Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ – ‘Kill or Be Killed’

Pre-credit sequence. The Fans have lost hope. Wait. Sorry. The Fans have lost Hope. “Where do you think we’re going to go from here?” Eddie whines to Sherri. “It’s mind-boggling that we got rid of Hope tonight because she was the prettiest one here and she was a threat to everybody because of that,” says Eddie. Really, Eddie? Really? Ugh. Reynold tells Laura that she made him look like an idiot. Matt protests that this is part of the game, but Reynold says that he doesn’t want to be associated with any of them and he has no respect for them. Eddie’s all “Good luck winning after you vote me and Reynold off,” to which somebody correctly notes that they haven’t been winning with them either. I dislike Eddie a lot. And Reynold tells me Eddie could be next to go. I’m fine with that.
Serenity and The Conqueror. Over at the Favorites camp, The Specialist is relaxing and comparing himself to Napoleon. It turns out that Napoleon also liked to give people names, so Phillip decides to induct Brandon into Stealth R Us, just to placate him. Brandon is now The Conqueror. Brandon announces to use that he’s been lying to Phillip. So… Everybody’s lying. Also getting a nickname is Erik, who is now The Silent One. This makes Adorable Andrea jealous, because she doesn’t think people who aren’t truly in Stealth R Us should be getting names. “So what? Are we going to give Brenda a name?” Andrea asks incredulously. And guess what? We are! Brenda is now Serenity, which she gigglingly accepts.
Whatchoo talking ’bout, Shamar? The hashtag says this is just a #RewardChallenge. The task involves teams getting players from one platform to another and to another and then everybody getting onto a third, much smaller, platform. Want to know what they’re playing for? A local bushman will come in with a housewarming gift and will teach them how to live off the land. The Fans are transporting Julia and Laura, while the Favorites are transporting Brenda and Andrea. The Favorites have the lead going to the final platform. Will they get the whole tribe balanced first? The Fans get an interesting strategy, with everybody climbing on top of Shamar. The Favorites still win, but Shamar thinks his tribe won. “That’s what I’m talking about,” Shamar bellows. Sigh. Alas, that was not what he was talking about. Reynold sees this as further proof of Laura’s weakness.
Welcome to the Peach Pit. The bushman paddles to join the Favorites. They’re psyched to see him. “Nothing could have prepared us for this little guy,” Malcolm says of Tata. Joe E. Tata? No. Alas. But close! Tata instantly begins a series of demonstration, starting with a new way of cooking rice using bamboo. “He’s like a Filipino Gollum,” Malcolm observes, awesomely. “The way he functions is basically saying enigmatic things that no one understands,” Cochran observes. So actually, Tata is more like a Filipino Yoda. I’m not sure what they learned from him, but he cooks them a very nice feast. “It was kinda dinner and a show,” Cochran says. After dinner, Tata tears down their shelter and rebuilds it. For his trouble, Tata gets to dance around with Brenda and Adorable Andrea, which makes Cochran jealous enough to imply Tata was just storing up memories for his spank bank.
Eye Alone. The Fans return. Shamar is still celebrating his not-victory. Michael is bitter about how well-off the Favorites are. And Shamar needs a nap. “He doesn’t do anything. It’s just pure laziness,” Eddie says. “Can you imagine being my size and how I feel?” Shamar asks, before telling everybody else that if they want him to stay, they’re going to bring him rice once a day. He’s kinda like the dragon who has to be fed or else he’ll torch their village. Nobody knows if he’s kidding. “I’m just thinking, ‘How much longer can this go on?'” Reynold says. Even Laura has run out of sympathy for the man she calls “a big baby,” but Sherri brings him the rice. Then… somehow… Shamar scratches his eyeball. Eddie is unimpressed. This has turned everybody against Shamar. THIS? Constantly awfulness? Tolerable. An irritated eye? Well, that’s a bridge too far.
Eye am what eye am. We’re sticking with the Fans, who are huddled up against a storm. And in come the rats. Thunder. Lightning. Rats. It’s not a good night. The next morning, everything is black-and-white. “We believe that Shamar is going to quit,” Michael says. Shamar is rocking back and forth in misery. Everybody’s contemptuous of Shamar’s eye. “I’m not thinking about the game. I just kinda want my eye fixed a little bit,” Shamar says. In comes the boat, medical and Jeff Probst. Somehow, “Survivor” is resisting giving us a close-up on Shamar’s eye. Ooops. Spoke too soon. It’s red. The doc puts in an orange dye to try to diagnose. The doctor says there’s a divot in his cornea next to his pupil. The doctor weighs in and says she’d like to pull him. Shamar cries as Jeff Probst explains the ramifications, but says his vision is more important. The rest of the tribe comes over. “I know that you really care about my well-being,” Shamar tells them, even though there’s barely an iota of genuine sincerity to be sense. “The people who know me know that I’m a strong guy,” Shamar says as he headed off. Reynold gives an amazingly circular farewell. He acknowledges that maybe he underestimated how hurt Shamar’s eye was, BUT “he’s disrespectful, lazy and I’m just happy that he’s gone.” Reynold still knows he and Eddie will be targeted if they lose.
Attack the block. Immunity time and the Favorites are shocked to see the Shamar-free Fans, now down to seven. The task asks players to retrieve five keys from a water platform, use those keys to open a chest and use sandbags to knock blocks from a platform. Or something. The key retrieval isn’t easy, but Erik and Brandon get the Favorites out to an early lead. The Favorites have all five keys ahead of the Fans and unlock their chest in first. Phillip is sandbag-tossing on his own, but can Reynold come from behind? It’s an impressive comeback and Phillip is stymied by a sideways block. It doesn’t matter. Favorites win Immunity! And it’s another setback for the Fans, who are about to be three players down.
Reynold quotes “Annie Hall.” The Fans congratulate Reynold for how close he came to actually winning. That’s how far they’ve fallen. Eddie and Reynold know they’re going to be targeted next, with Reynold assuming there will be an attempt to blindside him and take out the Idol. But Matt has other ideas. He goes to Michael and tells his chum that they need to win challenges and they can’t do that if they take out Reynold or Eddie next. “I’m like ‘There goes the alliance,'” Michael tells us. Michael worries about losing Laura, who he trusts, and keeping Mr. Awesome with the… TARSIER! I’ve missed the tarsier! Matt tells Reynold about the new plan. “Well, la di da. He’s bald-faced lied to me on more occasions than I can count,” an unimpressed Reynold says. So now Reynold doesn’t have a clue if he wants to risk playing the Idol for nothing, or if he wants to trust Matt. Laura knows her name is being thrown around and that her tribe has lost confidence in her. Matt tells Sherri he’s voting Laura. “When Laura’s name got brought up, I was not on-board with it at all,” says Sherri, who worries the guys may turn on the women. Is Michael suddenly the swing-vote? “There’s no way to know what the right or wrong answer is gonna be,” Michael says.
Tribal Council. Jeff Probst talks about Shamar. “Now that Shamar is gone, I think there’s less tension around camp,” Matt says, admitting Shamar helped in challenges. Sherri says she misses having Shamar in her alliance. Reynold tells everybody that they won’t win challenges without him and Probst agrees this is a strong point. Laura says the vote is about physical strength or loyalty. “They’re all about trust to each other, but we’re losing, losing, losing,” Reynold says. “We’re still losing. Even with them,” Sherri says. Eddie says Laura is the weakest player and Sherri is also weak. Laura suggests a jumble could come at any moment and loyalty would play a big role there. “I think tonight is the make-or-break factor for this tribe,” Eddie says.
The vote. Eddie says “It’s kill or be killed” and votes for Laura. [This ends Brandon’s two-episode streak of naming episodes with out-of-context crazy-quotes.] Laura speaks of the Idol and writes Reynold’s name. With little hesitation, Reynold plays his Idol. Probst tallies. Laura. Laura. Irrelevant Reynold. Laura. LAURA. Farewell, Laura. Tee-hee. Remember a month ago when I talked about how I’d never be able to tell Allie, Hope and Laura apart? Guess that isn’t so important anymore. “As a view from the couch, you really only get to see one side,” Laura says, suggesting it’s hard to feel the difficulty of the game from my couch. [And, in the end, everybody voted for Laura, even Sherri and Julia.]
Bottom Line, Part I. That was probably a valuable episode, getting rid of Shamar. It was too bad that Shamar had to go out in the first episode in which we saw some of his potential physical prowess in that Reward challenge, but we also saw his lazy and spoiled side and there was no indication it was going to get any better. Laura got scapegoated for logical reasons in that Immunity Challenge — If you’re too weak to open locks, that’s an issue — but the Fans fell behind after the physical part of the task that she had nothing to do with. [I think one could make the argument that as good as Reynold was with sandbag tossing, he might have been more valuable keeping the Fans from getting lapped at the beginning.] They’re just not going to be stronger than the Favorites and a tribal shuffle of some sort makes good dramatic sense, doesn’t it? If I were the “Survivor” producers, I’d give the tribes one more elimination, get down to 14 players and shuffle. But that’s just me. And in that case, keeping Laura and voting Eddie out has strategic value. Eddie and Reynold become threats either after a shuffle or after a Merge, so they’ve got less strategic value than a weak, unassuming pawn might. If you’re going down 9-6 against a powerhouse tribe, you might as well be a cohesive six, right? Or am I figuring wrong? Guess what? Even if I’m figuring wrong, I’m glad that “Survivor” strategy has returned to the game after a few weeks away. Progress!
Bottom Line, Part II. Again, the editors struggled to find any way to handle the Favorites. For the episode, we got TWO segments with the Favorites. One was Phillip being Phillip, which served only to showcase Andrea’s jealousy and to let Brenda do something for the first time in weeks. And the other was with Tata the Bushman. Tata the Bushman was awesome and he gave quote-machines Malcolm and Cochran the chance to be quote-machines. Ultimately, though, if there’s an iota of strategy or realigning going on with the Favorites, we haven’t seen it. We watched some alliances form in the first episode, then we watched those episodes fall apart, but there have been six or seven days in which the editors want us to believe that nothing has happened other than Phillip being crazy and Brandon being crazy. And as for the Scenes From Next Week… Ugh.
It’s too bad what happened to Shamar. I’d like to think if I was on his tribe that I’d be his friend and try and help him. But being hungry and tired wouldn’t put me in the best mood. I hoped he would have stayed longer and maybe get out of his funk but it wasn’t meant to be. I’m still amazed that a Marine with two tours in Iraq would seem so lazy and useless. I wish him well and hope he gets to a better place in his life. I’m looking forward to his exit interview and that he is doing better.
I was a little surprised by the votes. I thought the alliance would stick together like it usually does but they decided to vote out the weak player. A good edit I suppose because I didn’t see it going down like that.
It looks like Brandon is going to pull a Willy next week. Could this be the end of the wretched Hantz clan from CBS reality shows for good?? Dare I hope?????
Mulderism – I also couldn’t mock Shamar, because I’ve been known to get eye irritations and I’ve had a few scratched corneas in my lifetime. It’s like it’s in your brain. You can’t concentrate on anything else. Doesn’t matter how tough you are.
I can’t imagine what that’d be like. I’ve suffered through irritation with my contact lenses and that was bad enough.
Well yeah, there’s the discomfort from a scratched cornea, but what about all the crap he pulled before then? “If you don’t feed me once a day, you’re going to be sorry” – I wish that he hadn’t had the eye problem so that he could get booted. I don’t think he’s coming back for a Fans vs Favorites III on the veteran tribe. Maybe a Heroes vs Villains II though?
Are you guys surprised how much airtime Shamar got considering he was gone in the 4th episode? A Survivor rarity, although I suppose it was because he truly was the most impactful at camp and led the storyline.
The only other person I can remember dominating the airtime and story line, and being gone pretty quickly, is Colton.
Scratched corneas are not only painful, they can also easily be infected, which can lead to permanent blindness if not treated. I’m surprised that medical even gave him a choice to come out — the living conditions practically gaurantee the eye would not heal on its own and would continue to get worse.
That’s one bad/crazy person down and based on the previews for next week hopefully one more bad/crazy person will be gone soon. Maybe the season will start to look up and we can expect the social game to emerge soon.
Also, this has nothing to do with the episode but Malcolm posted some pictures on his Twitter last week of Carter and Abi-Marie from last season, Corrine, and himself all hanging out. I guess Abi isn’t that bad when she’s not playing the game and Carter appeared to have a personality as well.
Zach – I really liked Abi when I interviewed her post-game. And *everybody* insisted that Carter’s blandness on the game was a surprise because of how much personality he has in real-life. So… Who knows? Brandon may be cuddly and lovable in person…
It was kind of surprising how everyone spoke lovingly love of Man-Dana last season when he basically was relegated to asking (insert dominant male) ‘what’s the plan?’
Nobody will miss Shamar. Please don’t bring him back.
The fans might win a few challenges now that they have cut out some of the useless people. They have a pretty good group remaining. Sherri kind of looks like an angry Sandra Bullock.
Next week’s episode looks terrible. I have absolutely no desire to watch a Brandon meltdown. Putting someone that psychotic on television is exploitative. I derive no enjoyment from him.
Elevation – CBS keeps enabling and enabling and enabling the Hantzes. And you just *know* that they’ve pitched the “Amazing Race” producers on a Russell/Brandon pairing. Blech…
His brother Willy’s meltdown last summer on BB was classic and chilling. The barely even mentioned his name after he left and he wasn’t on the finale episode. If Brandon goes down like that as well then I’m really questioning CBS’s judgement. Entertainment is one thing but those Hantz’s are psychotic.
I actually felt sorry for Shamar. Normally I’d have no use for a player like that but I think he’s wrestling with a lot of demons and maybe shouldn’t have been cast.
It could be worse, Colton could be on this season. You know they’re inviting him back eventually. Because bigotry is entertainment!
Though yeah, watching Brandon feels wrong, felt wrong last time, and grosses me out. Please leave.
The only TV show Brandon needs to be on is Lockup.
Or Maury Povich. They can just start throwing chairs at each other. I’d actually watch that.
I think Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother all share the same casting director.
Are we allowed to talk about next week’s scenes? Because I know Alan is not a fan, but HOLY SMOKES!
And why was Andrea jealous of the ‘Francesqua Three’ getting names? Wasn’t she going to them about possibly making a move against Corrine a couple weeks ago and wouldn’t this ingratiate them into it?
I’m still a fan of Reynold, but, the fans are in trouble. They basically need to hope for a merge and get pretty lucky to come away with power post-merge. Decent episode. You hate to see Shamar leave like that, but he did seem like a miserable person.
Also, props to Malcolm and Cochran being awesome quote-machines.
BBQ_Haxor – I tend to skip “Next week on…” scenes on shows, but “Survivor” puts them *before* the last confessional and the vote reveal, so there’s no choice. But yeah… That looks insane. Probably literally…
The new commercials show Probst massaging Brandon’s shoulders (I’m guessing to calm him down). This could actually be a fun episode.
Dan, I think you are wrong in believing that Eddie and Reynold have less strategic value moving forward if there is a mix-up, at least for the majority of the fan tribe.
If there is a switch-up and both tribes have the fans down in numbers to the favorites, Eddie and Reynold at least keep the target off the remaining fans. Their presence likely buys each remaining fan two tribal councils to slowly work their way into an alliance or wait for the majority alliance to turn onto each other. If E and R are eliminated before a switch, it immediately puts the target onto Matt and Mike as the remaining threats. The favorites aren’t dumb enough to waste a boot on Laura. If you are Matt and Mike, why sacrifice your games and put yourself at risk for the questionable idea that Laura might be able to swing something or look less threatening? Getting rid of Laura keeps the fans competitive in challenges for now and buys them all time for later.
Another week and, what, 5 combined words from Brenda, Corrine and Erik? Instead we get to hear Phillip reciting everyone’s nicknames for the 10th time this season.
Is Corrine literally saying nothing to the producers? She gave some of the snarkiest confessionals in her first season.
Andrew 2 – Erik wouldn’t be The Silent One if he talked. But it’s weird… In original Fans vs Favorites, wasn’t Erik kinda goofy and funny in confessionals? I can’t tell if he’s trying a different approach or if he’s having less fun or what…
Yeah, Dan – Erik was very likable in his original season with his confessionals. Corrine was a hoot. Brenda was a strong female player and dominated the entire first half of her season.
But, hey, it’s Survivor 26: Fans vs. The Phillip and Brandon Show.
Jeff mentioned that this was the second time that he went to the “Fans” beach to check on Shamar. I guess he was really close to quitting the first time. It sucks that he got sand in his eye and lady parts, but I’m just glad that he’s finally gone.
This move was pretty terrible and pretty much seals the deal for the Favorites. You can look back at so many seasons, and the results seem to indicate pretty clearly that if you’re 2+ down, just keep losing. You either want to merge up, or merge WAY down. For some examples: Tocantins, Samoa, Phillipines vs. close merges like South Pacific, Redemption Island, Heroes vs. Villains. It’s not just the results either, there’s clear logic to those results to indicate why it happens. In seasons like the Tandang, Timbira, and Galu tribe seasons, there was no way for the alliances to get rid of the cancers, and thus it gave JT/Stephen, Russell, and Malcolm/Denise time to ingratiate themselves and turn people against each other and work their way in, and eventually make it to the end. On the other hand, when you merge close, there’s a fear among the alliance that comes out ahead that if they ever vote out one of their own, the other side only needs to turn 1 or 2 votes to get ahead. If you let Brandon and Phillip and the rest of the favorites stew in their own juices until the merge, who’s to say a cohesive four of some combination of Laura, Sherri, Mike, Matt, and Julia couldn’t win, whereas this mish-mash of people that don’t like each other and don’t trust each other is just going to get steamrolled by the Favorites.
I think the fans were damned if they do, damned if they don’t with the vote. Vote out the weakest and you damage your alliance. Vote out Eddie and you damage your chances of winning challenges. Let’s face it, they may not be winning WITH Eddie and Reynold, but, the are NOT losing because of them. They are losing directly because of Laura’s utter uselessness in challenges and also because Sherri offers very little of value in the challenges. Should Reynold have been in the front part of the race? Probably. But, assuming they put the five strongest people on the retrieval part of the game, which one between Laura and Sherri was going to knock down the blocks?
I don’t think it ultimately matters who they kept. The alliance of six was going to be too weak to win many challenges and would always end up as the smaller tribe after the merge. I don’t think the favorites will let the fans break up their tribe in any kind of switch or merge. Even if Brandon melts down completely and that is a valid concern. If Eddie and Reynold try to form some kind of new alliance with members of the favorites, I don’t think they’ll be accepted. I don’t think it’s clear yet which of the favorites is on the bottom of that alliance. Yes, Brenda and Brandon were not initially included in Phil’s little delusions. But that isn’t necessarily the best indication of where they all stand. Eddie and Reynold if they survive a merge or switch will become immediate targets because of their physicality. Only Malcolm seems to have the physicality to match those two. I just don’t see E & R getting very much further. It seems unlikely that they can make it anywhere near the final four. We’ll see how that all plays out.
I think what the story of the fans shows is that tribes are doomed to failure if they factionalize in the first few days. The four “pretty people” decided to form a clique – sorry! alliance – almost immediately. And they didn’t try to disguise it. They didn’t try to incorporate any of the other six. They exhibited disdain for the other six and isolated themselves from them. They acted like the douches that we all know from high school. A tribe can not win this way because it can never be unified enough to perform well in challenges.
There are always problem members of a tribe like Shamar. The only way to deal with a person like that if a winning tribe is desirable is to take the approach of Sherri. She basically gritted her teeth and put up with is B.S. because she understood that was the only way they could succeed. The gang-of-four couldn’t bring themselves to do so. They were contemptuous of Shamar from the beginning. Whether that was because of his race, I can’t say. All I know is that they exhibited no patience with Shamar. And I realize Shamar was a jerk from very early on. But the way to deal with that kind of guy is to kill him with kindness. A personality like that does not deal well with being challenged the way Matt first did and later Reynold and Eddie. Survivor is mostly about managing a very diverse set of personalities. Big fans of the game should know this. But, Reynold and Eddie and their female partners seemed to have no understanding of this concept. They got their foursome very early and decided that’s all they had to do. In essence, they quit playing the game for a period of time. You can’t do this on Survivor. You have to play the game every single second you are awake. And even when you are asleep as evidenced by the fact that anybody who cuddles while sleeping becomes an immediate subject of suspicion.
You need a strong core alliance. But you can’t alienate in such a blatant fashion the other members of your tribe so early. You need them to beat the other tribe!
I could swear that blonde Sandra Bullock (Sherri) wears makeup.
YES!!! She is totally wearing mascara and eye shadow.
Joe E. Tata?! Will you marry me?
I think it was a big mistake getting rid of Laura. Good night fans. If they were really “fans” of this show they would know a shakeup is coming if they keep losing. So get rid of Eddie, get rid of Reynold next and go into a hypothetical shakeup with a core group of 5. The odds of thje producers playing an immunity challenge 9 against 5 are somewhere between slim and none and especially on a season with a bunch of returning cast members.
I thought Laura should have been more forceful pointing this out, but alas, she’s probably never seen the show either. Pitiful casting these people as fans. Fans of the show would not have voted out a weak player with loyalty in favor of two guys who are going to flip as soon as they can.
Everyone that applies for the show is a “fan”.
By definition of “fan” then yes. But they always make this seem like these are some kind of super fans. Also Reynold was casted right off the street. He didn’t apply.
Survivor needs to find people like Malcolm. or Todd from China. People that have watched the show and know strategy. Putting some of these others into the game takes out a lot of strategy elements which make it more entertaining.
This assumes they applied.
Wow. That’s some bullshit right there. Cast a player off the street when there are thousands applying multiple times? Hardly seems fair.
Survivor is quickly becoming my least favorite reality show…
Mulderism – They’ve been doing this for years. Thousands of people may apply, but that doesn’t mean they’d be good TV. Or that they provide the diversity of personality types that you know make for good drama. The show’s general diversity also improved after they began casting people off the street and at malls and whatnot.
Wow! That’s news to me. You’d think that over the years they would have amassed a huge database of all personality types from the applicants and could pick and choose to make up a cast.
Is this standard practice for TAR and BB as well?