they return to camp. They’re not, unless they’re Gervase. Tyson wants to keep the Hidden Idol to give Rachel as a present, but some of that will relate to who they vote out tonight. Tyson and Monica and Gervase sit on the beach and discuss the next vote. Gervase very correctly observes that they have a better chance to beat Tina, because Ciera made a big move. Monica, however, says that she’d keep Ciera, because Tina has no enemies on the Jury. She’s not wrong about that, but it’s also not especially relevant. Monica feels that she’s been bullied by Tina. I don’t know what this stems from, but it leads to a fight between Gervase and Monica. Monica is really, really convinced she’s been bullied all game. Gervase correctly tries arguing that Tina’s already won and they won’t give her another million. Gervase, however, makes his points to Monica much too loudly and she feels bullied by them. Good gracious. Gervase pretty much ruins everything when he talks. Monica, feeling scorned and bullied, suggests voting Gervase out, which Tina and Ciera love. “Tonight’s Tribal Council, I’m gonna own it,” Monica says. Ugh. This is awful. I wish Monica didn’t keep talking about being bullied, when she hasn’t been, about the perception that she’s a lapdog, a perception only voiced by people trying to manipulate her. It doesn’t make Monica seem very impressive.
Tribal Council, No. 1. As Jeff Probst notes, Monica’s in the middle again. She agrees, comparing herself to a first round draft pick. Why are Gervase and Tyson having to defend themselves against charges of being villains? Ugh. Ciera returns to the exact same things she was telling Monica last week. “I’ve never used the term lapdog EVER,” Tyson says. “You come away feeling like, ‘I just want to die inside,'” Monica cries. Ugh. “Tonight is my strategic move,” she repeats. “My heart just dropped out of my chest,” Gervase says.
The Vote, No. 1. “Tonight, it’s about me,” Monica says. WE GET IT. So. Annoying. We sell products and then return for the vote. Tyson gives Gervase his Hidden Immunity Idol! Zing! The votes: Gervase. Gervase. Ciera. CIERA. And that’s that. Wait. So do we not even see the last vote? I get that Ciera’s gone for sure, but don’t we deserve to know if Monica flipped? And if Tyson made a good move? “I had plans I put into motion, but it didn’t work out,” Ciera says. “I’m leaving with just so much confidence and strength,” Ciera adds. We did, indeed, see Monica’s vote. She voted for Ciera, sticking with her alliance.
It’s Morning in A-Monica. “I’ve gotta say. Y’all shocked me on that one,” Tina tells her tribemates. Monica’s pissed off, because she knows that Tyson and Gervase wouldn’t have used the Idol if they felt they could trust her. She’s determined to win Immunity and control her own destiny and OH MY GOSH STOP BABBLING. Tina is proud to still be around on Day 38, but she’s convinced that if she doesn’t win Immunity, she’s done. Tina and Monica bond over discussing the sunrise. Tyson and Gervase are less excited. We’ve got 50 minutes to go and not only is there only one acceptable winner for this season, but every other alternative is becoming increasingly unacceptable.
A worthy Final Immunity Challenge. Huzzah. Immunity is up for grabs for the last time. For Final Immunity, they basically have to do a lot of everything. There are obstacles and puzzle pieces and endurance and stuff. This is, at least in the beginning, as close to a worthy Final Immunity Challenge as we’ve had for a while. I like it when a season comes down to a big and cumulative challenge. Monica and Gervase get out to a solid lead on the first two puzzle bags, though barring something big, it’ll come down to a final puzzle, as it always does. Monica has four of six bags of pieces first, with Tyson close behind. Tina is lagging. Tyson and Gervase have a small lead starting on the puzzle, but Monica is in the hunt as well. The puzzle is a set of instructions they have to follow to unlock a combination lock. This is a great Final Challenge. Tyson solves the puzzle first, but now he has to figure out the clue. TYSON WINS. This should be a frigging rout. Tyson has been the dominant strategic player all season and he’s now won the last two Immunity Idols of the season. Anybody voting for anybody other than Tyson at the Final Jury is a Bitter Betty. Tina thinks that she can present Monica with the chance to make it a two-two vote. Whatever. It shouldn’t matter. At all.
Fire Walk With Me. “You earned it. That’s for sure,” Tina tells Tyson. “This is the first time I’ve made it to Day 39,” Tyson says, calling it one of the best days of his life. He’s hoping to up the ante with his Jury speech the next day. Meanwhile, Gervase and Monica are bickering about Monica cross-checking him out of the way during the challenge. Gervase figures the vote is simple at Tribal and he’s looking forward to presenting his case to the Jury. Of course, Monica is contemplating making things less simple by being obnoxious. “What if she beats us? Do you think there’s a chance that could happen?” Tyson asks Gervase about Monica. Gervase agrees it has crossed his mind. Tina insists that she can beat Gervase in fire-building, but only if Monica makes it a tie. Tina suggests that Gervase may have played a better social game than Tyson. Monica is left with the choice of making a big move for her resume, but possibly needing to sit next to Tina at Final Tribal. Sigh.
Tribal Council, No. 2. Tina knew that she had to win today, but when she lost she went and worked Monica. I don’t get why Monica and Gervase are still fighting about such a tiny bit of competitiveness in an Immunity Challenge. Monica’s making the point that she’s been the swing vote for weeks, which will presumably be the totality of her Final Jury argument. “A big move sways a lot of people,” Gervase admits. Once again, that’s Gervase making an argument for exactly the worst possible thing for his interests.
The Vote, No. 2. Probst tallies: Tina. Tina. Gervase. TINA. “You guys be kinda to one another tomorrow,” she tells them. So Monica’s argument is going to be that she was the swing vote every week, while her voting record is going to show that with a chance to make a big move each week, she stuck with Tyson every week. I’ll say it again: Any vote against Tyson is an embarrassment. Tina is convinced that she was one tribal council away from tying Sandra for two wins. Or was she one Tribal Council from having the chance to tie Sandra? She isn’t saying she’d have won, is she? Also, Sandra’s still 2-for-2.
Going through the Pre-Tribal Motions. Is it time for a Final Day breakfast and Rites of Passage? Yes! They have champagne and an assortment of vegetables and cheeses and eggs. Mmmm. Bacon. Monica’s proud that she made the Final 3 without Brad. She suggests that actually she did it without anybody else. REALLY?!? Gervase says he’s come full circle, saying that the game he returned to is totally different from the game he originally played. Wait. NO RITES OF PASSAGE?!?! Or did my Slingbox skip over it? [UPDATE: Nope. No Rites of Passage. Weird.]
Final Tribal Council – Opening Statements. Yeah, yeah. The power in the game switches to the Jury. Gervase is up first. He says he used a mixture of Old School and New School “Survivor.” On the New School side, he credits himself with getting Aras out, which is probably true. Gervase insists he played the game the way it was meant to be played. “I think sitting in this position definitely warrants your votes,” Gervase says. Monica begins by insisting that she wasn’t “drug along like a puppy-dog.” Monica notes that she had choices, but she took the one she took because she has less blood on her hands and betrayed fewer people. Sigh. Tyson begins talking about his sense that he was going to be a major target from the beginning and so he was determined to have fun. He says things changed when he saw Rachel at Redemption Island. He starts crying about how it was important to show Rachel he appreciated her sacrifice. He says he did what he had to and won challenges when he had to. “Everything I did was strategic. Nothing was out of malice,” he swears.
Final Tribal Council – Jury Bitterness. Vyras credits Tyson with getting him before he got got, but he reminds Tyson that he promised that if he voted him out, he wouldn’t get his Jury vote. Vytas says he’s gonna stick to that problem. Boo. Vytas then tells Gervase that Old School doesn’t work in “Survivor.” And Vytas is pissed off that Monica had a real friendship with him and betrayed him or something. Katie thinks that when Tyson sent Katie to the Jury, he did it with malice. He agrees that he did and admits that the drawing rocks thing was a moment of emotion. Tyson asks her to look past that, but admits that maybe he wouldn’t be able to. Tyson apologizes and says it was his one regret. Caleb wants Monica to say something from the heart. Monica wants this, because nothing in the last 21 years has been about her. “I’m proud of me. I don’t know if you all are proud of me or not,” she says, claiming that she hasn’t had a friend out here since Day 1. I genuinely can’t tell if anybody’s buying this. Ciera is up next. She wants to know if Tyson sees himself as the villain or the hero. “Every move I made was strategic,” says Tyson, who doesn’t view himself as the villain. “A hero? Rachel considers me a hero,” Tyson says. Ciera asks Gervase if he ever was going to vote out Tyson. Gervase says he considered it, but he felt like he could beat Tyson. Laura says she doesn’t know who Monica is, asking to see her ugliness. Monica says that she’s felt out of place, listing negative things that people have said about her. “How did that not devastate you and bring yourself to your knees out here?” Laura asks. More tears from Monica, who insists again that this is her time. Laura congratulates her for being vulnerable. Holy crud. Is Monica going to cry her way to a million dollars? Tina asks for one word and one word only to describe their core. “Generous,” Monica says. “Honorable,” Gervase says. “Is fun-loving one word, or is it two?” Tyson asks. Ugh. Bad answer, Tyson. Hayden’s up. He asks Tyson where the Idol was. Tyson explains. “Touche,” Hayden replies, in a salute to Kat. Hayden asks Monica for more vulnerability and openness. “Have you all never met a nice person? Have you all never met someone who wasn’t selfish?” Monica says. Aras is up last. He asks Gervase to choose from either Monica or Tyson. Gervase doesn’t hesitate and praises Tyson. Interesting. “You can ‘t knock anything about his game,” Gervase says. Monica agrees that Tyson made the biggest move in the game. “I feel like he was a charging horse for 39 days,” Monica says. When Tyson is asked, he says he’d vote for Monica, though I’m not sure I really understand his rationale at all. I’m really intrigued by that last question and the strategic implications of their answers. Were they honest? Or did they say the person least likely to get votes to protect themselves? And should Tyson just have answered, “Jeff Probst”?
The Final Vote. How many votes will we see? Caleb writes “Tyson” and urges him to buy Rachel a house and make lots of babies. “You’re a little bit annoying, but you’re a real strong woman,” Vytas says, writing Monica’s name. No token Juror for Gervase? That’s not a good sign. “Bye Jeff,” Tyson leers as Probst walks away with the votes. “Bye, Tyson,” Probst replies.
The Live Results. The crowd is lively, which Jeff Probst figures is all for him. Probst tallies: Monica. Tyson. Tyson. [I think it’s a rout from here.] Tyson. [Tyson is starting to cry, because he knows.] Tyson. TYSON. He knew this 100 percent. There’s a big hug for the Final 3. Mazel Tov to Tyson.
Bottom Line, Part I. Tyson deserved to win. Period. Easy. Last year, when I tried saying Cochran’s win was a Top 10 “Survivor” performance, I got a lot of lip. In retrospect, I may not have put that right. It was one of the Top 10 most satisfying wins for me, but that was a lot about Cochran being a “Survivor” winner I can relate to and my enjoyment of his underdog strategy, rather than any particular celebration of the quality of his gameplay. I don’t mean to take anything away from Cochran’s gameplay. He had a great season. I just may have gotten caught up in personal enthusiasm, rather than objective respect. So I’m not going to rank Tyson’s performance this season. HOWEVER. Tyson has always been a guy whose performance in “Survivor” didn’t live up to the idea of Tyson. As a result, he had a fairly short run his first time and basically voted himself out the second time. This season, though, Tyson came in and put a target on himself from the very beginning and he controlled the game with very little subterfuge. No, Aras didn’t see Tyson coming, but just about everybody else did and they couldn’t stop him. He massaged his alliances and even though Monica kept seeming like she was going to flip, but she never did. Surely that’s Tyson’s most impressive achievement, honestly. Holding Monica in position to make four or five crucial votes at the end seems like a big move. But anyway… Tyson was the deserving winner.
Bottom Line, Part II. The twists mostly worked this season. The “Blood vs. Water” twist yielded exactly one vote by a player against their loved one, but it impacted every bit of strategy at least two-thirds of the game, often in ways that the producers probably didn’t anticipate. I doubt the producers could have predicted Brad Culpepper’s strategy of trying to hurt the stronger players on the other side in order to help Monica and if you look at the results… Wow. Brad’s moves were all, he said, to help Monica. And Monica made the Final 3. But Brad voted out Marissa and Rachel first and second and *their* loved ones also made the Final 3. In fact, Tyson said point-blank tonight that Rachel leaving the game forced him to focus so that he could make sure her departure hadn’t been in vain. So Brad Culpepper’s over-strategizing perhaps helped Monica and perhaps it hurt her, but one thing that’s certain is that Brad’s interpretation of the “Blood vs. Water” twist was what shaped this game. I’m sure what the producers wanted was more Cieras voting out their Lauras, but even if they didn’t get that, they reinvigorated the game’s strategy, which is no small feat in Season 27. In addition, because of the fact that the people on Redemption Island all had loved ones back in the game, Redemption Island had meaning for the very first time, because the players had rooting interests at those Duels. [Without those rooting interests and emotional ties, Redemption Island was, as always, a total dud. Laura Morett was voted out, dominated at Redemption, came back and was voted out again. Tina was sluggish and useless at Redemption, won the last Duel and even though she lasted one vote, she wasn’t a factor in the Endgame.] The twist that we can debate is the opening vote-out/replacement twist. On the down side for the producers, it basically squeezed Rupert out immediately. On the plus side for many viewers who are sick of Rupert, it basically squeezed Rupert out immediately. Laura B wasn’t a very interesting player, though her cardinal sin of being honest with Vytas was amusingly presented. Candice became a much more interesting player on Redemption than she ever was in her previous seasons, but in order for her arc on the show to pay off, she would have had to keep winning Duels and been able to return to the game. She did not.
Bottom Line, Part III. I don’t know if this was a *great* “Survivor” season, but it was a good “Survivor” season, possibly a very good season. Like I said above, there were fresh strategic elements introduced and those elements were important to the eventual results. That’s big. There was a deserving winner. That’s even bigger. There were hissable villains, which helps, but isn’t always necessary. And there were big Tribal Council surprises, which you need for “Survivor” to work. Caleb’s in-progress Tribal Council blindside of Brad Culpepper was unique. The Ciera-forced rock-drawing wasn’t quite unique, but it was rare. So for me? That adds up to a good season.
What’d y’all think? Did Tyson deserve to win? [If you think he didn’t, you may need to leave.] Did the twists make for a good season? And if you have pressing Exit Interview questions for anybody in the Top *SEVEN* let me know.
Tyson earned the win. I don’t think anyone “deserves” anything except bad people, vis-à-vis what’s coming to them.
I wanted Tyson to win more than the other two he faced. But I don’t agree with the idea that the jury owed it to him to vote for him. I completely support the right of jurors to be bitter, and to refuse to vote for the kingpin of the alliance that bested them. If more juries would do that, in fact, I think it would make the game better because it would make the strategy for winning the game more complex.
I agree that it makes the game more interesting if more people are bitter about being voted out. That’s always been the crux of Survivor strategy: how do you vote everyone else out, but then get them to vote for you to have the million dollars? That being said, it can be very frustrating to see people vote with childish emotion and hurt feelings, so it goes both ways.
Hislocal, I understand the ambivalence. What really annoys me is the butthurt whining some jurors do at tribal council, or the demanding questions they pose about “why did you lie to me”, yadda yadda. For me, they should just get their revenge via their vote and leave it at that.
Dan, I think I agree with you that this was a very good season, but probably not a great season. It was definitely a fun season. Out of curiosity, what are some seasons that you would put in the great category?
How are we defining great? Entertaining, deserving winner, dominate performance, twists?
My favorite season was the Yul/Ozzy season. Yul’s brains vs Ozzys brawn. I loved that season. The only downside to me was the fire making challenge and the fact it was a final 3 and not 2.
There’s been so many seasons now that they’re all starting to blur together in my mind. I figure if the show is interesting to watch week to week (blindsides, cool challenges, interesting personalities) and you end the season happy about who won, then it’s worth coming back next season. And this season fulfilled that, and I’ll see you guys on this board in the spring!!
I really enjoyed this season…possibly the best since HvV (it’s that or Philippines for me). I think it may make my Top 10…maybe. There was a lot of strategic drama and there were villains, but not in the OTT Brandon or Shamar or Philip way that marred Caramoan. Even Brad Culpepper was gracious in his defeat with no outside-the-game ugliness. And I thought there were a lot of big characters that I enjoyed watching even in the few episodes that didn’t have major strategic overtones. Ciera, Vytas and Hayden will all be asked back, I would think, and I would be happy to see them play again. Brad may be asked back as well, and getting 3-4 returning player candidates in a season with only 10 new players is great value.
The finale itself wasn’t great, and Tina coming back was a dud. Hope to never see RI again. Tyson dominated the game and earned the victory. Can’t wait to hear him on Rob C’s podcast.
The biggest question from the finale was what would have happened if Tyson didn’t win the last immunity challenge. My gut says that they would have brought him to the finale anyways (even though it was obviously not the wise choice).
Even though Tyson winning the last challenge took a lot of drama out of the finale (it was pretty inevitable that he would win the game at that point), I’d rather the right player win than have a crazy finale with a less deserving player winning.
Was there a fan favorite winner
I would also like to know if there was a fan favorite awarded tonight
No Player of the Season award. Sprint sponsored the prize, but they weren’t a show sponsor this year, which meant no watching Probst hawk cell phones at Redemption Island, but unfortunately, no Player of the Season award as well.
Why do you think they would have brought Tyson?
Slackerinc: I don’t know, mostly just a gut feeling. It felt like if Gerv was going to get rid of him he at least would have talked about it a few times. Also, based on the interviews before and after the show he was pretty delusional on his chances of winning.
I’d say this was a terrific Survivor season. Pretty much everyone played hard, and there were a lot of cool strategic moves as a result of the twists. Even RI was tolerable since there was some drama there throughout the game, as well as some votes influenced by the presence of RI (like Rachel getting voted out to try and lure Tyson off Galang). The cast was also surprisingly likable. Yeah, most people didn’t want to see Rupert AGAIN, but there were a lot of other interesting players, and the most annoying ones (Rupert and Colton) left almost instantaneously. Oh, and the Live Reunion was great this time (no hiding the jury in the audience to cover up the fact that Brandon Hantz wasn’t invited). Looking forward to the next season: the three tribe twists worked great in All-Stars/Philippines, and no All-Star players for a change.
How do you know there are no returnees next season?
I agree about being sick of Rupert; but according to Probst, he is super popular. Is it only a small minority of vocal online-posting fans that are annoyed by him, or is Probst being too optimistic on that one?
Redemption Island is a really cool concept, but only if there’s a realistic chance that the person who returns has a chance of penetrating the remaining players and impacting the game. Having a potential loved one in the group when you return is a good way of doing that, but it didn’t quite work out in practice. If they somehow refine the RI aspect to create genuine intrigue, then I’m all for it.
P.S. – years ago I used to own (and wear) a “Rupert for President” t-shirt.
It’s a good point. They need for the alliances to not be so imbalanced at the point of return.
It was an interesting season but with very few likable players. I was hardly invested at all in the final outcome. But have to say Tyson was one of the most emotional winners that I can remember.
Thank the old gods and the new that Tyson won. He was the best! He was entertaining, funny, strategic, and dominated without getting too bloody. I kept thinking he was going to lose, but he managed to maintain control even when it didn’t seem like he should.
Leaving the final tribal I was convinced that Monica was going to win. Thankfully, other than Vytas (who I bet knew his vote ultimately didn’t matter) the jury was not bitter and voted for the best player. I’ve loved Tyson since his first season so I’m extremely glad he won. They seemed awfully bitter. That being said, seeing as how no one held a grudge I wonder if Tina would have won had she made it?
The live reunion show was pretty boring. They used it to promote CBS’ show about the Millers and promote people’s twitter. I’m excited about the twist for next season (Brawn v Brains v Beauty). I hope they bring back Angie!
Anyone else catch Hayden saying “we’ll see” when asked whether or not he and Kat are in a relationship and Kat either saying she’s pregnant or got a boob job for Hayden. That was the only standout moment for me. I could have done without it. We barely got any time with Tyson!
tl;dr – TYSON!
Next season is all new people. I have no idea what Kat was saying. I thought she was going to say she was pregnant, but I guess not?
They’re not bringing back anyone, which is nice for a change, since the show wasn’t supposed to have players come back to play again every season.
Oh, and I’d say the live reunion was good. They got to everyone except Marissa I think, unlike last year’s finale where Boston Rob (who wasn’t even part of the cast) got more screen time than everyone not named Malcolm, Dawn and Brenda. And they covered a lot of the stories from the season the best they could.
They still gave John C a lot of screen time if you include that bit with Wil Arnett.
I love Tyson, I think he’s hilarious. When he said “bye Jeff” in that dopey voice as Probst walked into the future with the final votes, I was dying (not sure why Dan called it a “sneer”).
I really think Vytas only voted for Monica so that he could pat himself on the back for sticking to his guns about his promise not to vote for Tyson. I think if he really thought it would make a difference, he’d have caved.
I’m glad it’s all new people next season. I like seeing returning people once in awhile, but it gets old. I know CBS is dying for any measure of “celebrity” with their contestants, and returning players are the next best thing, but we need to bring in some fresh blood for the next few seasons, and then have a new crop of returning players to pick from.
Random thought – remember when they used to make the final 2 (or 3) still dress in rags and have a beard for the live finale, to try to trick viewers into not realizing that 6 months have gone by, but they were clearly bathed and back up to their normal weight? That was so bizarre, I’m glad they don’t bother with that anymore.
It was a good season. I kind of wish the tribes had been mixed from the outset so we got to see more of the family dynamic. The new players were so demolished we didn’t really get much inner family drama outside Laura and Ciera.
Tyson is a great champion. He kicked ass. I thought Monica was going to peel away a few more votes from her jury performance. She came across pretty sympathetic.
I couldn’t believe how composed Tina and Katie were at the reunion show. They showed amazing strength.
This wasn’t one of Probst’s better seasons. I got so tired of hearing him ask Vytas and Aras about how the game has changed their relationship EVERY SINGLE WEEK.
“She came across pretty sympathetic”
Minus the “sym” ;-)
That was so sad about Tina’s son.
Are you really going to do exit interviews with all seven?
Are they letting the mother/daughter do interviews together or something to make it easier on everyone?
SURVIVOR: B VS. B VS. B – I’m talking to all seven, but it’s by finishing order, so it’s Hayden/Laura and Ciera/Tina paired and then the Top 3 solo…
Ehh. It was an okay season. They introduced some interesting twists with the loved ones and RI actually served a purpose. It would’ve been better if they ended RI once the first player came back in the game. Was it Laura M? I’ve forgotten already.
I’m glad Tyson won, but this leads me to my big problem with the season – returning players always have an advantage over newbies. I’d be very interested in knowing if a newbie ever beat a returning player in these mixed seasons. It just seems like the producers are bringing back their favourites so that they can finally win. Like with B-Rob a few years back.
So next season is Survivor Blah Blah Blah with NEW players! Wow! I may check it out but honestly I’m pretty bored with the whole show. I find Big Brother and Amazing Race more compelling.
By my count there have been seven returning/new mixed seasons. Both Fans vs Favourites seasons were won by returning players (Parvati and Cochran). Blood vs Water was obviously also a returning player.
Then there are the seasons with a small number of returning players and majority new. The first was Guatemala, season 11, where they had the two longest-lasting players from the team that lost every immunity challenge the previous season – that was won by new player Danni sitting opposite a returning player.
Redemption Island was won by returning player Boston Rob, but in South Pacific new player Sophie beat Coach. Then in Philippines we had the returning players who had been medically-removed – new player Denise won that.
So by my count it’s 4-3 in favour of returning players, but the seasons that new players won were the ones where new players had a massive advantage by outnumbering returning.
I think that by the time you get to the final 4 or 5, the new players can pick up enough strategy to beat a returning player. But you’re right that when there’s a whole tribe of returning players vs. a whole tribe of brand new players, the first few challenges are going to be a bloodbath. They need to mix them up from the start.
I’m just astonished that any of the finalists thought that they had even a remote chance against Tyson with the jury. Maybe it was the edit, but there was very little doubt in my mind that Tyson was going to cruise to an easy victory. Why did Monica and Gervase have such a distorted view of their chances? In hindsight I hope they realize the huge mistake they made in choosing to stand against Tyson rather than getting rid of him when they had the chance, or in Monica’s case, when they had the half dozen or so chances. It’s so frustrating watching someone like Gervase who a) was constantly endangering his alliance every time he spoke, b) never found an idol, c) had the fewest individual challenge wins of any of the finalists, and d) took a decidedly backstage approach to strategy trying to tell us with a straight face that he had a chance to win. It’s madness, and it happens every single season.
I couldn’t agree more. For my friends and I, who have been obsessive Survivor fans since day 1, we constantly wonder if any of the contestants ever watch the show before they go on it? The jury ALWAYS rewards the player who played the best game, whether he/she is a villain or not, and yes, Monica and Gervase were incredibly naïve to think they played a better game. Maybe it’s human nature, maybe they convince themselves that they played a great game just by getting to the finals and that once there, they can persuade the jury of their great game, but it never works. Survivor Rule #1, no one ever wins by being dragged along to the finals by a stronger player.
Well, there’s an exception to that rule: Natalie White of Samoa.
Vecepia, another exception. Sometimes it’s the lesser of two (or three) evils.
Russell lost to Natalie because of his social game.
Besides Natalie White which is the biggest example of the “best” player not winning you can also make the case for Stephen over JT and Boston Rob over Amber. The player who plays the best game doesn’t always win.
I’m nto sure where Gervase could have flipped though. He could have only flipped at 5 or 4 but Tyson had the immunity necklace both times. If he flips earlier in the game he’s in a worse position in another alliance. Monica on the other hand should have flipped well before. Sometimes the jury is extremely bitter, but it wasn’t the case here because when you get returning players on a jury they are more likely to vote with their heads having already played before. If Monica was expecting a bitter jury she should have known better. Monica beats Tina in a final 3 and is a toss up with Ciera depending on Monica’s final speech. It didn’t matter since Gervase used the hidden immunity, but she still didn’t flip regardless.
“Best” player not winning? Are you saying Russell should have won? Russell has failed to win twice because of his social game. Natalie won because of her social game and letting Russell steamroll through everyone. Russell was entertaining and he shook up the game, but he wasn’t the best player.
Hey Duncan, I’m not sure Monica would have beat Tina in the finals. One thing that became apparent in the jury questions was that most of them had no idea who Monica was, and what they did know of her, they didn’t like. I think this jury would have rewarded Tina for playing a better game.
How did Tina play ANY game? She did nothing. She stayed on RI until the final 5 and had no strategic input. Hell she didn’t even win an RI event until the last one. She just didn’t lose. If the jury rewarded that then they would have definitely been rewardung a lesser player. If Tina was in the final 3 that would have meant Monica would have made a big move so the jury would have that info as well.
As for Russell, you can hate him (which I do) but the guy played all out a better game than Natalie. Russell was finding idols. He put everyone on the jury. Natalie was along for the ride. The reason the jury didn’t vote for Russell was out of spite. Not because Natalie played a better social game.She was the lesser evil. Dont’ forget NAtalie would not have even been in that position if Russell didn’t convince someone to flip after a tie at Tribal. Natalie was that close to going home, but Russell saved her. Natalie was rewarded by a bitter jury. Flat out. I’m not sure how that is even debatable. That was the mos bitter jury in Survivor history. Im glad Russell lose because I didn’t like him, but he played a way better game.
Natalie won no immunities, found no idols, and was never a swing vote. How was she better at the game than Russell? And if Russell doesn’t win the final immunity she doesn’t win. because Brett does. I don’t understand that argument one bit.
Duncan, the jury doesn’t ALWAYS vote for the “best player”, sometimes they vote for whom they like better, and this jury clearly liked Tina better than Monica. Almost none of them liked Monica, as evidenced by their questions to her: “Who ARE you???”
If you have jurors not voting for you out of spite, then you didn’t play a good game. Finding a way to send people off without them completely hating your guts is a critical part of the game, a part which Russell neglected entirely. It’s the equivalent of saying that an outfielder who set home run records and stolen base records but who can’t catch a fly ball to save his life should be inducted into the hall of fame. A bitter jury is a liability that’s entirely your own creation, it’s not some kind of unforeseen tragedy that comes out of nowhere to rob you of a rightful win — more than a few players have won Survivor with mostly gratitude and respect from the jury.
In a different game where players are judged by impartial observers then perhaps Russell deserved to win, but that’s not the game being played here.
Ah, the bitter/spiteful jury excuse. A classic.
It doesn’t matter what I think of Russell Hantz, I wasn’t on the island with him. The jury of his peers decided not to choose him as the winner. If you can’t convince your peers to vote for you, then you lose, simple as that.
Come on Mulder, That last answer is a cop out if we’re talking quality of players. Russell dominated his season and basically engineered his alliance to the final. They were down like 6-4 going into the merge. Natalie didn’t “allow” Russel to do anything. Without Russell her alliance gets picked off 1-2-3-4 and that’s that. Russel clearly played a great game and people were bitter.
@BBQ_HAXOR my friend, I respect you as a savvy Survivor fan. But as for the issue of Russell we’re just going to have to agree to disagree. I don’t recall his season very well, but I do remember his personality rubbed a lot of tribemates the wrong way. He didn’t correct his approach in HvV, but I will concede that he didn’t have a lot of time to evaluate and adjust his strategy from one season to the next.
I think you can definitely fault him for HvV as he didn’t learn any lessons from Samoa and seemed to be an even bigger jerk that season and rightfully deserved his fate. Although, I believe HvV was filmed during the break between the Final Tribal of Samoa and it’s unveiling at the live finale so he wasn’t aware how his gameplay was interpreted.
Regardless, he played a great game in Samoa. His alliance was down *8-4* at the merge and he basically got them to the finals. He did well with the idols and even convinced a couple of people to change votes to his aid. I get he rubs people the wrong way and burns bridges, but I think that undermines how good a player he was his first time. Natalie was only able to play a good social game because Russell was dominating and changed the direction of the game. They were never really in control so her strategy was ineffective but for Russell doing his thing, if that makes sense? That’s my argument.
I remember having a strong dislike for Laura M. that season. I think she was the source of a lot of bitterness towards Russell and held considerable influence over the women on her tribe. It’s been too long, Idk.
Anyways, good chat! Hope to catch you around next season.
“If you have jurors not voting for you out of spite, then you didn’t play a good game. Finding a way to send people off without them completely hating your guts is a critical part of the game, a part which Russell neglected entirely.”
I absolutely agree with this, but I would take it further and say that it would have been completely legit for the jury to refuse to vote for Tyson because they were ticked off that he was the engineer of their doom.
BBQ_HAX0R – I have to disagree with you for once. If you steamroll yourself, or your alliance, to the end but make everyone hate you along the way, you haven’t quite played the game right. The whole trick is getting the people that you voted out to ultimately give you the money. That’s the tricky part, even harder than finding hidden idols or winning challenges.
Agreed. It might be a good game if there were no jury, and the final three or two had a challenge to determine the winner. One might even argue that it could be a better, more ruthless, game in some ways. But that was not the game Russell was playing, and he was made well aware of the rules of the actual game he was in.
@ Slacker — So it’s ok for people to be upset that they were outplayed in a game they chose to play even though they all intended to do the same thing? It’s a game, were they gonna get to the end without voting anyone out or betraying someone? I get being spiteful when someone is a huge jerk like Russell in HvV, but generally speaking being spiteful is a poor choice in life.
@HS — I would agree with you to some degree and that one should have consideration about how they are getting there. I cannot defend Russell in HvV, but in Samao he was so dominant (and not quite as big of a jerk) and deserved the win. I think when you completely dominate and change a game like that, you deserve it. Especially when the next best argument is “well, I smiled and was nice.”
They call it a jury, but it’s not like in the legal system where a judge can throw out a jury’s verdict (at least a guilty one) if it is just bananas. Nor are there any instructions for criteria for a vote other than it being illegal (I think) to sell one’s vote (though you can obviously use it as a threat the way Aras did). So it’s really more like a political vote. And what politician could expect to essentially take a million dollars from a voter and then expect that voter to support them? That would be seen as insane, masochistic.
So to me it just seems logical that a jury member would want to vote for the person they saw as least culpable in taking that million dollars from them. At least, that’s what I’d do.
Dan, can you ask Tyson about his injured shoulder. It was rarely mentioned after the initial accident, but I wonder if it kept troubling him. Or if he maybe played up the injury so he would be perceIved as less of a threat?
Tyson is a great winner – and here I thought he *might’ve* got sent home for pilfering food… ;)
Things were looking kinda dicey with all Monica’s “me” and “my time” stuff – but hey, she just let those fleets sail on by. Had she blindsided Tyson and then jackknifed to take out Hayden…well, those are winning credentials esp. considering who her competition would’ve been. Certainly more so than just looking vulnerable next to kingpin Tyson! Sad.
I’d sum up the season as one of missed opportunities. From start to finish really.
But I think I got all of my stated hopes here fulfilled – Brad got booted ‘next’ (at that time), Galang fissioned at the mix up, Tyson found the buried idol, and my preference for his win was done. Thanks Survivor!
So is brawn going to be guys, brains co-ed and beauty female? Sounds like a lot may hinge on challenge structure there…
I’ve been saying for weeks that Monica and Gervase were screwing up by not voting out Tyson, that there was no way they could beat him in the finals, and I was right. It really makes one wonder if any of these contestants watch the show before they go on it.
And the only way to make Redemption Island interesting is to let RI winners come back into the game more frequently, or let more than one return at the end.
I thought Tyson answering Monica to Aras’ s question was a very smart play. It undermined any notion that Gervase was the one pulling the strings. Gervase gave one of the worst closing arguments ever. He should have worked the puppet master angle hard. His only smart move was hitching his Wagon to the right guy but he never capitalized by making a big play at the end.
Gervase proved, in his answers, why he shouldn’t win. He didn’t know how to play the whole game. He only knew how to play a part of it. The part where he flies below the radar.
In all fairness, Gervase was #2 by his own maneuvering and that’s s a real sweet spot to cling on to. For some while, that is…
Tyson had the idol and then its an ind. immunity gamble – so waiting till the *very* end was just too risky. He seemed willing to go w/ Hayden if he could pull Ciera in (“100%”) – and guess what? That *did* (100%) happen! So Hayden dropped the ball by not trying to lure Gervase over… While letting Ciera simply shove dung into Monica’s face also flung feces spatter directly toward Gervase and then reason flew right out the window there. For all, sans Tyson.
Gervase was essentially stuck in an episode of “Deal or No Deal”, where he basically had $100k in his pocket because he was pretty much guaranteed the 2nd place spot. Does he roll the dice for the million, and try to vote out Tyson, or ride it out to a respectable 2nd place finish (ironically he came in 3rd but I don’t think he saw that coming)?
Ultimately I think the game would be more interesting if nobody but the winner got any money (aside from, let’s say, loss of wages for being away from home/work for 39 days).
Some of those people ie Colton and Kat i hope to never see again! Tired of returning players in general.
I’m positive they only brought Kat back to lure Hayden as her loved one.
Fun season. I’m sort of hit or miss on Survivor but this one kept my interest throughout. Here’s an dea for the next Blood vs. Water:
1) When they arrive on the beach: all contestants (22/24 people, whatever) compete in a free-for-all for initial individual immunity.
2) Individual immunity winner is told he/she can keep the immunity idol or give it to his/her loved one.
3) All contestants then vote one person out immediately. That contestant is gone. No RI for them even it exists later in the game.
4) Draw buffs for tribes.
Sure, you’d start with uneven tribes but that seems to always ends up happening regardless. With this format you’re guaranteed one emotional exit, some interesting strategy, and the likelihood that the immunity winner will likely get sent home (or have his/her loved one set home if they aren’t gifted the idol). Then, you get a nice emotional moment as some loved ones stay together and others are broken up by the buff draw.
Also just have Parvati there. Not competing, just there.
I’d say this was a very good season once Colton quit (I was glad he was gone and I hate that Jeff gave his quittin’ ass more attention at the reunion than Caleb–Jeff also ignored Marissa–WTF, Probst?).
Anyway…the season was enjoyable, the right person won (and I didn’t even like Tyson going into this), and Monica proved why they should never bring her back. She’s annoying as hell and pathetic. Woman needs therapy to deal with those “it’s my time!” issues of hers, ugh.
Yay, Tyson! Congrats to you! Maybe you can ask him if anyone ever figured out about the food stealing, or what he really thinks of Monica now that he doesn’t need her vote. Ask Monica what she thought now that she’s seen what Tyson and Gervase (and everyone else) *really* said about her. Ask Ciera what it’s like to be a Teen Mom (hahahha!). Ask Gervase what the hell he was (or wasn’t) thinking every time he opened his mouth. Definitely ask Tina about her son and how strong she appeared on the reunion show. Ask Laura what it’s like to get parenting advice from Probst on national TV :-) Oh, and ask Hayden what the heck Kat was talking about when she said “top-heavy” and if they are still together or breaking up :-)
Interesting observation about Brad’s strategy being ineffective, since Tyson and Gervase made it to the end. I think Blood vs Water was entertaining enough that they should do it again at some point. Hopefully everyone will have learned from Brad and this inane strategy will not be deployed again.
It’s interesting that Tyson and Gervase really seemed able to bond over the loss of their “loved one.” They seemed to be a really tight pair that no one ever considered because they were too focused on “blood.”
It’s interesting that Tyson and Gervase really seemed able to bond over the loss of their “loved one.” They seemed to be a really tight pair that no one ever considered because they were too focused on “blood.”
Brad came up with a harebrained scheme to get Monica to the end of the game, and it actually worked. But, those same machinations caused an unforseen consequence that ultimately led to his undoing.
So, basically he’s Walter White.
Well, I’m not sure if it “worked.” You can argue that Monica’s accomplishments in the game were all her own, and Brad had nothing to do with it. But I agree that Brad’s machinations led to his undoing.
I would love to see blood vs water come back but I would like to see all the couples be man/woman and close family relationships. So marriages, or parent/child. Those are the ones that really worked. The Kat/Hayden, Aras/Vytas, Gervase/Marissa relationships didn’t create that emotion that the others did IMO. You could tell that it really ate at the parents and marriages to have to go against someone they loved. That’s where the drama is at.
Also please get rid of RI at the merge. Please. For the love of all that is holy.
I like sibling rivalry much better – not for hyped up drama which I personally think detracts much more than adds to the game – but for inherent cooperation/conflict dynamics… That stuff can be fascinating in real world games! What often triggers siblicide (!) are indivisible high stake resources – so I’d strongly favor no pay scale for length of stay. But then again, I favor that any way…
I dunno, I guess I’d rather see the game play formula enhanced rather than emotionally stifled by ‘oh boo-hoo, I don’t want to play… waah waah waah’. Whatevers.
The parent/child dynamic didn’t really work, because the parent was always willing to fall on their sword for their child. So there’s never any risk of a blindside happening. Ciera did vote for her mom once, but that was when Laura was going home anyways, and Ciera needed to show some solidarity if she was going to have any future chance, and Laura was a-ok with it because she was so happy to give her daughter that chance. So, I say no more parent/child. Spouses can get pretty competitive with each other, and absolutely siblings. Anyone who’s “dating” or some semi-distant relation like cousin or uncle isn’t that strong of a bond, except in rare cases, but good luck finding those.
What no Fan Favorite, Pondarosa and no Fantasy?
There’s Ponderosa clips on CBS.com.
So scared Tyson wouldn’t win since I actually teared-up when Monica answered some questions by the jury. I didn’t even like her most of the season but she seemed very real during that part. Glad the jury were less touched by her answers.
Awesome that Tyson chose Monica when he had to choose between Gervase and her as the winner. It was very strategic since it discredited everything Gervase said but added nothing to Monica’s case. Also felt the sincerity during Tyson’s apology to Katie. I think he really was mean that time and was magnified by the fear he felt of going home by chance if he got the white rock.
Glad he won and I’m so excited for the next season! I’ve been watching since Season 1 and I must say my Tyson is one of my favorite winners ever. He’s a great player and is very entertaining.
What was so bad about Tyson’s “fun-loving” answer? I thought it was charming.
What on earth was Kat talking about with her being “top heavy”? She is so…well, she’s obviously not very bright, but even beyond that, she is just weird.
Kat got her breasteses augmented. Colton, prince that he is, was raking her over the coals on Twitter for getting a “bad boob job,” so I think her comment was her attempt to joke about it. Hard to tell with Kat because the girl is painfully dumb…
Ah, gotcha. Thanks for the explanation. Too bad, because dumb as she is, she was gorgeous as is. I hate boob jobs.