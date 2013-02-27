Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ – ‘There’s Gonna be Hell to Pay’

Pre-credit sequence. The Fans return to camp after booting Allie. Eddie is confused. Matt is very proud at himself for choosing his side. “We are not friends. But we need each other to win,” Reynold tells Matt and Sherri. Shamar is feeling gloat-y with Eddie and Reynold and also introducing certain viewers at home to the phrase “ace boon coon,” which you probably don’t want to start using with your friends if you weren’t using it already. “The camp is totally in chaos,” laments Laura, who wishes Shamar would chill. But Shamar isn’t just ranting at the people who tried voting him out. He’s also going off on Matt, whose vote helped save him and yelling at Julia, who was 100 percent invisible last week. “The part of Shamar that was fun has completely gone,” Laura says.
Fast Food Nation. The next morning, Eddie is still shaking his head at having the Abercrombie Alliance crushed in what he calls “Revenge of the Nerds.” “Congrats to them. They got us,” Reynold mutters, though Eddie’s saying that the target’s on him first, unless they can deflect things back onto Shamar. “Shamar’s going to step on too many toes on his own,” Eddie predicts. Sherri has been tasks with the job of Shamar management, warning him that Eddie and Reynold want nothing more than to try to get his dander up. “These are childish immature games,” Shamar says. “In my life, I’ve come across people with that attitude,” says Sherri, who owns fast food franchises. Shamar has decided he’s the black sheep and he isn’t sure if this is worth it anymore. He’s questioning how much he wants to be in this game.
Phillip believes he can fly. Transitioning from one unpleasant craziness to another, Phillip is overseeing his domain. He’s 54 and he’s having the time of his life. He’s working out by doing pushups and curls with rocks and tree-trunks (exercise that looked much better the way Brenda was doing it). Phillip is Old School and that extends to his successful off-the-island pursuits playing pick-up basketball. Thank you Shamar and Brandon, for making Phillip’s crazy lovable. Corinne and Malcolm have bonded and they go off into the wilderness in search of an Idol. She likes that he’s smart and good-looking and their alliance pays off when he sticks his hand in a hole in a tree and finds the Idol. Sigh. No more Hidden Immunity Idols. Please. This has become way too silly. “I got the Idol, nah nah nah nah nah nah,” Malcolm sings. He’s not overjoyed that Corinne is with him, but he trusts her. For now. They pinky-swear.
Brandon also believes he can fly and that he’s Napoleon. Phillip is balancing the lid of the rice container on his head. Everybody finds him, but he’s got an explanation related to shade and cooling. “When you’re playing this game, every single day is like Wednesday night at 8,” Cochran says. “This is great. I don’t know why in the rest of the world, people don’t do this,” says Cochran, who is also enjoying being surrounded by beautiful women in their underwear. Corrine and Malcolm are talking together and this gives Adorable Andrea the chance to curl up with Cochran and attempt to stir up anti-Corinne sentiment. Andrea suggests that Brandon would be as loyal an alliance-mate as Corinne, so there’s no point in not getting her out before she turns on them. Phillip agrees with Andrea and Brandon is game as well. “I’m not playing the same game I used to,” Brandon says. Part of Brandon wants to believe, but part of Brandon distrusts anything a pretty girl tells him and he vows to pee in the rice or burn the shelter to the ground if he’s being lied to. “There’s gonna be hell to pay in camp,” he swears.
Now I’m gonna want to use my exit interview to ask Shamar how many people he killed. “My happiness is not worth a million, so I’m not gonna be the Angry Black Man on ‘Survivor,'” Shamar tells his tribe. “Is not quitting worth not being happy?” he muses. Laura tries convincing Shamar to stay, which makes him laugh. He explains that he was an alcoholic and had anger issues after he returned from Iraq, that people were scared to be around him. Shamar has struggled with what he saw and did in Iraq. Sherri, who doesn’t know how many people Shamar may have killed, thinks he’s is going to regret it if he quit, plus she doesn’t want the Fans to have to drop two players if he leaves and then they lose Immunity, which helps convince Shamar to stick around for the good of the team. This frustrates Reynold, who turns Shamar not quitting into a condemnation of Shamar refusing to do the noble thing and quit. “That’s no heroic move in my book,” Reynold grumbles.
Caged heat. Brandon shows up at Immunity holding the Idol over his head and whooping like a lunatic. Immunity is back up for grabs. Tribes have to race into the water and climb over a cage to collect a heavy chest. They have to create a track and push the chest across the track. And? Really? No puzzle? They’re playing for comfort, in the form of a tarp, chairs, a pillow and a blanket. The Favorites get an early advantage, because Laura has swimming issues. The Fans catch up in liberating their chest and the teams are neck-and-neck at the beach. The two tribes are tied at the last section of track. Brandon hooks the last section of track and the Favorites win Immunity and Reward!
Purple Monkey Dishwasher. The Fans return in defeat and nobody wants to view it as an honorary loss. Reynold seems to be trying to somewhat make-nice with Shamar, but Shamar is pissed off about something that happened during the challenge with his contacts and the desire for goggles, a moment that was briefly featured, but which I didn’t take as such a serious insult in the moment. “That was disrespectful. I think you’re disgusting,” Shamar tells Reynold. “He is less mature than my nephew Grayson and my nephew is three,” Reynold says. Laura, meanwhile, knows how weak she was at the challenge. “Frankly, it was pathetic and I know it was,” Laura admits, noting that the tribe has no choice but to keep Eddie and Reynold and therefore target Hope, who hasn’t said anything since the premiere anyway. Laura proposes splitting the vote between Hope and Eddie in case the Idol is given out and they’re dividing their votes by gender. Sherri has to explain everything to Shamar, but even the basic strategy is too hard for him. Hope lives! She knows she’s on the chopping block and chats Shamar who, speaking with honesty, tells Hope that he isn’t voting for her. Shamar suggests Hope could swing the vote a different way, though he doesn’t just come right out and say “Vote Eddie!” In a weird game of telephone, Hope goes to Julia and tells her an incorrect version of what Shamar told her. Julia goes to Sherri and says Shamar told Hope the entire plan, which he didn’t. “I think he doesn’t care about the game,” Julia says. This leads everybody to think that Shamar isn’t voting with them. Why is nobody sending Sherri to talk to Shamar? In this process, Laura begins to stress that if Shamar is a wild card, she might be doomed and she goes to Reynold and offers her vote. “This could be an epic, epic Tribal council,” says a giddy Reynold.
Tribal Council. Probst begins by asking about fallout from the last Tribal and this lets Reynold talk about Shamar’s temper. “My name comes up in everything. I’m like the scapegoat for everybody,” Shamar says, accusing Reynold of lying and eventually calling him evil. Hope repeats either the lie or the misunderstanding of what Shamar told her on the beach. I really don’t know which it is. Shamar smiles, shakes his head and says “It is what it is.” Julia tells the story about Shamar yelling at her after Tribal and calling her weak and “a weak personality,” which was a part of the Shamar Shouts At Everybody rant that we didn’t see. Shamar suggests this was embellishment, if nothing else. Sherri psychoanalyzes Shamar and he acknowledges that she did a good job. Hope knows there’s a target on her, but moves the target to Shamar. I don’t have a clue how Shamar is going to get saved here. I also don’t know if I have any interest in him being saved. This can’t go on forever.
The vote. Eddie again thanks Shamar for serving and writes his name down. Shamar writes Eddie’s name. Reynold’s Idol goes unplayed. Probst tallies: Shamar. Hope. Shamar. Hope. Shamar. Hope. Eddie. Eddie. Eddie. Wow. The Non-Abercrombies held together. That means that we revote. We haven’t had a tie and a revote for a long time, have we? The retally: Shamar. Hope. Hope. Hope. HOPE. Farewell to Hope. I have zero clue how Laura and Julia were convinced to stick with the original plan. “I’m really, really disappointed. I definitely think that I should have stayed out here longer,” Hope says.
Bottom Line. That was a strangely edited episode. There were too many things that we either weren’t shown or that we were only half-shown. I’ve rewatched the scene with Shamar and Hope at the beach and the subsequent scene with Hope and Julia. I still can’t figure out what Hope thought she was doing with Julia. Was she misinterpreting what Shamar told her? Was she half-interpreting what Shamar told her in order to make Shamar seem blabby and she got lucky that Julia misinterpreted or over-interpreted what she said? Was there more that she told Julia? Did Julia’s paranoia toward Shamar relate to the pre-credit shouting match that we only saw a snippet of? And then what happened from there? After Laura went to Reynold and told him that she and Julia were willing to write Shamar’s name, what happened after that? Who reconsolidated the six-person ruling alliance? I need more information and the intentional exclusion of details drained the fun and comprehensibility from one of those rare “Survivor” voting plans that actually worked exactly the way it was drawn up. It wasn’t enough that it worked the way it was drawn up, though, because I needed to understand how it held together against all odd. Beyond that confusion, there’s the problem that while I really dislike Reynold — he’s a James Bond villain who hasn’t proved he actually has the intelligence to take over the world — and I really, really dislike Eddie — he’s a self-satisfied frat boy — I’m equally displeased with the monotony that Shamar’s presence seems to mandate. He yells at people erratically. Sherri calms him down. He yells at people erratically. Maybe Laura calms him down. Then he yells at somebody else erratically. That’s not great TV and I find myself feeling sorry for people I otherwise don’t like. The misconstrued conversation at the beach with Hope proved that Shamar is kinda capable of a different sort of interaction with some people, but he was so awkward that it blew up in his face. I do feel sorry for Shamar, but I also don’t want him to destroy this season of “Survivor.” Also, Hope’s cute and I’m going to miss her. She barely had a chance.
Bottom Line, Part II. With the Favorites, once again, we accentuated craziness over “Survivor.” Yes, Malcolm found another of those poorly hidden Idols and that was cool because we all like Malcolm. And yes, Adorable Andrea did a little scheming, which she doesn’t do especially well, but I applaud the effort. But we spent at least as much time on Phillip’s basketball prowess and hat and then on Brandon’s rant about pissing in the rice. And yet Brandon had the episode-title quote of the week for the second straight episode with a line that had nothing to do with anything. I need for some actual “Survivor” to kick in eventually this season and so far, we’ve been denied that for three straight weeks.
I’m getting sick of the Fans tribe. Matt and Michael are the only two tribe members who seem to have the faintest chance of winning. Sherri thinks she is Boston Rob, but I could see that backfiring on her.
I really hate Shamar. He’s a lunatic. I hope he gets voted off soon. He is uncomfortable to watch.
We barely got to see any of the favorites tribe. Brenda looked scorching hot on the beach in that half second clip they showed of her. Has she had a single confessional moment yet?
GIVE US MORE BRENDA, I DEMAND IT. NO MORE SHAMAR OR PHILLIP OR BRANDON!
Elevation – I can’t tell for sure, obviously, but it feels like Sherri is clearly handling Shamar, but it doesn’t seem like she’s handling everybody. Or at least it doesn’t seem like they think she’s in charge, so at least in the short-term I don’t know if there’s going to be blowback. Yes.
And I think Brenda said something in the premiere. But who has time to listen to Brenda when Brandon is talking about setting fire to the world and Phillip is discussing his NBA-level basketball skillz?
It’s a pretty poor sign when this early in the season we are already padding the show’s time, with a long Body by Phillip demo and basketball ranting.
Wish they would spend more time telling me about the unknown fans than confirming what we already know: Phillip is crazy in a harmless way, Brandon is crazy in a scary way, Cochran loves every aspect of the playing the game and is awkward around cute girls…
I really think Sherri keeping Shamar around is going to cost her. He is a cancer and argues with everyone it seems. Did anyone else see him not even high-five Michael before the challenge? She’s clearly getting rid of the “athletic Abercrombie types” and keeping the less athletic. That doesn’t bode well for her numbers going into the merge, which will likely result in the Fans getting picked off quite easily. I know she fancies herself a Boston Rob, but I almost think it might have been better to let Shamar go this week once they asserted control over the Abercrombie group.
BBQ – I saw the non-low five given by Shamar, but honestly I thought that was just a devious edit by the show.
Shamar had on those old school goggles, and I honestly don’t think the offered low-five was even in his field of vision with those on at the time.
Maybe, maybe not. Still doesn’t change the fact he is a cancer that fights with everyone, his alliance included.
I feel sorry for Shamar. It sounds like he has dealt with post traumatic stress from his tours in Iraq. Is he stable enough to be on the show? Between him, Phillip and Brandon there are a lot of questionable personality types this season. Phillip and Brandon can go any time as far as I’m concerned but I hope Shamar can pull it together.
I think you meant to say “hidden” immunity idol. What a joke. Why don’t they just hand them out to everyone once they get to camp?
On another topic, did anyone catch Big Brother Canada? Is there a feed in the US? Dan Gheesling will be at the live eviction tomorrow.
Mulderism – The Immunity Idols haven’t even paid off with sufficient drama in recent seasons to be worth the effort. Yes, every once in a while, they lead to something awesome, but I feel like the whole thing needs to be reimagined.
And yes, I’d rather see Shamar get his act together than see him go full-on nutso… Because it’d be nice to root for him…
Sometimes I think the show would be more entertaining if viewers didn’t know who had the idols.
Elevation – On the surface, I’d say that I disagree, because a *certain* amount of transparency is what makes us trust the entire show. The moment that random players start pulling Idols we didn’t know they had is the moment at which we start to distrust everything. On the other hand, like I said, there needs to be a sweeping reimagination and that *would* be a reimagining…
It just goes to show how lazy the show has become. When Russell Hantz became the first survivor in history to find a HII without a clue it seemed like a master stroke on his part. Now anyone who looks in a treehole first finds it. Where’s the strategy in that? At least if it was buried somewhere there would be the challenge of getting it without anyone noticing.
I think I may be one of the only immunity idol defenders. I guess they could bury them and give out clues, but if that is not apart of the game, I don’t get the backlash on them being too easy to find.
There is 10 people in a fairly small space. They don’t get the roam around a whole island. And they have so much downtime that I am sure that many many of the contestants are looking for the Idols, but because they don’t find them, the editors can’t afford to spend valuable time showing people looking and not finding. Remember, they have now been out there 9 days and don’t really have much to do except lay around, so I am not so sure that they idols are easy to find, but instead everybody is looking and eventually someone finds one.
I don’t remember exactly who it was or which season it was, but I seem to remember ONE occasion in the past where they actually didn’t show us that someone found the idol, and it was a surprise when they pulled it out at tribal council. I wish I didn’t have to be so vague, but I really can’t remember… I think it was back when idols had only been around for one or two seasons.
I believe you are thinking about Gary from Guatemala (the first season they had a hidden immunity idol). They showed him looking for the idol, but did not reveal if he had found it or not.
The difference is that hidden immunity idol could only be played at the next tribal council. So he could not hold onto it and use it a few episodes down the road.
I agree that it would be dishonest to not show someone finding the idol. There would be a lot of conspiracy talk… (think about it this year with fan favorite Malcolm just pulling out an idol)
How about multiple hidden immunity idols, but they are only good for tribals number X through Y?
Or this idol self destructs in X tribals after you found it? Or this idol self destructs if/when a merge occurs?
They need to do something to add drama related to the idols because they always break into one of two paths:
1) Someone in the minority alliance (either pre or post-merge) finds the idol, and the majority alliance flushes the idol, then sends that person home.
2) Someone from the majority alliance finds the idol, and it strengthens their alliance, to the point that no one ever dares (or its too late when the do) attempt to make a big move (and form a new majority alliance) even if they are at the bottom of their alliance.
I don’t think it would be “dishonest” to not show someone finding the idol. How do we know the producers aren’t just pointing to the tree where the idol is hidden and telling the contestant to find it?
Elevation – We don’t, but that’s what reality TV storytelling is about: Showing us enough of the dots that we can assume they’re being connected correctly. If we see people searching and we see people find an Idol, we assume that the searching was what led to the Idol and we don’t question the bits we don’t see. If you leave out the search or leave out the finding, we suspect what we don’t see.
-Daniel
I agree about the edit. If Hope knew the plan was to split the vote, why wouldn’t Eddie and Reynold both vote Hope? Eddie would be saved and Reynold would be guaranteed no shenanigans that he would get blindsided. It seems like Survivor 101. It worked out anyway, but to take the chance, especially for Eddie, was just idiotic. Either A) they had no clue about the split vote or B) they are complete morons.
For “fans” of the show Reynold/Eddie/Hope/Allie have come off looking like people who’ve never seen the game before. Very disappointing.
I can at least deal with Sherri, Laura, Matt since they seem like they have some sense about how this all works.
Not sure if this is what occurred, but there is a chance we are not giving Laura enough credit. Maybe she intentionally pretended that her and Julia would flip their votes to Shamar. That way, they knew that the 3 of the “Abercrombie Alliance” would use their votes on Shamar, and ensure that they could eliminate Hope instead of Eddie (who they want to hang onto for at least one more challenge)
Crumbthumber – this is in my view what happened. At no point did we ever see Julia and Laura talking to each other or to the viewers about voting off Shamar.
I think it was their way of making sure Reynold, Hope and Eddie voted for Shamar rather than taking a chance of Hope changing her vote to Eddie.
If so, a great plan and a true shame we didn’t see it take place, like Dan alluded to. But, hey, instead we got Phillip talking about his basketball skills and Cochran talking about how he likes watching Survivor at 8 on CBS…
Ah ok. that makes much more sense then. Because it was idiotic if they knew the split before Tribal for Hope to not vote for Eddie or vice versa. If Hope knew about the split and still stuck with Shamar she is a buffoon too.
Did Shamar really brag about creating a “no talking zone” around him that’s directed at only two people? What an ass. They should be like “what are you going to do, hit me if I talk to you?”
Insert bad PTSD joke that results in Survivor murder and the show getting cancelled.
Im sorry but you are not a good writer. Shamar said to Hope that Reynold cannot be voted out, so she figures that Reynold would not be going home. Then Shamar said you are not 99.9% sure gonna go home if you what I mean, If she change her vote and vote against one of her alliance, which is either Eddie or Reynold, since Shamar just stated the he cannot vote for Reynold even if he wanted to, and that he wouldn’t vote for Hope. which means it’s either her or Eddie. It is so simple, please.
If it’s so simple then why is your response so confusing???
Shamar hinted to her to vote Eddie, but she apparently did not pick up on it. What he did was simple; how she reinterpreted it for others is what was confusing.
Really poor showing by Hope.
She was thinking more about what was best for her alliance, the slim chance people would flip and vote out Shamar saving all 3 of them for another day, than thinking of what was best for herself.
Instead of using the Shamar information for her benefit (herself voting for Eddie) she tried to spin it to be increase the chances of having the others flip and vote out Shamar.
Players need to be more survivalistic in this game by trying to JUST MAKE IT TO NEXT TRIBAL, because sooo much can change between tribals that it outside of one players control.
Maybe it just delays her being voted off for another week, but maybe it doesn’t. Maybe it distances herself from Reynold, and maybe allows her to convince the group to keep her for another vote (to preserve team strength) and get rid of Laura instead.
Dennis – I’m confused. Are you saying I’m not a good writer or that I’m stupid? Your response only criticizes my lack of understanding and not my writing.
And, as BitchStoleMyRemote said, I understood the circumstances FAR less after reading your allegedly explanation.
-Daniel
The HII should be two pieces that need to be joined to make a HII. When you find one piece, the note tells you that you need to find the other half, which may be hidden, or may be in the possession of another player. It could lead to interesting alliances.
I think weird girl went to Reynold simply to see where they were throwing the vote. The idea that she thought she was going home came from nowhere other than insecurity. Everyone knew they were voting for Shamar, not her, yet her insecurity in the face of her poor performance (and possibly other factors) was what drove that. She went to Reynold to see where the vote was going. I don’t think she ever intended to vote Shamar and that’s why they didn’t show her convo with Sherri.
I do like Reynold, I know he picked his alliance poorly, but I do like him and he might be a good asset if they get rid of Eddie and can control him.
I’m just worried that with Andrea/Phil/Brandon/Sherri all may want to stick firmly with their alliances and thus make for a boring post-merge tribe. Maybe they’ll merge soon and monkey wrench that.
Didn’t someone say Reynold was recruited for the show and isn’t really a fan, per se? If so, he could be a good asset because he doesn’t know what he’s doing and will take direction.
Yes. Pretty clear at this point he was a recruit and has no idea what he’s doing or what the game is about. Sherry explaining to him how the game is played was the cherry on top of that theory.
He seemed willing to use the HII for the benefit of the tribe, but that could just be him pouting over spilled milk to make them feel bad. I still think they need to cut the cancer that is Shamar and replace him with Reynold. Get rid of Eddy and the swap can be complete. It would also be wise as post-merge with take the attention off Sherri as the “leader.”
BBQ – Not sure why they would replace Reynold with Shamar. Post-merge Reynold flips for sure, where Shamar has no options to.
The whole 4 person alliance was stupid from the get go, so favoring strategic players, I can’t really appreciate anyone from that group. Them further distancing themselves from the tribe, by sleeping seperate on the beach is the cherry on top of the dumb sundae.
I’m not sure that Sherri is in charge, I think she’s just in charge of calming down Shamar. She clearly is an actual super fan (since she was seemingly the only one to recognize the “favorites” in the first episode), it seems she knows about how to play the game. But we still need to see more before knowing how the rest of the group of 6 considers leaders/followers, which should be interesting since they were formed on the basis of not being in the 4 person “pretty people” alliance.
BBQ – The idol for the benefit of the tribe was clearly BS.
Had he revealed that to the tribe when he thought he was in the majority alliance (before the first tribal), then it might have seemed genuine (MIGHT!).
But it didn’t appear that anyone on his own 4 person alliance even knew he had the idol.
If Reynold isn’t sharing his idol news with his own alliance, nevermind the entire tribe, he was only planning on using it for himself (which is what you should always do actually).
Yea his saying the idol was for the team was likely just being pouty, but if you ostracize him then he certainly will flip (assuming he has the chance). Whereas if you bring him in and make him a valued part of the tribe, even after neutering his alliance, there’s still a good chance he might stay.
And your assumption that Shamar, who has fought with nearly everyone on his tribe, would be less likely to flip is just flawed. You can’t say he is more or less likely. Maybe him and (insert character x) bond and he flops a la Cochran. Now if you continue to ostracize Reynold then yes, but why not make him a valued member of the tribe? He’d be better than Shamar. Better in challenges and has the immunity idol.
Great review as always Dan. I felt like barely any time was spent with the favorites this week. And there was no separate reward challenge or anything. With 20 contestants to start the season, I’m sure there has to be some multiple vote out episodes and other stuff like that happening. And hopefully Shamar quits this week too.
Probst was on a local radio program yesterday and stated that in two weeks, the show was going to “blow up.” He said this after he’d been talking about Shamar, but I don’t know the full context because a co-worker decided that was a good time to come ask me a question (ugh). They had also been talking about Phillip and Brandon before Probst’s statement, so it could be any of them that “explode.” I think he realizes the season’s been a dud so far and is hyping it up big-time :-D
Phillip’s workout/basketball sequence was truly Michael Scott in the flesh.
Dan- I’m sure you are busy but if you get a chance and you haven’t already you should listen to Chuck Klosteman’s interview with Probst. I found Probst to be quite open and forthcoming about the show. His comments on Brandon are interesting though I don’t agree. He says basically that his behavior towards women stems from his recognition that his tendency to be manipulated by attractive women. That seems to let Brandon off the hook a little too much for me.
I’ll bet you never realized that Brandon Hantz was once a South Park character. Here’s the proof:
I’ve stuck to my plan of not watching as long as sociopath misogynist Brandon is on the show. These recaps are helpful because if and when he is voted off I may decide to start watching.
I’m just tired of returning players in general and wish they would go straight newbies. And no poorly hidden idols.