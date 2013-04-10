Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ – ‘Cut Off the Head of the Snake’

Pre-credit sequence. When last we left our castaways, Corinne had just been unceremoniously blindsided. Now what? Monkey! Monkeys everywhere! It’s like they’ve been waiting for Corinne to leave. Did Corinne eat monkeys? That would explain so much! “I look at last night as a victory,” says Reynold, basically figuring even if his alliance fell flat, any time somebody other than him goes home, it’s a win. Eddie and Reynold are beginning to recognize that they’re female kryptonite, noting that any time a girl aligns with them, she goes home. Uh-oh. Stop cutting to Adorable Andrea. I don’t like what you’re implying, editors. “I am iron-clad with my guys, with Eddie and Malcolm,” says Reynold, who decides that the time has come to flirt with Andrea. “I still have the only Idol that nobody else knows about,” observes Malcolm. “They thought they cut off the head of the snake. They thought they killed the rebel leader, I guess. They don’t know they missed yet,” Malcolm says. I hope that’s not foreshadowing. But I’m sure that between Andrea getting next to Poison Reynold and Malcolm’s cockiness, something is sure to be foreshadowed.
Backwards on a pig, baby money. Snake in the grass. And… Baby Monkey! Watch out for the snake, baby monkey! Ugh. Phillip is attempting to flirt with Sherri. Ew. I need that to stop. Phillip thinks Mike is going out next, because the Fans have to be taught that people who go against him get voted out. And then Phillip gives Sherri her Stealth R Us nickname, “Tenacity.” She pledges her troth and shakes Phillip’s hand. “They’re all crazy out here,” Sherri says, embracing both her identity and her grasp on big personalities, comparing Phillip to Shamar.
Stop! Stop chasing waterfalls. Weren’t the rivers and the lakes enough? GEEZ. Reward is up for grabs. They split into teams of five. Each team gets a goalie, who stands on a platform in front of a net and the other players try throwing balls past them. First team to four goals wins. Want to know what they’re playing for? A trip to a waterfall, with a picnic lunch at the bottom. After a schoolyard pick, it’s Erik, Eddie, Reynold and Cochran shooting for purple, with Dawn, Phillip, Andrea and Brenda shooting for orange. Malcolm is defending for orange, with Mike defending for purple. Nobody picked Sherri. Poor Sherri. Brenda, with a green bandana around her still-mysteriously injured knee, scores first, but Erik quickly equals. Andrea scores for orange, but Cochran equals for purple. “Cochran, on a tear in challenges lately,” Jeff Probst observes. Phillip scores for orange and Eddie equalizes. After a happy dance, Brenda misses and Erik scores. Purple wins. “I’m on a winning team!” cheers Mike, who did nothing at all.
Ziggy Zaggy Ziggy Zaggy Oi Oi Oi. The winning team arrives at the waterfall. In order to get to the picnic, they have to rappel down the rock wall. This puts Cochran out of his element. “I rarely leave my apartment. I rarely leave Twitter,” Cochran says, speaking my language. But he goes down gamely. Good for Cochran. They have sandwiches and beverages. They toast to men. Manly men! “It’s simple and it’s pure,” Reynold says of the Boys’ Club. Over lunch, the Alphas propose that Cochran join them in the “bro down,” saying that after the first “Fan vs Favorites” season was dominated by women, it’s time for the men to dominate. “That doesn’t appeal to me at all,” Cochran says. “I don’t want to be engaged in any masculine tomfoolery with these numbskulls,” Cochran declares.
Over-playing. The losers return. Malcolm is philosophical. He wanted food, but he wants numbers more and so he targets Sherri and Dawn as potential votes he might sway. Malcolm proposes to Sherri that they’re at the bottom of an eight-person alliance. Then he goes to Dawn and makes the exact same pitch. He’s rounding up an alliance of six to try to shake up the game. “I’m thinking, ‘He’s gonna be a problem,'” Dawn tells us, suddenly targeting Malcolm. Nobody keeps secrets anymore and Sherri and Dawn immediately go to Adorable Andrea and inform on Malcolm’s plot. Phillip is offended that Malcolm is trying to play him and he tells Malcolm that it’s going to be an Eddie/Reynold split, when the vote is really going against Malcolm. Uh-oh!
Temptation Island. Eddie and Andrea float lazily in a lagoon. Andrea, whose standards disappoint me, says that Eddie is really hot and wonders if their flirtations constitute “island dating.” At the very least, she hopes to get information and a vote from Eddie, who tells her that he’ll do anything to stay around. “Promise? You’ll vote the way I say?” Andrea coos. “I don’t think Andrea wants to vote me out,” Eddie says, hoping to get dragged along until he can stand alone. Andrea promises to keep Eddie around if he provides details about a Idol. Andrea figures she’s playing Eddie, but she isn’t sure if Eddie is playing her. They giggle together.
Drown your sorrows. Immunity will test their ability to remain calm. We’ve seen this challenge. Players get in cages and wait for the tide to come in, giving them less and less breathing room until people start freaking out. This challenge is like watching paint dry, at least for a long while. Then eventually, they’re starting to get water-boarded. Naturally, it’s Former Federal Agent Phillip who bails first, followed by Sherri and then Erik. Dawn, whose strategy was weird, goes out next. Lots of hand-snorkeling. Malcolm bails, then Mike goes out. Eddie, Cochran and Reynold go out, leaving Brenda and Andrea to fight for Immunity. This is such a strange challenge. Andrea bails and, for the first time this season, Brenda does something! Go Brenda. But now what?
Gleneddie Glen Andrea. Everybody’s happy for Brenda. “This next vote has to be the turning point in the game that I’ve been waiting for,” Malcolm says, determined to make the Favorites think he’s worth them. “Malcolm’s a good liar,” an appreciative Andrea says, but she’s even more impressed with Dawn’s lying. It seems, though, that Malcolm is convinced that Andrea is the one running the show, so she has to go next. Dawn keeps reassuring Malcolm that she’s down with his plan, though she thinks it’s strange that Malcolm is trusting her after she was responsible for blindsiding Corinne last week. Of course, Malcolm presumably can’t know that, so that would be why he’s willing to trust her. Also, as we learned last season, Malcolm loves to trust a woman-of-a-certain-age. Dawn’s price for joining Malcolm’s alliance is seeing Reynold’s Idol. Monkey! True to his word, Reynold slides over and shows Dawn the goods. “If you don’t follow through, I go home tonight, so don’t screw me,” Reynold tells Dawn, warning her that if he senses he’s going to get screwed, he’ll play the Idol. “Shame on you. Shouldn’t have showed me your Idol. Shame on you, Malcolm, shouldn’t have brought me in,” Dawn says. Tarsier! Andrea tells Eddie that he’s not going home, but won’t tell him who the vote is going against. A splendid “Survivor” David Mamet dialogue ensues between Andrea and Eddie, a jibber-jabber of names and numbers and mentions of Idols. “I’m going home tonight” is Andrea’s takeaway from the conversation. I’m not sure what gave it away, but… she’s not wrong. Terrified, Andrea goes to Cochran and calls an audible, saying the safer move would be voting Michael out. Cochran is unimpressed. He may not like displays of testosterone from man-folks, but he wants to see some balls from Adorable Andrea. Dawn is also displeased with Andrea’s timidity and she promises Andrea that Malcolm doesn’t have an Idol and they need to vote him out now. Dawn’s really worried that all of her acting will be wasted, which is pretty much the way Adrien Brody must feel about every movie he’s made since “The Pianist.”
Tribal Council. Michael begins by saying that a Favorite going home last Tribal gave him a glimmer of hope. Why is Erik literally picking bugs from Andrea’s hair? Phillip explains Stealth R Us to Jeff Probst, as everybody chuckles and makes stone-faces. “Payback’s a bitch,” Sherri says of the Fans who betrayed her last week. Eddie calls Sherri a puppet. Probst tells the players that an Idol could change the game. Thanks, Jeff! Mike points out that Stealth R Us is already breaking down, though Phillip swears there’s solidarity. “If you have a sense that you’re on the bottom, this is an opportunity to flip,” Andrea says, but Phillip tells everybody that this isn’t the right time. Malcolm starts stroking his chin. Did something just expose the plot to him?
The vote. Malcolm, confusingly, is the first vote we see and it’s against Reynold. That’s the only vote we see, but we get several cutbacks to Malcolm looking nervous. Will anybody play an Idol? Reynold stands to play his Idol, but Malcolm stops him. WOW. “Hold up, man. They all voted for me. You can tell. That’s what that whole story was about. Give it to me and we’re in good shape,” Malcolm pleas. “Yeah,” Reynold says. Holy COW. Macolm plays Reynold’s Idol. The vote: Andrea. Andrea. Andrea. Reynold. Michael. Michael. Michael. Michael. Michael. MICHAEL. “You turkeys,” Michael says, before flipping the Top 10 off. “Well, there are 10 very savvy players left,” Probst says, apparently ignoring what just happened at Tribal Council. “The Favorites are great players. They really are tight,” Mike says.
Bottom Line. A second straight really good episode since the Merge, as this “Survivor” season begins getting more intriguing as the craziness is de-emphasized. Sure, Phillip flirted with Sherri and gave her a nickname and explained Stealth R Us at Tribal Council, but in the balance, he was hardly a factor at all. And who would have guessed that Adorable Andrea would out play Malcolm? I mean… she did, didn’t she? She babbled at Eddie until she got the hint that she might be in trouble and then she reversed course and went with the easy elimination, flushed out the only Idol she knew about in the game and got to smirk as Malcolm looked silly. And boy oh boy, Malcolm went from looking brilliant to looking silly in no time flat. If Andrea hadn’t changed the plan and the votes had been headed for Malcolm, that move on Malcolm’s part would be an all-time great “Survivor” move, saving himself without having to play his own Idol. I would have been sad to see Andrea go, but I’d have made peace with it in exchange for the brilliant Malcolm move. But instead, Malcolm ended up triply weakening his alliance, because he flushed out his own disloyalty, he flushed out a game-changing Idol from within his alliance and his alliance ended up losing a member, albeit a weak one. Malcolm still has his own Idol, which is obviously nice, but he doesn’t have numbers to work with and, depending on how Reynold chooses to interpret Malcolm’s mis-read, he may also have lost intellectual clout. I do feel a bit sad for Dawn, who may have squandered the last of her fortitude on tonight’s lies. Still, though, that was fun.
Your thoughts? Did I read the Malcolm/Andrea winner/loser situation correctly? I’m sleepy. I might have missed something…
I’ve been saying since she survived the aftermath of the (first) Matt vote out that Andrea is kind of a badass. She proved it physically later in that season, and I thought she’s pretty smart too. She’s also pretty funny on Twitter. I may have a crush.
Anyway, no mention of how utterly stupid and unfair the reward challenge was? No way to stop the high arcing throw AND purple won on their fourth goal of six attempts while orange had three goals on five attempts. Bull, Survivor.
Yes, that challenge wasn’t well thought out. Just arc the ball and how can anyone stop it? Especially on a tiny platform like that. Even Droopy Dog scored.
Andrew – You still had to get the arc right? I guess. But yeah, I lost count of who had gone how often and whatnot. I did note that Mike won reward without stopping a single shot. Yeah. It was a flawed task…
-Daniel
They often edit down the challenges so that when they say first to 4 goals wins, it could have been a higher number of goals. Thus, while it may have looked unfair, odds are they both had an equal number of attempts.
Like Brandon said, these challenges are actually played to a higher number but on TV they say first to 4. That way they can edit for drama.
They should have just done a straight water polo game.
They played this game last time, and it didn’t work at all last time either.
According to Dalton’s interview with Probst on EW, this was one of those that was edited down and both had an equal number of attempts. He didn’t address the general pointlessness of the defender though. Should have been a taller platform.
Malcolm will just tell Reynold that Michael got played by the favorites. Michael flipped and voted for Reynold, but the favorites were planning on voting Michael all along. Also, Malcolm’s vote for Reynold was a savvy move. He was originally supposed to vote for Reynold in a 4-4 split, and if that’s the way the vote actually went, he could say he voted with the favorites, and this is proof he was never with the fans. In other words, he knew Andrea wasn’t going home, so the best thing he could do was vote the way the favorites wanted him to. It was basically a lose-lose situation, but that was his best move.
Honestly, Malcolm read Phillips speech correctly and had Eddie not effed things up by freaking out Andrea he would have pulled off a great blind side so I can’t hold it against Malcolm.
Otherwise, Malcolm is doomed. He doesn’t have the numbers and the majority alliance obviously wants him gone so unless he wins every immunity challenge from here on out its just a matter of time. My pick for the final 3 at this point: Cochran (likeable, doing decent at challenges, and a good strategist), Andrea (Phillip may be the “leader” of Stealth R Us, but she is calling the shots) and Sherri (I could see her making it because she fits the role of someone who survives by being used to eliminate greater threats)
I kind of think it is the other way around… Phillip’s speech prompted Malcolm into playing an idol – it was a psych! Malcolm was stealthed…
Sorry, I didn’t phrase my above reply very well. Given that Stealth/Faves were *already* voting Michael, scaring Malcolm into playing an idol is just solid game play. And they could’ve easily flushed out 2(!) idols that way…
Salticid, if Andrea hadn’t bee savvy enough to understand that she was the fan’s target Phil’s running of the mouth could have been fatal for her. Don’t mistake his delusional cockiness for brilliant gameplay. The reaction shots from Cochran rightly showed that Phil was saying too much.
Dan,
I was blown away that while Malcom felt he had to protect himself he did so by using another player’s Immunity idol thus ostill keeping his own a secret. No one can possibly guess that he has one now, which sets the stage for a possible juicy blindside next tribal.
Biddle – You assume that Phillip would have said the same speech IF they were voting Malcolm in an attempted blindside. I think that is a rather outrageous leap. He put fear into Malcolm when they were voting out Michael, he didn’t leak anything at all, but wholly distracted. And that is good. Also note that distraction interference is up his alley — like how he will scream random stuff to throw people off their game during challenges.
However – given that Malcolm did not play his own idol – Phillip may just get stung over this after all…
Phillip is delusional wrt his Boston Rob type game and his illusory control. But that doesn’t make the man fully incompetent by default. People think that he is a buffoon; and wearing pink underwear is part of that package (sorry no pun intended!)he knowingly puts out there. It is purposeful distraction, methinks.
Saltcid,
I agree with you. Phillip doesn’t make that speech if they were actually voting Malcolm.
If he was going to make a speech like that right before he blindsides someone, he would have done it against the player he HATED in Corrine.
Kind of a confusing episode but then I don’t watch the show too closely.
Has that Brenda girl been on the show since the beginning?
Mulderism – At least you learned her name this week!
-Daniel
She apparently has set a record for most weeks in a row without a confessional. Also, according to Penner’s twitter acount, she could not put any weight on her knee during that episode. All very interesting things no one knows about her which screams she is not winning this season.
Yes, thanks to the recaps.
In days of yore I used to learn the cast names from the opening credits but they rarely show them anymore because it uses up precious time that could be used to talk to Phillip.
Zach – I’m not sure I buy the confessional part. We’ve definitely had players who have made it to the Top 7-ish without ever saying a word on-screen. In my mind, Brenda said something in the first week or two? Or did she not? Geez. In her first season, she was funny and sassy.
And yes, you can tell the shape she’s in physically, though it’s very odd that it hasn’t been directly acknowledged on-camera in any way. And also odd that even though everybody knows Brenda can’t move, she still got picked in the Reward Challenge and Sherri didn’t…
-Daniel
Perhaps, it would just be odd to have someone who was never given any facetime in the first half of the season suddenly come back to win it all. I’m also not sure if she’s had a confessional at all this season. Maybe in the first or second episode, but since then I cannot remember seeing her say anything, even during the whole Hantz meltdown.
I would say that Brenda was given a bad edit but she would actually have to be edited in the first place. They didn’t even interview her about the win!
Either she’s going to be dominating the screen time towards the end or she pissed somebody off and this is payback.
I remember her saying Cochran was swollen like a petite pregnant lady. Sigh. I wish they showed her more, you can tell she’s a badass, she’s always smiling despite her injury and she’s great at challenges despite her injury as well.
They should go all the way with it. When she gets voted out, they should leave out her closing credits interview. Speaking of Adrien Brody analogies, maybe her editing this season has been identical with Adrien Brody’s part in The Thin Red Line. Maybe they originally had a lot of Brenda on the show but then they decided to edit her storyline out of the season so now she’s like a glitch in the system like Sarah Silverman’s character in Wreck-it Ralph.
I heard something that Brenda is engaged in real life so since her game last time mostly involved flirting, maybe her having a boyfriend/fiancee this time around is part of why she’s not getting any editing.
Imagine how much Brenda’s gritty toughness of playing through injury would be romanticized by one Jeff Probst, had Brenda been a dude?
@Jobin00, no kidding! He’d be falling all over himself if she was a he.
I read it the same way as you Dan. Andrea’s last minute scramble saved her alliance and put Malcolm in a very difficult spot. I think we were supposed to think that she was overreacting and going crazy, but it turned out to be the requisite amount of crazy.
Hey, just because you’re paranoid,doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you! If I thought there was a sure way I wasn’t going home (voting Michael), when there was some danger of it, I wouldn’t have chosen it as well. A million bucks is a lot at stake. If it was Cochran’s name brought up, he’d have done the same, he was only anoyed because he wasn’t the one in danger.
You probably have to imagine that people “freak out” about their name being tossed around all the time.
Dan, I know that things didn’t go Malcolm’s way tonight, but I don’t really think he looks all the silly. He took a calculated risk from a position of weakness and it almost worked out.
To hit on your three points about Malcolm triply weakening his alliance:
1. Malcom’s loyalty or perception of it is irrelevant. Even if the remaining favorites thought he was loyal, he still would be a target very soon anyway. He had to take the risk now because he won’t have the votes to do anything if he plays it safe and lets his allies get voted out. He might have already been burned anyway. As for trusting Dawn, he needed a fifth vote tonight to avoid using an idol and he knows he just voted against Sherrie and that Brenda and Eric aren’t even really playing the game.
2. As for flushing Reynold’s idol, it would have been ludicrous for his alliance to not play an idol at all tonight given that one of Malcolm/Eddie/Reynold/Mike were going to face at least four votes. They guessed wrong, but it was a great guess as even you would acknowledge. And on top of that, Malcolm got it played for himself.
3. Short of guessing the target correctly off no information or convincing Dawn or Sherri to flip, a member of their alliance was going home tonight no matter what they did because they had four votes and the best they could do is generate a split vote and then tie which would be broken by the other members in the revote. Malcolm’s efforts didn’t keep his alliance intact but they certainly didn’t cause him to lose a member either.
And Reynold has no choice but to basically stick with Malcolm anyway, so there’s really no risk of stature with his boys either. I am pretty sure the anger will be deflected onto Dawn quiet easily.
Hmmm are you Malcolm? YOu seem to have all the right answers in his favour and thought about it too much. I mean, i’m still confused about what traspired.
“Malcolm’s efforts didn’t keep his alliance intact but they certainly didn’t cause him to lose a member either.” That quote doesn’t make sense. Either his alliance stays in tact or they lose a member. In this case, they lost a member.
I think he meant Malcolm’s alliance was losing a member no matter what, that it was not Malcolm who caused that.
I agree with Nohogreg. Didn’t see Malcolm’s play as silly at all. He may have been played by Phillip (at least Phillip will say so, lol), but he really couldn’t risk NOT playing an idol, and getting Reynold’s while keeping his own secret was a great move. Can’t wait to see the look on Reynold’s face when Malcolm pulls out the other idol!
Agree – I don’t think he was made to look silly; even if Reynold played the idol, it wouldn’t have mattered.
In fact, if anything, now it makes the Favorites think Malcolm does NOT have an idol at the next tribal, whereas there still could have been some skepticism had he not done what he did.
He’s still obviously a dead duck in the waiting, but survive and advance right? May have just bought himself another 6+ days with the move, even though it didn’t work out.
Yeah, you read it correctly. Andrea changed the vote from Malcolm to Mickael, to make sure she was safe in case an idol was played that would send her home. She knew Michael didn’t have it and nobody would give it to him, so she was really smart in guarenteeing her safety that way. I think Malcolm was smart too though, he thought he was getting voted out, and instead of wasting his idol he used Reynold’s! LOL Reynold was the dummy in giving it to him, it could have easily been him going home.
Man, that was even better than last week, I was in pins and needles waiting to see if they had decided to still vote Malcolm (which would have meant Andrea’s demise) or Michael, when Malcolm played Rey’s idol. Insanity.
“I think Malcolm was smart too though, he thought he was getting voted out,”
I disagree, Malcolm thought the Faves were splitting their vote between Eddie and Reynold so his own vote for R and using R’s HII would send R home. He got played.
Malcolm thought it was a split until Phillip’s speech. Then you could see the look on Malcolm’s face change from certainty to worry.
Then what purpose does his vote serve? He could have voted for Andrea.
Maybe he thinks he can convince the other Faves that the plan against Andrea was Reynold’s doing (“See, I voted like I told you I would!”)? He’s going to be scrambling even harder now, that’s for sure.
Hate to nitpick, but I believe you mean “The Pianist”. I correct because I love…to see people make fun of Adrien Brody.
Brendan – Whoops! Right you are, of course… Fixed! Thanks…
-Daniel
imo malcolm’s move was brilliant not silly, especially if eddie hadn’t run his dumb*ss mouth to andrea. it was excellent on the spot decision making/acting, what better way to ‘prove’ to the other just how ‘vulnerable’ you are by basically begging for an idol right infront of them & flushing it out. now he is in a much better position to blindside them. i dont think he will last much longer after he plays it unless he wins immunity till the end but he’s in a good spot to finally break up the stupid stealth-r-us & make the season changing move.
Chrissy – I didn’t say it was a silly move. I said it was a move that made Malcolm look silly. I think there’s a difference… As you say, it *could* end up being a brilliant bit of possum-playing…
-Daniel
The one area where it did work out for Malcolm: Everyone else will now be 100% certain he doesn’t have an idol because he wouldn’t have asked for Reynold’s otherwise. He’s screwed long term because he’s on the wrong side of the numbers, but you would think there will be an episode where everyone votes for him and he shocks everyone by pulling out his own idol.
yeah dan i see your point now i just read it fast & was still a bit bitter at how it went down haha
i’m just hoping its all part of some genius plan coz we haven’t really seen any big moves happen, corrine getting voted out was more damage control than a game changer.
Malcolm tried to pull off two great moves and was cost by key members saying too much. Poor Malcolm, sometimes luck just ain’t on your side.
BBQ,
But isn’t it more than luck? Why wasn’t Malcolm trying to figure out what went wrong the previous week before going forward with this plan?
Understood that the alliance will no longer think that he has an idol (or didn’t at that moment), but the alliance is still large enough to split votes and pick off whoever they choose.
They would split the votes anyway, since they would have to safeguard against someone “finding” the idol now in woods that Reynold just played that will have thought to be reintroduced into the game.
You raise a solid point. Malcolm tried to pull a big move last week, his partner, whom the majority thought was in charge, got sent home. Why wasn’t he more weary/cautious. I assume desperation, but still.
maybe its just the editing but they didn’t show malcolm talking too or bothering to mention erik as part of his alliance anymore so he must’ve figured out he’s the one the flipped & assumed ratted them out?
& on another note, again maybe its just the editing but dawn 100% knew they were voting andrea why wasn’t she the one to tell her? or did she correctly guess her reaction & knew she would mess up her plan to get rid of malcolm?
I still don’t know why no one uses the “If you’re lying to me and vote me out tonight and blindside me I will poison the jury pool and make sure you don’t win.”
Maybe they do and CBS chooses not to show it, but it seems to me to be a last ditch strategy that would work.
Put me on the Malcolm made the best strategic move he could tonight. He convinced another player to give him an idol, he used it, he showed the other tribe he knew exactly what was going on and then to top it off he voted for Reynold “just in case” he was wrong. What bit him was Eddie’s big mouth. Just an all around fantastic survivor move. It didn’t work out as some Survivor moves don’t, but he didn’t look silly, he read the situation exactly except for his alliance betraying him.
Will be a really interesting vote next week if Reynold wins immunity because Andrea has already said she wants to keep Eddie around. That would be the time for Malcolm to tell everyone he has the idol and try to make the core 7 eat one of their own while exposing Andrea keeping Eddie for information.
“I still don’t know why no one uses the “If you’re lying to me and vote me out tonight and blindside me I will poison the jury pool and make sure you don’t win.””
I think it would be far too easy for this to backfire for it to work. If I were playing the game and someone threatened me like this I could
A: turn around right and tell the tribe that So-and-So is strong-arming douchebag who threatens people to get their way, putting a bigger target on their back
B: Say the same thing in final arguments, and undercut anything they have to say to me then
C: Trust that the rest of the jury would get sick of So-and-So constantly ripping on me at Ponderosa and assume he/she has a vendetta.
I imagine that a LOT of shit and frustration gets aired amongst the jurors anyway, to the point that any attempts to poison the voters against one person would get diluted to the point of futility. The jurors would likely trust their own judgements over the ramblings of someone with a clear agenda.
They’ve showed it happen before. The one that comes to mind immediately is Jean Robert threatening Todd in China. Todd ended up winning the game and Jean Robert actually voted for him in the end.
I think that, technically, the Survivors that are voted off are not supposed to talk about gameplay or the final vote at Ponderosa. They always do anyway, but since they’re not supposed to, that probably explains why we don’t see that type of strategy very much.
Can we just call Phillip “Uncle Jr.” for now on? He’s a clueless, walking joke. Everyone lets him think he’s the boss but in reality he’s just a lightning rod.
Reynold’s idol was about to be wasted anyway, so Malcom’s redirect is irrelevant. What matters now is that one of the most dominant challenge guys in Survivor history (think last season) knows he’s a target. As long as nothing requires him to have steady hands, no reason to think Malcolm can’t go on another individual run.
There’s other challenge threats in the game though, and a huge variety of challenges, meaning that one challenge may come up that Malcolm isn’t good at (besides, he didn’t win either of the last two). Malcolm’s gonna have a really hard time, and better hope that the Dawn meltdown next week gives him some sort of opportunity.
Malcolm is not the physical threat he once was. He’s been on that island a long time with only a week off between seasons.
I thought Reynold has another idol? didn’t he find two in the episode?can someone enlighten me
I think there’s only one item per team. Reynold found the one in the fans camp, and Malcolm found it for the favorites. And I think they’ll put a new HII in the game since one has been played.
There is only one Idol per camp. Reynold found the Idol for Gota, used it (which put it back up for grabs for anyone who found it in its new hiding place), and found it again.
I’ve enjoyed these past two episodes, despite pulling for Malcolm. They were entertaining for the strategy and confusion and that’s nice. I do feel as a consequence of these we’ll have to suffer through a couple weeks of dull episodes, but oh well.
Poor Malcolm, his plan last week was brilliant minus the fact he put his trust in the wrong person (Corinne) and then was in a weak position this week in which he had to take some chances. He *almost* pulled it off, it seemed, and that would have been great, but he didn’t — looked a fool — and now is doomed.
Dan, if you haven’t already talked to Michael, could you ask him what his relationship with Corinne was really like? We got the edit of her calling him “my gay,” but she says that’s not accurate as to their relationship. I’d like to know if he backs her up or if he was taken aback by the edit. Thanks!
Dezbot – It was certainly discussed. As a preview: He was not taken aback. He thought it was funny. Or something to that effect…
-Daniel
Damn, a LOOOT of things happened this episode! Methinks that was actually great gameplay by Phillip. The blabbing about flips and betrayal within Stealth R Us, I mean. He was totally psyching Malcolm. I know he psyched me. ‘Cause that was exactly the same thing he did with Corinne last Tribal. He hinted at her getting voted out and the Organization followed it through.
As for Malcolm’s game, his Tribal Council shenanigans had been exactly what any great player would’ve done in his place. It was brilliant of him to have picked up on Phillip’s stealthy threat (albeit being complete bogus) and it was brilliant of him to have gotten Reynold to give him his Idol. I just can’t understand for the life of me why he still thought he could trust Dawn and Sherri in the first place. He should’ve gunned for Brenda’s allegiance instead. I totally fear for his chances now more than ever. Also he was right on point with his theory that Andrea was the real mastermind and Phillip was nothing more than a distraction/puppet/conduit for power. As for his Reynold vote, I just hope he could sell Reynold on whatever reasoning he could come up with for doing so. And he better not point fingers at Michael for it because there really is no possible logical explanation for Michael to have allegedly jumped ship.
Andrea is really playing a great game. With Stealth R Us, Phillip gets the heat (besides being the delusional and annoying old man) as the great big antagonist who picks who goes home or not. When in truth, it has been Andrea whispering all that shit in his ear all along. She just lost her composure this time when she felt like she was on the chopping block and I actually am with Dawn and Cochran that they should’ve voted off Malcolm the moment they found out about his little counter-alliance. (Had this been the case, they would’ve of course told Phillip to keep his mouth shut and that blindside would’ve been brilliant.) Now, Malcolm will only be more determined than ever to win Personal Immunity (which will give everyone else a tougher time), knowing that his cover is blown and there’s really no hope left for his alliance with Eddie and Reynold. For this episode, they really just got lucky that they got to flush out one Idol while picking off another member from the minority alliance.
I’m really confused by Malcolm’s throwaway vote of Reynold. Can someone explain it to me? Especially since by that point he had thought the votes were on him, right?
If he thought the general plan was splitting votes on Reynold and Eddie by the favorites, wouldn’t his theoretical vote of Reynold have made it 4 votes Reynold, 4 votes Eddie, 3 votes Andrea, meaning that even with the plan to play the idol Eddie goes home?
Really confused. Help!
If Faves are targeting him, all their votes mean nothing once he plays the idol and Andrea goes home with three votes to Reynold’s one. He makes it seem like he’s still with the Faves, but to his alliance, he says he’s playing the Faves to keep his real alliance secret, or something. Which could work, except Andrea’s too smart to buy it and Eddie and Dawn are blabbermouths.
What’s the point of making it seem like he’s still in with them if he’s going to play an idol to protect himself against them? Cat’s out the window after that, no?
At first i thought it made perfect sense for what he did – with his initial idea that it was a split vote for Eddie/Reynold. His vote going to be nullified by the HII but then when looking at the numbers left he would have caused a 3/3 split for Eddie/Andrea no? So if my logic is correct then he was stepping on his own D* by not voting Andrea the first time around, no?
From Malcolm’s point of view, here’s what it looked like:
-All remaining favorites (7) split votes.
-Michael, Reynold and Eddie (3) vote Andrea
That leaves Sherri; I suppose if Malcolm thought he had her on his side voting for Andrea, then the plan for Malcolm to vote Reynold makes sense.
-Four votes Andrea
-Four votes Reynold (nullified by idol)
-Three votes Eddie
However, once he decided that they were targeting him, it should have become in his mind if they were still splitting:
-Four votes Malcolm
-Three votes Reynold or Eddie
-Three votes Andrea (if he figured out Sherri was against them, which one would imagine he did by her tribal council words).
The one vote I didn’t include in the tally above is Malcolm’s, which obviously went to Reynold. So, that again begs the question, why the hell would he vote for Reynold over Andrea?
He panicked? Hopefully he’ll explain the logic next week.
Just think if Reynold said no to Malcolm & Malcolm also played his Idol! Now that would have been very cool & surprising to other cast member’s!
Just think if Reynold said no to Malcolm & he also had to play his Idol! Would have been a few surprised faces!
I’m not sure I would classify Malcolm’s actions at tribal as a mis-read. I think it was the right interpretation based on what he knew. He had no idea that Andrea had switched things up. Until that last-second switch (at least based on the edit), Malcolm was the one who was getting the votes. There was not going to be a split. It was the right read by Malcolm, he just didn’t have all the info. I will say that he kind of panicked and I think he was too hasty and too early with his shake-up move. With another couple of days pretending to be in the favorites alliance, he might have solidified his standing in their eyes while still being able to work on Dawn and Sherri to convince them they were not in a top three situation with the favorites. Maybe.
MSU,
But if Malcolm’s read was that they figured out his plan to defect. Then he had to feel that Dawn/Sherri were the weak links in his plan. But that he was still solid with Reynold, Eddie, and Michael.
If they were targetting of that group, then they would target the person who was least likely to have the idol from their group.
Had he not found this out so late, he might have been able to figure out the best way to actually save his new attempt at an alliance was to give Michael the idol.
But he acted in his own best interests (which is really what one should always do in Survivor), and played the idol on himself.
Either play he makes, he’s either voted off, or in the minority alliance waiting to be picked off.
JOBINOO….I don’t think Malcolm figured out what was happening until he was sitting there at tribal. He didn’t have any choice but to save himself. I think getting Reynold to give over the idol was a piece of brilliance. He’s still in the game with an idol. Having begged Reynold for his, the rest of the tribe probably can’t suspect Malcolm has another. That is a big piece of covert info that can still be used to flip things around at the next vote or a subsequent vote.
Andrea didn’t outplay Malcolm. She almost did but then she choked out of fear before the finish line even though she had the numbers to vote him out. Eddie has no reason to be upset at the “mis-read” either because he would have played the idol anyway. No harm, no foul. I expect Dawn or Andrea to leave next. Too bad because Andrea has a great ass.
I think you mean Reynold, not Eddie but I agree 100%.
Andrea is a snaggletoothed halfwit that has that ginger ant eater Cockrin wrapped around her little fecal stained finger.
ANDREA CHOKED
Dawn is a fake Christian mentally unstable lunatic. Andrea looks like fluffer from Boogie Nights with the brain of a dingo.
“fluffer from Boogie nights”
That knocked me off my chair!
Brilliant! :)
My wife was confused (she hasn’t watched every episode, though) but I told her that Malcolm made the right read. Had the ladies not panicked and voted for Mike then he would have looked like a strategic genius on the level Zakdorn master strategist Sirma Kolrami. Reynold was going to play the idol anyway so that is no big deal (especially for Malcolm because he has his own.) But, unless he wins consecutive challenges, Malcolm’s days may be numbered. From the start he was the only “favorite” that seemed worth rooting for. That hasn’t changed but I wouldn’t mind seeing Brenda win (or just to continue seeing Brenda in general.)
Peter – But they DID vote for Mike. Including the people who Malcolm thought he reading. So he read it wrong. He read the previous situation correctly. But what he read was a tone in the camp that wasn’t reflected in the vote. The only way he could have read it right is if the votes had, indeed, been against him. Anything else is wrong. Even if it wasn’t a dumb move, it wasn’t the right read…
-Daniel
Hi…….
