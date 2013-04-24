Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ – ‘Come Over to the Dark Side’

Pre-credit Sequence. How will things change in the aftermath of the elimination of The Fun Sponge? Will fun magically reign? There’s a bat in the trees and the Alphas are gloating. “With the execution of The Specialist Phillip Sheppard, I think Stealth R Us hopefully is going to fracture,” Malcolm says. “If those six people stick together, I don’t have a chance in this game,” Malcolm adds. “The stability has been rocked out of the game,” Erik says, relieved that he’s finally allowed to talk to people Phillip didn’t want him talking to. Erik figures that he has the ability to switch to whatever alliance he wants to. He’s got options! And if there’s anything more exciting that Erik deliberating on his options, I can’t wait to see it.
Brenda Starve. It’s an extra-long pre-credit sequence actually, featuring two narrative arcs. Way to get fancy, “Survivor” editors. The next morning, everybody is exhausted. “It left me breathless. It left me terrified,” says Cochran, still reflecting on Tribal Council. Everybody is worn out and now it’s Brenda’s turn to cry uncontrollably and Dawn’s turn to calm her. “Stuff like that scares me,” says Brenda of the Tribal Council upheaval. “Losing control of the game, It’s terrifying,” says Brenda, which implies that she thought she had control of the game. Dawn tells Brenda to drink something and to eat more, but Brenda is unnerved by what the boys may be planning.
Hope arrives. And no, not the Hope who you’ve *completely* forgotten was a contestant this season. Just when you thought things were hopeless, Tree-Mail brings hope in the form of nine envelopes. Each envelope contains $500 in cash. Malcolm is hoping to hold out for a big advantage in the game, even if it means skipping a food option at auction. That strategy worked out well each of the past two seasons with Troyzan and Abi both saving their hides for at least one Tribal Council by eschewing sustenance for advantage. Let’s see how things go.
Brenda eats brains. Braaaaaaaaaaaains. “Who doesn’t love the ‘Survivor’ auction?” Jeff Probst asks as the castways arrive. No money or food can be shared he warns them. Up first is beer and peanuts. And, inexplicably, Malcolm’s resolve lasts one second. He gets beer and nuts and surrenders $20 of his money. Eddie looks confused and incredulous and even Malcolm knows he may have made a mistake. Of course, it isn’t just a beer, because he gets two more beers and some pretzels. Well that was worth it. For $180, Reynold gets a covered dish, but he can trade it for one of two additional covered dishes. He sticks with the first tray and gets one piece of pizza, missing out on rotten coconut, but also on the rest of the pie. Without it even going up to bid, Sherri offers $500 for the rest of the pizza and I’d like to believe Jeff just pockets that cash. Dawn shells out $500 for a whole roasted chicken. That’s a good amount of protein, I guess. A covered dish contains “information” and Malcolm bids $480 and nobody’s stomach will let them outbid him. He gets 60 seconds to stare at a clue to a Hidden Immunity Idol. It’s a buried Idol, which presumably means that nobody’s gonna be able to find it just by sticking their hands in the right holes. If you know what I mean. Another covered dish comes up and Brenda is afraid to waste her money. For $280, Adorable Andrea gets a plate of spaghetti and meatballs and a glass of wine. But she gets the choice of giving up her food for bags of rice and beans. Andrea, of course, does the right thing and gives up her prize for the communal good. An advantage in the next Immunity goes to Cochran for only $340. What the heck is Eddie doing? For $300, Brenda gets… Pig brains. “Ironically, I don’t feel like crying right now, which is weird,” Brenda says. She takes a bite before saying, “I just remembered, I don’t eat pig.” Here, Jeff Probst helpfully notes, “You’re eating… the brain of a pig.” She replies, “It’s good for you, right?” “I have no idea,” Probst admits. Well that was awesome. Letters from home are available and they cost only $20 apiece. That’s a great deal for everybody other than Sherri, Dawn and Malcolm, who are feeling remorse. Dawn cries. Sherri cries. Malcolm doesn’t cry, but looks miserable. Eddie spends $200 on the ceremonial group item that ends the auction each season. It’s a giant jar of peanut butter. They get 60 seconds, but Probst says anything that’s on them can go home with them.
Tubs of body goober goo. Monkey! Several castaways return to camp covered in take-home peanut butter, which is both gross and awesome. They scrape the peanut butter from their bodies and into a communal bowl, which is much more gross than awesome. It’s time for everybody with letters to sit together and cry tears of nutty happiness. “This is all that mattered,” Brenda says. Cochran blubbers, which he says goes against his strategy of being an emotionless game-bot. Reynold and Eddie target Sherri first and try to capitalize on her emotional afterglow to try to lure her. “We could guarantee you, worst case, fifth,” Reynold tells Sherri. Malcolm, master of the middle-aged woman, says he’ll shore up Sherri’s support if Eddie and Reynold can keep Erik on-board. Reynold’s first plan after taking over is to vote out Cochran, the strategic powerhouse. Late at night, Malcolm goes wandering. Only Adorable Andrea sees him leave. Malcolm thinks he has an idea, but while he’s digging, Andrea and Cochran come to join him. I love the eerie night vision, with Andrea and Cochran half-asleep monitoring Malcolm. “Is this a stand-off?” she asks. I’m not sure if we can trust the editing, but suddenly it’s night-vision no longer and Andrea is still sitting on the well and Malcolm is still standing, suddenly looking defeated. “You’re the little sister I can’t get rid of,” Malcolm says, agreeing to leave with Andrea and stop searching. Were this a movie, they’d fall in love. Instead, Malcolm isn’t sure if he just blew a million bucks.
End of your rope. Immunity is back up for grabs. For the challenge, they have to hold onto a rope that’s tethered to heavy log. At regular intervals, they have to move down the rope, making the weight even heavily. I’m confused. How is this not wildly and disproportionately imbalanced towards the Alphas? Cochran’s advantage is that at any point he can move his hand up two places on the rope. Eddie doesn’t think this will be advantage enough. Oh! They’re holding 1/3rd of the body weight they started the game with. OK. That makes theoretical sense and explains why it’s not totally unfair. Thanks for clarifying, Probst! Cochran uses his advantage immediately. I’m not sure why he used it so soon. They’re down to the last knot on the rope after 20 minutes, but nobody’s gone out yet. Until Brenda bails. And then Erik bails. On the last leg of the challenge, everybody else is holding a rope without a knot at the end, but Cochran has a knot. That’s a rather huge advantage. Malcolm tumbles. Andrea goes down. Probst coaches everybody on and Dawn goes out. “Great effort,” Probst says graciously. “Muscles twitching,” Probst says appreciatively of Reynold before he goes out. It’s just Eddie and Cochran. Eddie starts swearing like a sailor and, it slips. Cochran wins Immunity AGAIN! Suck it, Eddie. I feel like “Survivor” contestants need to remember this better: Advantage in challenge is worth whatever price you have to pay at the auction.
What is best in life? Cochran the Conqueror. “I am the greatest challenge competitor in ‘Survivor: Caramoan.’ There’s no debate. If you look at the scoreboard, I’m demolishing everybody,” Cochran celebrates. “I don’t care if it makes me a threat. I’m just gonna keep winning,” Cochran declares proudly. Malcolm decides that since he can’t find the Idol, he has to bluff and convince everybody that he has it. So he goes to Sherri, tells her he has the Idol and makes a handshake deal that he’ll go to the end with her. Malcolm pinky-swears to Sherri that the vote is against Andrea. “I’m putting all my trust in you,” Dawn tells Erik, who knows that he’s reaching a fork in the road. She also discusses her diarrhea, which I didn’t need to hear about. The majority alliance is set to split votes, but Cochran isn’t sure if they might not just be better off doing a straight vote for one person, suggesting Erik may not be so trustworthy. Andrea wonders if, after getting fooled by the girls in his first season, he might be out to fool a girl this time. “Neither side realizes this is my game right now. I’m the one calling the shots,” Sherri says, before playing dumb to deflect attention. It sounds like neither Sherri nor Erik has a clue what’s coming next as they go to Tribal.
Tribal Council. “I think Phillip’s departure kind of marked a new chapter in this game,” says Reynold, who claims it may not be 6-3 anymore. “I think anybody flipping at this point would be pretty much dooming their game,” Andrea warns. “Who knows where I sit with the favorites,” Sherri muses out loud, which shakes Dawn a little. Andrea says she’s 80 percent sure Malcolm has the Idol. Cochran does the math to explain why if anybody flips, it makes a mess out of the split-vote plan and could make this a whole new game. “I think it’s important that you do trust the group of people you’re with,” Andrea says.
The Vote. Reynold writes Andrea’s name. Dawn writes Reynold’s name. Cochran writes Malcolm’s name and says it would be “indescribably delicious” to send him home. There are tensions between those two that we haven’t seen explored. Nobody plays an Idol. Because nobody has an Idol. Andrea and Cochran smile. Probst tallies: Reynold. Malcolm. Andrea. Reynold. Malcolm. Andrea. Reynold. Andrea. Malcolm. It’s a tie. Everybody stuck together. And Malcolm is doomed. And he knows it.
The Revote. Probst tallies: Malcolm. Malcolm. Malcolm. MALCOLM. He’s resigned. Eddie and Reynold are crestfallen. “I need a drink,” he says as he walks off. In his post-eviction interview, Malcolm is still lamenting the $480 clue, but he maintains he wouldn’t have played the Idol anyway, because he thought he was safe. Interesting footnote: We didn’t see Reynold’s revote vote, but Eddie voted for Malcolm. I can’t really see what purpose that would have had. [EDIT: I’m reminded that Reynold was one of the people in the original vote, so he didn’t vote. Still doesn’t explain Eddie’s vote.]
Bottom Line. I bet Malcolm wishes he still had one of the two Idols he played the last two weeks when, technically, he turned out not to need to. Oh well. I like Malcolm, but he didn’t have a solvent strategy for a single second this season. Once he split off from Stealth R Us, he was basically doomed, though he got in a couple killer Tribal Council flourishes. It’s remarkable, but Dawn narcing on Corinne’s plotting turns out to have been the biggest move of the season so far. That nipped a nascent alliance in the bud and there was only so much scurrying Malcolm could do. In his first season, he aligned with Denise and that took him an awfully long way. This season, he over-aligned with Corinne, or perhaps was overly hostile towards Phillip? Unclear which. Somehow, after charming nearly everybody for most of his first season, he managed to charm absolutely nobody this time and he was left scurrying to woo Sherri at the last second, without ever doing enough legwork. Yeah, leaving aside the great moments he provided the last two Tribal Councils, Malcolm just played a bad game of “Survivor” this time around. Or he didn’t play a *good* game. How about that? I’ll miss his quotability, certainly.
Bottom Line, II. It was a decent episode. Have wishy-washy centrists Sherri and Erik already ceded their position of power? This was the Tribal Council at which they could make things interesting by flipping. Now, it doesn’t seem like they have that power at all, at least in the short term. I assume they’ll still be key pieces for a power play once it’s time for the core six to crumble, though. Reynold and Eddie ought to be doomed, which is fine since I don’t especially like them when they’re not aligned with Malcolm. We may soon be reaching a Cochran point of genuine over-confidence, which would be an interesting change of pace. Much credit to Adorable Andrea for basically filibustering Malcolm out of a hypothetical Idol, a hypothetical Idol that he says he wouldn’t have used anyway. Those lamenting Brenda’s absence earlier this season may now be wondering if the Brenda we have — scatterbrained and vaguely Stepford-y — is the Brenda we wanted — more like the sassy and strong Brenda from her truncated season.
And… Yeah. That’s about it. Are you sad to see Malcolm go, or do you figure this is what he had coming?
Not everything Malcolm tried worked but I’d rather watch him than Philip or Brandon.
R_Webb18 – There isn’t no contestant in “Survivor” history I wouldn’t rather watch than Brandon. I’d say Phillip probably goes somewhere in the middle, but I’d certainly rather watch Malcolm, yes…
Wouldn’t it be more of an unlucky game than a bad game?
If Corrinne hadn’t told Dawn too much, his alliance would have had the numbers and picked off Stealth one by one and we’d be declaring Malcolm the mastermind of the season.
Asking Reynold for the idol would have been an all-time great move if Eddie didn’t accidently tip off Andrea.
And he had no idea Erik would vote for Fillup last week. If Erik had stuck to the Stealth plan and Malcolm didn’t play the idol, it would have been 3 Malcolm, 3 Phillip, then the revote would have sent Malcolm home. (That’s assuming if you voted for someone whose votes didn’t count, you can still re-vote for the two with the tie.)
He was at least swinging for the fences instead of standing there with the bat on his shoulders hoping to draw a walk like Erik and Brenda.
Pig Brain – These are all elements he didn’t know. Phillip would tell you that Boston Rob would tell you that you should never leave that many elements to chance. And he was leaving a LOT of elements to chance.
But I think probably all perfect “Survivor” games rely on some amount of good luck, so all bad “Survivor” games rely on some amount of good luck.
Not really sure why Brenda seems like a completely different person this season. Sad to see Malcon go. He definitely got screwed over by trusting Dawn with Corrine. Surprised not to see him just go all out and search for the idol and try to find it first in a frantic digging situation. Worse case scenario, he gets voted out like he did tonight anyway. The rest of the guys in his alliance of convenience are jerks. Not rooting for them. So what? That leaves Cochran and Andrea? Last season had more overall enjoyable players. Also what was up with Sheri’s actions and faces? I thought originally she had a good grip on the game, but I think she’s cracked
Becket – I think with Brenda, a lot of it comes down to the mystery injury from the beginning of the season. I think that basically knocked her out of commission for the first half of the game. And then the first time around, she was voted out before we ever had to see her deal with this level of exhaustion and hunger. She still had swagger that season.
Regarding Malcolm and the digging, I think the problem is that if he just keeps digging and Andrea joins him and digs next to him, there’s the chance that she finds it instead of him or that she stays the whole time and that reduces his chances of being able to bluff. So he quit looking in case he would get another shot at digging or so that the bluff would still be in play…
I think even more with the digging if he starts digging she starts digging AND yells for the rest of the tribe. That’s a 6-3 digging advantage. And she doesn’t want to dig because if she manages to get Malcolm out she has an idol clue that only Cochran has, basically. Therefore: no digging going on.
As for Malcolm’s larger issue, I think he had a major disadvantage going in as an immediate returning player. It’s a huge advantage if you’re a giant ass like Russell, but a huge disadvantage if you’re super likeable like he is. Additionally, he came into a tribe with two pre-built pairs who mostly liked each other. Andrea-Phillip and Dawn-Cochran, and I know Andrea was friendly with both members of the Dawn-Cochran pair. His best bet might have been to side with them and try to be the swing at five, but that does not fit his personality at all.
Too bad about Malcolm but like you said he didn’t really have a strategy and he was just marking time. It was unlikely the Favorites were going to flip. Malcolm just didn’t have any cards. The other two are essentially walking dead.
John really took a risk by playing his advantage early. It could have backfired but since he’s son scrawny he probably wasn’t holding much weight.
I think the rest of the season is going to be boring now that Malcolm is gone and the two amigos will be joining him at ponderosa soon. Did Malcolm tell them the clue? John and Andrea know approximately where it is.
They didn’t show Reynold’s vote on the revote because he didn’t have one – because Reynold, Malcolm, and Andrea all tied at 3 votes, he was not permited to vote the second time.
All i’m gonna say is that I ship Malcolm and Andrea (Mandrea?) pretty hard. All the smirking while strategising to get each other out and sexual tension with the enemy thing… it’s hot.
Dan, using the advantage at the IC as soon as possible IS abosolutely the right strayegy, weird you don’t see that. That way he didn’t have to put much effort/strenght into it for the longest time possible.
Exactly. It was only going to get exponentially harder for Cochrain since he had so little body weight to take some of the work out of his muscles. The earlier the better!
Alternately phrased:
Round 1 – Knot 1
Round 2 – Knot 2
Round 3 – Knot 3
Round 4 – Knot 4
Etc
At any time after round 3 you can knock the number of knots down by 2. If you do it in round 4, you’re using knot one once, knot two twice, knot three twice, and every knot until the second to last knot once. You want to use the easiest knot twice, so you have to use it in round 3.
That all makes sense! I appreciate the clarification…
It’s weird how non strategic Brenda, Sherri, and Erik are. They all seem really content to finish 6th, 5th, and 4th.
Eddie not bidding on the challenge boost was inexcusable.
It’s worth noting that this was exactly the complaint people had about Andrea in her first season. There’s a lot they don’t show you and presumably all of those people have final three deals with SOMEBODY.
For what it’s worth, I would guess Cochran and Dawn read the room accurately and ditch Andrea. I think she’s got three votes locked down.
I don’t get why people seem to think this. I will guarantee right now at least one of them makes final 3. Why in the world would Dawchran take Andrea to the final 3 when the brolliance all likes her (sure, they vote for her all the time, but that’s merely because they think she’s running the show), and the other 3 are way more beatable jury threats. It’s no coincidence that Dawn has been working hard to get close with Sherri and Brenda in particular. Without Phillip, Andrea is actually the one in the bad spot, and if Malcolm pulled his head out of his butt when Andrea was being adorable and sitting on the well, he might have been able to make a move with one of the few people who actually might have been benefited by flipping rather than relying on idols as his only strategy this time around.
Malcolm got screwed twice. Once with Corrine blabbling to Dawn and once with Eddie being a bonehead with Andrea. I think he played a fine enough game to win, but got unlucky. Was he great? No. Because a great player would have figured out a better way to use two idols and an immunity necklace, but he was much closer to good than bad. If those two betrayals dont happen, which he had almost nothing to do with, we’re talking way differently.
Malcolm definitely played a better game than Eddie, Erik,Brenda and Sherri and they’re still around. Sometimes you need a little luck and Malcolm got two unlucky ones right at the top of the merge.
Malcolm’s road to victory would have been sticking with the favorites just long enough to knock out Reynold and Eddie, then using everyone’s mutual annoyance with Philip to take him out and assume control of the alliance. By that point he could have secured a secondary alliance with Sherri, who knows she’s on the bottom, and probably Andrea and one other. He got impatient and made the aggressive play too early, and now he’s paid for it.
If we are seeing the important stuff in its entirety, The strategies of players ALWAYS suck in these auctions. Not sure how many seasons have included them, and I suppose it might be understandable during the first one ever, but at this point its seriously inexcusable. They should know about how many items there will be, about how these things usually go, etc. Aside from the letter purchases, there had to be a couple people who basically ended up with nothing and a fist full of money. And half of the people must have had at least a chunk they could have bid for another bit of food. None of that, though, even compares to the fact that Eddie and Reynold let an advantage in the immunity challenge slide by without giving it a serious go, let alone everything they have which is actually the no-brainer move there. Note: I’m typing while watching on my DVR and Cochran just won immunity. Serves them right. It was a seriously terrible move either way, I’m just glad it was exposed now. Anyway, I generally think Survivor contestants seem to at least bring common sense for the most part, but this is like the second or third auction that I’ve watched and been absolutely astounded by how poorly they are handled. And this was probably the worst one with Reynold and Eddie’s mistake potentially crushing their whole alliance and changing the game.
PopzillaJoe – It’s my understanding that we usually only see *some* of what takes place at the auctions. Last season, for example, people were saying there were “gag” rewards — balut, brains, etc — that we didn’t see. But I agree completely that it’s bizarre that none of the Alphas were willing to hold out to guarantee the Immunity advantage.
i loved malcolm so much and just wanted him to win basically because i thought he deserved it last season not necessarily because he played a good game this season. I love him. I want him to be like boton robb come back in another season and win it!!! dont give up malcolm!!!
The moment Malcolm split from the faves was the moment he sealed his fate. It wasn’t Corinne’s fault or bad luck – it was the sheer stupidity of *needlessly* making himself a target so very early in the game. It was clearly a Faves vs. Fans game, so why jump ship from one with loaded cannons to the one full of holes? Instead of desperately trying to stay afloat on the outside he could have been safely securing alliances from within. He certainly was no prince charming, but simply joe schmuck instead.
Andrea has outplayed Malcolm at each and every step of the way. Foremost was her inclusivity of the fringe players whose potential for swing votes are critical to reel in – and that early investment has paid off thus far. Malcolm went the way of the Concorde fallacy and when retreat was the only viable option — he opted to have the gun pointed straight at his head. But stupid ‘big’ moves can orchestrate a repeat appearance since viewers prefer ridiculous actions over subtle and wise (yet ill presumed) inaction. Yeah, it is more fun to watch a guy go down in flames but how that idiocy gets labeled as brilliant by some, is beyond me.
I think for most people praising Malcolm still, it’s crediting his social game, not his strategic, which IS still extremely strong, and exactly the reason he didn’t need to try to strategize as much as he did. He immediately was able to get in with the majority of the alliance day 1, even though no one knew him, and everyone saw what Russell did last time when no one knew him coming in, and it was clear even last night that Andrea and Dawn still kind of love Malcolm, but knew he was simply too big of a threat, and had to go. If Malcolm had not tried to be the strategic mastermind, he probably makes final 4 again, and wins the game if he doesn’t choke at F4 immunity.
“It was the sheer stupidity of *needlessly* making himself a target so very early in the game.”
–Since when is the merge “so early” in the game? He sat back for the entire first half of the game, knowing he had to lay low because no one had seen his season.
“It was clearly a Faves vs. Fans game, so why jump ship from one with loaded cannons to the one full of holes?”
–Because he knew he was on the bottom of an alliance that was led by TWO pairs.
Mike — Malcolm’s social game sucked. Bromancing with a ticking bomb is stupid. Moreover, he assumed he had Erik earlier – so he lost the social game right there *and* misread him to boot. That easily could have been fatal right then. And not to mention the Dawn debacle immediately thereafter… Social games are not about being *liked* – they are about procuring votes that meet your own interests (via behavioral interactions).
With that — *Phillip’s* social game was one helluva lot better. Albeit an irritant – he did help foster both a sense of group and perhaps a self identity within that framework. No matter how silly – it was effectuated and votes were cast accordingly….
Sorry, I just love this Malcolm/Phillip social paradox here too much not to mention. ;)
Andrew — Since when at merge is too early? When the numbers simply do not add up and you doom yourself grasping at straws. What was in Malcolm’s own (perceived) best interest was clearly *not* in the interests of others. That he was blind to that is almost inconceivable.
And being at the bottom of the alliance with pairs? So what! Plenty of time left to mobilize and pick up stragglers or identify and capitalize upon fissures within. If he was truly at the bottom – he’d still be #6 out of 12 (!) which buys him plenty of time to maneuver things his way. Plus he had an idol he could have used as a power play to *build* a new alliance later on, say by saving someone *else’s* behiney and blindsiding at an opportune time. It is always best to play an idol from a position of knowledge and power – not out of hope, fear and desperation.
What you’re describing is what I consider strategy, tactics, or manipulation. Social gaming isn’t about being liked. It’s about being so liked that people will make decisions that are not in their best interests to keep you around because of that affection they have for you. Good examples of a great social game in the context I’m using it would be like Danni in Guatemala, JT in Tocantins, and Kim in One World (it’s true that Kim’s strategic and manipulative chops were also in full effect, but Sabrina and Chelsea both made the point that they knew going with Kim was probably a bad idea, but they did it anyway because she’s just that charming). And it worked great for him the first time, but this time, he made himself way too obviously a threat that they had no choice but to cut him.
Pairs of the last few seasons from the very get-go:
Russell and Natalie
Russell and Parvati
Rob and Natalie
Sophie and Albert
Kim and Chelsea
Denise and Malcolm
Notice a trend? If one of Dawn, Cochran or Andrea wins this season, you can add Dawn and Cochran OR Phillip and Andrea to the above list, as well.
Point is, it’s much better to be an alliance with single votes than with a block of votes, whether it be 2, 3 or more.
Mike — engendering affection is only one form of a social game. Not the only kind at all. There are many forms of *social* interactions. And if responses are unintentionally elicited (!) – then that quite simply is not game.
But Malcolm wasn’t axed because people liked him too much this time, it was because he was a visible and foolhardy aggressor that put the laser squarely between his eyes and practically pulled the trigger himself. While the first time – he squandered most all of his unearned love that wafted his way. AND *let* it become a liability! His bad. Untethered brute charisma ain’t really all that much game after all.
Andrew – did you fail to notice that Reynold & Eddie are a pair also? Yep, still stupid.
I’d also argue that pairings allow for much more jostling than say, a strict linear hierarchy — such that I don’t really buy your argument anyway.
Yes – but they were not a pair in the *majority* alliance that Malcolm was on the bottom of.
Andrew – granted. But seeing Malcolm & Denise in your listing – they were hardly a couple in the majority either…
I think all you have done is to illustrate that pairing is a successful strategy in itself. I don’t think that is really news and says nothing with respect to whether having a shield of up to 6 other people before you — such that one can survey, map *and* navigate the waters — is *worse* than blindly slamming oneself up against a freaking iceberg. It is no wonder his ship was sunk.
Especially when the alternative was to *securely* melt or chip some chunks away and/or chisel off some of the singletons still at play.
Sorry if this is 2x posting – the original seems to have disappeared.
Andrew – granted. But seeing Malcolm & Denise in your listing – they were hardly a couple in the majority either…
I think all you have done is to illustrate that pairing is a successful strategy in itself. I don’t think that is really news and says nothing with respect to whether having a shield of up to 6 other people before you — such that one can survey, map *and* navigate the waters — is *worse* than blindly slamming oneself up against a freaking iceberg. It is no wonder his ship was sunk.
Especially when the alternative was to securely melt or chip some chunks away and/or chisel off some singletons still at play.
I was looking back at your original post, and you made the point that Malcolm should have been waiting and biding his time to make a move, but I’m curious when you thought that should have been. Absent Corinne’s decision to tell Dawn, he was going to make his move at 11. The next, and last, time he could have made a move beyond that point was at final 9. Dawn and Cochran and Andrea and Phillip had relationships from their previous seasons within the pair, and with each other outside the game between the two pairs. If Phillip, Andrea, Cochran, and Dawn are each alive past final 9, that’s it and that’s all. The game is over for Malcolm. The point he intended to make his move, at 11, was the correct and best point to make a stand. To make his move at 9, assuming Corinne says nothing to Dawn, it seems reasonable to say the votes go Sherri (the original plan at 12), Eddie and Reynold. So now, Malcolm has to get both Brenda (who has been trying to hard to ingratiate herself into SRS since being on the wrong side of the Brandon boot that no one even considered her as a flip target ever throughout the post-merge game) AND Erik, who has displayed a pretty massive amount of wishy-washyness throughout. On the other hand, if he does what he did, absent Corinne’s blunder, Sherri goes at 12, at 11, SRS think Malc and Corinne are with them still, tell them where the vote is going, and use Reynold’s idol to idol that person out of the game. Then you’re at a final 10 with an alliance of Malcolm/Corinne/Reynold/Eddie/Michael against Dawn/Andrea/Cochran/Brenda/Erik (assuming the idol goes towards booting Phillp). Who do you think blinks in that particular game of chicken?
I think your argument that pairs allow for more jostling might be reasonable if the pairs were not interconnected to the degree they are in this game. Comparing this with a similar season, the original fans vs. favorites, the pairs were not linked like they are here. In the initial pairing, the reason Cirie joined the pairs was because she knew that at least Parvati had always intended to cut the guys before the end, thus Cirie had an initial in and the only true “pair” was Parvati and Amanda. The same is true of the later pair of Amanda/Cirie and Natalie/Alexis where Parvati operated as the intermediary between the two sides. Amanda and Alexis didn’t even like each other. In this case though, it’s not two independent pairs between Dawn and Cochran and Phillip and Andrea. They are paired off, but they are also tightly fused together such that Andrea actually cited her biggest ally as Cochran in a confessional when they merged. Malcolm would not be the Cirie in this scenario. He would be squarely 5th to 6th, which doesn’t get you a million dollars.
I was not arguing that Malcolm was axed for people liking him too much, I was saying that he made himself too big of a threat by trying to instigate coups, and if he had just done what he had done in the Phillipines, he would have been taken much farther than it was in anyone’s best interests to do so, just like that season. That said, I see why he was apprehensive about repeating his Phillipines game and decided to play this one more aggressively because he saw what happened in the Phillipines where he was too likable, too charming and people knew he would win, so he was in a spot where he absolutely had to win the final challenge to face the jury and didn’t want to put himself in that spot this time.
Mike – I am glad you bring Corinne back into the picture. Where did she stand in the alliance? Enough to keep Michael by her side two fan evictions in a row… there was some power there.
But there’s 3 people right there in no blab case – and a fourth? Well an idol can readily buy that if needs be (e.g., save one from eviction & blindside at same time) — which is a net 2 gain. Also, such a save might come with a ‘plus one’ booster ally for a potential of an instant + 3 number shift. That is, if it’s used while in the *know*…
Right there the almighty ‘unbeatable’ four are well beyond matched and readily exceeded and likely defeated. And when to do so? Almost anytime *after* Reynolds & Eddie are collectively disposed of — which *was* the overwhelming consensus (!) after all. While the no blab case is the correct reference point when viewing a decision for a delayed split – because that present split was the whole impetus of the meltdown. But Corinne plus one was not crucial to his game, and he could have well walked a different path.
Also, I’m not convinced that the fantastic four were unglueable as a unit – so idol power play aside, your suggestion of ‘no less than 9’ may not apply irrespective. While your statement that 11 is the best time is pretty moot when the numbers on each side convincingly argued against that. They were minus 2. And it only works *if* a majority is attained. Otherwise it’s simply foolish – and embarrassingly so.
And acquiring extras rarely happens when one does so from a position like a chicken with its head cut off. But it is worse than that — since a random draw would have served him better than *his* choice of Dawn! Just another indicator that his social game really sucked.
But – yes, Malcolm *was* playing a different game this go around. Here it was the ‘let me paint a bullseye on myself and repeatedly trip myself up’ game. Whatever his motivations, he totally dug his own grave.
And sorry for so much text!
They would not have been -2 if Sherri goes rather than Corinne at the merge vote, which was the agreed upon plan (according to Andrea’s explicit statements in a confessional) prior to Corinne blabbing to Dawn. Corinne/Malcolm/Reynold/Eddie/Michael vs. 2 Pairs/Erik/Brenda. That’s 6-5. One idol at 11, and it’s five vs. five, and Malcolm has the group more likely to win at a game of purple rock chicken through bravado (Malcolm), loyalty (Corinne), or naivete (the fans), and an idol to remove one person from the rock pick if it comes to that, and a higher likelihood of winning individual immunity to remove another.
These are real people, not chess pieces, and people don’t naturally embrace change. That’s why your Kims, Boston Robs, Coach/Albert/Sophies are able to be obviously at the top, and no one ever makes a move against them. People do not act in their best interest a large percentage of the time in this game, so if you have an alliance of 5, you’re perceived to be in an alliance of 8 such that they will tell you the voting plans, and you have an idol, getting it to 5 v. 5 is a stronger play than waiting until you just don’t have the people around you to make a move. My question is this. When should Malcolm have made his move in your mind, and what would the voting bloc look like that gets him the numbers? I maintain that he had the right plan, but his ally punted it.
You say that the fantastic four are breakable post-9, but I just don’t see it. A. the point still stands that this is an all-star season, not strangers, the four all know each other outside the game and have pre-existing relationships. B. Which one of those doesn’t think they’re final 3 in that situation such that they would turn on their alliance and risk losing a bunch of jury votes for no reason?
Mike – as far as precise timing for a split goes – that really depends upon the landscape. It need not be static, esp. if one is really playing the game. But having a majority is a necessary constant. That should be quite evident. No matter how you slice it, Malcolm unambiguously failed here.
When that majority can be secured *does* depend on the nature of people (and their interactions!). Hence we return back to social stuff once again…
So I agree that they are not just chess pieces per se. Malcolm *could* have been lubing some potential social/ally ties with Brenda, Erik, Sherri and yes – even Andrea over at Gota way back when and post-merge he should have observed (!) before acting as well. I mean that is just common sense. But instead it was just total bromance wastage on the two biggest targets in the game. Stupid. They outlived him… and that is not surprising at all, given the costs Malcolm imposed upon himself.
You blame Corinne but Malcolm actually exposed *himself* there. So your ‘it is all Corinne’s fault’ argument doesn’t quite hold. Your 5 v 5 scenario notwithstanding.
But as I said before, Malcolm could have made a split as early as a post-Reynold & Eddie exit … and potentially as late as 5 even. After that it really isn’t quite a split but more of a join… ;) Sure the latter end point may not be ideal – but it depends upon what sort of footwork/investments were made and the specific fruits of ally building from within such that the numbers pan out. Take the bros away from the strategy and it is a real different scene. The moral of the story is that the guy did have real alternatives but he chose to proactively doom himself instead.
And of course – I mentioned alliance knowledge & idol power as an obvious post 9 break-up play. There’s genuine flexibility there wrt time and proper positioning. But that realism aside, who breaks away from the fantastic four you ask? Andrea. Or Dawn & Cochran. Depending on how you look at it. There *is* a natural fissure there that can be exploited if done the right way. It isn’t necessarily fated that they remain together as you suggest. Nor is a split necessary for a break-up of the four either (!)… Meaning collective group interests could well arise to vote them off just the old fashioned way… Esp. with just a bit of prodding and reasoning.
Although I do accept that there was a higher order coalition there – so that it was actually an alliance within an alliance within an alliance within yet another alliance at merge!^ Now *that* is pretty darn cool! ;)
^(Phillip + Andrea) + (Dawn + Cochran) + other Stealth + other Faves …… note that the numbers here are 6 to that 4 (incl. Sherri & Michael). So no fancy footwork was even necessary – just same basic maths and an appeal to best interests *might* have worked! Since 6 > 4.
I respect your methodology substantially, but I think the flaw I see in your reasoning is that you are giving the people out there too much credit in their desire to act in their own best interest, or even to know what that best interest is. An overwhelming majority of players that have played are passive, not thinking about the game, and inclined to just ride the wave of their hierarchy like zombies until they are cast off when no longer needed. Take Andrea for instance, in terms of a good player doing this. She’s playing an awesome tactical game, but I think she’s missing the forest for the trees. Brenda is closer to Dawn, Sherri is closer to Dawn… why would Dawn and Cochran take Andrea (Now that Phillip is gone, they can get rid of her easily) when she’s almost certain to get all 4 votes from the Brolliance at the very least? But Andrea doesn’t see it at all. She’s a much better tactical player than she was in Redemption Island, but she’s still fundamentally the girl that had the “Ometepe!” voting confessional the episode immediately before she was voted off by Rob last time. And this is a good player doing this, much less the average survivor player. Look at Troyzan and Kim for another example of how hard it is to get people to act in their own best interest based on their relationships they have. He was exactly right, Kim was going to steamroll them all, they had to turn on her, but they all adored Kim so much and were so under her spell that they just marched like lemmings off a cliff to her coronation.
Mike – I don’t see zombies or more importantly — any voodoo shamans out there. Do you? That isn’t the infrastructure. Self-interests in the form of the collective have reigned the game – so that a *continuation* of such behavior is rather parsimonious and not that unreasonable at all. These aren’t the new kids on the block you know.
Also, the fans/faves/stealth boundaries could not have been broadcast any clearer or louder. That information was common knowledge (!) and combine that with clear common interests and — voila — insta-group…. just add water. ;)
Of course I couched the inevitable juncture (sans bros) of 6 to 4 as a ‘maybe’ it’d fly – since there are a number of variables that may well intervene in what would otherwise be a self-organizing entity. But seriously, the numbers would have automatically fallen directly into their laps that way – and you can’t ever ask for a better platform. Esp. as a contrast to the complete blunder-fest that ensued. Easy cheesy, be patient young padawan.
Malcolm was an idiot, pure & simple. He wanted to control the game yet was oblivious to the game that was being played. Instead of being in the driver’s seat – he wildly ran into oncoming traffic and went splat. Yeah, he was able to dodge a few cars here and there – but totally failed to see the massive semi that was barreling down the street. The same one that could have safely delivered him to his destination. Switching seats to grab the wheel is how it is done – not by crashing thru the windshield!
And back to spells… Malcolm truly ain’t no wizard – but sure in the hell has enchanted those at home. Whatever – he’s a celebrity on tv but on the island he’s just roadkill.
But totally switching gears here – I don’t have much squabbles wrt your statements re: Andrea’s current position. But from where I’m perched – she has really impressed me thus far. Her biggest failing is that she has played too well, methinks. And for that – she’s got to go. That whole debauchery of game make-up should be both anticipated and mitigated though. She *did* have Phillip as a buffer man – so I’m sure she had thought of this at least on one level. BUT on another — she totally had the means within her grasp and it looks like she may well have squandered that away. That being her ties with the misfits of the game — who could carry her all the way to the crown. Oh well.
And her flirtation with the beastie boys is not fatal, but surely is some ill communication. Now that reconnaissance measures are no longer justified…
I think Malcolm played the best game he could play given the circumstances. Once Dawn exposed him and Corrine, he was screwed.
“Oh well. I like Malcolm, but he didn’t have a solvent strategy for a single second this season.”
I could not disagree with this more, Dan.
1) He laid low in the beginning, knowing he was the new kid on the block and no one had seen him play before.
2) When it was down to 12, Malcolm had a great plan. At that point even, Stealth-R-Us was talking about getting rid of him (not to his knowledge) and after Sherri was scheduled to go home that week, he was going to make a move with him, Corrine, Michael, Eddie, Reynold, and Erik. That brings him to final 6 WITH an idol and head of the new alliance. If it weren’t for Corrine inexplicably blabbing to Dawn, he’d have been sitting pretty. And Corrine, in post-exit interviews, has admitted Malcolm even said to her not to tell Dawn.
How is that not having a strategy? He completely botched it post-merge, especially overplaying it the last two weeks, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have a strategy.
-A2
I question whether they actually “had” Erik at that point. I’m guessing not.
I still think Malcolm’s best option was to play the lone-wolf game once he outed himself from the majority alliance (and I’m not so sure that was the wrong move). He had been given plenty of evidence that the people he needed to flip just weren’t going to do it and he if didn’t make it out of the last tribal council still holding an idol, he was in big trouble. And that’s what happened this week. He needed to give up on the notion of the three amigos and stay alive until the dominant alliance cracked, because it always cracks (maybe as soon as next week), you just need to be the last one standing from the minority group when it does.
So he should have let Eddie go, kept his secret idol, tried to find another this week and win immunity and if that didn’t happen, then play his secret idol and lose Reynold. If he can make it just one further TC, either through immunity or an idol, then he’s in prime position at 7 to worm his way through to the final 3.
(These are notes I took in real time while watching.)
Brenda seems to be breaking down mentally. Maybe this explains the apparent Purple Kelly edit.
So harsh to put Andrea in the no-win position at the auction, ouch.
Huh, now Brenda is all better? Still, she must be a bit fragile emotionally.
It didn’t strike me as smart for Malcolm to leave the scene of where he was digging. That diagram and description seemed so precise, I don’t understand what the problem was.
Wow, would not have predicted Erik would drop out of the immunity challenge so early, especially given how light he was going into the game.
So, while a member of the “three amigos” did go home, it is pretty remarkable that three “fans” made it to the final eight (at least).
I wonder why John didn’t return to the scene and keep searching once Malcolm and Andrea left? They pretty well know where it is south shouldn’t be hard to find.
And did Malcolm tell the bros the clue or does it leave with him?
For what its worth, Eddie and Reynold, then either Eric and Andrea, Brenda. That’s my prediction of how the voting goes until the final three. The ONLY way any of these five make it to the final is they win individual immunity. And I don’t see that happening. Sherri won’t win because she’s a fan. Dawn won’t win because she’s a crybaby and Cochran wins because he’s played the smartest game! We’ll see.
I hope that you are not disguising facts as a prediction, only to later claim that you called it lol.
I wouldn’t do that……. ;)
I hope Eddie explains his vote for Malcolm because that still has me scratching my head.
I can’t imagine what it is like to be out there without food and/or rest, but it might have been wise for Malcolm to throw some misdirection and pretend to dig for the idol somewhere else. Granted, all eyes would have been on him, but if there had been a red herring “hole” of sorts he could have easily gone to the well under the auspices of actually getting water. I also have no idea how much time there was from auction til tribal. Just a thought.
“We could guarantee you, worst case, fifth,” Reynold tells Sherri.
“Gee, that’s so much better than the guaranteed 6th I’d get with the other alliance. So, thanks for that!” What Sherri should have said.