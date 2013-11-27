Recap: ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ – ‘Gloves Come Off’

Pre-credit sequence. It’s Night 26 at Kasama and Ciera is reassuring the rest of her tribe that it’s OK that she voted her mother out and it had to happen. “I’m surprised that Ciera chose water over blood, but Ciera has a plan and I don’t think her mother is really a part of it,” Katie reflects. Ciera, meanwhile, thinks this means that she’ll be viewed as strong and trustworthy. And, indeed, Tyson respects her for the move, but she also now viewers Ciera as dangerous, which he presumably did not before.
The Eyes of Laura M. Tina and Vytas are on Redemption Island waiting to see who comes next. Hilariously, Laura approaches them whispering “Mom,” faking out Tina, who had dreaded her daughter’s arrival. Well-played, Laura. “I’m having a hard time defining how I’m feeling about Ciera writing my name down,” says Laura, who is proud of her daughter, but not necessarily happy. Vytas, Tina and Laura all agree that, under the radar, Tyson is running everything. “Why isn’t anybody voting him out?” Vytas asks. CREDITS!
Gleaming the Cubes. It’s time for another Redemption Island Arena Duel. But first, Jeff Probst has some narrative-driving instigation he wants to do! “Ciera voted you out of this game. She voted her mom out,” Probst charges. “I’m proud of her,” Laura insists, reassuring her daughter that it’s OK. “Sorry,” Ciera mouths to her mom. The Duel begins with the contestants getting four squares through a tunnel. The cubes have colors on all sides and have to be arranged in a particular order. Laura and Vytas get out to a reasonable lead when it comes to cube accumulation, but the challenges always come down to the puzzle at the end. Tina lags way behind, but if she’s good with the puzzle, it won’t matter. Laura wins the Duel! She moves on to start coaching Tina. In fact, she isn’t coaching so much as she’s steering Tina entirely. This is shades of Amy helping Nicole in last week’s “Amazing Race.” Tina finishes seconds before Vytas and Vytas is eliminated. He’s cold to Laura, as he promptly follows Aras out of the game. “They don’t want me to move forward because I’m threatening to them,” Vytas says. Vytas hopes that the shared experience will bring him closer to Aras. “Namaste, bitches!” he says, as his buff burns. Laura gives the Immunity clue to Ciera and she returns to the tradition of burning the clue. We get at least one cutaway to Katie thinking, “But you told me you had the Idol!”
Might Tyson Punch Out? Everybody returns to Kasama talking about the moms bonding. Tyson thinks that the next couple votes are the biggest in the game and he attempts to point things in Katie’s direction by emphasizing that Katie already has three Jury votes guaranteed. “You do not want to be the guy who waited too long to make a move,” Hayden says and he goes to Caleb and says that if they don’t make that move, it’ll be too late. “He’s been in control the whole game,” Hayden says of Tyson. Caleb tells Katie that a blindside is coming and, of course, Katie’s both giddy, but also terrified, comparing herself to a hermit crab trading shells. Caleb and Hayden make the same pitch to Ciera and she initially seems Katie-esque in her agreeability. “We can so outsmart these veterans,” Ciera crows to them, as they make a Final 3 deal. HOWEVER. Ciera isn’t lacking in respect for her elders and worries at the newbies and their flip-flopping. “I don’t want to work with people like that,” Ciera says and promptly goes to Tyson and tells him that she’s voting how he’s voting the rest of the way. Interesting. And not stupid. Tyson knows he has Gervase and Monica, so if he has Ciera, they can take either Hayden or Caleb out. I’m intrigued. Tyson tells Gervase what Ciera told him and Gervase wants to vote Caleb out because of how likable he is. “Two days ago, the four guys, we had control of the game, but now we’re all plotting on each other and it makes me nervous,” Gervase says.
Keeping your hidden alliance secret. You’re Doing It Wrong. The next morning, everybody is sluggish. Ciera invites Tyson to get Tree-Mail with her. Who does that? Hayden and Caleb are instantly suspicious that Ciera isn’t making eye contact. Tyson and Ciera agree that all systems are go and Ciera trusts Tyson, figuring that he owes her. Tree-mail is cryptic and Hayden is paranoid. Nobody understands why Ciera and Tyson are suddenly so chummy. Katie warns us that Ciera could become a target again if she doesn’t win Immunity.
Midday Meat Train. And guess what? Immunity is back up for grabs. Ropes are attached to buckets holding 25 percent of their body weight. However, anybody feeling secure can sit the challenge out in favor of lots and lots of BBQ meat. They’re each handed white rocks and black rocks. White means “I’m competing.” Black means “I’m eating.” Tyson, Gervase and Ciera pull black rocks. Wow. Seriously, Ciera? That’s utterly inexcusable from a strategic point of view. I mean, I suspect she wouldn’t have done it if she’d known that her two co-conspirators were also eating. “Seven people came here to compete. Three have opted out,” says Probst, who’s reliably contemptuous of choices like this. Uninterested in Probst’s smugness, Tyson calls the feast, “Delicious to the taste and very desirable” and adds, “Keep it up guys,” as he chows down. Monica, winner of two Individual Immunities, wants to show her kids that there are two badasses in her house. Tyson continues to belch and toss his bones into the woods. He’s rubbing this in. Katie’s bucket drops first. She’d have done better if she’d have worn her awesome hipster glasses. Tyson and Ciera are sharing sausage. Tyson and Gervase go “Lady and the Tramp” on a long roll. This is a heck of a performance those three are putting on. I can’t wait to ask about it whenever I get them for exit interviews. Remind me to, eh? Caleb’s hands are bleeding and he drops out. He didn’t get Immunity and he didn’t get food, but he got Jeff Probst’s respect, which is meaningless if The Three Eaters have their way. It’s Hayden versus Unbeatable Monica. Monica isn’t even flinching, while Hayden flails. Monica wins her third Individual Immunity. She’s a Monster. Much respect. Hayden checks out the remains of the feast as they leave.
Tyson talks about his meat. Post-challenge, we’re hailing Monica. Tyson is telling everybody about the steak and also the chicken. Hayden finds it telling that Tyson, Gervase and Ciera felt comfortable enough to eat and Katie agrees. “I’m in a predicament,” Hayden says, wondering if his old alliance is a sinking ship. Hayden and Caleb decide to flat-out ask Tyson and suggest a vote against Ciera. They confront him on blindsiding them. Tyson confronts them about blindsiding him. Tyson comes away believing that Ciera is playing both sides, which isn’t exactly untrue, but he doesn’t trust Caleb or Hayden either. It’s interesting that Tyson has gone from being a no-brainer target, to being nobody’s target at all. “She should have picked a side and stuck with it,” Caleb says. The last piece is Tyson going to Gervase. “Somebody’s lying in this. It’s either Hayden and Caleb or Ciera,” Gervase says. Gervase, who definitely isn’t going home tonight, will trust his gut.
Tribal Council. The Aras & Vytas Jury enters. Hayden shows his blisters and admits to jealousy. Caleb says he wasn’t shocked by anybody sitting out, but Probst wants to make sure that we find it shocking that Ciera sat it out. Ciera says neatly that if she doesn’t think she can win a challenge, she’d rather eat. Tyson is smarmy. Gervase hopes he can trust the people in his alliance. Hayden reassures Gervase and Probst prods Ciera to be uncomfortable. Tyson says he’d be shocked if he were voted out, but that’s “Survivor.” Caleb says he expects a blindside. Ciera says she’d be shocked if she went home and insists upon her honesty.
The Vote. Caleb votes for Ciera and accuses her of running her mouth too much. Ciera votes for Caleb. Probst asks if anybody wants to play an Idol. Wow. Tyson reaches into his bag and dumps it upside down and final plays his Idol. Some people are amused. Other people look irked. The votes: Ciera. Caleb. Ciera. Ciera. Caleb. Caleb. CALEB. That was a weird, weird, weird, weird, weird vote. Tyson gives Gervase a wink. “I was shocked that my name was on there,” Caleb says, calling it “a successful blindside.”
Bottom Line, Part I. Vytas played a good game, under the circumstances. However, given what we’ve seen in recent weeks, I don’t know how much I credit him for slipping through his Post-Shuffle tribe and how much he was spared by pre-game alliances, pre-Merge predictive strategizing, residual bitterness we’d only barely seen and more. In the moment, it looked like Vytas’ manipulation was masterful, but we’ve seen ample evidence that voting out Kat, Laura and Laura made sense to that alliance for other reasons having nothing to do with Vytas. Basically, in the moment, it looked like because Vytas was a man, he’d automatically be voted out of that tribe, but we were working with the assumption that if you give women a majority, they’ll vote together even if it isn’t in their best interest in other ways. Our bad for making that assumption. If you take that assumption away, Vytas wasn’t such an inevitable vote-out and maybe he wasn’t so impress as we thought and, in turn, maybe the women weren’t as manipulated by him as the editing made it seem. I’m genuinely not sure.
Bottom Line, Part II. On one hand, Tyson went the right way with his vote at Tribal Council. Hayden and Caleb were plotting against him unprompted and Ciera went to him in pretty straight-forward candor. If his vote was based on who was accurately representing the plotting against him, Tyson read things correctly. But if he was reading things correctly and he knew that one alliance wanted Ciera out and another alliance wanted Caleb out and he was the linchpin in either vote, why would he have still decided to play that Idol? It was, from what we saw, an Idol that nobody was even slightly aware he had. Coupled with his performance during the Immunity challenge, I wonder if Tyson’s strategy is eventually going to involve making more likable people believe everybody hates him and then turning the tables by emphasizing his central role in every vote this season and hoping that the Jury is prone to voting on game merit and not cuddliness? I really don’t know. It’s weird and I go back and forth between thinking it’s a terrific play and thinking Tyson is heading for another flameout.
Bottom Line, Part III. I really don’t know what to make of Ciera. I think any evaluation of her actions in this episode depends on whether you believe that she was going to be Tyson’s next target or if he was going to vote Katie out first. If you think Tyson wanted Katie out first, then Ciera talked her way from getting zero votes and being the swing between either 4-3 against Katie or against Tyson into getting three votes, very nearly going to Redemption Island and now having everybody certain that she’s playing too hard to be trusted. If you think Tyson wanted Ciera out first? Then she just made a choice to go with Tyson rather than the people who wanted Tyson out and we’ll have to see what comes next. Either way, the choice to eat was dumb, because it reenforced paranoia in order to get a temporary boost of protein.
Bottom Line, Part IV. At some point, Monica becomes a target, right? Obviously if she never loses Immunity, that’s moot. But she’s gone from the paranoid flip-flopper with zero credentials for a win to being the Immunity juggernaut who hasn’t stabbed anybody in the back. Three weeks, ago, you’d have thought it was absurd to suggest that Monica was heading for anything better than a third place finish. As it stands now, nobody hates her and she’s building a resume. We’ll see.
Thoughts? And happy Thanksgiving to you all!
Props to Tyson for his well-placed shoutout. “It is delicious to the taste and very desirable,” is a direct quote from the esoteric Mormon temple Endowment Ceremony.
THANK YOU. I assumed it was a quote with context and never in a million years would I have known said context…
-Daniel
my neighbor’s step-aunt makes $78 every hour on the computer. She has been fired for five months but last month her pay was $15664 just working on the computer for a few hours.for more work detail go to this site home tab….www.jobs83.com
Hee hee. My husband and I, former Mormons, rewound it several times just so we could fill our living room with loud laughter.
I had no idea. Awesome.
Fools mock but they shall mourn
I had no idea, either. Thanks for the insight!
Heh. This Survivor review is now the third item from the top when you do a Google search on “It is delicious to the taste and very desirable” (which is apparently what Lucifer said to Eve as he gave her the apple).
Dan, who do you think will win fan favorite this season?
It’s either Vytas or Tyson. My money is on Tyson.
If the game ended today, Tyson. Easily.
I was thinking the same thing.
Really enjoying this season. I think I’d be happy with any of the remaining players winning except Katie. Still not a fan of having redemption post merge though.
Agree, the family twist made redemption island more engaging to watch earlier this season but still having RI post merge just clutters airtime
If you can picture the biggest floater in all 20+ seasons of Survivor, Ciera is the toe-jam in that player’s toes.
That’s a ridiculous statement. A floater makes no moves and has no alliance. Katie is a floater. Ciera is playing the game, although not that well, should have stuck with the newbies and blindsided Tyson.
Incorrect. I am referring to the classic Big Brother definition of a floater who is someone that changes alliances and “floats” to whoever is in power at the time.
Katie is more of a barnacle. But at least she tries to win at challenges.
Agreed. Ciera quits challenges or doesn’t even attempt them. Ready for her to go.
Immunity is only important if your gameplay is bad. A good player doesn’t rely on challenges. Not saying she’s a great player, but she’s at least playing and staying safe so far. Challenges aren’t her strength, I don’t get why that aspect is paramount to some fans. I had to concurr with her point that if she thought she couldn’t win it, might as well eat.
By your logic, Monica would be the best player, giving it her all even though she could have safely eaten, showing everyone off and putting a target on her back. Surely that Monica deserves to win, right?? Yeah… I didn’t think so.
Don’t see you complaining about Tyson sitting out, he heard he was a target and was nervous enough to play the idol, one would think getting immunity and saving his idol for a different occasion would ave been a sounder plan. And he actually could have won that, unlike Ciera, where it was pointless for her to play (her own words).
I wouldn’t say Ciera has floated around in any sense of the word. Once the tribe swap occurred, Ciera stuck with the new Tadhana alliance, and she’s been a part of it ever since. And she’s certainly playing harder than a lot of the other people in this game. I don’t think she can win because Tyson will probably boot her near the end since her mom’s on the jury (no one likes Monica, so I think she’s Ciera’s replacement for the Final 3) but still, she’s played a respectable game in the second half of this season.
H – I think Caleb & Hayden approached Tyson *after* the challenge. That certainly altered his sense of security… It’s a different setting.
And your inverse logic re: Monica doesn’t work. If someone doesn’t respect or criticizes an action, there’s *no* arrow that automatically crowns one who didn’t make the same alleged error! That isn’t the way logic works. But I suspect a shoe-horned message was intended anyway.
Skipping the immunity challenge to eat was a cocky move. Tyson is a cocky player and he deserves to be. He has (or had) a HII in his back pocket and was running the game from the beginning.
What has Ciera done to be so cocky? Yes, she would’ve lost the challenge, but she only weighs probably 90 pounds so her weight wouldn’t have been as hard to hold. Plus, attempting the challenge earns you some respect. Hell, she didn’t even try in the food challenge. She spat out the food almost immediately.
I will grant her that she has lasted longer than many other players. But as a player I don’t respect her one iota. She’ll probably get dragged to the end but the only vote she’ll get will be from her mother. And even she shouldn’t vote for her.
“I am referring to the classic Big Brother definition of a floater who is someone that changes alliances and “floats” to whoever is in power at the time.”
I don’t watch Big Brother, but that sounds like a great strategy to me. Knowing where/when to go to stay within the numbers and getting little blood on your hands? It’s the stuff winners are made of. Sounds good to me, don’t get the negative connotation of the term then.
Yes, “floaters” do indeed win sometimes. But it makes for a boring game to watch and doesn’t earn much respect from viewers like me.
Say what you want about Ciera, it’s interesting that she’s the most controversial and talked about player of the season.
Who cares that Tyson had some of the most hilarious moments in Survivor history “it’s in here somewhere, Jeff”, let’s discuss the awfulness or awesomeness of Ciera!
Let me guess, Mulderism, your favorite player is Russell Hantz?
Also, liking your comment was a mistake. Was supposed to click on “reply”. There are no likes here.
Oh snap!
No, RH is not a favorite of mine. He definitely shook up the game and was interesting to watch at least. But he utterly failed at the social game and deserved to lose for that.
I like and respect well rounded players that excel in many aspects of the game.
Sash was the ultimate floater (Nicaragua). Of course when you first said the term my juvenile self thought of something completely different.
I think Ciera has reached the point in the game where she needs to make some enemies in order to reach the Final 3, especially given that her Mom is likely to be on the jury. So I think getting on Caleb and Hayden’s bad side may ultimately be good for her.
AP Oz
I thought Ciera’s best move was to stick with Hayden/Caleb/Katie (arguably her original alliance) and pick off the vets. She could then say she was the mastermind and was loyal to her original alliance. She was playing a good game, but I think she overthought herself. Or thought that she wanted to sit next to Tyson at the finale since he might be considered a villain. We’ll see.
When Monica was announced as part of this season, I was trying to remember who she was and what season lol but I’m really impressed how she’s killing it in the ICs.
And well Tina survives again! ;)
It’s nice to see the women dominating the challenges this season: Candice at first, Laura M, Monica and even Katie won one.
I wish they could do a challenge that benefits the men. Things to remember when decrying sexism in this show.
I wish they could do a challenge that benefits the men. Things to remember when decrying sexism in this show.
LOL The challenges have been completely fair: puzzles, holding the same percentage of their body weight, balancing coins, eating gross stuff. Of course, when women dominate it must be because of the challenges, not because Monica was better than Hayden (in the latest case), etc. Even when challenges are more favorable to a specific individual skill (nopthing to do with gender), everyone always has a shot, it’s about focusing and digging deep.
Sexism is definitely a thing! It can’t be called out enough.
Puzzles are neutral. But the Individual Immunity challenges have favored women more often than the men thus far except the ‘food eating’ and coin stacking which were both neutral. A percentage of body weight favors women. The challenge before that where you balanced holding yourself up again favors women. Even the final RI challenge favored Laura M. over John. So thus far all the important challenges have been neutral or favored towards women.
There are challenges that favor men. And there are challenges that favor women. And there are neutral ones. Tell me which ones lately have favored men? Especially since most people always try and “vote out the strong guys” so they don’t go on an Immunity run. Digging deeper to overcome specific disadvantages. I guess Hayden should have just weighed less than Monica. Should have just ‘dug deeper’ to overcome the inherent disadvantage.
I agree blatant sexism needs to be addressed, but it’s important to remember when pointing out sexism against women there are also times the show benefits them as well.
“A percentage of body weight favors women.”
I don’t see how. Are you saying women are stronger? I think women can stand more pain, but men can carry the heavy lifting better. I’d say Hayden had a slight advantage on that one because he’s so damn muscular you’d think he’s really strong. I was really surprised Monica won that.
Unless they would cast people with the exact skil levels in various things (seems impossible to me), there are always going to be disadvantages, Survivor is about luck as well. But other than the final challenge on RI (which was more advantageous for a smaller person), every challenge a woman has won, a men could have won it. Gervase came close on the food one, the balancing coins had 2 men in the final 3, Tyson was second holding their bodies above the water, Vytas would have gotten second place over Tina in the lastes RI duel. The one Vytas won was memory based and was completely equal oppurtunity. I don’t have a problem with how the show is handiling challenges. It just happens women are dominating more. The idea I have (I could be completely wrong, this is based on my perception) is that it’s usually about 60-40 with men winning more challenges.
There’s a reason rock climbers tend to be real lean and not big hulks. Hand and wrist muscles scale very weakly w/ increasing mass – it’s a problem of allometry that is biased against bigger critters – and in this case… males. BBQ is not wrong w/ his statement.
Sorry! If it wasn’t clear, by ‘this case’ I was referring specifically to past few Survivor challenges…
Great for Hayden to make the move to blindside Tyson w/ a reformed Tadhana – the time was ripe. And even better to read Ciera’s defection early on. But wow, Caleb’s suggestion to go directly to Tyson was masterful. He’s a silent but deadly one, and a very good choice to boot off.
Tyson was super cautious w/ idol use – but he had the information that he *was* being gunned for, so better to be safe…
I’m thinking Ciera didn’t want to be in an alliance with Katie, cuz game wise – *she’s* her biggest threat… And *if* she makes it to F3, she can sing the tune of loyalty. BUT she was *handed* a golden ticket! Tearing that up was just downright silly.
Oh and Laura M was slick to secure Tina at RI – an easy beat for next round!
Caleb, when he was shot in the night-vision green, is a dead ringer for Joss Whedon. Not in the daytime, of course, but it’s uncanny.
Monica is doing surprisingly well. She deserves all the credit for her wins, and Brad Culpepper deserves none of it. Although I am sure he will try to claim credit for it.
Did anyone notice the initials “GB” at the corner of one of the Ciera votes? At first I thought I misread it and it may have said “CB” which would make sense since Caleb was voting for Ciera, but it was definitely “GB.” I thought Gervase, Tyson, Ciera, and Monica all voted for Caleb? What is the deal?
You’re correct about the votes. It was 4-3 according to Wikipedia.
I don’t know what Ciera is doing. I thought she made some pretty good gameplay last week, but she is just hanging on to Tyson when she should have been trying to get him out. That 4 of Hayden/Caleb/Katie/Ciera was a perfect alliance for her. She is probably in the final 3 there. Now she has a huge target on her back considering she is the only one of her alliance with a guaranteed jury vote (her mom). Just dumb. So dumb. She either should have switched with the new players or said nothing and voted out Katie with Tyson etc.
Tyson is now ripe for a blindside when the player from redemption comes back. Which is so dumb that a player can just sit out on strategy for 4 (or more) HUGE votes then reenter as a swing vote. It’s ridiculous. Gervase has to be the clubhouse leader to win at this point
My favorite Tyson is still hanging in. I’m still uncertain how he’s going to advance, but I think he’s in a decent position. If you consider Gervase/Monica his goal of a top 3 he keeps carving off other members and keeping his core in tact. He also hasn’t had to be so cold-blooded as to completely turn off a jury vote.
Whomever comes back from RI could throw everyone off and monkey-wrench Tyson’s game, but I think he’s in a good spot and has probably the best chance to win right now. Katie or Ciera are the other two I could see winning. You have to vote out the person coming back from RI straight away, no?
I don’t think Monica has much of a chance. No one respects her game. Her winning II hasn’t exactly been crucial (as she’s been safe) and hasn’t done much other than that. I honestly cannot imagine her winning. She’s also wealthy out of the game which might drive some people away. I think she’d be the Phillip to Tyson’s Rob.
It’s good to be back.
Besides their moms, who else would vote for Katie or Ciera in the finals? What have they done except make it to the end? I don’t see any great gameplay from either one of them.
I think Katie would get votes simply being the remaining member of her alliance (and she somehow survived and that proves her great game). I’m with you on her, she hasn’t done much to warrant a win, but people like her have won before depending on the jury. If I’m someone I don’t want to take that chance next to her.
Ciera has done well post-merge. She might get votes for being an ‘underdog’ and she could say she orchestrated this move against Caleb/Hayden/Katie as well as getting some sympathy for making the “hard choice” in voting out her mother. Played a good social game possibly. I think she has a legitimate shot to win but *I* don’t think she’s as deserving as Tyson.
Other than Tyson who else could you see winning? I think Ciera and Tyson have done the most post-merge. Maybe Gervase if people really don’t like Tyson (and it seems like Aras and him are good friends) and he might get the credit for Tyson’s moves without the bloodshed (a la Cochran/Dawn). I don’t buy Monica at all.
tl;dr I think it depends on the jury. I don’t think this jury will be too bitter, but who knows. What happens if Tyson votes out Ciera/Katie and the moms go all petty against him at Ponderosa (like Tina threatened to do earlier)?
As a former winner, do you think Aras would vote for Katie at the end (if she were to get there) since she hasn’t really done anything? I know they were in the same alliance, but I wonder if he would want to vote for someone who made big moves.
As a BB fan I’m pulling for Hayden, but he hasn’t done much. I was expecting more from him.
I’d be happy with Tyson or Monica. Tyson for the reasons you’ve stated and Monica just for what she’s had to put up with dealing with her husband’s gameplay.
Gervase hasn’t really done much throughout the game.
If Laura survives RI again, I’d be satisfied if she won.
Mulderism – “I don’t see any great gameplay from either one of them.”
Well, Ciera has done a great job at quelling and squandering prime opportunity, while Katie has uh, balanced some coins. They’d both be perfect pawns to take to the end. Because they *haven’t* had game play. Oh I guess becoming Tyson’s little puppet counts as some sort of game – but I’m with you – it’s totally lame!
BBQ, I dislike when jurors are bitter/petty in the tone of their questions at FTC. But I think it makes for the most interesting game theory situation when they are “bitter” (or just vengeful/loyal) in their votes. Makes it a tricky situation for anyone to manipulate their way to the win.