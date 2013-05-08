Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ – ‘Don’t Say Anything About My Mom’

Pre-credit sequence. Adorable Andrea is gone. What will I do with myself? What will the tribe do with itself? What will Eddie do with himself? “All the chicks that I go after and try to hook up with go home,” Eddie laments, graciously. He expects that he’s going to be a sitting duck at the next Tribal Council and he tells Cochran as much. Cochran asks who might be targeted next if Eddie wins Immunity and Eddie tells him that he — Cochran, I mean — might be that target. Cochran is taken aback and begins to wonder if he has “an expiration date that’s rapidly approaching.” Brenda agrees that Cochran is the target and tells Dawn as much. Naturally, this leaves Dawn feeling wishy-washy. “The good thing here is that I have options and hopefully I’m going to take responsibility for it in the end,” Dawn says.
Existential Erik. For his part, Erik is feeling a newfound ennui on his 70th day in “Survivor.” “I feel like I’m in prison right now,” says Erik, who feels as if there’s nothing to be talked about and nothing to be done. “This is the most beautiful prison I’ve ever been in in my life,” Erik says. Even the coconuts are mocking Erik. Literally. Erik thinks the coconuts are laughing at him, so he decides to attack the coconuts, which are way up in a tall tree. He goes higher and higher and higher and he begins to fantasize falling from the tree and breaking his leg and getting to leave the game. Whoa. Where did this deep vein of fatalism come from? I kinda dig it. It’s the most tangible personality Erik has had all season.
Sprint = Love. Monkeys! Erik is still making his way down from the tree. He didn’t get his coconuts. Hell, for Erik, is unpicked coconuts. Hell is not, however, other people. In fact, everybody is overjoyed by Tree-Mail hinting at a family visit sponsored by Sprint. In perhaps the most literal product-emotion branding ever, the message declares “Sprint = Love.” The Sprint message includes videos. Brenda’s dad makes her cry and want a hug. Dawn’s husband wishes her a happy anniversary and makes her cry. Sherri’s husband makes her cry. Cochran’s mome makes him cry and urges him to use sunscreen. Eddie’s dad makes him cry. Erik’s brother makes him cry and pulls him back from the end of his rope. “I’m 100 percent now. I have not been here this long to go home with nothing,” Erik vows.
Unscrew this. Jeff Probst welcomes them to Reward and plugs Sprint like the huckster he is. “After 35 days, very few things can rival a loved one’s message on a Sprint phone,” he says. Here come the hugs! Brenda thanks her dad for telling her to be humble and cries a lot. “26 seasons and I’v never cried at a loved one and you got me,” says a red-eyed Probst. Erik and his brother wrestle a little. Sherri reacts with the subtlety we’ve come to expect from her. Cochran and his mom look an awful lot alike and she’s proud of him, even though he smells. “You’re the hairiest man alive,” Eddie’s dad tells him. Dawn tries to compete with Sherri for biggest emotional reaction. The competition pairs contestants and their loved ones. They have to unscrew rails and make a ladder. Then they have to throw bolos at those rails. Want to know what they’re playing for? The winning pair will go to a floating backyard BBQ just off-shore. So much spinning in circles. “You’re gonna get dizzy. That’s the point,” Probst says helpfully. “Arlene already slowing down,” Probst says of Mrs. Cochran. “Don’t say anything about my mom,” Cochran says. Brenda and her dad get their third rail first, while Cochran is still asking his mom if she got an affordable flight. Erik and his brother land the first bolo, but Brenda and her dad catch up and they win Reward! Brenda gets to choose one pair to join her and she takes Dawn. But Probst takes out another Sprint. There are second Loved Ones there as well, including Cochran’s dad, Sherri’s eldest son, another Erik brother, Eddie’s mom, Dawn’s best friend and Brenda’s sister. But there’s a choice: Brenda can choose one other “Survivor” to join her, or she can give up her time and Dawn’s time to let the OTHER four have time with all of their loved ones. Oy.
Brenda’s Choice. Yikes. This is… not easy. Dawn is crumbling next to her. Sherri is crumbling across from her. “Of course I’m going to give it to them,” Brenda says. REALLY? “Of course”? Oy. I guess this was honoring her dad’s request for humility. Everybody hugs Brenda, who seems chill, and Dawn, who’s freaking out.
The meanest Reward in “Survivor” history. Cochran remembers watching the original “Survivor” in the summer of 2000 and sees this as an extension of that journey. Eddie’s mom want to fatten her son up. Sherri’s happy to see her son and a bit scary. Cochran’s perplexed at his dad’s sunglasses and his grill skills. Everybody uses the Sprint phone to take lots of pictures. Sigh. This is cold, because the BBQ is in easy sight of the camp. Brenda and Dawn have to stand at camp and watch and, if we trust the sound-editing, listen to the happiness. “I’m exhausted. I’m hungry. The game’s just breaking me down,” Dawn says. Oy. And from the floating BBQ, everybody yells that they love Brenda and Dawn and that “it’s just OK.” But… Ouch. Dawn knows that Brenda did the favor and she’ll reap whatever rewards there are, while she only lost. “I just want to eat! I’m so mad,” Dawn wails, beating the shelter. Brenda coaches Dawn into some measure of calmness. “I’m praying that this is the right choice, regardless of what my stomach is saying,” Brenda says, though she doesn’t know if this choice will benefit her or be her downfall. Cochran suggests the latter. In fact, Cochran’s mother told him that Brenda’s going to win. “We’re at that point of the game where likability is a liability,” Cochran warns. Uh-oh.
Which winch is which? And we’re on to Immunity. This episode is zipping along. Players have to stand on a ledge holding a handle behind them. The handle is connect to a winch. Probst will crank the winch and they’ll be lowered closer and closer to water. Cochran hits the water first and now he has to watch Eddie with nervousness. Fortunately for Cochran, Eddie drops out next, followed by Erik and we’re down to the three women. Sherri is out and it’s down to Dawn and Brenda. Dawn wants to strike a deal with Brenda to have Brenda drop out and have them just send Eddie home. “The two women who did not spend time with their loved ones battling it out,” Probst says and… Brenda splashes down and Dawn wins Immunity. Uh-oh. If Brenda is voted out, I’m gonna be angry right there with her. Brenda suggests that she could have hung on longer if she’d been against Eddie and she doesn’t appear to be at all unhappy.
Put Brenda in the Blenda. Dolphins are pretty. They’re not monkeys. But they’re pretty. Brenda’s still giggling and giddy about Eddie going home at this Tribal and Cochran going next. We call this “hubris.” Cochran is wondering if the straight-forward nature of taking Eddie out is going to make his anti-Brenda agenda less palatable. He starts by pitching Sherri, who suggests blindsiding Brenda before Cochran can mention it. She amenable. Cochran goes to Dawn next and Dawn makes the point that leaving Eddie around is a different form of dangerous. But Dawn isn’t immediately disgusted by Cochran’s idea. “There is a part of me that feels like Brenda’s the biggest strategic threat in the game to actually win it,” Dawn says, worrying at what happened last time she let Cochran control her game. “I’m really confused,” she says, as we pack up for Tribal.
Tribal Council. Hi, Andrea! And Reynold’s mustache is gone. How sad. “It feels good to come to Tribal Council and just breathe,” Dawn says, attributing the win to her training. “I wanted her to win it, versus me just jumping off,” Brenda says, all smiles. Eddie says he needed to win to survive, but admits that he’s said that before. “It was a no-brainer. It was hard and easy at the same time,” Brenda says of the Loved Ones choice, which Dawn and Sherri say will benefit her. “The easy vote isn’t always the smart vote. It’s about weighing short-term gratification versus long-term benefits,” Cochran says. Eddie’s grateful for having a great time and he’s ready to go.
The vote. We see a vote for Eddie and a vote for Brenda. We should get Andrea cutaways after each vote, if you ask me. Probst tallies: Eddie. Eddie. Erik. Brenda. [After the first “Brenda” vote, we cut to Eddie and it’s clear he was the Erik vote, so something bad is happening.] Brenda. [Brenda’s smile is gone. Malcolm is ready to go nuts and I assume somebody will make a gif of his reaction… now.] BRENDA. “I knew it,” Brenda says. “I was honest with you guys. I was genuine with you guys,” she tells them. “It hurts,” she says as she leaves, crying and smiling at the same time. Eddie has a glorious, “What the [bleep] just happened?” smile. Brenda was able hold the smile til she got to the camera and now she’s shaking with tears. “I think the reason it hurts so much is that I was hesitant to lie to people and I was so true to Dawn. Oh my God. It just hurts so much what I’m feeling,” she sobs. Sniffle.
Bottom Line, I. Poor Brenda. She spent so much of the season so silent and so ignored. And then she began such a central figure the past couple weeks, just in time to get really, really, really stabbed in the back. Or did she? I mean, how “true” could she really feel like she’d been to Dawn? She knew Dawn’s fragility and she dangled a family visit in front of her and then she pulled it away in an act of martyrdom. If she doesn’t do that, does everybody think of her as a saint? Probably not. One or two people might resent her, but presumably in resentment, they don’t view her as more of a threat than Eddie and the vote goes exactly the way it was supposed to go. It’s a tough one. If you make the right gesture, everybody loves you and you potentially secure a vote or two, but you also become a target. Like this. Make the wrong gesture and you get some extra food in your belly, some extra emotional sustenance and you put yourself in position to make your way to the Finals. After all, we know that in certain types of challenges, Brenda was positioned to dominate, or at least hold her own, with Erik serving as the primary alternative threat. But who would Brenda have beaten in a vote? Would she have beaten Cochran? Probably not. Would she have beaten Dawn? Maybe not. Would she have beaten Sherri or Erik? Maybe. So you’re supposed to be selfish in that circumstance? Probably. She had one more person she’d have gotten to take on Reward, so you maybe take Eddie and hope that he’ll spread kind words to the other Amigos and to the other Fans? I guess so. But can you anticipate that? Really? Anyway, I don’t think you can begin to argue against Cochran’s move. Brenda was a sentimental threat, a challenge threat *and* she was plotting against him. That’s just good “Survivor” play, even if it was heartbreaking.
Bottom Line, II. Given that we started this season with scary, brooding Shamar and scary, irrational Brandon and loopy, irrational Phillip dominating the screentime, it’s impressive that we’re heading towards a finale that could cement this as a reasonable good, unpredictable season of “Survivor.” Part of why it has been so unpredictable since the Merge is that we didn’t get nearly enough time to see relationships develop, but unpredictable is unpredictable. Looking at the remaining castaways, I think you can make easy arguments for Cochran and Dawn deserving to win, while you can also make reasonable arguments on behalf of Sherri and Eddie, though Eddie “Yup, I Forrest Gumped my way to the end, but nobody would have guessed that I’d be here” case is probably flimsier. I’m not especially interested in what Erik would have to say unless he goes back into existential crisis mode and his closing speech were only about coconuts. Still, that’s a pretty wide open field as we head towards the finale. So that’s good.
What are your thoughts on tonight’s episode and the season going into Sunday’s finale?
Brenda would have beaten Dawn (who is going to be on the brunt of a bitter jury and clearly has a reputation as fragile and unstable), and absolutely would have beaten Sherri (who nobody likes) and Erik (whose open “I have no strategy” strategy has earned absolutely no respect from his peers). She wouldn’t have beaten Cochran, which is why she wanted him gone.
Also, Eddie could absolutely get the Fabio Win if he made it to the end. Probably not against Cochran, but against anyone else in the F5 I think it’s very possible.
Son – Dawn can make the argument, a correct argument, that her turning on Corinne was the biggest move in the entire game. I’m not saying she will or would have been able to do that successfully, but it’s an argument she could make. Sherri could make an argument about the couple votes in which she was the swing vote, for whatever worth that had.
And geez. I haven’t thought of Fabio since five minutes after I finished transcribing my exit interview with him…
-Daniel
Oh, yeah don’t get me wrong, Dawn has been crucially important to the game. There’s a very compelling argument to be made that she’s the reason why Stealth R Us didn’t go belly-up early on post-merge. But jury management is definitely a thing, and Dawn’s has been a disaster. Her game is unfortunately (because I do love her as a person outside of this season) really giving me a Sugar Kiper feeling at jury.
Eric and Eddie are next. Watch!
Dawn is toast. You know damn well Brenda is going back to Ponderosa crying her eyes out and spilling the beans about everything Dawn just did to betray her. Dawn, in my opinion, has very little shot to win the game after last night.
Yeah, I think Dawn will be the target of a lot of bitterness because of the way she stabbed everyone in the back. I predict lots and lots of crying. Dawn may be a nice person outside the game, but in the game, she’s annoying as hell.
Agree, Dawn and her constant breakdown just irk the hell out of me. I think these almost constant displays of emotional instabilty along with jury bitterness will do her in. I cringe every time she starts to make that gosh awful crying face of hers. Anybody else think it was weird that Cochran’s mom called him Cochran instead of his first name?
Dawn’s whole thing was she could have picked between two final threes: Cochran and Sherri or Erik and Brenda. In both, you have one person who you know has no shot of actually winning: Sherri/Erik. Although with Sherri, there would be three fans on the jury so there’s always a chance they could vote for Sherri based purely on them wanting a fan to win or Sherri could get votes of people that see a vote for Dawn or Cochran as basically the same thing and vote for Sherri out of protest. Meanwhile, you go to the end with Erik, whose voting for him? Maybe Eddie? So then it comes down to whose more threatening for her endgame, Cochran or Brenda? I guess she got spooked by everyone feeling like they owed Brenda for the family thing but why does she think it’d be easier to beat Cochran? If it’s Dawn-Sherri-Cochran at the end…whose voting for Dawn with that jury? Andrea? Maybe Brenda if Dawn makes a good enough apology during Brenda’s question? The three amigos would probably be voting Cochran. I could see Fillup and Erik voting Cochran. Really, I don’t see how he’s less of a threat to her than Brenda. And if she decided to stick with Cochran out of loyalty…he screwed her over the last time they played! If she stabbed Cochran in the back, how angry could he really get? He’d probably appreciate the gamesmanship of the move and still vote for her at the end! Meanwhile, if you watched Tribal on slow motion last night you can actually pinpoint the second where Brenda’s heart rips in half.
@Tim – yes! Very weird his mom didn’t say John.
@Buy Sprint – Sherri probably has no shot of winning no matter who she is with. For starters, the fans on the jury, assuming Eddie would be there, dislike her very much. Maybe she gets Phillip’s vote in that case, but that’s it. Sherri is the goat of the Final 3 this season. Everyone knows she has no chance to win.
I like the way Malcolm reads the game so well.. Even as a jury member. You know that he has already predicted who is going to be blindsided from his expressions, and he is always spot on
Sprint –
Dawn need not choose between Brenda or Cochran, since she’s better off with neither at final TC. Eddie, Erik and Sherri are all better end choices. Brenda didn’t have immunity, so removal this round was good. And Cochran should go next. IF Dawn is remotely aware.
Salticid-
That’s the only way Dawn could win. I watched the clip of Brenda getting to Ponderosa. It seemed like the jury doesn’t care for Dawn. I have a feeling Dawn’s going to get almost all of the jury’s wrath if she gets to the end. Phillip and/or Reynold are going to give her crap for being a hypocrite and being heartless. She’s played a Russell Hantz style game where she technically should win but the jury won’t like her enough to want to vote for her. Her only chance is if she’s up against two nothings that no one can justify voting for. If she’s up against Cochran, who has Cochran pissed off on the jury? Plus he went to Harvard Law School and is a student of the game! The Final Tribal format is right in Cochran’s wheelhouse. He’ll be funny and self-deprecating while Dawn has shown she can’t handle pressure and cries at everything. How would Dawn not have an epic meltdown if everyone starts attacking her character?
I think Dawn’s problem is that she pretends to be all nice and trusting and a) actually isn’t or b) is so mentally off at the moment she is not. Dawn has been central in voting people off, but I cannot see the jury rewarding her over Cochran at this point. Cochran can say he was the one making all the tough decisions while Dawn buttered everyone up and got information. So while it’s not a terrible case for Dawn, her fingers are awfully dirty compared to Cochran.
@buy-sprint — now praying for people to attack Dawn’s hypocritical character at the final tribal!
There’s a small chance this couuuuld open up the door for Eddie if he were to somehow win challenges and get to the final with Cochran and Dawn.
Andrea, Brenda, Michael, Malcolm, and Reynold conceivably could vote for Eddie if Brenda and Andrea are feeling resentment towards Dawn/Cochran for being blindsided.
I still think Cochran has like an 85% chance of winning though.
Andrea seems kind of okay with being blindsided.
Yeah, I don’t think Andrea will be bitter. If Cochran is there at the end, she’s voting for him.
I honestly believe Cochran could be a unanimous winner if he’s up against Dawn and Sherri, as it appears he will be based on their 3-person pact.
Is Brenda voting for Dawn anymore after what just happened? All the bros vote for Cochran, right? Maybe Michael votes Sherri, but that still seems a bit far-fetched to me, especially since he’s a superfan.
Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Cochran 8-0.
Tell me Dan, how is it fair to the person who wins reward to get nothing but misery: a horrible choice, no food, no time with family, big target on her back.
Survivor is depressing because it shows good just don’t win in life, there’s no karma or sense of justice or kindness, there’s just ambition. The world is for the money hungry and the heartless.
Ditto about be absurdity of winning challenges just to get nothing. Not only was Brenda screwed over by Dawn, she was screwed over by the producers.
There will be karma. Trust me. If Dawn is smart, she should know by then she has no chance of getting votes in the jury the way she played her game. Cochran will argue his way out there and it’s not like he was tight with the people he betrayed within the alliance.
What was that odd tease with a clip of Probst apparently talking to the players at night on their beach? What possible last minute twist can they have?
I took that to mean someone has to leave the game for medical reasons.
They showed a snake right before that, so I’m guessing medical evac, probably for Erik because of the “break my leg” thing they showed this ep.
Brenda would have beaten Dawn because Brenda orchestrated the biggest blindside of the game taking out Andrea when she had the idol. Dawn has done NOTHING except be a part of the majority voting bloc. She didn’t get Corrine out of the game, Phillip did when Dawn tattled.
If Erik goes on a run here he can possibly rack up some votes based on being an immunity winner, Eddie has won nothing and Sherri has won and done nothing. Out of the 6 people left tonight only Cochrane, Brenda, and Erik have done anything that could say “I won the game by doing A,B,C” whereas Dawn, Sherri, and Eddie have nothing to stand on.
Anyway if Cochrane is in the final he will blow away the jury with his speech so the other 4 better get rid of him now. For me I will be pretty dissatisfied if any of the other 4 win at this point since they’ve sat on their hands the whole time.
I agree that Brenda would win over Dawn. Although Dawn is very well liked Brenda could make a strong case for herself.
Duncan – You’re just wrong on Dawn. She was told a game situation. She weighed the options. She didn’t tell Phillip to tattle. She told Phillip to make a choice in the game between two different alliances and two different journeys to the end. And the path she took has led her to the Top 5 at the very lead. I have no particular love for Dawn and she’s annoyed me pretty consistently. But she ABSOLUTELY made the biggest move in the game. Minimize it as “tattling” if you want, but we got the Top 6 we got in large part because of what Dawn put in motion…
-Daniel
No doubt Dawn made a big move, but it’s the way she’s done it that’s engendering bitterness towards her. She made her choice and played herself right out of a million dollars.
Dan- I think it’s a lot of revisionist history that Dawn is the reason Corrine is out and the game switched. Yes, Dawn did weight whether to tell and Dawn told Cochrane (her biggest ally), who then put into motion the plan to get rid of Corrine. So partial credit for Danw to say soemthing, but she didn’t do anything else. All Dawn said was “I wish we had the numbers to get rid of Corrine.” She didn’t rally anyone! Cochrane, Andrea, and Phillip did that. Then Andrea told Erik to vote Corrine which made it 7-5. Erik, with his non gameplay, has just as much a right to say he flipped the game as Dawn then. Unless we know something that wasn’t shown, Dawn did not tell everyone to vote Corrine. She just shared the info, Cochrane and Andrea saw the writing on the wall and made everyone switch.
Now rewatching that sequence makes me even more convinced Dawn hasn’t done much at all to deserve to win over anyone except Eddie and Sherri.
I feel bad for the dark-haired girl. She seemed so sweet and strong. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone cry during the post-tribal confessional. She must have Joker venom injected into her because she seems to smile continuously – even when crying.
Also, I didn’t think it was cruel to give away the reward. She did take Dawn at first and usually in these rewards Probst gives them a choice of a second person to bring over. So it’s not like she deliberately tried to hurt her. She probably figured it would be a nice gesture and that she could calm her down later. Which she did.
Another master stroke by John. I think it was the right choice because she was a powerhouse at challenges and seemed to be thriving.
Does anyone see the threat that John and Dawn pose? Are they going to sit around like sheep and get picked off? Could Eddie stage a coup and blindside John and take control of the game? I’d like see someone try.
Malcolm has got to be pissed. He had the Sprint Player of the Game in the bag but how does America not vote for Brenda out of sympathy right now?
Brenda made the right choice in that she’s going to get overwhelming support from fans of the show.
If Dawn makes it to the end, she’s going to get the most venom from the jury and in real life some fans of the show won’t be as nice to her as they might have been otherwise.
I think she was a strong contender anyway. She was better at challenges than Malcolm. I guess it depends on how many women vote.
Malcolm is rallying folks on Twitter, he’s still the favorite!
It feels weird that we’re only a few days away from never having to watch Dawn cry ever again.
At the rate they’re bringing survivors back multiple times, I wouldn’t be too sure of that (but I hope you’re correct).
Daniel,
Are you going to ask Brenda about the edit she got this season? I don’t know why she was so marginalized until now. Andrea had said she wasn’t engaged at first but snapped out of it after a while.
Mulderism – I will definitely bring it up, yup!
-Daniel
I was just going to post that same question to Dan. Especially given the way she went out, I’m stunned we didn’t get more of her in the early and middle parts. It seems it would have made her exit all the more sympathetic.
I think she was trying to play a different game then she did last time. Last time she came off as arrogant and over confident. I think she I even remember proclaiming herself Queen of the island. I definitely thought of her as a villain in Nicaragua. I think she wanted to fly under the radar this time and I definitely think her Dad’s advice on being humble played a part. I suspect he told her that arrogance was her downfall the first time
C’mon guys… it was nice they let Brenda play the final week after helping out Dawn find her dentures, but they couldn’t have allowed someone who only played 1/4th the game to actually make it to the end. That’s when Brenda was inserted into the game, right?
I completely understand Dawn and her crying are getting old, but why are people hating on her so much for her move against Brenda? Cochran and Sherri got a reward because of Brenda but no one seems to hold it against them. I think Dawn has been a crucial part of this game. Whether she will make it to the final 3 and get enough votes, who knows. I don’t really see her flipping on Cochran, even though she would have a better chance of winning.
The reason mate was because Dawn and Brenda are tight than any other alliances within that alliance. Cochran and Sherri are not as close to Brenda as Dawn is. Dawn could have at least reserved her vote and flush Eddie out of the game. If she wasn’t such a rat, she’d protect Brenda until the final 5 or 4 at least.
Good point, I definitely agree. I do think Cochran and Dawn are tighter than people in the game actually realize. I felt bad for Brenda as a human, but saw the game play in it.
Dawn ( the cry baby ) is such a snake! Hopefully she will get bitten by a snake in the next episode, and sent home! I feel bad for Brenda. She helped Dawn so many times and what did Dawn do? She woted Brenda out!
If they had any chance of winning they had to vote her out. Why play for second or third place?
I don’t blame Dawn for voting Brenda out, but she should have waited one more vote. Now she’s pissed off a person and pissed away a vote (and possibly many votes) for a million dollars.
I just watched the show on CBS at 230am in the morning, then I googled Dawn is a lying _ _ _ _ _! I expected hits (my bad)…When someone fishes your fake teeth out of the water so that you don’t quit the game, and you repay them by saying you’ll never put their name down you honor that Dawn. What a fake individual!!!
Dawn was bitter about not getting her reward and blamed it on Brenda. I’m sure Cochran and Sherri had an awfully hard sell after that.
I’ve never liked Dawn and really didn’t think she deserved to be invited back. That said, I am shocked by the hatred on Reddit and other sites. If you look at the tweets from former players it’s almost universal anti-Dawn. If Rupert and Russell are tweeting the same thing that’s a bad sign. It was a bad move by Dawn because she has zero chance of winning now. Besides, how can you stab someone in the back after the found your false teeth so you didn’t have to quit the game?
She has no chance of winning except if it’s against Sherri in the final vote. When they eliminated Corrine, her chances of winning became slim to none because she has betrayed too many people. If she’s smart, she would’ve known by now that it doesn’t matter if she gets to the finals because she’ll lose no matter what.
I wonder if Brenda and Eddie were the popular steadies and the King and the Queen of the Prom?
I think a good strategy for the family visit challenge is to NOT win and take your chances that the winner will bring you along. There’s no real good outcome of that from competitor perspective, since the winner typically ends up splitting the tribe, often picking people to try to curry favor (which never works) and also angering the ones the winner doesn’t pick.
In Brenda’s case tonight, if she takes a 3rd person then she looks selfish for trying to get the loved one visit; if she declines, then she looks like a threat because she’s trying to be selfless. Either way, a win puts a target on her.
Odd that John Cochrane (who goes by his last name) was called “Cochrane” by his mom.
Wonder if Brenda got to meet her Loved Ones back at Ponderosa?
Nice Billy Joel reference there! Love “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant”!
I was just listening to Survivor podcast and they brought that up too. Throwing the family challenge. That way you don’t have to make a tough decision and have people hate you for it. John and his mom weren’t in too much of a hurry despite Probst egging them on.
I don’t think it cost Brenda tonight though. It was a good strategic move to get her out.
I definitely agree! it almost would have been better for Brenda to be selfish and take the reward for herself so she wouldn’t have been so “likable.”
As slow as Cochrane and his mom were going, I wondered if he saw the same thing and was deliberately tanking the competition just so he wouldn’t stand out. Remember, Brenda was on everyone’s radar – just barely – but her win and her decision to let everyone else go made her stand out to Cochrane as “hey, now she’s sympathetic which makes here more of a threat, we’ve got to get her out ASAP”. I think if Brenda had lost that challenge, she wouldn’t have gotten voted out.
I guess the lesson we learnt from watching this episode is. NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED. They did Brenda wrong. I understand that she was a threat to both Dawn and Cochran but it was too soon. Heck they had an easy “Eddie vote”. They couldve just voted Erik off to keep the calm and then scramble to take brenda out the next challenge. Now they’ve sealed their fate with a bitter jury. I’m rooting for Erik to win this thing. In fact anyone else but Dawn. Cant stand that borderline crazy fits she throws every 5 secs.
This has been one of the most enjoyable seasons of Survivor in a long time. I’ve almost forgotten that Phillip and Brandon were on the show.
It just goes to show that when you get a good cast together, you get a good show. Phillip and Brandon added nothing this season.
CBS dodged a bullet with the Brandon meltdown and luckily nobody got hurt. I’m not forgetting about Shamar either.
I really wish CBS would vet their choices and just bring in good, stable players. Forget all the stunt-casting.
I thought Dawn could have waited until next week to cut Brenda. For one thing, she’d still be the middle vote between Cochran/Sherri and Brenda/Erik, and still have the option to pick and choose which group to go with. As long as Dawn is with Cochran to the end, I don’t think she can win even though she made a bunch of great moves in the game – Cochran will share those with her, yet less of the bitterness with the jury.
I don’t know. I think Dawn could have waited a week to get rid of Brenda, especially since Brenda doesn’t want her out, if getting her out at all. Cochran is Dawn’s biggest threat (and everyone else’s since it’s his game to lose now), because they functioned very much as a unit in terms of their big moves in the game, but people aren’t as bitter towards him as they are with Dawn (clearly Brenda’s going to be really pissy with Dawn but probably less so with Cochran with her ouster, for e.g.) And I think Dawn probably has a better shot with Brenda/Erik anyway than Cochran/Sherri (or better yet, with Erik/Sherri, and unless the jury is uber uber bitter, Dawn wins hands down there).
But now it seems like she has chosen a side, and she didn’t need to – which leaves her with Cochran most likely it seems, and that means Dawn can’t win.
Dan, please also ask Brenda if she had been playing with a leg injury for a while (she had something tied around a leg, but it was never mentioned).
You could also ask about her overall strategy. She was less mature, more outspoken, somewhat flirtatious the first time she played, if I remember correctly; time time she was pretty quiet. To what would she attribute these changes?
It seemed clear to me that Brenda tossed the immunity challenge to let Dawn win it. She implied that was the case when she said that against Eddie she’d have never let go.
No good deed goes unpunished. The worst thing anyone could do is win that reward challenge – no choice by the winner was safe, but being a loser was an absolutely neutral place to be.
Brenda then needed that immunity badly, but foolishly felt safe enough with Dawn to hand it to her.
First, Brenda picks Dawn to go to the BBQ (not knowing she’d have to take that away). Then, she virtually hands Dawn immunity for Dawn to have something to feel good about. Then Dawn votes her off!
The only thing I can feel good about is knowing that if she didn’t find out before tonight, Dawn knows tonight that she did NOT win that immunity challenge, but that Brenda handed it to her.
BrendaFan – I’m definitely gonna ask about the leg injury!
-Daniel
The only problem with Dawn is that she gets close to everyone, then becomes the swing vote, so they all feel betrayed by her. Whereas with Cochran, they expect his master strategy. Dawn is just too emotional.
Not a lot of love at Ponderosa for Dawn. I think this is now Cochran’s game to lose.
Poor Brenda. She tries to do the right thing by her tribemates, and ends up stabbed in the back because of it.
Survivor = Game of Thrones.
Brenda = Ned Stark
Dawn = Cersei
Cochran = Littlefinger
Sherri = Sansa
Erik = Joffrey
Eddie = Hodor
I think Cochran’s more of a Varys. He has better social skills than Littlefinger. Erik’s not a Joff, either–no cruelty there. He’s more like a Rickon or Tommen; you know he’s a character, but he doesn’t do anything :-D
Love Game of Thrones…you made my day.
Haha ok yes, Erik is Tommen. or Ser Pounce.
I am kind of hoping that Erik, Eddie, and Sherri get rid of Dawn and Cochran … that could make it really interesting!
Great recap as always Dan, thanks!
Knibb High Football Rules!
When are people going to start throwing the family visit. In the 24 seasons of survivor with a loved ones challenge (Fiji and Samoa did not have one) only one player has won both the family visit and the game (Bob Crowley). This cannot be a coincidence. It is a no win situation and either puts a target on you for being too likable (giving other people their family) or an awful person (but I can’t recall anyone choosing not to give other people their family visit)
I believe only 3 players out of the 24 seasons even made it to the final tribal council.
Brutal episodes like this are the best. That was one of the coldest backstabs in the history of the game, but it’s gonna make for either an entertaining Final Tribal (if Dawn makes it to the end) or Ponderosa video (if Dawn is voted off).
Overall, this season has been terrific. The beginning was a little too predictable and there was a bit too much craziness (having Brandon AND Shamar was too much) but since then everyone’s been focused on playing the game. Unlike, say, One World, where people were just waiting for Kim to lower the boom on them, everyone’s been scrambling and trying to set themselves up to win, and that’s when the show is at its best.
Agreed, this season has been outstanding. And One World was just painful to watch. Most boring season ever, nothing happened and Kim basically had a golden path cleared for her straight to the million dollars.
So I’m usually not much fan of family reunion time, but this episode was fantastic! Erik’s opening monologue was quite gripping. And man v. mocking coconuts… wow, my kind of drama. Then Brenda is forced into making a choice that was diabolical in design — I love it! I wonder if she might have helped unravel Dawn from Cochran, had she taken her… While I think the four would have been okay with the choice to still take Dawn, given her fragility. BUT, I think Brenda was slated for an exit irrespective of the BBQ bifurcation.
She was already too much of a threat, so it is her own bad for not recognizing that and protecting herself with immunity. With a necklace she’d also be safe to go for Cochran’s head, instead of waiting it out. While Dawn would not even be needed for a successful oust there!
Brenda was like a little girl with her daddy and her naivete re: the game itself. It is sad she took it so hard, but she should have seen it coming from a mile away.
Dawn has been responsible for a lot of jury member seats. She really ought to just go full throttle and put Cochran there too. Should be quite easy given the players left in the field. Also, Dawn should not be hated on for playing the game that suits her best interests. Maybe for menopausal (?) meltdowns but not for protecting her own group that she was dependent upon.
I missed the clips at the end. Who were the two votes for Eddie?
Erik and Brenda
I am so sick of Dawn… what a cry baby, and deep down, a snake! She is the worst kind of backstabber. She claims to be a good Mormon, but she is a mean person, who cannot tell the truth to anyone. This is a game to out-smart and out-last the others, but she has no capacity for friendship or truth. What a snake… a real reptile!
Perhaps the biggest blindside I’ve witnessed in Survivor. My heart goes out to Brenda who selflessly gave up her reward to the rest of her competitors, gave up immunity for Dawn, and then getting voted out. It was heartbreaking to see such a sweet girl cry in her exit interview.
At the same time, it was a good move by Cochran to have orchestrated this massive vote. Brenda was a huge physical threat, and also a jury threat. And since she was also planning to take out Cochran next, it was fair play. If Cochran makes it to FTC (hoping he will), and if he can explain to Brenda that it was pure strategy and nothing personal, he might win her vote.
While another player of the game leaves, we’re still stuck with this dumb bag of potatoes by the name of Eddie. He’s been spared the vote, allowed chance after chance to turn the game around for himself. He could have scrambled, try and crack the alliances, point the finger at huge threats, go look for an immunity idol etc etc., but what has he done? Absolutely nothing. Hell, he’s not even pushing to win immunity challenges.I doubt he even wants to play anymore without his amigos. He knows he’s a sitting duck and yet, he doesn’t fight for his life.
Who could forget Fabio’s immunity streak in Nicaragua in the final challenges before FTC? Or Troyzan’s emotional screams after winning immunity when all odds were against him in One World? These were memorable moments in Survivor when a player fights for his life in the game when they are left alone, their alliance obliterated, their hopes almost destroyed and out comes a burning fire that desperately pushes them to their limits.
We are not getting any of that from Eddie. He deserves to go, period.
Eddie is no longer a sitting duck, he’s a perfect pawn. And for that he deserves to stay, period. Yeah, it is twisted that way… ;)
Im gonna root for Cochran to win. He’s been a very intelligent, strategic player this season. Under the radar, hiding behind big personas as they get taken out first and finally emerging as the real mastermind in the final moments. While everyone was busy looking at Phillip, he and Andrea were the ones calling the shots and when he got wind of Andrea’s plan to vote him out, he rallied his forces against her instead. I believe that in any situation, if Cochran can get to FTC, he’s gonna win it.
Dawn has a been an emotional wreck. Couldnt stand watching her. And every time she talks about strategy, she puts herself in a very important light, as if she is the key strategist in the game, when in actuality she is merely a pawn to her alliance.
Sherri started off so strong in the beginning moments of the game. Didn’t foresee her to be whittled down to this Julia-like (Vanilla girl) character we see on screen right now.
If Eric ,Eddie and Sherri have a strategic bone in their bodies they will use their numbers advantage to get rid of both Dawn and Cochran. It’s the only sensible move for them. And the best chance they have to win
If they don’t get rid of Cochran at the first opportunity then they don’t deserve to make it to the finals, right? He’s clearly the biggest threat to all of them to me as a viewer, but maybe it’s not so obvious when you are actually living it.
If Eddie grows a brain and gets Eric and Sherri to do this, he deserves the prize.
@Mulder — that would require three brains to be grown.
Erik and Sherri have brains; it’s just that the brains decided to go on vacation during the game! Seriously, what happened to the scheming Shamar-wrangler we were shown early on this season? I also don’t recall Erik being this much of a non-entity in his first season.
I’m not going to hate on Dawn, because from the looks of it, she’s someone who alternates between two different moods. There’s this highly emotional, “I need people to comfort me” state, and then she has moments where she’s a bit more ruthless and determined to control her fate in the game. I actually think it’s kind of interesting and it makes her a bit of a wild card since she forms these rather emotional bonds with people, yet will sever them when the game requires it.
If she’s smart, she’ll try to get rid of Cochran. If she did, then wouldn’t she be the most strategic player left? Eddie’s a block. Erik has no strategy, and Sherry just scrambles to save herself.
Dawn could try to argue that she made the biggest move in the game while simultaneously apologizing for getting too emotional, trying to spin a “I came back determined to control the game, but my heart got involved because it’s who I am, but I still managed to think strategically” type of narrative.
After we got rid of a few “problem people” (I’ll stop there) this season has become a really entertaining affair yet I have one major worry…
If Cochran doesn’t win this thing: Does it just become a major wash?
Were Dawn, Sherri, Eddie or Erik to win would anybody be happy with that? I can just about understand an undercurrent of Dawn support, I guess (to me, she’s fine but not a worthy winner), but we could end up with a season with a winner we forget about mere days later as far as Survivor pantheon goes. And that worries me.
I agree. It would almost be a waste if someone who flew under the radar or barely scraped by won. I am not a Dawn hater and I see how she helped change the game, but obviously the jury won’t want to vote for her. Even Phillip was hating on her in Brenda’s Ponderosa video. I hope Cochran can win this thing.
If Eddie wins, I will LMMFAO. He’s been kept as a pawn and may wind up being moved into the checkmate position because the others will lose track of him while they take each other out. That would be hilarious!
Poor Brenda. I miss Malcolm. Cochran’s game to lose. It’s my birthday!
Also, all this talk of BBQ reward has made it increasingly difficult to ctrl-f my posts.
