Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ Premiere – ‘She Annoys Me Greatly’

Welcome to “Survivor: Caramoan.” It takes three seconds for me to realize I can’t tell the difference between a bushbaby and a spectral tarsier. Based on geography, I’m saying those were spectral tarsiers in the opening. Not that that has anything to do with anything. Oh gracious. What sort of wormhole did I just go down? Oy. Let’s start over again, shall we?
Pre-credit introductions. Bearded Matt, already a pre-show favorite, calls this surreal. Shamar, an Iraq veteran, says that this game (or his competitors) will be lunchmeat. A blonde, I think it’s Allie, says she knows enough about people to make it to the very end. A different, totally indistinguishable blonde, [Laura, I guess?] profiles that because Michael wears glasses, he’s going to be a strategist. Michael thinks Laura looks too young to be out there. Or maybe he thinks that about Allie. Or possibly Hope. Come on! It’s bad enough I can’t tell spectral tarsiers from bushbabies, but differentiating between Hope, Laura and Allie may kill me. Fortunately, speaking of telling people apart, Jeff Probst is reminding us who each of the “favorites” is or was. I remember nothing about two or three of these people and I wouldn’t call more than four or five of them “favorites.” Adorable Andrea helpfully explains that the theme of this season is people who made big mistakes. But if that’s the case, why is CBS calling it “Fans versus Favorites” as opposed to “Newbies versus Ooopsies” or something?
The tribes are Gotye and Theodore Bikel. Crocodile! In the water! The newbies arrive on a boat named after Walt’s dog on “Lost.” Probst tells them they’ll be playing against “favorite” survivors, who arrive via helicopter. Much excitement! Cochran exits first in a sweater vest, followed by Dawn. Nobody seems to care who Corrine is. Nobody reacts to Adorable Andrea. [Fan Sherri is freaking out over EVERYBODY.] Erik gets some excitement, but mostly from Sherri. Nobody could possibly know who Malcolm is. The women instantly are wary of Brenda. Disturbingly, the women are MUCH more wary about Brenda than Psycho Misogynist Brandon. No reaction to Francesca, who is really only there to annoy Former Federal Agent Phillip. “This is lunchmeat right here,” Shamar repeats. The Fans wear orange buffs and they’re Gota. But I’ll never gall them “Gota” again. The Favorites wear purple buffs and they’re Bikal, but I’ll never call them Bikal again.
Ring Cycle. We start with a challenge. It’s a physical task that has players trying to retrieve rings from the water, while the other team tries to stop them. Want to know what they’re playing for? Fire, duh. They’re also getting 20 pounds of beans. That’s a lot of farting. Wait. “Protein.” I meant to type “That’s a lot of protein.” Shamar is fierce and scores the first ring for the Fans, terrifying Erik. The second round? Well, it prompts Probst to yell, “Andrea and Hope going at it,” at which point I’m unable to concentrate. Andrea scores and Brandon beats his chest like a lunatic. The third round is all about Phillip’s pink underwear and Shamar yelling “Break her wrist” to Sherri, tussling with Brenda. Phillip scores, to give the Favorites a lead. With Francesca leading the way, the Favorites take a 3-1 lead. Reynold and Malcolm have an impressive Alpha-off in the next heat. Malcolm introduces everybody to his rear and and wins the first Reward for the Favorites. Brandon tackles Malcolm in celebration.
Gimme shelter. The Fans get transported to their camp. Shamar is disappointed. “It made me realize that I don’t have full control over this game,” Shamar says, though he’d done his part. Julia has brown hair, so I can try to recognize her. They’re short on water, so there’s some disagreement over the importance of shelter versus hydration. Shamar and Reynold are in favor of starting fire and getting water. Matt is angrily in favor of making shelter. Why is Shamar sitting and pouting while other people are making shelter? Already, Matt and Shamar are yelling at each other with real hostility, while Reynold is getting concerned about tribe chemistry. You think?
Hey, did you remember Francesca was voted out first in her season? The Favorites arrive and Dawn becomes the second person this season to call the experience surreal. “My role the first few days is really impression management,” Malcolm observes correctly. Phillip knows he can survive 39 days, so he compares his arrival to his father hitting the beach at Iwo Jima. He’s ready. Spectral tarsier! “I pretty much stand by my initial assessment of him as a crazy person,” Francesca says, hoping that going out first in her season will benefit her. Adorable Andrea, Francesca and Dawn go off to the side immediately and make an alliance and they decide to bring in Cochran and Brandon and Phillip as a six-person alliance. But Francesa has decided she wants to align with everybody this time around, or at least have the potential to align with everybody, so soon she’s chatting with Erik and Brenda and even trying to make nice with Phillip. The Former Federal Agent things Francesca is “stuck in a time warp” and he announces that she still annoys him greatly. “If I am voted off first a second time, I will eat this rock. It’s not gonna happen,” Francesca vows. Gee. Why does this feel like foreshadowing?
So now “Survivor” is just like both Iwo Jima *and* Iraq. Have the Fans begun to become functional? Shamar is still pouting, but people around him are at least trying to make fire. But he’s thinking and contemplating and he’s ready to backseat-fire-build. He comes in at the last minute, re-directs their efforts and joins with Michael to produce ember and, finally, a flame. “It was like being in Iraq and having to get home. It just had to happen,” Shamar says. With fire, Matt and Shamar are suddenly buddies. Yay! We are family!
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, Her Love, The Dominatrix, The Eliminator, The Specialist, The Intelligence Attache and The Malcolm. Phillip has created “The BR Rules,” composed of lessons he learned from Boston Rob: It starts with getting in an alliance and then getting in an alliance-within-an-alliance and then getting rid of your alliance before it gets rid of you. He starts with Corrine and says he wants to target Malcolm and Andrea next. He gives Corrine the nickname “The Dominatrix.” He calls Andrea “The Eliminator.” Phillip remains “The Specialist,” but also “The Undercover Brother.” Malcolm’s game, but what will his nickname be? No answer. But Cochran is “The Intelligence Attache.” Phillip wants Erik as the sixth in his alliance, but worries that Erik might get nervous. Erik immediately resists Phillip’s “With me or against me” ultimatum and IDs the Boston Rob move. “He’s a combative idiot loser who makes everybody crazy,” Erik diagnoses. Oy. Is Phillip going to regret not giving Erik a cool nickname immediately?
Grope-a-Dope. So many monkeys. The Fans, having gotten fire, move on to shelter construction and surreptitious alliance-making. Reynold and Eddie (or possibly Eddie and Reynold) know they’ll be targeted as Alphas and they join forces. Reynold does the same with the blonde I think is Allie and they make a Final 2 deal already. “She kinda flies under the radar. She’s not the cutest. She’s not the anything,” Reynold says of Allie. Ouch. He actually kind means this as a compliment, but it’s a heck of a douchy compliment. That night, Eddie and Hope stare at the stars and make an alliance based entirely upon cuteness. “She’s like a little Southern belle. That’s what I’m looking for,” Eddie leers. Soon, it’s late-night cuddling time. Most people are doing it for warmth, but Reynold and Allie are doing it for groping, as we get to see quite a bit of the music note tattoo on Allie’s hip. “Not a smart move,” Laura says.
Because this is a 90-minute premiere, this gets to be a segment. It’s hot. Cochran and Francesca agree. “I was not aware of how quickly I could become sunburnt,” says Cochran, who inexplicably has gotten sunburnt feet. “Cochran is like a little tomato right now,” Brenda giggles, saying he’s “swollen like a little pregnant lady.” I’d forgotten that I actually did like Brenda. But anyway… Poor Cochran, I guess. “I’m actually in horrible pain right now,” he says. “I can’t be the same freak I was last night,” Cochran says, vowing to show more confidence and swagger.
Caramoan Shore. The Pretty Fans hang out in the water and agree that they’d all be friends in Real Life as well. Awww. And Reynold and Allie are particular sympatico after cuddling. “A lot is communicated through the cuddle,” Reynold tells us. They all splash in the water and agree that their Cool Kids alliance is a cliche, but it just happened. OMG! And so coincidentally! Matt floats near them on the water and looks on jealously. Back at the fire, Sherri and the other Fans agree that the Cuddlers are dangerous and they need to be broken up immediately. But Michael isn’t prepared to just align with the men, because he wants to be flexible. Michael floats with Matt and they are, indeed, the two floating variables. So much floating. Michael and Matt decide that they will decide together, though they’d rather not decide for a while. If this were Phillip’s team, he would call them The Deciders.
Sandbagging. Immunity is up for grabs, but only after Jeff Probst mocks Cochran for his sunburn. “You’re not seeing the half of it. It’s pretty ridiculous,” Cochran acknowledges as everybody laughs at him. Players have to race in pairs to the different levels of a structure, tossing down crates filled with sandbags. After 12 sandbags are collected, they have to be tossed into six targets. I don’t understand the design of this challenge, or its strategy. The Favorites have a reasonable lead when it’s time to start sandbag-tossing. Malcolm has the Favorites up 3-0 before Reynold starts tossing for the Fans, but Reynold evens things and pulls into the lead. Reynold comes from behind and the Fans win! Uh-oh. A squandered advantage for Malcolm. Will he be viewed as the goat? Will he be hampered by nobody knowing who he is?
Hey, did you remember Francesca was voted out first in her season? Dejected, the Favorites return. “There’s such a thing as luck and that guy Reynold, he just was really good at tossing sandbags into holes, which apparently is a skillset,” Francesca says. In the shelter, Francesa and Cochran initially target Phillip, with Corrine as an alternative choice. For her part, Corrine is playing nice and bringing Cochran cold compresses and giggling with everybody. But the true balm on Cochran’s burn is the rapport he’s feeling with his whole tribe. Andrea, though, is concerned by how long she didn’t hear from Francesca after their initial meeting. Who. Fires grow cold fast on “Survivor.” That was two paragraphs ago! Andrea goes to Phillip and tells him Francesca is plotting against him, so they need to get her out, which appeals to the Former Federal Agent’s desire to mention Machiavelli. Crabs are waving us toward them. I don’t know why. In the water, Brandon and Erik agree to vote Phillip out, with Erik still stewing about Phillip’s first approach. “I could be voted out first twice, which would be the worst thing ever,” Francesca laughs, still confident they’ve got numbers against Phillip. Meanwhile, Dawn and Cochran are rekindling their bonds of trust. Dawn doesn’t trust Francesca, because she’s going to play to win, not that anybody knows what that would mean. Cochran is very amused by the idea that Dawn is playing a different, cutthroat game and that this is “a new Dawn.” Somewhat inexplicably, Francesca suggests splitting votes between Phillip and Corrine. Huh? “I don’t trust Andrea at all,” Brandon says. Yes, Brandon. We know. Attractive women who talk to people terrify you. Glad to see you’ve learned. With Erik serving as ambassador, an alternative five-person alliance writing Andrea’s name is proposed. They’re about to leave for Tribal Council, so Francesca doesn’t know what else to do. I have no clue what’s happening.
Tribal Council. In this game, fire represents your life. That’s part of the ritual of Tribal Council. “We’re all kinda chiefs. There’s no Indians here,” Brandon says of leadership roles. Phillip has learned to pronounce Francesca’s name, insisting he always could. Probst mentions that Francesca doesn’t really have that much experience at “Survivor,” but she protests nobody feels secure. There’s a long discussion of paranoia. Andrea thinks people respect her around camp and she admits that her big mistake last time was getting too comfortable. Probst suggests that with returning players, things can happen much faster and decisions can be made at Tribal Council. “That’s the excitement of returning players,” Cochrane says. Still no clue what’s coming.
The Vote: Francesca writes Andrea’s name down. Andrea writes Francesca’s name. Jeff Probst goes to tally: Andrea. Andrea. Andrea. Francesca. Francesca. Francesca. Andrea. Francesca. Francesca. FRANCESCA. Farewell to Francesca. Again. Andrea smiles in relief. There’s a lot of discomfort and minor confusion. Francesca smiles. “I’m not gonna cry about it, but I did make ‘Survivor’ history,” Francesca says. “I’m no longer rooting for the Favorites. Now I’m rooting for the Fans,” she adds.
Bottom Line: Well, that’s what Francesca was brought back for. There was no way she was anything resembling a “favorite” in any traditional sense, but somebody must have talked with her and realized that she would play with the exact same over-aggressive style that doomed her the first time and if you have the chance to have the first “Survivor” player voted out twice, apparently you’ve gotta take that chance rather than bringing back an actual favorite. I never disliked Francesca. Who knew her long enough to like *or* dislike her? Of course, I sure like her more than Brandon and the speed with which Brandon targeted an attractive female as a threat for being too social was astounding. The only thing I hope is that he leaves the game before he hurts anybody, including himself, frankly. I don’t love most of the favorites, but they were interesting enough tonight. I’m amused by Erik’s new [well-earned] paranoia, by Phillip’s distorted funhouse mirror version of Boston Rob strategy, by Malcolm’s understandable need to lay low and by Cochran’s sunburn.
Bottom Line, II: I’m not sure the Fans were cast all that well. The Laura/Allie/Hope hydra has too much similarities, though I guess I like Laura best because she wasn’t invited into the Cool Kids’ Alliance. Sherri scares me. Shamar concerns me. Eddie’s icky. So I think I’m currently rooting for Michael and Matt to do interesting things, though the speed with which Matt turns on Shamar was problematic, as was his reticence to commit to any kind of strategy. The best thing about this Fans group is that nobody is expecting them to carry this season.
What’d you think of the premiere? Are you sad to see Francesca go again? Does this validate Phillip in some weird way? Does Phillip need validation? And were those, indeed, spectral tarsiers and not bushbabies?
I felt like I did see enough of Francesca to get her measure, and I really liked her. I think it was really slimy of them to vote her out first, again. C’mon: at least target her closest ally, and let her stay another week…or three days I guessit is.
Why? It’s a game for a million dollars. She knew what she was signing up for and that this possibility existed.
“Let her stay another week”?? In another week, there will likely be a tribe swap, and if they win 2 immunity challenges, they don’t go back to tribal before that.
I meant a week in our terms. Three more days, as I amended. And what would be the great harm if she “got away”? They would still eliminate someone from her alliance. What is the big deal about getting her, specifically?
You are the kind of person that would be terrible at Survivor
I don’t believe I would be terrible at the strategy element. But I would not be able to handle sleeping on the ground or on bamboo, or even spending more than a couple hours somewhere without a good ergonomic chair with lumbar back support, so the point is moot.
I’m pretty sure you would be terrible at the strategy element
You can be “pretty sure” about anything you like concerning an anonymous commenter on the Internet, but *I’m* pretty sure such a snap judgment is inherently non-credible.
Credible or not, the opinion holds. And your utter lack of self-awareness continues to reaffirm it.
Oh look, another sock puppet with a “clever” screen name, dispensing dime store psychoanalysis over the interwebs. Sound the alarms, someone is WRONG on the INTERNET!
To clarify, it is not just someone who’s wrong, it’s you SLACKERINC
From everyone going to bed on night 1 when we saw the cuddling, the next morning it was suddenly Day 3. I guess Day 2 would have filled that half-hour they cut out.
Wasn’t that weird? I thought about musing on it, but this thing was way too long already…
-Daniel
It made my night to see Francesca voted out first again. They never should have allowed a player that went home that early to come back again. But when she talked about going after Corrine she had to go!
Eh, I disagree about that. Certain players leave early through their own incompetence, but some good ones get snt home early for a variety of reasons that aren’t their own fault necessarily and deserve a 2nd chance. But yes, Francessqua shouldn’t have been brought back. Credit to her though for making last night interesting.
Has anyone every benifited from throwing out someone’s else name first?
Even if it is the weakest person (in most of the tribe’s eyes), it’s usually result in a backfire of people turning the tables and thus “they think they are in charge, but i’m going to turn the tables on them and vote them out instead.”
That’s especially likely to backfire when you have a team full of returning players, who are all looking to control their destiny from here out and aren’t going to want to accept taking a backseat to anyone’s decision making.
I’m severely disappointed you didn’t make a bigger deal about the baby monkeys Daniel. There were baby monkeys!
Also, I’m rooting for that tarsier that ate the bug to win the whole thing.
Fay – Last night was ALL about the monkeys. And tarsiers. I’m encouraged by the amount of nature. But mostly monkeys. Don’t worry. They’ll get plenty of future mention.
-Daniel
I loved the crab dance. Wonder if it was a mating dance…? Can’t recall if it was shown in proximity to the cuddling or the scheming.
I’m still waiting on how they justified that Francesca was a favorite. That’s a joke right? You’re voted off first and are a favorite?
More then half these players aren’t favorites.
I think that was the point, to bring back people who weren’t necessarily favorites but could get a 2nd chance. What were they gonna call it though, noobs and boobs?
I’m guessing the fans aren’t exactly huge fans, either, and several were recruits. In one of the CBS pregame video interviews, a “superfan” says her favorite Survivor moment is “when Parvati gave Sandra an idol and used another one in the same Tribal Council during Fans vs. Favorites”
Maybe that answers why the gameplay was so bad on that Fans tribe last night.
The “fan” gameplay was pretty terrible in Fans vs. Favorites 1.0, as well. It’s pretty clear they just recruited people they thought would make good television and told them to claim to be hardcore fans.
Alan – you mean Chet wasn’t a hardcore fan?! Lol
People hate on the returning players concept, but at this point in the Survivor life cycle, we’ve seen bad gameplay year in, year out, so I’m all in favor of All-Star and returnee seasons. It makes things so much more interesting when you have people who know how to play the game and are actually playing it rather than along for the ride.
Andrew 2.
I agree that it’s nice to have players you already know. I really don’t like it when they bring back 2 returnees because it makes the edits lopsided and the returnees seem to get a free ride for a while. This half and half split is better.
The problem with All-Star games is that some of the players’ hearts aren’t in it which is disappointing. For example Colby in H vs V and Jonny FairPlay in the last F vs F. I’d argue that was a problem on Big Brother last season as well.
For sure, and no one can argue how pathetic Colby was in H v V – watching ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ at the reward instead of going for the HII was epic; although more often it’s a hit rather than a miss when they bring back All-Stars.
Phillip is so great on this show, really hope he makes it far. Brandon is interesting…he was horrible at the start of his previous season but got slightly more likable as things went on. Now he’s back to full on creep again.
Dan – Unfortunately, I saw no version of Brandon’s season in which he got slightly more likable.
-Daniel
I think he got more pitiable, not likable. I also didn’t think he was as creepy last night as previously. Targeting Andrea was smart because she was playing both ends against the middle and couldn’t be trusted.
At least they didn’t bring back Colton…yuck!
When you interview Francesca, as her how that rock tasted :)
I was sorry to see her go. I think she would have been a very interesting player. I’d much rather she was around than the horrid Corrine or the insane Philip.
Anyone know why the two-hour premiere was changed to a 90-minute premiere?
Ask her, yeesh.
Dezbot – I asked multiple rock-based questions!
Posting tomorrow evening, as per usual…
And yeah, no clue what happened with the premiere length shifting…
-Daniel
Thanks for recapping so I don’t have to watch Dan. I just can’t stomach another season with Brandon or Phillip or Cochran. They were horrible/annoying the first time around and from the recap it doesn’t sound like they’ve changed at all.
That’s not true! Brandon hasn’t changed, but Cochran seems more confident and self-aware and Special Agent Shepherd seems, more, well, reserved kinda?
Welcome back Dan, and the rest of the regulars!
Since Malcolm is the only favorite I have any strong rooting interest in, I was disappointed and nervous he was going to be on the outs and hope he can step up as one of the leaders of the favorites. It would have been nice for Brenda/Malcolm to get together as that could have made and interesting couple. Other than that, I like having the Federal Agent around as he entertains me.
As for the Fans, bleh. But how often do you get an opinion on new people after just one episode. Here is to hoping it’s as good as last season!
BBQ_Haxor – Good to be back!
I’d think Malcolm learned something from The Angie Situation and wouldn’t have wanted to bond with a cute girl on his first day. They could still bond eventually.
And if Francesca is a “favorite,” surely Angie should be a favorite someday. She’s a favorite to me!
-Daniel
Why did you think Malcolm would be on the outs? Because no one on the Fans tribe had seen him before?
I’m pretty sure that the shows seasons are filmed back-to-back and that the Fans wouldn’t have seen him before.
Similarly Russell was a total cipher when he was brought back immediately for H vs V.
Mulderism – Russell wasn’t a total cipher for exactly the reason you say there. He was brought back for the “Heroes versus Villains” season and he was on the Villains tribe. That’s why JT’s letter remains such an epic blunder: He knew nothing about Russell *other* than that Russell had done something to guarantee his placement on the “Villains” tribe, but he trusted him anyway.
In this case, nobody knew Malcolm, but also nobody could possibly have been able to assess what being a “favorite” even meant. So he could have been stupid like Erik, crazy like Phillip, psychotic like Brandon or genuinely well-liked. Who knows?
-Daniel
Good point Daniel.
I miss Angie. She’s a favorite in my eyes.
Malcolm should be able to do well for a variety of reasons, I was just nervous he might be in the minority after last nights vote. Didn’t think about him not wanting to make the mistake of potentially getting mixed up with a cute girl, I suspect if the “fans” had watched last season they wouldn’t have been hooking up with each other on night one.
Calling the tribe Favourites is a misnomer.
You’d think by the name that they are audience favourites but actually they are producer favourites. Players that will stir the pot and get the audience engaged. It would be more accurate to call it Fans vs Personality X.
Who would consider unknown Francesca a favourite? In my opinion she was a total waste getting voted out first again. And Malcolm was a total unknown when they started playing because his season hadn’t even been shown yet.
And who wants to see another Hantz meltdown? When will CBS end their love affair with these hillbillies?
I think they went through their phone list and settled with who was willing to come back.
Other thoughts.
I am torn between who I want to see gone next but it’s got to be Hantz and Phillip next. I hope they keep their edits to a minimum because I’m so over the both of them.
Speaking of Philip. Didn’t that moron bring shorts this time? Is he planning to run around in his gitch all the time?
Being a redhead John should have had experience with sunburns before. He should be careful because that would be a miserable place to have to deal with that kind of pain.
Mulderism – My instinct was that something was happening with Cochran that went beyond just sun into an allergic reaction or something.
And I can tolerate one last Hantz meltdown if it means he also goes home. If he goes insane and then sticks around to go insane again? Ugh…
-Daniel
I don’t know that sunburns make your extremities swell. It might have been an allergic reaction to something, coupled with a sunburn. I felt bad for him.
Mulderism–I want Phillip, Corrine, and Hantz out next, then Cochran and Dawn. Probably Corrine before nutjob Phillip because she’s a nasty piece of work. As for the fans, I have no read on them yet.
I really liked it when Erik recognized Phillip’s “Boston Rob” gambit. I hope he calls him out on it loudly and often.
I don’t really remember Corrine, but why the hate for her? I have positive memories of her mainly b/c I liked Marcus/Bob who she was aligned with.
I couldn’t stand Lil Hantz last time and don’t want him around much this time either. He’ll be on the outs and next to go and then end up getting spared by a tribe swap and we’ll be stuck with him, watch.
I hate her because she was just plain mean. It would be one thing if she was funny while being mean, but she was freakin’ evil mean. “Favorite,” my ass.
So Phillip has a new book out on Amazon called “The Specialist: The Costa Rica Job”.
Oh dear God…
That’s a great title though. Sounds like an awesome book if you knew nothing about Phillip or Survivor, right?
Sounds like a rip-off of a “Leverage” episode title.
I always thought it might be interesting for ‘Survivor’ to pit a tribe made up of those voted out first against a tribe made up of runners-up. Not all that interested in seeing that anymore.
I really disliked Phillip for a lot of his run, but for some reason this time around he made me laugh a lot. Maybe because I assume he has zero chance of winning. I could see Malcolm pairing himself with Corrine and then taking some of the fans later.
Really do not want any of those 4 fans that talked about being high school cliques to win. They got edited super obnoxiously. I’m with Dan, rooting for Matt and Mike for the fans. As for the “favorites” going for Brenda, Malcolm, Erik, Dawn, Cochran in some order.
Love that Francesqua got voted out for the exact same thing again. Jeez. Keep your mouth shut.
Malcolm is the only one of the “favorites” I give the least bit of a damn about.
Dawn? Phillip? Francesca? Who gives a flip about any of them?