Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ – ‘Tubby Lunchbox’

Pre-credit sequence. “That was the first time I’ve ever come close to wetting myself,” Julia says as Bikal returns to camp. Good to know, Julia. I mean, we don’t know anything else about you, but you’re not incontinent. And that’s a start! Michael already misses his buddy Matt, but he vows to keep trying to build friendships. Fortunately, Corinne is more friendship than any one gay dude could ever possible need. Corinne wants to protect Michael, but she isn’t ready to flip on Phillip just yet. So she tells Michael they just need to make it to the Merge. “I want her gone,” Phillip tells Cochran. “Not next, though?” Cochran asks. Phillip does, indeed, want Corinne next, no matter how sensibly Corchran protests that if won’t look good after a Merge. Well, if Phillip can’t get rid of Corinne, he’s willing to take out “her new gay friend” if he has to.
Lincoln Hawk Lives. We’re sticking with Bikal. Tree-Mail says something about the strong bearing the weak. “We have plenty of the latter of that category,” Cochran says happily. But Phillip says that he thinks he can win any challenge involving strength. Any challenge. “I only do what you call ‘power lifting,'” Phillip says of his deceptive strength. Phillip revels beating men who look stronger or think they’re stronger. And he decides to teach Cochran about arm-wrestling. This is some “Over the Top” stuff. Cochran comes away semi-impressed with Phillip’s might, or at least he comes away amused. Or bemused. Phillip, without irony, announces he has “the will of a lion and the determination of a gorilla” and he’s ready to show that he still has game. I can’t help but feel like this is foreshadowing.
Weight Weight, Don’t Tell Me. Time for Reward. It’s that classic challenge where they move together as a tribe, each carrying 20-pound sandbags, with people handing off weight as they get tired. Want to know what they’re playing for? A “Survivor”-style coffee bar and a guaranteed caffeine-and-sugar-crash. This ought to be a rout, right? I mean, there’s no plausible way Bikal could win, is there? Phillip takes the lead for Bikal, while Erik paces Gota. In no time, Gota is gaining on Bikal, which prompts Brenda, sitting out the challenge, to do a Happy Dance. Gota gets closer, as Phillip begins saying he’s tired and can’t run. “If this a strategy, it’s a strange one,” Jeff Probst says of Bikal. Dawn goes out for Bikal and puts her weight on Corinne. Brenda is giddy and ready for the coffee bar. Gota puts on a charge. Brenda’s bouncing up and down. Phillip falls down and Gota catches up to win Reward. “Worst strategy ever,” Julia groans. Brenda dances again. I believe we’ve found Brenda’s purpose in this “Survivor” season. “They’re going to get sick. It’s not a big deal,” Dawn grumbles, before criticizing Phillip’s arrogance. “He sees all of his strengths and none of his weaknesses,” Dawn says.
The Bacchanalian Bachelor. Coffee break! The pastries look fantastic and Adorable Andrea sees this as a chance to finally bond with the Fans, who have never won a Reward. Andrea wants the Fans to have good times and remember them before she votes them out. “I’m a Bacchanalian. Life is meant to indulge in glorious abundance,” Reynold says. Malcolm loves everybody and kisses them all on the head. “Caffeine’s starting to kick in,” Malcolm tells his tribe. “All we do is win challenges and party,” Malcolm says of his happy tribe, but he warns us that he’s getting his pieces in order to take control in the game.
I had a “Dukes of Hazzard” lunchbox that could have made me tubby. “They had every component you needed to win that challenge,” says Phillip, who’s actually confused as to whether that was a Reward or Immunity challenge. “You tubby lunchbox. I have yet to see any abs on you,” Corinne says of Phillip, who she calls “an amoeba.” Cochran still wants to vote off a Fan, but he’s worried his fellow Favorites are ready to devour themselves, especially with Michael’s wheeling and dealing. Then Cochran unloads on Julia. “I’m tempted to say that she has a vanilla personality, but that would be doing a great disservice to the flavor of vanilla. I mean, people actively seek out vanilla-flavored products. Children clamor to get a vanilla ice cream cone. Nobody’s clamoring for anything Julia-flavored, except for Phillip,” Cochran says. Dang. It’s like Cochran versus Corinne as tonight’s quote machines. Phillip, meanwhile, tells Julia that he wants to make her into a double-agent. He makes no promises, but tells him she can go forward. Julia isn’t intimidated by Phillip, but she’s prepared to stick with him until he drives everybody crazy.
The Malcolm before the storm. TARSIER! I don’t think we saw the tarsier at all last week. Back at Gota, they’re talking about their advantage, but also eying a Merge. Malcolm knows that the Alpha Males — himself, Erik, Reynold and Eddie — will have trouble after a Merge, so he tries to create an alliance, starting with Reynold. “In a game where you cannot trust anybody, it’s hard to tell,” Reynold says, believing that he sees a kindred spirit in Malcolm, while he also admits that it could be a nail in his coffin if he’s wrong. Reynold tells Malcolm about his Idol, which wins some of Malcolm’s trust, but not enough trust for Malcolm to tell Reynold about his own Idol. Malcolm’s bursting at the seams to turn the game upside down, though that’ll only be necessary if Gota actually loses something.
Fu Paws. MONKEYS! Dawn tries to sound Julia out for long-term strategizing. “I definitely feel like I’m being a little bit bullied,” Julia tells Dawn of her alliance with Phillip. “What if everyone just overthrew Phil,” Julia proposes idly to Dawn, which proves to Dawn that Julia is alive. But Dawn goes to Phillip to tell him about Julia’s loose lips, constituting what I’m pretty sure Phillip calls a major “fu paws.” Suddenly, Phillip’s double-agent is no more and he’s targeting Julia as the next bootee.
Paddle to the sea. Immunity is back up for grabs. People have to paddle into the water to find a statue. Other players have to use a grappling hook to get keys. And… whatever. Like every other imaginable challenge, this seems to be right in the Gota wheelhouse. In the early-going, it’s a surprisingly close race, dominated mostly by Brenda’s squirming. There’s a lot of yelling about “clipping in,” but Gota gets to the expected lead, with Reynold grappling against Phillip. Reynold really is very good at challenges. I may not like him, but he’s good at what he does. Reynold gets all five keys and he and Adorable Andrea attempt to unlock something. They pull the rope and unleash their flag, winning their third straight challenge since the shuffle.
WWBRD. Bikal returns in defeat. Again. Poor Bikal. “Those things would be a lot of fun if you didn’t have so much riding on it,” Michael laments. Phillip takes Cochran aside to make a confession. “I didn’t want to win that challenge,” Phillip tells Cochran, explaining his allegedly intentional failures with the grappling hook. “It’s complete crap,” Cochran says. “You can’t make up this level of delusion. And that’s what excites me about playing with Phillip,” Cochran chuckles. Phillip unleashes a long story about lions as Cochran fights to hold in his giggles. There’s a plan to split the votes between Julia and Michael, targeting Julia on the rebote. But Corinne isn’t interested in splitting, because she wants Michael with them after the Merge. “That’s just bad business and I don’t know why I can’t convince the rest of the alliance of that,” Corinne says. Phillip, however, answers to a higher power: Boston Rob. And in this case, Phillip is asking himself what “BR” would do. If you’re curious, BR would write Michael’s down and talk to Corinne like a three-year-old. “Phillip is beyond awful. If this was the real world, I would kick his ass,” Corinne tells us. Cochran thinks that the upcoming vote will bring things to a climax with Phillip and Corinne. It’s unclear if he’s afraid or excited about what’s coming.
Tribal Council. Michael begins by admitting that morale is low and that it’s raising tensions. Julia says that the Favorites are playing a long-term game, so they’re tense as well. “You don’t want to screw something up here and then regret it down the line,” Corinne says. Phillip says he and Corinne have a very different process, but similar goals. “I’ve learned that if we all have the same goal in the end, the conflict may be OK,” Dawn insists. Phillip takes some responsibility for losing the Immunity, but also not. Michael thinks he’s made his pitch, but Cochran says that Michael’s closeness to Corinne could be a problem. Julia says she started of thinking she was going to play the game one way and she ended up playing another way. I’m various curious what she thinks those two ways are/were.
The vote. We’re not going to see any of the votes tonight, are we? Nobody plays an Immunity Idol. Probst tallies: Michael. Julia. Michael. Julia. Michael. Julia. It’s our second tie of the season already. Weird, eh?
The revote. Probst retallies: Julia. Julia. JULIA. Guess Phillip got his way. Julia bows and heads off into the jungle. “This game was so different than I expected going into it,” says Julia, who says that being at the mercy of other people was the worst part. She also says she couldn’t have done anything differently. Really? That’s sad. Or pathetic. Or something.
Bottom Line. Julia was a non-factor and a non-entity and her elimination was both the correct, no-brainer voting decision and also an irrelevancy in terms of the season going forward. Better players and stronger personality went home long ago, for better or for worse, so Julia should probably be pleased she lasted as long as she did. She didn’t make it half-way, but she came very close. Yay. And since there was nothing she could have done differently, it’s impressive that she almost hit the Merge on autopilot. I’m still curious, though, what game she came into the season hoping to play and what game she thinks she ended up playing. Fortunately, we’ll talk tomorrow morning. And, when all was said and done, the only purpose to the tribal shuffle was getting rid of two Fans? That’s an odd structural decision for the season and not one that I quite endorse. But let’s not start fighting again about the way the eggs were divided.
Bottom Line, II. Still too much Phillip. I still can’t decide if having to deal with Phillip is worth it for getting to enjoy other people — Cochran and Corinne, mostly — and their reactions to Phillip. I’d say “No,” because we know that Cochran and Corinne are both perfectly capable of offering amusement without Phillip, while we also know that Phillip isn’t capable of playing this game any differently from the way he’s playing it. Does anybody want to weigh in on the possibility that Phillip honestly was trying to throw that Immunity Challenge? No? Fair enough.
Bottom Line, III. If you’re a Malcolm Fan, tonight was a bit of a tease. It set up myriad potential options for awesomeness, but all we got in current execution was an alliance with Reynold. The alliance Malcolm made with Reynold feels a lot like the alliance he made with Pete last season, which suggests exactly how the players are at a disadvantage going against Malcolm without knowing his game. Really, this episode was a lot about setting the stage for what’s coming next week and for the rest of the season to come. Oh and I guess it was also good for Brenda’s most exposure of the season thus far.
Any insights on this place-setting “Survivor”? Or was it just an episode we had to… um… survive?
Cochran made a good point about the merge. If they vote out one of the favorites, then the favorites in the other tribe will consider that a hostile action against their alliance.
Unfortunately, that is a perfect world scenario. Little does he know what Malcolm is planning. And of course Malcolm has one solid ally on the other tribe. The person Phillip wanted to vote out.
So, it would seem that Malcolm now has this thing in the bag as long as he has his four guys, one girl, and her gay.
And if Malcolm keeps his idol until the very end, he can use it to guarantee that the final 3 will be him, Corinne and “the gay”.
I thought you could only use idols to get to final 4. I could be wrong tho.
Razorback,
Not sure how he has things in the bag honestly.
4 Person alliances are only smart when you have 7 people left, not when you are going to merge with 12-10 people. The “good looking” alliance had the same flaw.
After the merge, the first target is always the strongest players outside of the major alliance.
He’s not going to be able to plausibly explain or talk his alliance into keping Reynold or Eddie around for another week. So he’s going to have to make his play right away.
Only problem is, the element of surprise will only save them one vote. Then it will be, as you project 5, against the remaining 5-6?
Also, why would Corrine join the alpha male alliance? She was good with making a 2 person sub-alliance with Malcolm in the bigger alliance, but I don’t see a good end game for her if she goes with Malcolm and his plan.
Which would weaken his post-merge, post intial vote group down to just 4, vs those remaining.
She found the idol with Malcolm, they’re pretty solid. When Corinne played Survivor Gabon, her alliance was basically a young gay man and an athletic guy. So she’ll LOVE her new alliance. Considering that other players hate her, allying with them seems the smartest thing to do. I don’t think she can win, but with this alliance she can go pretty far.
And Malcolm will realize fast enough what going to the final with Corinne and that other guy (can I call him “the gay”?) means: US$1000000!
@DAN A final 4 with your closest allies means that you’re going to the final 3, right?
I’m no survivor expert..but person most likely to win jury votes MUST win immunity challenge in final 4 or they get voted out. Happened to Malcolm last year.
Wouldn’t Malcom want to get rid of Corinne because she is the only one who knows he has the idol?
Cochran
Cochran’s role this season appears to be that of a snarky internet commentator who watches the show and posts about it here or other tv websites… in other words I love it.
Also, as much as I like Malcolm, with a boast like that he surely is headed for the jury.
After 20something seasons of this show the editing often reveals what is to come. And Malcolm’s “boast” either means it works out perfectly or all falls apart. No middle ground. They did the same thing with Boston Rob… I mean… BR… he boasted like a madman about his alliance and he won.
Cochran is more laid back this season. In his first season, he was more nervous and Woody Alleny. This season he’s going with the flow better.
I think the flaw with Malcolm’s strategy is Erik. All we know about Erik so far is he’s not a Phillip fan and he doesn’t trust Reynold. I think Malcolm’s mistake will be assuming Erik is on board and then Erik going against him.
Cochran’s rant about Phillip losing on purpose was my favorite part of the episode last night.
He was hilarious talking about how they never would have heard the end of it had he won the challenge using a “spy’s first tool” a grapling hook
Dawn
There is B.R., which stands for Boston Rob… and B.S., aka Phillip Sheppard.
I think the reason Bland (I mean Julie) got cast this season was that Probst ran over her in his car. Naturally he didn’t see her. To avoid a lawsuit he short-tracked her casting after she got out of the hospital. Although she submitted an audition tape it turned out she couldn’t be seen or heard.
Bland will have a promising career in the intelligence community going undercover.
In other news, Phillip is a babbling brook of bullshit and needs to be eliminated with extreme prejudice.
Reynold is more good at throwing things accurately. Not sure he’s demonstrated any other skills. This just happens to be a throwing things accurately as the key to every challenge season.
They have definitely need to start adding puzzles soon. And the small one or two person puzzles, not last week’s pure physical strength “puzzle.”
Sherri
I was loving Brenda trolling during the RC. Best part of the episode. I even LOL’d when she repeated Jeff’s zinger.
Thank God there’s a merge next week, i’m so ready for the real strategy to begin and to have everyone I like going to TC as well so we can actually see them speak and their involvement.
I know exactly what Julia’s explanation in tomorrow’s interview is going to be. We’ve all heard a version of it multiple times. “I had planned on a strong social game and wanted to make big bold moves, but when I got here I realized that everyone has such huge personalities and there’s so many cliques and so much fighting and disagreement, and we kept losing immunity and our tribe was constantly at tribal council, and it was either cling to my alliance and fly under the radar or go home…”
Julia’s interview has already bored me, and I’m not sure if Dan has even conducted it yet.
Say what you want about Phillip, but he’s NOT why they lost the Immunity Challenge. The people in the boat gave Gota a solid lead and it actually seemed like Phillip was starting to get them back in it before Reynold finally got his last few keys. I get why the tribe would still be blaming him after the Reward Challenge and all his bluster in camp, but I’d have hoped that Probst would be more objective and would’ve pointed out who really lost Immunity.
Corinne blew it. She should have gone along with the plan to split the votes between Michael and Julia. Then she should have convinced M and J to vote for Phillip with her.
Dan, I believe that the purpose to the shuffle was to justify resetting the two tribes’ food supplies after Brandon’s hissy fit. Notice that the destruction of the rice isn’t even being mentioned at this point? They obviously couldn’t let the Favorites starve, but they couldn’t just give the Favorites a new set of rice without giving something to the Fans either. Easy solution is to mix everyone up and start fresh on the food.
See, I think that the tribe shuffle was designed to happen when there were 16 players left, but Shamar leaving the same week as Laura messed up the numbers. If only one person had gone home that week, we would have had 16 players and they would shuffle 8 and 8. Instead, we had 15 players and they had to wait until the next time they had even numbers (14).
Why did Michael and Julia vote against each other? If they had an ounce of brains between the two of them, they should have both voted for Philip. The other votes would have been 4-0, 3-1, or 2-2 for Michael and Julia, so they would have had a 1 in 3 shot of tying Philip in a 2-2-2 scenario (and they way they voted last night, that’s exactly what happened). Then it’s Cochrane, Corinne, and Dawn who pick who goes, and there’s at least a chance that Philip would get blindsided.
I do think it is feasible that Phillip was throwing challenges. It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that Bikal has the majority Stealth alliance and Gota does not. A Bikal loss places the power of eviction straight into the hands of the Stealth majority, whereas a Gota loss threatens the Stealth minority there.
The best move for keeping Stealth alive and its numbers intact is to place the vote in Bikal’s hands. The question is — was that The Specialist’s plan? I wouldn’t be surprised if it was!
The man has devoted a ton of effort toward his alliance, he is playing a game of numbers, and he has no problem playing a fool. A Columbo of sorts is not beyond his grasp.
I didn’t realize gorillas have more determination than any other animals.
Is Brenda just on the island on vacation?
She hasn’t made a single strategic move in seven episodes.
Phillip sucks. Good luck getting more than zero votes, if he somehow reaches the end. He’s a clown. Nobody takes him seriously. He’ll be booted at the first opportunity, or dragged to the end because he’s so unlikable.