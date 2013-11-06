Recap: ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ – ‘Skin of My Teeth’

Pre-credit sequence. It’s Night 18 at Galang. Vytas is overjoyed and announces how much trust he has in the group that has been emotionally incapable of voting for him. Vytas says that this is his group of five and he’s ready for the Merge. “We’re standing for a certain way of playing this game,” Vytas says of the “moral” and “honest” way of playing the game that he’s telling the women he’s in favor of. Vytas is sure that he has his current tribe, plus Aras, plus Gervase, though Tina wants to advocate for Monica being ahead of Gervase in the alliance. Of course, Monica’s not nearly as pleased to be No. 5 as Tina might have hoped and she admits that if, post-Merge, she gets a better offer, she’ll have to consider it.
Laura B easy on the cut, no mistakes allowed. Laura B arrives at Redemption Island, calling it “a hugely horrible, non-strategic move” that led her tribe to keep Vytas over her. Laura M and John both agree with Laura B that Vytas should have been the vote. The next morning, Tree-Mail on Redemption Island indicates that they’re on to their last Duel, with the winner coming into the game. John says he’s been training for the Duel for 12 days and he’ll be disappointed with himself if he doesn’t get back in. Laura M is determined to return to the game for Ciera. On to Redemption Island. The two tribes arrive, followed by the three Duelists. Jeff Probst sets the stakes. And we move on to… CREDITS!
My only goal in life is to keep her off the pole. “I have mixed feelings about my mom coming back in the game,” Ciera admits. The last Duel is simple: Hang onto a pole. Don’t touch the ground. If this were “Big Brother,” they would start throwing marshmallows and chocolate sauce at the contestants. Instead, at 20 minutes, Jeff Probst just tells them that 20 minutes have passed. The footholds on the pole are very narrow, which isn’t good for John, who struggles with both his shoes and his socks. Laura B isn’t using footholds at all, just clutching. John hits the ground first and he’s pissed off, as you would be under these circumstances. I have to say that John’s frustration is one of the more genuine self-directed emotional outbursts I’ve ever seen on “Survivor.” Laura B keeps slipping lower and lower and soon she’s hovering just above the sand. “Quit telling yourself you’re sliding. Start telling yourself you’re glue,” Probst instructs Laura B. It doesn’t help. Laura M earns her way back into the game. “I feel like I defied the odds,” Laura B says, announcing that she’s going back the strongest she’s ever been. Laura B goes out gracefully. John compares this to things he went through in his first year at West Point. He reminds us that if he hadn’t been blindsided, he wouldn’t have spent any time with Candice in the game. And now… Drop your buffs! We are Merged. And guess what? Laura still has an Immunity clue to give out. Laura burns the clue. Really? Post-Merge? You’re trashing a clue to Immunity? Aras’ plan is to stick with Gervase, Tyson, Monica, Tina, Vytas and Katie. Well OK. That’s 7-4, then. Let’s vote Laura out again!
The finest meats and cheeses in all the land. Post-Merge Feast! They have bread and fruits and veggies and win and cheese and salami. Hayden is eating happily, but he also worries about the numbers. Hayden is running the numbers and he figures everything hinges on Ciera. Laura figures that the couples should stick together and she’s giddy to finally play with her daughter. To that end, they go for a walk. Ciera’s messed up and worrying that her mom made enemies, hence her elimination. Ciera lays things out, explaining that she’s in an alliance, but it’s an alliance without loved ones. Ciera thinks she’s running her mother and Laura thinks they’re running the whole game. “Just don’t play hard,” Ciera tells her mom. At this point, Tyson decides it’s time to find that Immunity Idol, which he assumes is at the giant tree on the way to the waterfall. He’s working with only partial information, but that proves to be enough. Tyson has an Idol and he isn’t planning on sharing it for a while. “I hope it’s solid gold,” he says. [It’s not.] “I’ve never had an Idol before and I’ve also never won the show before. Do those corollate directly with one another? Probably not, but at least it’s a little more advantage,” he figures.
He ain’t heavy, he’s my alliance. It’s time for some Brotherly Love between Aras and Vytas. “We have a path and it’s so perfect,” Vytas tells Aras. There’s agreement on six of Aras’ seven people, but Vytas doesn’t think Tyson is necessary. “What if he goes on like a run?” Vytas wonders, but Aras reassures him that Tyson’s arm is broken. The first target for Aras is Laura, who he thinks would be an easy vote, with Vytas suggesting everybody else’s smartest vote would be breaking them up. “Blood vs Water should really, in the end, be called Vytas vs Aras, because we would have to be real stupid at this point not to get to the end,” Vytas says. Cockiness ensues.
Because it’s dull, you twit. It’ll hurt more. We return and it’s nighttime. Monica and Tyson go out into the jungle to talk. Monica is, as usual, insecure and Tyson throws her the bone that Aras is his first target. Even reassured, though, Monica keeps nattering. “At some point you just have to be like, ‘Monica, shut up,'” Tyson laments. “I’m just like, ‘Give me a rusty spoon so I can dig both my eyeballs out and then try and jam it through my eye socket into my brain,'” he says. Monica wants Tyson to give his 100 percent support and he seems not to do this. There’s too much Monica in this game.
Memory, all alone in the sunlight. Individual Immunity is up for grabs. It’s a fancy red, feathered necklace. The challenge is a memory test. They have to use cubes to repeat a series of symbols. Or something. We’ve seen this task before. It’s a kicked up “Big Brother” challenge, forcing me to make a second “Big Brother” reference in this same recap. The first person eliminated is Monica, followed by Caleb and Katie. “Loser,” Katie whispers to herself. Tina and Tyson depart next, followed by Hayden. This just isn’t a good TV-centric challenge. Laura and Ciera go out next, leaving us with Vytas, Aras and Gervase. And then it’s just the brothers, once again. Vytas wins Immunity. Will Tyson get to enact his anti-Aras initiative?
It’s a game, bitch. “If you need Immunity in this game, you’ve already made a few mistakes,” Vytas says. He thinks he and his brother “have this beach on lock” and he adds, “I’d be surprised if anybody has the guts to do anything about it.” So. Much. Hubris. Around the campfire, the plan is that the boys will vote for Laura, while the women will vote for Ciera. “It’s a game, bitch,” says Katie. Laura is being neurotic and Ciera’s job is to keep Laura from over-playing. The daughter has become the mother and the literal mother is cooking up weird vote splitting with Tina. Gervase and Tyson are ready to vote out King Aras, but Gervase admits that things could go a different way.
Tribal Council. OK. Let’s get crazy. Probst recaps the season for Tyson, who agrees that the couples want to work together as long as they can. Aras agrees, but says you can’t just be a pair at this vote. There are three pairs of loved ones and five individuals. Hayden agrees with Jeff’s prompting that voting Laura out again could happen. I wish Jeff Probst would stop narrating strategy at Tribal Council. He didn’t used to do this as aggressively. He’s just leading everybody left and right. It takes a lot of the fun out of Tribal Council. Laura compares herself to a kid who missed school with chicken pox. Ciera revels in this role-reversal. This episode is easily the most likable Ciera has been this season. Gervase says this’ll change everything.
The Vote. Katie writes Ciera’s name. Gervase announces that this is his power move in the game and votes for Aras. Aras votes for Laura. Jeff Probst tallies: Laura. Laura. Ciera. Ciera. Aras. Aras. Aras. Aras. [Vytas looks stunned and confused, but Aras reads the situation and puts his arm around his brother.] ARAS. “Well-played, guys. Well played,” Aras says. Tyson looks pleased with himself. Vytas looks shell-shocked. This is the first time Aras has been voted out of “Survivor” and he’s mostly worried about Vytas.
Bottom Line, Part I. Farewell, John. You had a decent run on Redemption Island. Sucks that you got a final Duel that required smaller feet. And farewll, Laura B. All things considered, since Laura B was voted out within 10 minutes after the start of the first episode, she did OK. It’s a pity that she treated “Survivor” as a place to make friends, build trust and come out of her shell, rather than to play a game for a million dollars, but there’s a chance that she feels what she got out of the experience was worth more than that. Maybe.
Bottom Line, Part II. The vote against Aras was simple and necessary. He had too many strong ties to too many people. And Aras was way, way, way too confident. The episode was edited only to concentrate on the Aras/Vytas hubris and so what was obvious to us presumably wasn’t obvious to them. But why wasn’t it obvious to them? I guess it was obvious to them that they *should* have been targets, but what wasn’t obvious was the direction from which the threat was coming. Aras trusted Gervase entirely, which makes sense. Did Aras take Tyson for granted? Did he overlook him? Did Vytas correctly view Tyson as a threat? Well, no. Vytas just viewed Tyson as a potential physical threat. He worried Tyson would go on a challenge run, not that Tyson would help orchestrate a strategic move. In any case, splitting up the brothers was the exactly correct move for everybody who wasn’t Aras or Vytas and it’ll be fun to watch Tina get pissy next week. I hope that brings spontaneous drama, because nothing in tonight’s episode felt spontaneous or nearly as fun as it should have been.
Bottom Line, Part III. On Sunday’s “Amazing Race” there was a minor conflict at the Pit Stop about a purloined taxi cab and some people felt like Phil Keoghan was too hands-off in that conflict. In the battle between Keoghan’s laissez-faire attitude towards two teams of twentysomethings whining about taxis and Jeff Probst monologuing the entire Tribal Council like a supervillain with logorrhea, over-explaining strategy and making it impossible for anybody to formulate a thought of their own, I’ll take Keoghan.
Thoughts on tonight’s big, over-telegraphed vote?
Please no more Bonhams on Survivor. I think Aras and Vytas dropped the ball by thinking their cults of personality would make everything go their way. He might do well on RI though.
Agreed about Phil. He is a great host and doesn’t intervene with his opinions. He sometimes teases the players but I never get the sense he plays favourites. He also very active on social media
engaging fans on Twitter. He even retweeted me a few weeks ago. Probst is the total opposite. He stirs the pot, plays favourites and seems downright hostile to fans. He rarely tweets anymore or writes a weekly blog anymore.
Survivor is pretty different than The Amazing Race though, it’s a show that pretty much thrives on the social dynamics and conflicts, so I don’t know if Phil’s style would work at all with survivor. But I think the problem with Jeff is that if you’re going to meddle, then you shouldn’t play favorites, and Jeff loves playing his favorites of generally some form of alpha male type, which is super, super annoying.
People always talk about Jeff’s love for alpha males, and there is plenty of evidence for it. But, what, he doesn’t have pull in the challenge department? The two challenges today carried no advantage for strong guys (though a strong guy won anyway); and the pole thing has been shown over the years to favour women.
Sad to see RI brought back. I don’t mind for the beginning of the game, but it seems like to much to keep it around post-merge.
The HII was so strange this season. Why didn’t Tyson find it before? Seems like it would have been easier to sneak off to look for it before the merge. Strange.
And that is precisely Teen Moms strategy. Laura coming back ruins her ability to that. I still thought this was Cieras best episode though and unfortunately I could see her or her mother going far. Bleh.
I think Ciera has played a very good game since the beginning. She has always been right on her confessionals and played a subtle but smart and sociable game. Reigning in her mom and telling her to lay low and not talk strategy to anyone is exactly what she had to do.
It’s not her fault she’s not a strong dude that can be a competition dominator out there on Survivor, but she has never let that get her down and be defeated by it. I like her. I bet she gets really far too.
I like Phil alot, but I was the person who said that he needs to take a lesson from Probst on maximizing drama between contestants. I didn’t mind that he sat back and let them argue, but when the argument was over, we didn’t even get a “ok then” or anything, he literally just stood there like a deer in the headlights. It’s not a bad thing, it just demonstrates how different the two shows are – Survivor clearly thrives more on the interpersonal drama than the challenges.
That’s just what they showed on the edit. From what I’ve heard, Phil actually chats a great deal with the teams at the mat. What we saw last week on TAR was probably editted for maximum entertainment.
Keeping Vytas last time wasn’t stupid, BUT saying Monica should be #5 instead of #6 (!!) while she is standing RIGHT THERE was ridiculously stupid!
Aras was out of it. Going off and *visualizing* winning sure didn’t give him a read on Tadhana 2.0. I mean Tyson is not *that* subtle.
I think Probst’s job is significantly way harder than Phil’s. All Phil does is stand there and say “You’re team number X” and “How do you feel about your teammate now?”. And occasionally lifts that eyebrow, in that most adorable way… ;) I know a lot of people have Probst hate, but in my mind – his pros *far* outweigh his cons. He’s very talented and I don’t mind that he explores the landscape and summarizes during tribal. They’ve probably been talking for hours anyway, and it may be more of a sound bite device anyhow.
Indeed, I thought Tina had more smarts than to announce she was throwing someone the bone of being #5. One of the top rules of Survivor is to never, ever state that anyone is lower on the totem pole than you are, even if it might seem obvious to you. It is not a good way to treat an ally emotionally, and makes no sense in game theoretical terms if you assume everyone is playing for the top spot (they get some pay for surviving to lower spots, but still).
Tina keeping Vytas was smart since (Vytas/Aras were he final four), but telling people where they stand in your alliance is absolutely foolish. You tell Monica she is final three with you and your daughter and keep her close. One of the dumbest decisions I’ve seen in a game in quite some time.
SALTICID, contestants have said in the past that tribal does go on for hours, so the summaries could very well be occurring after they’ve all but told Jeff what’s going on, not that he’s directing them toward his own goal. I’m sure he would’ve preferred they vote out Laura M. or Ciera over Aras, though. Ha ha!
Not an overly exciting episode, as the blindside wasn’t a surprise but a culmination of a growing storyline, but it was interesting. Ciera has been growing on me…she hadn’t really done much before tonight but her recent confessionals had shown some strategic acumen. I’ve also been impressed with Gervase. Looking forward to the merge episodes…we have a lot of good characters left and plenty of variables.
They didn’t show the votes during the end credits sequence. I assume that Vytas voted for Laura (like Aras) and Tina voted for Ciera (like Katie). Then the seven remaining voted for Aras. But Probst only needed to read five of those votes, since the two unread votes wouldn’t change the fact that Aras is leaving. So it appears that two people can pretend that they went along with the Laura/Katie plan since their votes weren’t read. My guess is that this is Monica and Gervaise? I’m hoping that Tina, Katie or Vytas will figure out that Aras had seven votes, even though only five were read. But if they don’t, Monica and Gervaise can pretend that they went along with the plan.
The show organizes the order the votes come out to increase drama. If there were another vote towards Laura/Ciera then they would have shown it and the people on the show know they would have. I don’t think Monica/Gervase can pull that move.
I knew it was coming, but I absolutely HATE that they’re sticking with Redemption Island post-merge again.
The biggest issue with taking Redemption deep into the game is that the people in Redemption get a break from the strategy of the game — and in the process get a pass on casting votes, burning bridges, alienating jury members, etc. If Aras is the one to eventually return, he’ll spend, what, about 14 days not having to make any moves that someone might hold against him later?
Particularly for a strong player, you could come back in from Redemption, win a couple of immunities to reach the final 3, and possibly not even have to cast a single vote against any jury member! THAT’S INSANE! And flat-out wrong.
I like Redemption as a recourse to give a second chance to players who unfairly or prematurely get voted out in the early going. But keeping it around after the merge just creates too much of an uneven playing field and potentially a bogus final outcome.
I think what you’re describing almost happened with Ozzie a few seasons ago right? It was the season Sophie won. Spent most of the post merge on Redemption and had he won the final Immunity challenge he probably would have won the million dollars.
Dan, I don’t have photographic Survivor memory many do, but I think you’re right that it was the Ozzy scenario from a few seasons ago that should have made it glaringly obvious to the producers how much of a potential unfair advantage they’re creating with post-merge Redemption.
Can’t wait til next week when Tina realizes that her alliance is not what she thought it was .Also ,for an returning player she did mess up telling Monica in front of Vytas that she was number 5 . That was a Laura B move .
I don’t recall Tina being a very savvy player. Back in Australia, Colby took her to the final two and basically handed her the cheque. Colby had made more enemies on the jury than Tina. In All-Stars, wasn’t she the first one voted out?
Tina was the first voted out of All-Stars, but that doesn’t really count. Everyone was obsessed with getting rid of previous winners so Saboga voted out Tina even though Rudy (in his 70s at the time I believe) was clearly the weakest player. It ended up being a dumb decision because Saboga lost the following challenge as well and ended up having to boot Rudy due to how much he had been dragging the tribe down.
Still, Tina wasn’t a terribly great winner. She didn’t do a whole lot in the Australian Outback when she won (people were bitter, and Colby didn’t take the unlikeable Keith with him to the end who he would’ve beat) and it’s not like there was much strategy back in the day anyway. Not surprising to see her make some mistakes here (ditto for Aras, who was a sucky winner too).
I was so convinced my guy Tyson was gone. I still don’t think he lasts long in this game, but I’m glad he seems to be in a good position right now (even if Tina can guarantee he doesn’t get 5 votes at the final tribal) and demonstrated some sound strategy. Think the producers told him where the hidden idol was? I mean, now he decides to get off his ass and find it? Weird.
Tina, how dumb was her move to tell Monica that she was 5th. I’m going to love to see her get all pissy next week when she’s the one who blew off her leg. I think Monica thought her and Tina were tight, only to have Tina do that. Such a dumb move by Tina following last weeks’ good play. I hope she’s the next to.
I liked Aras, but he had to go. I’m sure they get plenty of people each week bragging about their place in the game and strategy, but it seemed over the top.
Teen Mom came off as likeable this episode even if I still loathe her mother. Laura hugged John at RI — I hope she doesn’t have to explain on facebook how the producers edited that wrong!
Another week. Another stupid move Tina. How did she win the game? Voting out Laura B wasn’t as stupid as what she did last night, but they both ended up being horrible decisions. She won the game once? REALLY?!?!?! And now next week she’s going to pitch a fit that no one is getting jury votes? Please get her off my TV.
I think this is setting up for Gervase to win. The blood is off his hands here and all lasers are focused on Tyson. But he can say that he had a big hand in strategy and if he ever wins a couple immunities may well take it. Monica has annoyed too many people to win. Tina and Katie probably won’t vote for Tyson. If I had to rank possible winners right now I would go.
What about Caleb? You don’t think he has any shot at all?
Just by virtue of the edit he’s gotten since he got Brad out, I don’t think Caleb wins the game. They have shown him legitimately doing nothing except basically hand Tyson the immunity idol for the last 4 weeks. I also don’t think anyone will take him to the end because he comes off as likable even with the Colton anchor.
The minute Tina told Monica she was #5 in that alliance, I knew Monica would flip. As blabby and insecure as she is, in the end, her pride was too hurt to stick with Tina, et al.
I like Aras, but he had to go. Vytas needs to go next so they can knock one of them out of the game for good (stupid RI, ugh!). Then Tina or Katie, and then Monica for being so damn annoying and wishy-washy.
I wonder what Laura M. thought last night when she saw Ciera basically saying she didn’t want her mom back in the game? Guess I’ll have to go check her Twitter, lol.
Probst does do a good job out there, but he can be supremely irritating. Give me Keoghan and his eyebrow any day!
Monica was stupid to flip, #5 with Aras/Vytas/Tina/Katie is her best case scenario. If they could get down to 5, she would be the swing vote between the pairs, and virtually be guaranteed a spot in the final.
She was smart to flip. Guaranteed 5th or take a chance and possibly get into the final 3 with Tyson (they were aligned in the beginning). Would you settle for 5th or take a chance and possibly get in the final 3. Come on now.
Jeffy P. Monica’s flip didn’t change the vote at all did it? The group voting with Tyson would have had 6 votes to their 5.
I’m probably in the minority but i’ll be perfectly content if Ciera wins this game. And i’m ready for the sexism that will follow and all the comments saying she “didn’t play the game” when she obviously did if that happens.
I don’t know why after 27 seasons, people still don’t understand that there is no ONE way to play the game, you just have to the the right things along the way to get there and make your best case. That’s different for everyone because people have different strenghs. I also don’t understand the argument that Sandra is NOT the best player of all time. I honestly don’t know how people justify that in their heads. Somehow they think entertaining player who causes fun hijinks = best player. But actually the objetive of the game is to get the jury that was voted out to award you with enough votes and WIN the game. Winning makes you the best player. Sandra went out there twice. She won twice. Case closed. No one comes even close. Parvati would be in second place because she almost won twice, but couldn’t.
It is a likely possibility that Ciera might win, presumably all the stong guys will want to take each other out. Laura M is also too big of a threat to make it far. Caleb hasn’t had an edit, so I don’t see it.
So if Ciera continues to upset the masses by staying there, possibly winning and proving how the game is truly played, i’m all for it! Honestly, she’s had a similar edit to Sophie, subdued but a lot of confessionals since the first episode, except a less serious personality.
She-Air-Huh was simply overcome that she was invited into *an* alliance. Didn’t want mom screwing up her game that she worked so hard for? Harumph! A solid six blood group would’ve picked everyone else off just like that. IF they could’ve swung that initial inclusion — together… No Ciera — you just screwed your mom’s game up that’s all. She herself would then coast to the final cuz she hasn’t done anything, won’t win immunity, and is a goat. Oh that might happen anyway, cuz being useless can be priceless at this stage. But it isn’t a winning *strategy* – if you can even call it that!
And would people PLEASE ease up with all the accusations of sexism? It has gotten real old! Oh no – you can’t criticize someone *because* they are female? When the hell did feminism become all about *special* treatment? That’s a form of sexism right there!
Nothing Ciera has done to date would convince me that she’s a good player. All she’s done is stay under the radar. That is certainly a strategy, but there is no skill involved in it. A player like that can go far, but they won’t get a lot of respect from the jury.
IF she makes it to final 3 and IF she is sitting beside 2 unlikeable players, she may win. But really she would be the one that won by losing the least.
A winning strategy? Yes. A strategy worthy of my respect? Definitely not.
Ciera still has plenty of time to assert herself post merge. How can you really hold the first part of the game against her? When the guys decided to team up in Tadhana she had no chance but to keep her head down and hope she made the merge.
Mulderism — It isn’t like she threw the challenges to fly under the radar or anything like that — she just sucked. One can just sit there with their thumb up their butt ‘neath the radar too — no wings, movement, direction or strategy (!) necessary at all!
Can one win with no strategy? Yes – but that doesn’t make it a winning strategy… There is a difference there.
@Salticid, I think we’re sort of on the same page. You can certainly get to the end losing every challenge. However, you’d still need to convince the jury to vote for you.
Mulderism – You don’t have to convince a jury to vote for you — if others do a fine job of alienation! One *can* inadvertently benefit from others’ strategies *not* working! Or simply be less repulsive…That isn’t exactly a strategy unto itself though. Esp. if others bring you there by default. And that’s exactly my point. It may seem like splitting semantic hairs — but there is a fundamental difference b/w strategy and not strategy.
@EPL — She didn’t start playing the game until Caleb said “hey vote for Brad.” Her and Katie literally sat on the beach hoping they would not be voted off. They were passive to strategy and literally did not play the game. They were inept at challenges and stayed around by chance (or because their ‘blood’ were not threats) rather than anything they were doing.
That does not mean that going forward she does not have a strategy or won’t prove a godo winner. However, you cannot discount that she was literally irrelevant for a part of the game. It appears as if Ciera has a plan now and is getting involved, but you when telling the story of Ciera luck plays a role in where she is.
It’s not sexism to point out fact. Her strategy was not ‘stay under the radar’ before the tribe swap, it was please don’t pick me. Half the story is yet to be written, but so far 1/2 of the game she was useless.
This has been a very good season so far, I didn’t think I’d like the pairings as much as I have. Will be interesting to see how Monica figures into the hierarchy of this new alliance (or sub alliances since there are 7 of them). Ciera’s hopeful final 5 group is probably out the window now, unless she turns on her mom which would be fantastic.
I think Vytas’ best hope would be to somehow get absorbed back into the Hayden/Caleb group and take out Tyson at some point.
Cierra and Laura M have to flip in two weeks, I think. If the 7-strong majority votes out Vyas, Laura M. and Cierra can flip to join with Tina and Katie. At that point, Monica should flip to position herself as the swing vote in final 5. Cierra-Laura-Monica-Tina-Katie could then vote out Hayden, Tyson, Gervais, Caleb.
Given that’s a possibility, I wonder if Tyson will try and blindside Laura M (or to a lesser extent, Tina or Monica) this upcoming week.
I could be completely misjudging Tina but I get the feeling she’s going down on a sinking ship.
Also, I really hope this is setting up for a final four with a pair remaining. Like, if we get Cierra, Laura M, Monica, and Katie. Cierra would then at that point face the overwhelmingly logical decisions to blindside her mom —- it gets her an automatic vote on the jury, and I don’t think you want to split the vote by getting both your pair to the end vs. a lone person.