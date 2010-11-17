Recap: ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ – ‘Stuck in the Middle’

Wednesday (Nov. 17) night’s episode of “Survivor: Nicaragua” is titled “Stuck in the Middle.” Does that mean that the week’s Reward Challenge is going to be a Stealers Wheel concert?
Pre-credit sequence. Libertad returns to camp on Night 24, sans Marty. I hope they check their shoes, because a scorpion is wandering around camp. But have the players actually suddenly discovered that a pair of scorpions are running the game? Brenda is concerned that Benry, Chase and Fabio are now aware that she and Sash are the game’s King and Queen, clarifying, “But Sash is more of a queen and I’m more of king.” But the peasants are revolting. Holly pulls Jane aside and says that they need to take out the royalty with an alliance that includes Chase, NaOnka and two players TBD. “Something has to change and it has to change soon,” Holly declares. Last time Holly was talking with that much determination, she was getting ready to quit.
The Banger Sisters revolt. Otters are cute. Was that an otter in the water? I have no idea. Rain is heading their way and Fabio suggests moving the fire closer to the shelter. They realign the various chests to protect their fire, which is now practically in their living room. [FORESHADOWING!!!] Meanwhile, Holly is excited about how far she’s come in this game, thinking she’s well positioned to keep going. After con-fabbing once again with new-found partner-in-crime Jane, Holly takes Benry out into the woods and warns him that Brenda and Sash are the dangerous threats. “Getting rid of Sash and Brenda is No. 1 on my list right now,” Benry says amiably. The next pair of schemers is Jane strategizing with NaOnka, who admits that Brenda has been playing too hard. Jane, for some bizarre reason, calls Brenda a villain, which is a real overstatement. Strengthening the base, Holly goes to Chase and says Brenda should go out next, but Chase isn’t so sure that Benry isn’t a bigger threat and tells Holly as much. Holly comes away feeling nervous about Chase’s loyalties.
Roll out the barrel. It’s time for another team-driven Reward Challenge. Their task? Using four barrels, two planks and 10 feet of rope, they have to move their whole team across the beach without any feet hitting the ground. Want to know what they’re playing for? They’ll head off to a volcano and be treated to pizza, soft drinks and brownies. The teams are picked. Sash, Holly, Dan, Brenda and Benry are the Yellow team. The Blue team is… well… everybody else. The Blue team is cocky and decides they don’t need all of the barrels. Perhaps they’re cocky because they know that Dan is on the Yellow team and will never be able to move anyway. Jeff Probst is mighty sarcastic about the Yellow team’s strategy, telling them, “If this were life and death, you’d be dead.” It’s a pathetic rout, with the Blue team completing the task and the Yellow team barely making it past the starting line. “Benry makes the best move of the day for the Yellow team with the ceremonial loser dismount,” Probst cracks after Benry flips off the barrel. A helicopter arrives to take the winners to their volcano.
Volcano vs. Dante’s Peak. Everybody is excited to be up in a helicopter and even more excited to find themselves atop this “humongous black mountain.” What the heck is volcano surfing? Apparently it’s sledding down the inside of a volcano. It looks a wee bit awesome, especially when Fabio wipes out and goes bouncing down the hill, ass over teakettle. “I’m hanging with the kids now,” cackles Jane, who gamely surfs down and announces, “That was fun as crap.” They speculate about what’s going down at camp and decide they don’t care.
Ashes to ashes, dumb to dumb. Unfortunately, what’s happening back at camp is a not-so-towering inferno. The chests have gone up in flames. Because they’re wood. And somebody thought it would be a good idea to use them as a fireplace. All of their things have gone up in flames. Because they were flammable and somebody thought it would be a good idea to use them as a fireplace. Benry is beside himself, rubbing his face off in sadness. All of their food was in one of the chests. That’s gone. Their machetes had wooden handles and all that’s left are the blades. The tarp is melted. And Benry keeps rubbing his face off. “It’s not worth getting upset about,” Holly says, ever the reasonable one, now that she’s decided not to quit. “This is a day from hell,” Benry pouts, looking ready to quit himself.
An unlikely couple forms. Down in the volcano, the winners are eating and drinking and, once again, hubristically declaring they don’t care what happened back at camp. They begin to discuss who’s running the show. And for some strange reason, NaOnka pulls Fabio aside and tells him that everybody wants Brenda out. What a strange new alliance! Fabio’s overjoyed that once again he’s staying under the radar and letting a powerful voting bloc fall into his lap. NaOnka sees this as a power move and hopes future power moves will follow. They’ve pretty much agreed that Brenda will go out next.
What the bleep *is* wrong with Chase? Snakes and crabs. And monkeys. On the human side of things, Chase warns Brenda that Holly is hatching a plan to take her out, also throwing Benry under the bus. “There is no reason or rhyme. It’s just the simple fact that I trust her,” Chase explains. Brenda looks briefly concerned, but says she isn’t impressed by their plotting. Chase goes to NaOnka and again tries saying that Benry should go out first. Why did we not see what happened when the winners came back and found their camp smoking. Oddly, Chase decides to tell NaOnka that he warned Brenda. NaOnka and Benry agree that Chase is crazy and being played by Brenda and they agree not to change their plan. NaOnka is telling everybody that Chase is too stupid to be trusted. “What the **** is wrong with Chase?” Holly asks.
Hang in there. Immunity is up for grabs. Brenda hands over the Idol. The task requires leaning and rope-holding. It’s mostly an endurance challenge, which should be OK for Brenda and Jane and the ladies. Sash goes out, followed by the useless Purple Kelly. So much for Brenda’s advantage, she’s squirming. Holly goes out next. And then Brenda splashes down. Dan’s out. I’m amazed Dan wasn’t first out. Good for him. NaOnka bails, leaving Chase, Jane and Benry. Benry topples and Chase tells Jane there’s no way he’s going down. Jane looks ready to go out, but Probst tells her “don’t you dare.” Chase loses his grip and Jane wins Individual Immunity. I half expect Probst to claim the Idol for himself. Benry praises Janes “serious Superwoman strength.”
I know it was you, NaOnka. You broke my heart. You broke my heart! “Winning Immunity was great,” Jane says, making it sound as if she wasn’t prepared to quit without Probst’s mocking. Jane predicts Brenda is heading home. But the monkeys in the trees think otherwise. Chase and Sash agree that Benry is the biggest threat. Does Sash know that Brenda’s in trouble? “He pissed me off to the highest point of pissedivity,” NaOnka tells Sash about Chase, before letting Sash in on Brenda’s jeopardy. Chase is trying to lobby Fabio, but Holly comes rushing over and stops the conversation dead. Chase, acknowledging that he’s been playing the game with his heart and not his head, says that without Brenda, he’s playing with a bunch of people he doesn’t trust. Chase warns Brenda that NaOnka is the one orchestrating her ouster. You can actually see the betrayal on Brenda’s face. Brenda’s scrambling, but there’s nobody she can sway other than Chase. Finally, we bring up the idea of using the Idol that Sash is holding onto. Sash admits he might give it to Brenda, an idea NaOnka puts no stock in. Brenda has one hope: Sash gives her the Immunity Idol and they blindside NaOnka. This was not a well formulated plan. There’s no way it could work.
Tribal Council. Probst begins by bringing up the surprise in some quarters about Marty’s elimination. Sash says that there was reshuffling and suddenly he’s out of the loops. Brenda tries saying that she only voted Marty out to show her faith with the people in her alliance. She points her finger at NaOnka as the one jumping ship on her alliance. NaOnka denies that she was the ringleader, blaming Chase’s paranoia. “Give us 20 years of wisdom,” Probst says to Purple Kelly, who admits that she’s totally out-of-the-loop and utterly useless in this game. Probst is on fire tonight. This becomes a whole mess as everybody tries insisting they’re trustworthy, while practically crossing their fingers with their tongues. It’s a big ol’ mess, as Brenda denies she’s scrambling and… yeah. A mess.
The Vote. Holly writes Brenda’s name. “You were my real true enemy and I thought you were my friend,” Brenda says, writing NaOnka’s name down. Will anybody play an Idol? Everybody looks to Sash. And Sash doesn’t give Brenda the Idol. Yikes. COLD. The votes: Brenda. NaOnka. Benry. Brenda. Brenda. Brenda. Brenda. From the top of the world to elimination in a week. Probst snuffs her torch and Brenda merely says, “Ouch.” Alina on the jury is astounded. Sash and Chase both wrote Brenda’s name down. In the end, Brenda admits that she was badly outplayed by the person she trusted most. [Funniest vote: Kelly Purple writing Benry’s name down because she had no way of knowing what anybody else was doing. You wouldn’t think it would be possible for a “Survivor” player to be worse than Dan, but Dan has been in the loop on every vote this season, I think. Purple Kelly’s playing “Hole in the Wall” or something.]
Bottom Line: That was a desperately horrible episode for Brenda, who was basically running things just a day earlier. I know she felt betrayed by NaOnka but her failure to mount any kind of resistance was pretty pathetic. At the very least, she needed to have a vocal confrontation with Sash making sure he was prepared to use the Idol for her. Or maybe she could have gone to the others and tried to get Chase squeezed out as a wishy-washy threat. Instead, she pretty much pouted, rolled over and sent herself home. Because of how certain everybody was that Sash wouldn’t play give Brenda the Idol, that alliance could have picked who they wanted to blindside. They could have knocked NaOnka right out of the game. Instead, people keep apologizing for NaOnka and excusing her and NaOnka managed to reward the one person who was tilling to go to the mat for her by voting her out. I think that for the majority of the tribe, booting Brenda and breaking that alliance up was the smart move. For NaOnka, it feels idiotic, unless her entire campaign is going to be built around saying, “Everybody hates me. Take me to the finale and you’re guaranteed the million and I’ll be satisfied with second place.” I guess there’s some validity to that. On a side note, Marty was right about Jane: Everybody is gonna regret not getting her out of the game earlier.
What should Brenda have done? What *could* Brenda have done? Who’s got the power now? And bottom line it for me: More useless player? Dan or Kelly Purple?
What a strange twist this episode was. On another note, the survivor editors were a little lazy in their previews this week as they showed who will win immunity next week.
Yeah, and failed to show *any* reaction shots of the reward members returning back to camp to find all their supplies burned/gone and their hut scorched. You’d think there would be a quick “what the heck happened” sort of scene play out and some type of discussion of what they were going to do for food.
Fabio’s reaction alone should have been worth at least the 20 seconds of episode time since he always seems to be on camp watch and is fairly expressive. Unless everyone returning from the reward didn’t care.
Hey Survivor editors, don’t tease something big happening in your promo and then only give us half the story.
Great episode, probably the best of the season so far. I agree Dan is absolutely pathetic in challenges and doesn’t seem to do anything around camp except be a rock, but at least he is loyal and seems to know what is going on. Kelley just seems absolutely out of the loop and clueless at tribal tonight. Not only her vote proved that but her answer as well.
This episode swung the whole season. Its kinda hard for Naonka not to make the final 3 at this point. Shes a great person to bring there and she has the hidden immunity idol.
The problem with voting out Brenda this week was it will be tougher to blindside Sash next week. Unless something drastic happens and Chase and Sash don’t win immunity they can just vote 4 for Sash, 3 for Chase and it won’t matter who Sash and Chase vote for. So either they can flush the idol and vote out Chase or vote out Sash. If only Survivor was that simple…
Oh and I half expected Jane to vote for Marty (or Marti as she spelled it) tonight even though he was on the jury.
This episode was largely predictable after the first ten minutes. For once, the tribe made a great decision together…except for NaOnka. Chase, Sash, and Na are the next obvious to go, but 2 of those 3 have idols and inevitably, someone goes Leroy Jenkins and screws it all up. I’m still going Fabio as my winner. Playing a perfect under the radar game. And physically capable enough to win a tough challenge in the clutch.
One always hates to see such a strong(not to mention freaking down right HOT) player like Brenda go,especially when there are so many worthless players left(pretty much the rest of them). You have to hand it to them they are weeding out the better players first for a change.
Chase may be the dumbest player in Survivor history.
Last week he decides to back the girls in challenge that involves running through a brick wall, and this week he decided to join 3 person alliance instead of the 6 person one.
I think Brenda getting voted off this week is partly Marty’s doing from last week. He helped all the other people realize that Brenda isn’t this invincible machine.
Kelly S is done. She may be the most irrelevant player in show history.
I don’t have anything to contribute to the episode talkback but I was hoping you could still answer a Survivor question.
I’m curious about the cast interviews you do.
Are the cast all back in the US in their homes or are they sequestered somewhere until their vote-off episode is shown?
How do they guarantee that no information is leaked beforehand about who got voted out? I’m surprised after so many episodes that there hasn’t been a major information leak.
Mulderism – The cast is only sequestered for the duration of the shooting period, so that nobody returns to their hometown after three days of shooting and thus it’s instantly reported that they were the first or second out. Once the shooting period is over, they return home, but they’re all under iron-clad contract pretty much saying that if there’s a leak and if the leak gets back to them, CBS owns them, their family and all future earnings. Or something to that effect. It’s apparently a very good contract, given how long the show has lasted without any real leak-age. And so they’re all Stateside when I talk to them…
-Daniel
Cool. Thanks for that. I look forward to your interviews.
I’m still bugged at Sash for saying he wanted to take as many minorities to the end as possible in the first episode. Who says that?? That’s racism, Sash, plain and simple!
THE FORMER 786 – No. It’s not.
-Daniel
Brenda’s problem was that she took for granted her alliance partners. She failed to continue to cultivate those relationships other than with Sash. She also took for granted the other players’ passivity. She never considered that any of them would get sick of her arrogance. Arrogance doesn’t work on ‘Survivor’.
If Sash had any sense, he would approach NaOnka. They both have idols and teaming them together would form a very strong partnership. They could then team with Kelly and another player, take your pick. The idols would shift the numbers into their favor after two tribal councils. Certainly if Sash were in the finals with Kelly and NaOnka he would sweep the vote.
Jane is a first-class sanctimonious jacka s s.
If Sash and NaOnka can’t figure out how to leverage their idols, then I think the power player could be Holly. She formulated Operation Vote Out Brenda and she seems to be the only one strategizing at this point.
Well said Rich.
