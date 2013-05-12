Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ Finale – The winner is…

Pre-credit sequence. It’s Night 36 and Erik’s head is killing him. Dawn thinks that Erik is just stunned by Brenda’s elimination, but no. Erik’s head is spinning. Jeff Probst and Dr. Joe show up to examine Erik, which leads Dawn to suspect something may be genuinely wrong. She’s a clever one, Dawn is. Dr. Jen takes Erik’s blood pressure and Dr. Joe suggests that Erik may be in a starvation state and he worries that not enough blood is getting to Erik’s head. They’re going to give Erik an IV and, remarkably, Eddie is the one who can explain what’s happening. Eddie, you see, is an EMT. This is the smartest Eddie has looked all season. Yay, Eddie. I guess. Dr. Joe doesn’t want Erik to crash any further and he officially pulls Erik from the game. Holy Cow. “This game just got rocked again,” Probst says. “I don’t know what tomorrow’s gonna bring,” says a dazed Cochran. Everybody comes and says good-bye. “I wouldn’t want to share this with anyone else,” Cochran tells Erik, adding that he didn’t come to make friends, but he made a friend in Erik. Sniffle. They have three days left and Probst warns them that no relief is coming. “This opens the door hugely for me,” says Eddie, whose place in the Top 4 is wildly unexpected and weird. This is going to cause endless “What ifs,” most particularly, “What if Erika had bailed seconds *before* Tribal Council? Would that have saved Brenda? Etc…
Steady Eddie. It’s *still* Night 36, but there are only four people getting back to camp. Dawn is shaken, but she likes that her odds have improved. “He was starving and yet he still had those rewards,” Dawn points out, while Eddie agrees that he’s just as starving. “I’m already thinking about the game,” Cochran says, realizing suddenly that he may need to bond with Eddie and fast. It’s not hard. Talking to Cochran, Eddie agrees that it’d be best if they went to the end with Sherri. They shake on it and Dawn is the next target, at least for now. Tree-mail warns them that a Reward is coming and mentions something about digging deep. “I’ll be so relieved to have my brain back,” Dawn says, reflecting on the decisions she’s made that got her to Final 4. “It’s almost all you can do to keep it together,” she says.
Babel. Reward is up for grabs. It’s that task where you have to balance a board while simultaneously building a house of cards/tiles that can reach a red line. Want to know what they’re playing for? The winner gets a scroll that gives a huge advantage in the Final Immunity. That’s pretty big. I’d want a cheeseburger. Cochran is getting close, but his tower comes tumbling down. Sherri’s tower tumbles next. Dawn is close, with Eddie right behind. Down goes Dawn’s stack. Down goes Eddie’s stack. Now Sherri is getting close. Aren’t I doing an awesome job of capturing the drama? Yeah. Probably not. Sherri gets close and her stack collapses, down it goes. OK. Just assume everybody’s getting close and blundering til I tell you who won. Sherri and Dawn are neck-and-neck and… Cochran WINS! Go Cochran! “This could be a million dollar reward right here,” Probst announces.
Baby, Baby, Baby Ohhhhh. Cochran is glad that his challenge streak as return. “I am the Challenge Beast,” Cochran crows. “It’s in the right hands. It’s in capable hands. And I’ll see what happens,” Cochran says of his advantage. Sherri wants to go to the Final 3 with Cochran and Eddie, still figuring that Dawn would be unbeatable because of the sympathy card. “I’m not sitting next to that. She’s too powerful,” Sherri says. Back at the fire, Dawn and Cochran agree that they’re locked into voting Eddie out next, though Dawn is getting paranoid and Dawn’s paranoia is concerning Cochran. Cut to Dawn comparing herself to “a baby stomping its feet.” So Cochran’s job is to be the baby-wrangler. “Every day is a roller-coaster with her and it’s not fun and it’s not funny,” Cochran says.
Rites of Passage. Day 38. Tree-mail tells them to wait for some men in a boat before Rites of Passage. Cochran is jazzed to have made it this far. Oh, Francesca. The Johnny Vander Meer of “Survivor” losing. Oh, Allie. “So who exactly was Allie? Which one of the three blondes was she?” Cochran asks tellingly. Oh, Hope. “Survivor” relishes the chance to showcase slo-mo jiggling footage, teasing us at the attractiveness we missed out on.. Oh, Shamar. “He was misunderstood,” Sherri says. Oh, Laura. I thought Laura was smarter than she got the chance to showcase. Too bad. Oh, Brandon. NEVER AGAIN, “Survivor.” “I made it rain with them beans,” Brandon reminds us. Ugh. Oh, Matt. I’ll miss your beard most of all. Oh, Julia. Who? Oh, Corinne. Always good for an exit interview. Oh, Michael. Shrug. Oh, Phillip. “He was a powerhouse,” Cochran says respectfully. Oh, Malcolm. I take back what I said about Matt, I’ll miss you most of all, Malcolm. Oh, Reynold. I can’t believe they called everybody a “Challenge Beast” other than the REAL Challenge Beast, Reynold. Oh, Andrea. We all know that I was just kidding about Malcolm and I’ll really miss *you* most of all. Oh, Brenda. Never help people find their teeth. Lesson learned. Oh, Erik. Tough way to go out. Facing the last Immunity, Eddie is hoping it’ll be something physical.
This Cochran’s on Fire. Immunity Time. Erik’s departure really screwed with the timing on this episode. I have no clue how they’re going to fill the next 30-ish minutes. Ruh-roh. The task has a heavy physical component. It involves a lot of running up and down to a three-story tower, collecting pieces to make a fire puzzle. What is Cochran’s advantage? He doesn’t have to untie his bags of puzzle pieces. Hmmm… I’m really not sure how huge an advantage is, but Probst thinks it’s big. OK. It takes only one time through for me to see where Cochrane’s advantage becomes a large one. He’s basically one bag ahead throughout and he gets his last of three puzzle bags when everybody else is on their second. Surely Cochran should be good enough at puzzles to make this pay? “Big advantage, don’t squander it,” Probst says. Soon, Cochran’s advantage is gone. Probst won’t let Cochran forget what he seemingly squandered, as Dawn moves into the lead. But Cochran begins to come back and he moves back into the lead. I like Eddie’s look of glee as he finally begins getting a couple pieces. Cochran pushes back into a growing lead. Only three pieces remaining. Two. One. Cochran wins! It’s his third Individual Immunity and his fourth individual challenge win. That’s crazy. Cochran explains this puts him in with the Donaldsons and the Marianos and who’s going to argue? Under what circumstances could Cochran possibly lose the million? Nobody would have been surprised by Cochran strategically dominating this season, but doing it strategically *and* in challenges? Anybody who votes against him should get caned.
Made it ma… Top of the world! “The big question right now is who deserves $100,000 and second place,” Cochran ponders. “It’s so lonely at the top… This is horrible stuff for me to be saying. I will, of course, lose,” Cochran laughs. I’m so pleased with and for Cochran at this point. We should spend the next 50 minutes just honoring him. “There is a part of me that feels like I don’t deserve to do good,” Dawn says. BABY MONKEY! Eddie doesn’t want to bully Cochran, but he wants to convince Cochran that he can’t beat him. Eddie, for the record, knows exactly what he wants to do with the money. “I want to open like a dog… kennel… playpen area attached to a bar,” Eddie says, because this combines all of his favorite things. “I hope I don’t kick myself over this decision,” Cochran says.
Tribal Council. Erik looks much happier. Have the coconuts stopped screaming, Erik? Eddie says that Erik, Dawn and Sherri were the Final 3 if Erik hadn’t gone out, which raises Cochran’s hackles. But now, let’s celebrate Cochran. “I’ve always thought ‘Maybe I can satisfy a third of those requirements,'” Cochran says of the Outwit, Outplay, Outlast motto. He talks about how he wouldn’t have been able to do this a few years ago. “I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of maligning myself with most people on the Jury,” Dawn says, before praising Eddie’s likability. Eddie reminds us that he only voted one person out of the game and basically says that he didn’t do a darned thing strategically. It’s funny how well Eddie understands his uselessness. “My perception of what the Jury wants in a winner, that’s what I’m probably going to base my vote on,” Cochran says. Sherri says that she’s been overlooked. “I may not say a lot, but I take in a lot,” Sherri warns. I’m so fascinated by what the final Jury vote is gonna look like. Let’s get there, eh?
The Vote. Eddie writes Dawn’s name. Dawn writes Eddie’s name. Probst tallies: Dawn. Eddie. Eddie. Eddie. “I’m gonna miss you,” Dawn cries with a level of insincerity that makes everybody on the Jury laugh. Hey, I’m vaguely impressed that Eddie made Top 4. He deserves exactly the right amount of credit for that achievement. “I think Sherri has a zero percent chance of winning,” Eddie says, maintaining that he would have won if he’d made the Final 3. I’m glad we’ll never have to find that out, because he’d have been the least deserving winner in “Survivor” history.
Mongo only pawn in game of life. “Tell me your definition of a pawn,” Sherri asks Cochran, who thinks pawns are worthless. I wonder if this is a trap, but my Slingbox goes out for a minute. As they get breakfast, Sherri says that her argument is about being adaptable and flexible and also about running the Fans alliance. “My alliance was Cochran in the game, but my alliance was really my family at home,” Dawn says. Yeah. That’s not a good argument. “I learned that I can actually play this game well and I’m proud of that,” Dawn says. Dawn and Cochran have played “Survivor” for 67 days together, which makes this Final 3 storybook, as far as Dawn is concerned. “There’s a big difference between writing a paper and living out the reality,” Probst says, reminding us that he wrote a paper on the “Survivor” Jury system for Harvard Law School. “This is my game to lose, but all of a sudden these doubts are plaguing my mind,” Cochran laments. Go Cochran! If anybody says anything mean to him at Final Tribal, I’m gonna beat them up.
Final Tribal – Opening Statements. Dawn goes first. She says she’s humbled and hopes that they realized how hard this was for her, especially how hard it was for her to be duplicitous. She credits Cochran as an ally she could trust and she’s proud of giving herself permission to play the game and to control her destiny. “If this is football, I have to be willing to tackle,” Dawn says. Sherri’s turn. She talks about her success as a business woman, which was apparently news to everybody. She giggles nervously. “I had to make, like, lots of decisions,” she says. Erik has his head in his hands. This is not going to win her a million dollars. Cochran could do a soft-shoe and win. “This is the culmination of 13 years of passion for ‘Survivor,'” Cochran says. He talks about his performance as a challenge player, but also as an in-camp therapist, while also being candid about his limitations. “I know I can’t outmuscle, I know I can’t outcharm, I don’t even think I can outstrategize,” Cochran says, celebrating his timing, while owning everything he did. Go Cochran! Come on, shutout!
Final Tribal – Jury Indignation. Bring it on! Malcolm smirks and congratulates everybody. “Sherri, I don’t have a question for you,” Malcolm says, before telling Dawn and Cochran that he’s voting for one of them. He promises he’s gonna be Dawn’s best friend and congratulates her on being “cold-blooded as hell.” “What quality do you have that I don’t have?” Malcolm asks Cochran. Cochran’s answer is that what he has is insecurity. Good answer. “I just can’t imagine you being insecure,” Cochran says, making Malcolm smile. Eddie asks Sherri to admit she got carried to the Final 3. Sherri refuses to admit that and everybody laughs. Eddie criticizes Dawn for her paranoia and weakness. “I think I’ve been strong, but I think we’ve seen the wear and the tear of the game on me,” Dawn says. Eddie wants to know where Cochran sees himself after this game. Cochran says that thanks to the game, he’d now feel confident hanging with the Three Amigos, which is exactly what the Three Amigos want to hear. Phillip tells Sherri that she’s no longer a member of Stealth R Us and doesn’t ask her a question. Phillip does an awesome impression of Dawn’s paranoid frenzy. “You made camp life for most of us very disruptive,” Phillip tells her. “I just really enjoyed playing the game with you. You’re a real class act,” Phillip tells Cochran. Oh, such a rout this is gonna be. Erik felt like Dawn crushed their bond when she voted Brenda out and wants to know if she’s aware of the damage she caused. Dawn says she came in wanting to play the game. Erik also wants Sherri to be aware of why she’s there. “I played my game,” Sherri says, unsure why nobody’s asking about her strategy. “You never did anything in this game. You were a seashell on the beach the entire game,” Erik says, on the verge of tears. “If you’re done with me, I’m done with you,” Sherri says, telling Erik to sit down. HAHAHA. Erik doesn’t say a word to Cochran. Loving this. Michael wants to give Dawn the opportunity to explain why Cochran is getting off scott-free and not being called a villain. Dawn says that the difference is that she developed the relationships that go information. “I don’t think he would necessarily be here if I hadn’t developed the relationships,” Dawn says, scoring a good point. “In full disclosure, I’m happy she’s getting these reactions,” Cochran says. “Certainly there’s a reciprocity and symbiosis,” Cochran says of his relationship. “If I hadn’t become your therapist, I don’t think you would still be in this game,” Cochran tells Dawn. “I pretty much disliked you from Day 1,” Reynold tells Dawn, saying she created “a false character.” Reynold demands Dawn say what she thinks about him, honestly. And she can’t, finally calling him chauvinistic, vulgar and funny. “I’m really not trying to be fake,” Dawn says. Reynold says nothing to anybody else. Hmmm… Dawn did OK there. Adorable Andrea says it was “awesome” the way they blindsided her. Andrea asks Cochran what animal he played the game like. He says “chameleon.” Good answer. Andrea tells Dawn she understands her, but doesn’t ask a question. “Let’s do this,” Brenda says. She tells Cochran she gave him a family visit and then he voted her out and asks him to justify. “I consider that an emotional gift you gave me, not a game gift,” Cochran says. Brenda sounds on the edge of tears remembering the tooth incident and all of that, asking Dawn if she’d really have quit if Brenda hadn’t given her the teeth back. “No, I wouldn’t have,” Dawn says. “I want you to take your teeth out, Dawn,” Brenda demands, very weirdly. This is the strangest gangster move in “Survivor” Jury History. Finally, after much deliberation, Dawn pulls her teeth out. Yikes. I have no idea if that was a good moment for Dawn or not. But I *do* know that Sherri isn’t getting any votes here. That was a fun, fun, fun Final Tribal.
The Final Vote. If we don’t see a vote for Sherri or Dawn, there will be no votes for Sherri or Dawn. Phillip votes for Cochran as his Intelligence Attache. “This is not the name I thought I’d be writing down tonight,” says either Malcolm or Eddie. OK. I’m honestly thinking this has to be unanimous. And if it isn’t, I’m gonna be pissed. Time for Jeff Probst to walk back to the mainland.
Live Results and our winner: Sherri’s a millionaire, apparently. Everybody loves Cochran, who’s wearing fancy eyeglasses. There’s no question who the live audience wants to win. Sherri frankly says “Not good,” regarding her odds of winning. “Watching that footage, I feel pretty confident,” Cochran says. “I don’t think I’m gonna win, but I think I’m gonna be able to buy some new teeth,” Dawn says. I’m not sure we’ve seen this much certainty since Boston Rob. Probst tallies: Cochran. Cochran. Cochran. Cochran. COCHRAN! Yay. I’m so darned happy for Cochran. I haven’t been this happy for a winner since Boston Rob.
Bottom Line. For a season that started off with such a weekly level of discomfort, “Survivor: Caramoan” ended up really delivering. There were unpredictable blindsides, emotional moves and, most importantly, there was an utterly deserving winner. He overcame his physical liabilities and became a Challenge Monster. He overcame his social liabilities and made the alliances he needed to make in order to get farther. And he did it all without anybody hating him or anybody picking on him. This definitely goes down as a Top 10 “Survivor” individual performance. And who on Earth would have predicted such a thing? Personally, I respected what Dawn did throughout and I don’t begrudge her the second place finish at all. I think she played an aggressive and smart game, but she did it with absolutely no confidence or style. People have been minimizing her performance for weeks and I strongly disagree with that contention. Dawn made good moves and did, indeed, control much of her destiny. And as for Sherri? Yeah. Well. Somebody had to finish third. [NOTE: This paragraph was written before the full results — i.e. the well-deserved shut-out — were revealed. I’m not going back to edit it because… well… I don’t care. Sherri and Dawn both got zero votes, but I’m going to stay confident in the notion that Dawn would have been everybody’s second choice.]
Bottom Line, II. The second half of this season was classic “Survivor.” The first half was painful. Provided “Survivor” promises never to bring Brandon Hantz back under any circumstance, I think I can admit that this is was a very good season.
What are your thoughts on Cochran’s win? On the finale? On the season in general?
Go Cochran. Or as Hodor would say, “Hodor!”
Fans vs Family is what I’m guessing for next season… Hmmm hope it doesn’t become an Amazing Race Family Edition disaster
Family of former survivors versus friends of former survivors? Or is this one where they have hidden pairs somewhere? I’m confused. Coming off back-to-back good/great seasons you’d think they wouldn’t need teasers and getting gimicky?
Supposedly it’ll be returning players on one team, and their family members on the other. Hence the “blood vs water” tag, as in “blood is thicker than water”.
That makes for some interesting strategy, since everyone comes in with a couple-alliance, which post-merge everyone is going to try to be breaking up.
Favorites against their loved ones should be interesting. Post-merge is bound to have some awesome blindside episodes. People get upset when someone they just met three weeks before blindsides them. Imagine the first time someone blindsides their spouse/parent/child?
This is the best jury of all time. Brenda asking Dawn to take her teeth out… it was the perfect end for a totally unpredictable season.
“And as for Sherri? Yeah. Well. Somebody had to finish third.”
I think Sherri actually finished second – tied with Dawn, since Cochran got all the votes, right? – and that’s amazing given the way she played the game and how “AWESOME” her final speech was.
Brenda’s finale moment with Dawn was so uncomfortable to watch. That was very strange and overly contrived.
I liked the reunion with just the jury members. Way better than having a bunch of long forgotten early eliminations sitting there like a bump on a log.
Cochran was brilliant this year. Well deserved victory.
Family vs. Favorites will be interesting. I hope RHAP isn’t on hiatus, if the Cesternino rumor is true.
So glad Cochran won. What a great story. I think the changes to his self image will be worth more in the long term than the $ (although that won’t hurt).
He honestly seems like a good guy they don’t usually win against the Malcolm’s and Brandon’s of the world – but he did!!! I think it’s a life changer and I wish only the best for him.
I agree. I wish we got to see more of Cochran’s strategic genius at work this season. I didn’t know he and Sherri were connected until like the last episode. I prefer more focus on game play than the adventures of psychopaths.
I’m thinking they did that so they wouldn’t have to deal with Brandon. Considering they took some PR flak for it, and Brandon clearly has not changed and thinks he was justified. So pathetic. Still yammering on about going out on his terms and how he’s a man, etc etc. I liked it, but boy am I glad they didn’t put him on stage and revisit that issue. I wouldn’t be opposed to them doing it from now on.
Deserving winner and have been impressed with Cochran all season. His commentary has been amazing and his gameplay/result matched. Well done! Cochran dominated, timing was the key thing, and he had it.
Would have been better if some jerk hadn’t spoiled the final three on this board sometime before Corrinne was voted off. Ugh!
Dawn, poor Dawn, she is so fake and that’s what upset the jury/fans and ruined what should have been a solid season. If she wasn’t so emotional pretending to be overly-happy with everyone for everything, the backstabbing wouldn’t have been taken so hard.
Why was Erik so hard on Sherri? Weren’t they playing the same game? Did I miss Erik’s awesome strategy? Seemed a little like petty bullying.
Great question by Michael.
Really good season post-merge. I’m satisfied!
I read the spoiler too but the (second half of the) season was so amazing that it didn’t bother me at all. We all could have predicted the final 3, given the numbers Cochran confessionaries and Dawn meltdowns we witnessed this season. And isn’t it hilarious that Sherri’s plan was to take Shamar to the end, making him “her Phillip”, and she ended up becoming the “Phillip” of the season?
Dawn’s social game really hurt her. She made the same strategic moves with Cochran all along the way. And she was accurate in saying it was her relationships (or information gathering) that allowed them to make those timely moves.
Dawn should have made a move against Cochran (and maybe that was her plan with Erik), it would have been interesting to know if that was her plan as was referenced during the final tribal.
I’m guessing Erik and Sherri were never good friends at camp. But if Eddie even a dolt like Eddie is self aware enough to know he had no chance of winning, and did nothing to get the end. Then SOMEONE had to call Sherri out on her BS.
Sherri wasn’t even the “Phillip” of the season. Phillip was wacky and got on everyone’s nerves, Sherri just got carried to the end and provide no camp turmoil (other than with Reynold/Eddie).
Good job John. A well deserved win.
Welcome to the all-stars kid. You’re among the best.
I was also glad to see that Brandon and Russell weren’t present and that Brandon wasn’t even mentioned. I thought they were going to milk that some more.
There absence was the best part of the reunion show. Hands down.
They were both banned from the reunion, Brandon because of his unpredictability and Russhole for physically threatening Phillip, from what I read. Glad neither was there, as having Boston Rob for no real reason other than Probst lurves him was bad enough!
Um, Dan, you should correct your recap about Dawn making 2nd place and Sherri 3rd place. I think you’re confusing their game performances with the actual results, which are: they both tied for second place with zero votes.
Iris – I’m not so much confusing anything as I wrote the paragraph before any full results were revealed.
Dan, Could you ask Dawn some variation on the following question?
If she was determined to play her own game and truly playing to win, why did she let herself go to the end with Cochran as opposed to a group with Brenda or with Sherri and Eddie?
I don’t have the personal issues with Dawn a lot of viewers had, but had a problem with her strategy of working towards the end with him while collecting all the blood and blame. It seemed like she was playing less of her own game with him than anyone else.
I’m really happy for Cochran (and what a bravura performance at FTC, he really crushed it), but I’m not sure if I think this is a top 10 individual performance yet. Cochran played a great game, but Dawn and Andrea (and even crazy Phillip) played a big part in getting him to the end, whereas there are a few people that were really one person running everything. I think the games that definitely go ahead of Cochran’s this season without question are Fireman Tom, Boston Rob, Kim Spradlin, and Heidik. After that, it’s a scrum with Earl, Richard, Parvati, JT, Yul, Todd, Denise, and now Cochran, so it’s definitely possible this was top 10, but I don’t think it’s as 100% certain as you intimated since Survivor tends to have better winners on average than something like BB (Dr. Will and Dan aside).
On the other hand, the 3 biggest votes this season were basically his doing, right?
Francesca – establishes what the majority alliance will be and the group he/Dawn will work with the rest of the game.
Andrea – Got her out as soon as she started going after his main ally.
Brenda – Took out the one other person who could have beaten him at Final 6.
Took Brenda out without getting any blowback from her, either. Thought that was pretty good gameplay, m’self.
How many winners have got a unanimous vote from the jury? That’s got to be somewhat rare.
I think one other, maybe Yul or Earl? I can’t recall right now, but I’m pretty sure Cochran’s not the first to get all the votes.
I think it was Earl.
Yul almost lost to Ozzy – I think Yul won by one vote; it was really close.
Both Earl and JT got unanimous votes from the jury. It definitely deserves credit, but usually the number of votes aren’t important, just that you give the highest chance to get a majority of them. Sometimes going from 5 votes to 6 votes also means you were less cutthroat and lessened your chances to actually make FTC, gaining votes can be a zero-sum game.
“I’m so darned happy for Cochran. I haven’t been this happy for a winner since Boston Rob.”
So I’m guessing you’re not a fan of surprises?
Parker – I’m not sure what that has to do with anything.
Just a masterful performance by Cochran. Never thought he would win going into this season. The most deserving winner since Rob Mariano in Redemption Island.
The only real stains on the season were CBS subjecting us to Brandon Hantz once again, and Dawn’s emotional outbursts.
Also, the reunion show this year was awful.
I wish they would stop bringing back past contestants, but that’s not going to happen. I just hope no members of the Hantz family will be a part of next season.
Thought it was hilarious when Sherri told Erik to sit down and he did.
Erik was one of the dumbest players ever and was knocking Sherri for doing what he did before he got owned in his season.
Not too mention he wasn’t on her original tribe in which she was in control of before the merge.
Don’t think it was fair of Erik to do that and SHerri nailed him with the “holier than thou” remark.
Blood vs Water next season? SOmething to do with relatives? ANy rumors?
Agree about Erik. The man exhibited zero strategic ability for the his 2nd season on the show. His entire plan seemed to be to get carried to the final three where HE WOULD HAVE BEEN SHERRI! It’s laughable and felt like bullying/petty coming from him that he went so hard at her about it.
I enjoyed the second half of the season and think Cochran deserved to win but the first half was horrible. I hope I never have to see Shamar,Brandon or Phillip again. Casting Shamar was excusable because he was an unknown but Brandon and Phillip had no business coming back. Brenda making Dawn take her teeth out seemed a little cruel. I mean it is a game where the object is to vote others out but that being said I’m glad Dawn got smoked in the final. Her constant emotional breakdowns really grated on my nerves. (And for goodness sake woman get rid of those hideous knee socks)
Brandon won’t be back considering they banned him from the reunion. Shamar won’t be back because he almost quit. Phillip probably will be, but I don’t get all the hate towards him: he actually played the game and did an OK job. He’s not like Brandon, who basically quit on Night 2 when Fran got voted out.
Overall, terrific season. The first half of the season was just average, but it finished incredibly strong, and there was a very deserving winner at the end.
Yea I didn’t mind Phillip, he was playing a character that entertained me.
I think what did Dawn in was her over the top reactions to people when they would do something good (think her running over to Cochran after final immunity win with hugs and love) that just felt fake/cruel when she would then turn around and vote some person off. Dawn could have made a better case, but her bouts of emotion really made her seem like a hypocrite rather than owning the villain role. We respect villains, and heroes, but we do not support people who vacillate between the two and never owning what they are while pretending to be something else.
Dawn probably deserved a vote or two for her strategy with Cochran, but not when you factor in how emotional/hypocritical she was.
How do people not understand why Philip is so hated? He basically dictates orders to people, tried very hard to win a challenge, then when he loses, claims he “threw the challenge”. He is one of the most delusional, arrogant players I have ever seen. I hope he is never invited back.
Dawn really should have tried to get rid of Cochran. I think the problem with going to the finals with your partner-in-crime is that one usually receives all of the credit while the other gets accused of riding coattails, regardless of what was actually going on.
It could be argued that Dawn actually used her emotional instability to her benefit, since it put her in a position to be underestimated as well as causing people to feel close to her, which she then used to get rid of them later on, like when she exposed Corinne’s plan.
just a general comment. Are there not edible items on the island? I forget if fishing gear was given out at the earlier stages. Food gathering seems to be a lost art the last few seasons. Maybe they should do more of the rewards when a native comes to the camp and shows them how to use the indigenous flora and fauna.
They quarantine them off in a small section with little food — and don’t provide them much opportunity to forage/hunt/fish/gather. They then give them razors and makeup and teeth whitening products. They probably even build their hut for them since there seems to be little variation/problems.
It’s a controlled setting compared to what it once was, Colby even said as much how he didn’t enjoy it as much the 2nd time around b/c they wouldn’t let him explore and go off and do things in his down time. Personally, I’m grateful for the razors, but it does seem less “wild.”
Or, maybe Ozzy is the only person who knows how to find food?
They give them razors and makeup? Is this for the girls to shave their armpits? Where did you hear this?
Not true about the razors. If you listen to exit interviews, you will actually hear about girls that shave their armpits with seashells. Not sure where you heard that they received all these products, but I don’t believe it is true.
I didn’t hear that part anywhere. It just seemed obvious watching the show though. The racecar driver was the only girl that had armpit hair (this season), and Sherri/Andrea had make-up on throughout.
And the teeth? Maybe a lack of food kills off all plaque? I don’t know, but they all had pearly whites Jaime Lannister would be proud of.
I don’t believe they are given razors. Per Malcolm’s grantland podcast, he said they aren’t given any.
They’re encouraged to whiten their teeth prior to playing the game.
I am happy Cochran won, since he is a huge fan. However, I wonder how he feels knowing he won the game at a point when so few are watching. It means a lot less now to win Survivor than it did only a couple of years ago.
Also, it was a million dollars 13 years ago. With inflation, it should be closer to $1.5 million now. Come on, CBS.
So in the case of a unanimous vote, how much would the second and third place survivor get?
I like Cochran a lot so I’m glad he won, and he is a deserving winner (I would have been happy if Dawn won too had she had a better FTC), but I don’t see a huge difference between his game and say Sophie’s game from South Pacific, so it’s pretty weird to see Probst just worshipping the guy like he’s a god (and then later uncomfortably bullying Dawn into apologizing to Brenda for voting her out) when he spent the most of SP talking up how dominant Coach was in SP and never really acknowledging Sophie’s game.
Cochran’s story made for better TV.
If Dawn had owned it, like Malcolm was trying to get her to do, she might have gotten a bit of respect and few votes.
They might count how many times Sheri and Dawn had their names written down and 2nd place would go to the one who had the least votes throughout the 39 days.
I am pretty sure they split the 2/3 money. So if 2nd gets 100k and 3rd gets 80k, they both would get 90k. I am pretty sure it works like that.
I don’t disagree with that Cochran’s story made for good TV, but I just really hate it when Probst shower him with such affection when he played a very similar game to many – usually female – winners who Probst then generally ignore and instead heap compliments on the more dominant (usually male) player who didn’t win – in this case, Dawn, who Probst basically forced her to apologize to Brenda for a game move, which I doubt he would have done had Dawn been a dude. It’s just sort of icky in that usual Survivor Probst way.
The thing I dislike most about survivor is Probst. I wish he would retire.
When are they going to do a season with winners only?
Quite a few winners were mediocre players, some weren’t interesting at all. Also there’s only been 25 winners so you’d have to get 20 to come back. I could see a winners vs. favorites though.
I’d like to see a season where they start with a tribe of former winners (or even former runners-up) vs a tribe made up of people voted out on the first tribal council. A lot of those folks simply were victims of circumstance rather than being horrible players. We really don’t know if they were bad players or not in many cases. Might be interesting or it might end up as being very predictable. Even if the tribe of returning players eliminated all of the “last-placers”, it would certainly be interesting to see a bunch of top dogs getting after it.
Cochran’s timing was to basically sit back and watch the others hang themselves throughout the game. That win was handed to him on a golden platter. Quite serendipitous on several levels.
He proactively rallied against Brenda – as his offensive move – and won immunity when it was key. Job well done, but mostly – he didn’t self-destruct like so many others did. But it is rather remarkable how he did get off scot-free there.
He claims social awkwardness – but he has learned to own that – and without that anxiety, he’s rather endearing and engaging. Cochran owned that jury before he stepped on the floor, and Dawn never even had a fighting chance. He was the decision maker – and he knew it. Good for him. He had already won in theory & I think that allowed him to relax and put on a good show. He was in his medium and was fun to watch. And his statement that he was Dawn’s therapist cannot be trumped. *He* won the sympathetic vote right there! ;)
But perhaps in the end, his biggest ally were the mocking coconuts. The enemy of his enemy was his friend… I do suspect that had Erik not been evac’ed, that Cochran would be gone instead… at least the momentum was there. And *had* Erik conquered those coconuts he might have stayed to play another day…
Okay, maybe not – but I *like* the idea that the coconuts, as benign as they are – are the Survivor gods that rewarded Cochran in the end. Why not? His win is a story-book ending to a story-book tale.
“Have the coconuts stopped screaming, Erik?” In a world full of terrible ‘Silence’-lotion references, this was really clever. Very funny for me.
Probst is getting harder and harder to take. Every time he “explained” how unlikely Cochran was as a winner was deeply uncomfortable. Maybe if he just proposes to Malcolm, he’ll become less annoying.
How about they have 38 first-timers divided into two tribes. They then bring out two returning players to “captain” each tribe in the first challenge, which much be huge and epic in nature.
Winning tribe gets to head to their beach. Losing tribe gets to go home. Win or go home right off the bat for 20 contestants.
Happy Cochran won. He played a decent game. I didn’t think he’d make it to the end at the start of the season… Glad Malcom got the 100K fan favorite.. Loved his aggresive game this time.. . Don’t get why people are so down on Dawn voting out Brenda. it was an obvious move. Brenda would have won. Brenda let her guard down thinking she could guilt people into keeping her by giving away the family visit..Brenda’s assumption that others were playing on an emotional level was a mistake..
Maybe I’m wrong, but couldn’t Erik have just lay down for a few hours and then see if he needed to go? It seems he was taken out of the game real quick, yet he was sweet as for the tribal.